397. Midweek bonus: Bentonite Clay: Ancient Remedy Meets Modern Medicine

Origins and Nature of Bentonite Clay

For thousands of years, humans have relied on clay for healing. Bentonite clay is one of the oldest and most versatile therapeutic substances known to medicine. This mineral, derived from volcanic ash, has served cultures worldwide as a remedy for poisoning, infections, and skin conditions. Today, science is beginning to confirm what traditional healers have long understood—that bentonite clay provides genuine therapeutic benefits for both internal and external use.

Bentonite clay forms from volcanic ash that settled in seawater millions of years ago. Over time, geological forces transformed this ash into a unique clay mineral called montmorillonite. The name ‘bentonite’ comes from Fort Benton, Montana, where the largest deposits in North America were discovered in the late 19th century. French geologists also identified significant deposits near Montmorillon, France, which led to the alternative name ‘montmorillonite clay.’

The clay is mainly made up of aluminum phyllosilicate, which forms a layered structure at a microscopic level. These layers can absorb water and expand up to 18 times their dry size. More importantly, bentonite has a strong negative electrical charge. This charge attracts positively charged particles—such as toxins, heavy metals, and bacteria—through a process called adsorption. Think of bentonite as a molecular magnet that pulls in and binds unwanted substances.

There are two main types of bentonite: sodium bentonite and calcium bentonite. Sodium bentonite swells more significantly when wet and is mainly used for industrial purposes such as drilling mud and pond sealing. Calcium bentonite, which has higher levels of calcium, is most often used for medicinal and cosmetic applications. Calcium bentonite provides a finer texture and a gentler effect on the skin and digestive system.

Historical Use Across Cultures

Clay consumption, known as geophagy, has been observed throughout human history and across various cultures. The earliest recorded medical use of clay appears on Mesopotamian tablets dating back to 2500 BC. Ancient Egyptians used clay as an antiseptic and anti-inflammatory agent. Aristotle documented the intentional eating of clay for therapeutic and religious reasons around 384-322 BC.

Traditional societies never lost their connection to clay medicine. Native American tribes incorporated clay into ceremonial healing practices. African tribes used clay similarly for both prevention and treatment. In his influential book “Nutrition and Physical Degeneration,” Dr. Weston A. Price described several native cultures—including those in the Andes, Central Africa, and Australia—that consumed clay in various ways. Many carried balls of dried clay in their bags and dissolved small amounts in water to drink with meals, thereby preventing poisoning from foodborne toxins.

Persian medicine also practiced clay therapy. The famous physician Avicenna (980-1037 CE), known as the ‘Prince of Doctors,’ wrote extensively about clay treatments in his many writings. Ibn al-Baitar (1197-1248), a Muslim scholar born in Malaga, Spain, discussed eight different types of medicinal earth in his well-known pharmacology book. This rich historical tradition demonstrates that bentonite’s healing reputation is grounded in thousands of years of human use.

The Science Behind Bentonite’s Effects

Bentonite’s healing properties come from its unique molecular structure. The clay’s negative charge attracts positively charged particles through both adsorption (molecules sticking to the surface) and absorption (molecules being pulled into the structure). When bentonite encounters toxins, heavy metals, or bacteria—all of which carry positive charges—it binds with them and prevents the body from absorbing these harmful substances.

Research shows that bentonite can bind to aflatoxins, toxic compounds produced by certain molds. A 2019 study highlighted bentonite’s effectiveness in absorbing aflatoxins in both animal and human trials, suggesting it could be a method to combat outbreaks of acute aflatoxicosis. The clay has also demonstrated potential in reducing the toxicity of T-2 toxin, a naturally occurring mold byproduct. When rats consumed bentonite for two weeks before T-2 toxicosis, researchers observed significant increases in the excretion of the toxin in feces and lower levels in muscle tissue.

The clay’s antibacterial properties work through both physical and chemical mechanisms. Arizona State University researchers tested bentonite clay minerals against various bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains. The clay demonstrated antibacterial effects effective against MRSA, multiple strains of E. coli, and Salmonella. Although researchers haven’t identified the exact mechanism by which the clay kills bacteria, they believe it shows potential for developing treatments to combat antibiotic-resistant infections.

Studies also indicate that bentonite may improve nutrient absorption in the intestines. Animal research shows that bentonite can promote beneficial gut bacteria, thereby aiding nutrient uptake. In pigs, supplementing with montmorillonite for 100 days lowered lead levels in blood, brain, liver, bone, kidney, and hair. The clay appears to protect against heavy metal toxicity by binding to metals in the digestive system and accelerating their excretion before they are absorbed.

Oral Ingestion: Internal Detoxification

People have used bentonite clay internally for thousands of years. Modern practitioners typically mix one to two teaspoons of food-grade bentonite clay powder with water to make a liquid suspension. Users drink this mixture on an empty stomach, usually at least one hour before eating and two hours before taking medications or supplements, since the clay can interfere with absorption.

Internal use of bentonite raises several health concerns. The clay may help treat occasional diarrhea by absorbing excess water from stools. One study showed that bentonite helped with constipation related to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Animal studies demonstrate that bentonite might modulate the immune response and support the body’s natural detoxification processes. Research in experimental models of hypercreatininemia in mice shows that montmorillonite decreased serum creatinine by absorbing it in the GI tract and speeding up its excretion through the intestines.

Users report various benefits from consuming internal clay. One testimonial says: “I absolutely love your clay! I have used it internally to detox and feel far younger than my 63 years.” Another user shared: “I just completed a 7-day detox cleanse. I took at least 6 oz of liquefied clay daily, along with fresh fruit juices, veggies, and soaked brown rice. My results were amazing! I had more energy, clearer thinking, and felt the detox effects more than I have during any previous cleanse!”

For digestive relief, testimonials describe quick improvements. One person said, “I can’t begin to tell you how much Earth’s Natural clay has helped me. Prevention of any further eruptions with internal use once daily or a few times each week. Also, another family member had frequent stomach upset without relief from over-the-counter and prescribed medicines, until they started regular internal use of the clay.”

Topical Use: Skin Care and Healing

Bentonite clay excels at absorbing oils, dirt, and impurities from the skin. When mixed with water into a paste and applied as a facial mask, the clay draws out sebum—the oily substance that contributes to clogged pores and acne. A 2023 study published in Skin Research & Technology examined how kaolin clay and bentonite clay help manage acne and oily skin. The study showed that a mask made with these clays helped manage acne and oily skin, and that both skin hydration and texture improved.

Users usually apply bentonite clay masks by mixing the powder with water or apple cider vinegar to form a smooth paste. They spread a quarter-inch layer on their face and let it dry for 10 to 20 minutes before rinsing with warm water. The drying process—during which users often feel their skin pulsing—shows the clay is drawing out impurities. Many experience temporary redness after removing the mask, so it’s best to apply it before bed.

Testimonials highlight dramatic improvements. One user shared: “Aztec Healing Clay has changed my life. The results were visible after just a few uses, and my confidence has soared.” Another reported: “Michael had oily skin and frequent breakouts. After using Indian Healing Clay twice a week, he noticed a significant reduction in oiliness and blemishes. ‘I never believed in skincare products until I tried Aztec Clay. The before-and-after difference is astounding.’”

Beyond treating acne, bentonite benefits various skin conditions. Studies show that quaternium-18 bentonite lotion is effective in preventing or reducing allergic contact dermatitis from poison ivy and poison oak. In individuals with previously uncontrolled chronic hand dermatitis, the use of quaternium-18-bentonite in a moisturizing cream improved the condition. For diaper dermatitis, one of the most common skin disorders in infancy, bentonite is more effective and faster-acting than calendula, the current standard treatment.

Wound Healing and Burns

Research demonstrates bentonite’s effectiveness for wound healing and burn treatment. A 2006 study published in Acta Iranica Medica examined wound healing in 48 rats. Researchers excised wounds on the rats and treated half with bentonite clay, while the control group received deionized water. After 10 days, researchers concluded that the bentonite group showed a rapid improvement in wound healing, especially in wound size.

Recent studies on burn wounds reveal even more promising results. A 2022 study published in Veterinary Medicine and Science investigated bentonite’s effects on burn wounds in minipigs—the bentonite complex enhanced skin regeneration by promoting collagen synthesis, cell proliferation, and angiogenesis. Additionally, treatment with the bentonite complex significantly reduced the expression of inflammatory cytokines. The clay notably regulated COX-2 signaling in both keratinocytes and macrophage cell lines, demonstrating strong anti-inflammatory effects.

Users apply bentonite clay to wounds by making a paste and spreading it over the affected area. One testimonial states: “I have to say I never imagined how amazing bentonite clay would be. I have healed terrible burns, and it is currently healing my son (he is two and has heavy metals higher than normal, which are going down).” For horses, Redmond Agriculture markets a wound ointment made from hydrated bentonite that ‘draws fluid and infection from wounds while promoting circulation and healing.”

The clay forms a protective barrier against bacteria and flies while drawing heat and bacteria out of infected wounds. Users report it works well for cuts, bites, stings, and burns. One equine user says: “This is always my go-to because it keeps wounds moist for healing, dries enough so there is no sticky surface for dirt, etc. to stick to, and is easy to apply.”

Foot Baths and Detoxification

Bentonite clay foot baths provide an easy way to feel the detoxifying effects of the clay. The skin acts as a detox pathway, and the feet have reflexology points linked to various organs and systems in the body. While soaking in warm water with bentonite clay, its high absorption power draws toxins stored in the body, which then stick to the surface of the clay.

To prepare a foot bath, users typically dissolve half a cup of Epsom salt in hot water in a basin or foot tub. Separately, they mix two tablespoons of bentonite clay with one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to make a paste. They coat their feet with this mixture and let it dry for 10 minutes. By then, the water has cooled enough to soak the feet. The dried bentonite dissolves in the Epsom salt bath, creating a combined detoxifying experience.

Some practitioners suggest adding 10 drops of essential oils to the foot bath for extra benefits. Lavender oil can reduce inflammation and support hormonal balance. The combination of bentonite and Epsom salt is highly soothing for tired, aching feet. Users report feeling relaxed and energized after foot soaks, with some noting better sleep quality. The clay absorbs odors and helps treat athlete’s foot by creating an inhospitable environment for fungal growth.

Full-body baths with bentonite clay provide even more thorough detoxification. Users add one to three cups of bentonite clay powder to a warm bath and soak for 10 to 20 minutes. The clay draws out impurities through the skin’s surface. As one testimonial notes: “I’ve used this clay in baths for detoxing after a far infrared sauna. I was pleasantly surprised by how easy it was to clean up after the bath, and by how well I sleep every time I use it.”

Musculoskeletal Benefits

People with arthritis and other inflammatory conditions report significant relief from using bentonite clay. One testimonial states: “My husband was surprised when he experienced noticeable relief from his arthritis pain after taking the Calcium Bentonite Clay for only a week and a half!” Another user reported: “Good for arthritis. Works effectively with no side effects. This AM and PM, along with other naturals, help with inflammation. I keep seeing improvement.”

For tendon issues, topical use shows promise. A tennis player shared: “A friend recommended clay for an Achilles Tendon problem. I love playing tennis and was afraid I would have to quit for a while. I started using clay topically on the area, and within 2 weeks, I could play up to 3 hours of tennis practically pain-free! Absolutely amazing!”

Research indicates that bentonite can help lower uric acid levels, which are linked to gout and kidney stone development. Studies show that montmorillonite adsorbs uric acid and enhances its elimination in the intestinal tract of mice. One in five people has high uric acid levels, a condition that significantly raises the risk of gout and kidney stones. Bentonite clay may provide quicker relief and more effective protection against these painful issues than prescription drugs.

Safety Concerns and Hazards

The most critical safety issue with bentonite clay is heavy metal contamination, especially lead. Because bentonite comes from volcanic ash and is mined directly from the earth, it naturally contains trace amounts of elements like lead, arsenic, cadmium, and aluminum. The levels of these metals can vary widely depending on the source and the processing method.

The FDA has issued warnings about certain bentonite clay products. In 2016, the FDA advised consumers not to use “Best Bentonite Clay,” a product available on Amazon and the company’s website, after labs detected high levels of lead. The agency explained that lead exposure can cause serious harm to the central nervous system, kidneys, and immune system. In children, ongoing exposure to even low levels of lead is linked to cognitive issues, lower IQ, behavioral problems, and other health concerns.

The Minnesota Departments of Health and Agriculture issued similar alerts in 2018, warning consumers to avoid ingesting products containing bentonite clay because they may contain high levels of heavy metals. The departments noted that although two specific brands had been identified, other similar bentonite clay products on the market likely contain lead that the FDA has not yet determined.

A 2020 study published in Comparative Medicine found increased levels of arsenic and lead in natural healing clay applied topically to treat ulcerative dermatitis in mice. The researchers advised against using natural healing clays in lead toxicity studies. They recommended careful consideration of therapeutic clay products to reduce the risk of introducing unwanted research variability.

The debate focuses on bioavailability—whether the body can actually absorb heavy metals in clay. Supporters argue that these metals are tightly bound in stable mineral forms within the clay’s structure. In clay, aluminum exists as aluminum silicate, which is entirely different from pure, isolated aluminum. To separate these elements and produce free aluminum would require extreme heat, high pressure, and complex chemical processes—none of which occur in the human body.

However, when bentonite clay is consumed, the stomach’s acidic environment may leach lead from the clay, which is then easily absorbed into the bloodstream, potentially causing lead poisoning. This risk seems especially concerning for internal use. The FDA funded a study in 1977 that concluded the body does not absorb bentonite clay and that it causes no harm in animals, even at very high dietary levels. However, more recent research suggests that the interaction between clay minerals and stomach acid needs further investigation.

Additional safety considerations include:

• Constipation from high doses without sufficient hydration

• Interference with nutrient absorption due to the clay’s binding properties

• Reduced effectiveness of medications if taken too close to clay consumption

• Potential mineral deficiencies from prolonged, high-dose use

• Mild detox symptoms, like headaches or fatigue, occur as the body releases toxins

Pregnant and breastfeeding women face higher risks because lead can cross the placental barrier and impact developing babies through breast milk. There is no ‘safe’ level of lead exposure. Even small amounts build up in the body over time, causing permanent damage.

Usage Guidelines

For those choosing to use bentonite clay, following proper protocols maximizes benefits and reduces risks. Always begin with external use to test for allergic reactions before considering internal use. Apply a small amount of clay paste to a patch of skin and wait 24 hours to check for any adverse reactions.

For facial masks, mix 1 to 2 tablespoons of bentonite clay powder with enough water or apple cider vinegar to create a smooth, yogurt-like consistency. Apply a quarter-inch layer to clean, damp skin, avoiding the eye area. Leave the mask on for 10 to 15 minutes — the clay will pulse as it dries. Rinse the mask off with warm water and a soft washcloth. Follow with a moisturizer to prevent excessive dryness. Use masks once or twice a week for best results.

For internal use, those who choose this route should start with small doses—one-quarter to one-half teaspoon mixed in eight ounces of water. Gradually increase to one to two teaspoons if well tolerated. Always take clay at least one hour away from food and two hours away from medications or supplements. Drink plenty of water throughout the day—at least eight glasses—to support the body’s elimination processes. Do not use clay internally for more than four weeks in a row without taking a break.

For wound care, make a paste with bentonite clay and clean water. Rinse the wound first to remove dirt and debris. Once dry, spread the clay paste directly on the affected area in a quarter-inch to half-inch layer. Cover it with gauze and, if possible, wrap it to keep the clay moist and protect the wound. If wrapping isn’t possible, reapply the clay two to three times daily. Do not remove dried clay before reapplying—add more on top.

For detox baths, add one to three cups of bentonite clay powder to warm bathwater (100-104°F). Start with one cup and increase the amount with each bath if desired. Mix the clay into the running water to help it dissolve. Add Epsom salts and essential oils if you’d like. Soak for 10 to 20 minutes. Afterward, rinse thoroughly in the shower and apply moisturizer. Drink plenty of water and rest afterward.

Conclusion

Bentonite clay connects ancient wisdom with modern medicine. Its use spans thousands of years and crosses nearly every culture on Earth. Modern research confirms many traditional uses, showing antibacterial properties, wound healing abilities, and potential detoxification benefits. Studies indicate it may help treat conditions from acne to burn wounds and heavy metal poisoning.

Bentonite clay carries some risks. Heavy metal contamination, especially lead, requires careful attention. Variations in product quality make it important to choose brands wisely. For external use, bentonite is generally safe when sourced from reputable suppliers. For internal use, the benefits and risks become more complicated and may require consulting healthcare providers—if you can find a knowledgeable one among those who lack expertise.

The scientific evidence, although expanding, remains incomplete. Most studies have been carried out in animal models or in vitro, with few human clinical trials. More research is needed to fully understand bentonite’s mechanisms of action and establish appropriate dosing guidelines. The clay’s potential for treating antibiotic-resistant infections warrants particular attention, especially given the rising crisis of antimicrobial resistance.

For those who choose to use bentonite clay, knowledge and caution offer the best protection. Choose products from transparent companies that provide third-party testing results. Start with external applications before considering internal use. Begin with small doses and increase gradually. Stay well hydrated. Take breaks from regular use. Watch for any adverse effects. And remember that bentonite clay should complement, not replace, conventional medical care when serious health issues arise.

Mother Nature has given humans incredible healing resources. Bentonite clay is one of these gifts—ancient, plentiful, and potentially potent. As science continues to explore this volcanic ash derivative, we may find that traditional healers understood something deeply about the earth's healing powers.

Yoho Synthesis

Alternative medicine still seems limitless to me. I doubt this one has any downsides; it is cheap, and since I have heavy metal toxicity, I will try it. The reports of improvement in constipation are encouraging. I will let you know if I improve. This is what I bought and why:

For oral use, food grade: Redmond Clay is a safe, reasonable and economical option. HERE is a product recommended for tooth brushing that has added xylitol, a healthy sugar. Other Redmond Bentonite products such as THIS one can be purchased in bulk.

For bath soaks: Plant Guru Sodium Bentonite Clay - Around $35-40 for 10 pounds, marketed “for external use only.” This requires several cups per bath, and if that is all you do, you don’t need food-grade quality, which saves money.

