Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenna McCarthy's avatar
Jenna McCarthy
3d

Hi Dr. Yoho,

I'm Dr. Kory's co-author and I just wanted to say thank you for sharing! Your research was absolutely indispensable to the book. Also, Dr. Kory told me repeatedly he'd be more than happy to chat with you! If that's still an option, let me/us know. :)

Thanks again,

Jenna

Reply
Share
2 replies by Robert Yoho, MD and others
Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
3dEdited

When Trump was accused of telling people to drink bleach, I thought he was referring to ozone. After coming across Dr. Yoho's work, I think Trump was referring to CDS. I take it daily and now include DMSO. For a few years, I have used Ozonated water in a decanter with mint. The mint water stays fresh for over a week. In non-ozonated water, the water becomes murky after a few days. Thanks to Dr. Yoho, I now wash all my produce, including mint, in CDS and DMSO and it stays visibly fresher longer. As a side note, I added DMSO to the water for our Christmas tree. While anecdotal, it stayed so fresh I felt bad when I took it down.

Reply
Share
7 replies
90 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Yoho MD (ret) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture