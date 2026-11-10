Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
1d

I have personally been taking 5 mg of Selegiline once a day for more than one decade, maybe two decades. Pioneering research by Joseph Knoll and subsequent studies demonstrated that low-to-moderate doses of L-deprenyl (selegiline) can extend average lifespan in rodents and delay age-related functional declines (such as learning and motor impairments. Having said that, meta-analyses confirm moderate lifespan extension across rodent experiments—robust clinical trial evidence proving that L-deprenyl extends human lifespan does not exist, but it does not exist because no one looked. Lack of evidence is not evidence of absence.

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nydoh's avatar
nydoh
18h

The text in the meme alludes to Matthew 19:21-22 (Jesus answered, “If you want to be perfect, go, sell your possessions and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow me.” When the young man heard this, he went away sad, because he had great wealth). The point of this passage is not to turn Christians into paupers; it is to point out that one must cast aside idols (in this man’s case, money) and follow Christ to attain salvation.

Unfortunately, replacing the image of Jesus Christ with Dr. Yoho fits the exact definition of blasphemy: speech or action that insults, shows contempt for, or lacks reverence toward God.

I’m sure the reader who sent Dr. Yoho that image thinks he’s being clever. Ironically, if the subscriber really had wit, he would be able to produce a meme without mocking the very man he will see on judgment day; impious Redbull memes will not give you wings.

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