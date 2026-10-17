Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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Robert Yoho, MD's avatar
Robert Yoho, MD
Oct 18

This post sparked a lot of heat, but I didn't write it to offend anyone or cause controversy. I do have a Substack comment filter that automatically deletes obscenity, disrespectful conduct, or repetitive comments. I haven't seen it as a problem so far, and I do get trolls sometimes. Deleting them individually is a hassle. I reviewed some of these comments and decided to leave them up as examples of what is going on. Much of it was off-topic, and some of it seemed to be written by rabid dogs, but I left it up anyway. I was interested in this topic because I've long feared that Substack would shut down or start censoring aggressively. This whole thing was based on an analysis of the post that I quoted. I appreciate everyone being here, and once more, I did not do this to spark controversy.

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A Midwestern Doctor's avatar
A Midwestern Doctor
Oct 17

Everyone I know with large publications has said over the last year it has become much harder to grow the newsletters. We thought it was because the economy and or there being less interest in the COVID topic now but no one I know did a granular assessment of the metrics.

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