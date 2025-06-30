366. BONUS POST ABOUT A HERO: SUSAN RAJ PROMOTED CHLORINE DIOXIDE (CD) BY HERSELF ALONE IN INDIA FOR YEARS

Resources here for you:

Dr. Susan Raj: A Journey from HIV/AIDS treatment to Cellular Detox Therapy

Professional Foundation and Early Discoveries

My journey spans 34 years in healthcare, from the HIV/AIDS pandemic to COVID-19. I am Dr. Susan Raj, a BSc nurse by profession who completed a master's in social work with a specialization in medicine and psychiatry, followed by a doctorate in humanities. Later, I obtained certification in chlorine dioxide and DMSO training with Jim Humble. This path led me from conventional allopathic medicine to developing what I now call integrative cellular detox therapy.

During the early years of working with HIV-positive patients, we pioneers served people without fear when others hesitated. At the 14th International AIDS Conference in Bangkok around 2000, I encountered a presentation about SAM therapy - selenium, aspirin, and multivitamins. The presenter, himself HIV positive, demonstrated how this combination helped manage secondary infections by creating kappa binding that prevented HIV toxins from entering cells when aspirin bound to receptors.

Returning to India, I approached research institutes to study this therapy, but they refused without large organizational backing. However, when a social work organization faced funding threats from French donors unless they addressed HIV, an opportunity arose. I convinced them to try SAM therapy combined with 56 grams of protein per day. The results proved remarkable - in one year, the death rate among HIV patients in my project dropped to zero.

Transition to Naturopathy and Alternative Medicine

My exposure to naturopathy came through India's National Institute of Naturopathy, which requested HIV-positive patients for treatment using their natural methods. As an allopathy-trained nurse, I approached this skeptically, unable to imagine healing through food alone since conventional training taught otherwise. However, visiting their institute opened my eyes. I witnessed diabetes patients cured through dietary changes - people who had been told they needed lifelong medication were now medication-free, healed entirely through food.

This experience fundamentally challenged everything I learned in conventional medical training. Seeing patients who genuinely reversed their diagnoses using only nutritional approaches seemed impossible from an allopathic perspective, yet the evidence stood before me. These patients spoke convincingly about their transformations from disease to health through natural methods.

Discovery of MMS and Cellular Alkalinity

When preparing to train naturopathic doctors about HIV, I searched the internet for information about naturopathy. This search led to the discovery that an alkaline lifestyle can cure disease through cellular alkalinity—a concept never taught in allopathic medicine. The search also revealed MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution), which produced alkalinity in cells. Jim Humble's name appeared, and I purchased his book for $18 in 2010, my first online book purchase.

Reading through the night, I lost sleep absorbing information about this oxidation therapy that seemed to heal everything. I obtained the raw materials and created the solution using citric acid activation, though I initially hesitated about where to use it. The opportunity came when I developed severe food poisoning from eating rotten pineapple. Suffering from uncontrollable loose motions and vomiting, I told my children not to call for help even if I became unconscious - this medicine had to work on me first.

Taking three drops every hour, my symptoms stopped by 11 PM that night. For an allopathic nurse, this seemed miraculous. Conventional treatment would have required hospitalization, intravenous fluids, antibiotics, and 7-15 days recovery time. Instead, within 8-9 hours, the treatment resolved symptoms that conventional medicine struggled to manage quickly.

Clinical Applications and Patient Successes

Following personal success, I began treating my children for various ailments - colds, coughs, and other conditions. They still joke about being my first guinea pigs after myself. My enthusiasm led me to discuss this therapy with everyone, hoping HIV-positive patients would volunteer to try it, though most hesitated.

The breakthrough case involved a gynecologist's patient with severe liver damage who faced either death within six months or a liver transplant. The patient's complete immune system breakdown caused multiple problems, including urinary tract infections and water retention issues. She could not tolerate citric acid activation, so I used lemon juice instead. Her UTI vanished first, providing encouragement. After two years of regular treatment, her liver damage completely reversed. She remains alive today, having seen her daughters married.

Another significant success involved an HIV-positive patient with frequent herpes outbreaks due to low CD4 count and constant secondary infections. Her herpes cleared on the second day of treatment - a genuine miracle I witnessed directly. These results convinced me that combined with SAM therapy, no HIV patient needed to die.

Development of Integrative Cellular Detox Therapy

Through years of experience, I have developed a comprehensive understanding that I now refer to as integrative cellular detox therapy. This approach recognizes that chlorine dioxide and DMSO form only two parts of a seven-system detox method. My fundamental principle states that cells are designed to detox - toxins must enter and must exit. We live surrounded by toxins from food, water, air, thoughts, endocrine systems, medications, and vaccinations.

Symptoms appear only when toxins cannot exit cells, which occurs under two conditions: excess toxin entry or malnourished cells. I teach patients there exists only one disease called toxin and, therefore, only one remedy called detox. Conventional medicine suppresses symptoms rather than detoxing, which creates a fundamental difference in approaches.

The seven detox methods include mechanical and electrical methods, plus five chemical methods I abbreviate as MOHA: mind power affecting endocrine systems, oxidation through breathing, hydration through water consumption, anti-oxidation through food and herbs, and autophagy through fasting. Each patient learns to identify their optimal healing dose through daily counseling and follow-up meetings, where I adjust dosages based on individual responses.

Treatment Protocols and Patient Care Philosophy

My current practice operates entirely online through one-on-one Zoom counseling. I see 15-16 patients daily for follow-up, with morning and evening sessions. New patients receive one hour minimum initial consultations, and I limit new patient intake to three daily, reaching 25-40 new patients monthly maximum.

The dosage approach requires precision for each individual. Some patients achieve cures with only three drops in one liter, while others require up to 24 drops. We identify overdose versus healing dose through careful monitoring. One patient with 13-year ankylosing spondylitis tried every natural medicine unsuccessfully until finding DMSO and chlorine dioxide through internet searches. He initially took 46 milliliters of CDS in one liter of water, experienced worsening symptoms, then gradually reduced to his optimal healing dose of 3 milliliters per liter, achieving remarkable recovery.

I integrate DMSO by adding it directly to chlorine dioxide portions before drinking, though I also use alternating schedules. For pain management, I prescribe 20 drops of DMSO in water separately. Treatment duration extends eight hours daily for active healing, gradually reducing to four times daily, then once daily for maintenance.

Nutritional and Lifestyle Integration

Food plays a crucial role in the healing process. I recommend an 80% sun-cooked and 20% fire-cooked diet. For a 60-kilogram person, this means 600 grams of fruits for breakfast (10 AM to 1 PM), 300 grams of raw vegetables for lunch, accompanied by coconut, nuts, and sprouts, and one cooked vegetarian meal from 4-6 PM, using five positive millets instead of rice and wheat. Autophagy occurs during a 16-hour fast from 6 PM until 10 AM the next day.

The mind power component focuses on producing five essential hormones I call MODES: melatonin, oxytocin, dopamine, endorphin, and serotonin. These natural medicines can remove 90% of toxins when properly produced. I teach patients to generate dopamine by recognizing their victory in life's greatest marathon - the race from conception to birth, where they alone survived among 150-300 million competitors. This factual recognition of inherent success stimulates the natural production of dopamine.

Philosophical Framework and Future Vision

My approach recognizes that materialistic systems deliberately target the pineal gland to maintain control over populations. Rudolf Steiner documented instructions for creating materialistic doctors who would use vaccines to disconnect pineal glands, preventing spiritual connection and maintaining slavery systems. Understanding this 100-year-old plan explains current healthcare propaganda and vaccine promotion.

The WHO directive during COVID demonstrated criminal negligence by refusing to research available treatments while declaring no treatment existed. This reinforced my belief that health organizations prioritize control over genuine healing. I operate carefully within India's integrative medicine framework, calling chlorine dioxide "di-oxygen chloride" and positioning it as oxygen therapy.

I categorize patients into three groups: wellness seekers who detox monthly for prevention, disease patients who achieve complete cures, and palliative care patients damaged by conventional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation. Even severely injured patients can recover at home through proper training and support, though some require preparation for a peaceful departure.

My ultimate message emphasizes that cells are designed for detoxification, and only one disease, called toxin, exists, and only one remedy, called detox, provides true healing. All other treatments that fail to remove toxins create side effects. We should die only from aging and adventurous accidents, never from diseases and disputes. If we are not born with disease, we should not die with disease - this is God's will.

The fundamental Indian philosophy teaches that achieving health comes first, and then wealth and happiness can be sustained. Without health, all wealth is spent on achieving health rather than achieving happiness. Ancient code words like Bhagavan represent the elements of soil, space, air, fire, and water, which require complete responsibility through proper worship, thereby embodying complete environmental stewardship.

Disease and disputes indicate a demonic system presence. We must return to understanding cellular function and supporting natural detox processes. Everyone in schools and colleges should learn about cell detoxification as a fundamental part of their education. Without health, wealth becomes meaningless, and happiness remains impossible.

