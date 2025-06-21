365. BONUS POST ABOUT A HERO: ALASTAIR JESSEL'S APPROACH TO NATURAL MEDICINE AND CHLORINE DIOXIDE

Resources here for you:

Alastair Jessel is another new-wave medical provider. People like him without degrees or certifications face opposition from the medical and corporate establishments because if they catch on, they will outcompete and destroy Rockefeller medicine. Jessel learned about chlorine dioxide, and after only a few years in business, his practice is half cancer care.

My readers are aware of the financial and therapeutic corruption in oncology—it is the most expensive specialty, and its success rate is among the lowest. The saddest part is that alternative medicine can now cure most cancers. We have affordable and readily available treatments that include chlorine dioxide, fenbendazole, ivermectin, iodine, bioidentical hormones, and hyperbaric oxygen. See How to cure cancer in your kitchen with online purchases for more information. If you are new to chlorine dioxide, start by reading “Chlorine Dioxide (CD) for Beginners.”

Raided by Regulators, Validated by Results: Inside London's Underground Cancer Treatment Revolution

I am a serial entrepreneur who has spent my life building businesses across diverse industries. My career began in the City of London as a stockbroker, where I specialized in the Japanese stock market for nine years, working with investment trusts worldwide. This financial background gave me the analytical skills and risk assessment abilities that would prove valuable in my later ventures.

After leaving the financial sector, I transitioned into retail by starting a stone tile business. Over ten years, I built it into the largest natural stone tile retailer in the UK, operating eight shops across the South of England. The success of this venture demonstrated my ability to scale operations and understand market dynamics. I sold this business in 2004 and briefly relocated to Dubai, where I replicated the same business model. My timing proved fortunate as I exited the Dubai market before the economic crash.

Returning to the UK, I embarked on what might seem an unusual pivot - starting an ice cream business. This venture grew to generate over a million dollars in annual turnover within ten years. I supplied major UK supermarkets, high-end restaurants, and notable venues, including Wembley and Arsenal Football Club. I sold this business in 2016 and then spent several years demolishing and rebuilding my own house.

The foundation for my current work emerged from a practical problem. One of my Battersea shops, which had been the largest on the street during my stone tile business, became vacant when the tenant went bankrupt. With retail struggling due to internet commerce, the property sat empty for months. As an entrepreneur, I saw this challenge as an opportunity and began exploring alternative uses for the substantial space.

Discovery of Energy Enhancement Systems and Alternative Healing

Three years ago, I opened Battersea Park Clinic in a 2800-square-foot space. My initial focus centered on the Energy Enhancement System (EES), a frequency-based healing technology that utilizes photonics. I installed a 24-unit system, making mine the first such facility in the UK among approximately 600-700 sites worldwide operating this technology.

The EE system operates at 80 times the strength of typical pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) devices, creating a powerful healing environment. Clients can feel the vibrations in my reception area before entering the treatment room. During sessions, 80-90% of people fall asleep in the zero-gravity chairs. The system allows for flexible scheduling, where clients can book one-hour sessions, two-hour sessions, or overnight stays, during which they sleep in the room for up to 11 hours.

Treatment requirements vary significantly depending on the severity of the condition. Cancer patients typically need 200-400 hours in a 24-unit system, while epileptic conditions usually resolve within 60-100 hours. I have witnessed remarkable recoveries: people who went through car windscreens, chronic migraine sufferers, epileptics, and various other conditions achieving complete healing.

However, I discovered the EE system had limitations. While approximately 70% of clients experienced healing, 30% showed no improvement. This success rate, though impressive, left me seeking additional modalities to approach 100% effectiveness. I began expanding my offerings with a hyperbaric oxygen chamber and red light panels.

Introduction to Chlorine Dioxide and Transformative Results

Nearly a year ago, chlorine dioxide entered my practice and revolutionized my treatment outcomes. I conducted extensive research, studying the 96-page protocol from theuniversalantidote.com and examining various preparation methods. Despite having no chemistry background, I was determined to implement this therapy safely.

I chose to follow Dr. Andreas Kalker’s method for producing chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) rather than the traditional MMS approach. Reading about the safety features of his method versus MMS, I wanted to eliminate any risk of harm to the client. I work with many elderly people who might make dosing errors, and I have heard accounts of people poisoning themselves with excessive amounts. Given the potential for regulatory scrutiny, I take the most conservative approach possible.

Yoho comment: This is an overstatement, and MMS is just as safe as CDS, more convenient, and potentially more effective. There are no reported fatalities with either, but uncomfortable Herxheimer reactions are routine if you start with too much too fast.

My experience with chlorine dioxide has been extraordinary. The response times and healing outcomes exceed anything I have encountered in my years of practice. This product has become the most critical supplement in my clinic, representing what I consider the most significant medical discovery in a century.

The results speak for themselves. Cancer clients who had achieved 85% improvement with the EE system reached complete healing after adding chlorine dioxide. I have documented cases where terminally ill patients, bedridden and unable to function, returned to normal activities within 48 hours of starting chlorine dioxide therapy. One client went from being bedridden to chopping logs within this timeframe.

For long COVID cases, the combination of chlorine dioxide and nicotine patches produces remarkable recoveries. Patients who have been bedridden for a month consistently return to normal function within 12 hours of treatment initiation. This rapid response time challenges conventional medical understanding and demonstrates the power of these protocols.

Clinical Operations and Treatment Protocols

My clinic operates 24 hours a day, six days a week, treating a diverse range of conditions with integrated approaches. Currently, approximately 50% of my clients have cancer, making me a destination for holistic cancer treatment in London. I have become known as "Mr. Chlorine Dioxide" in the UK, though this recognition brings both opportunities and regulatory challenges.

My treatment philosophy combines multiple modalities rather than relying on single treatments for healing. Clients typically receive the EE system, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red light treatment, chlorine dioxide protocols, and detoxification support. I also incorporate lymphatic drainage massage, acupuncture, and other supportive therapies through practitioners who rent space in my facility.

The detoxification process following EE system sessions requires specific protocols. Since our bodies become positively charged during treatment, we must use negatively charged sea salt to chelate and remove toxins. Clients soak in sea salt baths for 20 minutes after sessions, allowing their bodies to release heavy metals and other toxins. The salt bath contains a large cup of sea salt, along with additives such as borax, baking soda, bentonite clay, green tea, and charcoal.

For clients without access to bathtubs, which are less common in London than in the US, I provide a kilogram of this salt mixture for washing. The magnetic charge release occurs when the salted water comes into contact with the skin, regardless of whether it is fully immersed. Under purple light, clients can see heavy metals precipitating at the bottom of their bath water during the first treatments.

Yoho comment: I take borax daily mixed with salt at a one-to-five ratio and use it to salt my food. This substance, no more toxic than table salt, remains banned in Europe and Australia, while it is freely available in the United States as 20 Mule Team laundry detergent. It has proven efficacy against arthritis. See my Boron post HERE.

Specific Case Studies and Treatment Outcomes

One of my most remarkable cases involved a patient with Paget's disease, an extremely rare cancer affecting the groin area. In the United States, approximately 70 men develop this condition annually, while only five cases occur in the UK. This patient achieved about 85% improvement with the EE system alone but required additional intervention for complete healing.

After introducing chlorine dioxide and nitric oxide to his protocol, he achieved a clear PET scan. Unknown to me at the time, this patient was under the care of the professor of oncology at the University of London. The professor had recommended palliative surgery - removing skin from the groin area and replacing it with skin grafts from other body parts - expecting this would provide only temporary life extension.

When the patient returned with clear PET scan results, the professor expressed shock and curiosity about the treatment methods. However, the patient could not reveal the truth about chlorine dioxide therapy due to its banned status. He had to attribute his recovery to "holistic healing and frequency therapy" without mentioning the specific substances that achieved his cure.

This case demonstrates both the potential of these treatments and the regulatory constraints that prevent open discussion of effective therapies. The professor's amazement at seeing terminal cancer resolve completely highlights the gap between conventional oncology outcomes and what alternative approaches can achieve.

I have successfully treated various rare cancers using these integrated protocols. My approach prioritizes results over theoretical frameworks - if clients leave with clear PET scans and restored health, the specific attribution of healing to individual modalities becomes less important than the outcome itself.

Regulatory Challenges and Industry Resistance

In December, I experienced direct interference from the pharmaceutical industry when Food Standards Agency and Trading Standards officers raided my clinic. Big Pharma had sent someone with a concealed recording device to secretly record my staff discussing chlorine dioxide. This recording was then submitted anonymously to local council authorities, triggering the raid.

I received warnings from both the Food Standards Agency and the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Authority, threatening clinic closure unless I stopped promoting cancer cures. This direct action demonstrates the threat that effective alternative treatments pose to pharmaceutical profits.

The regulatory environment in the UK and Europe severely restricts access to beneficial substances. Books containing the words "cancer" or "vaccine" in their titles are banned from sale in the EU, forcing me to order medical literature from Amazon.com rather than Amazon.co.uk. This incurred expensive international shipping costs. The censorship extends to information that could help people make informed decisions about their health.

Big Pharma's influence extends throughout British institutions. London and Zurich are the two most significant pharmaceutical financial centers in Europe, outside the United States. The industry's power enables systematic suppression of competing treatments and information at the expense of patient lives.

The Daily Mail newspaper exemplifies the captured media landscape. They sent an undercover reporter to my clinic, paying for her to receive a full overnight treatment session. She wrote a 2000-word positive article about her experience, expressing genuine appreciation for the care and results. However, the newspaper refused to publish her article because it presented my work favorably rather than as the hit piece they desired. The reporter told me this was the first time in a hundred articles that her work had been rejected for being too positive.

I must carefully navigate legal restrictions that criminalize the recommendation or sale of certain substances. I can only "signpost" clients toward products like fenbendazole and ivermectin while ensuring they obtain these materials independently. The legal framework creates an absurd situation where I could face imprisonment for recommending substances that demonstrate clear healing benefits.

Advanced Protocols and Emerging Treatments

My protocols continue evolving as I explore additional treatment modalities. I recently began investigating the applications of DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide), although I have not yet implemented them clinically. For cancer patients, I recommend using fenbendazole according to either the 2-2-2 or 4-4-4 protocols. This involves taking the substance for three days, then taking four days off, and continuing for a minimum of six weeks or until achieving clear PET scans.

Yoho: See “How to cure cancer in your kitchen with online purchases” and my interview with Joe Tippens for more about this. He recommends staying on these agents indefinitely, several days a week after you have been initially cured.

Iodine represents another powerful intervention, particularly for glandular cancers. While general health maintenance requires 50 milligrams daily, cancer treatment demands 200-300 milligrams daily. These doses exceed conventional medical recommendations but reflect the therapeutic levels needed for cancer treatment.

Nitric oxide has become my preferred treatment for skin cancers and various skin conditions. I have studied under Dr. Nathan Bryan, who is regarded as the world's leading expert on nitric oxide therapy. Restoring nitric oxide levels has remarkable healing benefits for different skin conditions.

I have recently focused on postbiotics, specifically a product called Sanki, which I consider superior to traditional probiotics. While probiotics have absorption rates of 0-5%, postbiotics achieve 95-100% uptake because the fermentation process occurs in stainless steel tanks before consumption rather than requiring gut fermentation.

Sanki replicates the gut microbiome of centenarians in Blue Zones, particularly in Okinawa. Dr. Bejit Edeas, the microbiologist who developed this technology three decades ago, collected thousands of stool samples from 105-year-old residents of these regions. These individuals maintained remarkable health despite habits like heavy smoking, demonstrating the primacy of gut health in overall wellness.

Yoho comment: HERE is another viewpoint stating that the Blue Zone idea is a marketing construct that is entirely mythical. I am not sure what is true.

The postbiotic contains thousands of bacterial species compared to hundreds in products like kefir. After taking Sanki for six months, I have experienced significant improvements: softer facial skin, thicker hair with returning color, and enhanced energy levels. My partner, a former NHS nurse who was initially skeptical of alternative treatments, has experienced similar improvements in skin quality after two months of use.

Yoho comment: I bought some.

Treatment Philosophy and Future Directions

My approach focuses on addressing the root causes rather than the symptoms. For conditions like dementia, Alzheimer's, and type 3 diabetes, I focus on gut healing rather than neurological interventions. Patients should avoid harmful substances like statins and instead prioritize gut restoration as the foundation for systemic healing.

Autoimmune diseases fundamentally represent gut health problems. Stopping leaky gut syndrome using postbiotics addresses the underlying inflammatory processes driving these conditions. If gut health is optimized to centenarian levels, the body can produce the necessary nutrients internally, eliminating the need for external supplementation.

I wake up at 6 AM daily and study until 8:30 AM before starting my clinic work. Evening hours after 6:30 PM are dedicated to additional research. This intensive study schedule allows me to stay current with emerging treatments and optimize protocols for my clients.

My mission extends beyond personal profit. I deliberately located south of the Thames River, where costs are lower, making treatments accessible to struggling individuals rather than the wealthy clientele of Harley Street. This represents a calling to help people heal using inexpensive, effective remedies that pharmaceutical medicine ignores or suppresses.

This autumn, I plan to establish myself as the leading European distribution center for Sanki products. Currently, I must fly to the United States to obtain supplies because the EU classifies dietary supplements as pharmaceutical drugs, creating import barriers. This expansion will make postbiotic treatments more accessible throughout Europe.

My goal when starting the clinic three years ago was to reach the same level as top holistic clinics in the United States, as Europe lags approximately five years behind the United States in terms of alternative medicine. Through intensive study and protocol development, I have achieved unique treatment combinations that no other facility worldwide currently offers.

The integration of EE system technology, chlorine dioxide therapy, hyperbaric oxygen, red light treatment, and advanced postbiotics creates synergistic healing effects. Combined with proper detoxification protocols and targeted supplements like fenbendazole and high-dose iodine, these approaches can reverse stage four cancers and various other conditions that conventional medicine considers incurable.

Chlorine dioxide remains the centerpiece of my practice - the safest, most effective, and least expensive treatment I have ever used. It represents a revolution in healthcare that could eliminate approximately 4,000 pharmaceutical products if widely adopted. The industry's desperate efforts to suppress this information through raids, legal threats, and media manipulation only confirm its transformative potential.

My experience demonstrates that effective healing does not require expensive technologies or pharmaceutical interventions. Simple, natural substances combined with energy-based treatments can achieve results that surpass conventional medical outcomes while avoiding the devastating side effects of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgical interventions.

The future of medicine lies in these integrated approaches, which address underlying causes rather than merely managing symptoms. As more practitioners adopt similar protocols and regulatory restrictions eventually weaken, these treatments will revolutionize healthcare delivery and restore true healing to medical practice.

What is Mr. Jessel’s EESystem?

The Energy Enhancement System (EESystem) is not solely a PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) device, but PEMF is a core component. The EESystem combines several modalities, including:

Scalar energy fields

PEMF

Light (photon) therapy

Other frequency patterns, such as those based on the Fibonacci sequence. This is a famous mathematical sequence where each number is the sum of the two preceding ones. It defines the Golden Ratio, a concept worth reading about.

PEMF therapy is a well-established technology that uses pulsed electromagnetic fields to stimulate cellular activity, promote healing, and support various aspects of health. The EESystem incorporates PEMF by generating a wide range of pulsed electromagnetic frequencies, including the Schumann resonance.

This is a set of spectral peaks in the extremely low-frequency portion of the Earth's electromagnetic field spectrum, typically centered around 7.83 Hz. They synchronize with the body's natural rhythms and the Earth’s frequencies. Traditional PEMF devices utilize these frequencies and are FDA-approved for treatments that help heal bones, reduce pain, and achieve other health improvements.

Unlike standalone PEMF devices, the EESystem integrates PEMF with:

Scalar energy fields (claimed to be a unique, non-linear energy form, though not widely recognized in mainstream physics)

Photon (light) therapy

A specific arrangement of screens and computers to create a “bio-active energy field.”

When all these are used together, the therapeutic effects are thought to be amplified.

Scalar Energy

Scalar energy—also known as scalar waves, Tesla waves, or zero-point energy—is a theoretical form of energy that is distinct from traditional electromagnetic waves. Proponents claim that scalar energy is a stationary, self-sustaining wave that exists beyond the limitations of space and time, does not diminish over distance, and can penetrate all matter. It is often described as non-linear, non-Hertzian, and is described by various terms, including information fields, longitudinal waves, tachyons, orgone, and radiant energy.

Healing and Wellness: Advocates assert that scalar energy can harmonize the body’s energy systems, enhance cellular communication, promote healing, and balance the biofield. This is the energy that they believe surrounds the human body.

Energy Amplification: It is claimed to amplify other forms of energy, making it effective in combination with modalities like sound, light, or frequency-based therapies.

Technological Potential: Companies are exploring scalar energy for wireless energy transmission, secure communication, and clean, sustainable power sources.

Theoretical Issues: Scalar waves, as described by their proponents, do not align with established electromagnetic theory and are said to contradict principles such as the conservation of energy and the theory of relativity. This leads many physicists to question their existence in the forms claimed.

Skeptical Viewpoint: While scalar energy remains a topic of interest in alternative medicine and speculative physics, mainstream science regards it as unproven and often labels it as pseudoscience due to the lack of reproducible evidence and theoretical inconsistencies.

