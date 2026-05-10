Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
1d

I am a 73 year old woman. Never had a child (did have an ectopic pregnancy and one ‘terminated pregnancy’), lost a ‘tube’ with the ectopic pregnancy, then had a tubal ligation a few years later. All my reproductive organs are intact and I plan on keeping it that way.

I have been on BioIdentical HRT (from a compounding pharmacy) for over 24 years. A doctor who specialized in hormone replacement medicine for men & women prescribed it years ago. He also was into thyroid health, and through the temperature and pulse method he determined I had hypothyroidism, and later a blood test confirmed I have Hashimotos. I take 90 mg NP Thyroid daily. I have been taking the natural desiccated thyroid for 24 years as well.

I have not been to a gynecologist for over 24 years!

I feel the BioIdentical HRT keeps me sane, my body feels good, and I still have sexual desire (with the right partner.) I will never give them up! My NP prescribes my HRT as well as my NP Thyroid.

I have also declined all diagnostic testing, like mammograms, colonoscopies, bone density tests and what have you for a few years now. As well as ALL vaccines and shots.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Robert Yoho, MD and others
Paul D's avatar
Paul D
1dEdited

I followed Ray Peat's work from over 15 years ago long before his curious elevation to nutritional sainthood. Over the years I learned that more often then not his theories were wrong. There are literally dozens on anecdotes he commonly repeated which were on their face patently false. Many of them were clear misinformation, whether intentional or naive, they were so frequent and emphasized that it became utterly impossible to regard him in good faith. There are many articles and even videos made going into detail regarding his misinformation. He had a few useful insights such as NDT which by no means were his discovery. Wildly dishonest claims such as growing inches taller from mega-doses of DHEA, and the health value of eating tubs of ice cream nightly should tip any true student of health off to his wildly unreliable claims.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert Yoho, MD
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Yoho MD (ret) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture