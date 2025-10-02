Table of Contents

1. Yoho Preface

2. Polymath Paul’s introduction

3. Glycine and GlyNAC: Simple Supplements with Profound Health Benefits

4. Paul says to consider TTFD

5. Synthesis

6. Sources: an AI search I did for you and some references

Yoho Preface

I am at the point where, to preserve my sanity and ability to swallow supplements without thinking about barfing, I must give up some of them. Items that might be best taken on an empty stomach, such as glyNAC, sometimes present the most problems. My Parkinson’s tremor and balance problems have worsened, and I suspect some of the damn pills I am taking are the culprit. So, I am on a supplement fast for a week, except for lithium, DMSO, iodine, and a few others.

I have been taking glycine without NAC (N-acetylcysteine) for about three weeks, and have experienced increased energy, improved sleep, and possibly some relief from ankle arthritis. I am having trouble tolerating NAC and would like to learn how to disguise the taste. To learn more about how to handle this and more, download my AI search in the Sources when you are done reading.

Polymath Paul Sansonetti’s introduction

I was concerned about Robert and recommended glyNAC, which is a combination of glycine and NAC (N-acetylcysteine). I told him that this and “TTFD,” a bioavailable thiamine, made me feel like Superman.

The combination of glycine and NAC offers incredible benefits:

It boosts glutathione, which makes it harder to get a sunburn.

It speeds up collagen production and turnover, which rejuvenates the skin and helps eliminate any problem areas that may become cancerous.

Glycine helps sleep and is anti-inflammatory. Your ankle arthritis should improve.

It starts working in a few days.

There are no known harmful effects.

Sources and how to take glyNAC:

The least costly sources are powder from BulkSupplements.com or PureBulk.com.

The dose I take is 10 grams each of glycine and NAC. [Yoho: See below; smaller amounts are also beneficial.]

Some recommend divided doses, but taking one large dose in the morning on an empty stomach is often the easiest. You mix it in a glass of water, or better, something like orange juice that will mask the taste.

Glycine tastes OK, like a weak sugar.

NAC, due to its sulfur group, has a pungent, rotten egg-like odor to most people. I need to find something that hides this.

One kilogram of glycine for $32 is HERE.

One kilogram of powder NAC is available HERE for $41. [The AI search has other options.]

Ten grams a day of each lasts me approximately 100 days.

[Yoho comment: Paul also recommended five mg of lithium orotate for me, and I told him I am already taking 10. It is over the counter, harmless at these doses, and it somehow calms brain neurons. It is available HERE.]

Back to Paul: I use these as nootropics to enhance my functioning. My brain now feels like it has a lot more energy, and my ability to focus is incredible. This also helps cure fatigue and lack of stamina.

I would seriously recommend trying glyNAC and TTFD for a month or two, homie.

[Yoho comment: Paul is a true polymath, and his research always adds up. He has more about TTFD later.]

Glycine and GlyNAC: Simple Supplements with Profound Health Benefits

by Robert Yoho

Glycine is the smallest amino acid. It drives protein synthesis and produces critical molecules, including creatine, glutathione, heme, and purine nucleotides. Though the body makes it from choline, serine, and threonine, production falls short of what we need.

The liver converts glycine into glucose, providing energy during fasting or low-carb periods while preventing carb cravings and replenishing muscle glycogen stores. Low doses of 1-3 grams don’t disrupt ketosis, which makes glycine valuable for ketogenic diets and intermittent fasting.

Why We’re All Deficient

Under normal conditions, humans, animals, and birds are unable to produce sufficient glycine. Some regard it as a nearly “essential” amino acid—a substance the human body cannot make and must therefore obtain from the diet. This bottleneck limits the body’s efficiency. Food additives like benzoates in soft drinks and processed foods bind available glycine, further depleting it. Low levels compromise essential enzyme and protein production, affecting multiple body systems.

Glycine Transforms Health

Collagen and Skin

Glycine makes up one-third of collagen’s amino acids. As collagen production declines with age, the skin becomes looser, wrinkles appear, cellulite increases, joint pain develops, and muscle building becomes more difficult. Taking 10 grams daily improves collagen synthesis by 200%. In elderly women, glycine acquisition through collagen intake improves skin elasticity, enhances moisture, and reduces water loss. A dose of 2.5 grams of collagen peptide for four weeks resulted in a 20% reduction in eye wrinkles, with benefits lasting beyond the study's conclusion. In 89 patients in long-term care facilities, glycine nearly doubled the healing speed of diabetic skin ulcers.

Muscle and Athletic Performance

Glycine fuels creatine production, which is stored in muscles and provides rapid energy during intense exercise. Without sufficient glycine, the body cannot produce enough of it, which limits muscle strength and mass gains. Glycine may enhance peak power output, reduce lactic acid accumulation during high-intensity exercise, and improve the quality of recovery. High doses trigger the release of growth hormone from the pituitary gland, stimulating protein synthesis, building muscle, and promoting faster recovery.

Glycine prevents muscle breakdown while boosting recovery by providing cellular energy and increasing ATP production in working muscle tissues. This improves endurance, strength, and performance. Steroid hormone synthesis improves, decreasing the fat-to-muscle ratio.

Sleep and Brain Function

Glycine is also an inhibitory neurotransmitter that controls nerve signals in the brain and spinal cord, producing calming effects that promote relaxation and better sleep. Taking three grams before bed decreases the time needed to fall asleep, improves sleep quality, and reduces daytime sleepiness. It induces vasodilation throughout the body and lowers core body temperature, a critical trigger for falling asleep. Longer-term use improves sleep in healthy people while enhancing REM sleep patterns and decreasing non-REM sleep phases.

Heart Protection

Glycine fights inflammation by modulating nuclear factor kappa B (NF-κB) expression in many cell types. Higher glycine levels are associated with improved heart protection, likely due to their anti-inflammatory properties. Glycine protects against arterial narrowing and reduces platelet clumping, which causes heart attacks and cardiovascular disease. People with higher plasma glycine levels have lower risks of heart disease and heart attacks. The amino acid also helps lower blood pressure in certain populations.

Blood Sugar Control

Higher serum glycine levels are associated with lower insulin resistance, improved insulin sensitivity, and reduced abdominal fat—all factors that contribute to a lower risk of metabolic disorders. Glycine reduces glycated hemoglobin levels, thereby improving glucose management in people with type 2 diabetes. It stimulates the release of glucagon, which helps insulin remove glucose from the blood. Better glucose regulation benefits everyone by maintaining steady blood sugar levels throughout the day and preventing energy crashes.

Liver Protection

The liver relies on glutathione, the body’s most powerful detoxifying substance, and glycine is essential for making it. Most glutathione synthesis occurs in the liver, but stores deplete easily. Glycine protects against alcohol-induced liver toxicity by reducing blood alcohol levels and metabolic byproducts while lowering gastric emptying rates. It helps those who consume excess alcohol by reducing harmful cholesterol, free fatty acids, and triglycerides in the blood, liver, and brain. It slows damage from liver injuries or disease.

Mental Health

After long-term glycine use, psychiatric symptoms decrease. It reduces symptoms of schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and depression. Glycine calms overstimulated brain states while lowering stress and manic-like brain activity. Small amounts dilate brain microvessels by up to 250%, improving cerebral circulation.

Immune Support

Glycine reduces pro-inflammatory cytokines and free fatty acid concentrations while improving insulin response. It promotes anti-inflammatory effects by regulating the function of immune cells. As a precursor to glutathione, it eliminates toxic compounds and protects cells from oxidative stress. In animal models, glycine reduces inflammation, morbidity, and mortality from infections.

Practical Use

Most studies showing benefits use 3-10 grams daily, often split into 2-4 servings. Some research has used doses as high as 80-90 grams per day for several weeks without serious side effects. Doses above 40 grams per day may cause nausea and vomiting in some people. Massive doses over 500 mg per kilogram of body weight can cause kidney and liver toxicity and brain toxicity, causing neuronal death.

For most people, starting with 3-5 grams daily works well. Individuals seeking sleep benefits should take glycine 30-60 minutes before bedtime, while those targeting exercise performance or recovery may benefit from taking it pre- or post-workout.

Yoho note: I used three grams of the supplement in water at night on an empty stomach for two weeks with no noticeable effect on sleep. When I started taking 10 grams, my sleep improved dramatically within three days. To measure glycine, I purchased a $20 milligram scale HERE and some plastic scoops. I placed a 1-teaspoon scoop on the scale, zeroed it, and then found that when I filled it with glycine, it weighed 3.3 grams. I now mix three scoops in a glass of water and drink it nightly.

Food Sources

Glycine is concentrated in certain cuts of meat, such as chuck, round, and brisket. Bone broth provides large amounts through its gelatin content. Collagen supplements also deliver substantial glycine, as do glycine supplements in powder or capsule form. Powder forms mix easily into water and cost little, while capsules provide convenience for those who dislike the sweet taste. (Yoho comment: I like it.) Since all glycine supplements are the same, there’s no need to pay premium prices. HERE are Amazon sources.

GlyNAC reverses aging at the cellular level

With age, energy levels decline, muscles weaken, cognitive function slows, and the risk of disease increases each year. A combination of glycine and N-acetylcysteine (NAC) can reverse much of this. GlyNAC has been proven effective in older adults, who experienced remarkable improvements in energy, strength, cognitive function, and cellular health in rigorous clinical trials.

How GlyNAC Works

GlyNAC generates glutathione, which protects cells from free radicals. Glutathione gets used up as it’s produced and must be constantly replenished. With age, people make less of it, leaving cells more vulnerable. Research at Baylor College of Medicine showed that older adults have 66% lower muscle glutathione concentrations than young adults.

This deficiency leads to elevated oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, inflammation, endothelial dysfunction, insulin resistance, multiple hallmarks of aging, impaired physical function, increased waist circumference, and elevated blood pressure. Mitochondria are vulnerable, and when they fail to function correctly, cells lose their ability to generate energy efficiently. This produces fatigue and weakness. When damaged mitochondria produce more harmful free radicals, it becomes a downward spiral. Glutathione depletion continues, leading to further cellular damage and dysfunction.

The primary reason for glutathione deficiency in older adults is decreased synthesis caused by a reduction in its two primary building blocks, glycine and cysteine. This produces a complex web of problems that emerge with advancing age.

Glutathione cannot be absorbed when taken directly as a supplement; the body must make it internally using raw materials. GlyNAC is glycine and N-acetylcysteine (NAC), the two amino acids required for glutathione synthesis. Taking both improves glutathione concentrations by 121% after just two weeks and by 164% after 16 weeks, restoring levels to match those in young adults.

Glycine and cysteine are both essential for cellular health. The researchers who developed glyNAC refer to the “Power of 3” concept—the combined effects of glycine, NAC, and the resulting glutathione production. This produces improvements that exceed the impact of any single component.

GlyNAC triggers a cascade of positive changes that help maintain the delicate balance that promotes overall health. With glutathione levels restored, mitochondria can function efficiently again, inflammation decreases, and cellular repair processes resume normal operation.

Clinical Results

Controlled clinical trials show glyNAC’s dramatic effects on aging. A landmark study at Baylor College of Medicine found that older adults taking it for 16 weeks showed improvements in several areas, including oxidative stress, glutathione deficiency, inflammation, insulin resistance, endothelial dysfunction, genomic damage, stem cell fatigue, and cellular aging. Multiple aging hallmarks that affect mitochondrial dysfunction improve.

The subjects’ muscle strength, waist circumference, and blood pressure all showed positive changes. GlyNAC for 24 weeks increased gait speed in older adults to match that of young adults, while enhancing muscle strength and exercise capacity.

Cognitive benefits are impressive. Research in aged mice has shown that glyNAC improves brain glutathione deficiency, oxidative stress, glucose uptake, mitochondrial dysfunction, genomic damage, inflammation, and neurotrophic factor levels, thereby reversing age-associated cognitive decline. Human studies confirmed these findings, with older adults experiencing significant improvements in memory and thinking ability when using glyNAC.

GlyNAC is safe and well-tolerated. Many benefits become evident within just two weeks of starting. It leads to reversal of aging markers—improvements in mitochondrial function, mitochondrial biogenesis, intercellular communication, nutrient sensing, protein maintenance, stem cell exhaustion, genomic damage, cellular senescence, and telomere attrition.

Animal studies show longevity effects. Mice receiving glyNAC starting at 65 weeks of age live significantly longer than control mice.

Sources

GlyNAC can be obtained through separate supplements of glycine HERE and N-acetylcysteine HERE, or these can be purchased as a combination. [See the AI search at the end for more definitive recommendations.] GlyNAC has better effects than glycine or NAC individually because glutathione synthesis requires both in optimal ratios.

GlyNAC is marketed in the United States by Nestlé Health Science under the name Celltrient Cellular Protect. However, Nestlé did not provide financial or material support for the research work that established GlyNAC’s benefits.

Safety

Clinical trials consistently report that glyNAC was safe and well-tolerated, with no significant adverse events. Use for 24 weeks in older adults produced improvements without substantial side effects.

NAC can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea in some individuals, though these effects are rare. Starting with lower doses and gradually increasing them may help minimize this. Some report that NAC supplements have a naturally occurring sulfur smell, and if this were not present, they would question the efficacy and freshness. This odor is unpleasant but indicates that the NAC is active.

When NAC or glyNAC is taken intravenously, into the veins, an NAC overdose is possible. It can result in red blood cell breakdown, low blood platelet count, kidney failure, and possibly death. However, this concern applies only to intravenous use, not oral use at recommended doses.

GlyNAC may interact with blood thinners and chemotherapy drugs through its effect on glutathione. Other potential interactions include effects on blood pressure medications and antipsychotic drugs, particularly clozapine, which may have reduced effectiveness when combined with glycine.

Yoho comment: Clozapine is an atypical antipsychotic—a fraudulent psychiatric drug that has never been tested against placebo controls and reduces lifespan by 10-20 years. See Butchered by Healthcare for the whole story. Stay away from this class of poisons.

In rare cases, NAC supplements have been associated with elevated liver enzymes. Pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid glyNAC because it has not been studied for them.

Excessive antioxidant use with glyNAC can theoretically induce reductive stress rather than beneficial effects. However, glyNAC lowers oxidative stress markers without decreasing them below levels seen in young adults, thus avoiding reductive stress. This suggests that glyNAC works physiologically rather than pharmacologically, supporting natural cellular processes rather than overwhelming them.

Dosing and outcomes

A teaspoon of glycine is approximately 3.3 grams, and NAC is lighter, so you need a larger volume of that. Again, to learn how much, buy a $20 digital scale HERE, zero it with your plastic teaspoon scooper on it, and then measure the weight of a full scoop.

Clinical trials use about 100 milligrams per kilogram of body weight per day of glycine and 133 milligrams per kilogram per day of N-acetylcysteine. For a person weighing approximately 150 pounds (68 kilograms), the recommended daily dosage of NAC and glycine is approximately 9 grams and 7 grams, respectively. However, many practitioners recommend starting with lower doses to assess tolerance and response.

Some begin with 600-1,200 milligrams each of glycine and NAC daily. More aggressive protocols may use three to seven grams of each daily. Some split this into 2-3 divided doses throughout the day.

GlyNAC for 16 weeks or 24 weeks yields similar outcomes. Withdrawing GlyNAC for 12 weeks results in a loss or decrease in benefits.

A randomized controlled trial in healthy older adults tested three different daily doses for two weeks—low dose (2.4 grams), medium dose (4.8 grams), and high dose (7.2 grams) in a 1:1 ratio of glycine to NAC—and found significant improvements in glutathione levels and oxidative stress markers even in healthy individuals.

GlyNAC and Parkinson’s Disease

Recent research suggests that energy deficits may drive Parkinson’s disease at the cellular level, and glyNAC may offer help. Reader Daniel Weigand, a 25-year cancer survivor who uses unconventional methods, directed me to the Georgi Dinkov site, “To Extract Knowledge From Matter,” which contains compelling information on this.

Mitochondrial Dysfunction Drives Parkinson’s

Research from the University of Copenhagen shows that 90 to 95 percent of all Parkinson’s cases are caused by a blockage in a pathway that regulates the nerve cell’s powerhouse, the mitochondria. When brain cells have this specific kind of signaling blockage, the mitochondria cannot be cleaned up after being damaged. This leads to the accumulation of a high number of damaged mitochondria that are unable to produce enough energy for the cells. This causes neurons to gradually die, which is the reason for the development of Parkinson’s symptoms and why it leads to dementia.

Energy Deficiency as the Root Cause

Computational modeling by IIT Madras researchers revealed that energy deficiency may be a significant contributor to the loss of substantia nigra pars compacta (SNc) cells, the brain cells involved in Parkinson’s disease. These studies suggest that metabolic deficiency within the basal ganglia circuit is the common underlying factor at the subcellular, cellular, and network levels in Parkinson’s disease.

This energetic deficiency would explain both the serotonin excess seen in Parkinson’s patients and the positive effects of anti-serotonin/pro-dopamine drugs. It opens the avenue to several metabolic therapies for Parkinson’s, including reduction of endotoxin/LPS, and usage of over-the-counter substances like aspirin, niacinamide, progesterone, DHEA, testosterone/DHT, salt/baking soda, quinones (methylene blue, vitamin K, tetracyclines), and anti-estrogenic substances, among others.

Yoho comment: Dinkov was brilliant but not a clinician. Progesterone supplementation for men causes heart disease, according to my hormone mentor, Neal Rouzier. Stay away from it unless you have XX chromosomes. Also, there are many reasons to avoid anti-estrogens; see Hormone Secrets.

Since GlyNAC restores mitochondrial function, reduces oxidative stress, and improves cellular energy production—the exact deficits seen in Parkinson’s disease—it may offer potential as a treatment.

Additional Resources:

[Yoho: Thanks, Daniel; you have motivated me to reconsider that nasty-tasting NAC. Please stay in touch and let me know if you find a way to disguise the taste.]

Paul says to consider TTFD

Here he is again:

Substantial clinical reports say high-dose thiamine in several gram doses harmlessly relieves Parkinson’s symptoms. [Yoho: I could not tolerate all the pills, but when I read about TTFD, I started taking that.]

Thiamine tetrahydrofurfuryl disulfide is a derivative of thiamine (B1) that is more bioavailable and readily absorbed than the original. It is used for health maintenance and disease therapy and serves as a synthetic counterpart to allithiamine, which is found in garlic. TTFD offers several potential benefits, including improved energy metabolism, better nerve function, and a boost in physical performance.

TTFD can help improve the body’s ability to convert food into energy, potentially leading to increased stamina and reduced fatigue.

It supports healthy nerve function, which is crucial for various bodily processes, including muscle control, digestion, and cognitive function.

TTFD can improve physical performance and endurance, particularly during periods of fatigue or exercise.

TTFD is a more fat-soluble form of thiamine, which may help with absorption and utilization of the vitamin.

It is believed to cross the blood-brain barrier, potentially increasing thiamine levels in the brain and supporting cognitive function.

It can help support the proper functioning of the heart and cardiovascular system.

TTFD may improve digestion.

HERE is the brand I bought; the dose is four 50 mg capsules a day, and HERE are other purchase options on Amazon.

TTFD Reference:

Vitamin B1 enhances physical activity and wakefulness by raising dopamine —From Georgi Dinkov’s website To Extract Knowledge From Matter

Synthesis

GlyNAC is among the most effective and inexpensive anti-aging interventions ever discovered. Memory, energy, and brain health improve. The evidence supporting the combination comes from rigorous clinical trials conducted at medical institutions, not from marketing claims. Older adults who take glyNAC experience measurable improvements in energy, strength, thinking ability, and cellular health. The safety profile is excellent.

You can take NAC and glycine in combination form or separately. They are available in capsule or powder form. NAC tastes like sulphur, so it may be hard to stomach. Read the AI search at the end, and possibly some of the references I provided for ways to overcome this. These agents are generally considered harmless, and you should learn what works for you by gradually escalating your dose and watching your results, as I did.

And yes, my sleep improved when I started taking ten grams of glycine a day alone. Since I have Parkinson’s, it is still imperfect.

Sources

An AI search I did for you

For more details or to fact-check, download and scan this AI search. It is a bit crude but has additional info about timing, benefits, quality sources, and doses lower than ten grams.

Ai Glycine And Nac 354KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

References

References 204KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

DownloadEditing credit: Elizabeth Cronin (thanks for your patience with this one) and Jim Arnold of Liar’s World Substack.

