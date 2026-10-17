Summary

· A September 16, 2026 post by Etienne de la Boetie2 of the Art of Liberty Foundation calls Substack a “honeypot” that lured dissidents in and then throttled them. It drew 404 likes and 198 restacks.

· The post mixes 3 kinds of material: verified facts about Substack’s investors and its feud with X, unverifiable screenshots of one small publication’s dashboard, and a long lecture on central banking that has nothing to do with Substack.

· The paid-subscriber declines it cites began during the same period when paid growth stalled across the whole platform. Substack passed 5 million paid subscriptions in March 2025 and had not reached 6 million by May 2026.

· The fake-subscriber pattern, the “N/A” open rates, and the hidden comments each have a mundane explanation that the post never rules out.

· Debbie Lerman’s October 2025 essay is the careful version of the same argument, and she ends it by saying she cannot prove internal censorship.

· The post closes by asking readers for $5 to $25,000 to fund a replacement website that cost $25,000 to build.

The accusation

On September 16, a Substack author writing as Etienne de la Boetie2 published a 5,000-word farewell titled “Why We’re Being Censored on Substack, Why We’re Leaving Substack, and Why YOU Should Too!” His thesis is that Substack was built as a trap. It attracted writers who had been demonetized everywhere else, let them grow for a few years, and then, in July 2025, “someone flipped the switch.” He reports that his 3 publications stopped growing at the same moment, that views on his daily news digest fell from 750 to 2,000 per post to 6 to 17, that open rates now show “N/A,” that a subscriber was blocked from restacking his work, and that a comment linking to his website vanished from another writer’s thread.

The post reached me the way these things do, forwarded by readers who wanted to know whether it was true. I have around 55,000 subscribers on this platform, and my paid numbers go up and down for reasons I have never fully understood. If Substack were quietly strangling dissident writers, I would be on the list. So I read the whole thing, followed its links, and checked every claim I had the means to check.

What checks out

Substack did raise $100 million in July 2025. BOND and The Chernin Group led the round, Andreessen Horowitz participated, and the company was valued at $1.1 billion. BOND is Mary Meeker’s firm, spun out of Kleiner Perkins in 2018. The post’s aside that the name is a wink at British intelligence (”James Bond, Intelligence Agency... get it?”) is the kind of line that makes a reader stop trusting the rest.

X did throttle Substack in April 2023. After Substack announced Notes, a competitor to the Twitter feed, X broke tweet embeds inside Substack posts, blocked likes and retweets on tweets containing Substack links, and briefly marked the links as unsafe. Musk was protecting his own attention economy, and later relaxed the harshest measures. This was a business fight between 2 platforms, and it hurt every Substack writer equally, from knitting newsletters to COVID dissidents.

The 2018 Facebook purge happened as described. On October 11, 2018, Facebook removed 559 pages and 251 accounts, including the Free Thought Project and The Anti-Media, under the label of “inauthentic behavior.” Facebook had partnered with the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab earlier that year. The Twitter Files, released from December 2022 onward, documented government agencies sending lists of accounts to Twitter for review. All of that is on the record, and none of it involves Substack.

Substack launched Reply Rules on June 3, 2026. A commenter on the post, Freedom Fox, calls this “shadowbanning deployed.” The support documentation describes it more narrowly. Automatic moderation was enabled for writers who had previously moderated comments. It hides replies behind a “Replies hidden” label rather than deleting them, it exempts paid subscribers and accounts the writer follows, it learns from the writer’s own deletions rather than from a corporate standards list, and a single toggle in Community settings turns it off. A writer who never deleted a comment never had it enabled. That is a comment filter with a bad rollout. It did 2 things that I wanted: eliminate profanity and cut off anyone who writes the same thing more than once.

What does not check out

The heart of the post is the timing. Growth on 3 publications broke in July 2025, the same month as the funding round, so the money must have bought a switch. The trouble is that July 2025 was a bad month for almost everyone on the platform. Sarah Fay, who coaches writers and has no political axe to grind, reported that many writers saw subscriber growth fall 70 to 90 percent starting between March and May 2025, after a growth bubble that ran from November 2024 through February 2025. Simon Owens, who covers the media business, noted in May 2026 that Substack announced 5 million paid subscriptions in March 2025 and had not announced 6 million 14 months later. The whole platform’s paid growth flattened.

A writer whose curve bent at the same time as everyone else’s has not shown that he was singled out.

The “N/A” open rate is presented as proof that emails were never sent. On the Substack dashboard, N/A is what appears when a post was not sent as an email at all, which happens when a post is published to the web only or when a section’s email delivery is turned off. A digest that posts several times a day is exactly the kind of section a writer might have set that way, or that Substack might have converted after readers complained about volume. Views falling to 6 to 17 per post fits that explanation better than it fits a targeted block, because a shadowban does not usually zero out a writer’s own subscribers. The post never says whether the author checked the setting.

The fake-subscriber claim is the weakest section. The author found free subscribers with Gmail addresses who follow 659, 760, and 951 other publications, and he concludes that Substack is inflating his numbers to hide censorship. Matthew Murray, a writer with no political content, documented the identical pattern in October 2023, 2 years before the funding round, and one of his commenters described accounts following 500 to 600 publications. Bot sign-ups plague every email platform.

They arrive through the recommendation network and the “subscribe to all” prompts, inflating everyone’s free count, mine included. A drop in the paid-to-free subscriber ratio is the arithmetic result of free bots piling up. It is not evidence of a plot.

Substack is credited with the vanished comment. In the story as told, Christopher Cook of the Freedom Scale newsletter posted 2 charts from the Art of Liberty report in a comment thread; the author couldn’t like the comment, and then it disappeared. Two people can delete a comment on a Substack post: the person who wrote it and the post's author. Automatic moderation, which had launched 3 months earlier, is a third possibility. The post considers none of these before concluding that a corporation intervened.

The Hanne Winarsky angle collapses on the dates. The post describes her as an Andreessen Horowitz employee “installed” at Substack to recruit controlled opposition. She did come from Andreessen Horowitz, but she joined Substack years before the 2025 round and was hosting the company’s podcast long before the investors arrived. An infiltrator who shows up years before the money is a hire.

Then there’s material that has no bearing on the question. Roughly half the post is about fractional reserve banking, confiscatory taxation, the underpayment of Social Security, the six media companies, and the thesis that every government on earth is a criminal enterprise. Whatever one thinks of those arguments, they tell us nothing about whether Substack’s servers are suppressing anyone. They are there because the author sells a book on the subject, and the book is one of the perks in the membership pitch that follows.

The membership pitch

The post ends by announcing that the author has built 3 new websites at a cost of $25,000 and asking readers to join at $5 a month, $50 a year, or as a Sponsor ($125), Sustaining Member ($500), Patron ($1,000), Benefactor ($5,000), or President’s Club Member ($25,000). The publication he is leaving shows “Over 7,000 subscribers” on its front page and “Hundreds of paid subscribers” in its footer. His own figures put revenue at about $8,160 a year for the main newsletter and $14,000 across all 3.

A $25,000 website build is a strange number for 3 publications with $14,000 in annual revenue. WordPress on a hardened host costs a few hundred dollars a year. The number justifies the ask, and the ask is the point of the post. A writer telling 7,000 readers that a billion-dollar company has singled him out for suppression, and that the remedy is a $25,000 donation to him, has set a high bar for his evidence. He did not clear it.

Yoho note: A writer who tells his readers they are being cheated by the platform, then asks them to follow him to a paywall he controls, is running the oldest move in the newsletter business. The exodus pitch has been made against every platform since Blogger. Some of the writers who made it were right. The ones who were right brought server logs.

Debbie Lerman’s version

The Art of Liberty post leans on an October 2, 2025 essay by Debbie Lerman titled “Is Substack a Censored Platform?” Lerman co-wrote the Covid Dossier with Sasha Latypova, and her essay is the sober version of the argument. She separates external suppression, which she considers likely, from internal suppression by Substack itself, which she calls plausible and unproven. Her exact words: “I cannot say for certain that Substack is censoring authors who challenge/question/oppose/expose the global criminal cabal.”

Her external case is the stronger half. Google search returns little of the most-read COVID dissident material on Substack. John Leake found that posts with 100,000 views did not appear in a search for his own name. X still impedes Substack links. That is suppression, and Google and X are doing it. Substack has every commercial reason to want its writers found.

Her internal case rests on subscriber charts from Latypova, Meryl Nass, Margaret Anna Alice, CJ Hopkins, and Bill Rice, all showing paid subscriptions falling between August 2024 and September 2025 while free counts flattened or kept climbing. Latypova’s paid count peaked on the day the Covid Dossier was released and fell afterward. Lerman also reports Stripe payment failures at a rate one writer calculated as improbable, and she notes that Latypova’s most-liked posts do not appear at the top of her “Top” tab.

The charts themselves say less than the post claims. The 2 screenshots of Latypova’s dashboard crop the vertical axis, so they show shape but no numbers. The paid line roughly doubles between late August 2024 and its peak on February 4, 2025, the day the Covid Dossier was published, then falls by about half over the next 4 months and ends near its August 2024 level when the 1-year window closes in late May 2025. That run-up matches the platform-wide growth bubble Fay dated to November 2024 through February 2025, and the fall after it matches the correction everyone else saw. The screenshot is 16 months old, so it says nothing about where her paid count is today, and paid counts are visible only to the writer. A curve that peaks on the day of a big post and then decays is also what a successful post does: it pulls in a burst of subscribers who came for one story, and a share of them leave when the next renewal comes.

Two facts complicate the chart argument. First, the window Lerman identifies is the same window in which paid growth stalled across Substack, as the Owens and Fay pieces show. Second, every writer she names sells COVID dissidence, and the paying audience for that subject shrank after 2023 as the emergency receded and readers moved on. A paid subscriber who leaves because the topic went cold produces the same curve as one who was blocked.

Her own sources also offer competing explanations. Hopkins blames his refusal to board what he called the MAGA/Musk train. Margaret Anna Alice blames the economy. Nass blames trolls and competition. Lerman reports all of this, to her credit, and then asks readers for more data.

Latypova’s front page today shows “Over 60,000 subscribers,” about the same as mine. Her paid subscriptions fell while her free list grew past 60,000. A platform that wanted to bury her did a poor job of it. The alternative reading is that readers kept signing up for free and stopped paying, which is what happens to every writer whose subject matter narrows or whose tone wears on people.

Yoho note: Latypova and I have a checkered history. I was a big fan for several years and even went so far as to say she was the best writer on Substack. However, after listening to an interview with her, I recognized a familiar agitation and hostility. I had treated menopause with bioidentical hormones for half my career and regard it as one of the most successful interventions in clinical medicine. I had written Hormone Secrets, which is largely about this, so women with this issue are transparent to me. I thoughtlessly brought this up in a public forum, and Sasha saw it as a personal affront and attacked me in public for being a misogynistic, sexist son of a bitch, or something like that.

Anyway, I guess I wasn't the only reader she lost because of her attitude during that period, and paid subscribers are the first to leave when a writer turns on her audience. My postscript to this kerfluffle is that maybe we need people like Sasha in the fight against the demons we face.

The “Top” tab complaint deserves one more sentence. Substack has never published how it ranks that list. Likes are one input among several, a post co-published on another Substack splits its engagement, and older posts decay. A missing post on an undocumented list is not a finding.

What Substack’s record shows

The company has a public history on censorship, and it points the other way. In January 2024, 247 Substack writers signed an open letter demanding that the company remove newsletters with Nazi content. Hamish McKenzie, the co-founder, refused to change the moderation policy, said he didn’t like Nazis either, and argued that suppressing speech makes bad ideas stronger. Substack eventually removed 5 small publications that violated its existing rules against inciting violence and lost Platformer and several other newsletters over the episode. This is the company that took a public beating for refusing to censor. It has also hosted Alex Berenson, Steve Kirsch, A Midwestern Doctor, Robert Malone, Meryl Nass, and me for years without removing a post.

None of that proves Substack is clean. A company that resists visible censorship might still tune a recommendation algorithm, and the new investors are the same firms that funded platforms caught doing exactly that. Recommendation algorithms are opaque by design, and the writers who feel their reach shrinking have no way to see inside. Suspicion is reasonable. Proof is different, and neither the Art of Liberty post nor Lerman’s essay has it.

What would count as evidence?

The question is testable, and the tests are not hard. A writer who suspects his emails are not being delivered exports his subscriber list, sends the same post through a second service such as Beehiiv or Ghost to a random 10 percent of it, and compares open rates. If Substack’s number is far below the second service’s, he has something. If the numbers match, his readers have stopped opening.

A writer who suspects feed suppression asks 20 subscribers to search for his newest post in the app without following a link and reports how many find it. A writer who suspects his paid decline is targeted compares his curve against a non-political writer of the same size over the same months. A writer who finds “N/A” in his open-rate column checks the section’s email settings before he writes 5,000 words.

Substack would end most of this with one transparency report showing how the recommendation system works and whether any publications are downranked by topic. It has not done so, and the silence feeds the suspicion. Until it does, the writers making the accusation have the burden, and screenshots of one dashboard do not meet it.

Synthesis

I am staying. I am also exporting my subscriber list every month, which any Substack writer should do whether or not he believes a word of the Art of Liberty post, because the list is the only asset that survives a platform. I like the automatic moderation, and I checked that every section of Surviving Healthcare still sends email. Those took 15 minutes and cost nothing.

The post that started this was a resignation letter attached to a fundraising appeal, padded with a lecture on the Federal Reserve. Debbie Lerman’s essay, which it borrows from, is careful, and its author declined to reach the conclusion the Art of Liberty post shouts in capital letters. The platform-wide stall in paid growth explains the charts. Bot sign-ups explain the fake subscribers. A settings toggle explains the hidden comments, and an email setting most likely explains the N/A. Google and X are suppressing Substack links, and that is a grievance against Google and X.

I would rather know if Substack were doing us dirty, and I have named the tests that would show it. Nobody has run them.

Selected references

· Why We’re Being Censored on Substack, Why We’re Leaving Substack, and Why YOU Should Too!, Etienne de la Boetie2, September 16, 2026.

· Is Substack a Censored Platform?, Debbie Lerman, October 2, 2025.

· Substack: $100 Million Series C Raised at Reported $1.1 Billion Valuation, Pulse 2.0, July 2025.

· Is Substack’s Subscription Growth Slowing Down?, Simon Owens, May 8, 2026.

· Why Your Substack Subscriber Numbers Have Fallen Off a Cliff, Sarah Fay, 2025.

· Introducing Reply Rules, Substack, June 3, 2026, and the Reply Rules support article.

· Fake Email Subscribers on Substack, Matthew Murray, October 26, 2023.

· Substack Hamstrung by Elon Musk’s Twitter After It Announces Rival Service Notes, Fortune, April 7, 2023.

· Substack Decision to Remove Nazi Accounts Leads to Outcry over Censorship, Georgetown Free Speech Project, January 2024.

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