Part 2 of 2 in a series on tobacco, MAO-B, and Parkinson’s disease. Part 1 is “Nicotine patches and Parkinson’s disease.”

My recent post on Parkinson’s drug treatment covered nearly all drugs except Sinemet (carbidopa-levodopa), which I covered comprehensively in a previous post. Several readers said it left them discouraged, and I understand why. However, the story of Eldepryl (selegiline) and its once-a-day relative, Azilect (rasagiline), is more hopeful. Both drugs are inexpensive and gentle, and they block the enzyme that destroys dopamine without the dyskinesia that follows years of levodopa. Rasagiline’s side effects are not severe, but they do not encourage me, and a drug with modest benefit has to earn its place against even small costs.

If you have loved ones with Parkinson’s or have it yourself, you’d better try to plow through this. I made it as simple as I could. You can skip to the end if you are not in the mood for reading about barely significant statistics today.

Summary

• Note before you start: The original Parkinson’s rating scale (UPDRS) has a maximum of 199 points; differences between study groups that are quoted as 3 to 4 points are small. • Rasagiline (Azilect) is a second-generation MAO-B inhibitor and the usual once-daily alternative to selegiline. The monotherapy dose is 1 mg each morning, with or without food. • In the 26-week TEMPO trial of 404 untreated patients, 1 mg improved the total rating scale by 4.2 points compared with placebo, and benefit appeared within 4 weeks. The 2 mg dose gained 3.56 points, so doubling the dose brought no additional benefit. • No randomized trial has directly compared rasagiline with selegiline. Indirect analyses find no clear winner for monotherapy, and one network analysis ranks selegiline first as an add-on to levodopa. • The differences that matter are chemical. Rasagiline produces no amphetamine metabolites, remains MAO-B selective at the doses used, requires no tyramine restriction at 1 mg, and is metabolized by the liver enzyme CYP1A2, so ciprofloxacin roughly doubles its level. • The 1995 report of excess deaths with selegiline plus levodopa came from an open trial and, on reanalysis, fell from 60 percent to 35 percent. A meta-analysis of 5 blinded trials found no excess, while a British records study of 12,621 patients found a borderline 11 percent excess, larger when selegiline was taken alone. • ADAGIO, a delayed-start trial of 1,176 patients, found that the 1 mg dose met all 3 prespecified endpoints, whereas the 2 mg dose did not. In 2011, an FDA advisory committee voted 17 to 0 against a disease-modification claim. • In the TEMPO extension, patients who started rasagiline early remained 2.5 points ahead of delayed starters at 6.5 years. Because the extension was open-label, it neither confirms nor refutes protection. • A 3-year follow-up of 683 ADAGIO patients found no lasting advantage for early starters. • Rasagiline shares selegiline’s methylene blue problem. The absence of amphetamine metabolites removes one pressor load, and a washout before the first dose remains the sensible course.

The once-a-day relative

Rasagiline is an irreversible MAO-B inhibitor, as is selegiline, and the enzyme remains blocked until the cell synthesizes new protein. The half-life is about 3 hours, which matters for a reversible drug but matters little here. Peak levels occur in about 1 hour, and absolute bioavailability is about 36 percent. The FDA approved it in 2006, and the label sets 1 mg once daily as monotherapy and 0.5 mg as the starting dose when it is added to levodopa.

Two enzymes with similar names

Monoamine oxidase, or MAO, is a family of enzymes that break down chemical messengers after they deliver their signals. It comes in 2 forms. MAO-A breaks down serotonin and norepinephrine, the messengers behind mood and alertness, and in the gut and liver, it destroys tyramine, a compound found in aged cheese, cured meats, and other fermented foods. MAO-B breaks down dopamine, the messenger that Parkinson’s patients run short of.

Blocking each form has different consequences. Blocking MAO-A allows tyramine from a meal to reach the bloodstream intact, raising blood pressure and causing the “cheese reaction” that made the old antidepressant MAO inhibitors dangerous. Blocking MAO-A while taking a drug that raises serotonin, such as an SSRI antidepressant or tramadol, allows serotonin to build to toxic levels. Blocking MAO-B alone at ordinary doses prolongs dopamine’s action without either problem.

The drugs differ in which form they inhibit. Selegiline and rasagiline block MAO-B at their standard doses, but selegiline begins to block MAO-A as the dose increases, and the 6-milligram selegiline patch blocked about a third of brain MAO-A in a brain-scan study. Methylene blue does the reverse: in the test tube, it is about 60 times more potent against MAO-A than against MAO-B. The old antidepressants, such as Nardil (phenelzine) and Parnate (tranylcypromine), block both forms, which is why their users must follow a diet and avoid a long list of drugs.

Three prescriptions for one enzyme

Three products in American pharmacies inhibit MAO-B for Parkinson’s disease. They differ more in schedule, byproducts, and hassle than in benefit.

• Eldepryl (selegiline) capsules or tablets. Take 5 milligrams with breakfast and 5 milligrams with lunch, with food rather than on an empty stomach. The body converts part of each dose into l-methamphetamine and l-amphetamine, so a late dose can disrupt sleep, and some patients experience nausea. It has the longest record of the 3, including DATATOP and the Swedish 7-year trial. • Zelapar (selegiline orally disintegrating tablets). Dissolve 1.25 milligrams on the tongue before breakfast, then increase to 2.5 milligrams after at least 6 weeks. Absorption through the mouth bypasses the gut and liver, producing fewer amphetamine byproducts. Selectivity decreases as the dose increases, and the label places the onset of tyramine sensitivity at 5 milligrams per day. • Azilect (rasagiline). Take 1 milligram once daily, with or without food. It does not produce amphetamine byproducts, and generic versions are available. Ciprofloxacin and other drugs that inhibit the liver enzyme CYP1A2 nearly double its level, so the label caps the dose at 0.5 milligram when used with them.

Two relatives fall outside this list. Emsam, the selegiline skin patch, is approved for the treatment of depression, and Xadago (safinamide) is approved only as an add-on to levodopa.

What improvement to expect

The trials score patients on the Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale, a doctor’s checklist assessing tremor, stiffness, slowness, balance, and daily function, where a higher score indicates worse disease. The TEMPO trial randomized 404 untreated patients to rasagiline 1 mg, rasagiline 2 mg, or placebo for 26 weeks. Benefit was evident as early as week 4. By week 8, 27.3 percent of patients on 1 mg had improved by at least 20 percent, compared with 14 percent on placebo. At 26 weeks, the total score was 4.20 points better on 1 mg and 3.56 points better on 2 mg (P < 0.0001), and about 47 percent of treated patients had improved, compared with 28 percent on placebo.

Side effects in the first 26 weeks occurred at nearly the same rate across all 3 groups: 79.5 percent on 1 mg, 84 percent on 2 mg, and 78.5 percent on placebo. Infection, headache, dizziness, and accidental injury were the most common. The 1 mg dose won on every count that mattered, which is why it became the label dose.

A 4-point gain is modest. It aligns with what the selegiline meta-analyses report at 3 to 12 months, and it is based on the total score, so the trials did not separate tremor from stiffness and slowness. Dopamine drugs help rest tremor less than they help those 2 signs, and a patient with tremor as the main complaint should expect the lower end of the range.

Head-to-head with selegiline

No randomized trial has directly compared the 2 drugs, so every comparison is indirect. A network meta-analysis in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology of 27 trials and 7,578 patients found that, taken alone, rasagiline and selegiline each made patients about 1.5 times as likely to respond as placebo, and safinamide about 1.45 times. The probability that rasagiline outperformed selegiline was only about 58 percent, close to a coin flip. As an add-on to levodopa, selegiline ranked first, making a response about 2.3 times as likely, compared with about 1.6 times for rasagiline and 1.2 times for safinamide.

The authors cautioned that the add-on ranking rests on indirect comparisons and differing trial designs. A review in CNS Drugs reached the same position from another direction. It found one pooled analysis showing no difference in total score through 9 months, another favoring rasagiline and reporting more side-effect-related dropouts with selegiline, and a third in which selegiline lowered levodopa doses more but under dosing rules that differed between trials. The reviewers found no clear therapeutic, protective, or safety advantage for either drug.

They listed the factors to consider: cost, familiarity, dosing frequency, and whether the patient wants to avoid or use the amphetamine metabolites. The last point favors selegiline for some patients, since those metabolites help with daytime fatigue.

Differences that matter

Selegiline breaks down into desmethylselegiline, l-methamphetamine, and l-amphetamine. These metabolites can cause insomnia, lower blood pressure on standing, and yield a positive urine drug screen for methamphetamine. Rasagiline breaks down into 1-aminoindan, which the label states is not an MAO inhibitor, along with 2 hydroxylated products. A patient who sleeps poorly or becomes dizzy upon standing while taking selegiline has an obvious reason to switch.

Rasagiline is also more potent and more selective for MAO-B at its therapeutic dose. The label calls it selective at 0.5 and 1 mg per day and states that “dietary tyramine restriction is not required” at those doses. It still advises avoiding foods with large amounts of tyramine, 150 mg or more, such as some aged cheeses. Selegiline loses selectivity as the dose rises, and the Zelapar label places the onset of tyramine sensitivity at 5 mg/day.

The liver imposes a constraint that selegiline lacks. CYP1A2 clears most rasagiline, so any drug that inhibits that enzyme raises rasagiline levels. In healthy volunteers, ciprofloxacin 500 mg twice daily increased rasagiline exposure by 83 percent, and the label caps the dose at 0.5 mg per day for patients taking ciprofloxacin or another CYP1A2 inhibitor. The same cap applies in mild hepatic impairment, and the drug is not recommended in moderate or severe impairment.

The evidence bases differ as well. Selegiline has DATATOP, in which 26 percent of treated patients needed levodopa at 12 months, compared with 47 percent on placebo, and the Swedish 7-year trial, in which levodopa doses were 19 percent lower in the selegiline group. An extension study also found fewer cases of freezing of gait than placebo. Rasagiline has TEMPO, ADAGIO, and the TEMPO extension, and its effect on the freezing item of the rating scale was about 0.16 points, too small to notice.

The 1995 mortality scare with selegiline and Sinemet

In 1995, the Parkinson’s Disease Research Group of the United Kingdom (PDRG-UK) reported in the BMJ that patients taking selegiline with levodopa died faster than those taking levodopa alone. The trial was open-label, meaning patients and doctors knew who received what, and between 1985 and 1990 it had randomized 782 patients to levodopa, levodopa plus selegiline, or bromocriptine. The excess was 60 percent in relative terms, about 1 extra death for every 54 patients treated for 1 year, and the trial found no benefit from selegiline on disability. The group stopped the selegiline arm after an interim analysis and reopened its own data.

A panel of 4 investigators, blind to the death certificates and to treatment arm, reviewed each death. The 1998 reanalysis counted 44 deaths among 249 patients on levodopa alone (17.7 percent) versus 76 among 271 on the combination (28 percent). The corrected excess fell to 35 percent, about 1 death per 75 patients treated for 1 year, and reached only borderline statistical significance.

The pattern of deaths argues against a drug effect. Parkinson’s disease itself was the only cause of death with a significant excess. Cardiovascular deaths were not increased, cardiovascular drug use was not higher, and sudden and out-of-hospital deaths were similar in both groups. A drug that kills through blood pressure or heart rhythm leaves that trail, and this one left none.

The patients who died provide more information than the drug does. In the 3 months before death, the combination group more often had dementia, falls, postural dizziness, and shortness of breath, signs of advanced and frail disease. The PDRG-UK authors identified those patients as a vulnerable subgroup, though they defined it only in broad terms. They also found that the disability data did not support the idea that the treatment accelerated the disease. The combination group was also less likely to be taking antidepressants before death, another difference between groups that randomization was supposed to prevent.

The analysis drew criticism. Critics attacked the intention-to-treat method, which keeps every patient in the assigned group regardless of what they end up taking. A BMJ letter by Gerlach, Riederer, and Vogt argued that an on-treatment analysis should have been used. Others pointed to early reporting, high death rates, unreliable death certification, and the panel’s establishment of a cause for only 90 deaths. The open design meant that every death certificate and every change in treatment came from someone who knew which drug the patient took.

Olanow and colleagues pooled 5 long-term randomized trials of selegiline in untreated patients, 4 of which were double-blind and placebo-controlled, with a mean follow-up of 4.1 years. There were 14 deaths among 297 selegiline patients (4.7 percent) versus 17 among 292 controls (5.8 percent), yielding a hazard ratio of 1.02, indicating that the two groups died at nearly the same rate. Among patients who also took levodopa, the comparison PDRG-UK made, each group had 11 deaths, 4.3 percent of 257 and of 254. With only 31 deaths in total, the confidence interval, the range that likely holds the true value, spans 0.44 to 2.37 times the risk, wide enough to include the PDRG-UK figure. A larger 2004 meta-analysis in the BMJ, covering 17 randomized trials and 3,525 patients, found no significant increase in deaths with MAO-B inhibitors.

The Swedish 7-year trial also contradicted the PDRG-UK finding of no disability benefit, with slower progression on the total rating scale (P = 0.003, meaning chance is an unlikely explanation) and lower levodopa doses.

In a British records study, Thorogood and colleagues followed 12,621 patients prescribed an antiparkinsonian drug in the UK General Practice Research Database and recorded 1,720 deaths over 14,000 person-years. Selegiline, alone or with levodopa, was associated with an 11 percent higher risk of death, at the edge of statistical significance (95 percent confidence interval 0 to 23 percent). The excess was larger among patients under 80 and among those with a recorded Parkinson’s diagnosis who took selegiline without levodopa. A records study cannot separate a drug from the reasons doctors chose it, and the authors called their result compatible with a small excess.

My reading is that the open design, crude death certification, and clustering of deaths among patients with dementia and falls inflated the PDRG-UK figure, and the blinded trials found no excess. A small excess is still possible, and the records study placed the larger share of it in younger patients taking selegiline without levodopa. This is inference from the reanalysis, the meta-analysis, and the records study.

Yoho note: The scare rests on 76 deaths versus 44 among 520 patients in an open trial. The gap shrank from 60 percent to 35 percent when the authors rechecked it. In the combination group, those who died more often had dementia and falls. The 5 blinded trials pooled by Olanow found no excess at all. That is thin evidence for a verdict on a drug.

The ADAGIO puzzle

Selegiline’s DATATOP trial left a question open: did the 9-month delay before patients needed levodopa mean the drug protected brain cells, or did it only ease symptoms? Teva, which sells rasagiline, built ADAGIO to settle the question for its drug. The design was a delayed-start approach. One group took rasagiline from the beginning, and the other took a placebo for about 9 months before switching. A drug that only eases symptoms lets the late group catch up once it starts the pill, but a drug that protects brain cells leaves the early group ahead for good.

ADAGIO enrolled 1,176 untreated patients in 14 countries and tested 2 doses, 1 mg and 2 mg, over 72 weeks. At 1 mg, the early group finished 1.7 points ahead on the rating scale and passed all 3 of the trial’s prespecified tests. At 2 mg, the early group did not. A drug that slows the disease should work at least as well at twice the dose, yet the double dose came up empty.

The investigators proposed that the greater symptom relief at 2 mg hid a protective effect, but in TEMPO the 2 mg dose produced a smaller symptomatic gain, 3.56 points compared with 4.20. Chance is the plainest explanation, since a trial with 3 tests and a 19 percent dropout rate invites a result that does not repeat. In October 2011, an FDA advisory committee voted 17 to 0 that Teva had not shown that rasagiline slows Parkinson’s. Panelist Robert Clancy called the trial “close, but it is not good enough,” and many panelists said they would continue prescribing the drug for symptoms. Teva paid for the trial, and its lead investigator, Olanow, consulted for the company.

What the long-term data add

The TEMPO extension followed 306 of the original 404 patients for up to 6.5 years on open-label rasagiline, along with whatever other drugs they needed. Early starters stayed 2.5 points ahead of delayed starters (P = 0.021), and the authors called that a long-term benefit. Everyone knew what he was taking, though, and no one knows whether the 98 patients who did not join resembled those who did, so the lead proves little. A review in CNS Drugs concluded that neither selegiline nor rasagiline has been shown to slow progression.

The ADAGIO follow-up yielded the opposite result. Rascol and colleagues began observations about 26 months after ADAGIO ended and followed 683 patients, 58 percent of the original cohort, for 3 years on open-label rasagiline 1 mg, plus any other treatment their doctors chose. Early starters and delayed starters showed no significant differences in rating scores or in time to any clinical milestone. The authors concluded that the study showed no long-term benefit to starting early.

Patients entered follow-up an average of 46.9 months after diagnosis, and over 3 years, the group worsened by 6.0 points on the total scale. By the end, 43.6 percent had developed unsteady gait or balance impairment, 35.7 percent had fallen, 26.2 percent had freezing of gait, and 33.1 percent showed cognitive decline. These figures describe treated Parkinson’s disease about 4 to 7 years after diagnosis.

For a patient deciding now, the practical rule is to start early. Starting early costs little and delivers symptom relief within weeks. Protection is an unproven bonus with either drug, and the larger and later of the 2 follow-ups found none.

A clue from tobacco

Smokers develop Parkinson’s disease less often than people who never smoked, and brain scans at Brookhaven National Laboratory found 40 percent less MAO-B in smokers. Nicotine did not cause the drop; other compounds in the leaf and smoke block the enzyme. Tobacco delivers that block for decades before diagnosis, and a pill started after symptoms appear cannot buy back those years. That timing is one reason neither selegiline nor rasagiline has been shown to slow the disease. Part 1 of this series, “Nicotine patches and Parkinson’s disease,” lays out the evidence.

Side effects and cautions

The label reports side effects from 3 trial settings. In monotherapy (149 patients on 1 mg, 151 on placebo), flu syndrome occurred in 5 percent versus 1 percent, arthralgia in 7 versus 4, dyspepsia in 7 versus 4, depression in 5 versus 2, falls in 5 versus 3, and headache in 14 versus 12. When rasagiline was added to a dopamine agonist, falls were 6 percent versus 1 percent, peripheral edema 7 versus 4, and orthostatic hypotension 3 versus 1. With levodopa, dyskinesia reached 18 percent versus 10, postural hypotension 9 versus 3, and weight loss 9 versus 3.

Hallucinations were uncommon with monotherapy, at 1.3 percent, compared with 0.7 percent, and rose to about 4 to 5 percent when levodopa was added. Compulsive gambling, spending, binge eating, and sexual urges have been reported with the drug, and some resolved with a lower dose. Melanoma appears in postmarketing reports, and Parkinson’s patients develop melanoma more often than the general population, so a yearly skin examination is sensible.

The contraindication list overlaps with selegiline’s. It includes meperidine, tramadol, methadone, propoxyphene, dextromethorphan, St. John’s wort, cyclobenzaprine, and other MAO inhibitors, a category the label states includes other selective MAO-B inhibitors. The gap before starting an SSRI, SNRI, or tricyclic antidepressant, or any of the listed opioids, is at least 14 days after the last rasagiline dose. After fluoxetine(Prozac), the label requires at least 5 weeks before rasagiline is started.

Comment: Prozac has a very long half-life. Why would any sensible, knowledgeable person ever expose themselves to that dogs**t? Thyroid medication can be used to withdraw from Prozac and other SSRIs and related drugs if you are already stuck on them. Otherwise, you will experience nasty withdrawal symptoms that include the original symptoms for which you took Prozac. My recent post about this describes the process.

Tremor and balance

The trials reported total scores, and a search of the primary literature found no analysis of rasagiline’s effect on tremor alone. A patient with left-sided tremor and mild balance trouble should expect a modest overall gain, with tremor responding less than slowness and stiffness. Balance is the weaker domain. The falls signal in the monotherapy and add-on trials was small, and the freezing item improved by about 0.16 points. Exercise has stronger evidence for balance than any MAO-B inhibitor.

Rasagiline and methylene blue

Methylene blue inhibits MAO-A. Ken Gillman estimates that oral doses of 200 to 400 mg reach levels sufficient to interact with serotonergic drugs, though the risk from smaller doses remains uncertain. Adding rasagiline to a patient taking 60 mg per day results in a full MAO-B block on top of a partial MAO-A block, creating the nonselective profile that made the old antidepressants hazardous. The label contraindicates other MAO inhibitors for that reason.

Rasagiline improves the picture in 2 ways. It produces no amphetamine, removing one of the pressor loads that selegiline adds, and its label requires no tyramine restriction at 1 mg. The washout advice does not change: a week off methylene blue before the first rasagiline dose, then a decision about whether it returns and at what dose. A patient who keeps both should avoid high-tyramine foods, avoid decongestants, and monitor blood pressure.

Yoho note: I’ve been taking 60 milligrams of methylene blue daily in capsule form because the powder and liquid stain everything they touch. Except for a week on Tofranil when I was kicked out of my dermatology residency, I have never taken an antidepressant or any other psychiatric drug, so the serotonin warnings do not apply to me. (That was an older class of antidepressants, and I assure you it was very rough s**t.) In the test tube, methylene blue is about 60 times more potent against MAO-A than against MAO-B, so at my dose it blocks little MAO-B and does not do what selegiline does. Its case for Parkinson’s rests on the mitochondria: in animals poisoned with the toxins used to model the disease, it protected dopamine neurons, and no controlled human trial has tested it.

Synthesis

Rasagiline is the cleaner of the 2 drugs. It yields a 4-point gain on the total rating scale within weeks, allows once-daily dosing, produces no amphetamine metabolites, and requires no tyramine-restricted diet at 1 mg. Its drawbacks include dependence on CYP1A2, a thinner record as an add-on to levodopa, and a claim of protection that failed review. Selegiline has the older record and better add-on numbers, and its once-daily dissolving tablet narrows the convenience gap.

ADAGIO deserves its reputation as a puzzle. A protective drug should not fail at double the dose, and the 1 mg result has 3 candidate explanations: chance, a symptomatic effect the design did not remove, or a modest true effect that the 2 mg arm obscured. The 6.5-year TEMPO extension leaned toward benefit, but it was open-label and enrolled only 306 of the 404 original patients, and the 3-year ADAGIO follow-up found no lasting advantage for early starters. The sensible position treats rasagiline as a modestly effective, well-tolerated symptomatic drug.

The 1995 mortality scare should not decide the question. The blinded trials pooled by Olanow found no excess deaths, and the PDRG-UK figure fell from 60 percent to 35 percent on its authors’ own recheck. The British records study keeps a small question open for selegiline taken alone. That leaves symptom relief, side effects, and the methylene blue washout as the decision criteria. The story is more hopeful than the last post because the drugs are cheap and gentle, and the scare against them shrank under blinded trials.

My personal conclusion may not be the same as yours

This information is confusing, and most of it consists of statistics: hazard ratios, confidence intervals, and reanalyses of reanalyses. My read is that nothing here is certain. Taking selegiline or rasagiline is a perfectly reasonable choice for a patient who knows the data, and I think the risks are low. I have heard reports of excellent responses to this class of drugs. Most patients see less benefit, and the class is regarded as a minor help rather than the fuller improvement Sinemet and its relatives deliver, at what I consider some expense, though that is not the mainstream view.

There is a case to be made that these drug trials, with their complexity, claims of benefits for minimal results, and economic conflicts of interest, are all badges of fraud. Review my post about that; it’s important.

I decided the drug is not for me right now, but I am not critical of anyone who makes the other choice. After 9 years of reading the literature on medical corruption, I find it hard to view any drug or healthcare intervention favorably. So my focus is getting to the gym every day. Once I’m there, I always get something done.

Selected references

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Parting shot

If you have a clue what this means, let me know in the comments. It was generated by a reader using AI. That’s an image of me in my younger days on the right.