416. David Kennedy Eviscerates His Judas Dentist Colleagues

Children at Casa Pia, Lisbon, were given mercury fillings in a US NIH-funded study. They have never been told.

Summary

David Kennedy, DDS, co-founder of the IAOMT (International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology), stopped using mercury in 1980 and has spent 45 years documenting the harms. His late wife Betty had a severe Parkinsonian tremor that persisted for years. After several years of OSR (Oxidative Stress Relief), it vanished.

The NIH (National Institutes of Health) funded a study at the Casa Pia orphanage in Lisbon that deliberately implanted mercury fillings in children aged 6 to 8. The raw data showed immediate kidney damage and neurological harm across all 5 tested cognitive domains. The researchers published two papers calling the results safe. The children have never been told.

A pedophile ring operated inside Casa Pia during the same years. The mercury experiment and the trafficking ran simultaneously in the same institution, on the same children.

Boyd Haley, PhD, synthesized NBMI (N, N’-bis(2-mercaptoethyl)isophthalamide), also called OSR or Emeramide: a fat-soluble chelator that permanently neutralizes mercury and crosses the blood-brain barrier. The FDA blocked it after 2.5 million doses with no serious adverse events.

A Phase 3 clinical trial using the Casa Pia survivors as subjects would notify the victims, treat them with Emeramide, and generate the regulatory data the FDA requires for approval. Estimated cost: $20 million. The institutions that funded the original experiment owe the world that trial.

OSR is available through Purify Water LLC. A standard container (10 grams, roughly a month’s supply at 300 mg daily) is $800. One hundred grams runs $5,000. Its current manufacturing costs are about half of its costs.

NOTE: I make no money from OSR sales, and David Kennedy uses his proceeds to continue fighting to get it out of limbo status and approved.

Posts 319 and 338 cover the mechanism, dosing protocol, thiol sensitivity, and whether it works for gadolinium. This post assumes you have read them and leads with what is largely new: Kennedy as a character, the Casa Pia crime, and the proposal to fix it. Any errors or misinterpretations are mine.

A dentist who won’t shut up

Kennedy is 80 years old, and he is angry in a way that only makes sense once you know his history. His grandfather was a dentist. His father was a dentist. He became one himself. In dental school, students mixed and packed mercury fillings into training mannequins. Kennedy made a trip to the hospital with cardiac arrhythmias. The doctors called it idiopathic, meaning they had no explanation. He knows mercury causes cardiac arrhythmias. Dental schools are still doing this.

He went to OSHA and asked why it wasn’t measuring mercury levels in dental offices or requiring employers to protect their workers. OSHA told him nobody had complained. That is like the highway patrol sitting around waiting for someone to call in a speeder. Environmental mercury levels in some dental offices at UCLA registered over 1,000 parts per billion. The EPA’s safe threshold is 0.3 parts per billion. Nobody can walk into an amalgam-using dental office and stay below that limit.

Kennedy stopped using mercury in 1980. The dentists still using it aren’t evil, he says; they are educated into error by schools propped up by associations that profit from the status quo. He is anti-poison. They are, by his logic, pro-mercury. He has been saying this for 45 years, and almost nobody in power has listened.

Boyd Haley, PhD, former Chairman of Chemistry at the University of Kentucky and inventor of NBMI (Emeramide/OSR). RFK Jr. has called him the foremost mercury toxicity expert in the world. Like me, he visited Boyd’s home in Kentucky.

Boyd Haley and the Alzheimer’s question

In 1989, Kennedy brought a biochemist named Boyd Haley to the first IAOMT scientific meeting. Haley was the Chairman of Chemistry at the University of Kentucky and had developed affinity labeling technology: a method that uses chemically tagged versions of ATP and GTP, the molecules that power cellular reactions, to photograph enzymatic activity inside living cells. He had built it to study how enzymes work. It turned out to be equally useful for studying how they stop working.

With NIH funding, Haley analyzed brain tissue from Alzheimer’s patients and found that mercury, and only mercury, replicated the exact pathological picture of the disease when added to normal brain tissue. Mercury strips tubulin, the protein neurons use to build their internal scaffolding, producing the neurofibrillary tangles that pathologists find at autopsy. It also suppresses neprilysin, the enzyme that clears amyloid plaque. Suppress that enzyme long enough, and the plaque accumulates. The entire disease mechanism is driven by a single metal. The 1997 Pendergrass study confirmed this in animals: rats exposed to mercury vapor developed every hallmark of Alzheimer’s. Anyone who tells you today that the cause of Alzheimer’s is a mystery is either uninformed or lying.

Haley also ran over 2,000 extracted root canal teeth through his technology. Every single one was toxic. Even diluted nearly a thousandfold, fluid drawn from those teeth stopped essential enzymatic reactions. That is what sits two inches from your brain if you have a root canal tooth. Haley has testified before Congress three times, shown that thimerosal in vaccines exposes infants to mercury above EPA safety limits, and developed the compound that neutralizes the damage. The FDA announced in 2004 that it would remove thimerosal from vaccines. In 2025, it made the same announcement again.

Casa Pia: a crime in plain sight

This is what Kennedy thinks about when he can’t sleep.

In the late 1990s, the NIDCR (National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research), a division of the NIH, funded a prospective study placing mercury amalgam fillings in the teeth of children aged 6 to 8 at Casa Pia, a state-run orphanage in Lisbon, Portugal. The research was strongly criticized before it began. IAOMT-funded data had already proven that mercury exposure from fillings exceeded established minimum risk levels. The researchers went ahead anyway. The children were never told mercury was involved. Informed consent mentioned no possibility of brain or kidney damage.

Kennedy was at the “Mercury as a Global Pollutant” conference in Rio de Janeiro in 1999 when a researcher stood up and announced that his group was conducting this “definitive experiment to prove amalgam fillings were safe.” Kennedy pulled the microphone close. He channeled, as he put it, his mother:

“You should be ashamed. Nobody in this room would allow their own child to participate in a prospective experiment with mercury.”

He received a standing ovation from 500 toxicologists. The researcher went ahead and did the experiment anyway.

After five years, when Freedom of Information Act requests finally pried the raw data loose, David Geier found that children with amalgam fillings had been misclassified as part of the control group. He corrected the classification and reanalyzed. The result was a dose-dependent relationship between mercury exposure and harm to every endpoint the original investigators had chosen. Kidney damage was immediate and measurable after the first filling, not after five years. Children carrying the APOE4 gene variant, which also raises Alzheimer’s risk, showed neurological impairment across all 5 tested cognitive domains from a single filling.

However, the study's authors published two papers declaring amalgam safe: one in the American Dental Association’s journal and one in JAMA. The FDA relied on both papers to maintain its position that amalgam is safe for military personnel, American Indians on reservations, welfare program beneficiaries, and children in government dental programs.

A second horror ran through Casa Pia during the same years. For decades, a pedophile ring operated inside the orphanage with the involvement of some of Portugal’s most prominent men. Its central figure was a Casa Pia driver who confessed to more than 600 acts of sexual abuse against children. He transported them to the homes of diplomats, politicians, and media figures, where they were repeatedly assaulted. A former UNESCO ambassador and a popular television presenter were among those convicted. Portugal’s longest trial, running from 2004 to 2010, resulted in six convictions, with sentences of up to 18 years. The mercury experiment and the trafficking ring ran simultaneously, in the same institution, on the same children.

The Casa Pia subjects are now in their 30s. Some have already died. Not one has been told what was done to them. Their fillings have not been removed. The people who designed that study, funded it, hid its data, and published false conclusions are still alive. The University of Washington is still open. The NIH still has billions of dollars.

The FDA’s long game

From 2008 to 2010, Haley’s company sold roughly 2.5 million doses of OSR as an antioxidant supplement through medical and dental offices, with adverse event reporting tracked on every container. No serious adverse events were reported. Parents of autistic children reported improvements. Patients with documented mercury toxicity reported relief.

When the parents of autistic children began sharing those results online, the FDA moved. It changed its definition of a dietary supplement, reclassifying any combination of two natural ingredients as a drug requiring full approval. It then issued a cease-and-desist order and descended on Boyd’s offices with guns and badges. This is the same agency that approved mercury for permanent implantation in the mouths of pregnant women and children.

Haley’s company, EmeraMed, spent over $50 million (largely donated by his dentist friends) on drug approval efforts. When Haley returned with animal data showing OSR prevented death at twice the lethal mercury dose, the FDA switched its oversight from the nephrology panel, the specialty with direct relevance to mercury toxicity, to the hematology panel, whose science has little known relationship to mercury. The new panel demanded large-scale human trials in a US population with immense, severe mercury poisoning. When asked where such a population might be found, they said nothing. The trial was impossible by their own framing. They knew that. The estimated cost of the Phase 3 trial the FDA now requires is $20 million. EmeraMed does not have $20 million.

OSR passed Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials with no adverse effects. But it is designated as an “orphan” drug by both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. This locks it behind regulation. Haley suffered a stroke during the years of obstruction and is in his mid-80s. And people with mercury-related neurodegeneration, with ALS, with Parkinson’s, with Alzheimer’s, have no legal access to the only chelator that crosses the blood-brain barrier and holds its bond.

The Phase 3 proposal

The NIH, the NIDCR, and the University of Washington funded the original Casa Pia trial. They chose the victims. They suppressed the findings. They owe the survivors notification, treatment, and follow-up. Kennedy’s proposal is simple: the FBI locates every surviving Casa Pia subject. Each is told what was done to them. Their amalgams are removed under the IAOMT SMART (Safe Mercury Amalgam Removal Technique) protocol, which protects patients, dentists, and staff during the procedure. They then receive Emeramide to clear the body burden of mercury. Structure that process as a Phase 3 clinical trial, and it does two things at once: it rights a 30-year wrong, and it generates the regulatory data the FDA has been demanding for 15 years.

Once Emeramide clears Phase 3, it becomes available to everyone with amalgam fillings, to the 50 million people who receive new mercury fillings every year through US government programs and active military dental care, and to the dental workers who breathe mercury vapor every working day. Europe banned amalgam fillings in 2025. American Indian reservation programs will follow in 2027. The US government continues to install them in the most vulnerable populations it claims to serve.

The estimated study cost is $20 million. The institutions that funded the original experiment that poisoned over 1,000 children owe the world that trial. Since I don’t trust the FBI to initiate this on its own. I will be in Lisbon later this year and will knock on some doors.

Betty

Kennedy’s late wife, Betty, had a severe Parkinsonian tremor that persisted for years. She watched her husband work on OSR, watched the FDA block it, watched the compound that could have helped people like her sit locked in regulatory purgatory. After months of OSR treatment, her tremor vanished. Kennedy writes: “My wonderful late wife Betty said that we are watching the fall of a once-great nation.”

Betty’s case is not a published clinical trial. But it is the same kind of case report as the 200-plus emails Haley received from parents of autistic children about dramatic improvements and some complete recoveries. It is the same as the 51 ALS patients who responded to OSR in one series, the hundreds of MS patients who improved, and the gold miners in Ecuador whose urine mercury dropped within days. These are the data the FDA will not generate.

Where to get it and what to expect

Purify Water LLC is the legitimate US source for Boyd Haley’s original compound, sold as a water treatment product. A standard container (10 grams) is $800; 100 grams runs $5,000.

The only legitimate US source for Haley’s original compound is Purify Water LLC at PurifyWaterLLC.com. The product is sold as a water treatment substrate, the legal classification that allows it to be sold at all. A standard container holds 10 grams and costs $800. Using 300 mg daily, 10 grams lasts roughly a month. Kennedy ships the next day and includes dosing instructions. His contact: davidkennedydds@gmail.com, 619-247-5738.

On counterfeits: a fake product is circulating under the OSR, NBMI, and Emeramide names. Real Emeramide dissolves clearly in DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide). The counterfeits leave an unidentified white residue. Do not buy from Chinese chemical suppliers, bulk research chemical companies, or any source other than Purify Water LLC or EmeraMed directly. The real thing requires 25 hours of continuous work at a chemistry bench, and the wholesale cost of manufacture at the current small scale is about half the price David offers.

On what to expect: OSR (Oxidative Stress Relief) binds heavy metals permanently and inactivates them. It does not accelerate the removal of the inactivated complexes from your body; your own liver, kidneys, and biliary system handle that through the normal P-450 detox pathway. Note that after treatment, mercury still shows up on an Oligoscan. This is not failure. The mercury is there, but it is bound and inert. It has stopped reacting and stopped causing damage.

Some people feel little change in the first months. Others report dramatic improvements in neurological symptoms, energy, and cognitive function. Both responses are real. The difference usually lies in the state of the body doing the healing. Neurological diseases typically stop progressing after treatment, but nerve damage can take months or years to reverse once the metals are inactivated. Boyd Haley has taken 300 mg daily for 18 years with no ill effects and attributes his longevity into his mid-80s to the compound’s chelation and antioxidant effects.

For the full dosing protocol, thiol sensitivity, gadolinium, and the ORAC antioxidant data, see posts 319 and 338.

Who these men are

Kennedy earned his DDS from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry in 1971. As a US Navy dental officer, he was responsible for environmental cleanup of naval base facilities contaminated by spilled dental mercury. He co-founded the IAOMT in 1984 and served as its president from 1988 to 1994. In retirement, he produced Fluoridegate and Smoking Teeth = Poison Gas, the most-viewed mercury toxicity documentary on YouTube. He is an investor and partner at EmeraMed.

Haley earned his PhD in chemistry and biochemistry from Washington State University in 1971, completed postdoctoral work at Yale, and spent his career at the University of Kentucky, where he chaired the Department of Chemistry until his retirement as Professor Emeritus. He testified before Congress three times and invented the compound that neutralizes mercury wherever it hides in the body. He has a stroke behind him and a wall of FDA requirements in front of him. He should have a Nobel Prize.

Synthesis

Three converging stories share one framework. The chemistry: mercury causes Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, ALS, and MS through a specific, demonstrated mechanism, and there is now a compound that neutralizes it wherever it has accumulated. The crime: an NIH-funded study deliberately poisoned orphans to protect the dental industry. It has lied and is still lying to the world for 180 years, suppressed the data, published false conclusions, and has been protected by regulatory capture. The obstruction: the only compound that works has been locked behind $20 million in required trial costs, while the FDA continues to approve mercury fillings for children in government dental programs.

The fraud-vitiates-everything rule applies to every institution that was involved in the Casa Pia trial. The NIH, the NIDCR, the University of Washington, and the journals that published the fraudulent safety papers without auditing the data have forfeited any standing to make claims about amalgam. That is not a rhetorical point. It is the logical consequence of what they did.

Kennedy’s wife, Betty, is the human center of this story. She lived with a Parkinson’s tremor for years while her husband worked on the compound that eventually stopped it. There are thousands of Bettys. They have amalgam fillings, they have Parkinson’s or ALS or Alzheimer’s, and they have no access to the only fat-soluble chelator that reaches where mercury hides. The FDA’s obstruction of OSR is not a regulatory dispute. It is a decision about whose suffering counts.

If you have amalgam fillings, find an IAOMT-certified dentist and arrange SMART removal before you begin OSR treatment. Do not let any dentist remove amalgam without SMART precautions, which protect you, the dentist, and the staff. Take 300 mg of OSR three to four hours before any dental procedure involving mercury. Then order OSR, read posts 319 and 338, and start.

Personal notes: I had 17 amalgams installed in my pre-teen years, which were not removed until I was 68. Unfortunately, this resulted in no improvement in my Parkinson’s. I continue on 200-300 mg of OSR for 18 months and haven’t noticed anything from that either.

Tamara Santa Ana had a similar dental mercury exposure, was bedridden for years in her late 30s because of it, then had her amalgams taken out and recovered within a year. She recently took several months of OSR and saw a big response.

Selected references

1. DeRouen TA, Martin MD, Leroux BG, et al. “Neurobehavioral effects of dental amalgam in children: a randomized clinical trial.” JAMA. 2006;295(15):1784-92.

2. Bellinger DC, Trachtenberg F, Barregard L, et al. “Neuropsychological and renal effects of dental amalgam in children: a randomized clinical trial.” JAMA. 2006;295(15):1775-83.

3. Geier DA, Carmody T, Kern JK, King PG, Geier MR. “A significant dose-dependent relationship between mercury exposure from dental amalgams and kidney integrity biomarkers: further assessment of the Casa Pia children’s dental amalgam trial.” Hum Exp Toxicol. 2013;32(4):434-40.

4. Woods JS, Heyer NJ, Russo JE, Martin MD, Farin FM. “Genetic polymorphisms affecting susceptibility to mercury neurotoxicity in children: summary findings from the Casa Pia Children’s Amalgam clinical trial.” Neurotoxicology. 2014;44:288-302.

5. Geier DA, Geier MR. “Reductions in plasma and urine mercury concentrations following N,N’-bis-(2-mercaptoethyl) isophthalamide (NBMI) therapy.” Biometals. 2024;37(2):433-445.

6. Clarke D et al. “Amelioration of acute mercury toxicity by a novel, non-toxic lipid soluble chelator N,N’-bis-(2-mercaptoethyl)isophthalamide.” Toxicological and Environmental Chemistry. 2012.

7. Haley BE, et al. (Pendergrass study) “Mercury vapor inhalation inhibits binding of GTP to tubulin in rat brain: similarity to a molecular lesion in Alzheimer’s disease brain.” Neurotoxicology. 1997;18(2):315-24.

8. Richardson GM, Wilson R, Allard D, et al. “Mercury exposure and risks from dental amalgam in the US population, post-2000.” Sci Total Environ. 2011;409(20):4257-68.

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Appendix:

Review of Drilling for Profit: The Dietary Truth Behind Dental Disease b y my friend Unbekoming

I wrote Judas Dentistry to document what the dental profession inflicts on patients who trust it. Unbekoming’s Drilling for Profit covers the same ground from the dietary side, and it does the job with impressive rigor. Read both books—they lock together.

The central argument is one the dental establishment will never teach: tooth decay, gum disease, and crooked jaws are dietary diseases, not bacterial ones. The evidence runs from Weston Price’s fieldwork across 14 countries to Ralph Steinman’s controlled parotid-hormone experiments to the archaeological record of skulls so cavity-free they read like a rebuke to every fluoride-pushing professional who ever capped a child’s molar. The mechanism is endocrine. The cause is the processed food supply. The dentist’s drill is the profession’s answer to a problem it refuses to name.

Unbekoming takes the reader through mercury amalgam, fluoride, root canals, and the profession's treatment of children who can’t refuse. Each chapter is tightly argued and fully referenced. No one is smeared without evidence, but the evidence is damning. I recognized in these pages the same institutional machinery I had watched operate for 30 years as a surgeon: economic incentives dressed as clinical guidelines, suppression of dissenters, and patients who keep coming back because the cause was never touched.

The practical chapters at the end give the reader something to do: a whole-food dietary protocol, a daily oral care routine, and a list of questions to bring to the dentist’s office. That’s more than most medical dissidents manage. This book respects its readers enough to arm them.

If your teeth keep failing despite doing everything your dentist recommends, this book explains why. If you have children, read it before their next appointment. If you are a dentist with an honest bone left in your body, read it and reconsider what you were trained to do.

Bonus: Ozempic Meets the Fat Acceptance Movement by my friend Martha Rosenberg

With news that Lizzo--the poster person for obesity--is slimming down, some wonder if the Fat Acceptance movement itself is in jeopardy. After all, no one has to be fat—sorry, “live with obesity”—any longer thanks to Big Pharma.

Cynics have joked the Fat Acceptance movement’s slogan has gone from “Say It Loud--I’m Fat and I’m Proud” to “Amazing Grace: I Once Was Fat And Now I’m Zepbound.”

HERE is where you read the rest.