RESOURCE: THE APOCALYPSE ALMANAC tells how to treat many diseases. It is a little tongue-in-cheek, but it has references and links.

Ann-Marie Michaels is a freedom warrior I met about a year ago after she had undergone a series of reversals. The Cabal had de-platformed her, and she lost her significant income from social media. She had also undergone a scorched-earth divorce. As I spoke to her, I realized that she was in the painful beginning stages of menopause.

She wanted to do a podcast with me and had a fascinating story, but I realized that if she took bioidentical hormones, she would be a far more confident and powerful presence. So, I told her that if I were in her shoes, I would see a specialist and start them. She read Hormone Secrets and found a nurse practitioner who prescribed to help her.

All divorces are painful. Our former spouses are bound to us chemically and emotionally, and separation is inevitably a trial—I know because it happened to me. Despite their shared experiences and two kids, Ann-Marie’s ex-husband approached the process as if he was litigating with a former business partner who had stolen from him. Instead of compromising, he thought seeing it as a zero-sum game was wiser.

Ann-Marie was so vulnerable and upset about the situation that she signed what I would consider a contract of adhesion. This is legal jargon for a contract in which one party absolutely wins and one loses. Another factor was that an attorney did not represent her. These render the contract non-binding.

When a dog is chased down to a dead-end alley with tall fences all around that he cannot get over and no way out, what does he do? Like that dog, Ann-Marie jumped the wall. She will tell her story of learning the law and working toward solutions. Along the way, you will learn lessons of resilience and practical facts about the law.

My Journey: From Health Blogger to Constitutional Law Advocate

Introduction

Hello everyone. My name is Ann Marie Michaels, and today, I want to share my journey with you - from being a health blogger to advocating for constitutional law and personal freedom. My story involves many challenges: being de-platformed from social media, losing significant income, going through a difficult divorce, and learning to navigate the legal system without an attorney. But it's also a story of resilience, discovery, and empowerment that can help many of you facing similar struggles.

My Early Health Journey

You must know a bit about my background to understand where I am now. My health journey began back in 1995 when I discovered I had rheumatoid arthritis. I was only 25 years old, and doctors told me I'd likely end up in a wheelchair. It was a degenerative condition with "no known cause," they said.

I now believe this condition was triggered by vaccines I received when transferring colleges. Within six months of receiving multiple shots in one day at my new university, I developed such severe joint pain that I could barely get out of bed. The conventional medical establishment offered little hope, so I began researching alternatives.

Through a combination of dietary changes—primarily going gluten-free—supplements, chiropractic care, and intensive detoxification, I completely cured myself. This experience was transformative. I thought, "If I could heal this supposedly incurable condition, what else are they not telling us?"

This question led me to start a health blog in 2007, sharing what I'd learned about natural healing. Having spent a decade in Silicon Valley working in digital media for major companies, I understood online platforms and used that knowledge to grow my audience.

Building My Health Network

A year after starting my blog, I founded Village Green Network. I noticed many health bloggers were promoting products they didn't believe in to generate income. Drawing on my advertising background, I created a network connecting small farms and natural product companies with health bloggers. We grew to include about a thousand blogs, and by our fifth year, we were generating $1.3 million in revenue.

Our network became a force for change. We educated people about GMOs, raw milk, grass-fed meat, the dangers of seed oils, and other essential health topics nearly two decades before these became mainstream conversations. I still remember receiving an email from a mother whose nonverbal autistic son spoke for the first time after following the dietary protocols we advocated. When he said, "Mommy, I love you," I knew this was my life's purpose—helping people reclaim their health and their families.

The network operated on a simple model: we connected natural product companies and small farms with bloggers who genuinely valued their offerings. Instead of bloggers having to put "garbage food" ads on their sites, they could promote products they believed in. This approach benefited everyone - the brands got exposure to targeted audiences, bloggers earned fair compensation, and readers received authentic recommendations.

Managing a thousand bloggers wasn't easy—I often joke it was like "herding cats." But the community we built was revolutionary. Through collaborative promotion strategies, we helped bloggers grow from 10,000 monthly views to 100,000 views within months. In many ways, we were the shot heard around the world—like the first battle of the American Revolution on the village green that inspired our network's name.

The Censorship Begins

Then something changed. The year we hit the million-dollar mark, the regulatory agencies came after us. The FTC claimed we were engaging in fraud, though we were eventually able to prove our innocence. But the damage was done - the legal fees drained our resources, and competing networks poached our bloggers.

By 2019, I had rebuilt my blog to about $4,000 monthly income, working part-time while raising my children. Then, the systematic censorship began. That summer, Google completely wiped health bloggers like me from their algorithms, elevating corporate health sites instead. Pinterest started marking my links as spam—even innocuous content like chocolate chip cookie recipes. I was repeatedly put in "Facebook jail," and in 2020, I was permanently banned from Facebook, where I had 250,000 followers.

By 2021, I had also been banned from Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube. As a health blogger, I became a digital leper and virtually impossible to find online. It wasn't until January 2025 that I was finally allowed back on Facebook when some previously banned voices were reinstated.

The timing of the censorship is telling. It began in the summer of 2019, months before the global health crisis that would dominate 2020. Looking back, it's clear they were clearing the digital landscape of independent health voices before implementing policies requiring unified messaging. Those of us who had been researching and writing about natural immunity, detoxification, and questioning pharmaceutical interventions for years were systematically removed from the conversation.

Personal Challenges and Financial Abuse

While dealing with professional setbacks, my personal life was also unraveling. After my blogging network crashed in 2014, I became financially dependent on my husband. He cut me off from our joint bank accounts in 2015, giving me access only to credit cards for groceries. He tracked everything I spent.

At his mother's suggestion, I signed a postnuptial agreement. No assets were listed on it - they presented it as a way to protect him from IRS claims related to my business. I didn't realize that this document would later be used against me.

When my husband developed a heart condition, I researched natural remedies, including chlorine dioxide, which dramatically improved my health. Despite my efforts to help him, our relationship deteriorated. In late 2022, he threw me out at Christmas, moved his former college girlfriend in two months later, and used the postnuptial agreement to take nearly everything.

I've been forced to move six times in two years, living in rental properties and currently in an Airbnb, going month-to-month with my son. During this time, I haven't had custody of my daughter. Now 18, I haven't seen her regularly since she was 16.

What I didn't realize at the time was that what I experienced constituted financial abuse. In both California and Texas, cutting a spouse off from joint bank accounts is considered a form of domestic abuse. I was utterly vulnerable - trying to raise our children, rebuild my career after being censored, and navigate a marriage with someone who was increasingly hostile.

The rental situations have been particularly challenging. In one house, the landlord had failed to maintain the water heater properly, resulting in bacterial contamination that made me seriously ill for months. I gained weight, experienced chronic fatigue, and suffered persistent digestive issues. It wasn't until I prayed for guidance that I was directed to check the water heater, which the plumber described as producing "Mexico water."

Health Breakthroughs During Crisis

Despite these challenges, I continued exploring health solutions. When I discovered chlorine dioxide in 2022, it immediately transformed my energy levels. After just five hours, I went from needing regular sleep to feeling fully rested. My sinuses cleared, my dry eyes improved, and I felt tremendously energetic.

My exploration continued with silica water, which, based on Dr. Christopher Exley's research, helps remove aluminum from the body. I also discovered the LifeWave patches, which use far infrared technology to support the body's natural healing processes.

The connection between electrical frequencies and health became increasingly clear to me through the work of Dr. Jerry Tennant and others who describe humans as electrical beings. I began to understand that many of our chronic health issues stem from disrupted cellular energy and accumulated toxins.

Most recently, I've experienced remarkable weight loss through detoxification methods, including chlorine dioxide baths and enemas - losing 15 pounds in just 6-8 weeks after moving out of the contaminated rental property. This reinforced my belief that obesity and many chronic conditions are primarily related to toxin exposure rather than caloric intake or genetics.

The Turning Point: Constitutional Law

Last year, after a lawyer told me I couldn't challenge the divorce decree, I felt utterly hopeless. That's when divine guidance led me to attend two conferences: the Freedom Law School conference in Florida and the Red Pill Expo in South Dakota.

At the Red Pill Expo's final session, I discovered Jack and Margie Flynn, constitutional law advocates. They hosted a seminar about using the Constitution to defend yourself without an attorney. I sat in amazement as people shared success stories - like a man who had $1,000 in driving fines reversed and continued to drive without a license legally.

After their presentation, I asked Margie if their methods could help my situation. She assured me they could. This began my journey into constitutional law, which has transformed my legal approach and worldview.

The Constitutional Law Method: Detailed Approach

The method I learned is both simple and powerful. It is based on the supremacy of the Constitution, which, according to Article 6, Section 2, is "the supreme law of the land." This means that if any contract, mandate, or local law violates your constitutional rights, it's null and void.

The foundation of this approach is the affidavit - which Jack and Margie call "the most powerful tool in court." An affidavit is simply a sworn statement of facts and evidence. Here's how the process works in detail:

Create a comprehensive affidavit: Document all relevant facts chronologically, supported by evidence. The affidavit must be factual, not emotional - stick to what happened, when it happened, and how it violated your constitutional rights. Avoid opinions or conclusions; let the facts speak for themselves. Attach supporting exhibits: Number each piece of evidence as an exhibit and reference them in your affidavit. This might include emails, text messages, bank statements, photographs, medical records, or other documentation supporting your claims. Have the affidavit notarized: This transforms your statement into a legally binding document. You'll need to sign it in the presence of a notary public, swearing under penalty of perjury that everything stated is true. Send via certified mail with return receipt: This creates an official record that the other party received your affidavit. Always keep copies of all receipts and tracking information. Include a clear response timeframe: Specify exactly how many days (typically 5-30 days) the recipient has to respond with their notarized affidavit contradicting your claims—state explicitly that they must respond point-by-point with factual evidence, not opinions or legal arguments. State the consequence of non-response: Include language that clearly states: "If you do not respond with a point-by-point rebuttal supported by facts and evidence within [X] days, your non-response will be taken as tacit agreement that all statements contained herein are true, correct, and complete, and may be used as evidence in any future proceedings." File with the court after non-response: Once the deadline passes with no response (which happens 99% of the time), you can file a motion based on the unrebutted affidavit. The affidavit now stands as a fact in the court record.

This process leverages an important legal principle: unrebutted claims are truth in law. When someone fails to rebut specific factual claims they've been formally presented with, they've essentially admitted to them through silence.

This this gen’s genius is bypassing the traditional legal system's complexity. Lawyers and judges have created a labyrinthine system of procedures and jargon that intimidates ordinary citizens. But at its core, our legal system still rests on constitutional foundations that can't be legitimately circumvented.

Confronting Authority: The Oath Challenge

A critical component of this method is holding judges accountable for their oath of office. Before proceedings begin, you must establish the judge's constitutional obligations when you enter the courtroom.

When the judge asks if you're ready to proceed, respond: "No, Your Honor. Before we begin, I must make a statement for the record." Then ask: "You have sworn an oath to defend and protect the Constitution of the United States of America. Is that correct?"

Most judges initially refuse to answer, saying things like "I don't answer questions" or "Let's proceed with the case." But persistence is key. I typically respond: "I will take your non-response to mean that you did take that oath and are bound by it in these proceedings."

After asking this question in multiple hearings, my judge finally acknowledged his oath. This is significant because it establishes on the record that the judge is bound by constitutional principles in his rulings. If he subsequently violates those principles, he has effectively admitted to breaching his oath - grounds for removal from office.

Jack and Margie have successfully used this approach to remove nearly 50 judges in New Mexico who consistently violated constitutional rights. The method works because it forces officials to either acknowledge their obligations to uphold the Constitution or publicly refuse to do so - neither of which is comfortable for them.

My Legal Journey Using This Method

In January 2025, I filed a motion to vacate the judgment in my divorce due to "fraud upon the court." I argued that the original divorce decree was fraudulent because my constitutional rights were violated - I never received proper discovery of assets. The postnuptial agreement that formed the basis of the settlement wasn't properly executed.

The first time I walked into court representing myself, I was terrified. The judge and my ex-husband's lawyer looked at me with what I can only describe as contempt. But I remembered what Jack and Margie taught me about establishing the judge's oath.

My ex-husband had dumped $260,000 of tax debt on me while claiming that the 50 Bitcoin he owned in 2021 (worth approximately $5 million at peak value) had mysteriously disappeared. Yet two years later, he was suddenly "retired" - a suspicious financial situation that deserved scrutiny.

I've been to court about five times now, and with each appearance, my confidence grows. I've gone from being 80% scared to less than 5% scared. I've even cross-examined my ex-husband, which was empowering after years of feeling voiceless in our relationship.

Freedom from financial stress is one of the most liberating aspects of representing yourself. Attorneys charge $300-500 per hour, creating immense pressure during every conversation and filing. When you represent yourself, you can be thorough without watching the clock.

Applying These Principles Beyond Divorce

I've begun applying these constitutional principles to other aspects of my life. For example, one of my landlords withheld my security deposit after I moved out of the contaminated property. Under Texas law, landlords must return deposits within 30 days or face penalties of up to three times the amount.

I sent the landlord a formal notice that I intended to sue, and he returned half the deposit but demanded I sign an agreement not to discuss my experience online in exchange for the remainder. I refused on First Amendment grounds and am now preparing to sue for approximately $18,000 (three times the full deposit plus damages related to the water contamination).

For this case, I'm using AI tools like Grok to help draft my legal documents. I simply explained my situation, and it helped me create a professionally formatted affidavit and small claims motion that I could modify to fit my specific circumstances. This technology democratizes legal document preparation that would previously have required expensive legal assistance.

I'm also preparing cases against:

My previous landlord who withheld a deposit claiming "lint in the dryer" and "trash in the trash can"

Five technology companies that censored and de-platformed me without due process

My ex-husband for continuing financial fraud and parental alienation

The beauty of this approach is that there are minimal costs - just the court filing fees - and no need to pay attorneys who often fail to represent your best interests anyway.

The Elephant in the Room: Why This Knowledge is Suppressed

Many people ask why this constitutional approach is so effective and isn't more widely known. The answer lies in the "The elephant and the blind men" parable. In this ancient story, several blind men touch different parts of an elephant—one feels the trunk and thinks it's a snake, another touches the leg and thinks it's a tree, etc. None can perceive the whole animal.

Our legal and healthcare systems operate on the same principle of compartmentalization. Lawyers specialize in narrow fields and rarely question the fundamental constitutional basis of our legal system. They've been trained to navigate the complex procedural maze rather than challenge its legitimacy.

Similarly, doctors specialize in specific body systems without addressing root causes or viewing health holistically. Both professions use specialized jargon to maintain their position as gatekeepers - creating dependency and justifying high fees.

Just as I discovered that the body can heal itself given the right conditions, I've learned that we can navigate the legal system successfully when we understand its constitutional foundations. Both journeys require breaking through artificial barriers created by "experts" who often serve systems rather than people.

Health and Constitutional Freedom Are Connected

I've realized that the health freedom I've advocated for years and constitutional freedom are deeply interconnected. The same systems that suppress healing information also erode our legal rights.

Last year, while dealing with all this legal upheaval, I experienced another health challenge with the contaminated water. This experience reinforced my belief that most health problems - including obesity - are related to toxins, metals, and parasites rather than calories or genetics. When you detox properly, healing happens naturally.

Similarly, when you understand your constitutional rights, you can free yourself from legal systems designed to exploit those who don't know better. Both journeys require questioning authority, researching alternatives, and taking personal responsibility.

The parallel extends further: Just as pharmaceutical companies have captured regulatory agencies and medical education, the legal bar associations and judicial system have created artificial barriers to accessing justice. Both systems benefit from keeping people dependent, confused, and afraid.

Looking Forward: Eden Revival

All these experiences have led me to create a new venture called Eden Revival. My vision is to build a platform connecting five key groups: people seeking information, influencers sharing knowledge, farmers providing clean food, natural healthcare practitioners, and small businesses creating healthy products.

Members will pay a small monthly fee to access forums, local meetups, and annual conferences. Early joiners will be grandfathered in at half price ($1.50-2 per month instead of $3-4). Through this platform, I'll offer free classes on health topics (chlorine dioxide, silica water, detoxification) and constitutional law (writing affidavits, filing motions, self-representation).

Eden Revival represents a return to fundamental principles—both in health and governance. The name reflects my belief that we need to return to natural law and live in harmony with creation. In Eden, humans had a direct connection with their Creator, abundant natural food, and freedom from artificial systems of control. That's what I'm working to restore, even if initially on a small scale.

The platform will start simply - an online forum where people can connect, share experiences, and find local resources. Over time, it will grow to include regional meetups, an annual conference, and merchandise that promotes our message of freedom and natural living. But more importantly, it will create a parallel community of informed, empowered individuals who can navigate health and legal challenges without dependency on corrupted systems.

The Spiritual Dimension

Throughout this journey, I've maintained faith that everything happens for a reason. If I hadn't gone through my business collapse, censorship, divorce, and health challenges, I wouldn't have discovered these constitutional methods that can help many others.

I believe we're living in biblical times, as foretold in Revelation. The Greek word "pharmakeia," translated as "sorcery," refers to our modern pharmaceutical industry, which has bewitched many. The prophecy that "all the leaders of the world will deceive all the people" is visible today.

Dr. Yoho shared his metaphor of a dog chased down an alley with tall fences. When cornered, the dog must find a way to jump the fence. That's what I've done and am teaching others to do.

The beauty of constitutional law is that our rights are unalienable - not "inalienable" as often misstated. The difference is crucial: unalienable means you cannot put a lien on them. Like a property lien, your rights cannot be taken away or transferred to another party. Our Creator guarantees them.

This understanding transforms how you move through the world. When you know your rights cannot legitimately be taken from you - only violated temporarily - you approach authority figures differently. You recognize that they derive their authority from the consent of the governed, not from inherent power.

Practical Steps for Anyone Facing Legal Challenges

For those of you facing legal challenges, here are specific steps you can take today:

Educate yourself on constitutional principles: Start with the Constitution itself, particularly the Bill of Rights. Then explore resources from Jack and Margie Flynn on Rumble (they don't have a YouTube presence due to censorship). Master the affidavit process: Learn to write clear, factual affidavits documenting constitutional violations. Remember to focus on facts not emotions, include supporting evidence, and clearly state the consequence of non-response. Never hire an attorney without testing their constitutional knowledge: Ask potential lawyers direct questions about constitutional supremacy, unalienable rights, and whether they've ever challenged a judge's oath of office. Their responses will tell you everything about their willingness to represent your interests truly. Document everything: Keep meticulous records of all interactions with authorities, including audio recordings where legal. Most states allow recording if one party (you) consents. These become powerful evidence in affidavits. Connect with others using these methods: Find local groups practicing constitutional law principles. Share experiences and strategies. The system depends on individuals feeling isolated and powerless. Use technology wisely: AI tools can help draft professional legal documents. Platforms like Grok, ChatGPT, and Claude can format affidavits, motions, and other legal paperwork that would previously require expensive assistance. Start small: Practice with minor issues like traffic tickets or small claims before tackling major challenges. Build your confidence and refine your approach. Always remain calm and professional. Emotional outbursts in court undermine your credibility. Speak clearly and address the judge respectfully, but firmly establish constitutional principles at the outset.

Conclusion

So, where am I now in my legal battles? I'm still fighting with growing confidence. I've learned that the only way to lose is to give up. Margie told me that if you persist, you will eventually win because the Constitution guarantees your rights.

My financial situation remains challenging. I live month-to-month, teach classes online, and accept donations through Give Send Go, Cash App, and Venmo. But I'm no longer afraid of what comes next - starting businesses, forming relationships, or facing authorities.

What I've gained through this journey is far more valuable than what I've lost. I've discovered that we're not helpless against corrupt systems. We don't need expensive gatekeepers to navigate health or legal challenges. We have the Constitution, natural healing methods, and most importantly, each other.

I invite you to join me on this journey toward health and legal sovereignty. Sign up for my Detox and Heal class, where I'll teach you the basics of natural health. Follow my progress as I launch Eden Revival. Learn how to write your affidavits and represent yourself in court.

Remember, we're not powerless against corrupt systems—whether medical, legal, or governmental. We have the Constitution, natural healing methods, and each other. Together, we can create the Eden Revival we're all longing for—a return to the world as it was meant to be, where we live freely, healthily, and according to natural law.

Thank you for listening to my story. I'm confident that if you don't give up, you, too, will find your way to jump your fence.

Yoho final comment: I asked Ann Marie to remind me never to get on her bad side…

