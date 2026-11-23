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All my best,
Robert Yoho, MD
Thank you for your help with these schemes. This took a couple of hours to figure out how to set it up.
My understanding is that everyone rolled up their sleeves for a Covid vaccine, to stop them from getting Covid - but what they got injected with was 158,000 other diseases including the Simian Virus MS40 but I can't see the Covid one anywhere, which begs the question, what is being injected also, for Measles: All vaccines are BAD for all people all of the time - BionTech stole Moderna's Covid-19 patented formula 2013 according to a European Court to make the BionTech for Pfizer's one - I have a copy of the actual 2013 Covid patent if anyone wants to see it - OK - so The Lancet published in 2020 that Pfizer's vaccine was 0.84% effective in stopping Covid, which meant that Pfizer's vaccine was 99.16% more effective in giving you something else, but let's say 158,000 reasons why you need to read this PDF and this is only for Pfizer, don't know anything about Moderna, because they never said AND for the first 90 days from injection - don't know what new diseases occurred after that: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf Read from page 29 on - but you could say that if you volunteered for any Covid vaccines, "in my opinion", you signed your own MAID program too.
The Covid vaccines were never mRNA they were always ModRNA because they were patented - according to The US Supreme Court Law with World Wide Applications 2013 the same year that Moderna, with DARPA's help created Covid-19 and Moderna patented it.
I shared your message on my Facebook with the hope more persons will get to know your work:
"Robert Yoho, is a caring, courageous health practitioner, fecundly helping grow the Health Freedom Movement. Visit his Substack and refer him to others who want to manage their health outside the Medical Mafia's territory."