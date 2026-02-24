I played a role in this story, for I followed Pierre closely during the Covid days and understood that he was a bridge between mainstream medicine and reality. So I pestered him for a year to consider chlorine dioxide seriously. He initially ignored me, but after he finally showed up at my tutoring session and listened for an hour, he took off like a heat-seeking missile.

My 20 posts about ClO₂ are linked in the Appendix; each averaged over 40 hours of research and writing time. These served as Kory’s starting point, and, together with my introductions and his independent research, they provided material for his marvelous book.

My style does not appeal to everyone, and my aggressive red-pilling must have pissed Pierre off. He refused my offers to write a Preface. I initially thought he also refused an interview for this post, but he later sent me copies of his response, so I must have missed it. However, he was kind enough to credit me multiple times, and I present this post in gratitude for all I have learned from him.

The book runs approximately 400 pages and covers the history, science, suppression, and clinical use of chlorine dioxide as a therapeutic agent. Any errors or misinterpretations in the summary below are mine. You can purchase the hard copy or digital edition on the book’s official website, and I have already purchased several copies for my friends. Dr. Kory’s Substack is HERE, and he is still in practice HERE, offering telemedicine in all 50 states.

Summary

• Chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) is a selective, broad-spectrum antimicrobial that kills nearly all infectious pathogens without the toxic byproducts that bleach produces. It cannot be patented, costs almost nothing, and can be ordered online.

• The compound has a 200-year industrial history and was formally recognized by NASA in 1987 as “the universal antidote.” Bolivia used it nationally during Covid and achieved the best outcomes in South America.

• Kory introduces the Kory Scale: a scoring system that predicts a therapy’s efficacy by measuring the severity of the suppression campaign waged against it. Chlorine dioxide scores near the top.

• Pioneers including Jim Humble, Mark Grenon, Howard Alliger, Enno Freye, and Andreas Kalcker have been imprisoned, de-licensed, defamed, and, in at least two cases, assassinated for their work with oxidative therapies.

• Clinical studies, most of them retracted or buried, show promising results for malaria, cancer, Covid-19, MRSA, HIV, Lyme disease, and autism. A 2012 Red Cross study in Uganda cured 154 malaria patients in 48 hours. The results were erased from the public record.

• At appropriate doses, oral chlorine dioxide is safe. The EPA allows 5 times more chlorine in drinking water than it permits for ClO₂, yet it calls ClO₂ dangerous. The FDA prohibits all clinical trials on it. No profit motive, no approval.

What Kory is telling us

Pierre Kory wrote The War on Ivermectin in 2023 and thought that was his big fight. Then Covid opened a door he could not close. Behind it was chlorine dioxide, and behind that was a century of suppressed oxidative therapy research that makes the ivermectin war look like a schoolyard scuffle.

Kory is a pulmonary and critical care specialist, former associate professor and chief of the Critical Care Service at the University of Wisconsin, and one of the most visible medical whistleblowers of the Covid era. He is not a fringe character, a supplement salesman, or a YouTube crank. He is a board-certified intensivist who spent decades running ICUs and watching people die from diseases that cheaper, simpler treatments might have prevented.

His central claim is stark: chlorine dioxide works against a staggering range of infections and chronic conditions, it costs almost nothing, it cannot be patented, and the pharmaceutical industry has spent decades making sure most doctors have never heard of it except as a punchline. Kory does not dress this up. He calls it what it is: suppression for profit, backed by government capture, coordinated media propaganda, and in some cases, murder.

The book’s subtitle is The Medicine That Could End Medicine. That is not hyperbole; it is a provocation. If ClO₂ does half of what the evidence suggests, it threatens the entire model of disease management as a revenue stream.

The Kory Scale: suppression as a proxy for efficacy

Before diving into the science, Kory lays out his analytical framework. He calls it the Kory Scale, named partly in jest and partly in deadly seriousness. The premise is this: the harder a therapy is attacked, the more likely it is to work.

The scale assigns point values to escalating forms of institutional hostility. A media hit piece earns 4 points. A medical board complaint earns 5. A pharmacy refusal earns 6. Revocation of a medical license earns 7. Criminal charges earn 8. Conviction and imprisonment earn 10. Deportation earns 10. An assassination attempt earns 25. A successful assassination earns 50.

Ivermectin, Kory notes, racked up a formidable score during Covid. Hydroxychloroquine scored similarly. Chlorine dioxide, he argues, blows them both off the scale. Researchers have been jailed on multiple continents. At least two pioneers were killed. The Red Cross buried a completed malaria trial. Wikipedia ran coordinated hit pieces that remain uncorrected to this day. And the FDA prohibits all clinical trials involving oral ClO₂ in the United States.

The Kory Scale is tongue-in-cheek, but the underlying insight is not. In a medical system where profit drives research agendas, the treatments that threaten pharmaceutical revenue are the ones most aggressively suppressed. The suppression itself is the signal.

What chlorine dioxide is

Before you can understand why ClO₂ scares Pharma, you need to understand what it is and what it is not.

It is not bleach. That point gets repeated throughout the book because the media has hammered the bleach equivalence into the public consciousness with the persistence of a jackhammer. Bleach is sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl). Chlorine dioxide is ClO₂. They share a word but not a chemistry, a mechanism, or a toxicity profile. Calling them equivalent is like calling a kitchen knife a scalpel because both involve metal and cutting.

Bleach works by releasing hypochlorous acid in water, which destroys microbial proteins indiscriminately. It works in a narrow pH range, degrades in the presence of organic material, and leaves behind carcinogenic byproducts called trihalomethanes. Chlorine dioxide is more selective. It targets pathogens through a different mechanism, generates no trihalomethanes, and causes significantly less collateral damage to surrounding tissue. That selectivity is the key to its therapeutic potential.

At room temperature, chlorine dioxide is a gas. Dissolved in water at low concentrations, it becomes a mild, manageable solution with genuine antimicrobial properties. At higher concentrations, it is toxic, as is everything from water to vitamin A. The dose makes the poison. Paracelsus said that five centuries ago. It should not need restating, but here we are.

The EPA allows up to 4 milligrams per liter of chlorine in drinking water and up to 5 milligrams per liter according to the WHO. Those are daily intakes of 10 to 12 milligrams for a person who drinks 2.5 liters of water per day. The EPA’s safety limit for chlorine dioxide in drinking water is 0.8 milligrams per liter, which is about 2 milligrams per day. So the agency allows 5 times more bleach-derived chlorine in your water than it allows of the safer, more selective compound it calls dangerous. No one in the regulatory apparatus has publicly explained this discrepancy.

Two centuries of hidden history

The story of chlorine dioxide as a therapeutic does not start with Jim Humble in 1996. It starts in 1811, when chemist Humphry Davy accidentally synthesized it by mixing potassium chlorate with sulfuric acid. For the next century, it was used industrially. Then Nikola Tesla entered the picture.

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Tesla patented one of the first commercially significant ozone generators and began exploring the medical potential of activated oxygen. His work laid the foundation for what would eventually become the field of oxidative therapy: the use of oxygen-based compounds to kill pathogens, break down toxins, and stimulate healing. Tesla collaborated with Dr. F.M. Eugene Blass to develop Homozon, an oral oxidative compound made from magnesium and oxygen forms including peroxide, superoxide, and ozonide. It worked. Blass wrote a clinical overview of it in 1939.

Blass is almost impossible to find in the historical record. Kory searched PubMed exhaustively. No papers. No Wikipedia entry. Two obscure World War II-era documents, both from State Department archives, place him on a blacklist signed by Nelson Rockefeller and later on a repatriation ship to Germany. On a webpage titled “Persecuted (and Murdered) Doctors,” a single line: Dr. F.M. Eugene Blass, developer of Homozon, was murdered outside his office in Germany. The year was 1967.

Dr. William F. Koch fares only slightly better in the historical record. Koch developed an injectable oxidative therapy called Glyoxilide in the early 20th century. Multiple clinical studies showed it worked against cancer, tuberculosis, and other conditions. The FDA went after him twice. He survived both trials because his patients testified on his behalf. They then poisoned him with arsenic. He survived that too, relocated to Brazil, and continued his work until his death in 1967. His family maintains a website documenting the attempts on his life.

Then there is the anonymous source Kory calls Colonel Mondragon, an 85-year-old retired applied scientist with high-level security clearances who worked in classified bioweapons research for several decades. Mondragon describes a classified program in which Soviet scientists discovered that chlorine dioxide cured tuberculosis in inmates of Soviet labor camps. The Soviets used water treatment plants that coincidentally employed chlorine dioxide, and workers noticed that malaria rates in the surrounding towns dropped to near zero. This information was classified in the United States and has remained so.

Kory acknowledges the obvious: almost nothing in the chapter titled “The Untold History, Part II,” devoted entirely to Mondragon’s account, can be verified through public documents because the documents are classified. He weighs the risks of publishing it against his belief that the cat is already out of the bag and proceeds anyway. You can agree or disagree with that call. The pattern he describes, of a cheap, unpatentable oxidative therapy with broad antimicrobial properties being systematically suppressed, fits too precisely with everything else in the book to dismiss.

Yoho comment: I spent an afternoon speaking with this guy one-on-one, and his secretive airs annoyed me so much that I finally concluded that nothing he said could be fully trusted. I generally agree with what Kory wrote above, however.

Bolivia: a natural experiment

In 2020, Bolivia did something that every other government in the world refused to do. Tired of waiting for the WHO to approve anything useful for Covid treatment, the Bolivian legislature passed a law authorizing the widespread use of oral chlorine dioxide for prevention and treatment of the virus. The military and universities distributed it under strict protocols. Millions of Bolivians took it.

Before this intervention, Bolivia had one of the highest Covid mortality rates in South America. Within six months of the national program, its outcomes became the best in the region.

The opposition was ferocious. Bolivian media attacked the legislators. Brazilian health authorities buried a similar proposal the moment the government changed leaders from Bolsonaro to Lula. In Peru, a health official publicly laughed at a proposal to study the compound. The Chief of the Covid Command in Ayacucho was fired after treating patients with chlorine dioxide and achieving dramatically lower mortality. A Mexican surgeon reported treating 3,000 Covid patients with a 99.6% success rate. Authorities shut down his clinic’s Covid unit. He continued treating patients at home without staff support.

The Bolivia chapter is brief but devastating. Kory does not over-explain it. He does not need to. A government treated millions of people with a compound the FDA calls dangerous, and those people did better than everyone else in their hemisphere. That fact stands on its own.

The pioneers: who they are and what happened to them

One of the book’s strongest sections profiles the men and women who have spent their careers developing, refining, and promoting chlorine dioxide therapy. Most of them paid a steep price.

Yoho: see my podcasts in the Appendix for more detail.

Howard Alliger discovered ClO₂’s therapeutic properties in the 1970s by accident. He was using it to clean and sterilize his ultrasonic equipment, had a persistent skin irritation on his hands, and noticed it was gone by the end of the day. He spent the next several decades building pharmaceutical companies around its topical applications, developing 20 products, and documenting its ability to kill all bacteria, viruses, spores, yeast, and microorganisms within a minute in laboratory conditions. He never explored oral ingestion. He died in his eighties after a long, productive career, which puts him among the luckier ones in this story.

Yoho note: his daughter, Valerie, runs the commercial company founded by her father that sells chlorine dioxide products. See my posts Snoot! Spray is Nose Magic, and I am getting rich from Frontier Pharm and Snoot! multilevel marketing (MLM) for how to obtain these. They have systemic healing effects. The second title is clickbait, of course.

Jim Humble was an electronics technician and aerospace engineer who discovered oral ClO₂ in 1996 while prospecting for gold in Guyana. One of his crew members developed malaria, and with no other options available, Humble tried stabilized oxygen drops (sodium chlorite in water), and the man recovered within hours.

Yoho note: this method relies on the sodium chlorite combining with stomach acid to produce chlorine dioxide, and it does not work if your stomach is not properly producing acid.

Humble spent the next two decades treating malaria patients in Africa and developing protocols he called Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS). He reported curing malaria in all patients, along with documented successes against MRSA, Lyme disease, cancer, and other conditions. Wikipedia calls him a “former Scientologist” and describes his work as dangerous pseudoscience. The FDA eventually forced him to flee the United States.

Yoho note: Humble is the key figure in medical chlorine dioxide use, the inventor and popularizer of the whole thing. His books, obtainable from links my post about him in the Appendix, are the original and most important source of treatment know-how ever printed.

Mark Grenon is described as the most experienced living chlorine dioxide clinician in the world. He spent 46 years as a medical missionary pilot in the Caribbean. He initially dismissed chlorine dioxide as snake oil until his eight sons developed MRSA infections so severe that one surgeon recommended amputation and skin grafts. Conventional antibiotics did nothing. Grenon tried Humble’s MMS, and the infections cleared. He then spent years treating patients throughout Haiti and the Dominican Republic, documenting consistent results against MRSA, elephantiasis, malaria, and dengue fever.

Then the FDA came for him. The agency claimed Grenon’s Genesis II Church of Health and Healing was a front for the sale of unauthorized medicine. The DOJ coordinated with Colombian authorities to arrest him and three of his sons while he was living in Colombia. They were extradited to the United States and imprisoned. Grenon is now in his seventies and was held for years before being paroled because of poor health. His sons were also convicted but are still in prison. Kory devotes a chapter to him and is clearly shaken by what he found.

Enno Freye is a senior German anesthesiologist and honorary professor at Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf. He conducted a 2018 study on 500 malaria patients in Cameroon using a sublingual chlorine dioxide tablet he had patented and reported it was a promising new treatment approach. The Guardian contacted the university. The university stripped Freye of his title. The journal retracted the study. The official reason: the study had never been conducted. Freye told Kory the study was real and documented and that The Guardian received nearly 13 million dollars in grants from Bill Gates’s public health foundation, most of it awarded after 2020. Kory says the relevant principle here is, consider the source.

Andreas Kalcker is a German biophysical researcher and the most visible international proponent of chlorine dioxide solution (CDS). He has been charged in Argentina in connection with the death of a child who was allegedly given ClO₂, though the details of the case, including what else the child may have received and whether the solution was prepared correctly, remain unknown. He spoke at a private conference at Trump National Doral Miami in the summer of 2025 alongside dozens of other alternative health researchers. The press called it a conspiracy convention. Kalcker continues his advocacy.

Yoho note: Kalcker has written wonderful manuals on the manufacture and clinical protocols for of chlorine dioxide solution. CDS is effective, but has never successfully cured autism or malaria. For these, the stronger MMS1 is needed. CDS is now widely accepted because of Kalcker’s promotion, but its manufacture is a hassle. His book, Forbidden Health: Incurable Was Yesterday, is available HERE or on eBay.

Kerri Rivera is a Doctor of Homeopathy who stumbled into chlorine dioxide while trying to treat her autistic son, Patrick. She had spent six years and tens of thousands of dollars on every available intervention. Nothing worked. A Mexican pediatrician had mentioned “detoxification drops” a year earlier, and she had dismissed them. In desperation, she tested them on herself first, then gave them to Patrick. Within months, his autism symptoms improved dramatically. Rivera went on to treat hundreds of autistic children, many of whom showed significant improvement. She has been the subject of relentless media attacks and has moved multiple times to stay ahead of regulatory pressure.

Susan Raj is an Indian healthcare practitioner with three decades of clinical experience spanning the HIV/AIDS crisis to Covid. She now practices what she calls integrative cellular detox therapy, combining chlorine dioxide with DMSO and other approaches. To stay within India’s regulatory framework, she calls chlorine dioxide “di-oxygen chloride” and positions it as oxygen therapy. A woman with severe liver damage who had been given six months to live without a transplant healed completely under her care. She meets weekly with a group she calls the Bio-Oxidative Research Task Force.

Yoho note: The following people are not pioneers, but are important to the story. Super networker Michelle Herman brought many of us together and continues to advance the cause. See my note and linked podcast above about her company Snoot! Spray. Also, the anonymous “Curious Outlier,” who spent over a year putting together TheUniversalAntidote.com, has been a major contributor. He and Dave Oats both have massive Telegram channels that continue to educate people about chlorine dioxide.

The Red Cross malaria trial: a case study in evidence burial

In 2012, Klaas Proesmans, a Belgian water scientist who was then CEO of the Water Reference Center, the research arm of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, oversaw a study in Uganda testing ClO₂ as a malaria treatment. Researchers identified 154 suspected cases of malaria in the town of Iganga. They confirmed malaria with finger-prick blood tests and microscopy. They treated patients with a simple protocol: cups of water dosed with Humble’s MMS1 mixture. Five drops per cup for children, 10 drops for adults. Two cups in one day. Patients returned daily for re-testing.

All 154 patients were malaria-free within 48 hours.

Not most. Not the majority. All of them. In two days. From a treatment that costs almost nothing and could be administered by anyone with a cup and a bottle.

The results were not announced. No press releases were issued. Emergency WHO meetings were not called. The Red Cross organization at the international level publicly denied that the study had taken place and said it had never sanctioned any malaria treatment trials involving ClO₂. A documentary filmed during the trial, showing actual patients and actual results, was suppressed. The filmmakers eventually released it through alternative channels, where it was repeatedly removed and reposted.

Kory tracks the story in detail. Proesmans, who oversaw the study, speaks on camera in the documentary. His testimony is unambiguous. The International Red Cross’s denial directly contradicts his account.

This is not a gray area. Either 154 malaria patients were cured in 48 hours and the organization that ran the trial buried the results, or Proesmans is lying on camera. Kory believes the former.

The media campaign: anatomy of a hit job

Kory dedicates several chapters to dissecting the coordinated media attack on chlorine dioxide. The TrialSiteNews debacle, which he covers in two full chapters, illustrates the playbook.

TrialSiteNews is an independent medical journalism outlet that had previously supported Kory’s work on ivermectin and invited him to join its scientific advisory board. While Kory was in the middle of his Substack series on ClO₂, TrialSiteNews published a hit piece attacking his research. He responded in detail, citing sources and offering counterarguments. Instead of engaging with the substance, they doubled down with a second article.

Kory’s point-by-point responses are methodical and entertaining. He documents multiple factual errors in their coverage, exposes their mischaracterization of source material, and notes that virtually every public comment under the exchange sided with him. Multiple readers publicly canceled their subscriptions to TrialSiteNews. The outlet continued doubling down anyway.

The broader media landscape is more of the same. Headlines across major outlets describe chlorine dioxide as “industrial bleach being peddled as a miracle cure.” Proponents are categorized as conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, and fringe actors. The word “bleach” appears in virtually every story. One woman named Fiona O’Leary, a self-described watchdog based in Ireland, is cited as a primary source in dozens of articles. She has no medical credentials.

What is never said: chlorine dioxide has been used for over 50 years to disinfect municipal drinking water across the United States and Europe. The EPA, the FDA, and the USDA have all approved it for use in water treatment, food processing, and hospital sanitation. By regulatory definition, it is safe in those contexts. The same agencies that certify it safe to disinfect your food supply call it dangerous when someone suggests it might have therapeutic value. Kory finds this disconnect worthy of comment.

The science: mechanisms and evidence

Kory places the science chapters late in the book by design. He wants readers to understand the suppression campaign first, so they can recognize what happened to the evidence. Then he walks through the mechanism and the data.

Chlorine dioxide’s antimicrobial action works through selective oxidation. It reacts with electron-rich sites on pathogens, including bacterial cell walls, viral envelopes, fungal cell membranes, and parasite proteins. Mammalian cells, which have different surface chemistries, are not targeted in the same way. This selectivity is why it can kill pathogens in the gut without destroying the gut lining, at appropriate doses.

It also neutralizes inflammatory cytokines, the immune signaling proteins that cause much of the tissue damage in severe infections. This is distinct from directly killing the pathogen. It means ClO₂ addresses both the cause and the inflammatory cascade that often does more damage than the microbe itself.

In cancer, in vitro studies show direct inhibition of cancer cell growth. Other studies show stimulation of anti-cancer immune responses. Intratumoral injection has shown efficacy in animal models. A combination of oral, enema, and IV administration has been shown to be effective in human case reports. Kory is careful about the cancer data, noting that most of it is preclinical or anecdotal, but he does not dismiss it.

The clinical trial evidence is limited, mostly because trials keep getting blocked, retracted, or buried. The best published data comes from researchers who were denied approval in most of the countries they approached, then conducted with small samples, and then attacked in the literature. A study titled “Determination of the Efficacy of Oral Chlorine Dioxide in the Treatment of Covid-19” reported that researchers could recruit only 40 patients because ethics committees, influenced by FDA and WHO warnings, denied approval in all but a few countries. The best data is from Ecuador and other South American states.

The study found positive results anyway. It was attacked.

Beyond the published trials, Kory notes a body of real-world evidence that dwarfs the clinical literature: thousands of practitioners treating millions of patients across South America, Africa, and Asia with documented outcomes. Bolivia treated an entire country. A Mexican surgeon treated 3,000 Covid patients with a 99.6% success rate. Indian practitioner Susan Raj achieved zero mortality in her HIV patient program. These are not anecdotes in the pejorative sense. As Kory’s colleague Paul Marik puts it: “One anecdote is one anecdote. A thousand anecdotes are data.”

What ClO₂ does to the microbiome

This is the question that haunts every conversation about an orally administered antimicrobial. Antibiotics devastate the gut microbiome. Chlorine dioxide kills pathogens selectively. Does that selectivity extend to the trillions of beneficial bacteria we carry in our intestines?

Kory’s answer is carefully hedged but ultimately reassuring, with an honest admission of ignorance. The theoretical case for microbiome safety is this: our native gut bacteria secrete protective enzymes that neutralize reactive oxygen species before they can trigger destructive chain reactions, and antioxidants that scavenge the free radicals generated by ClO₂. In other words, our resident bacteria have built-in defenses against oxidative assault that pathogens lack. This is the same selectivity argument that underlies ClO₂’s therapeutic mechanism throughout the body.

The animal data is mixed. High-dose studies in quails and rats showed gut imbalance. A mouse study found minimal negative effects. Kory’s read: any harm is likely dose-dependent, which is consistent with everything else known about the compound. The dose makes the poison.

The human evidence is anecdotal but consistent with the theory. Many people with gastrointestinal conditions, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, have reported significant improvement and even recovery after using ClO₂. These are conditions characterized by gut inflammation and microbial dysbiosis. If ClO₂ were broadly destructive to the microbiome, worsening those conditions would be expected. The opposite is what gets reported.

Kory is clear that the effects of chlorine dioxide on the human microbiome have not been formally studied. That absence of data is neither a green light nor a red one. It is a gap, and he names it as one of the primary reasons he is pushing for formal research. Until those trials happen, the theoretical case for selectivity, the animal data, and the clinical reports of gastrointestinal improvement are the best available picture. It is an incomplete picture.

Safety: what the data says

The safety chapter is one of the book’s most important and most carefully written. Kory does not claim ClO₂ is harmless at any dose. He makes the simpler argument that, at doses used therapeutically, it is safer than many compounds that are unquestioningly approved.

He walks through the regulatory math. The EPA allows 4 milligrams per liter of chlorine in drinking water. Drink 2.5 liters a day and you consume up to 10 milligrams of chlorine. The EPA’s safety limit for ClO₂ in the same water is 0.8 milligrams per liter, or about 2 milligrams daily. Chlorine is far more reactive and generates trihalomethane byproducts. Chlorine dioxide does not. Yet the compound you are allowed to consume in far larger quantities is the one that is considered safe, while the other is treated as dangerous. No one in the regulatory apparatus has publicly explained this discrepancy.

At therapeutic doses, the documented side effects of oral ClO₂ at higher concentrations are nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. These are the body’s mechanisms for eliminating an irritant it does not want, and they resolve when the dose is reduced or stopped. Kory notes an important pharmacokinetic detail from animal studies: approximately 82% of ingested ClO₂ is absorbed as chlorite rather than as chlorine dioxide itself, and the remaining 18% is absorbed as harmless chloride salt. This means the therapeutic compound in oral preparations is primarily chlorite, not ClO₂. Neuvivo, a clinical-stage company, has conducted multiple trials with IV sodium chlorite and has found significant efficacy with an acceptable safety profile.

The safety data does not mean people should improvise dosing based on something they found on a forum. Kory is emphatic about this. He directs readers to the Curious Outlier Substack and the MMS Guidance website for detailed dosing information developed by experienced practitioners. He refuses to provide specific doses in the book because they must be individualized.

Yoho note: Except for occasional unpleasant Herxheimer reactions of nausea and diarrhea, chlorine dioxide is safe at nearly any dose. There are reports of people mistakenly drinking 8 ounces of undiluted CDS stock solution and having no adverse reaction. That said, the best practice is to read as much as you can and take Humble’s advice to “start low and go slow” in your dosing.

The protocols: MMS1 vs CDS and what Kory thinks

Humble’s original MMS involved sodium chlorite tablets or liquid, marketed for water purification, taken orally and activated into ClO₂ by the stomach’s natural acid. He reported a 70% success rate with this method for malaria, then shifted to a pre-activated formulation he called MMS1: equal drops of liquid sodium chlorite and hydrochloric acid combined, allowed to react for 30 seconds, then diluted in 4 ounces of distilled water and swallowed as a single dose. Success rates improved to nearly 100% in his malaria reports.

CDS, created around 2007, took a different approach. Its developers wanted a “pure” formula: fully activating the sodium chlorite and acid into gaseous ClO₂ inside a closed container, then dissolving that gas into chilled water. The resulting solution contains no residual sodium chlorite or acid activator. It is then diluted and swallowed.

The central pharmacokinetic question is whether any of this matters. Kory and colleagues, Tom Henshaw and Colonel Mondragon, argue it does not, for oral use. Once either MMS1 or CDS enters the stomach, the compound is rapidly reduced back to chlorite. About 82% of the ingested dose is absorbed systemically as chlorite, and the remaining 18% is absorbed as a harmless chloride salt. If that is correct, there is no pharmacological difference between the two formulations when administered orally. Both ultimately deliver chlorite to the bloodstream. And as Kory points out, the Neuvivo company has run multiple trials using IV sodium chlorite alone, with significant efficacy, which supports the chlorite-as-active-agent hypothesis.

That said, Kory does not entirely dismiss the question. Humble and two other physicians working in Africa at the time reported that chlorite alone seemed less effective than pre-activated MMS. Something may be happening that neither Humble nor Kory has identified. Until controlled trials directly compare the two, the question stays open.

On the practical differences, MMS1 is simpler. Thirty seconds to mix, four ounces of water, done. It has a noticeable chlorine taste that some people mask with juice. At higher doses, it can cause nausea and diarrhea. CDS takes significantly more time and equipment to prepare. Its taste is milder. Its advocates claim it reduces the gastrointestinal side effects. But here is Kory’s sharpest critique of the CDS camp: the claim that CDS provides a more precise, consistent dose is not accurate.

The color-coded test strips that CDS advocates use to estimate concentration can be off by two to three times. Without a spectrophotometer, you cannot know precisely how much ClO₂ is in a given solution. The shape and size of the container used to generate the gas also affect the dose produced, and home users do not use standardized equipment. So CDS precision is more claimed than demonstrated.

There is also the question of what MMS1 provides that CDS does not. Because MMS1 contains unactivated sodium chlorite that is then activated in the stomach, it delivers not just ClO₂ but also a continuing supply of chlorite, which has its own therapeutic effects. CDS, being free of residual sodium chlorite, does not. The pioneers who have used both extensively generally prefer MMS1 for oral use. For IV, intramuscular injection, and enemas, CDS is typically favored because of its cleaner composition.

The Curious Outlier writes from direct self-experimentation, having deliberately exceeded the NOAEL (no-observed-adverse-effect level) dose to know where the margins are:

“I have done quite a bit of self-experimentation with MMS1 and CDS and I have far exceeded NOAEL doses desiring to make sure I know that the things I am instructing on are well below any tolerable range. The worst symptom that I have ever experienced is mild nausea and diarrhea. When experimenting with MMS1 doses that were more concentrated above 50 ppm (50 mg/L) it did occasionally give me a scratchy throat feeling. Very infrequently do I ever experience those symptoms with use now.”

Kalcker, the most prominent CDS advocate, points to a $2 million challenge issued in 2021 by Mexican entrepreneur Pedro Luis Martin Bringas, who offered the money to anyone who could provide evidence of CDS toxicity at commonly used doses. No one has collected it. The FDA has not responded to his inquiries.

Kory’s bottom line: both MMS1 and CDS are imperfect delivery systems. Both have quirks. Neither allows precise dosing without laboratory equipment. Both are safe within standard therapeutic ranges, and standard dosing protocols remain well below any established toxicity threshold. Practitioners and patients should follow the established “start low and go slow” approach, reduce the dose at any sign of nausea or diarrhea, and work from the documented protocols rather than improvising.

For those exploring oral use, Kory directs readers to the Universal Antidote website and MMS Guidance for free courses and protocol documentation developed by experienced practitioners.

What the testimonials mean

Kory devotes a chapter to testimonials, and he is direct about their status in the evidence hierarchy. They are not randomized controlled trials. They do not control for confounders. They cannot prove causation.

He also says something that needs to be said more often in medicine: the reflexive dismissal of patient experience as “merely anecdotal” is itself a methodological error. When the same treatment produces the same result in thousands of patients across dozens of countries over decades, that pattern carries evidential weight even without a blinded placebo arm. The fact that formal trials have been blocked, retracted, or buried does not make the underlying observation less real. It makes the suppression more obvious.

The testimonials in the book and in the communities Kory profiles follow a consistent pattern. People who had been failed by conventional medicine for years, often at great expense, tried ClO₂ as a last resort and reported significant improvement. Parents of autistic children. Lyme disease patients who had been on long-term antibiotics with no relief. Cancer patients who had exhausted standard options. HIV patients whose viral load dropped. The conditions are diverse. The reports of benefit are remarkably consistent.

Kory does not promise that ClO₂ works for everyone. He says the evidence is compelling enough to warrant serious study and that the prohibition on that study is itself the scandal.

Yoho comment: The above is the careful statement of a traditionally trained academic. Since I am neither careful nor one of these eggheads, I would say instead that the ten million people worldwide who have used chlorine dioxide have proven beyond any doubt that it is safe and effective. Moreover, double blind studies are no longer ethical for a substance that has cured everything from malaria to Lyme disease to stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Synthesis

The war on chlorine dioxide is not primarily about chemistry. It is about money, power, and the institutional mechanisms that protect both.

The pattern Kory documents is not new. It is the same pattern that flattened every oxidative therapy pioneer for a century: Tesla’s collaborators, Koch, Blass. It is the same pattern that buried ivermectin during Covid, the same pattern that blacklisted hydroxychloroquine, the same pattern applied to DMSO, to ozone therapy, to dozens of other compounds that work cheaply and cannot generate the kind of patent-protected revenue that justifies a pharmaceutical company’s legal and lobbying infrastructure.

What is different about chlorine dioxide is the scale of the potential threat. A compound that kills nearly all infectious pathogens at any stage, reduces inflammation, addresses cancer through multiple mechanisms, costs almost nothing, cannot be patented, and works across dozens of conditions does not merely threaten one drug category. It threatens the entire model of chronic disease management as a business.

Bolivia tested this in a natural experiment and got results that should have generated global headlines. The results were ignored. A Red Cross researcher documented 100% cure rates in malaria patients in 48 hours. The documentation was erased. A German professor published positive malaria data and was stripped of his title and imprisoned. Researchers across South America treating Covid patients with consistently positive outcomes were shut down, fired, or threatened with criminal charges.

None of this proves that chlorine dioxide works for every condition at every dose. Kory is not making that claim. He is making a narrower, better-supported claim: that the compound deserves rigorous study, that the evidence already in hand is sufficient to justify that study, and that the only reason the study has not happened is that no one with money to fund it has anything to gain from the result.

RFK Jr. is now in a position to change that. Kory says so explicitly and pins his epilogue to the hope that the political environment in 2025 and 2026 is different enough to allow the research to proceed. Whether that hope is justified remains to be seen. What is not in doubt is that the suppression has been real, the human cost has been enormous, and the people who spent their careers and, in some cases, their lives trying to bring this treatment to the world deserved better from a medical system that claimed to be on their side.

Disclaimer: Any errors or misinterpretations in this summary are mine and none of it is designed to give individual advice. Consult your healthcare advisor for that—if you can find anyone you trust. Dr.Kory is still in practice HERE and offers telemedicine in all 50 states. I trust him.

