368. REVIEW: SHERYL UTAL INTERVIEWS ME ABOUT CURRENT EVENTS

Resources:

Note: Much of what I say here is covered more comprehensively in the Apocalypse Almanac above. Access each subject in the links of that post’s Table of Contents.

Uncovering Healthcare Corruption

Healthcare is an environment of blaming. Throughout my professional life as a cosmetic surgeon, I experienced threats, lawsuits, and a surprising array of other hassles despite doing my best to help people. I wrote about it in Butchered by “Healthcare.” Like any practitioner, my work was imperfect, but I struggled to understand why my experience was so brutal.

Here is Seamus O'Mahony’s eloquent explanation:

More than most professions, medicine colonizes one’s life. After graduation, I was consumed by the demands of the job. Years went by in a blur of weekends on call and post-graduate examinations. My horizon was always near: the next job, the next qualification. For many years, I embraced this way of living and thinking. It is not without its advantages: medical career structures, and what passes for success in the profession, are so rigid and clearly laid out that the true careerist knows instinctively what to do in any given situation. I slowly ascended the ladder to the status of consultant in a British National Health Service teaching hospital, spending many years along the way in various training positions. As a young consultant, I became something of a Pharisee, a vector of institutional and professional culture. By the age of forty, I had achieved a state of perpetual busyness, and might have continued along this well-trodden pathway for the remainder of my career. A series of events during my forties changed everything; the details are both too tedious and too personal to recount here. When, at the age of fifty, I surveyed the wreckage, I concluded that I had somehow sabotaged this promising career. The sabotage may have been subconsciously deliberate: the real problem was a loss of faith, an apostasy. The cartoon character Wile E. Coyote falls to his doom in the canyon only when he no longer believes; as long as he is unaware of his situation, he remains blissfully suspended in mid-air. My apostasy did not extend to the clinical encounter, and old-fashioned doctoring. I lost faith in all the other things: medical research, managerialism, protocols, metrics, even progress. I became convinced that medicine had become an industrialized culture of excess, and that Ivan Illich’s assertion that it had become a threat to health–which seemed ludicrous to many doctors in the mid-1970s–was true. I qualified just as the golden age of medicine was ending. In the thirty-five years since then, I have worked in three countries and many hospitals. I have witnessed the public’s disenchantment with medicine, the emergence and global domination of what might be called the medical–industrial complex, and the corruption of my profession. This medical–industrial complex includes not just the traditional villain known as Big Pharma, but many other professional and commercial groups, including biomedical research, the health-food industries, medical devices manufacturers, professional bodies such as the royal colleges, medical schools, insurance companies, health charities, the ever-increasing regulatory and audit sector, and secondary parasitic professions such as lobbyists and management consultants.... The real problem was a loss of faith, an apostasy. — Can Medicine Be Cured? (2020).

As I approached retirement, I began studying medical corruption. What I learned eventually evolved into Butchered by “Healthcare.” During this process, I learned to write, solidified my ideas, and became increasingly radicalized as I uncovered more about the systemic degeneracy of healthcare.

During my research, I discovered that the entire system—not just corporate entities but also doctors—is engaged in harmful practices. Every medical specialty and every corporation is guilty.

I approached the subject cautiously, but as my understanding deepened, I realized Western medicine was a disaster. This contradicted all the ideals I had been taught throughout my career. Even breast implants sometimes ruin health.

The specialties

Pediatrics and Vaccines

Pediatrics is the worst specialty because pediatricians are actively damaging future generations. We now see autism in roughly one in twenty children. This is caused by childhood and the COVID vaccines, which are both bioweapons designed to reduce the population.

The Control Group Survey provides compelling evidence that vaccines cause our health disasters. This examined the 900,000 people in America who have never received vaccines and compared them to the general vaccinated population. The unvaccinated group has a chronic disease rate of just 2.5%, while the vaccinated population has rates exceeding 60%. The statistical comparison (P value) between these groups is minuscule, which establishes beyond any doubt that vaccines caused the increase in illness.

Older people with fewer vaccines are healthier than younger generations who have received many more. Today's children under 18 are subjected to approximately 75 vaccines, an alarming increase from previous generations. These cause about 95% of our health decline—far more significant than nutritional deficiencies, air pollution, and all other factors combined.

Those defending vaccines have developed a form of Stockholm Syndrome, identifying with their captors, for the medical industry has abducted public health. Many people would seemingly rather die than admit they were wrong about medical interventions they've accepted or recommended. The propaganda has been so effective that even those who recognize problems in other areas of healthcare may still trust vaccines.

The truth about vaccines is well-documented in Suzanne Humphries's Dissolving Illusions and another book, Turtles All the Way Down, which was written by anonymous authors. These works demonstrate that vaccines did not eradicate infectious diseases; rather, public health measures like access to clean water were more effective. Even the widely accepted smallpox vaccine has been proven ineffective by the examination of historical death rates, which never decreased during its implementation. Once you see this, you can never unsee it.

Dentistry

Dentistry is more closely related to the barber industry than healthcare. It has little foundation in science; what they do is almost universally wrong and even evil. The dentists’ practices that prove this include:

Root canals. These are all infected, seed bacteria throughout the body, and cause inflammatory diseases such as cancer. Removing them is curative for many illnesses and types of cancer. Sixty percent of Europeans and forty percent of Americans have them. Dentists have placed mercury amalgams in roughly half the population, and mercury is the most toxic non-radioactive metal known. In the reactive environment of the mouth, mercury dissolves continuously and travels directly to the brain. Mercury toxicity is linked to scoliosis, Parkinson's disease, and various other neurological diseases—the phrase "mad as a hatter" describes mercury toxicity in hat makers from earlier centuries. Dentists advocate fluoride. It is also a toxin that decreases children's IQs and causes other health issues. All of this has been thoroughly documented in the literature and has been litigated in federal court.

Dentists claim to provide healthcare, but they're primarily engaged in "drilling, filling, and billing" for profit. Even though I had no cavities, I had 17 mercury fillings placed in normal tooth crevices during my childhood. This caused a lifetime of mercury exposure, which caused my scoliosis, Parkinson's disease, and quirky, anxious personality. Read Judas Dentistry for more.

Psychiatry

Psychiatry is the third-worst medical specialty and possibly the largest healthcare industry if long-term care is included. Like vaccines, none of their medications has been adequately studied using double-blind, placebo-controlled trials. The few studies that exist prove nothing—for example, Xanax showed benefits in treating anxiety at the beginning of the study, neutral effects in the middle, and worsening symptoms in the third period as patients struggled with drug addiction. Based on this data, it was approved for use by a bought-off FDA.

All psychiatric drugs, including SSRI antidepressants, atypical antipsychotics, and benzodiazepines like clonazepam, cause net harm to patients. If honestly studied, this would be well-documented. Instead, the entire field has become a massive open fraud designed to generate profit while damaging patients' mental health.

Oncology

Cancer treatments are the third or fourth most corrupt areas of medicine. Oncologists receive approximately 20-25% kickbacks on all revenues spent on chemotherapy in their offices. This creates a profound conflict of interest that incentivizes them to recommend expensive treatments regardless of efficacy.

Oncologists are paid these incentives by the milligram, which encourages higher dosing than medically necessary, but since so little of it works, most is never “necessary.” Drug representatives actively encourage doctors to increase dosages to reach higher kickback thresholds. While payments like these between doctors are a federal felony called capping, these arrangements between pharmaceutical companies and doctors exist in a legal "safe harbor."

The oncology industry is enormous, second only to psychiatry in size, and causes substantial harm. Chemotherapy only lowers death rates for about five specific cancer types, while for all others, it causes toxicity, expense, and hastens death.

Radiation oncology lowers the death rate for only one (1) disease. I do not know how they can stand to look at themselves in the mirror.

The Global Psychopaths Behind Healthcare Corruption

The international system is currently run by psychopaths—individuals who lack ordinary human feelings, don't care about others, and are motivated by internal drives to harm.

They engage in a modern form of "coin clipping," the historical practice of shaving precious metals from bullion coins for profit. Today's equivalent is purposely induced inflation, currency devaluation, and money manufactured out of thin air through loans, which results in theft.

The system is run by the trillionaires who own the central banks. This net worth is plausible because they own a third or more of the total world financial assets, by some estimates. The Federal Reserve, for instance, is not an American institution; rather, it is owned by enormously wealthy families who operate outside the law. It pays no tax and has never been audited. With such immense wealth and power, the owners become detached from normal human behavior and considerations.

These powerful interests became focused on “population reduction”—an agenda invented by the Rockefeller family. Over many decades, they used nearly a thousand "non-profit" organizations to promote this. Their propaganda has convinced many of us that overpopulation is a problem and that this euphemism for genocide is a reasonable goal. Their idea dovetails with a psychopathic focus on killing and damaging others.

The “non-profit” sector is deeply corrupt. Missionaries returning from Africa report that these organizations actively harm the local people. When someone identifies as working for a non-profit, it typically signals involvement in corrupt systems siphoning public resources.

These global powers attack public health in dozens of ways that include the following:

Restricting iodine supplementation has led to widespread deficiency for those not living near oceans or consuming seafood regularly. Iodine provides more positive health improvements than almost any other intervention. It can be obtained inexpensively through Lugol's solution, Iodoral tablets, or the more palatable nascent iodine. Readers consistently report more positive subjective improvement from iodine than from any other supplement I have reviewed. Creating multiple health-damaging exposures, including environmental toxins, food additives, and pharmaceutical products. Ruining our food with high fructose corn syrup, fake sugars that cause cancer and heart disease, and seed oils. This effort dates from the mid-20th century. They promote vaccines, the primary cause of declining public health.

Other healthcare disasters

Cardiology

Invasive cardiology and cardiac surgery are enormous failures that continue unchallenged. Coronary artery bypass grafting is a conceptually appealing plumbing job around heart artery blockages, but it is beneficial in only one narrow case—when used for a two-centimeter area of a heart artery called the left main. The entire benefit of this costly, dangerous process is to reduce the death rate by just 20% at the end of five years, for this case only. It does not work in other situations.

All coronary bypass surgery is based on this sole statistic. The related lie is that surgeons can achieve a "left main equivalent" benefit by operating on multiple blockages in other arteries. This has been disproven.

Similarly, angioplasties only work during severe “ST-elevation heart attacks,” when patients are at death’s door, but they have only a modest effect even then. Yet cardiologists routinely send patients who are not having a heart attack through emergency rooms, claiming they have "unstable angina" to justify these expensive procedures with no benefit.

Many cardiologists likely understand they are committing fraud, but continue their practices for financial gain. In their case, as with many others, this aspect of Western medicine has a net negative impact on overall health.

The American Heart Association exemplifies institutional corruption. Although it claims to be funded by individuals, its financial disclosures show that approximately two-thirds of its nearly $1 billion in annual funding comes from unnamed "other" sources. The only plausible source of this much money is corporate.

Sleep Disorders

Drug manufacturers like Lunesta and Ambien fund the American Sleep Association (ASA). This seemingly grassroots group is an industry front—an “astroturf” organization run by corporations. The ASA suppresses information about effective treatments like GHB, which can cure insomnia, in favor of promoting profitable, addictive pharmaceuticals.

This practice of astroturfing extends across the healthcare sector. Dirty tricks like this have become standard industry procedures, deceiving patients and the public while serving corporate interests. See Butchered by “Healthcare” for more.

Orthopedics

Some orthopedic surgeons routinely mislead patients about joint conditions. For example, they diagnose "bone-on-bone" to justify hip and knee replacements. While X-rays may reveal severe arthritis, many people with similar imaging results often experience no symptoms because their tissues aren't inflamed. Also, the metal implants used in these procedures can create health problems for many individuals.

Inflammation can be improved through effective natural treatments such as DMSO. This remodels tissues—even joints—and improves symptoms. Instead, surgeons recommend expensive, invasive procedures with a risk of death.

Suppressed Natural Treatments

One of the most discouraging aspects of our healthcare system is the suppression of effective natural therapies. DMSO and chlorine dioxide are the prime examples, but hundreds of others exist.

DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide)

DMSO is a naturally occurring product from trees, not a synthetic chemical, and it possesses remarkable healing properties. It was first used decades ago and popularized by Stanley Jacobs at the University of Oregon. Despite thousands of published papers documenting its effectiveness for numerous conditions, the FDA banned it in the 1960s, with a narrow exception left for interstitial cystitis.

DMSO remodels tissues, reduces inflammation, heals many diseases, including some cancers, and can prevent and treat strokes and heart attacks. It's particularly effective for joint problems often misdiagnosed as requiring surgical intervention.

Unlike pharmaceutical anti-inflammatories such as Motrin (NSAIDs), which kill 12,000 people a year in the US by producing stomach bleeding, DMSO has a nearly perfect safety profile. Only about 1 in 2,000 people experience allergic reactions. It is available over the counter. Taken orally in water five days a week, it remodels tissues and reduces inflammation.

DMSO immediately improves arthritic conditions and joint pain. The recommended dosage is a teaspoon to a tablespoon of the extract in water, taken once or twice a day, five or six days a week. Some people experience benefits that last for months after just a week of treatment. Suppressing inflammation creates conditions that facilitate healing for many diseases. This includes cancer, which is fundamentally an inflammatory disease.

Chlorine Dioxide

Chlorine dioxide is another suppressed treatment with extraordinary potential. It is an oxidizer that targets acidic areas in the body, supplying oxygen molecules to these regions and promoting healing.

This substance has thousands of documented cases of cancer cures, diabetes reversals, and cures for Lyme disease and malaria. Only three doses are needed for malaria.

Chlorine dioxide was first used when a gold miner in South America cured his companions of malaria within hours. This discovery led to worldwide seminars by Jim Humble and others, resulting in approximately 10 million people using chlorine dioxide now despite institutional suppression.

I saw a woman with lifelong Type 1 diabetes have her insulin requirements drop by 80% after treatment for a week. Another had adult-onset diabetes, and her high blood sugar levels were cut in half. These cases suggest that diabetic conditions may have infectious components that chlorine dioxide can treat; to my knowledge, no other reason could produce such rapid responses. Learning about and using chlorine dioxide requires some study, but resources are available at theuniversalantidote.com and the articles on RobertYoho.substack.com. Word-search THIS resource to start your study.

When using these natural treatments, patients may experience temporary worsening of symptoms due to the die-off of pathogens or the detoxification processes. This is well-known during syphilis treatment with penicillin. These “Herxheimer” reactions reveal toxins and/or dying bacteria circulating through the system, and are evidence that the treatment is working. With chlorine dioxide, these symptoms are common but typically short-lived.

Supplementation

Vitamin D, along with other essential nutrients such as magnesium, vitamin C, and vitamin K, are critical interventions largely ignored by conventional medicine. Optimal blood levels for D appear to be 100-130 mg/dL, which is much higher than recommended. While sunlight exposure helps, 95% of the world lacks sufficient sunlight to produce adequate vitamin D levels naturally, even in tropical regions, and most people spend too much time indoors. High-dose supplementation—up to 300,000 IU in a single dose during acute illness—significantly benefits numerous conditions, including covid, heart attacks, and infections.

The institutions

The FDA, CDC, and NIH

The FDA operates as an extension of pharmaceutical companies. The CDC, FDA, and NIH are all corrupted and operate as extensions of big Pharma and other related industries. True reform would require dismantling these institutions entirely, firing everyone, prosecuting leaders, and rebuilding from scratch.

The RFK Jr. appointment to head HHS under the Trump administration offers hope, though it remains to be seen how much can be accomplished within the deeply entrenched systems.

Hospitals

Hospitals are often viewed as charitable institutions, yet they are aggressive, profit-seeking corporations. They account for 35-40% of America's $5 trillion-plus annual healthcare spending. Hospital administrators wield disproportionate power and may engage in corrupt practices such as getting kickbacks for awarding building contracts. The covid patient killings with Remdesivir, fentanyl, and Versed are unspeakable. See Scott Schara’s Substack for that.

Insurance Companies

The insurance industry has no incentive to limit healthcare spending because it can increase premiums to maintain profits. It functions as an opportunistic participant in the corrupt system.

Building Better Healthcare

Our country spends approximately 20% of its GDP on healthcare, yet has worse outcomes than other advanced nations that pay only 10%. Americans face higher infant mortality and shorter lifespans, and take an average of over four prescription medications by age 65. These cause damage.

Increasing numbers of people are recognizing that visiting conventional doctors can put their health at risk. People seek alternative systems as trust in standard "Rockefeller medicine" declines.

Medical licensing is not required to create revolutionary health improvement. Newly formed groups are keeping people away from conventional medicine and focusing on effective natural interventions. Christian Elliott's "True Whole Human" platform exemplifies this trend.

Conclusion

The present healthcare system is a betrayal of public trust. It prioritizes profit over healing and actively harms patients. The single most significant factor in declining public health is the proliferation of vaccines, followed by dental toxicity, suppression of effective natural treatments, and other treatment debacles.

True change requires individual action—taking responsibility for one's own health through research and natural interventions—and systemic reform to dismantle corrupt institutions. Until then, the key strategy is to study these issues as if your life depended on them, for it does.

Our healthcare system requires not reform but revolution. We can reclaim our health despite institutional resistance by learning the system's nature, avoiding harmful interventions, and learning about suppressed natural therapies.

For more information on these topics, subscribe to robertyoho.substack.com, where I document medical corruption and effective alternatives to conventional treatments. For example, my chapters on chlorine dioxide, DMSO, and iodine supplementation in the Apocalypse Almanac provide detailed evidence and practical protocols for those seeking to escape the harmful effects of current medicine. For perspective, I have a key post about the public health ruination by global forces.

Contact Sheryl Utal for more

She is the co-founder of Japa Health, a company that teaches people how to heal from chronic conditions. Their focus is mitochondrial optimization, which she became passionate about after healing from Hashimoto’s.

The Big Dharma podcast

https://japa.health/

https://sherylutal.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sheryl-utal/

References

Dig your well before you are thirsty—to survive, study healthcare before you get sick. If you cannot afford to buy my books, the ebooks are my gift to you. Click the links below to see the beautiful covers. Two are original art pieces I composed, and two are classic paintings.

Butchered by “Healthcare” will prevent you from falling prey to the doctor-patient Stockholm Syndrome. Patients have been hypnotized to defend their kidnappers, and yes, entering the medical system is an abduction. Every specialty is dangerous to your health, and once you see the corruption, you cannot unsee it. Researching and writing about this took me three agonizing years. No other book is comparable (384 reviews on Amazon, averaging 4.5 stars).

Hormone Secrets is a must-read for seniors and others. It has every detail necessary to enhance their health and lifespan by utilizing bioidentical hormones. Study this book before you see anyone. If you rely on doctors to tell you what to take, you may receive substandard care (based on 164 Amazon reviews with an average rating of 4.4 stars).

Cassandra’s Memo is a synopsis of what happened during the Covid vaccine bioweapon attack. It is so honest that Amazon initially censored it. (Amazon reviews are all five-star).

Judas Dentistry tells about the second-worst specialty in healthcare after pediatrics. The story is darker than you think. Their attacks on us include poisoning using root canals, mercury, and fluoride. If you have “dental work” in your mouth, you must read this book to survive (67 Amazon reviews averaging 4.4 stars).

Disclaimer

This is not medical care or advice. Your ability to learn and evaluate is your only protection from corporate medicine.

Restacking this is super helpful. To do this, locate the restack icon and click or tap on it. This is a circular arrow icon usually found near the content.. Share

Leave a comment

Parting Shot #1: my T-shirt was censored off Etsy

I was not allowed to sell it at the Apocalypse Store:

Parting Shot #2: Thanks for your help!