READER RESOURCES:

Summary

• The revised and expanded edition of Hormone Secrets is in print at Lulu: a 277-page paperback with 30 chapters for $24.99.

• It is about a third longer than the 2021 book. New chapters cover vaginal estrogen, progesterone for men, how the hormones connect, thyroid for depression, the nutrients the thyroid needs, and exercise.

• The first edition told men never to take progesterone. I was wrong, and I now take 50 mg at bedtime.

• Thyroid grew from 2 chapters to 5 after I missed my hypothyroidism (low thyroid) for 8 months.

• Selenium is 200 micrograms per day. The first edition said 1 to 2 grams, an e…