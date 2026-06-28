Introduction

I first heard about this when I read my friend Curious Outlier’s Substack post on remote ischemic conditioning. He spontaneously improved his mile swimming time using RIC and encouraged me several times to try it. I took a blood pressure cuff out of storage, but I’ve had so much going on that I haven’t had a chance to start. When I learned that neurological diseases, including Parkinson’s, had been studied using RIC and that participants showed improvement, I was impressed enough to do this research.

Summary

• KAATSU was invented by Dr. Yoshiaki Sato in Tokyo in 1966, patented in 1994, and evolved into the Western practice known as Blood Flow Restriction (BFR) training after editors at early physiology journals refused to use the Japanese term. It moderates venous flow without stopping arterial flow, uses narrow elastic air bands (about 5 cm wide), and most often operates in a patented cycle of 30 seconds of pressure on and 5 seconds off at gradually increasing non-occlusive pressures.

• Blood flow restriction (BFR) uses wider pneumatic cuffs (often 10 to 13.5 cm), is calibrated to a percentage of Limb Occlusion Pressure (LOP), and applies a constant pressure (commonly 40 to 80 percent of LOP) throughout each working set. Think of this as the Western version of KAATSU.

• Remote Ischemic Conditioning (RIC) is distinct because the pressure cuffs operate on a 5-minute-on, 5-minute-off protocol at pressures above systolic, much higher than those used in blood flow restriction or KAATSU. (Since this terminology is confusing, imagine a man named Rick with Parkinson’s crying because his arm hurts because the blood pressure cuff is so tight.) This modality has the strongest evidence for brain disorders and Parkinson’s disease, and it is what most cardiology and neurology trials have studied. It has roughly 50 systematic reviews and hundreds of trials on muscle strength and growth.

• The evidence: KAATSU has a smaller, more heterogeneous research base than RIC. Neither has high-quality brain imaging data for Parkinson’s disease. RIC has brain imaging and outcome data for stroke, vascular cognitive impairment, and early Parkinson’s sleep symptoms.

• Home device prices range from about $10 for a blood pressure cuff for RIC to $134 (Occlusion Cuff hand-pump BFR), to $499 (SmartCuffs 4.0), to $900 (KAATSU C4), to $1,300 (KAATSU B2), to more than $5,000 (Delfi clinical tourniquet system). An automated RIC device for home use (autoRIC, CellAegis, or Doctormate IPC-906D in China) is a separate piece of equipment.

History and the inventors

Yoshiaki Sato and the birth of KAATSU

In 1966, an 18-year-old Japanese bodybuilder named Yoshiaki Sato was kneeling on the floor at a Buddhist memorial service when his calves went numb. While massaging them, he noticed the sensation matched the pump he chased in the gym. He realized that the pressure of his own body weight against the floor had cut off venous return from his legs, and the trapped blood was mimicking the metabolic stress of a hard workout. He began experimenting on himself, using bicycle inner tubes and other improvised tourniquets wrapped around his arms and legs while lifting light weights.

His early experiments nearly killed him. A pulmonary embolism caused by excessive occlusion landed him in the hospital. He survived, refined his pressure techniques, and continued. A skiing accident later put both of his legs in casts. Using his improvised pressure bands, he trained through immobilization and walked out without the usual wasting of his quadriceps and calves. By 1973, he had a formal framework, which he called KAATSU, Japanese for “additional pressure.”

Sato opened the Sato Sports Plaza, filed Japanese and United States patents in the mid-1990s, and began a research collaboration with cardiologists Toshiaki Nakajima and Toshihiro Morita at the University of Tokyo Hospital. Between 2004 and 2014, that team ran KAATSU protocols on more than 7,000 cardiac rehabilitation patients, some over 100 years old, and published the safety data that the entire field now relies on. The company moved its engineering and manufacturing to Southern California in 2014 and sells globally through kaatsu.com.

How BFR broke off from KAATSU

When Sato’s early papers were submitted to Western physiology journals in the 1990s, the editors balked at the Japanese name and demanded a substitute. The phrase that stuck was blood flow restriction, or BFR. That rebranding shifted the conceptual frame from moderating venous flow to restricting blood flow, and it later opened the door to wider, stiffer cuffs that stop arterial inflow when inflated to sufficiently high pressures.

The earliest Western BFR cuffs were modified surgical tourniquets. The Hokanson Rapid Cuff Inflation System (Bellevue, Washington) and the Delfi Personalized Tourniquet System (Vancouver, British Columbia) both evolved from surgical equipment designed to create a bloodless operative field. These devices use wider cuffs (often 11.5 to 13.5 cm), pressures expressed in mmHg like blood pressures, and Doppler or pulse-pressure calibration to measure Limb Occlusion Pressure (LOP) at the start of each session. Pressure is then set to a fraction of LOP, typically 40 to 80 percent, and held constant throughout the working set.

Consumer BFR brands followed. B Strong Training Systems (Park City, Utah), Smart Tools Plus SmartCuffs (Strongsville, Ohio), the Occlusion Cuff from Northern Ireland, Saga Fitness cuffs from Australia, and a dozen others populated the market throughout the 2010s. Prices ranged from roughly $134 for a hand-pumped Occlusion Cuff to $499 for a Bluetooth-enabled SmartCuffs 4.0 pair to $5,000 or more for a Delfi clinical system.

Remote Ischemic Conditioning (RIC), a third path with the most robust evidence for neurological disease

Ischemic preconditioning was described in 1986 by Murry, Jennings, and Reimer in dogs. Four cycles of 5-minute coronary artery occlusion followed by 5 minutes of reperfusion reduced the size of a subsequently induced heart attack. In the 1990s, Kitagawa and colleagues showed that the brain also accepts preconditioning. The critical translational leap came when researchers discovered that brief ischemia applied to a limb, far from the target organ, triggered the same protection. This is Remote Ischemic Conditioning (RIC). It is delivered by a blood pressure cuff on the upper arm, inflated to 200 mmHg (well above systolic), held for 5 minutes, released for 5 minutes, and repeated four times per session.

The CellAegis autoRIC automates this at home. In China, the Doctormate IPC-906D device from Beijing Renqiao Institute of Neuroscience has been used in most of the published Parkinson’s trials. These are not exercise devices, for no movement is required. The cuff goes on, the machine runs the program, the user sits still.

How the three therapies differ in method

The 5-minutes-above-systolic, 5-minutes-released pattern is part of Remote Ischemic Conditioning, not BFR. Standard BFR exercise protocols maintain a constant pressure at 40 to 80 percent of Limb Occlusion Pressure (LOP) throughout a working set of reps, not a pulsed suprasystolic cycle. KAATSU Cycle mode delivers short inflations (20 to 60 seconds) with 5 to 20 seconds of total release, at pressures that remain below arterial occlusion throughout.

KAATSU

• Narrow (about 5 cm), elastic, stretchable air bands that take a parabolic shape when inflated and are engineered to never occlude arteries.

• Pressure is measured in proprietary SKU units, not mmHg. One SKU is not equivalent to one mmHg. The bands reach their maximum pressure without stopping arterial inflow in most users, as confirmed by Doppler studies.

• Cycle mode (patented): 30 seconds of pressure on, then 5 seconds fully off, with each successive cycle slightly increasing the peak pressure. Eight cycles per set, about 3 minutes 20 seconds total. Arms first, then legs, never both at once.

• Constant mode: the bands maintain a single preset pressure for the duration of a 5- to 15-minute session. This is the closest analog to conventional BFR, but still at non-occlusive pressures.

• Exercise is optional. KAATSU Cycle sets work while seated, walking, doing chores, or doing light calisthenics. The device does most of the work.

Blood Flow Restriction exercise (non-KAATSU BFR)

• Wider cuffs (often 10 to 13.5 cm), usually made of nylon or reinforced elastic, designed to fully occlude arterial flow when inflated sufficiently.

• Pressure is prescribed as a percentage of measured LOP (commonly 40 to 80 percent) and determined at the start of each session using a Doppler probe, pulse oximeter, or automated pulse-pressure sensor.

• Constant pressure is maintained throughout each working set. A typical lower-body protocol is 30 reps, 15, 15, 15, at 20 to 30 percent of 1 repetition maximum (1RM), with 30-second rests between sets and the cuff remaining inflated the whole time. Total time under pressure is usually 5 to 10 minutes per limb, followed by deflation.

• Exercise is mandatory. The stimulus is the combination of light-load contractions, venous pooling, and metaboreceptor activation.

• Some devices (Delfi, SmartCuffs Pro, KAATSU, Saga) also offer intermittent or autoregulated modes, blurring the line between them and KAATSU.

Remote Ischemic Conditioning (RIC)

• Standard blood pressure cuff on the upper arm (or both upper arms), inflated to 200 mmHg or at least 20 to 30 mmHg above the individual’s systolic pressure.

• Protocol: 5 minutes of inflation (full arterial occlusion, pulse at the wrist goes to zero, and pulse oximetry reads zero oxygen saturation below the cuff), followed by 5 minutes of complete deflation. Four to five cycles per session. Total session time about 40 to 50 minutes. No exercise. No muscular contractions.

• Protection is systemic, acts at a distance on the heart, brain, kidneys, and other organs, and is thought to be mediated by both blood-borne factors (adenosine, bradykinin, nitric oxide metabolites) and neural pathways.

• Two windows of effect: an early window (within hours, lasting a few hours) and a delayed window (12 to 48 hours after conditioning, lasting 1 to 3 days). Chronic daily use appears to extend protection indefinitely in some stroke populations.

Comment: The confusion in the popular literature runs deep and wide. Even clinicians interchange these terms. The simplest way to keep them straight: BFR and KAATSU are similar exercise adjuncts applied at subsystolic or subocclusive pressures. RIC (Don’t forget the crying man—it hurts a little--named Rick with Parkinson’s) is a separate medical therapy applied at pressures above systolic blood pressure without exercise. Curious Outlier does it as he works at his desk. If someone is advertising the 5-and-5 protocol as BFR, they are either selling a rebranded RIC device or do not know the distinction.

The Parkinson’s disease evidence

BFR in Parkinson’s

The BFR literature in Parkinson’s is small but growing. Vassilakos and colleagues at the New York Institute of Technology published the first single-subject case in 2018, involving a 65-year-old recreational boxer with Parkinson’s. They reported improvements on the Timed Up and Go, 6-Minute Walk, 30-Second Chair Stand, and Restless Leg Syndrome Questionnaire after 6 weeks of treadmill walking with lower-extremity BFR cuffs at 120 to 160 mmHg. They followed it with a longer A-B-A single-subject study* in 2020, showing durable gains in leg press, leg curl, and leg extension strength.

In 2024, Hardy, Newcomer, and colleagues at Hardin-Simmons University published the first randomized trial in the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease, involving 38 patients with mild to moderate Parkinson’s. Four weeks of low-intensity resistance training with BFR (LIRT-BFR) produced greater improvements in autonomic heart rate variability and endothelial function (reactive hyperemia index) than high-intensity resistance training, with a lower hemodynamic load per session. Homocysteine (a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, dementia, and cognitive decline) decreased in the BFR group and increased in the high-intensity group.

In January 2026, Mañago and colleagues at the University of Colorado Anschutz published the first prospective feasibility trial in 20 patients with Parkinson’s in the Journal of Neurologic Physical Therapy. Eight weeks of low-load resistance BFR improved knee extension and ankle plantarflexion strength by 18 to 22 percent, added 2.2 reps to the 30-Second Sit to Stand, cut 2.1 seconds off the Timed Up and Go, and improved gait speed by 0.12 meters per second.

A University of California, San Francisco pilot (NCT07221994) is currently enrolling patients with advanced Parkinson’s for BFR plus recumbent stepping on a Nu-Step machine, using Fit Cuffs at 40 percent arterial occlusion pressure. Results are pending.

* An A-B-A single-subject design is a reversal or withdrawal design used to establish a functional relationship between a treatment and a behavior. It involves collecting baseline data (A), introducing an intervention (B), and withdrawing the intervention (A) to observe whether the behavior returns to baseline levels, demonstrating that the intervention caused the change.

KAATSU in Parkinson’s

Peer-reviewed Parkinson’s trials using branded KAATSU equipment are scarce. Most published Parkinson’s studies use consumer BFR cuffs (Fit Cuffs, SmartCuffs, generic pneumatic bands) with LOP-based pressures, not the KAATSU SKU protocol. KAATSU Global publishes case reports and testimonials from Parkinson’s users on its blog, but the formal trial literature in this population is minimal. Extrapolation from the broader KAATSU safety database of 7,000-plus cardiac patients supports tolerability in older adults, but it does not substitute for Parkinson’s-specific efficacy data.

Remote Ischemic Conditioning in Parkinson’s

RIC has the strongest neurological evidence base among the three therapies and the only direct data linking it to the Parkinson’s brain. Meng and colleagues showed in a randomized trial of 68 patients with intracranial arterial stenosis that twice-daily RIC for 300 consecutive days substantially reduced recurrent stroke rates and white matter hyperintensities on MRI. A 2024 systematic review in Systematic Reviews covered 46 randomized trials across 12 neurological disorders, including stroke, vascular cognitive impairment, subarachnoid hemorrhage, cervical spondylosis, and early Parkinson’s disease, with 7,544 patients.

A multicenter trial in China (NCT04327687) at the University of California, Davis, is randomizing 60 patients with Parkinson’s to conventional therapy with or without daily RIC. A single-center randomized trial (PMC 9359623) is testing 28 days of RIC for excessive daytime sleepiness in Parkinson’s, using the Doctormate IPC-906D device at 200 mmHg, with 5 minutes on, 5 minutes off, and five cycles per session. Animal data show that RIC protects dopaminergic neurons in animal models of Parkinson’s and retinal ganglion cells from degeneration.

Brain imaging evidence

No published human study has imaged the brains of people with Parkinson’s before and after a course of KAATSU or BFR exercise. To date, Parkinson’s BFR trials have measured functional endpoints (gait, strength, balance, autonomic function, endothelial function, homocysteine) rather than structural or functional brain imaging.

RIC has more imaging data, though most are in stroke rather than Parkinson’s. Meng and colleagues reported reductions in white matter hyperintensities on MRI after chronic RIC. Other groups have reported increases in cerebral blood flow on arterial spin-labeling MRI, reductions in infarct volume on diffusion-weighted imaging, and preservation of blood-brain barrier integrity on contrast-enhanced sequences. Direct Parkinson’s-specific imaging after RIC has not yet been published, but the neuroprotective mechanisms (Nrf2 activation, autophagy induction, reduced glutamate excitotoxicity, reduced oxidative stress, mitochondrial preservation) are the same pathways implicated in slowing the nigrostriatal dopaminergic loss characteristic of Parkinson’s.

Comment: For someone managing Parkinson’s, the accurate reading of the imaging literature is that no modality has yet demonstrated brain-protective effects in Parkinson’s on MRI. RIC has the strongest mechanistic rationale and the largest stroke and cerebrovascular imaging dataset. BFR has the strongest muscle and autonomic data. KAATSU has the longest safety record. These approaches are not mutually exclusive. Some users combine BFR or KAATSU for strength with RIC for neuroprotection.

Conditioning effects and the size of each literature

The BFR muscle conditioning literature is extensive and mature. A 2025 umbrella review in the Journal of Aging and Physical Activity pooled 23 systematic reviews covering 53 unique trials in adults 50 and older. Meta-analyses consistently show that low-load BFR produces muscle growth equivalent to high-load resistance training (effect size 0.21, confidence interval crossing zero, indicating no significant difference), and superior growth to low-load training without BFR (effect size 0.51, a medium or moderate effect). Strength gains are intermediate: better than light training alone, slightly below heavy lifting. Older-adult meta-analyses report high “pooled effect sizes” of 2.16 (a substantial difference between the two groups) for strength gains with low-load BFR versus low-load alone, and 3.09 (a huge effect) when walking with BFR is compared to walking alone.

The KAATSU-specific randomized trial literature is smaller, in part because Sato’s original patent restricted who could run trials, and in part because the proprietary SKU pressure unit makes cross-study comparisons difficult. Most KAATSU trials come from Japan, and a significant fraction of seminal BFR research (Takarada, Takano, Abe, Nakajima) was conducted with KAATSU equipment and relabeled as BFR for Western journals. If we count those, KAATSU underlies perhaps 15 to 20 percent of the total BFR literature.

RIC has its own largely separate conditioning literature. Meng and colleagues reported gains in muscle strength and exercise performance after a single session. A 2020 PLOS ONE randomized trial in 30 healthy young adults found that 2 weeks of daily RIC (8 sessions, 5 cycles of 5 minutes on, 5 minutes off at 200 mmHg) paired with wrist extensor training produced greater strength gains than sham conditioning. The RIC literature on strength conditioning is smaller than BFR’s, but the mechanistic case for neural and systemic adaptation is supported by dozens of cardiology and stroke trials.

Which has the largest conditioning literature?

BFR wins by roughly an order of magnitude in muscle conditioning effects. The answer flips for neurological and cerebrovascular protection, where RIC dominates. KAATSU has the strongest long-term human safety record.

Practical bottom line

For muscle conditioning, joint-friendly strength training, and rehabilitation after surgery or injury, BFR has the largest and deepest evidence base. KAATSU is the safest-profile form of BFR and the right choice for anyone over 70, anyone with vascular disease, or anyone who wants a Cycle mode that works whether sitting in a chair or walking around the house.

For brain and nervous system protection, stroke prevention, and the specific non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (daytime sleepiness, autonomic dysfunction, cognitive decline), RIC has the strongest mechanistic and clinical evidence. The 5-on, 5-off, four-cycle, suprasystolic protocol cannot be replicated with KAATSU or standard BFR cuffs. It is a distinct therapy with a separate device class.

For Parkinson’s disease specifically, early randomized evidence favors low-load BFR for gains in motor, autonomic, and endothelial function (Hardy 2024, Mañago 2026). RIC remains in early trial phases for Parkinson’s sleep and motor symptoms but has strong preclinical and cross-condition clinical data. No modality has yet demonstrated neuroprotective effects on Parkinson’s MRI imaging.

Combination therapies

If budget and time permit, the combination that makes mechanistic sense is daily RIC (for the systemic neuroprotective signal) plus two to three weekly sessions of BFR or KAATSU resistance training (for muscle, balance, and autonomic conditioning). Neither substitutes for the other. Together, they outperform either alone for someone managing a progressive neurological condition while staying physically active.

The older adult with sarcopenia and a bad knee chooses KAATSU. The post-surgical rehab patient with a torn anterior cruciate ligament chooses clinical BFR. The patient with cerebrovascular disease, a prior transient ischemic attack, or early Parkinson’s who wants daily neuroprotective signaling chooses RIC. The serious athlete or aging weightlifter who wants all three benefits runs RIC in the morning, uses BFR or KAATSU at the gym, and treats them as separate tools.

Over the next five years, expect Parkinson’s-specific imaging trials of RIC, larger BFR trials with autonomic and imaging endpoints, and direct head-to-head comparisons with high-intensity resistance training.

Comment: I am in the weight room almost every day and also run backward, forward, and sideways like a crazed white rat on five or six different types of aerobic machines in an attempt to keep my coordination intact. So I don’t think I need much more muscle growth or conditioning. But after reviewing this, I started RIC daily to hopefully improve my neurology. I use a blood pressure cuff and a timer and just sit at my desk.

Selected references

Sato Y. “The history and future of KAATSU training.” International Journal of KAATSU Training Research 2005. kaatsu.com/pages/history

Vassilakos G, et al. “The Effects of Blood Flow Restriction Training on Functional Improvements in an Active Single Subject with Parkinson Disease.” International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy 2018. pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6063055

Hardy A, et al. “Effects of Blood Flow Restriction Resistance Training on Autonomic and Endothelial Function in Persons with Parkinson’s Disease.” Journal of Parkinson’s Disease 2024. pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38701159

Mañago MM, et al. “Blood Flow Restriction Training in People With Parkinson Disease: A Mixed-Methods Feasibility Study.” Journal of Neurologic Physical Therapy January 2026. pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40737203

Patterson SD, et al. “Blood Flow Restriction Exercise Position Stand.” Frontiers in Physiology 2019. frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphys.2019.00533

Centner C, et al. “Effects of Blood Flow Restriction Training on Muscular Strength and Hypertrophy in Older Individuals.” Sports Medicine 2019. pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6349784

Kitagawa K, et al., and Meng R, et al. “Upper Limb Ischemic Preconditioning Prevents Recurrent Stroke in Intracranial Arterial Stenosis.” Neurology 2012. pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23035060

Li X, et al. “Effects of Remote Ischemic Conditioning on Sleep Complaints in Parkinson’s Disease, Protocol.” Frontiers in Neurology 2022. pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9359623

Landman TRJ, et al. “Remote Ischaemic Conditioning for Neurological Disorders: Systematic Review.” Systematic Reviews 2024. systematicreviewsjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13643-024-02725-8

KAATSU Global. “KAATSU vs. BFR: The Original Blood Flow Restriction.” kaatsuresources.com/articles/what-is-mmhg-vs-sku-blood-pressure-cuffs-vs-kaatsu-air-bands

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