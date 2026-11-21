READER RESOURCES:

The small red light.

Summary

· Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) damages the 5-millimeter center of the retina; 80 percent of cases are the dry type, which has no established treatment.

· Wet AMD is treated with injections into the eyeball, monthly at first. They cut legal blindness in the short run, but in a 7-year follow-up of 65 patients, atrophy had reached the center of the macula in nearly 90 percent.

· I wet my thenar eminence (the pad at the base of the thumb) with 50 percent dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) and press it into each eye socket once or twice per day.

· I stare into a small red light for 1 to 2 minutes per day, against the manufacturer’s advice, on the principle of hormesis: a small dose of a stressor strengthens the body, whereas a large dose would harm it.

· After 2 years, my Kaiser retina specialist called my course “completely stable,” a result he rarely sees.

· DMSO has more than 12,000 published studies on its medical use; for macular degeneration itself, the evidence is animal work and patient reports. A sham-controlled trial of clinic-grade red light, LIGHTSITE III, found vision gains at 13 months.

What prompted this post was a call for help from a reader

Hello Doctor. My name is -----.

I’ve been struggling with pretty bad eye problems for over 2 years now. I was diagnosed with cataracts in both eyes. I opted to have cataract surgery in the right eye only. About 2 1/2 years later, that same eye got wet Macular Degeneration. I’ve had it now for over 2 years, and I DO NOT get the shots in the eye because I’ve heard so many horror stories about that procedure. I just went to the Optometrist recently, and he said I have scarring in the eye with wet Macular Degeneration. In my OTHER eye, I have the cataract and a little dry Macular Degeneration.

As you can see, I’m up against so much and feeling pretty hopeless at times. I’m reaching out to you because I listened to what you had to say in your article, and it gave me a GREAT burst of hope. I truly need your help. I’m so afraid that if I get cataract surgery in my other eye, it might turn into wet Macular Degeneration like the other eye did. I get so frightened at times because I honestly don’t think I could survive losing my sight. As it is, my sight is not the best, and I can’t even get a driver’s license.

Needless to say, I’ve been so devastated at times, and it’s so difficult losing so much independence in such a SHORT time. I’ve always loved helping people and animals with their health. It’s brought me great joy to know I made a difference and made someone smile. I believe in natural healing methods. However, it’s so limiting to be unable to serve others with this handicap. I have very little faith in the medical monopoly.

I know you’re a busy man, but I hope you'll find it in your heart to lead me down the DMSO path to healing my eyes. One thing I’ve learned from this whole experience, Doctor, is to never take anything for granted. I would do anything to get my vision back. I’m also an artist, and I love to create beauty. I miss it. PLEASE HELP ME, sir. God bless you.

I will tell you how I responded to her at the end of the post. But first, let me take you through the issues step by step.

The disease and its natural history

The macula is a 5-millimeter patch at the center of the retina. It is 2 percent of the retina, yet almost half of the visual cortex processes what it sees. It handles central vision, color, and fine detail, so damage there can affect reading, driving, and recognizing faces. About 10 percent of Americans over 50 have AMD.

A layer of cells called the retinal pigment epithelium clears cellular waste from the retina every day. In AMD, that housekeeping fails, and the waste collects as yellow deposits called drusen. Early AMD shows medium-sized drusen; intermediate AMD shows large drusen or many medium ones. Late AMD takes one of two forms: geographic atrophy, in which patches of retina die, or neovascular AMD, in which fragile new vessels grow under the retina and leak. About 80 percent of AMD is the dry type, and geographic atrophy is its late stage.

Dry AMD progresses over years. A 2011 review estimated the risk of conversion from dry to wet at 14 to 20 percent in any 5-year period, and geographic atrophy is another path to late disease. In the Age-Related Eye Disease Study (AREDS), participants at highest risk who took placebo had a 44 percent chance of advanced AMD within 10 years.

What the scans show and what standard care offers

Early macular changes get a short description in a busy clinic, because nothing in the clinic’s toolkit treats them. For years, mine was a little wrinkle or scar. When a Costco optometrist named the disease for me, I started reading.

Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is the scan that uses light to take a cross-section of the retina, as ultrasound does with sound, and shows drusen as bumps under the pigment layer, thinning where cells have died, and fluid where vessels leak. Mine showed the characteristic separation or swelling at the macula. At home, the Amsler grid, a page of straight lines, shows early damage when the lines look wavy or have gaps.

For intermediate dry AMD, standard care is a vitamin formula. The AREDS2 formula is 500 milligrams of vitamin C, 400 international units of vitamin E, 10 milligrams of lutein, 2 milligrams of zeaxanthin, 80 milligrams of zinc, and 2 milligrams of copper per day, and the original AREDS formula cut progression to advanced AMD by about 25 percent. For geographic atrophy, Syfovre (pegcetacoplan) slowed lesion growth by 22 and 19 percent at 24 months in the OAKS and DERBY trials, and Izervay (avacincaptad pegol) slowed it by about 17.7 percent at 12 months in GATHER2. Both drugs raise the risk of conversion to wet AMD, and nothing in the trial results shows either one restoring lost tissue.

Wet AMD and the injection

In wet AMD, oxygen-starved cells release vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), a signal that promotes new vessel growth. The vessels are fragile; they leak fluid and blood under the macula and scar it. Anti-VEGF drugs, such as Lucentis (ranibizumab) and Eylea (aflibercept), bind the signal and dry the leaks. The ophthalmologist numbs the eye, cleans it, and pushes a thin needle through the white of the eye into the vitreous gel to deliver the drug.

Treatment starts monthly, which means a freaking needle in the eye every month.

The injections prevent blindness in the short run. A 2011 computer model by Nathan Bressler and colleagues in Archives of Ophthalmology, funded by Genentech, which sells Lucentis, estimated that monthly ranibizumab for 2 years cut legal blindness from 15.7 percent to 4.3 percent, a 72 percent reduction. The model drew on the ANCHOR and MARINA trials, the Beaver Dam Eye Study, and AREDS.

The long run looks worse. SEVEN-UP followed 65 patients from the ANCHOR, MARINA, and HORIZON trials: atrophy had reached the fovea, the center of the macula, in nearly 90 percent; mean vision had fallen by 8.6 letters; and 23 percent saw 20/40 or better. In the Fight Retinal Blindness registry, 120 eyes followed for 7 years lost a mean of 2.6 letters, and 40 percent reached 20/40 or better, yet geographic atrophy still cost about 40 percent of eyes 10 or more letters. The review’s author credits the better registry results to 2 to 3 times as many injections in the last 3 years.

Yoho Comment: A disease with no cure that needs a needle in the eyeball on a schedule, for as long as the patient lives, is a subscription. The subscriber gets a slower decline, and the seller gets revenue that renews itself every few weeks.

What I do: DMSO on the eyelids

I buy 99.995 percent pure DMSO from DMSOstore.com, a gallon at a time, and dilute it to 50 percent with reverse-osmosis water. A gallon costs me $109, and my summary of the compound is in The Apocalypse Almanac and in my DMSO-book available at the end of this post. I wet my thenar eminence with the 50 percent DMSO and press it into my eye socket once or twice per day. That puts DMSO on the eyelids, and DMSO drags itself and whatever it touches through tissue toward the retina.

The record behind it is large. By my count in DMSO: Nature’s Healing Solvent, DMSO has more than 12,000 published studies on its medical use and 28,000 on its chemistry, and no confirmed human fatality in 60 years. The FDA ended American research on November 10, 1965, citing reversible lens changes in dogs and pigs given enormous doses. Primates showed no such changes, and none of the 37,000 humans in the trials developed an eye problem.

A Midwestern Doctor, whose eye work I summarized in post 390, reports that the cornea concentrates DMSO at 2 to 4 times the blood level. A 70 percent solution on closed lids works as well as weaker drops placed in the eye. He proposes 3 mechanisms in macular degeneration: DMSO stabilizes misfolded proteins, increases blood flow to oxygen-starved retinal cells, and wakes cells stalled in what researchers call the cell danger response. His original post is 17,000 words long, with footnotes.

Studies applying up to 100 percent DMSO to the eye found no permanent damage, and rabbit eyes exposed to 90 percent DMSO 6 times per day for 2 weeks showed temporary redness only. In 108 patients followed for up to 19 months on high-concentration DMSO, ophthalmologists examined every structure and found no toxicity, no cataracts, and no vision change beyond improvement in the condition treated.

A 1975 trial of 50 patients with retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic disease that erodes vision from the edges inward, found better acuity in 22, wider visual fields in 9, and better night vision in 5, while only 2 kept worsening. Mice bred to develop retinal degeneration kept their retinal thickness on a trace of DMSO in their drinking water, and DMSO protected retinal cells from a light dose that killed most cells in untreated animals. Studies also show that DMSO blocks VEGF in corneal and cancer cells, and VEGF is the signal the injected drugs target.

For macular degeneration itself, the evidence is animal work and patient reports, and I label the reports as testimony. A 90-year-old man who was unable to read resumed reading books after a month of drops each day plus oral DMSO. One patient’s acuity went from 25/40 to 20/25, and a retina specialist told another that his scarring had dropped by half after he started DMSO. A patient with wet AMD used 40 percent drops for 3 weeks, and his hallucinations cleared, his central vision returned, and he drove at night without glasses.

DMSO pulls whatever touches the skin into the body, so wash your hands and face first, and buy a pure, pharmaceutical-grade product. German ophthalmologists who use DMSO limit patients with lens implants to low doses. I have had cataract surgery, and modern implants are high-quality plastic that DMSO doesn’t dissolve, so I apply 50 percent DMSO to my closed lids every day and keep it out of my eyes.

Yoho Comment: A compound with more than 12,000 published studies on its medical use and no confirmed human death has been buried for 60 years. A research ban built on overdosed dogs and pigs, imposed over 37,000 humans with no eye problems, kept a generation of eye doctors from ever hearing about it.

Red light and the evidence

Photobiomodulation (PBM) is the formal name for red and near-infrared light therapy. The proposed target is the mitochondria, the energy factories of cells, and the retina has enormous energy demands. For years, red light for eye disease lacked the double-blind, placebo-controlled trials that ophthalmology rightly demands.

LIGHTSITE III was such a trial. It enrolled 100 patients with dry AMD, most of it intermediate, at 10 US retinal centers, randomized 2 to 1 to PBM or sham, with the Valeda clinic device used every 4 months. At 13 months, treated eyes gained a mean of about 5.5 letters, and the primary endpoint beat sham (p = 0.02). New geographic atrophy appeared in 1.1 percent of treated eyes and 9.1 percent of sham eyes. Those figures come from company-issued material, and the Macular Society calls for a larger study; EUROLIGHT, which plans to enroll 500 to 1,000 patients, is under way.

The Valeda is a clinic device with 3 wavelengths, and I know of no trial of either light I own. Mark Sloan of EndAllDisease.com reports that the studies he cites show no burns, side effects, or eye harm, and he summarizes a series of 4 near-infrared laser treatments after which 95 to 97 percent of patients with AMD had improved vision, lasting 36 months. Those are reports from the literature he cites.

Yoho Comment: A sham-controlled trial of 100 patients found vision gains from clinic-grade red light at 13 months. Ophthalmology is starting to study light, and the next 5 years of trials might improve our knowledge of the situation.

Hormesis: the dose that helps

Paracelsus wrote that the dose makes the poison. Hormesis is the other half of that sentence: a small dose of something harmful stimulates the body to repair and strengthen itself, while a large dose of the same thing harms it. The word comes from the Greek for to excite, and the toxicologist Edward Calabrese has spent decades documenting this biphasic dose response, in which low doses stimulate and high doses inhibit.

Exercise is the familiar example. A hard workout tears muscle fibers and depletes energy stores, and the body rebuilds both stronger; an extreme one lands the athlete in the emergency room. Fasting, heat, cold, and sunlight follow the same curve. Sunlight builds vitamin D and a tan at one dose and burns at another.

Standard eye care focuses on the eye’s structure, like a camera lens that wears out. I also see a living tissue that gets better or worse depending on the stresses placed on it. Reading screens for hours damages eyes, and sunlight and scanning distances improve them. My bet is that 1 to 2 minutes per day of intense red light from my small handheld unit, held within 1 centimeter of my eyes, falls above the stimulation threshold and below the harm threshold. The manufacturer’s representative advised against staring into it, because the unit is small and might damage my retina. No one knows where either threshold lies in a retina with drusen, and he thought I could possibly be over the line.

Yoho Comment: I am not a cautious fellow, and a retina is a poor organ to learn that about. If I am wrong, the cost is central vision in the eyes I read with, and I accept that bet on 1 to 2 minutes of light per day. More careful readers should follow the representative’s advice rather than mine.

My two red lights

The links below are affiliate links, and I earn a commission when you buy through them. The cost is the same as the website.

The small light. This is the FlexBeam from Recharge Health, a handheld LED unit with 2 red panels, ventilation slots, and a strap. The maker’s site lists near-infrared LEDs at 800 to 850 nanometers, red LEDs at 610 to 650 nanometers, and an irradiance of 110 milliwatts per square centimeter, in three 10-minute programs. I paid $500 for mine, and the coupon code robertyoho took $60 off when I wrote about it in 2024. I hold it within 1 centimeter of my eyes for 1 to 2 minutes per day, and I don’t time morning sessions. The same site says to keep the unit off the face and head and warns of eye damage.

The SaunaSpace unit.

I got my chair too close, and the lamp burned holes through the fabric to the yellow foam beneath.

What the SaunaSpace lamp did to my chair.

The rest of my routine

Sunlight is the hormetic dose I take most often: about 1 hour on 2 of 3 days, nude or in a bathing suit depending on where I am. I take many antioxidants, though I do not follow the AREDS2 formula. A laser treatment cleared a (unrelated) film that had grown on my lens implant, and it appeared to succeed.

Comment: I discovered several years after I got my cataract lens transplants that they were universally impregnated with ultraviolet “protection,” which ultimately damages the eyes because they cannot receive the healing rays of the sun. There is no easy way to remove the artificial lenses and replace them with “unprotected” ones. When I discovered this, it made me angry as hell. I was fooled again by modern “healthcare.”

For this reason, I would recommend thinking twice before you consider getting cataract lens replacements. Try these natural methods first to see if you can dissolve your cataracts and improve your vision with DMSO, sunlight, and red light exposure.

Two years passed between my last two Kaiser eye appointments. At the recent one, on October 21, the ophthalmologist scanned both eyes, compared them with the old images, and looked surprised. My macular degeneration hadn’t progressed, and he thought I was doing well. He called the course “completely stable” and said he rarely sees that. My chart lists 2 diagnoses: bilateral nonexudative AMD (the dry type) and a right macular pucker, a thin layer of scar tissue on the retina’s surface that wrinkles the macula. My eyesight measures 20/30 in each eye.

I attribute the stability to what I have done since 2024: pressing DMSO into my eye sockets and staring into red lights.

Synthesis

Check each eye against an Amsler grid, one at a time, every morning. Wavy lines or a new blank spot mean a same-day visit to an ophthalmologist, because wet AMD responds best when treated early. Keep the Kaiser schedule, since the scans are the only measure I have of whether my amateur treatments do anything. The AREDS2 formula is the one conventional treatment with trial data behind it, and anyone with intermediate AMD should discuss it with an ophthalmologist.

The ophthalmologist’s surprise is the data point I have: 2 years, both eyes scanned, nothing moved. It proves nothing about cause, and it agrees with what I hoped. I will keep pressing DMSO into my eye sockets and staring into the red light until the next scan says otherwise, and I will report that scan here. If you try either treatment, post your results in the comments, with your OCT reports if you have them, so readers see more than 1 patient. I changed several things at once, so the scans don’t show which one mattered.

Selected references

· Age-Related Eye Disease Studies (AREDS/AREDS2): major findings, National Eye Institute.

· Age-related macular degeneration treatment, American Academy of Ophthalmology.

· AMD: counteracting conversion, Optometric Management, April 2011.

· Clinical trial evidence in geographic atrophy, HCPLive.

· Ranibizumab could dramatically reduce legal blindness, study shows, MDedge, on Bressler et al., Archives of Ophthalmology, 2011.

· Anti-VEGF comparison, EuroTimes, European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons.

· Improvement in vision in intermediate dry AMD demonstrated in LIGHTSITE III trial data, Ophthalmology Times.

· Encouraging results from light therapy study for dry AMD, Macular Society.

· DMSO heals the eyes and transforms, A Midwestern Doctor.

· DMSO: Nature’s Healing Solvent, Inverness Press, 2026, chapter 6, “The Eyes.”

· 390. DMSO transforms eye treatment, Surviving Healthcare.

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My answer to my reader:

I am going to attach a couple of articles I recently wrote about this and my DMSO book. The eye chapter in the DMSO book is comprehensive. For people I give individual advice to or communicate with, I always ask for a paid subscription. If you are not destitute, please flip me $50 for a year’s subscription. ❤️❤️

The rest is continued below.