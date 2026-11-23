READER RESOURCES:

Refer 3 friends for a month of paid access, or 25 for a full year

Surviving Healthcare now reaches more than 55,000 subscribers. Readers who forward these posts to friends and family are the best advertising this publication has. Starting today, I am paying you back for it with free paid subscriptions.

How it works

Every subscriber now has a personal referral link. When a friend subscribes through your link, Substack credits you with 1 referral. The count is automatic, and your reward arrives by email the moment you earn it.

What you earn

• 3 referrals: 1 month of paid access

• 10 referrals: 5 more months, for 6 months total

• 25 referrals: 6 more months, for a full year

A free sign-up counts the same as a paid one. Your friend pays nothing, you pay nothing, and the rewards add up as your count climbs.

How to share

Refer a friend

Click the button above, or visit the leaderboard to copy your personal link and track your progress. Send the link by email, text, or social media. The share buttons on every post count too. One caution: a web address copied from the top of your browser earns no credit, because nothing in it identifies you.

Listen to these posts

Surviving Healthcare posts come with a read-aloud voice for readers who prefer to listen while driving, walking, or cooking. The feature works only inside the Substack app on a phone. It does not appear in the email or on the website.

1. Install the free Substack app from the App Store on an iPhone, or from Google Play on an Android phone.

2. Sign in with the same email address that receives this newsletter.

3. Open any Surviving Healthcare post in the app.

4. Tap the play icon at the top right of the screen.

The audio availability starts at once. Share that tip with your referral link, since plenty of people who will never read a long post will gladly listen.

Why I am doing this

Most of what I write contradicts what patients hear in the exam room, and few of them will ever find it without help. You know which of your friends, relatives, and coworkers need to read it. Send it to them, and thank you for helping this publication grow.

All my best,

Robert Yoho, MD

Refer a friend