437. Margaret Aranda tells us how to avoid being murdered by hospitals.

“Don’t be scared, be prepared.”

Dr. Aranda summarizes her appearance on Surviving Healthcare in the video above. We walked through the “I Do Not Consent” form, the hospital protocols, and her road from a 2005 car wreck that put her in bed for years through her career as a mainstream anesthesiologist and pain practitioner to a Certified Tribal Practitioner license. Except for the summary, this is in first person from Dr. Margaret’s point of view.

Summary

• The I Do Not Consent form at idonotconsentform.com is the only notarized, lawyer-drafted document that bypasses the hospital admission machinery and lands in the chief executive officer (CEO)'s office.

• Hospitals still inject Veklury (remdesivir) and unconsented COVID jabs in the intensive care unit (ICU); a 13-year-old died from Veklury under 3 weeks before this taping.

• The workflow: notarize at the bank, print 10 copies, hire a messenger service to deliver one copy to the CEO's office, and station a next-of-kin advocate at the bedside.

• Aranda trained at USC, Stanford, the University of Pennsylvania, and UCLA, then directed the surgical ICU at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital, until a 2005 car wreck left me bedridden for 12 years.

• Dr. Aranda organized a press conference against California’s AB 2098, and two days later, medical board agents in black suits with guns on their holsters tracked me to 5 addresses with a manila envelope, illegally demanding 3 patient charts. I refused and left the state regulatory system.

• Margaret’s husband Ed survived stage 1 high-grade papillary bladder cancer with one round of gemcitabine and now stays on a maintenance protocol of ivermectin, fenbendazole, apricot seeds, vitamin D, chlorophyll, ibuprofen, chlorine dioxide, and fasting cycles.

The protective paperwork

Our notarized, lawyer-drafted document protects patients from hospital protocols. An anonymous hospital insider drafted it after 15 years working inside a CEO's office at a large institution; she’s a lawyer and a nurse. The form rests on firm precedent, the same legal framework that protects Jehovah’s Witnesses from forced blood transfusion.

There are two files on the website. The first is a page of general instructions, and the second is the document itself, fronted by a cover sheet. The cover sheet routes copies to the parent company, attorneys, department chairs, the chief quality officer, the chief of staff, the medical director, the medical executive committee, and the board of trustees. The instructions tell the CEO's office to file it in the medical record. That bypasses the emergency room (ER) doctors and nurses who sometimes put their hands in their pockets and refuse legal paperwork.

Download the form, print it, fill it out, and sign it in front of a notary at the bank for free, then make 10 copies. Hire a messenger service, online or local, to deliver one copy to the CEO's office during business hours. After hours, the same messenger should deliver it to the house supervisor. That’s the senior nurse who runs the building 24/7 and stands in for the CEO when the executive suite is closed. Don’t give the form to the ER doctor or the bedside nurse, because the chain of custody breaks there.

Then, speak to the next of kin. A piece of paper doesn’t stop a doctor, but a piece of paper plus a big, burly husband or brother standing at the bedside does. For a single woman, the assignment is simple: find a burly advocate, look him in the eye, and say, “Fight for me.”

If admission has already occurred and no notarized form is on hand, the hospital's medical library often has a copy machine. Laura Bartlett, who administers the form alongside the original drafter, will help counsel patients and their families. Her hospital hostage hotline is 888-219-3637.

The form is for adults 18 and older with full capacity. For unconscious patients, the medical directive takes over. For pediatrics, Abby, the midwife in Pennsylvania, has separate consent and dissent documents covering labor, delivery, newborn care, vitamin K, and erythromycin eye ointment.

What hospitals are still doing

Veklury (remdesivir) is a repurposed Ebola antiviral pulled from a South African trial that killed 53% of the study population. Anthony Fauci then approved it for in-hospital COVID treatment, even though it wrecks the kidneys; the new approval extends to outpatient dialysis centers because the kidneys there are already gone. A 13-year-old child died from it in less than 3 weeks, right before this interview.

A patient admitted after a motorcycle crash gets a COVID test. If the test reads positive, the admitting diagnosis becomes COVID or COVID pneumonia, and the death certificate eventually reads the same. The financial incentive is on the record. Scott Schara testified that Wisconsin hospitals received $30,000 to put a patient on a ventilator, and the full protocol bonus runs into the hundreds of thousands.

A nurse whistleblower has confirmed that COVID jabs are frequently administered under anesthesia. A hospital administrator told Mary Bowden on Twitter that Riverside Community Hospital was injecting unvaccinated ICU patients with the bioweapon. The targets are predictable: the frail, the disabled, the single, and the elderly. They go after the people who are unable to fight back.

Hospitals have started pivoting on the drug name, so a patient who refuses Remdesivir hears, “We have another drug for you. It’s called Veklury.” Veklury is the brand, and remdesivir is the generic. Laura and the hospital insider updated the form to block Veklury “or any drug related to remdesivir or Veklury under any circumstances.” Hantavirus, bird flu, chikungunya, Nipah, Marburg, and Ebola protocols are listed for whatever rolls out next.

Blood transfusions are the next exposure, because the Red Cross doesn’t test donor blood for spike protein. The form rejects transfusions from COVID-vaccinated donors, and SafeBlood and Blessed by His Blood hold registries of unvaccinated donors.

The form isn’t a refusal of all care. However, the opening clause requires informed consent for every administration, with the risks, benefits, and alternatives spelled out in writing before anything is placed in the IV. That single requirement puts the legal burden of proof on the doctor.

What the form consents to

Budesonide, an inhaled steroid, leads the consent list at 1 mg by nebulizer every 4 to 6 hours after a COVID or variant diagnosis. Richard Bartlett, Laura’s brother, developed the inhaled budesonide protocol in Texas, and lab work has shown that budesonide kills SARS-CoV-2. Gail Seller of Betrayal Project USA went into the ICU, received nothing but budesonide, went home on aerosolized budesonide every 2 hours, and recovered. The drug is in every hospital, asthmatics use the same molecule by inhaler, and pharmacists have never argued with me about dispensing it.

Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and fluvoxamine are all on the consent as well. Nigella sativa (black seed oil) can be a substitute for ivermectin, and epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) in green tea taken with zinc covers the same mechanism as hydroxychloroquine. High-dose vitamin C infusions have been used successfully, with Laura confirming at least one case.

My background

I trained at USC medical school, then at Stanford for anesthesia, and at the University of Pennsylvania for critical care, where I was 1 of 3 fellows accepted that year. After UCLA, I directed the surgical ICU at the West Los Angeles VA. My training was elite, and I’ve made my peace with saying so out loud.

In 2005, my daughter was 2. We were stopped in front of Pepperdine University in Malibu. A woman lost control of her car and t-boned us at 90 miles an hour, spinning us more than a full circle. My daughter walked away from the wreck and is in nursing school now; I didn’t get out as cleanly.

The resulting traumatic brain injury (TBI) damaged my pituitary gland, the small endocrine organ at the base of the brain. Hormones that the pituitary normally produces disappeared from my system, including antidiuretic hormone (ADH, also called vasopressin), the chemical signal that tells the kidneys to retain water. When the signal stopped, my kidneys couldn’t hold water, urine output went out of control, and I developed diabetes insipidus (DI). Severe symptoms followed, including postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which meant that I fainted whenever I stood. Neurogenic bladder, gastroparesis, mal de débarquement, and a left vertebral artery dissection with aneurysm rounded out the picture, and no doctor I saw had heard of any of it. They told me I was pretending.

I was bedridden for 12 years.

My near-death experience

The conversation with God came during that time. He arrived as the bright sun. I saw a stairway and floated to the top, and when I looked back at the planet, I thought of my 2-year-old waiting at home. I begged with everything in me to come back, and He let me. The recovery still took 12 years from the wreck. I landed on my feet in March 2020, the same month people started calling the office for ivermectin and pharmacists began refusing to fill prescriptions for it.

God timed my recovery for COVID.

The pain clinic

I inherited the practice and activated my license, and when COVID hit, I shifted into solo work with my staff. I took calls in the middle of the night and shipped medication to my 3,000 patients, because the pharmacies refused to fill ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

3 of those patients went to the hospital. The first I extracted by calling the ER doctor I’d spoken to in the parking lot the week before, and she walked upstairs and got him out. The other two received Veklury, were placed on ventilators, and died. After that, I told my patients what I’d told myself: don’t enter a hospital unless a bone is sticking out of your leg. For treatments, I drew on my anesthesia training, and when supplies failed, I read until I found substitutes.

The medical board

In October 2022, Governor Newsom had AB 2098 on his desk, the disinformation bill that would’ve stripped licenses from California physicians who deviated from the federal COVID line. On the last day before veto or signature, no doctor in the state had organized resistance. I called a press conference, and Lee Dundas, Steve Kirsch, Dr. Linda Puto, and a teenager known to the state capitol all spoke against the bill.

10 days later, a letter arrived demanding I surrender my license. Two medical board agents in black suits with guns on their holsters tracked me across 5 addresses with a manila envelope hand-addressed in my name. The envelope demanded the charts of 3 patients. This was illegal because no consent had been given.

That request asked me to violate the patient-physician relationship, medical ethics, and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). One of those patients had been with the prior practice for 10 years, and the chart was a paper monster the size of a phone book. I told them no, left the state regulatory system, became a Certified Tribal Practitioner (CTP), and now work outside their reach.

My husband Ed

Ed had stage 1 high-grade papillary bladder cancer. He received one dose of gemcitabine instilled into the bladder, with no proper informed consent before the fact. He had a brutal reaction, walked bent over with a walker for a week, decided he was done with chemotherapy, and has never gone back.

His current protocol includes ivermectin, fenbendazole, apricot seeds (laetrile), vitamin D, chlorophyll, ibuprofen, antiprotozoals, and fasting cycles. Fasting before chemotherapy targets cancer cells preferentially over healthy ones.

The oncologists told him, “You’re cancer-free. See you in a year.” That’s a mistake, because cancer stem cells hide, and athletes declared cancer-free at 30 die at 33 when nothing reaches the stem cells. Ed is on his protocol indefinitely.

The oncology billing rule is the engine driving every chemotherapy referral. Oncologists collect a kickback of about 20% on each chemotherapy drug they administer in the office, a practice that would meet the federal definition of capping in any other specialty. This is a felony. The drugs cost hundreds of thousands per patient per year, sometimes millions, and the practice is legal only for oncology.

Vaccine injury

The McCairn-Idogawa protocol uses plasma apheresis followed by stem cell supernatant, a 2-step approach for jab injury not yet available in the United States. I’m fundraising for 6 vaccine-injury protocols and interviewing physicians and advocates on X Spaces with ny Dr. Margaret Show.

The natural history evidence for jab injury is in the comparison data. A study sampling 800,000 fully unvaccinated people found a chronic-disease rate of 2.3%, and the rest of the population runs 60%. The probability that the gap is chance alone is 1 in trillions.

What I learned

The hospital is a casino, and the odds are in the house's favor. The I Do Not Consent form rebalances the odds.

Don’t be scared, be prepared. That’s Laura’s line, and I keep saying it. The form doesn’t remove the fear; it removes the helplessness.

The hardest person to convince is the spouse, parent, or adult child who watches everything I do and still believes the oncologist. We have a name for them: DFL, didn’t freaking listen.

Where to find me

X (formerly Twitter): @DrMargaretShow. Substack: therebelpatient.substack.com. The Dr. Margaret Show on X Spaces. Connect with Margaret’s group on X: https://x.com/ourptrights.

Selected references

• “I Do Not Consent” form

• The Rebel Patient on Substack

• Surviving Healthcare

• SafeBlood

• Blessed by His Blood

More

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Dr. Aranda’s books:

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