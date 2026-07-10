Front Cover

Presenting my new book to my subscribers. Here is the start of it. If mainstream medicine does not find this cover sufficiently offensive, I’ll try to do better next time.

Editing credit for this book: Jim Arnold of Liars World Substack.

back cover.

Contents

Introduction

Preface: The cover image explains modern medicine

Chapter 1: The hidden epidemic

Chapter 2: The accidental cure

Chapter 3: Cancer is a parasite

Chapter 4: The mechanism

Chapter 5: Oncodazole and the buried paper

Chapter 6: The drugs and the doses

Chapter 7: The herbal contenders

Chapter 8: The terrain

Chapter 9: The poison in the mouth

Chapter 10: The metal and the microbe

Chapter 11: Lyme disease: the bioweapon they will not name

Chapter 12: The objections

Chapter 13: Why your oncologist is at Tractor Supply

Chapter 14: The choice

Chapter 15: Where to begin

The case files

A dosing quick-reference

The prevention protocol

Appendix: Why the criminal case against the psychopaths is ignored

About the author

Also by Robert Yoho

Acknowledgments

Introduction

I’ve lost the use of my heart

But I’m still alive

Still looking for the light

And the endless pool on the other side

It’s the wild wild west

I’m doing my best

I’m at the borderline of my faith

I’m at the hinterland of my devotion

I’m in the front line of this battle of mine

But I’m still alive

--Sade, “Soldier of Love”

I spent more than 40 years practicing medicine in America, most of it as a cosmetic surgeon, and I am now convinced after a decade of study that we doctors have a net negative impact on health. Organized medicine harms the sick with treatments that enrich those who sell them. Worse, it conceals and often outlaws inexpensive, unpatentable cures that would set the sick free.

What follows are several related stories. I could have chosen dozens more, and you will learn about them as I write further books in this series.

• The parasites that nearly everyone has and the inexpensive, safe dog dewormer that can usually cure them, along with all solid cancer tumors.

• Dead teeth, in the form of “root canals,” have been left in about half of first-world inhabitants’ mouths by dentists, and this destroys the body’s defenses against diseases including but not limited to cancer, parasites, and infections. Most dentists are Judases. Their careless, greedy negligence leaves us vulnerable to many diseases that would otherwise cause little or no illness. The literature proving the health-destroying effects of root canals is mature and comprehensive but ignored.

• The US government and other forces weaponized Lyme disease against the population and then conspired to conceal treatments that would work. The result is that a double-digit percentage of the population are now sick but don’t understand why, and have little prospect of getting well.

Dentists promote, practice, and profit from at least two other health-destroying practices:

• The use of poisonous mercury in dental fillings, which they call “amalgams.” This is a code word for “we are hiding what we are doing.”

• The use of fluoride, which is a neurotoxin that decreases IQs of fetuses in utero by a full half standard deviation. This is conclusively established by huge studies of mothers who were exposed, as documented by their urine fluoride, and their children later in life.

How do I hate dentists? Let me count the ways.

Judas Dentistry, the companion volume to this book, gives more detail about the following:

· I have Parkinson’s disease due to mercury exposure from 17 mercury amalgams installed in my mouth before I was 14 by our grasping dentist. He didn’t bother to pretend he was filling cavities. He just put poisonous mercury into crevices in my teeth and charged my mother for it. Half of the metal in these amalgams leaches out over ten or fifteen years, and much of it goes straight into the brain. Its half-life in the body is 20 years or more.

· Dentists tried to take the life of my dear wife, installing various appliances that chipped away at her health for decades. She was so sick she could hardly roll over in bed, so I studied their criminal activities for over a year as she deteriorated. After $125,000 in expenses and a lot of sleepless nights, I managed to save her by having her root canals and rotten teeth removed and installing ceramic implants. The root canals and given her AL amyloidosis, a disease the mainstream claims is universally fatal, yet she is now cured and well seven years later. I won’t mention the hassles we had with the traditional medical system, which treated her with its garbage chemotherapy, including high-dose steroids. Read the whole story in the companion volume to this book, Judas Dentistry.

• And then there is Katrina, a brilliant friend with breast cancer, who was so hypnotized by her dentists that she did not have her seven root canals removed, despite my badgering her for two years until her death. The last I heard from her was a text from her in hospice.

• My mother and I drank fluoridated water our entire lives, never suspecting it was a neurotoxin deliberately imposed on the population to harm us. I don’t know what my potential might have been without my exposure as a fetus. My wife, who is intuitively wiser, drank only bottled water because she could somehow taste the poison.

• My mother also developed Parkinson’s, and since this syndrome is primarily due to mercury toxicity, it is nearly proof that she was neurologically injured by mercury leaking from dental amalgams. The mercury in the few vaccines being given then could not have been much of a factor. She used the same damn dentist who had worked me over, and, as I mentioned, he filled crevices and pits in his patients’ teeth to supposedly “prevent cavities from forming.” (I shouldn’t have to explain the sick illogic behind this.) Mom was a bizarre character, to put it kindly, and a drinker who abused our entire family. She was “mad as a hatter,” exhibiting the same behavior as the hat makers of the 1800s who were exposed to mercury. I have forgiven her--almost.

• Perhaps 75% of us have dental hardware that, if removed and replaced with inexpensive dentures or modern ceramics (typically outrageously priced because dentists gouge us, even to correct their crimes), would transform our health. I say “crimes” because all of the science behind what I say was settled beyond any reasonable debate many decades ago, and anyone who practices dentistry and doesn’t know about it is a criminal.

This is a lot to take in. The critical reader who has waded this far into my rant might wonder whether I am crazy. If I am, I made myself this way by studying medical corruption fifty hours a week for a decade. As a traditionally trained physician, I found the process particularly agonizing because I had to change my mind about hundreds of healthcare “facts” that I had long taken as true.

The looming question is how this seemingly improbable situation could ever have come to pass. The dentists’ abandonment of the patient-first ethic taught in school is an apostasy so profound that it could not have happened by chance or greed alone. They are human, too, and they are dying like flies from their occupational exposure to mercury. I leave this paradox for the reader to ponder. Judas Dentistry has a comprehensive exposition of this situation.

What we do know is that a group of globalist psychopaths distorts all of human history. The evidence for this is irrefutable. I will cover it in my upcoming book, In the Company of Psychopaths, but if you want an immediate spoiler, turn to the appendix or read my comprehensive post, “Why is the criminal case against the global psychopaths ignored?”

A final hard-to-believe story appears in the chapter on Lyme disease. The modern ailment was manufactured by a U.S. military bio-weapons division on Plum Island, Connecticut. After “gain-of-function” research (what a euphemism this is; it means purposely increasing the damage and fatalities a disease causes), it was released or escaped into our population and has since spread worldwide. My horse in this race is that I was diagnosed with severe Lyme and its co-infections this year, 2026, and am debilitated by them. My antipathy toward dentists is nothing compared to what I feel for the globalists whose fingerprints are on this story.

Facing evil and looking it in the eye is not easy for anyone. I know this material is difficult if you are new to it, and I hope you will stay and learn. If you stick with me until nearly the end of the book, I have a section about how the mainstream medical establishment would view what I say through the lens of their “science.” I have had the painful misfortune of studying medical corruption for a decade, and I wrote Butchered by “Healthcare,my flagship book about it. So I treated you here to a comprehensive rebuttal of their standard blather. The short spoiler version is that most of their studies are faked, and the proof is in their own data.

Read the sources, weigh them, and decide for yourself, because no one in a white coat is going to tell you the truth. If a chapter prompts a reader to pull a dead tooth or to ask why cancer treatments overall are documented to work only 2 percent of the time (this is from a huge, completely ignored peer-reviewed study that I describe later and a code for “It doesn’t work”), my book has done its job.

Come with me if you want to live.

Robert Yoho, MD

June 2026

Pasadena, California

Preface: The cover image explains modern medicine

The cover of this book features an engraving from 1728, created for a Bible printed in the Netherlands. It depicts a scene from the Book of Numbers, written more than three thousand years ago. Once you know the story, the cover explains the entire book.

The people of Israel were lost in the desert. They turned against God, and the account says a plague of venomous snakes came upon them. The snakes bit the people, and many died. The survivors begged Moses to save them.

God told Moses to make a bronze snake and raise it on a pole. Anyone bitten needed only to look up at the bronze snake to live. In the engraving, you can see it happen. Moses lifts the pole, the serpent coils at the top, and the people reach toward it as the dead and dying lie at their feet.

The thing that was killing them, the serpent, is lifted up and looked to for healing. The poison becomes the medicine. That image, a snake raised on a pole, is the origin of the symbol doctors and hospitals still wear.

The story has a second half that almost no one tells, and it is what this book is about. The bronze serpent did not vanish. The people kept it for centuries, and over time they stopped seeing it as a sign and began to worship the object itself. They burned incense to it, as though it held power.

Then a king named Hezekiah smashed it. The account says he broke the bronze serpent into pieces and called it Nehushtan, meaning a piece of brass. He destroyed it because something meant to point people toward healing had become an idol they bowed to instead.

That is modern medicine in one image. The serpent began as a real cure. Over the centuries, it hardened into an idol, a profession, and an industry that people are taught to trust, as the Israelites trusted the brass. We look up to the white coat, the brand, and the hospital, and we are told that looking up is the cure. Meanwhile, it heals less and less of what it promises, and it buries cheap remedies that would.

Worse than that: The symbol most American hospitals fly is not the supposedly healing serpent of Moses. It is the caduceus, a staff with two snakes and a pair of wings, which was the wand of Hermes, the Greek god of merchants, gamblers, thieves, and the dead. The true emblem of healing, the single snake of Asclepius, is entirely different. The institutions picked the honest symbol by accident, the staff of the god of money and theft, and hung it over the door.

This book describes an example of how betrayal works now. A dewormer that costs a few dollars a week cannot be patented, so no company will pay the hundreds of millions a trial costs, and the cure stays buried. A huge portion of Medicare spending goes to cancer, and an industry that is profitable does not seek a pill that ends a disease cheaply. The serpent has become Nehushtan again, and almost no one will break it.

I follow one thread of that betrayal. It covers the parasites nearly everyone has and the inexpensive dog dewormer that often clears cancers oncology gave up on. It also covers the dead teeth and heavy metals that weaken the body, allowing cancers to kill while the “medical profession” looks away.

This is the first volume in a series documenting this betrayal. It focuses on cancer because that is where the buried cure is cheapest, conventional therapy is least effective, and the betrayal is clearest. This cancer treatment scam is among the most expensive areas of American medicine. The volumes that follow cover the withholding of hormone medicine, psychiatric drugs and the dependence they breed, vaccines, and other treasons.



Comment: I am going to subject you to worm pinups at the top of some chapters. This is not pleasant, but it will make the read more memorable. Parasites are an important topic, and one insight you will gain here is that they are usually less aggressive and less harmful to health than their appearance would suggest. However, if you have been subjected to poor nutrition, health-damaging procedures, drugs, or ill-conceived treatments such as root canals or most cancer treatments, you are more vulnerable and can easily become quite sick because of them.

If all this makes you paranoid, it’s easy to buy fenbendazole from fenbenlabs.com and take 222 mg daily for a week, three times a year. This is enough to knock them down a bit, but it may not be enough to treat a serious infestation. Side effects are modest or absent. More about this later.

Enjoy my worm collection.

The hidden epidemic

Summary

• A woman who nearly died from a mystery illness passed roundworms, pinworms, and liver flukes within three days of her first cleanse. Her husband tested positive as well.

• American medicine teaches that first-world people don’t carry worms. The people who run cleanses for a living claim the infection rate is between 75% and 100%.

• A board-certified infectious disease specialist looks for parasites only when a patient complains and finds clinical infestation in 1 to 5 percent of cases. The gap between his number and the cleansers’ number is the whole story.

• Stool testing in the United States misses most infections. The same specimen returns a negative result in one lab and a positive result in another.

• Worms stunt children. The global literature on soil-transmitted helminths links chronic infection to stunted growth, anemia, a damaged gut lining, and reduced IQ.

• Parasites are near-universal and mostly silent. They turn dangerous when the host’s defenses fail, a thread that ties together every chapter to come.

What came out of the Worm Queen

Kim Rogers spent years dying by inches. Stage-four endometriosis subjected her to 13 surgeries. Mold in a log home on the Olympic Peninsula poisoned her and her husband. By 2019, they’d gotten their affairs in order because she wasn’t sure she’d live, and her husband had quit his job to care for her.

Then she ran a herbal parasite cleanse, and within three days she watched roundworms, pinworms, and liver flukes leave her body and float into the toilet bowl. No digging through stool. They were in plain sight. Her husband later tested positive for roundworms. She filmed it, posted it, and the internet handed her the title she now wears proudly: the Worm Queen.

Years earlier, during a routine women’s health exam, a doctor had found a white spot in her groin that looked like a parasite erupting through the skin. Rogers asked her directly about pinworms. The doctor dismissed it in one sentence: people in America don’t get worms.

That sentence is the orthodoxy of an entire profession, compressed into six words, and it’s wrong. The story of this book begins with how a comfortable lie became the standard teaching in the most fabulously wealthy medical system on earth.

Comment: I have a vivid imagination. When I started reading about worms for this project, I began to feel creepy, crawling sensations, so I ordered Rogers’s month-long cleanse and started it on myself. My mother diagnosed me and my brothers with pinworms when I was 5, the old-fashioned way, using a piece of tape over the anus to collect evidence in the morning. It never occurred to me to ask whether she had them too. She almost certainly did.

Parasites you cannot see, worms you can

Doctors divide human parasites into two broad categories. Protozoa are single-celled and microscopic, invisible without a lab, and they multiply inside the body from a single organism. Worms, which doctors call helminths, are multicellular and large enough to see, and in their adult form, they cannot multiply inside you. Both are parasites. When this book says “worm,” it means the visible kind that came out of Kim Rogers, which a dewormer is built to kill. When it says “parasite,” it refers to the broader group that includes the microscopic ones, too.

What the specialist sees

My friend Sam is one of the most credentialed physicians I know, and I asked him to share the mainstream view on worms and parasites without softening it. His answer appears in regular type, and my objections appear in italics.

Sam’s training is formidable. Four years of college, four in medical school, three in internal medicine, and two more in an infectious-disease fellowship. He’s board-certified several times over and is a partner at a group affiliated with the best hospital in Los Angeles. When he talks about parasites, he speaks with the full weight of American academic medicine behind him.

His estimate is that 1 to 5 percent of people in the United States have a clinically problematic infestation. He looks for worms only when a patient reports something specific. Because pinworms cause itching, he thinks of them in daycare children and their parents. Beyond that, he doesn’t go hunting.

There are thousands of named parasite species, he says, a number inflated by researchers who name a new one to gain prestige from the discovery. About 15 kinds turn up routinely in American infectious-disease practice. Blood tests are available for most of them, and he screens for many of them at once. A high eosinophil count on a complete blood count, with white cells that stain red and rise above 500 per microliter, points him toward an allergic reaction, a parasite, a cancer, or a drug effect.

Sam has integrity, and within the walls of an acute-care hospital, his word carries authority. He sees the sickest patients for short admissions, not the chronically ill who drift from doctor to doctor for a decade. His 1-to-5-percent figure describes the people who present with textbook cases. It says nothing about those whose worms never produce symptoms his training taught him to recognize.

What the cleansers see

Step outside the hospital, and the numbers invert. Rogers puts the true infection rate at 95 to 100 percent of the population and dismisses the official tally as an artifact of flawed testing. Cindy Sellers, who runs cleansing programs at Angel Farms in Hawaii and says she has seen more parasites than almost anyone alive, estimates the incidence at 85 to 95 percent. Lucy Anstey, a colon therapist in North Florida with a 25-year license, found visible evidence of parasites in roughly 75 percent of her clients across thousands of sessions.

These are not researchers chasing tenure. They’re practitioners who study what people expel for a living, and they describe a population riddled with worms that no one is counting. Sellers reports specimens up to six feet long, lodged in the right colon for decades, where they intercept the richest nutrients from the small intestine. Anstey watched parasites move under the microscope in live blood samples and pulled liver flukes from clients during ionic foot baths.

The cleansers and the specialists are examining the same human bodies and reporting numbers that differ by a factor of 20 or more. One of them is off by an enormous margin. The official position rests on a single, load-bearing assumption: that a negative stool test means no parasites. Remove that assumption, and the entire 1-to-5-percent edifice collapses.

The testing is broken

Rogers sent one of her stool specimens to two labs simultaneously. LabCorp, one of the two giants that dominate American testing, returned a negative result for Cryptosporidium. A specialty lab returned a positive result on the same sample. Western medicine doesn’t count the specialty lab’s result, so her infection never entered the official statistics.

This is the mechanism behind the comfortable lie. A test that misses most infections produces a low official number. That low number confirms the teaching that Americans don’t carry worms, and that teaching tells the next doctor not to bother testing. Sellers says American labs have tests for only 40 to 50 of the more than 120 parasite types visible to the naked eye, meaning a clean report rules out fewer than half of the types that exist.

A single stool sample captures only a fraction of even the parasites a lab is equipped to detect, because shedding is intermittent and timing is a matter of luck. Add a national reluctance to order the test at all, and the official count measures doctors’ diligence rather than the burden among patients. The 60 million Americans the CDC concedes are infected isn’t a ceiling. It’s the floor of what slipped through a net built to catch almost nothing.

Comment: A negative parasite test in this country means the lab didn’t find what it wasn’t looking for in the single sample it happened to get. I treat it as nearly worthless. When the cost of being wrong is a decade of unexplained illness, and the cost of a deworming course is a few dollars with no meaningful downside, the rational move isn’t to keep testing. It’s to treat.

The worms and children

Outside the United States, where doctors do look, the damage is well documented and falls hardest on children. Soil-transmitted helminths, including the roundworm Ascaris, the whipworm Trichuris, and the hookworm, infect about 1.5 billion people worldwide. In a growing child, a chronic worm burden is a tax on every calorie and every gram of protein the body needs to build itself.

The result is stunting, the medical term for a child who ends up permanently shorter and possibly intellectually slower than their genes would have predicted. A 2024 review of 40 studies estimated that worm infection increases a child’s risk of stunting by roughly 44 percent. The mechanisms are no mystery: the worms blunt appetite and reduce food intake, strip the gut of micronutrients and block their absorption, and bleed the gut, leaving the child anemic.

There’s a deeper injury beneath the lost inches. Chronic helminth infection increases the permeability of the gut wall, a condition popularly called leaky gut, allowing nutrients to escape and inflammation to rise. A stunted child has a 50 percent higher level of a gut-inflammation marker called alpha-1-antitrypsin, the fingerprint of an intestine under sustained attack. The worms don’t only starve the child. They also wrecked the organ that was supposed to feed him.

A critic will reach here for the deworming skeptics, so meet them head-on. The Cochrane reviews found that treating entire communities at once yields little average gain in growth or school performance, and a failed replication of a famous Kenyan study set off years of academic combat the field calls the worm wars. The skeptical finding holds, but it’s also beside the point. Mass programs dilute the effect by dosing children who were never heavily infected alongside the few who were.

The same Cochrane review concedes the part that matters: treating children known to be infected, whether through screening or in places where everyone has worms, increases weight gain. For the individual child with a confirmed, heavy worm burden, clearing the worms helps, and that has never been seriously disputed. The argument over mass programs is about averages. It tells a parent staring at worms in his child’s stool exactly nothing.

Consider a prominent voice in the natural-health world, a father of a large brood of young children, who also earns an affiliate commission by selling herbal parasite cleanses. He ran his entire family on the herbs, month after month, and the whole household kept producing worms from their backsides. He had every reason to believe the herbs were working: his livelihood depended on them. But belief didn’t kill the worms.

That’s the same corruption at work in oncology, transplanted to the other end of medicine. A financial stake in a treatment skews a smart person’s judgment of its effectiveness, and the children pay the interest on that bias in lost growth. The lesson isn’t that herbs are useless. It’s that no one selling a treatment is a reliable judge of it, and that a parent watching worms persist for months has already run the only trial that counts.

Ubiquitous, silent, and waiting

Pull the threads together, and a single picture emerges. Parasites are nearly universal in human and mammal populations. They arrive through food and soil, and from the animals we sleep beside. In most people, most of the time, they cause no noticeable symptoms. The specialist’s 1-to-5-percent figure and the cleanser’s 95-percent figure aren’t contradictory once you separate two questions: how many people carry worms and how many are made sick by them.

Nearly everyone has them. Only a minority get sick, and that minority shares something: a host whose defenses have failed. A child whose growing body can’t spare the nutrients. An adult whose immune system has been compromised by something the worms didn’t cause and aren’t to blame for. The worm is the opportunist. The open door is the problem.

Brian Ardis, DC, has presented the same figure to a large audience. In a series of videos with a large following, he argues that about 70 percent of people carry parasites, and my other sources align closely enough with that number for me to trust it. Ardis carries weight with crowds that distrust organized medicine, and he has earned it. He also sells herbal cleanses, which is a conflict of interest that readers should keep in mind. As a chiropractor, he cannot write prescriptions, so he does not point people toward fenbendazole or the other cheap antiparasitic drugs that do the heavy lifting in this book. The herbs have their place, covered in a later chapter, but they are not generally as effective.

That distinction organizes everything in the chapters ahead. It explains why a healthy person sheds parasites without ever knowing he had them, and why a sick person is overwhelmed. It also explains why Kim Rogers nearly died with worms pouring out of her, while a fellow camper at the same lake felt nothing. And it points to the question that every subsequent chapter answers from a different angle: when worms turn lethal, what opened the door?

The answers are unsettling. A military doctor who reversed terminal cancer with a dog-and-cattle dewormer. A buried 1976 paper that named the molecule for its effect on tumors. A mouthful of dead teeth quietly poisoning the body that houses them. The worms have been with us all along. What has changed is our willingness, at long last, to look.

Selected references

1. 349. Kim Rogers, the Worm Queen, and her “fellow travelers”

2. 418. Is cancer a parasite? An interview with William Supple, PhD

3. Stunting as a risk factor of soil-transmitted helminthiasis in children: a literature review

4. The impact of soil-transmitted helminth infection on growth impairment: systematic review and meta-analysis

5. Stunting and soil-transmitted-helminth infections among school-age pupils in rural southern China

6. Public health deworming programmes for soil-transmitted helminths in children living in endemic areas (Cochrane review)

7. Yoho’s Apocalypse Almanac

The rest of this book (and what you have seen is only 20% of it) is behind a paywall. Judas Medicine can be a painful read for newbies, but it is comprehensive and easy to understand. If you are poor, you can avoid my $5/month fee by gaming the system, as shown below, with a one-week free subscription. I want you to understand this material, even if you can’t afford the nominal fee. Allowing the one-week free trial was optional for me, so please only do it if you are pressed. Thank you for being here and for your support.

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