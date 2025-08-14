378. BRYANT MEYERS IS THE MOST CREDIBLE NAME IN PULSED ELECTROMAGNETIC FIELD THERAPY (PEMF), BUT HE MIGHT BE THE HARDEST TO UNDERSTAND

Meyers Interview #2:

Table of Contents

These are linked to their article.

1. Recommendations

2. The science behind effective PEMF therapy: Meyers’s interviews summarized

3. Dr. Pawluk's high-intensity theories are wrong

4. The three categories of PEMF devices

5. Dr. Tamara says, “BEMER is better!”

6. How to purchase the right PEMF

7. What did I buy?

Recommendations

After my research, three PEMF winners emerged: the ARC Microtech, the BEMER, and Bryant Meyers’s Magnetic Magic.

The ARC Microtech, priced at around $550, is powerful and affordable. See the ARC article HERE in my original PEMF post to learn more. Pierre Kory’s partner, Scotty Marsland, has 300 of his patients using it, and every one of them responded positively.

HERE is a comprehensive introduction to BEMERs from my first PEMF post. This low-power device has a huge established customer base, decades of successful clinical experience, and about 80 published articles documenting its utility for humans. They are about $6000.

Experience with Bryant Meyers’s intermediate-strength Magnetic Magic is limited, but he is authoritative and convincing. It costs about $3,400.

NOT RECOMMENDED: Dr. Pawluk's promotion of high-intensity devices relies on fundamentally flawed physics, using incorrect mathematical principles for coil calculations. Additionally, these powerful PEMF machines expose patients to EMF electrosmog, which can be hazardous, especially for sensitive individuals.

If you can stand to review my initial long PEMF article, HERE it is.

Bryant Myers in his element.

The science behind effective PEMF therapy: Meyers’s interviews summarized

Yoho: Mr. Meyers has been studying and working with these devices for decades and does not shy away from controversy or critiques of his peers. I wrote this article using transcripts of my two interviews with him and a sampling of his published work, written as if he were speaking alone. Disclaimer: Since I found him hard to understand, I may have occasionally misquoted him in my attempts to simplify the material. The rest of this section is Bryant Meyers:

My fascination with longevity began early. Even in college, while working at GNC, I found myself drawn to antioxidants, supplements, and research on life extension. I wanted to live as long as possible—an impossible quest, but one that shaped my entire career path. With bachelor's and master's degrees in physics and five years of teaching university-level physics, I combined my scientific background with an interest in health and wellness.

My entry into energy medicine began in 1995 when I lived with one of the world's top experts in radionics, a type of frequency medicine. This opened my eyes to the potential of harnessing energy rather than relying on chemistry to heal. Energy medicine is the medicine of the future, much like the tricorder from Star Trek, which could scan the body and treat it with light and frequency. While current energy medicine doesn't heal instantly, as in science fiction, it can significantly accelerate the healing process. Under certain circumstances, PEMF reduces healing time by up to half.

Over the past thirty years, I've invested approximately $1.3 million in energy devices, testing everything from foot baths and red light therapy to vibration platforms, Rife machines, and microcurrent devices. I've owned and thoroughly tested over forty different PEMF devices since 2006. This isn't casual sampling—I've disassembled devices, analyzed their components with an oscilloscope, and examined their inner workings to gain a precise understanding of how they function.

Yoho note: Meyer’s book PEMF - The 5th Element of Health has over 1,000 Amazon reviews with 4.5 stars and has sold over 100,000 copies worldwide, suggesting a broad readership and acceptance. In contrast, Dr. Pawluk, a well-known figure in the PEMF industry, has written two books that each have only 150-200 Amazon reviews. See below for more about him.

What PEMF Is and How It Works

PEMF stands for pulsed electromagnetic field, although I prefer calling it a pulsed magnetic field, since we're interested in the magnetic component, not the electric. Think of PEMF as three-dimensional microcurrent therapy for your entire body. The human body conducts electricity very well—that's why you get shocked when you rub your socks on the carpet and touch a doorknob. We've known since the 1920s that the body creates bioelectricity, which doctors measure with EEGs and EKGs.

When you rapidly change a magnetic field, it creates an electrical current in nearby conductors through a fundamental law of physics known as Faraday's Law of Induction. It's the same principle as moving a magnet in and out of a coil to create electrical current, except we're making tiny therapeutic currents throughout your tissues. The faster the magnetic field changes, the more healing currents are induced in your body.

PEMF Versus Harmful EMF

PEMF therapy differs entirely from the harmful electromagnetic fields we encounter daily. Dangerous EMF comes from sources like:

Cell phones and Wi-Fi routers (radio frequencies in megahertz ranges)

Power lines and electrical wiring (constant 60 Hz frequency)

Dirty electricity from electronic devices (high-frequency harmonics)

These harmful frequencies either bombard us with radio waves our bodies never evolved to handle, or they create constant, unchanging fields that provide no therapeutic benefit. In contrast, therapeutic PEMF utilizes specific low frequencies (typically 1-30 Hz or cycles per second) that match natural earth frequencies, such as the Schumann resonance (7.83 Hz). These have been part of our environment for millions of years.

PEMFs are closed-loop magnetic fields that are orderly or “coherent,” and do not radiate away. These machines improve health. Higher-frequency EMFs are “incoherent,” which means chaotic or random, and they radiate in all directions. These characteristics are unhealthy.

The most effective PEMFs have high “slew rates,” but there are other factors.

The key insight that revolutionized my understanding is the “slew rate.” This is how fast the magnetic field changes with time, and it matters far more than raw intensity measured in gauss or teslas. The slew rate is the slope of each PEMF waveform. The steeper the upslope of the pulse at the start of the wave depicted below, the higher the slew rate. The best PEMF machines have nearly square wave forms and thus a high slew rate.

For PEMF geeks: units and measurements

Slew rate speed is measured in Tesla per second (T/s). To put this in perspective:

Low-intensity devices (such as BEMER, IMRS, and QRS) have an intensity of less than 10 gauss and typically achieve a slew rate of 1 Tesla per second (T/s) on the full body mats.

Medium-intensity devices (such as Magnetic Magic) have an intensity of 10-100 gauss and achieve slew rates of 3-40 Tesla per second, depending on the coil and applicator size. The Magnetic Magic is the highest slew rate full body mat.

High-intensity devices can achieve a high slew rate, but they are less efficient, less effective, more expensive, and generate more electrosmog. The slew rates with high intensity can be too high, and I have seen studies showing efficacy limits with higher slew rates. Anything over 200 T/s becomes more inhibitory than helpful for healing.

Note: Comparing slew rates of full-body mats to smaller applicators is like comparing apples to oranges, as it is easier to achieve higher slew rates with smaller local applicators.

Research indicates that the optimal slew rate range is 10-120 Tesla per second, with an average of approximately 30 Tesla per second, as shown in the 19 clinically successful studies presented in my 2025 PEMF Buyer’s Guide at BryantMeyers.com. Most low-intensity devices barely reach 1 Tesla per second, while my recommended medium-intensity device achieves 29 Tesla per second. This is right in the sweet spot.

Higher Intensity Doesn't Produce Better Results

Here's the crucial point that high-intensity advocates often overlook: if you get too much current, healing decreases rather than increases. Multiple studies, including FDA-approved research from the PhysioStim device, show that when you exceed certain thresholds, regeneration, growth factors, stem cell activity, and healing all decrease. You need a Goldilocks zone—not too little, not too much, but just right. This is important, and I have dozens of references for it in my 2025 Buyer’s Guide at BryantMeyers.com.

A meta-analysis of over 3,200 PEMF studies established clear conclusions. Seventy-five percent of the successful studies that reported intensity employed medium intensity (1-10 mT or 10-100 gauss), while high-intensity studies accounted for only 3-4 percent of the research. Low-intensity also showed effectiveness, but medium-intensity hit the therapeutic sweet spot most consistently. (References: 2025 PEMF Buyers Guide.)

Dr. Pawluk's high-intensity theories are wrong

Dr. William Pawluk has become the dominant figure in PEMF, appearing on Dr. Oz and promoting high-intensity devices through his books and website. However, his recommendations rest on fundamentally flawed physics.

Dr. Pawluk's inverse square law tables, which form the basis of all his device recommendations, come from calculations based on a quarter-inch radius sphere for the coils. No PEMF device uses coils this small; they are all far bigger. I discovered this after spending an afternoon tracing his calculations, and I realized his entire approach was built on fantasy physics.

The physics that governs PEMF coils

Contrary to what Dr. Pawluk says, they follow the Biot-Savart law* and not the inverse square law. For PEMF coils, the bigger the coil, the deeper the penetration for a given intensity. The radius of the coil essentially equals the penetration depth. Dr. Pawluk's tables can be off by 10,000 percent for large coils, and he recommends a hundred times more intensity than needed.

I've spent hundreds of hours and six months writing my 2025 PEMF Buyer's Guide, a research- and science-based manual that outlines what to look for and what to avoid in these devices. (Yoho note: it seemed comprehensive but was too nerdy for me.) My primary goal is to help people find the most effective PEMF device for daily home use. Part of my motivation is also to expose the scams in the industry. These mainly revolve around the Chinese crystal mats and Dr Pawluk's high-intensity agenda.

When I expose Dr. Pawluk’s misconceptions, bad science (B.S.), and physics errors, his entire house of cards collapses. The irony is that even in Pawluk's book Power Tools, most of his research references are of low to medium intensity, not high-intensity. On his website, he highlights 18 PEMF studies, with half being of medium or low intensity. Yet he continues to promote high-intensity devices based on the flawed application of the inverse square law. See the Sources at the end for support for these opinions.

Dr. Pawluk's recommendations are not just wrong—they're bordering on ridiculous when it comes to physics. His tables are based on an inverse square law, which applies to point sources, not coils. A point source is like a speck of dust. Using this for coil calculations is absurd. I had one reader spend two days working through his calculations, and they came back saying, "Bryant, how is Dr. Pawluk getting away with this?"

*The Biot-Savart Law, applied to PEMF coils, relates the magnetic field strength of a current loop to the intensity of the source current, as well as the diameter of the coil and the distance from it. The larger the coil, the more slowly the field drops off. The inverse square law states that the intensity decreases with the square of the distance from the source, provided the source is a point source or a sphere. PEMF coils are not point sources or spheres. Dr. Pawluk's calculations assume a 1/4-inch radius sphere, which is absurd.

The Three Categories of PEMF Devices

Low-Intensity Devices

Low-intensity devices include BEMER, IMRS, QRS, Metathera, OMI, and others. These operate under 10 gauss and typically achieve very low slew rates. The BEMER, for example, costs around $6,000 but produces only about 1 Tesla per second on the full body mat. While these devices can work through magnetic resonance effects, they struggle to overcome background noise, which research suggests is around 4-5 Tesla per second. A slew rate of at least 4 T/s is needed to compete with thermal noise. (Reference: Weaver JC, Astumian RD. The response of living cells to very weak electric fields: the thermal noise limit. Science. 1990 Jan 26;247(4941):459-62)

High-Intensity Devices

High-intensity devices like the Pulse XL cost $30,000-$ 40,000 and produce well over 1,000 gauss. But here's the problem: when you go too high, you get "neuralgia"—uncomfortable nerve pain. Doctors using these devices increase the intensity until patients experience discomfort, then decrease it. You're essentially using it as energetic novocaine for pain relief, not healing.

High intensity PEMF has its place and can be effective for a range of conditions. It is best known for helping major depression, anxiety, pain relief, addictions, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Treatment of these employs a closely related modality, repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation. Urinary incontinence can also be successfully treated using PEMF, which in this case is used to stimulate muscles.

Yoho comment: I bolded the following because of its importance.

When using high-intensity machines, you may be causing damage. I tested high-intensity devices with my tri-field meter, and they all produced radio frequency EMF electrosmog that can harm health. Although these are not as ubiquitous as microwaves, such as Wi-Fi, cell phones, and 5G, they are still potentially harmful.

Medium-Intensity Devices Are The Sweet Spot

Medium-intensity devices operate between 10-100 gauss and represent 75 percent of successful PEMF research. They provide sufficient slew rate to induce therapeutic currents without crossing into the shock therapy territory of high intensity.

After testing over 40 PEMF devices, I currently recommend the Magnetic Magic system (MagneticMagicPEMF.com). At $3,400 using my discount code BRYANT100, it is about half the price of a BEMER while delivering a 10 times higher slew rate. The device achieves 29 Tesla per second, the average of the successful research studies.

Company Background and My Relationship

I didn't develop this device, but I've worked closely with their chief engineer over the past year, spending hundreds of hours learning about proper PEMF engineering. The company has been selling devices for a little over a year and has sold a few hundred units. Although it's still relatively new, the device is built solidly, and we're working to establish it as a recognized brand.

The system includes both a full-body mat and versatile 10.5-inch loop applicators. The loops can be doubled to increase the slew rate or function as Helmholtz coils, which are coils that create a region of magnetic field between them for treating specific joints. This setup provides both systemic full-body treatment and targeted therapy for particular problem areas. We have already received reports of symptomatic joint improvement and even knee cartilage regeneration.

Coil Design is Critical

It matters as much as slew rate. Think of coils as speakers in a stereo system—you wouldn't pair a high-end stereo with cheap speakers. Most devices use small coils, which limit their effectiveness regardless of intensity. Large coils provide full-body coverage and deeper penetration, with penetration depth roughly equal to the coil radius.

The challenge with large coils is avoiding hot spots and dead zones. Most manufacturers end up with smaller coils because, as you make coils bigger, you lose the reinforcing magnetic field in the middle. The chief engineer at Magnetic Magic solved this problem using ribbon technology, which uses wider copper conductors instead of thin wire. This enables uniform field distribution across 20-inch-diameter coils.

The Chinese PEMF Scam

The biggest scam in the PEMF industry right now involves Chinese crystal mats. These multi-therapy devices claim to offer PEMF, far-infrared, gemstones, negative ions, and sometimes red light therapy all in one device for around $1,000. They're complete junk.

These devices don't have PEMF signal generators. Instead, they pulse 60 Hz power from your wall outlet—the same electrosmog that research shows suppresses melatonin production. They use rod ferrite coils that concentrate magnetic fields within the coil core rather than directing energy into your body. Testing reveals slew rates as low as 0.4 Tesla per second, far below the minimum 4 Tesla per second needed to overcome background noise. A slew rate of at least 4 T/s is required to compete with thermal noise.

The red light therapy in these mats measures less than 2 milliwatts per square centimeter, which is ineffective. Harvard researcher Michael Hamblin established five milliwatts per square centimeter as the minimum therapeutic threshold. And the "negative ion generation" through heated crystals produces zero ions at normal operating temperatures. Crystals would need to reach 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit to generate any ions.

Companies like Higher Dose sell these for over $1,000, while identical units appear on Alibaba for $109. There's one Chinese company that makes mats for 300 worldwide companies, so dozens of different brand names are essentially selling the same worthless device.

Recommended Treatment Protocols

For therapeutic effects, I recommend 30 minutes once or twice daily based on research showing peak benefits at this duration. Dr. Pawluk and I agree on this point—half an hour seems to be the optimal session length.

Yoho note: The BEMER company recommends eight minutes twice a day. They believe that conservatism is better.

For injuries, I use localized loops for multiple hours while reading or watching television. The beauty of PEMF is that you can multitask during treatment.

Certain frequencies create brain entrainment effects. Low frequencies (1-5 Hz) promote sleep and relaxation, while higher frequencies (15-23 Hz) provide stimulation for daytime use.

Our device includes three programs:

Morning/Wake Program : Gradually increases from 3 Hz to 23 Hz for energy and alertness

Balance Program : Steady 10 Hz for general therapy (This is the most researched frequency.)

Sleep Program: Decreases from 7.8 Hz (Schumann resonance) to 0.1 Hz for deep relaxation

The Science of Energy Transfer

The human body operates as a sophisticated electrical system. We measure brain waves with EEGs and heart rhythms with EKGs because electrical activity drives these functions. PEMF works by literally recharging your cellular batteries. Every cell has an electrical charge across its membrane, and when cells become depleted due to injury, illness, or aging, their electrical potential decreases.

When a properly designed PEMF device creates rapidly changing magnetic fields, it induces tiny electrical currents throughout your tissues. These currents stimulate cellular repair mechanisms, improve circulation by triggering nitric oxide release, reduce inflammation, and accelerate healing. It's like giving every cell in your body a gentle electrical tune-up.

Research and Clinical Evidence

With over 30,000 research articles spanning 60+ years and FDA approval for conditions including pain, bone growth, wound healing, and depression, PEMF is one of the most clinically researched forms of energy medicine. NASA's landmark 2003 study showed that high slew rate PEMF increased growth factors by 160 percent and neuronal stem cells by 400 percent.

I've collected over 900 PEMF testimonials over the past 18 years, including about 100 describing my experiences. I've seen remarkable results with pain relief, inflammation reduction, bone healing, and even neurological conditions like Parkinson's disease. One memorable case involved a Parkinson's patient using a low-intensity device somewhat like the BEMER. His head and leg tremors disappeared, and he had a significant reduction in hand tremors that lasted over three years.

I have several testimonials about Magnetic Magic, mainly regarding increased energy, improved sleep, pain relief, reduced inflammation, and enhanced circulation. I also hear about faster healing of bone, nerves, joints, tendons, ligaments, and muscles. I have seen PEMF help many other conditions. The benefits are wide because these devices provide people with more energy, allowing their bodies to heal themselves. Athletes can improve their performance and recover more quickly.

Industry Problems and Lack of Regulation

The PEMF industry operates with virtually no regulation, creating an environment where anyone can make any claims about any device. Marketing is cheaper than conducting proper clinical research. This lack of oversight has created a market worth tens of millions annually, possibly reaching hundreds of millions.

The industry's biggest problem isn't just misinformation—it's that charismatic figures can literally make up laws of physics and get away with it if they're compelling enough or achieve celebrity status through television appearances. Meanwhile, quality manufacturers compete for smaller market shares despite offering superior technology to the Chinese crystal mat scams that reportedly generate millions per quarter.

Resources

BryantMeyers.com, which contains the 2025 PEMF Buyer’s Guide.

For a complimentary PEMF consultation, Meyers’s cell is 941-928-0124. He is happy to discuss specific devices.

Meyer’s Book: PEMF - The 5th Element of Health (over 1,000 Amazon reviews, 4.5 stars)

Meyers’s 2025 PEMF Buyers Guide has many studies that show evidence of a “Goldilocks zone” for medium intensity devices.

Low versus high versus medium intensity reference: Mansourian M, Shanei A. Evaluation of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Effects: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis on Highlights of Two Decades of Research In Vitro Studies. Biomed Res Int. 2021 Jul 29;2021:6647497

HERE is Meyer’s analysis of all the citations from Pawluk’s books, e-books, and published chapters.

Dr. Tamara says, “BEMER is better!”

BEMER was founded in 1998 in Vorarlberg, Austria. Its signal was patented worldwide, and the company entered the PEMF market. They now operate in 29 countries, have over 30,000 distributors, and hundreds of thousands of units have been sold. Millions of consumers, thousands of hospitals and clinics, as well as hundreds of professional athletes, use and endorse the device. Other PEMF machines have tiny sales and footprints by comparison.

Published backing of BEMER efficacy for cancer and heart disease is extensive, and the clinical experience is convincing. Consider this case report:

In May 2024, a healthcare practitioner experienced a massive “widow-maker” heart attack lasting six hours and was transported by helicopter for emergency stent placement. The initial damage was severe enough to warrant discussions of a second stent and an implantable defibrillator. However, after using BEMER therapy twice daily for approximately four months, something extraordinary happened. When the follow-up cardiac catheterization was performed, the patient's cardiac function had recovered dramatically, and her ejection fraction improved from approximately 15% (indicating severe heart failure) to 44% (approaching normal range). The cardiologist cancelled the implantable defibrillator, and he asked, "What idiot said you needed another stent?"

He was the idiot, and the patient was me.

Meyer’s mathematical theories are clever, but the massive, overwhelmingly positive clinical evidence supporting BEMER is far more telling. A company that has sold only a few hundred units has scant experience by comparison.

I have owned and used multiple PEMF devices in my clinical practice, but for over two decades have exclusively used the BEMER because of its efficacy and gentle quality. It is the only PEMF that is cleared by the FDA as a Class II medical device. Over 100 patients in my practice have written me testimonials about their spectacular results.

A patient testimonial about BEMER, Dr. Tamara, and Dr. Yoho:

I'm not sure how I stumbled upon your Substack, but I've really enjoyed your articles and recommendations on various supplements, especially now that I've discovered Dr. Tamara. We discussed my health issues, and we had our first Zyto session on Thursday.

Dr. Santa Ana has been a pleasure to work with and is very knowledgeable about Zyto, which I have used over two dozen times with another practitioner.

I particularly appreciate your wit, sense of humor, and sarcasm about the medical community, as I've shared similar beliefs for over 14 years. I don’t think the latest writing about the hooker was so great (ha!).

My daughters were both vaccine-injured when they were young, and we stopped vaccinating them when we realized the damage vaccines can cause. We have nearly fully recovered them; both are valedictorians of their high school class and college graduates. We used various therapies—TD-DMPS, OSR (Dr. Haley), Ionspa footbaths, mHBOT, FIR sauna, and now BEMER. We also used a PEMF (QRS) mat when they were younger. The BEMER has been a lifesaver for both my husband and me, which we have been using for the past eight years. It helped with my husband's mild ED (ha!), and it impressed our doctors, whom we usually see once or twice a year. My husband is not on any prescriptions at age 62, which I think is phenomenal.

I just wanted to let you know I had been praying for a new practitioner this year, and your suggestion of Dr. Tamara was wonderful. I am also praying that you can overcome Parkinson's and recover fully from any ailments that may be hindering your progress.

Best wishes to your wife, and I hope her healing continues.

Kindest regards and all the best!

To schedule Dr. Tamara for a complimentary PEMF consultation

Her office is (540) 462-7750, and her email is drtsanta@protonmail.com. Alternatively, her patient scheduling app is HERE for free consultations or HERE for standard visits.

Reference

HERE is a comprehensive discussion about BEMERs from my first PEMF post.

How to purchase the right PEMF

After my research, the three clear winners were the ARC Microtech, the BEMER, and the Magnetic Magic.

The ARC Microtech, priced at around $550, is powerful and affordable. See the ARC article in my original PEMF post to learn more. Scotty Marsland has 300 of his patients using it, and every one of them responded positively. Enter ROBYOH30 at arcmicrotech.com, and you will receive a £30 discount.

My feet are so arthritic that these fabulously supportive Salewa shoes, along with a tablespoon of DMSO orally once a day, are all that save me from the embarrassment of golf cart transport in airports.

BEMERs are sold through affiliates, and my link is HERE. Tamara Santa Ana, DC, and the rest of my team will ensure you understand it.

To buy a Magnetic Magic, see MagneticMagicPEMF.com and use the discount code BRYANT100.

What did I get?

Parkinson’s Disease (PD) patients are exquisitely sensitive, but I am not a cautious dude. Both points were reinforced for me when I stupidly, against the manufacturer’s recommendations, used the small, battery-operated ARC Microtech eight hours a day for two weeks. When my tremor worsened, I was given a hard lesson in my frailty. However, I have never heard of any other bad reactions with the ARC.

Meyer’s knowledge and integrity are unquestionable, but the machine he advocates has a limited track record. In contrast, Dr. Tamara’s personal experience with the BEMER spans 24 years, and the company has decades of clinical successes and literature support.

Finally, Mr. Meyers told me that the best PD patient response he had heard of was someone using a low-power PEMF machine similar to the BEMER. I might have considered Bryant’s device if I did not have Parkinson’s, but because I did, the BEMER was my choice. Speak to him and Dr. Tamara if you need more help to decide.

Editing credit: Jim Arnold of Liar’s World Substack and Elizabeth Cronin.

