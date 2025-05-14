359. DAVE OATES--BY DAY, A JET MECHANIC, AND BY NIGHT, A CAPED CRUSADER FOR CHLORINE DIOXIDE (CD)

NEW RESOURCE: YOHO’S APOCALYPSE ALMANAC tells how to treat many diseases and has lots of information about chlorine dioxide.

Dave is an angel.

Dave Oates’s Journey Discovering Chlorine Dioxide's (CD’s) Healing Power

It began after spending 24 and a half years in the Air Force, where I was eventually medically retired with asthma. When 2020 arrived, I searched for effective treatments. I finally discovered chlorine dioxide, although finding accurate information was challenging amid the widespread lies.

Despite extensive research that convinced me of CD’s efficacy, I remained hesitant because of the negative mainstream media coverage. My turning point came in April 2020, when public discussions about internal disinfectants emerged. Recognizing potential connections to chlorine dioxide, I began using it preventatively.

Four months later, my mother called to inform me she had fallen seriously ill. Despite her concerns about my asthma potentially putting me at risk, I flew to her location with my chlorine dioxide supplies. I had previously warned her against hospital protocols involving certain medications and ventilators, believing they were causing harm rather than healing. When emergency services arrived due to her deteriorating condition, she refused hospitalization – a decision that likely saved her life.

Upon arrival, I found her in critical condition. Her oxygen saturation was 73, her blood pressure was 80 / 50, and her INR was 1.0. She agreed to try chlorine dioxide treatment, having previously declined it for prevention. I initially administered a small dose due to safety concerns but saw minimal improvement. Her vital signs began normalizing after increasing to 20 milliliters of chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) at 3000 parts per million in a liter of water, taken at half-hour intervals over eight hours. Following this initial treatment phase, I transitioned to Protocol C, a daily maintenance dose I use for ongoing detoxification. Within approximately five days, her condition significantly improved.

Understanding Chlorine Dioxide Forms

While Andreas Kalcher has popularized chlorine dioxide solution (CDS), I've found success with both CDS and the original MMS drops system pioneered by Jim Humble. The drops require mixing sodium chlorite with an acid activator, typically hydrochloric acid 5%.

CDS requires more preparation, involving glassware and precise measurements, making it seemingly more complex for beginners. However, CDS is weaker than MMS. Due to this difference, you use larger volumes when using CDS—milliliters rather than drops.

The beauty of chlorine dioxide lies in the minimal amount needed to produce clinical responses. My team focuses on providing educational resources through platforms like Telegram, where we host live chats to help people understand proper protocols. We also share testimonials that help newcomers overcome their concerns.

These treatments are accessible and inexpensive. When I made the solution from raw ingredients for my mother's seven-day treatment, it cost nine cents. Even purchasing a pre-made solution at 3,000 parts per million would have cost $50-$60, which is still cheap considering the results.

Clinical Applications and Benefits

I've personally experienced numerous health improvements beyond my original asthma condition. Chlorine dioxide eliminated my acid reflux, tinnitus, and back pain and improved my eyesight. At my last eye examination, my vision had improved for the first time, rather than deteriorating. My contact lenses now last up to 18 months rather than the previous one or two months.

Some applications go beyond internal use. I've found that spraying diluted chlorine dioxide solution directly into the eyes can improve vision, though I always recommend starting with lower concentrations. It can also serve as a natural deodorant alternative when sprayed under the arms, helping to eliminate odor-causing bacteria.

For dental applications, dilute the full-strength 3000 parts per million solution to 10 mL in 200 mL of water, following Kalcker’s protocol J. Add 1 milliliter of DMSO each time and hold this mix inside your mouth against the abscessed tooth for ten minutes, three times daily. This promotes cavity and infection healing. The gas produced during oral protocols provides additional benefits, potentially oxidizing harmful substances in the lungs when used at appropriate concentrations. Note: If you tolerate it, you can use stronger solutions, which may work faster and more effectively.

The therapeutic versatility of chlorine dioxide continues to surprise me. People experiencing brain fog report significant improvement after using specially formulated nasal sprays containing chlorine dioxide. Even these small quantities can produce remarkable results.

Detoxification and Parasite Management

A fundamental principle in my approach is detoxification. Modern living exposes us to countless toxins through food, air, and water. Most processed foods contain harmful additives, particularly sugar, which can create acidic and inflammatory conditions in the body. Chlorine dioxide helps remove this acidity, addressing inflammation-based conditions (those ending in "-itis").

Beyond detoxification, mineral replenishment is crucial, as most people are mineral-deficient. The combination of proper detoxification and nutrition creates powerful healing potential. While dietary improvements are essential, I experienced significant health benefits from chlorine dioxide before making major nutritional changes.

Parasite elimination is another critical benefit. Many people harbor parasites without knowing it, as I discovered when I found liver flukes in my toilet despite feeling generally healthy. Chlorine dioxide disrupts the biofilm environments where parasites hide, making it an effective first step prior to using specific anti-parasitic protocols.

My experience led me to incorporate additional natural anti-parasitic treatments, particularly a myrrh protocol administered two days before new and full moons. I have taken myrrh extract capsules for six to nine consecutive days. Alternating between different anti-parasitics prevents the pathogens from developing resistance.

Killing parasites can create unpleasant Herxheimer reactions. These occur when dying parasites release toxins, including ammonia. Proper management of these detox symptoms is essential. In one case, my partner experienced severe Herxheimer reactions that quickly resolved with a chlorine dioxide enema protocol.

Practical Applications Beyond Medicine

Chlorine dioxide's applications extend beyond medical uses. It can preserve vegetables, significantly extending their shelf life. Spraying produce with a diluted solution of chlorine dioxide helps neutralize glyphosate contamination. Soaking vegetables in four to eight drops of activated MMS in a quart of water for 30 minutes protects against agricultural chemicals.

I typically take about 30 milliliters of chlorine dioxide solution for daily maintenance. However, I've recently transitioned to using MMS drops to better understand the differences between the two forms. Leading authorities in the field, including Kerri Rivera, who specializes in autism treatment, confirm that CDS is significantly weaker than MMS drops. She reportedly needed to administer 120 milliliters of CDS to achieve effects comparable to standard MMS protocols when treating her son.

Proper dosing is critical when beginning chlorine dioxide treatment. Many people abandon treatment after experiencing uncomfortable Herxheimer reactions due to starting with too high doses. A standard protocol for beginners uses half-drop doses eight times daily, though I prefer more frequent administration. Another initial approach involves adding four activated drops to a liter of water and consuming it throughout the day at hourly or half-hourly intervals.

Consistency is vital for maintaining benefits. I've observed many individuals who recovered from severe conditions, returned to normal activities, became inconsistent with treatment, and subsequently experienced regression. We are continuously exposed to environmental toxins, and regular maintenance CD doses provide ongoing protection.

Evidence and Verification

Serious academic evidence supports the effectiveness of chlorine dioxide. During the Red Cross trials in Africa, which were suppressed, chlorine dioxide demonstrated remarkable efficacy against malaria, requiring just three doses for complete cure—outperforming conventional medications.

Since beginning my advocacy work, I've connected with thousands of individuals through online platforms. Our Telegram group has grown to over 31,000 members, creating a vast repository of testimonials and case studies. We've documented recoveries from numerous conditions, capturing the progression from initial treatment through complete resolution.

What makes these testimonials particularly compelling is their authenticity. Contributors share their experiences voluntarily, without financial incentives. Many initially joined our community seeking help while suffering from debilitating symptoms and later returned to share their success stories. We've observed people who could barely communicate coherently due to brain fog transform into articulate advocates for this therapy.

Conclusion

The expansion of chlorine dioxide use represents a fundamental shift in healthcare. Instead of relying exclusively on pharmaceutical interventions, more people are discovering the power of simple oxidative therapies that support the body's natural healing mechanisms.

I'm encouraged by the increasing interest from medical professionals in recognizing the potential of chlorine dioxide. Though regulatory and institutional barriers remain, growing public awareness drives demand for these alternative approaches. As more physicians become familiar with these protocols, we may see integration into conventional medicine.

My final message is simple: research for yourself and think independently. We face our current health crisis partly because we've outsourced our critical thinking to institutions that don't prioritize public health. Information about chlorine dioxide is now more accessible than ever before.

This is about more than just a single therapy—it represents a broader movement toward health sovereignty. By uniting and sharing knowledge, ordinary people reclaim control over their well-being, demonstrating that solutions to complex health challenges can emerge from collective wisdom rather than traditional authorities.

References and resources

HERE is the Rumble video link for this episode.

HERE is Dave’s Telegram channel. THIS link features his interview with Mark Grenon, and THIS is the Rumble link.

Dave adds:

Chlorine Dioxide Testimonies on Telegram have emerged as a vital platform for individuals seeking to understand the transformative effects of chlorine dioxide on health. Established three years ago, the group serves as a space for sharing personal experiences and healing stories related to this compound. Many users report significant improvements in their health, prompting others to explore its potential benefits. One notable testimony comes from Fred, who was encouraged by his natural health practitioner to join the group. After two months of using chlorine dioxide, he returned to share his remarkable healing journey, highlighting the supportive environment within the community. For those interested in learning more about the life-changing effects of chlorine dioxide, the Telegram group offers a wealth of information and personal accounts. By visiting the group, individuals can connect with others who have experienced similar health transformations and gain insights into alternative healing methods.

Fred’s Gangrene Testimony began when he joined the Live CDT Video/Audio Chat. View photos of how well the body can heal when using the right approach HERE.

The description of Chlorine Dioxide Testimonies on Skool is HERE.

Bolivia made it a law to use Chlorine Dioxide to treat Covid, and they have the lowest incidence of Covid deaths in the Americas.

Chlorine Dioxide documentaries links:

Stay connected and informed about CD & other simple solutions at home:

Postscript

Dave shared examples of protocols from Humble’s MMS Health Recovery Guidebook. THIS LINK is how to buy it to read them all. It surpasses any more recently published texts. Humble arranged to remove the copyright for his other book upon his death, so I bought it for you. Download it below.

Master Mineral Solution 3rd Millennium 2011 Jhbooks

Download

Protocol for the eyes.

Protocol O - As Ophthalmological / Otho-rhino-laryngological (Nasal). Here is the shareable link. The procedure is:

The following is mixed in a small glass bottle with a polyethylene dropper (polyethylene [PE] is harder than rubber).

50 ml physiological saline

5 ml CDS

3 ml DMSO (70%)

Five drops are applied every two hours to the affected eye or nose. The eye and nose drops should be kept in a dark, cool place, and they remain 100% effective for about three days. After this, prepare them fresh again. There is no danger of bacterial colonization because it is a disinfectant liquid.

Variation of this protocol:

100 ml of water

5 ml of CDS.

Squirt 2.5 ml of the mixture into each nostril and gargle with the rest.

MMS1 Mouth Health Protocol

Note: After the book was written, a pinch of baking powder was added to this protocol to increase the pH to a more basic level.

In a glass, activate five drops of MMS.

After 30 seconds, add 1/4 cup (2 ounces, or 60 mL) of water to the MMS1 drops.

Brush with it.

DMSO and Teeth protocol

Add DMSO to your toothbrushing routine if you have a tooth abscess, pain, or a more serious complication. DMSO will carry MMS through the enamel into the tooth through the microtubules. This can solve many problems. See the dental section of the “Apocalypse Almanac” above for details.

Yoho comment

Dave is the model for how we will win this war. All we need to do is educate five percent of us, and the medical-industrial complex will evaporate.

Disclaimer

The opinions here are not meant to replace the advice of your healthcare “provider”—if you can find someone competent—which is not easy. Without that, do your own reading and make your own decisions.

Thanks for reading Surviving Healthcare! Since all my posts are public, sharing them is doing me a solid. Share

Leave a comment

Parting shot #1: Mark Grenon is another chlorine dioxide hero

His best introductions can be found in my prior posts HERE, HERE, and HERE. These also provide access to his books. He re-edited his first one and renewed the links in it.

His sons are still in prison. We updated their situation for you today:

1× 0:00 -38:51

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Mark also shared a written update and a plea for donations here:

Help Reunite A Faithful Father And His Sons After 5 Years 262KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

And a letter to President Trump here:

April 15 217KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Parting shot #2:

The 2nd Smartest guy has an essay about vaccines destroying humanity HERE. I had not seen his graph before:

If we cannot control the criminals forcing vaccines on us, we will face an apocalypse. RFK says that autism will soon cost us over a trillion dollars a year if nothing is done. We must fight back individually by curing what autism we can with chlorine dioxide and collectively by changing the laws. Read my CD information and the links HERE and HERE in the Apocalypse Almanac at the top of this post. Join the telegram group. Kerri Rivera is available to help you at Kerri@kerririvera.com.