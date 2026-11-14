Summary

· On October 14, 2026, the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced $1.5 billion a year in savings from cutting duplicate Obamacare subsidies. Those subsidies are an entitlement, like Medicare and Medicaid. The nation spent $5.3 trillion on healthcare in 2024.

· The mainstream’s waste estimates range from $558 billion to $1.26 trillion a year. They count only what the profession admits is waste, never the standard care that fails.

· Experiments in getting less care, together with the evidence ratings for treatments, put useless care at $1.6 trillion to $3.5 trillion a year. That is between 30 percent and two-thirds of spending.

· Pediatric vaccination, dentistry, psychiatry, oncology, and invasive cardiology rest on the weakest evidence and do the widest harm. Published counts of deaths from medical care range from 106,000 to 882,000 a year, and the high figure would make medicine the leading cause of death.

· The engine is third-party money. When someone else pays, patients overuse, providers overbill, and no one asks whether the treatment works.

· The tort system alone costs about 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). Count the regulation that lawyers write and enforce, and the legal machine costs about 15 percent. Together with healthcare, it is FUBAR.

The press conference

This week I watched Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Secretary of HHS, and Mehmet Oz, MD, who heads CMS, describe their war on healthcare fraud. On October 14, 2026, they announced that CMS had stopped paying Obamacare subsidies for 189,000 people. These people already had Medicare, Medicaid, or children’s coverage, or they were dead. The projected savings were $1.5 billion over the next year. Kennedy promised, “We’re not cutting people from Medicaid or Medicare or Obamacare or medical coverage.”

Every program on that stage is an entitlement. The Obamacare subsidies are refundable tax credits, and the Congressional Budget Office books them as mandatory spending, the same category as Medicare, Medicaid, and food stamps. Mandatory means anyone who meets the law’s eligibility rules gets paid, whatever Congress budgets that year. In fiscal 2025, premium tax credits cost $140 billion, food stamps $106 billion, federal Medicaid $668 billion, and Medicare $988 billion after premiums. The promise that no one would lose a dime meant keeping the money flowing.

The effort is worthwhile, and the sums are not small. In June 2026, the Justice Department’s national takedown charged 455 defendants with $6.5 billion in alleged fraud, including 90 doctors and other licensed professionals. The 2025 takedown charged 324 defendants with $14.6 billion. One scheme billed Medicare $10.6 billion, mostly for urinary catheters. CMS reported $95 billion in improper payments across Medicare, Medicaid, and the children’s program in fiscal 2025, though the agency says not all of it is fraud.

Set those numbers against the whole. The nation spent $5.3 trillion on healthcare in 2024, or $15,474 per person, 18 percent of the economy. The CMS actuaries project $5.7 trillion for 2025. The National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association puts fraud at 3 to 10 percent of spending, or $159 billion to $530 billion a year.

The people stealing Medicare money with fake catheter claims are amateurs, and so are the food stamp and daycare grifters. The professionals are the doctors and the large health systems that sell treatment after treatment on slender evidence. No prosecutor will ever charge them, because what they do is legal.

Amateurs and professionals

Indian generic drug fraud is the textbook case of crime in medicine. Katherine Eban’s Bottle of Lies shows how Ranbaxy’s scientists faked dissolution studies and crushed brand-name pills into capsules to test instead of the company’s product. They backdated documents, then “artificially aged them in a steamy room overnight.” A 2004 internal report found that “More than 200 products in more than 40 countries [had] elements of data that were fabricated to support business needs.” In 2013, the company pleaded guilty to 7 federal criminal counts and paid $500 million, “the most ever levied against a generic drug company.” The whistleblower, Dinesh Thakur, received $48 million, yet no executive went to prison.

When Thakur confronted a colleague, the man asked him, “Do you think U.S. pharma companies never do such things?” They do. GlaxoSmithKline paid $3 billion in 2012, Pfizer paid $2.3 billion over Bextra in 2009, and Eli Lilly paid $1.4 billion over Zyprexa the same year.

In Butchered by “Healthcare,” I summed up Ranbaxy this way: “These problems are petty thievery compared with ours, however. American healthcare is systemically corrupt on a mammoth scale, but no one ever acknowledges it. Eban didn’t understand the irony of criticizing India. Their graft is amateurish.”

The settlements are the crimes that got caught. The larger loss is care that breaks no law. A stent placed in a stable patient, a chemotherapy course that adds weeks, and an antidepressant prescribed for ordinary grief or no reason at all are all billed by the book, coded without error, and paid in full. No inspector general counts them, because the profession that delivers them also defines what counts as appropriate.

What the mainstream admits

The establishment has tried to measure its waste. In 2019, William Shrank and colleagues estimated in JAMA that waste costs $760 billion to $935 billion a year, about 25 percent of medical spending. Their 6 categories were failure of care delivery, failure of care coordination, overtreatment, pricing failure, fraud and abuse, and administrative complexity. Overtreatment is the only category that asks whether the care was needed, and it cost $75.7 billion to $101.2 billion. Paperwork alone was $265.6 billion.

Donald Berwick, who ran CMS under President Obama, and Andrew Hackbarth put 2011 waste at $558 billion to $1.26 trillion. They estimated overtreatment at $158 billion to $226 billion. The Institute of Medicine estimated $750 billion wasted in 2009, including $210 billion on unnecessary services. Every one of these estimates defines waste as care the profession itself has labeled useless. No one tests whether the standard of care works.

The profession’s campaign against its excesses has done little. Choosing Wisely began in 2012 and now lists more than 700 tests and treatments that specialty societies call overused. A 2021 analysis of 32 of these services found that a third of Medicare beneficiaries still received at least one in 2018. Their use fell only 2.7 percent over 4 years. An earlier study found that 25 to 42 percent of beneficiaries received low-value care in a single year.

The deeper numbers come from those who test standard practice head-to-head. The BMJ Clinical Evidence project rated about 3,000 treatments and found about a third beneficial or likely beneficial and half of unknown value. The rest were a trade-off between benefit and harm, unlikely to help, or likely ineffective or harmful. Vinay Prasad and his colleagues reviewed a decade of New England Journal of Medicine studies and found 363 that tested an established practice. Of these, 146 reversed it, and only 138 reaffirmed it. A later review of more than 3,000 trials in the 3 leading journals found 396 reversals, and cardiology led the list.

Three ways to put a number on it

No one has measured how much ordinary care is useless or harmful, but 3 lines of evidence point to the answer. The first is what happens when people get less care. The RAND Health Insurance Experiment followed 7,700 people from 1971 to 1982. Families who paid 95 percent of their bills up to a cap spent about 30 percent less than families with free care. The researchers concluded that “the reduction in services induced by cost sharing had no adverse effect on participants’ health.” The exception was the poorest and sickest 6 percent, whose blood pressure was better controlled with free care.

Dartmouth researchers found the same thing by geography. Medicare patients in high-spending regions received 60 percent more care with no better survival. Elliott Fisher concluded that care “could be just as good or better and cost a lot less,” perhaps as much as 30 percent less. In the Oregon Medicaid lottery, winning coverage “generated no significant improvements in measured physical health outcomes in the first 2 years,” though depression and catastrophic medical bills fell. When doctors go on strike, mortality stays level or falls. A review of 7 studies of 5 strikes found no increase in deaths in any of them, and the authors credited the cutback in elective surgery.

The second line is how much medical care contributes to health at all. In 2019, Robert Kaplan and Arnold Milstein reviewed 4 methods in the Annals of Family Medicine. They concluded that access to medical care accounts for about 10 percent of premature death and poor health, with estimates from 0 to 17 percent. Behavior, genes, and social circumstances do most of the work. Americans spend $5,683 more per person than people in comparable countries, yet they die 3.7 years sooner, at 79.0 years compared with 82.7.

The third line is a specialty audit, adding up the spending on fields whose net effect is zero or negative. Mental health was the most expensive sector, at $213 billion in 2018. Spending on cancer drugs reached $223 billion worldwide in 2023, with Americans the largest buyers. Low back pain treatment costs more than $100 billion. Stents and bypass surgery treat stable patients who gain no survival benefit from them, at about $12 billion a year each. These fields alone total several hundred billion dollars a year, before dentists, pediatric scheduling, and the cascade of tests each one triggers.

The 3 lines set a floor, and the treatment evidence sets a ceiling. The floor comes from experiments showing the effects of receiving less care. RAND, Dartmouth, and the strikes do not identify which treatments are useless. They show that Americans would lose little measurable health, except among the poorest and sickest, if they received about 30 percent less care. Thirty percent of $5.3 trillion is $1.6 trillion a year. That is about 1.7 times the high end of the Shrank estimate, 3 times the highest fraud estimate, and more than 100 times the largest takedown ever announced.

The ceiling comes from the evidence on the treatments themselves. Only about a third of the treatments BMJ Clinical Evidence rated were beneficial or likely beneficial, and 40 percent of the standard practices tested head-to-head failed. If spending follows the treatments, about two-thirds of the bill pays for care not shown to be beneficial, or $3.5 trillion a year. The RAND experiment is 50 years old and measured a gentler era of medicine. That argues for the higher figure, since today’s medicine has more drugs, more procedures, and more ways to harm people.

Yoho note: Before I ran these numbers, I guessed two-thirds, and in Butchered by “Healthcare,” I estimated at least half. Both fall within the range the evidence supports. Almost every study examining the health benefits of the marginal healthcare dollar has found little or none.

The specialties that do the most harm

Pediatrics and vaccines

Pediatrics today does little of productive value. It makes most of its money by intimidating parents into vaccinating their innocent children. Kids rarely get seriously sick. As long as their mouths are moist and they are alert, the experienced physician feels confident they are okay.

In Butchered by “Healthcare,” I wrote that pediatricians were too devoted to do anything against their patients' interests. In Judas Vaccines, I changed my mind: “I once believed that pediatricians took their responsibility so seriously that they would never exploit their beloved patients. I have since watched them inject newborns with a hepatitis B vaccine for a sexually transmitted disease, tell mothers of children who stopped speaking after their shots that correlation is not causation, and refuse to see families who decline.”

The schedule has grown from about 5 shots when I was a boy to now about 75 before age 18. Turtles All the Way Down, the source I rely on most in Judas Vaccines, documents that every vaccine on the childhood schedule was tested against another disastrous vaccine or a vaccine-like compound, not against a true placebo.

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 immunized manufacturers from liability. In 2011, the Supreme Court held in Bruesewitz v. Wyeth that parents have no right to sue even for a defective design. According to The New York Times, the cost of a child’s shots rose from $10 in 1975 to $2,192 by 2014. Insurers pay practices bonuses to keep vaccination rates high. Pediatricians commonly make several hundred thousand dollars more a year from this.

The harms go uncounted. In 2010, a government-funded Harvard Pilgrim team automated adverse event reporting and found that “fewer than 1 percent of vaccine adverse events are reported.” The CDC stopped responding after the team proposed testing it. Even with that blind spot, the federal compensation program has paid $3.7 billion for vaccine injuries since 1988.

Wherever vaccinated and unvaccinated children have been compared, the unvaccinated are healthier. In the 2022 Control Group survey, 5.71 percent of unvaccinated children had a chronic condition, compared with 27 percent of vaccinated children. Anthony Mawson’s 2017 study of 666 homeschooled children found that vaccinated children had 4 times the rate of ear infections and pneumonia and almost twice the rate of neurodevelopmental disorders. In Guinea-Bissau, infants who received the diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis shot died at 5 times the rate of unvaccinated infants. Paul Thomas’s Oregon practice included more than 14,000 children who were not fully vaccinated, and the fully unvaccinated were the healthiest children he had. The state medical board took his license.

The rest of the database points the same way. The Amish communities have almost no autism, and the Bandim Health Project found that newer adjuvanted vaccines do more harm than good. The diseases were already in retreat before the shots arrived. In 1977, John and Sonja McKinlay calculated that medical measures, including vaccines, accounted for at most 3.5 percent of the decline in American mortality since 1900. The measles death rate had fallen by more than 98 percent before the 1963 vaccine.

Pediatrics also sold formula. By the 1920s, formula makers advertised directly to physicians, and by the 1940s and 1950s, doctors and mothers regarded formula as a safe substitute for breast milk. By 1971, only 24.7 percent of American mothers initiated breastfeeding in the hospital, according to Ross Laboratories, Abbott’s formula division. Mothers and the natural childbirth movement led the recovery of the 1970s, with no evidencethat doctors helped.

In 2003, HHS planned ads featuring insulin bottles and asthma inhalers topped with rubber nipples. Formula companies approached the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), who wrote to HHS Secretary Tommy Thompson, “we have some concerns about this negative approach.” The campaign that ran featured dandelions and ice cream scoops. Abbott and Mead Johnson remain $50,000-plus donors to the AAP. A 2017 study estimated that the shortfall in American breastfeeding causes 3,340 excess deaths a year among mothers and babies. Breast milk is free, so no one bills for it.

Dentistry

Dentistry harms more people than any other field, through root canals, mercury amalgam, and fluoride. Josef Issels, the German cancer physician, found that 98 percent of his cancer patients had between 2 and 10 dead teeth. Robert Gammal, the Australian dentist who wrote The Garbage Collector, spent his first 13 years in practice doing what he was taught and the last 27 undoing it. He cites a 2017 American Association of Endodontists figure of 25 million endodontic procedures in the United States each year. “My professors, peers, and dental association taught me to poison myself, my family, my friends, and all patients,” he wrote, and he regards them “at best as criminally negligent and possibly pathologically insane.”

About 91 million American adults, or 58 percent, have at least one amalgam surface. Amalgam is half mercury by weight. The European Union banned it on January 1, 2025, yet about half of American dentists still place it. The filling releases mercury vapor every time the patient chews or brushes. It gradually dissolves into the mouth and the brain over the first 20 years it is in place.

Fluoride is the third leg. The National Toxicology Program reviewed 72 studies and concluded, with moderate confidence, that fluoride above 1.5 milligrams per liter (about twice the American fluoridation level) is linked to lower IQ in children. In 2024, after an exhaustive review of the evidence, a federal judge ruled that fluoridation at the American level “poses an unreasonable risk of reduced IQ in children.” The Ninth Circuit vacated his order in May 2026 on procedural grounds, without ruling on the science. The 2024 Cochrane review found that since toothpaste became universal, fluoridated water prevents about a quarter of a baby tooth per child, and possibly none. In England, practices in fluoridated areas were 30 percent more likely to report high rates of hypothyroidism.

I am one of the casualties. A dentist packed 17 mercury amalgams into crevices in my teeth when I was a boy, though I had no cavities, and a neurologist diagnosed Parkinson’s disease in 2023. The amalgams came out a few years ago, but mercury lodged in the brain stays for decades, and I had other exposures, including years of smoking. This year I learned I am hypothyroid, and I drank fluoridated water for most of my life. My wife, Judy, nearly died of AL amyloidosis after a dentist killed tooth after tooth with root canals and bridges. She recovered after daratumumab (Darzalex) stabilized her disease. When I figured out what we were dealing with, a surgeon removed the dead teeth and cured her. All her blood tests have been normal for years.

The minor racket is the wisdom tooth. In 2007, Jay Friedman estimated in the American Journal of Public Health that 10 million third molars are extracted each year. At least two-thirds of these extractions are unnecessary and cause more than 11,000 permanent nerve injuries. A 2005 Cochrane review concluded that sensible criteria for removal would cut the number of these surgeries by 60 percent or more. (This is likely conservative.) For Judas Dentistry, I interviewed senior dentists in Australia and Europe. Each told me that dental care is tied to 40 percent of diseases in the developed world.

Yoho note: I put dentistry’s share of the developed world’s disease burden at more than half when root canals, mercury, and fluoride are counted together. Any dentist who practices this way and does not know the literature is negligent. Any who knows it and continues is worse.

Psychiatry

Psychiatry has devolved into prescribing drugs whose value is uncertain at best and proven damaging at worst. Mental health was the most expensive medical sector if long-term care costs are included, at $213 billion in 2018; 13.8 percent of American adults took an antidepressant in 2017 and 2018. Irving Kirsch analyzed the 35 trials that drug companies submitted to the FDA. The antidepressants beat placebo by 1.80 points on the Hamilton depression scale, below the 3-point threshold British health authorities consider meaningful. The serotonin theory that sold the drugs has collapsed, and a 2022 umbrella review found “no consistent evidence of there being an association between serotonin and depression.”

The trial designs are rigged. In 2020, Michael Hengartner wrote that “Recommendations for long-term antidepressant treatment are based almost exclusively on discontinuation trials,” in which patients already on the drug are switched to placebo without tapering. The drugs are addictive, and withdrawal is miserable, creating “substantial withdrawal confounding in discontinuation trials, which renders their findings uninterpretable.” Antipsychotic trials did the same, taking patients off older drugs such as Thorazine (chlorpromazine). Peter Gøtzsche, a founder of the Cochrane Collaboration, estimated that psychiatric drugs kill more than half a million people aged 65 and older each year in the Western world. The whole enterprise is a con job on the public, and the “science” is fraudulent.

Oncology

In 2004, Graeme Morgan and his colleagues estimated that cytotoxic chemotherapy increased 5-year survival by 2.1 percent among American adults with cancer. The 71 cancer drugs approved for solid tumors from 2002 to 2014 extended median survival by 2.1 months. The data from this trial are conclusive and landmark, yet they are rarely cited. European regulators approved 68 cancer indications from 2009 to 2013, and 39 had no evidence of longer life or better quality of life at the time of approval. Of 54 drugs the FDA approved from 2008 to 2012, 36 were approved based on surrogate endpoints such as tumor shrinkage. Only 5 later showed that patients lived longer, which is the only metric that matters.

The money explains the persistence. Under “buy and bill,” oncologists buy the drugs, infuse them in their offices, and collect the price plus a markup. By 2013, 65 to 70 percent of their income came from drug charges. A cardiologist who took a commission on every statin would go to prison. Chemotherapy earns its keep in a short list of cancers, including Hodgkin’s lymphoma, testicular cancer, and childhood leukemia. For most of the rest, Judas Medicine describes cheaper drugs with better records that are suppressed by mainstream medicine.

Cardiology and cardiac surgery

Invasive cardiology fails the test of its trials. The COURAGE trial enrolled 2,287 patients with stable coronary disease. Death or heart attack occurred in 19 percent of those who received stents and in 18.5 percent of those who received medicine alone. In the 2020 ISCHEMIA trial, 145 patients died in the invasive group and 144 in the conservative group. When the ORBITA trial compared stents with a sham procedure in 2017, the stents improved exercise time by an insignificant 16.6 seconds.

Bypass surgery lengthens life mainly for patients with severe blockage of the left main coronary artery, about 3 percent of heart attack patients, and a few others with weakened hearts. At least 85 percent of American angioplasties are performed on patients with stable chest pain who have been shown not to benefit. When a Baltimore cardiologist was caught placing hundreds of unnecessary stents, Steven Nissen of the Cleveland Clinic said, “What was going on in Baltimore is going on right now in every city in America.” Other surgical fields have their own versions. Arthroscopic surgery for knee arthritis did no better than a sham operation, and spinal fusion for back pain--a risky, lengthy surgery--beat intensive rehabilitation by a margin the investigators called marginal.

Counting the dead

The human cost is harder to quantify than dollars, but published estimates are enormous. In 1998, Jason Lazarou estimated in JAMA that 106,000 hospitalized Americans died each year from adverse drug reactions, most of them from drugs given as prescribed. In 2000, Barbara Starfield, a Johns Hopkins physician, counted 225,000 deaths a year from unnecessary surgery, errors, hospital infections, and drug side effects. In 2013, John James raised the range for hospital care to 210,000 to 400,000. In 2016, Martin Makary put medical error at 251,454 deaths a year, the third-leading cause of death.

Diagnostic error is a separate toll. In 2023, David Newman-Toker and his colleagues estimated that 371,000 Americans die and 424,000 are permanently disabled each year due to a missed or wrong diagnosis. In 2014, Gøtzsche concluded that prescription drugs are the third-leading cause of death in the United States and Europe. He wrote that “around half of those who die have taken their drugs correctly.” Even low-value procedures that should never have happened injure people. A 2021 study of almost 200,000 low-value Medicare operations found an adverse event in about 1 in 100, and spinal fusion caused more than half of them.

These studies set a floor and a ceiling for the dead. The floor is Makary’s 251,454 deaths from errors, which count only mistakes. That alone ranks third among American causes of death, behind heart disease at 683,037 and cancer at 619,812 in 2024, and well ahead of accidents at 196,488. It leaves out the patients killed by treatment given as prescribed, which is where Gøtzsche went next.

In 2024, Gøtzsche tallied American drug deaths in Mad in America. He estimated 315,000 deaths in hospitals and 390,000 among outpatients 65 and older taking psychiatric drugs. He added 107,000 deaths from anti-inflammatory painkillers such as Advil (most due to gastrointestinal bleeding) and about 70,000 from opioid overdoses, for a total of 882,000. He called his estimates conservative because the psychiatric count excludes everyone under 65. Without the opioid deaths, most of which come from illicit fentanyl, his total is about 810,000, more than heart disease. “There can be no doubt that they are the leading cause of death,” he concluded, and that is before counting surgery, radiation, and the 371,000 deaths after diagnostic errors.

Yoho note: Gøtzsche counted only drugs and still found medicine ahead of heart disease. Add the surgeons, cardiologists, oncologists, and dentists, and healthcare becomes the leading cause of death in America by a wide margin. A patient killed by chemotherapy is recorded as dying of cancer, so the system that would have to count the bodies is the one that produced them.

The cheap cures no one pays for

The other side of the ledger is what the system refuses to buy. Judas Medicine documents a growing case record of fenbendazole, a dog dewormer that costs pennies per dose, against cancers that oncology gave up on. In The Universal Antidote, I calculated that a patient on the standard chlorine dioxide protocol spends about 4 cents a day, or $15 a year. Pharmaceutical treatments for the same conditions range from $300 a month for chronic Lyme antibiotics to $20,000 a month for advanced cancer chemotherapy.

No company will fund a trial of a molecule it cannot patent, and no hospital earns a markup on a four-cent remedy. A system paid by the procedure has every reason to bury the cure that ends the procedures. The free money did not create these cures, but it guarantees that no one in the system has any incentive to look for them.

Free money ruins everything

The entire system runs on free money for anything healthcare-related. Washington calls them “entitlements.” The Congressional Research Service defines these as programs that must pay anyone who meets the law’s eligibility criteria, regardless of the year’s budget. Medicare spent $1.1 trillion in 2024, and Medicaid $931.7 billion, together accounting for 39 percent of national health spending. The Congressional Budget Office estimates federal health programs at $1.8 trillion, 6 percent of GDP, in 2025, rising to $3.1 trillion by 2036.

In Butchered by “Healthcare,” I described the mechanism: “When someone else pays, patients see it as a gift and devalue it.” Doctors, in turn, recommend the most expensive options, which are often the most profitable for them. “When someone else pays, useless but lucrative tests and treatments become commonplace because there is no incentive to be sensible.” Economists call this moral hazard. In 1968, Mark Pauly explained that people with full coverage use more care, “a result not of moral perfidy, but of rational economic behavior,” because “the individual is not prompted to restrain his usage of care.”

The evidence is consistent. When Oregon distributed Medicaid through a lottery, winners’ emergency room visits rose 40 percent and hospital admissions 30 percent, with no measurable improvement in physical health. Patients learn to game the system as quickly as providers do. When I saw a physician assistant order $800 in tests for a healthy patient, he reminded me that Medi-Cal paid for them, so it was free. A drug company copay card turns a Humira (adalimumab) bill of almost $7,000 a month into as little as nothing and shifts the rest onto other policyholders and the taxpayers.

Cost sharing alone is a blunt instrument. When a large employer moved its workers from free care to a high-deductible plan, spending fell by 12 to 14 percent. The workers cut useful care along with useless care and did not shop for better prices. People do not value what they receive for free, but they are in no position to judge what they pay for either when the doctor controls the information. Sarah Chayes, who studied kleptocracies, observed that sectors fed by government money receive free money instead of competing for it in the marketplace. She concluded that this turns them into criminal or near-criminal enterprises.

A parallel tax: the lawyers

The legal system drags down the economy the way healthcare does, and the cost depends on how much of the system you count. The narrowest measure is the tort system. The US Chamber’s Institute for Legal Reform estimated its cost at $528.9 billion in 2022, 2.1 percent of GDP, or $4,207 per household. American liability costs are 2.6 times the European average, the highest of any country surveyed. The legal services industry added $423.9 billion to GDP in 2025, about 1.4 percent of the total. Americans file about 5,800 lawsuits for every 100,000 people, compared with 3,681 in England and 1,450 in Canada, according to data from 2006 to 2009.

The higher cost is what lawyers do to growth. In 1990, Stephen Magee, an economist at the University of Texas, estimated that each American lawyer cost the economy $1 million a year, about 10 percent of the gross national product. A year later, based on a comparison of 34 countries, he estimated the drag at more than half a trillion dollars. In a 1992 reply in Law & Social Inquiry, he estimated that an excess of lawyers would cut GDP by almost 5.5 percent within a decade, about $300 billion a year in 1990 dollars. In 1991, Kevin Murphy, Andrei Shleifer, and Robert Vishny found that countries with more law students grew more slowly, while those with more engineering students grew faster. The Pacific Research Institute added defensive behavior and lost innovation to the direct tort bill and reached $865 billion a year in 2007, 6.6 percent of the economy.

The broadest measure counts the regulation that lawyers write, litigate, and enforce. The National Association of Manufacturers estimated the cost of federal regulation at $3.079 trillion in 2022, 12 percent of GDP. Federal tax compliance alone costs Americans $477 billion a year in time and fees. Federal regulation, torts, and legal services together total about 15 percent of GDP, though the components overlap because lawyers’ fees appear in more than one category. No one has published that combined figure, and state and local rules would push it higher.

The two systems feed each other. Medical liability cost $55.6 billion in 2008, of which $45.6 billion was defensive medicine, the tests doctors order to protect themselves rather than the patient. The country has 1,374,720 lawyers, about 402 per 100,000 people, nearly as many as Israel, Brazil, and Italy. Lawyers seldom kill anyone outright. The healthcare system does, and never acknowledges it. We have to put up with the friction, but healthcare’s waste is larger and comes with a body count.

FUBAR

Put the two together, and the result is one big FUBAR. The acronym comes from American soldiers in World War II, and its polite reading is “fuc**d up beyond all recognition.” It grew from SNAFU, “situation normal, all fouled up,” which etymologists date to 1941. The Army made a cartoon character named Private Snafu to teach recruits what not to do. The earliest known printed FUBAR appeared in Yank, the Army Weekly, on January 7, 1944, which described “The FUBAR squadron.”

The word reached a wider audience in Saving Private Ryan (1998). When a soldier asks his captain whether he will still follow orders “if you think the mission’s FUBAR,” the captain replies, “Especially if you think the mission’s FUBAR.” The green translator asks what it means, and another soldier tells him, “Oh, it’s German.” A situation is FUBAR when it is so broken that those inside no longer see what it was supposed to be. A healthcare system that spends $5.3 trillion while its patients die younger than everyone else’s fits the definition.

What would work

I do not have a complete solution, but several changes would reduce the damage. First, stop paying for failure. Medicare should refuse to pay for any procedure that has failed a trial against a sham or no treatment. The list starts with stents for stable angina, arthroscopy for knee arthritis (unless the knee is locking), and fusion for ordinary back pain. Coverage should require evidence that the treatment lowers all-cause mortality or improves how patients feel, not merely that it changes a number on a lab report. The same rule applied to cancer drugs currently approved on tumor shrinkage alone would save tens of billions a year.

The second approach is to make every patient pay something. Singapore requires workers to contribute 8 to 10.5 percent of their wages to a medical savings account and uses deductibles and coinsurance for catastrophic coverage. It spent 4.9 percent of GDP on health in 2022, compared with 18 percent for the United States in 2024. Swiss adults pay a deductible of their choice, from CHF 300 to CHF 2,500, then 10 percent of their bills up to CHF 700 a year.

Since January 1, 2026, Americans with bronze and catastrophic plans may open health savings accounts and use them for direct primary care. Cost sharing should be waived for the few treatments with proven value, such as insulin and blood pressure medications. The RAND experiment found that the poorest patients with hypertension did better with free care.

The third step is to eliminate all prescription kickbacks. Buy-and-bill should end so that an oncologist earns the same whether he prescribes a $100,000 regimen or none. Doctors should be on salary, as I argued in Butchered by “Healthcare,” because fee-for-service rewards volume, not quality. Paying hospitals the same as doctors’ offices for the same service, known as site-neutral payment, would save the federal government almost $200 billion over a decade.

The fourth is to restore liability where it was removed. The 1986 Act should be repealed so that vaccine makers face juries, as do other manufacturers. The fifth is disclosure. Every covered treatment should include its number needed to treat, its effect on all-cause mortality, and its price, printed where the patient signs the consent form.

The fraud task force should continue, but its scope should broaden. HHS should publish an annual ledger of spending on care that has failed in trials, as CMS now publishes improper payments. That number would dwarf every takedown ever announced.

Synthesis

Before you accept any test, drug, or procedure, ask your doctor 2 questions: how many people must take it for 1 to benefit, and does it help people live longer? If he has no answer, decline it. Pay cash when you can, because the price drops and the questions sharpen when the money is yours. Have a biological dentist examine your mouth, remove the mercury and all root canals under protection, and filter your water with reverse osmosis. Keep your children away from any pediatrician who insists on vaccinations.

The press conference was about catching people who were double-enrolled and dead people who were still drawing a subsidy, which is to say it policed the edges of an entitlement. The waste that matters is legal, coded without error, and paid on time. It kills people every day in the infusion centers, the cath labs, and the dental chairs. When the task force walks into those rooms with a calculator, the country will learn what its healthcare costs.

Selected references

· CMS press release on duplicate and deceased enrollees, October 14, 2026

· National Health Care Fraud Takedown, June 2026, US Department of Justice

· National Health Expenditure Data, CMS Office of the Actuary

· Shrank, Rogstad, and Parekh, “Waste in the US Health Care System,” JAMA, 2019

· Prasad et al., “A decade of reversal: an analysis of 146 contradicted medical practices,” Mayo Clinic Proceedings, 2013

· RAND Health Insurance Experiment research brief

· Kaplan and Milstein, “Contributions of Health Care to Longevity,” Annals of Family Medicine, 2019

· Gøtzsche, “Prescription Drugs Are the Leading Cause of Death,” Mad in America, 2024

· Newman-Toker et al., “Burden of serious harms from diagnostic error in the USA,” BMJ Quality & Safety, 2023

· Hengartner, “How effective are antidepressants for depression over the long term?” Therapeutic Advances in Psychopharmacology, 2020

· Davis et al., cancer drugs approved by the European Medicines Agency, 2009 to 2013, BMJ, 2017

· Institute for Legal Reform, Tort Costs in America, third edition, 2024

· 486. Fluoride update: a federal judge called it a neurotoxin

· 477. My four new books are now available:

Judas Vaccines (Inverness Press, 2026) pending publication

· Robert Gammal, The Garbage Collector (Balboa Press, 2022)

Katherine Eban, Bottle of Lies (HarperCollins, 2019)

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