356. MANY THANKS TO MY WONDERFUL SUBSCRIBERS

Table of Contents

How I began this journey My podcasts with the most downloads Statistics from my Substack dashboard Finances and numbers What happened to my medical license? About commenting and messages What finally happened to Cicero? Appendix: Flattering notes from paying subscribers

1. How I began this journey

I was ending my medical career following several setbacks. Even though surgical complications like mine (see #5 below) happen to every cosmetic surgeon, the medical board wanted my scalp, and plaintiffs’ lawyers wanted everything. Between these two hammers, I got a brutal education about the “legal” and regulatory system. I could not understand why I had attracted so much adversity and was burned out.

I am now 71. Two years before I retired at 65, as all this was happening, I encountered the medical corruption literature and began educating myself about what I was facing. As I started writing, I soon learned Cicero’s truth:

Thoughts that flowed on me in composing this work proved so entertaining and delightful that they made old age agreeable and comfortable.

In a concerted effort to reinvent myself, I worked every spare minute, gradually learning to write, podcast, and publish. I finished Butchered by “Healthcare” in three years, and it became an award-winning Amazon bestseller. My other three books went up within three more years. I discovered Substack and have 350 posts, each averaging 40 hours to write.

I started my quest to understand my world, but after several years, I realized I had a duty to warn others. My mission became you.

2. My podcasts with the most audio downloads:

Here they are in order. If popularity is the best index, the following is a list of my best posts for your review. Add in the far larger group of people who see the essays on the Substack app, and you have my total reads. I can never tell what will be liked until you see it.

3. Statistics from my Substack dashboard

The vertical lines are immediate downloads after an episode is published.

I started with 10,000 emails from my phone contacts and medical practice. When I entered them into the GetResponse emailing program, it somehow weeded out all but about 1700. When I switched to Substack, this was the database I started with.

I try not to post more often than once a week to avoid viewer fatigue and overexposure, but this is hard. I have over a hundred drafts in various stages awaiting publication or the trash. Also, for my readers’ sanity and to respect their time, I try to keep the length of each post within the size that can be emailed. Too much of a good thing is too much of a good thing.

4. Finances and numbers

I spend about 40 hours on each post. My 452 paid subscribers donate an average of less than $5 monthly. Combined with the minuscule income from meager book royalties (I give my Amazon nets to my Amazon Ads dude) and a few affiliate marketing schemes, I am still in the red after related expenses.

Unprofitability might be an advantage because copyright enforcement is not a worry for a no-profit enterprise. I try to use publicly available images like those on Wiki, but I sometimes repost portions of others' work, and they occasionally ignore copyright laws for images they use.

I now have 105 Substacks recommending me and get two to five new ones a week.

I refuse to subject anyone to a paywall because putting hooks in prose to make money is a conflict of interest that lessens credibility. Also, although I appreciate paid subscribers, I do not want anything from those with strained finances. I never got rich from my career but I made enough that I do not have to work.

5. What happened to my medical license?

From Chapter 1 of Butchered by “Healthcare:”

Every surgeon carries within himself a small cemetery, where from time to time he goes to pray—a place of bitterness and regret, where he must look for an explanation for his failures. —Rene Leriche, Philosophy of Surgery, 1951 In the summer of 2013, when I was 60, I had two women in their 30s die in my surgical center. I sent them to the emergency room, but nothing worked. It was my place, so I was responsible. It was the worst period of my life. I felt guilty and was sleepless, and my wife thought we would have to give up our practice. I did not learn why it happened until the autopsy reports came back fully six months later. One woman had an embolus of fat blocking her lungs. This occurs unpredictably, and there is no way to prevent it. The second had a high local anesthetic blood level. We inject this drug into fat to decrease pain, and after liposuction, we sometimes transplant the fat back into breasts and buttocks. This may have raised her levels and caused her death, but there was no way to be sure. I started reading medicine twenty to thirty hours a week to occupy my mind. Although my original training was as a generalist, I had studied only cosmetic surgery for decades. I began with the Prozac-class antidepressants, which I had prescribed since their invention. It stunned me to learn that they hardly worked and were often damaging. I read further and found that other psychiatric medications produce irreversible brain and health problems. Doctors have been trained to pass them out like jelly beans. I learned that many drugs are given for wholly theoretical, even speculative benefits. Many are damaging. I consulted people for cosmetic surgery who were taking ten (10) of these at once. I began to see how medical corporations had done this to us. I read about back pain. Most of it goes away on its own, but doctors had been thoughtlessly prescribing opioid painkillers and turning many patients into struggling addicts. Low back surgeries are the most expensive and some of the least effective procedures in all medical care, bar none. No one admits this even to themselves—not the surgeons, the hospital administrators, nor the surgical centers’ owners. The enormous profits short-circuit everybody’s judgment. I also realized that over the past three decades, younger and younger people had been getting heart disease, obesity, and diabetes. I wondered if healthcare, particularly medication use, might be the cause. I thought about Peter Van Etten’s line, “In this insanity of healthcare, the patient always loses.” I saw that we were breaking them on a medical torture wheel. The amount of wealth thrown into American healthcare is astounding. Since the corporations took over, hospitals, drug companies, and senior doctors on their payola are scrapping for it like giant carp eating bread. We pay them handsomely for anything they can slap a billing code on, and they dictate every move according to profitability. Patient wellbeing is now secondary. Healthcare quality—and our general health—has deteriorated. I have affluent peers, and many are not shy about it. A gastroenterologist boasted in the doctors’ lunchroom that he puts diamonds on the fingers of his infant daughters. In 2004, a cardiologist wearing a $3000 suit told me he “couldn’t pay his personal expenses” if he made less than $600,000 a year. Nouveau riche posturing like this is usually accompanied by stories about expensive, supposedly lifesaving treatments. I always vaguely smelled a rat, but I was busy and never gave it much thought. As I continued to study, I realized that newer science proved that many of the therapies these people were selling were worthless. I wondered what profit their fancy cars or high incomes could be for them if they did not put patients first. After a great deal of personal and professional reflection, I decided to write about the whole medical-industrial calamity. I understand I am a whistleblower, what it means, and what I face.

After these events, the California Medical Board started a stressful and expensive action against me. Rather than fight it, I allowed myself to be put on probation. I soon realized that I had to quit if I were to accomplish anything else with my life. In late 2019, I left the melee and resigned my license. I can now say what I want outside the tent without conflicts of interest.

Why do I put (ret) after my MD? After I jettisoned my license, the board sent me a nasty letter directing me never to use MD after my name or Dr. before my name again. This was ridiculous—my degrees were earned long before I came to California. But rather than face the idiocy of litigation about something that has become progressively less relevant, I began using (ret) to clarify my status and keep those jackasses off my back.

6. About commenting and messages

Your feedback is among the inspirations I value the most, and I have learned so much from it. I consider the number of comments the best measure of each post’s success. I try to read each one and respond when appropriate. As for emails and messages, I cannot handle the current volume and remain productive. Please use the comments instead so that others can benefit from our dialogue.

I occasionally speak to people with problems but do not give medical advice. First, study the applicable “YOHO’S APOCALYPSE ALMANAC” sections and the links. If you email me, I may be able to chat briefly and clarify where you should go next for help. Please include your phone number and a concise background story. However, the time is approaching when I will not have time to answer messages.

7. What finally happened to Cicero?

Marcus Tullius Cicero was one of Rome’s most renowned statesmen, orators, and philosophers. After Mark Antony and others assassinated Julius Caesar in 44 BC, Cicero delivered a series of speeches known as the Philippics that fiercely attacked Antony’s character and ambitions.

When Mark Antony, Octavian (the future Augustus), and Lepidus came to power, they issued lists of enemies to execute. Despite Octavian's initial reluctance, Mark Antony insisted that Cicero be included on this list. On December 7, 43 BC, Cicero was captured near his villa as he attempted to flee to Macedonia.

Cicero ordered his servants to set down his litter, exposed his neck, and told his killers to do their job. After his execution, his head and hands—symbolic of his oratory and writings—were cut off and displayed on the Rostra, the speaker’s platform in the Roman Forum.

Editing, image, and insight credit: Jim Arnold of Liar’s World Substack.

8. Appendix: Flattering notes from paying subscribers

I just found these messages in a section of my Substack dashboard. I apologize for not replying to every one personally; I could not have done my work if I had. ❤️❤️

