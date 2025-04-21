355. GROKING PHARMA EVIL, PART 2--PFIZER IS DOING A GIANT DOSE-FATALITY STUDY ON YOU USING THE COVID VAXES AND VAERS DATA

NEW RESOURCE: YOHO’S APOCALYPSE ALMANAC tells how to treat many diseases.

The VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) data interpreted by Craig Paardekooper.

Commentary by Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer executive

Appendix: The US vaccine death and injury reporting systems are broken

What is RFK, Jr doing now?

Chlorine dioxide successfully treats autism.

Parting shot: vaccines damage pets’ health, too

Part 1 summarized the studies and books that prove all vaccines are killers. This Part 2 contains information that is so hard to believe and shocked me so much that I rewrote it twenty times to be sure readers understood. The essay below shows what we face. If you do not fully understand this story, you should at least scan the graphs below.

The point of understanding vaccine evils and how Pharma is using them to kill us is not just to help you avoid vaccines, although this is important. We are collectively engaged in the desperate fight of our lifetime against autism. Its rate has increased from one in 10,000 to recently one in thirty:

This will be the death of our society if trends are not reversed.

Childhood vaccines caused the fifty-year increase in autism; see Part 1.

Vaccine injuries dwarf the sum of all other assaults on our health. These include bad food, Lyme disease, pollution, fake sugars that cause addiction and cancer, toxic pesticides and herbicides, purposely deficient iodine, salt, and boron, promotion of strict veganism, denials of hormone therapy, all the medical abuses combined, dental “care” including root canals, mercury, and fluoride, and many other attacks. Taken together, they are small potatoes compared to coerced jabs. For babies, it is worse than battery—it is molestation.

Murder of our children’s health before they are 18.

Of all these health abuses, only “vaccinations” have ever raised all-cause mortality or crashed live birth rates.* Humans are surprisingly resilient until they are injected with poisons, and vaxes are not simply a series of mistakes to take our money. These people are psychopaths who have a drive to hurt others like normies desire sex.

*A live birth rate of approximately 2.1 births per woman is the replacement level that produces a stable population. In the EU, this was 1.38 in 2023. The average number of births per woman in the US fell to 1.62 the same year. Although this decline is a long-term trend, the covidvax accelerated it.

Craig Paardekooper used VAERS to prove we are human guinea pigs for the globalist killers.

It was a situation for despair, but there was no alternative but to keep one’s nerve. —Colonel Heinz-Gunther Guderian, a Panzer commander facing the Allied invaders on D-day

If you play Russian Roulette by spinning a six-shot revolver's cylinder using one bullet, your chance of dying is one in six. If you play Covid vax roulette, your chance of dying or being mortally wounded is about one in 200. The following is how to calculate your odds.

This is derived from Craig Paardekooper's Covid vaccine VAERS database analysis. HERE is the video showing his graphs and explanations.

VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, is the US government database that records the vaccine adverse events (AEs) reported by doctors and others. It is an incomplete but immense sample* that lists each company's batches or “lots” in the order they appeared. It also shows AEs by lot number and date of occurrence. The data is primarily from the USA.

*Analyses by several sources show that VAERS accounts for only one to ten percent of the total vax injuries and fatalities. The data is purposefully incomplete but still telling. See the Appendix.

"Hot lot" is a research phrase that the vax makers wish you would never hear. The original meaning was a defective product, such as baby spinach recalled for salmonella contamination. To understand what is happening with the Covid vaccine, imagine the food companies trying different doses of salmonella to determine how much damage they would cause. Paardekooper’s analysis is robust evidence that the Pharma companies did precisely that. They used us like lab rats to test their poisons.

He analyzed the Covid jab harms recorded by VAERS and created the charts below, which I copied from his video. This provides overwhelming evidence that the three manufacturers coordinated dose-response experiments to measure the toxicity and deaths from the different batches of their drugs. Controls without the poisons were likely used as well.

The odds of the results described below happening by chance alone seem nonexistent, but do not take my word for it. Look at the following summary, the references, and the videos.

The entire study is shown in the first slide below. The horizontal axis is time. Each blue dot is a manufacturing batch or lot with thousands of bottles with the same serial number. The higher on the vertical axis a blue dot appears, the more deaths and other AEs were reported for the lot. The experiment was run over most of 2021.

Here is what happened

VAERS recorded 28,330 Covid shot batches or lots.

The dot's vertical height above the baseline reflects the VAERS AEs reported for each lot.

About 95 percent of the batches are on the horizontal blue timeline at the bottom. These have few AEs and are relatively harmless. Some are likely saline controls (placebos).

Although the dots/batches/lots above the blue baseline are all toxic, the hot lots are above the red line. These batches produce 1000-5000 deaths, disabilities, and other adverse events each and are 3000 to 5000 times riskier than the ones at the baseline.

Since the lots above the red line are only .65 percent (.0065) of the total, there is about a 1/200 chance that any given jab contains these very toxic contents. After two injections, your chances of getting a bad one, of course, doubles. However, your risk of damage or death with subsequent jabs increases much more because the poisons accumulate, which magnifies the risk. For comparison, the risk of dying from most major elective surgeries is 1/1000.

America was the target of this experiment. The conspirators spread vials from each numbered lot into every state to avoid local disease clusters that might be noticed. When the corporations did not take this precaution, the killer products could sometimes be identified. For example, Wyeth once used a hot lot of DPT vaccines in an area of Tennessee. It killed eight kids and made headlines. After that, the lots were mixed across state lines to make fatality grouping invisible.

Who did it? Pfizer, J & J, or Moderna? Yes.

The same graph, annotated.

Johnson and Johnson ran the first tests. Their results are in the small red rectangle on the left. Next, casualties from Moderna are shown in the left-hand square. J and J did a brief second test (the middle red rectangle). Pfizer took over during the second half of the experiment, and their deaths and injuries are shown in the right-hand box.

Detail: Pfizer’s testing period from the right (later) half of the chart, annotated.

Pfizer’s strict quality control proves they were running a death study.

Pfizer seems to have systematically deployed batches of varying toxicity and lethality during the last half of the trial.

The adverse reactions for each toxic lot, as revealed by the height of the blue dots above the baseline, are clustered in a limited vertical range and marked in the above graph by the vertical red lines. These likely reflect individual dosages deployed over each limited period.

These results fit along the slanted plot line above. This is striking evidence that Pfizer started with a higher dose at the start (to the left) and then decreased it in five steps over the study period. It looks exactly like an injury and lethality dose-response study.

There was a "clear" interval between each dose tested. Here, non-toxic, possibly placebo injections seem to have been used, and the adverse events declined to the baseline blue line. The trends are apparent when the injuries and deaths from the lots are plotted.

Explaining this data with chance alone is far-fetched. The most likely explanation is that it was a study designed to show that higher doses of certain poisons injure and kill more people.

Comment

Evidence, settlements, convictions, and a Wikipedia page of shame document big Pharma's long history of mass murder and racketeering.

Craig Paardekooper's data suggest that the three companies conspired under joint direction to plan and execute another Holocaust. Some sources estimate that by October 2022, the Covid vax will have killed 20 million people worldwide and injured 2.2 billion others.

How could anyone trust any vaccine after seeing this, particularly one containing mRNA, such as the new influenza vaccine? How could anyone trust any products made by Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna?

If this work is accurate, these people are psychopaths but likely only pawns of the global predators directing them.

References

Check Craig-Paardekooper’s howbadismybatch.com before using the Covidvax to find the reported deaths and disabilities. He says this allows better informed consent. I say you need no informed consent if you refuse. THIS video describes how to use the website.

A Midwestern Doctor's Substack HERE describes similar events during the anthrax vaccination campaign.

James Hill, MD, and Jessica Rose have also posted about this topic.

If you can tolerate still more evidence, the following video proves that Pfizer's batch codes were numbered sequentially according to their toxicity. Access it HERE.

A Midwestern Doctor found an analysis of Sweden's data showing that Pfizer is also testing hot lots there. Since this was censored, I dug it out of the Wayback Machine.

Harris L. Coulter spotted much of this by 1990 and wrote Vaccination, Social Violence, and Criminality.

HERE is another source about Pharma evil, how they suppressed chlorine dioxide malaria treatment by having a researcher thrown in jail.

Commentary by Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer executive

If you go from effectively nothing to the worst outcomes ever reported to VAERS, I am prepared to state and to prove that that means it’s not the same material in the lots that produce harmful side effects.

These drug companies are highly professional outfits. They know how to manufacture reproducibly; we saw that with the flu vaccines over decades. They know how to do it; they haven't done it…

I'm afraid I've concluded that they're doing it on purpose because they're so professional, and after a year, they know this data. This data is their window onto the world. They can go into VAERS, filter for their own products and their own lot and batch numbers, and see what's happening. They know. So the fact they haven't stopped this tells me that they're at least okay with it—and I fear that this is deliberate…

I've described it to other people by saying, "I'm worried that this is the calibration of a killing weapon." [What if, soon,] there are vaccines that would be, say, ten times more lethal than Covid [jabs]—so killing one in a hundred people instead of one in a thousand, roughly: they could just move along and just deploy [bad] batch X or batch Y or batch Z, and that [mass death] is what would happen.

Appendix: The US vaccine death and injury reporting systems are broken

1. Celia Farber said VAERS is a mess:

I worked with a data analyst for an Epoch Times article in 2021 about early cases of Covid vaccine deaths, and she told me she had never seen a database as bad as VAERS—that it was clearly designed that way—to obfuscate and frustrate. To hide the data. In fact, the CDC commissioned a data scientist to re-do it, which he did, and then they ghosted him.

2. “Vaccine Safety Datalink” (VSD) is worse than VAERS

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. published an exposé titled “Deadly Immunity” in the June 2005 issue of Rolling Stone, which is now famously remembered as “the Simpsonwood conference paper.” The globalist press vilified it, so the magazine, which is wholly owned by evil forces, removed it from its archives. You can still read it on the Wayback Machine HERE.

This meeting discussed the solid link between thimerosal and autism as revealed by the VSD, another database managed by the CDC. This vaccine ingredient contains 50 percent mercury, the most toxic non-radioactive metal. The manufacturers claim its purpose is as a “preservative.”

Epidemiologist Tom Verstraeten analyzed the VSD and reported, “I was stunned by what I saw.” Dr. Russell Blaylock commented:

They were obviously terrified that the information [reported at Simpsonwood] would leak to the public. At the top of each page of the study were the words “DO NOT COPY OR RELEASE” and “CONFIDENTIAL.”

The VSD is a collaborative project between the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office and eight healthcare organizations. Its maintenance costs taxpayers $30 million annually. It contains a comprehensive list of medical records that detail all of the vaccines each person received as an infant, child, adolescent, and adult. Dr. Brian Hooker, Chief Scientific Officer at Children’s Health Defense, said in 2021 that the CDC “shut it up like a fortress, despite the fact that it’s taxpayer-funded.”

Eight private companies (Kaiser Permanente of Washington, Oregon, S. California, N. California, and Colorado; Marshfield Institute, Health Partners, and Harvard Pilgrim) can access this database, but the taxpayers funding it cannot.

Reference

Deadly Immunity By Robert F. Kennedy Jr. : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive

What is RFK, Jr doing now?

Bobby Kennedy has been patiently working to expose vaccine dangers for the twenty years since the Simpsonwood revelations. Upon taking the helm at HHS, his first words were “radical transparency.” Although the science is settled and the conclusions about vaccine evils are clear (see Part 1, the first Grok post), the political power of the insane globalists who want us dead dictates that he move cautiously and build a consensus.

When I am discouraged about what faces us and wonder if we will ever find our way, I think of Nazi Germany in the darkest days of World War II. They were executing internal dissenters, sometimes using garrotes made of piano wire, but were only a year from destruction. I pray we do not need an apocalypse to correct course and save our children.

Chlorine dioxide (CD) successfully treats autism.

It often cures it along with almost everything else. Kerri Rivera tells us how HERE and HERE. Download Kerri’s treatment guide below. She is available for economical consultation at Kerri@KerriRivera.com. Word-search the “Apocalypse” essay linked at the top for background information and links about CD.

Autism Kerri Rivera Parent Guide September 2023 Updated (2) 3.19MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Second author, resource, and editing credit: my collaborator Jim Arnold of Liar’s World Substack.

