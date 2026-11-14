Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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Jane Wilson's avatar
Jane Wilson
16h

I live in Oregon and learned about Paul Thomas in South Dakota visiting my parents years ago from a local chiropractor my father went to. She gave me a book to read and told me about him and I mentioned him to my daughter. Her reaction "that doctor should be put in jail." She trusts her pediatrician implicitly and both kids had hep b shots as newborns. If I remember correctly in order for him to continue practicing he had to jump through a lot of hoops to practice at all. I don't know what his current status is, but this state is bad news. They have also had covid shots and try not to think about what it coming knowing that it will. The dentistry issue came up years ago and but it was mainly about mercury. I did not know root canals were dangerous but the more I learned the more regret I had. Took out the mercury and root canals replaced each one. It is very hard to look back and look at all of the assaults not only with dentistry, but what the exposure was in places like the midwest. They would spray ddt every summer and the truck was traveling down the road right next to our house. The herbicides and pesticides were horrible and am surprised my parents lived as long as they did. How to fight the fraud and corruption of the system seems impossible. Corruption exists in so many places it is hard to lay your head down at night with any sense of peace.

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1 reply by Robert Yoho, MD
A Midwestern Doctor's avatar
A Midwestern Doctor
16h

Another speciality I would add to your list are spinal surgeons.

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1 reply by Robert Yoho, MD
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