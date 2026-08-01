A note on the cover

The cover is John William Waterhouse’s Circe Offering the Cup to Ulysses, painted in 1891 and held today at Gallery Oldham in England. The image is in the public domain.

In Homer’s Odyssey, Circe is the enchantress who welcomes travelers to her island, hands each man a cup, and watches the drink turn him into a beast. Waterhouse catches the instant of the offer. She is enthroned, arms open, the cup held out, beautiful and sure of the outcome. A sailor who has already drunk lies transformed at her feet. Ulysses appears in the mirror behind her, warned in time about what the cup does.

The scene is the argument of this book in one image. The poisons described in these pages arrive the same way, offered by a confident hand, dressed as a gift, sold as relief. The cup looks like medicine. What it does is set down here.

Contents

The Case..................................................................................................... 9

Introduction............................................................................................. 17

Chapter One: Eight Million Deaths a Year: A History of the Cigarette....... 23

Chapter Two: Tolerance and Withdrawal.................................................. 55

Chapter Three: Opioids and Pain Management......................................... 61

Chapter Four: The Benzodiazepines, and Nine Years of My Own.............. 77

Chapter Five: Alcohol at Any Dose........................................................... 85

Chapter Six: All Prescription Drugs Ruin Sleep, Except One the FDA Placed Out of Reach 107

Chapter Seven: Marijuana Stays in Your Body for Weeks, Kills IQ Points, Causes Psychosis 121

Chapter Eight: Legally Addicted: Caffeine, Sugar, and the Corporations That Profit from Both 145

Chapter Nine: Everyone Takes Amphetamines........................................ 169

Chapter Ten: The Widening: Psychiatry’s Chemical Formulary............... 189

Chapter Eleven: Ketamine, and How a Good Story Fooled Me................ 229

Chapter Twelve: Ozempic’s Depravities Make the CovidVax Genocide Look Like an Aspirin Overdose 253

Conclusion............................................................................................. 275

Appendix 1: Natural Sleep Aids, with Dr. Tamara Santa Ana................... 279

Appendix 2: The Corruption of Medicine, Specialty by Specialty............ 305

Appendix 3: The Pfizer Papers: How Volunteers Exposed the Truth....... 309

The Case

Acts 9:18: At once something like scales fell from his eyes, and he regained his sight.

Your mission here is to:

Read this summary, and for any issues you do not recognize, review the references at the end of this chapter.

Develop a 10,000-foot view of the conspiracy against us and recognize that the theme is not only profit but also the inhuman, psychopathic goal of harming and killing others.

Understand that when you hear the term “conspiracy theory,” you are being gaslit. It is not a theory.

The case in a courtroom

Even the sophisticated have trouble believing that the globalists are culling the population. They intend to leave only a small herd of compliant fools, with confused thinking and poor health. Very few people can accept our reality, but it has been boring a hole in my mind for years.

So I am compelled to present the case for the truth as if we were in a courtroom. You, my trusted jury, will find and declare, after weighing the evidence, that the overwhelming circumstantial evidence against the globalists is sufficient to convict them. Many criminal prosecutions rely heavily, if not entirely, on this type of evidence, and it can carry the same legal weight as direct evidence. Many cases, such as white-collar crime, conspiracy, and those without witnesses, primarily depend on circumstantial evidence. Legal scholars agree that circumstantial evidence can be equally or even more reliable than direct evidence like eyewitness testimony, which has known reliability issues.

However, we do not have to rely on this; more compelling are the thousands of unsolicited, spontaneous confessions from our defendants over the past century, in which they admit their intent and guilt. Their crimes are not rape, armed robbery, or manslaughter; these people are guilty of the purposeful genocide of millions.

Consider two of these confessions, made in public by men at the center of the apparatus. David Rockefeller wrote in his 2002 memoir: “Some even believe we (the Rockefeller family) are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure, one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.” Jacques Cousteau, the celebrated oceanographer, told the UNESCO Courier in November 1991: “In order to stabilize world population, we must eliminate 350,000 people per day. It is a horrible thing to say, but it is just as bad not to say it.” Neither man was cornered. They volunteered these words.

We also have mountains of documentary evidence, such as the Pfizer papers, that provide undeniable proof of a vast conspiracy. That evidence is laid out in full in the appendix on the Pfizer papers at the back of this book.

Three frauds, in brief

For the reader who was in a coma for the past five years, here are three frauds the globalists committed against the world to panic us into slavery.

They say the world is warming and that we will soon live in a desert or even be consumed by flames. The truth is that cooling trends are evident, and the CO2 story would be laughable if it were not so destructive. In March 2022, I interviewed Dr. Patrick Moore, co-founder of Greenpeace, who argued that climate change is unrelated to human activity. The full case against the carbon dioxide and global warming frauds, including that interview and two further discussions, is in the references for this chapter.

The globalists argue that we will soon starve as population growth drives us to eat every blade of grass and every mouse on the planet. What is really happening is the opposite: the world population is declining, and this trend is inexorable.

They push the lie that vaccines improve health rather than destroy it. The Pfizer papers, summarized in the appendix, put that claim to rest forever.

The nature of psychopaths

I encounter people daily who ignore reality and assume our enemies are human. They are not.

These transnational criminals live to cheat, defraud, and blackmail. Many are killers. They contribute nothing to those around them or to society, and fair exchange is foreign to them. They crave power and wealth, but this is secondary to their primary motivation—harming others. Lies, conspiracies, and intimidation are their trademarks.

Today’s agendas are so dark that they could only have been conceived and carried out by psychopaths. Their stated plan is to “end overpopulation,” but this supposed problem is already solved. Global birth rates are falling, and demographic trends show that our numbers will peak and decline within a few decades. The Earth’s people are now mostly fed, and their economic situation is improving.

So why the fraud? Population reduction is killing and destruction for their own sake, which is what psychopaths crave. Normal humans have trouble conceiving of such evil, see this behavior as irrational, and dismiss these people as crazy or “psychotic.” This is inaccurate. Psychopaths see reality but lack an “operating system” of human love, ethics, and sympathy.

The corruption of medicine

Rockefeller’s groups perverted and bent the healthcare system to harm us. Some disasters are forced on us, while others stem from the suppression or concealment of effective treatments. For example, iodine restriction is clearly intentional. See my iodine post for more. For the rest, ask yourself, “Could this have been caused solely by chance, greed, or incompetence?” The answer is mostly “No.”

What I have learned has made me so cynical about medicine that I now believe most treatments worsen the conditions they are meant to treat. Others are phenomenally costly and barely work. The full catalog of these, specialty by specialty, from pediatrics and its role in the autism epidemic through dentistry, psychiatry, oncology, eye care, dermatology, cardiac surgery, and obstetrics, is laid out in the appendix on the corruption of medicine. The chapters that follow examine one branch of the same enterprise, the deliberate sedation and addiction of the population through street, prescription, and over-the-counter drugs.

Keep your wits about you

Part of the Cabal’s project is to get us to abandon our reasoning and believe all kinds of crazy things. People are shilling for upcoming alien invasions and promoting invisible, microscopic robot infestations. These individuals are paid, fooled, stupid, or possibly just trying to grab attention and money.

Psychological assaults on our reasoning powers are a major, if not the majority, of the attacks we are subjected to. The best description of the insane narratives in the waterfall of nonsense we are seeing is the Yiddish word “pilpul.” Part of the definition involves advancing various forms of sophistry to confuse an argument. Straw-man reasoning is an example, in which someone distorts an opponent’s position to make it easier to attack. Many people are paid to do this full-time, and you must ignore them.

I mean no disrespect to my Jewish colleagues, and as is often the case, their ethnic terminology is the most descriptive.

When information sources become a wall of bullshit like this, many of us tire and grow confused, but if you understand how it all fits together, your resolve will be strengthened instead. That understanding will give you the energy to face the next challenge.

Parting shot

A sophisticated early reviewer wrote, “They are humans, not DC comic villains.” I told her that, like many others, she did not get it, and that these “humans” are the worst criminals ever seen on our planet.

Selected references

If you think that all of the death and health destruction described here was generated by greed alone, you are as naive as a small child. For more detail and complete references, see my post 387: “The Criminal Case Against the Global Psychopaths.” Even the sophisticated have trouble believing that the globalists are culling the population. They intend to only leave a small herd of compliant fools with confused thinking and poor health.

113. The Voice of a “Climate Denier” (Alex Epstein on energy and human flourishing): Surviving Healthcare

141. You Don’t Have to Believe Dr. Moore or Alex Epstein About Carbon Dioxide or Global Warming (Ronald Stein): Surviving Healthcare

332. The Rockefellers Invented the Climate Change Fraud. Dr. Patrick Moore Proved It Is a Pack of Lies (my March 2022 interview with Moore): Surviving Healthcare

David Rockefeller, Memoirs (Random House, 2002), p. 405.

Jacques Cousteau, interview, UNESCO Courier, November 1991.

Introduction

This book covers cigarettes, opioids, alcohol, sleeping pills, marijuana, caffeine, sugar, amphetamines, psychiatric drugs, ketamine, and Ozempic. That is a long list, and a reader could be forgiven for expecting a dozen separate stories. It is not that. It is one argument, told a dozen times, because it only becomes undeniable when you watch it happen again and again with different drugs, each yielding the same result.

The argument is this: a profitable industry takes a substance, sells it as safe, and engineers it for dependence. It captures the science that should have warned us and the agencies that should have stopped it. It buries the harm as long as it can, and when the truth finally breaks, it pays a fine that costs less than the profit, admits nothing, and moves the killing somewhere with weaker laws. This has been done to us over and over, by the tobacco companies, the makers of OxyContin, the alcohol industry, the psychiatrists and the companies that supply them, and, most recently, the makers of the weight-loss drugs. The substance changes from chapter to chapter. The method does not.

I am a retired physician who spent my career within the system I am describing. I prescribed opioids to surgical patients as I was trained. I wrote prescriptions for about a thousand Prozac-class antidepressants, convinced by a bestselling book that they were nearly miraculous. I took a benzodiazepine every night for nine years and told myself I was treating anxiety. I tried ketamine on myself for weeks, hoping the enthusiasts were right. In every case, I believed what I had been taught, and in every case, I was wrong. I am not writing as an outsider throwing stones. I am writing as someone who was fooled, who prescribed the same fooling to others, and who spent years afterward figuring out how the trick works.

That is why the book opens the way it does. Before discussing individual drugs, I lay out the case that this pattern is not an accident, not mere greed, and not a run of separate scandals, but a method aimed at a population, with a body count that its architects have at times openly celebrated. You do not have to accept the darkest reading to follow the evidence in the chapters that follow. But you should know at the outset that I think the pattern is deliberate, and I make that case first so you can weigh everything else against it.

Consider one example before we begin, because it shows that none of this is abstract. In 1999, the drug company Merck brought a painkiller called Vioxx to market, approved by the Food and Drug Administration and sold as a safer alternative to aspirin and ibuprofen. Some twenty million Americans took it. In 2004, the FDA’s senior drug-safety officer, Dr. David Graham, testified before the United States Senate that Vioxx had caused somewhere between 88,000 and 139,000 heart attacks, of which 30,000 to 55,000 were fatal. He called it the worst preventable drug disaster in the country’s history. He compared the deaths to five years of jetliners falling from the sky, two to four fully loaded aircraft every week. Merck’s own data had shown the danger. The agency had rushed the drug through and, by Graham’s sworn account, then tried to silence him when he raised the alarm. Merck withdrew the drug only when its own study made denial impossible. One drug. One five-year stretch. A city’s worth of dead, killed by a product they claimed was safe. Vioxx is not the exception in this book. It is the pattern.

How the book is built

For those who want immediate access to references, I recommend getting a copy of the e-book, which includes the links. You can obtain it, along with PDFs of my seven other books, by becoming a paid subscriber to robertyoho.substack.com. Some chapters overlap slightly because I want to provide the full story for anyone who wants to read them out of order.

The first chapter is about cigarettes, and it comes first because tobacco is the original. Every move the later industries made, including buying research, capturing regulators, making sworn denials, and relocating the dying to poorer countries, was first made by cigarette companies, in full view, for over half a century. Learn the pattern from the example everyone already half-knows, and you will recognize it everywhere else. The second chapter is short and explains the one piece of biology that underlies nearly all of these drugs: the way the body adapts to a chemical until it needs it to feel normal, and mistakes withdrawal for the return of the original problem. Understand that mechanism once, and the rest of the book is clear.

From there, the book divides into two parts. The first follows the sedatives, the drugs that quiet the body, including opioids, tranquilizers, alcohol, and sleeping pills. The second part widens the net to substances most people do not think of as drugs of this kind, including marijuana, caffeine, sugar, and amphetamines, and then climbs into the psychiatric formulary, where the method reaches into the mind. The book ends with ketamine and Ozempic, the newest and largest instances, the ones unfolding in the headlines as I write.

The chapters escalate on purpose, from the familiar to the surprising to the disturbing. By the time you reach the psychiatric drugs, you will have seen the method enough times to recognize it without my pointing it out, and you will understand why I saved the drugs that do not merely sedate a person but flatten his personality and call that flattening health for last.

This is personal

I am more opinionated and, in places, angrier than a careful clinical text would be. That is deliberate. I have kept the stories, the names, the asides, and the judgments because the emotional weight is part of the truth. A man who was jailed and beaten for fifteen years while chasing a drug his doctor started him on is not a data point, and rendering him as one would be a lie. The numbers matter, and they are here, but the numbers alone have never moved anyone to see what is being done to them. The stories do.

So the color stays, and where I am contemptuous of the people who did this, I have said so. Where I was fooled, I have admitted it. And where the evidence goes beyond what a cautious person would claim, I have told you that as well and let you decide. I would rather be occasionally wrong than be cautious and useless.

Why this matters now

The method is not slowing down. It is accelerating because it works and because almost no one has been punished for it. As the cigarette story winds down in wealthy countries, the same companies are selling harder than ever in poorer ones. While the opioid settlements are still being argued, the weight-loss drugs are being prepared for a market of two hundred million Americans. The particular drug at the front of the news will keep changing. The pattern behind it will not change until enough people learn to see it coming.

That is the whole purpose of this book. Not to frighten you or tell you never to take a pill, but to hand you the pattern so that the next time industry offers you a miracle that treats the very thing it is quietly causing, you recognize its shape. My parents’ generation learned to see the cigarette for what it was, but only after it had killed many of them. My hope is that you learn to see the next one sooner than they did. Let us begin where it all began, with the cigarette.

Chapter One: Eight Million Deaths a Year: A History of the Cigarette

I will tell you why I like the cigarette business. They cost a penny to make. Sell for a dollar. It is addictive. And there is a fantastic brand loyalty.

— Warren Buffett

Summary

● Tobacco kills eight million people worldwide each year. Roughly 1.2 to 1.3 billion people still use it, most of them in low- and middle-income countries where regulation has not taken hold.

● The science was clear by 1964, and the industry knew even earlier. It ran a forty-year denial campaign, swearing to Congress that nicotine was not addictive while its own files labeled it an addictive drug.

● The cigarette is the most efficient nicotine delivery device ever engineered. Chemists free-based the nicotine with ammonia and tuned the burn rate to promote dependence. It is a pharmaceutical, not a leaf rolled in paper.

● Nicotine drives addiction and harms the heart, but the killers are mostly tar, combustion products, heavy metals, and a radioactive emitter, polonium-210. The claim that nicotine is the worst chemical in tobacco is wrong.

● US adult smoking fell from 42.4 percent in 1965 to 9.9 percent in 2024, marking the largest sustained public-health win in modern American history. Outside the developed world, the decline is slower and, in places, reversing.

● Claims that nicotine patches cure Parkinson’s disease, pushed by the chiropractor Bryan Ardis, are not supported by clinical trials. Smokers do show lower rates of Parkinson’s, but nicotine delivered via a patch has not produced a reliable treatment effect.

I was a closet smoker for a decade. I mostly smoked at the end of the day, in the car on my way home from work, and occasionally on climbing trips. I sometimes took a small chip of clonazepam at the same time to de-stress because, in those days, I was a clonazepam addict. You can read my post about that by searching the archives at robertyoho.substack.com. It wasn’t easy to quit smoking, even though most days I only had four cigarettes.

When I developed Parkinson’s, the physicians I consulted asked about my smoking to estimate my mercury exposure. Their consensus was that although cigarettes played a role, the primary cause was my 17 mercury amalgams, which were removed around 2023. Unfortunately, mercury has a multi-decade half-life in the body and has certainly remained in my brain. I have taken NBMI for 18 months. It is phenomenally expensive but binds mercury and other heavy metals, rendering them inactive.

On the nature of denial

Smokers and many other people go through life like third-world garbage dogs. They think they know the world, eat anything they find, think only of themselves, and strut about as if they own the city. Since these dogs and these people DFL and DFR (don’t f@@@ing listen or read), they categorically refuse to believe anyone wants to poison them.

Most people are as trusting as dogs—at least when it comes to medical care. When they get a Covid shot and become chronically ill or even die, they hold to the idea that it was random chance, not a conspiracy.

In the Caribbean, Gramoxone (paraquat) is sometimes used to kill packs of feral dogs. The animals never believe humans are out to get them, even after they eat tuna laced with it and are in their death throes. They vanish and are replaced by stench—I know; I have seen it.

A recently deceased acquaintance.

Color detail: Paraquat is also used by East Indian men in these cultures to commit suicide. Their passions run hot, so they do this at twice the general population’s rate. It is a nasty but quick death by asphyxiation. I know. As an emergency physician, I took care of a similar poisoning when a hobo entered a building that was tented and fumigated with sulfuryl fluoride to kill termites. His lungs filled with fluid, and I can still see the lice in the seams of his clothes.

I am repeatedly shocked by how many people I know have no idea about the poisoners. Normies—and even some readers of Surviving Healthcare—lack the strength to look this evil in the eye and fully grasp it. My editor, Jim Arnold, explains: “They just cannot fathom how bad it all is.” My other editor, Elizabeth Cronin, says, “The population is hypnotized into not questioning what is before their eyes.” What’s happening is too dark and irrational to be just about money.

Even sophisticated Substack authors struggle to believe the truth.

RFK has had to proceed slowly in educating the public about Pharma and the “vaccines” because if he spent an hour summarizing the whole story, the purchased media and those in denial would successfully brand him a lunatic. He must release the information over time so the public can adjust. Those who manage to wake up are going through a detox process—many get worse before they get better. I know; I have been through it repeatedly.

Tobacco kills about eight million people worldwide each year.

About 1.3 million of them are non-smokers exposed to secondhand smoke. The total dwarfs HIV, malaria, and every other infectious disease. The diseases caused by cigarettes are preventable; the cessation pathway is well understood; and the industry that produces the dying is profitable and still expanding into parts of the world where the regulatory pushback that worked in the United States is absent.

The pattern of harm, denial, regulatory capture, geographic displacement, and eventual partial accountability is a template for many other industries built around a slow-acting poison that has persisted since. Tobacco is the original. Sugar-sweetened beverages, ultra-processed foods, opioids, and the captured pharmaceutical regulatory complex all draw on the playbook the cigarette industry wrote beginning in the 1950s. The reader who understands the cigarette century understands much about how the next captured industry will operate.

From the leaf to the machine

Tobacco is native to the Americas. Indigenous populations of what would become North, Central, and South America used the leaf for ceremonial and medicinal purposes for thousands of years. Pipe smoking, snuff, and ceremonial inhalation were the principal forms. The pharmacological dose was low, and use was occasional. The plant was not a daily commodity.

European contact in the late fifteenth century brought tobacco back across the Atlantic, where it spread quickly through the courts of Spain, Portugal, France, and England in the sixteenth century. Jean Nicot, the French ambassador to Portugal who gave nicotine its name, championed the leaf as a medicine in the 1560s. By the seventeenth century, smoking and snuff were established habits among European elites. Pipe smoking and cigars dominated. The cigarette as a mass product did not yet exist.

The transformation came in 1881. James Bonsack, a Virginian, patented a machine that could mechanically roll cigarettes at about 200 per minute, replacing skilled hand-rollers who could produce at most 4 cigarettes per minute. James Buchanan Duke bought the rights to the machine, founded the American Tobacco Company, and within a generation built one of the largest industrial monopolies in the United States. The cigarette, until then a minor product compared to cigars and chewing tobacco, became cheap, plentiful, and addictive enough to displace its predecessors.

The cigarette boom required only one more ingredient to become the cause of the deadliest legal product in history, and that ingredient was the lung. Cigar smoke is harsh and held in the mouth. Pipe smoke is similar. Cigarette smoke, milder and lower in pH, is engineered to be inhaled deep into the alveoli, where nicotine reaches the bloodstream and the brain within seconds. The smoke also carries tar, combustion products, and a catalog of other compounds. The cigarette century began with smoke inhaled on an industrial scale. The disease record began shortly after.

Annual US cigarette consumption rose from a few billion in 1900 to about 200 billion by 1940 and about 600 billion by the mid-1960s. The disease curve followed, lagging by two to three decades. Lung cancer, almost unheard of before 1900, became the leading cancer killer among American men by the 1950s. The numbers were not coincidental.

What was known, when, and what was hidden

The first solid epidemiological link between smoking and lung cancer appeared in 1950. Two papers, one by Richard Doll and Austin Bradford Hill in Britain and another by Ernst Wynder and Evarts Graham in the United States, established the association in case-control studies that no honest reading of the data could dismiss. The 1954 follow-up by Doll and Hill of British doctors, in which the researchers tracked the lifetime smoking habits and mortality of nearly 40,000 physicians, directly demonstrated the dose-response curve. More cigarettes meant more lung cancer, more heart disease, more chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and more deaths.

The industry’s response was the Frank Statement of 1954, a full-page advertisement placed in 448 American newspapers by the major tobacco companies. The Statement promised cooperation with health research, denied that any causal link between smoking and disease had been established, and announced the creation of the Tobacco Industry Research Committee, which the companies presented as an independent scientific body but which functioned as a public-relations operation to muddy the scientific record. The Frank Statement was the opening move in a forty-year campaign of coordinated denial.

The 1964 Surgeon General’s report, commissioned under Luther Terry and released in January of that year, was the official US scientific verdict. The report concluded that cigarette smoking caused lung cancer in men, was a probable cause of lung cancer in women, and was associated with chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and cardiovascular disease. The Surgeon General’s conclusions were not novel. The science had been clear for over a decade. The official imprimatur made denial politically harder for the companies.

Denial persisted. For the next thirty years, the tobacco companies maintained that the causal link was not established, that nicotine was not addictive, and that they were committed to scientific inquiry into the question. The denial reached its most theatrical moment on April 14, 1994, when the chief executives of the seven largest US tobacco companies appeared before the House Subcommittee on Health, chaired by Representative Henry Waxman of California, and testified under oath. Representative Ron Wyden of Oregon asked each in turn whether he believed nicotine was addictive. Each said no. The clip of the seven executives standing in a row, swearing under oath to a proposition their own internal documents contradicted, became one of the iconic images of corporate dishonesty in the twentieth century.

The internal documents contradicting them were already accumulating. Jeffrey Wigand, the former vice president for research at Brown & Williamson, became the industry’s most consequential whistleblower when he sat down with Mike Wallace on 60 Minutes in 1996 and described his former employer’s knowledge of nicotine manipulation and chemical addiction engineering. The Mississippi attorney general, Mike Moore, obtained the Brown & Williamson document trove through a paralegal named Merrell Williams, including a 1963 memorandum from the company’s general counsel describing the company as in the business of “selling nicotine, an addictive drug.” The state’s attorney general lawsuits that followed led to the Master Settlement Agreement of 1998, which made millions of pages of internal documents public. The archive, now housed at the University of California, San Francisco, as the Truth Tobacco Industry Documents, is the single most damning record of coordinated industrial dishonesty in American commerce.

In summary, the documents show that the major tobacco companies knew by the 1950s that their product caused lung cancer; by the 1960s that nicotine was addictive in the same chemical sense as opioids and cocaine; by the 1970s that secondhand smoke was hazardous to non-smokers; and by the 1980s that cigarettes could be engineered for greater addiction potential. They concealed each of these findings from the public while their public-relations and legal apparatus produced four decades of denials in advertisements, press releases, congressional testimony, and litigation. The denial was not negligence. It was a strategy. The internal documents say so.

The cigarette is a delivery device

The most important fact about the modern cigarette, and the one that ties its history together, is that it is a pharmaceutical product engineered for addiction. The leaf alone does not produce dependence at the rate or efficiency of the modern cigarette. The engineering came from tobacco industry chemists working steadily through the second half of the twentieth century.

The key trick is the chemistry of nicotine itself. Nicotine in its protonated form, the form found in raw tobacco leaf, is absorbed slowly across mucous membranes. Nicotine in its free-base form crosses membranes much faster. Free-base* nicotine reaches the brain in about seven seconds after inhalation. The dopamine signal arrives in the brain’s reward centers quickly enough that the pharmacological loop closes before conscious thought can intervene. The industry’s chemists discovered that adding ammonia compounds during processing shifts nicotine into its free-base form. The result was a cigarette that delivered nicotine to the brain as quickly as an intravenous injection. Customers got hooked faster, smoked more, and were harder to wean off the product.

*In chemistry, a “free base” is the neutral, non-ionized form of an amine (such as an alkaloid). In drug use, “freebasing” is a chemical process that isolates the pure base form of a drug so it can be smoked for a faster, more intense high, with attendant severe addiction and overdose risks. (Wiki)

The engineering also operated at the agricultural level. Tobacco strains were selected for higher nicotine content. The leaf cuts used in cigarettes were chosen for their alkaloid concentration. The paper’s burning rate was tuned to deliver a consistent puff. The filters, marketed as health features, did not appreciably reduce the carcinogen load but did concentrate the nicotine in the inhaled smoke. The 1994 testimony from FDA Commissioner David Kessler described cigarettes as “high-technology nicotine delivery systems,” which was an understatement. The cigarette is one of the most refined drug delivery devices ever sold to the public, and the public was not told it was a drug.

The pharmacokinetic difference between a cigarette and a nicotine patch is worth keeping in mind for the later section on Bryan Ardis and the Parkinson’s claims. The cigarette delivers nicotine in pulses, with each puff reaching the brain within seconds and clearing within minutes, allowing the smoker to self-titrate to maintain the desired blood level. The patch delivers nicotine slowly and steadily over hours. Despite containing the same active molecule, the two drugs are pharmacologically distinct. Receptor-level and cardiovascular effects, as well as dependence profiles, differ between them. Anyone arguing that a patch is equivalent to a cigarette is making a pharmacological claim that does not withstand scrutiny in the literature.

What is in the smoke and what it does

Cigarette smoke contains more than seven thousand identified chemical compounds. The mainstream tobacco-control literature lists at least sixty-nine of them as carcinogens. The relevant categories for the present discussion are nicotine, tar, combustion products, heavy metals, and radioactive isotopes.

Nicotine. Nicotine is an alkaloid with potent effects on the central and peripheral nervous systems. It is the addictive driver of cigarettes. It is also a cardiovascular toxin: it raises heart rate and blood pressure, constricts coronary arteries, promotes platelet aggregation, and accelerates atherosclerosis. The acute lethal dose of nicotine for an adult is between 30 and 60 milligrams orally, although recent toxicology reviews suggest the figure may be higher. The addictive dose is far lower and is delivered in the milligrams-per-cigarette range. Nicotine itself is not a strong direct carcinogen, despite popular belief, but it promotes tumor growth indirectly through its effects on cell signaling and on the vasculature feeding tumors. The mainstream claim that the carcinogen burden of tobacco lies mostly outside the nicotine fraction is correct.

Tar. The dark, sticky condensate of cigarette smoke is a complex mixture of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (benzopyrene is the best-known example), N-nitrosamines, aromatic amines, aldehydes, and other small molecules produced when organic matter burns at high temperatures in low oxygen. These are the principal direct carcinogens in cigarette smoke. They form DNA adducts in the cells lining the airways, accumulate over years of exposure, and drive the great majority of the cancer risk from smoking. The pack-a-day smoker inhales roughly a teaspoon of tar per day into his lungs. The lung clearance machinery, which evolved to handle dust and pollen, cannot keep up.

Carbon monoxide. The combustion of the cigarette produces carbon monoxide at concentrations of about four percent in the inhaled smoke. CO binds hemoglobin two hundred times more avidly than oxygen. The cigarette smoker walks around with five to ten percent of his hemoglobin tied up as carboxyhemoglobin, and the rest delivers oxygen less effectively than it should. The chronic oxygen deficit drives cardiovascular damage almost as much as nicotine does. CO also directly damages the endothelium, accelerating the atherosclerotic process.

Heavy metals. Tobacco leaves accumulate heavy metals from the soil and from phosphate-rich fertilizers. The list includes cadmium, lead, arsenic, chromium, nickel, and mercury. Cadmium, in particular, concentrates in the kidneys and is one of the contributors to the elevated rates of kidney and bladder cancer seen in smokers. The cumulative metal load over decades of smoking is detectable in the bone, kidneys, and liver of long-term smokers at autopsy.

Polonium-210. The tobacco plant absorbs polonium-210, a radioactive alpha-emitting isotope, from the phosphate fertilizers used in commercial tobacco cultivation. The polonium concentrates in the trichomes (the fine hairs on the tobacco leaf), volatilizes when the cigarette burns, and ends up in the smoker’s bronchial epithelium, where alpha radiation deposits energy over a short range with high biological effect. A pack-a-day smoker receives a radiation dose to the bronchial epithelium estimated at seven times the natural background rate, concentrated in the lung tissue where bronchogenic carcinomas arise. The estimated radiological dose is equivalent to roughly 300 chest X-rays per year. Industry researchers discovered polonium-210 in cigarette smoke in the late 1950s. Internal documents released after the Master Settlement Agreement show that the major tobacco companies attempted to remove the isotope from their product through leaf washing, fertilizer changes, and filter modifications, and that none of the methods worked at an acceptable cost. The companies suppressed the publication of their own research on the question for more than four decades.

Other compounds in the smoke include formaldehyde, acrolein, hydrogen cyanide, ammonia (deliberately added, as discussed above), benzene, butadiene, and a long list of aldehydes and ketones produced during the combustion of plant material and the additives the industry uses to control burn rate and flavor. The cumulative effect is a synergistic insult to the airway lining, the vascular endothelium, the kidneys, the bladder, and (through systemic delivery) every organ system the blood reaches.

The killing pattern

Cigarettes kill in three principal ways, namely cancer, cardiovascular disease, and chronic obstructive lung disease. Each carries a smoking-attributable mortality that is now well quantified.

Lung cancer is the signature disease. In the United States, about eighty to ninety percent of lung cancer deaths are attributable to smoking. The 5-year survival for metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer is in the single digits and has barely improved over fifty years of pharmaceutical effort.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in absolute numbers. Smoking causes coronary heart disease, stroke, abdominal aortic aneurysm, and peripheral vascular disease. Smokers have roughly twice the cardiovascular mortality of non-smokers, and those who quit begin to see their risk fall within a year. In the long run, cardiovascular damage is the most reversible of the smoking-related insults. The cancer damage, once it has accumulated, is not.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the slow suffocation of emphysema and chronic bronchitis, is the third leading cause of death. COPD now kills about 150,000 Americans each year, and the vast majority of those deaths are attributable to smoking. The disease is irreversible. The damaged alveoli do not regenerate. The patient who quits stops the progression but does not recover the lung function already lost.

Smoking-attributable mortality in the United States is about 480,000 deaths per year, with another 41,000 attributable to secondhand smoke. The direct healthcare cost is estimated at $241 billion per year. Globally, the figure is about eight million deaths per year, with the vast majority occurring in low- and middle-income countries. About a quarter of all cancer deaths worldwide are attributable to tobacco. Half of long-term smokers will eventually die of a smoking-attributable disease. The life expectancy difference between a long-term smoker and a non-smoker is about ten years.

Filtered and menthol cigarettes deserve a brief mention. The filter was introduced in the 1950s as a marketing response to early cancer findings and was sold as a health feature. The filter did not appreciably reduce the disease burden. The compensatory deeper inhalation that filtered cigarettes encourage shifted the histological pattern of lung cancer, with adenocarcinoma rising in incidence as squamous cell carcinoma fell. The total cancer rate did not fall. Menthol cigarettes, disproportionately marketed to Black Americans through targeted advertising, produce the same disease burden as non-menthol cigarettes, plus the additional concern that menthol’s anesthetic and bronchodilating properties make deeper inhalation easier and quitting harder.

Cigars, pipes, and the smokeless category

The categories of tobacco use other than cigarettes deserve separate treatment because their disease profiles differ in ways that matter to the reader who is considering switching among them.

Cigars produce a carcinogen mix similar to cigarettes but are typically smoked without inhalation. The mortality pattern reflects this. Cigar smokers have four to ten times the risk of non-smokers of dying from oral, esophageal, and laryngeal cancers, but a smaller increase in lung cancer mortality than cigarette smokers. Overall cancer mortality among daily cigar smokers is roughly thirty-four percent higher than that of non-smokers. Daily cigar smokers also face increased cardiovascular risk. The occasional cigar smoker who smokes a few cigars a month carries a much smaller burden, and the literature does not show a clear excess mortality at that level of use. The cigar, which has become fashionable again as a luxury good, is, at the use levels typical of cigar aficionados, less harmful than the cigarette habit it sometimes replaces, but it is not benign.

Pipe smoking produces a profile similar to that of cigar smoking. Risk of oral and esophageal cancers is elevated. Lung cancer risk is elevated less than in cigarette smokers because the pipe smoker typically does not inhale deeply. The same caveats apply.

Smokeless tobacco, including chewing tobacco, dipping snuff, and the more modern nicotine pouches, removes combustion products but not nicotine, carcinogenic nitrosamines, or metals. Daily smokeless tobacco users have roughly a forty percent excess in overall mortality, with disproportionately elevated rates of oral cancer (especially of the cheek and gum, where the product sits), bladder cancer, and heart disease. The oral cancer risk is the signature finding: the meta-analysis by Gandini and colleagues showed roughly a 3.4-fold elevation in oral cavity cancer among cigarette smokers and a comparable elevation among chronic smokeless tobacco users. The product positioning of smokeless tobacco as a “harm-reduction” alternative to cigarettes is partly true (the lung-cancer burden is lower) and partly false (the oral cancer burden is the price).

Nicotine pouches, the modern industry’s pivot toward smokeless products, are the subject of an emerging clinical literature that is too preliminary to yield a definitive verdict. Cardiovascular concerns and the addiction profile carry over from nicotine itself. In the absence of the leaf and combustion products, the cancer profile is likely lower than for any prior tobacco product. The harm-reduction case is real, but it is being made by an industry with a forty-year record of dishonesty about its own products. Skepticism is warranted.

Where the killing has moved

The decline in smoking in the United States is one of the public health success stories of the second half of the twentieth century. The adult smoking rate has fallen from 42.4 percent in 1965 to 9.9 percent in 2024, the first year it has gone below ten percent. The decline is the cumulative result of the 1964 Surgeon General’s report, the FDA’s assertions of regulatory authority, state attorney general lawsuits, the Master Settlement Agreement, indoor smoking bans, excise tax increases, and sustained public education campaigns. The cessation of smoking has produced no comparable national celebration, which is itself a telling sign of how the American public health establishment communicates: the largest single preventive-medicine win of the modern era arrived without ceremony, and the federal Office on Smoking and Health was eliminated in 2025, before the latest survey results could be officially released.

Europe is mixed. Smoking rates in the European Union have fallen but remain higher than in the United States. WHO regional data place adult tobacco use in Europe at around 25 percent, the second-highest among the six WHO regions. Smoking among European women, in particular, has declined more slowly than among American women. France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Greece all have smoking rates well above the US rate. The Netherlands and the United Kingdom have been more aggressive in reducing rates.

Asia is the global center of the cigarette industry. China alone consumes a third of the world’s cigarettes and is home to the largest cigarette manufacturer, the state-owned China National Tobacco Corporation. The smoking rate among Chinese adult males is about 50 percent and has barely changed in three decades. India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and the Philippines face comparable burdens, with smokeless tobacco adding to the disease burden, especially in South Asia. Southeast Asia has the highest regional tobacco use rate in WHO data, at 26.5 percent of adults.

The third-world reality is the part of the global picture that the developed-world reader is most likely to underestimate. The same multinational tobacco companies that have been driven to harm-reduction marketing and aggressive product diversification in the United States and Europe operate without serious restrictions in much of Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Advertising bans that are routine in the developed world are absent or porous. Excise taxes are lower, and distribution is unconstrained. The companies are doing exactly what they did in the United States in the 1950s, in markets that lack both the regulatory infrastructure and the legal precedent to push back. The 80 percent share of global tobacco users who live in low- and middle-income countries is not a historical accident. It is the result of a deliberate corporate migration to markets where the playbook still works.

The settlement, the advertising restrictions, and the gap

The single most consequential legal event in the history of the American tobacco industry was the Master Settlement Agreement of November 1998. The settlement resolved Medicaid cost-recovery lawsuits brought by the attorneys general of forty-six states against the four largest US tobacco companies: Philip Morris, R.J. Reynolds, Brown & Williamson, and Lorillard. Two additional states had reached separate settlements before the master agreement. The companies agreed to pay the states approximately $206 billion over the first twenty-five years, with payments continuing in perpetuity at roughly $9 billion per year, tied to cigarette sales volume. The companies also agreed to substantial advertising restrictions: no targeting of youth, no outdoor advertising, no cartoon characters in cigarette ads, no brand-name sponsorship of concerts or sporting events with substantial youth audiences, no transit advertising, and no branded merchandise. The companies also disbanded their trade associations and made millions of pages of internal documents public, creating the document archive that has been the foundation of subsequent tobacco-control research.

What the Master Settlement Agreement did not do matters more than what it did. It did not require the companies to admit that their products caused disease. It did not impose criminal penalties on the executives who had perjured themselves before Congress. It did not reduce cigarette production. It did not prevent the companies from continuing to operate profitably and at scale in markets where their products remained legal. The settlement was a financial penalty negotiated to avoid bankrupting the industry, not a moral reckoning. The companies have paid the agreed sums, absorbed the costs through price increases (which the states partly offset as tax revenue), and continued to operate. The state governments, for their part, have spent only a small fraction of the settlement money on the tobacco-control and smoking-cessation programs the agreement was nominally designed to support, with most of the money going to general state budgets.

The international regulatory environment is more variable. The WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, opened for signature in 2003 and now ratified by 182 parties covering over 90% of the world’s population, sets out a menu of policy measures, including tax increases, smoke-free environments, advertising bans, packaging warnings, and cessation support. The framework has produced real progress in countries that have implemented it seriously. Outside WHO MPOWER (an acronym for the FCTC’s six policy categories), implementation has been incomplete in most jurisdictions. Countries that have implemented MPOWER aggressively (Brazil, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Australia) have seen the largest declines in smoking. Countries that have not (Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Russia in places) have seen flat or rising rates.

Advertising regulation in the United States is now strict by international standards. Television and radio advertising of cigarettes has been banned since 1971. Print, billboard, and event-sponsorship restrictions are tight. Warning labels are mandatory and are becoming more graphic under the FDA’s evolving regulatory authority. In most of Europe, the situation is comparable. In most of the developing world, advertising constraints are nonexistent, and the same brands that cannot be advertised on American television run billboard campaigns across Lagos, Manila, and Jakarta.

The size of the business

The global tobacco industry generated roughly $900 billion in retail revenue in 2024. That figure puts tobacco at roughly half the size of the global pharmaceutical industry, which generated approximately $1.7 trillion the same year. Tobacco is roughly twice the size of the global soft drinks industry, which is around $400 billion. In raw economic terms, cigarettes are the largest single category within the world’s catalog of recreational poisons.

In 1995, the global tobacco market was roughly comparable in revenue to the global pharmaceutical market, with both in the $200-$300 billion range. The pharmaceutical industry has expanded six- to eightfold since then, driven by aging populations, biologic drug pricing, and the patent extension games the FDA permits. Tobacco has expanded roughly three- to fourfold, almost entirely from emerging-market growth and price increases in developed markets that absorb excise taxes. The pharmaceutical industry has overtaken tobacco as the larger predatory pathological industry, but which is more obviously lethal per dollar of revenue is unclear.

The industry is highly concentrated. The largest players are Philip Morris International (roughly $35 billion in 2024 revenue), Altria (the spun-off US arm of the former Philip Morris USA), British American Tobacco (roughly $35 billion), Japan Tobacco, Imperial Brands, and the state-owned China National Tobacco Corporation, which is by far the largest cigarette producer on earth but whose revenue is harder to compare because it operates as a Chinese state monopoly. The Western multinational tobacco companies have spent the past decade aggressively diversifying into electronic cigarettes, heated-tobacco products (Philip Morris’s IQOS is the most prominent), and nicotine pouches (Altria and Philip Morris both have major positions), in anticipation of the long-term decline of combustible cigarettes in their developed-market home territories.

Nicotine patches, Parkinson’s disease, and the Ardis claim

The chiropractor Bryan Ardis has been promoting nicotine patches as a treatment for Parkinson’s disease and a long list of other conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, and autism. These claims have circulated widely on alternative-health podcasts and social media. The clinical evidence supporting them is thin, in places nonexistent, and in the case of Parkinson’s, the literature now contains a substantial body of evidence pointing the other way.

The starting point is a well-established epidemiological observation. People who smoke cigarettes have a substantially lower rate of developing Parkinson’s disease than non-smokers. This inverse association has been replicated in dozens of studies over decades. The size of the effect is roughly a 40 to 50 percent reduction in Parkinson’s incidence among long-term smokers compared to never-smokers. The association is strong enough that researchers in the field treat it as real rather than a statistical artifact.

The two principal hypotheses are that something in tobacco (most plausibly nicotine, though other components of the smoke are also candidates) is neuroprotective and prevents the loss of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra, or that the personality traits that predispose to Parkinson’s disease (a constellation that includes risk aversion, reduced novelty-seeking, and reduced impulsivity) also reduce the likelihood of taking up smoking, making the smoking-Parkinson’s association a confounded artifact of the personality association. The two hypotheses have different implications for treatment. If nicotine itself is neuroprotective, then giving nicotine to a person with Parkinson’s should help. If the association is confounded by personality, then giving nicotine should not help.

The neuroprotection hypothesis was supported by animal models. Rodent and non-human primate models of Parkinson’s disease (typically chemically induced with MPTP or 6-hydroxydopamine) showed that nicotine pretreatment reduced the severity of the resulting movement disorder. The mechanism is presumed to involve nicotinic acetylcholine receptors on dopaminergic neurons, with a downstream effect on neuronal survival or function. The preclinical data were sufficient to motivate human trials.

The largest human trial to date is NIC-PD, a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study conducted at 24 sites in the United States and Germany. The trial enrolled 163 patients with early Parkinson’s disease who were not yet taking dopamine-replacement medications. Half received transdermal nicotine patches titrated up to 28 milligrams per day, the highest generally tolerated dose. The other half received placebo patches. Both groups were followed for 52 weeks of treatment, followed by an 8-week washout. The primary endpoint was the change in the Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale, the standard clinical measure. The results, published in 2024, found no benefit of nicotine over placebo on either the primary or the secondary endpoints. The nicotine group progressed slightly faster than the placebo group, though the difference was within the noise. The investigators concluded that transdermal nicotine does not slow Parkinson’s progression.

A 2024 meta-analysis pooled results from NIC-PD with four earlier, smaller trials. Across 346 patients, the pooled estimate showed no significant short-term or long-term effect of nicotine on motor symptoms or activities of daily living. The clinical literature is now reasonably clear: nicotine, delivered via patch to a patient with established Parkinson’s, does not produce the disease-modifying or symptom-improving effect that the epidemiology had suggested it might.

What Ardis claims in his media appearances goes beyond the literature. He has presented a single anecdote about a Parkinson’s patient whose symptoms reportedly disappeared after seven days of patch use, implying that the patches cure the disease. He has extended the claim to Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, and autism, each of which has its own literature that I will briefly note. None of the claims is supported by the standard of evidence required to recommend the patches as a treatment.

Regarding Alzheimer’s disease, the literature suggests that nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonists may confer cognitive benefits in mild cognitive impairment and early Alzheimer’s. The MIND study and some smaller trials of nicotine patches have shown modest cognitive improvements that have not translated into clinically meaningful disease modification. If a benefit exists, it is much smaller than marketing suggests. For multiple sclerosis, there is no clinical trial evidence supporting nicotine as a treatment. For ulcerative colitis, the literature is somewhat more supportive: transdermal nicotine has been studied as an adjunct to standard therapy and has shown modest benefit in some trials, although it has not displaced standard treatments, and its side-effect profile (cardiovascular, nausea, dependence) limits its utility. For autism, there is no credible evidence supporting nicotine as a treatment, and recommending nicotine to children would be flatly contraindicated by the molecule’s addictive and cardiovascular effects.

Do people become dependent on nicotine patches? Yes, though less readily than on cigarettes, because the slow, steady delivery does not produce the pulsatile dopamine signal that drives cigarette addiction. The clinical literature on patch dependence describes a minority of users (roughly 10 to 20 percent of those using patches for cessation) who continue using them beyond the recommended duration. Some of those users return to smoking when they stop using the patches. Whether the patches were developed by the tobacco industry is more nuanced: the original transdermal nicotine patch was developed in the 1980s by academic researchers at UCLA and licensed to pharmaceutical companies (initially Marion Merrell Dow and Ciba-Geigy), not by the tobacco industry directly. However, the major tobacco companies have since acquired nicotine-replacement and pouch businesses as part of their diversification. The patches do not require a prescription in the United States and are available over the counter at standard pharmacy prices.

Nicotine is the addictive driver and a serious cardiovascular toxin, but the carcinogen burden responsible for killing the most cigarette smokers lies almost entirely outside the nicotine fraction. The tar, the combustion products, and polonium-210 are the cancer drivers. A tobacco researcher who once told me that nicotine was the worst chemical in tobacco was either using “worst” to mean “most responsible for the cigarette’s addictive grip” (in which case the claim is correct) or “most responsible for the disease” (in which case the claim is incorrect). The cigarette would not be the deadly product it is without nicotine, because no one would smoke fifteen cigarettes a day without dependence, but the deaths themselves are caused mostly by what comes along for the ride.

Depopulation by design

The promotion of tobacco use over the past century was part of a broader pattern of globalist influence aimed at increasing population mortality. The major tobacco companies operated for forty years as a coordinated cartel that suppressed knowledge of their product’s lethality. The cartel was organized through trade associations (the Tobacco Industry Research Committee, later the Council for Tobacco Research, and the Tobacco Institute). It operated across national borders, influenced regulatory agencies through revolving-door employment, lobbying, and litigation, and captured a significant share of the academic biomedical research apparatus through funded scientific programs designed to produce noise on the question of causation. The internal documents released through the Master Settlement Agreement establish each of these claims as a matter of public record.

It is also documented that the tobacco industry, once driven out of advertising in developed countries by litigation and regulation, aggressively migrated to the developing world. Targeting women, children, and low-income populations in Asia, Africa, and Latin America has been the explicit corporate strategy of multinational tobacco companies for the past three decades. The same brands that cannot be advertised on American television are billboarded across Lagos and Karachi. The same companies that paid $206 billion to settle U.S. state attorney general lawsuits are operating without comparable accountability in jurisdictions where the legal infrastructure is lacking.

If you don’t understand that this is a deliberate depopulation strategy orchestrated by a coordinated globalist apparatus, you didn’t bother to read the confessions and evidence in the two links in the first section.

The pattern appears across the tobacco, sugar, ultra-processed-food, opioid, vaccine-injury concealment apparatus, and captured pharmaceutical regulatory complex. They all share a recognizable structure: a profitable industry, coordinated denial of harm, a captured regulatory body, a compliant media, and a death toll borne disproportionately by populations with less political power.

What comes next

Eight million people will die from tobacco use in the next twelve months. The vast majority will be in countries whose names are unfamiliar to the American reader and whose populations have not had access to the public-health infrastructure that drove smoking out of the American middle class. The American cigarette story is winding down. The global cigarette story is not.

The pattern of the cigarette century is: a profitable industry sells a slow-acting poison. The harm becomes scientifically visible. The industry suppresses the science, captures the regulators, buys the media, and continues operating as long as the suppression holds. Eventually, the suppression breaks. Litigation forces accountability, advertising restrictions take effect, and the industry migrates to less-regulated markets. The cost of the latency between the science becoming clear and regulation catching up is forty thousand to half a million deaths per year, depending on the industry. The reader who has watched this play out with tobacco, opioids, COVID jabs, sugar, ultra-processed foods, and the captured cancer industry has seen the pattern enough times to recognize the next one when it arrives. The reader’s job is to recognize it earlier than his parents and grandparents recognized the cigarette.

Postscript: My stressed-out state of mind and my willingness to casually risk my health by smoking now seem inexplicable to me. Back then, life seemed to stretch before me like an infinite, never-ending tapestry. I was encouraged to try cigarettes on a climbing trip by my supposed amigo, Herb Laeger. He was the old friend, and I was the young one. But I have no one to blame for any of this but myself.

I was quickly addicted, at least at the low level I described above. I don’t seem to have suffered any adverse consequences from my decade-long bad habit, but that is what someone says when he jumps off the 47th floor on his way past the 35th.

This saying was my father’s, and he finally hit the ground when he died of ALS in his late 70s. We both enjoyed telling jokes and laughing at them ourselves. This seems innocent to me, but it is an ongoing source of annoyance for my wife.

Selected references

World Health Organization: Tobacco fact sheet. The principal current global summary of tobacco mortality, prevalence, and regional patterns.

CDC: Current Cigarette Smoking Among Adults in the United States. The US national survey data on adult smoking prevalence, the historical decline curve, and demographic breakdowns.

UCSF Academic Senate: Tobacco CEOs’ statements to Congress, April 14, 1994. Transcript of the seven tobacco executives swearing under oath that nicotine is not addictive.

National Association of Attorneys General: The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. The settlement document itself and the regulatory restrictions it imposed.

UCLA Health: Big Tobacco knew radioactive particles in cigarettes posed cancer risk. The Karagueuzian analysis of internal industry documents on polonium-210.

NEJM Evidence: Transdermal Nicotine Treatment and Progression of Early Parkinson’s Disease (NIC-PD). The largest randomized trial of nicotine patches in early Parkinson’s disease, showing no benefit.

Science Feedback: No evidence for Bryan Ardis’ claim that nicotine cures Parkinson’s and other diseases. The fact-check of the specific claims circulating in alternative-health media.

Our World in Data: Smoking. The aggregate global statistics on smoking prevalence and mortality, drawn from the Global Burden of Disease study and the WHO data.

JNCI Cancer Spectrum: Exclusive Cigarette, Cigar, Pipe, and Smokeless Tobacco Use With Overall and Cause-Specific Mortality in the United States. The contemporary US mortality data comparing the different tobacco products.

Chapter Two: Tolerance and Withdrawal

Summary

● Nearly every drug in this book works the same way in the body. It is taken for relief, the body adapts to it, and the relief fades.

● Tolerance means the dose stops working. The body resets its baseline for the chemical, so the old dose does nothing, and the patient climbs to a higher one.

● Withdrawal is the same adaptation manifesting when the drug is removed. The symptoms are often worse than the original complaint and are frequently mistaken for it.

● This resemblance is the trap. The patient takes the drug again, feels better, and concludes he needs it, even though what he has treated is the withdrawal the drug itself produced.

● Understanding this one mechanism makes every chapter that follows legible. The particulars vary from drug to drug, but the machinery underneath remains the same.

Comment: I spent nine years taking clonazepam, a drug I did not need, convinced I was treating anxiety. Soon after starting it, I was treating the withdrawal effects of the drug itself. Every night, I quieted a nervous system that was only nervous because it had spent the day without the last dose. It took me most of a decade to see the circle I was standing in, and I am a physician who prescribed these things to other people. If it fooled me, it can fool anyone, which is why this short chapter comes before the rest.

One mechanism underlies almost every drug in this book. It is not complicated and requires no medical degree. It requires only that you follow one physiological fact: when a person repeatedly takes a drug, the body adapts to it. This is not a malfunction but the body doing exactly what a living system is built to do, which is to hold itself steady against whatever pushes on it. Push it with a chemical every day, and it pushes back, adjusting its receptors and chemistry until the drug becomes the new normal and the body is once again in balance, only now that balance depends on the drug.

Tolerance

The first consequence of this adaptation is tolerance. The dose that worked last month works less well this month because the body has adjusted. The opioid that once erased the pain now only softens it. The sleeping pill that once brought a full night’s sleep now brings only a few broken hours. The drink that once loosened the evening now barely registers. Nothing has gone wrong with the drug. The body has shifted its own baseline, and the drug is now merely holding the line rather than crossing it.

The patient facing this has one obvious move, and it is the wrong one. He takes more, and a higher dose crosses the line again, brings back the effect he wanted, and buys some time until the body adapts to the higher dose as well and the whole process repeats. This is why the doses in every one of these drug stories climb over time and almost never fall. The heavy user is not weak or greedy. He is chasing a moving target that moves precisely because he is chasing it.

Withdrawal

The second consequence is withdrawal, which is tolerance seen from the other direction. If the body has spent months or years adapting to a daily chemical, removing that chemical leaves all that adaptation exposed and running with nothing to push against. The systems that recalibrated around the drug now overshoot in the opposite direction.

The specific symptoms depend on the drug, but the pattern is always the same. The person who stops opioids has cramping, sweating, a racing pulse, and a wave of anxiety. The person who stops a benzodiazepine or a sleeping pill experiences rebound anxiety and insomnia worse than when he started with. The person who stops drinking experiences tremor and agitation and, in the worst cases, seizures that can kill him. In every case, the body is not breaking down. It is doing the opposite of what it did while adapting, and it will keep doing so until the adaptation unwinds, which can take days, weeks, or, in some cases, many months.

The trap

Now put the two halves together, because the combination is what makes these drugs so hard to quit and so profitable to sell. The withdrawal symptoms tend to resemble, almost exactly, the very complaint the drug was first taken to treat. And they are almost always worse than the original.

The man who took a tranquilizer for anxiety gets, when he stops, an anxiety more savage than the one that first sent him to the doctor. The woman who took an opioid for pain becomes, when she stops, more sensitive to pain than she was before she ever started. The person who took a sleeping pill for a few bad nights, when stopping it, cannot sleep at all. To someone living inside this, the meaning seems obvious, and it points him in the wrong direction. He does not think the drug has done this to me. He thinks, look how bad I am without the drug; I must still need it.

So he takes it again, and the symptoms lift because he has re-dosed the very dependence that produced them. The relief feels like proof that the drug is medicine and that the underlying problem was real all along. He is now treating withdrawal from a drug with more of that drug and calling it treatment for a disease that, in many cases, the drug itself created. He can stay in that circle for years. I stayed in it for nine.

Why this matters

This is the machinery, and it works whether or not anyone is scheming. A substance that produces tolerance and a punishing withdrawal will recruit its own customers, hold them against their will, and hand them a reason to stay that feels like their own private conclusion rather than anything a salesman told them. No marketing is required for the mechanism to work. The marketing, the captured agencies, the friendly doctors, and all the machinery described in the rest of this book are built on top of this physiological fact of dependence, but the dependence would function without any of it.

The drugs in the chapters ahead differ enormously in their chemistry, legality, and body count. What they share is an underlying pattern of adaptation, escalating dose, and withdrawal mistaken for the original disease. Keep this in mind as you read. Whenever you find a drug that appears to treat the very condition it is quietly causing, you are seeing this mechanism and the reason these products are so difficult to put down and so lucrative to keep selling.

Chapter Three: Opioids and Pain Management

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