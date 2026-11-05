Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
5h

This is a necessary dialogue sir, thank you. These people like Mamdani and the Michigan guy El Sayed are able to deceive the younger generations who have not experienced history first hand, and who have been dumbed down and indoctrinated in college by these same leftist/communist/marxist/islamists professors.

They are takers, destroyers and murderers, not builders or producers. And they do not acknowledge a Creator, so they have zero morals.

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KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
5h

This explains a lot about what is happening world wide. But it is not Governments that are in control, they are the puppets of the Illuminati (Cabal, Deep State). Yes the people are being fooled as you see what just happened in Midterm elections in the USA, they just voted the puppets for the Illuminati back in! They want 80% of Americans dead, the rest will be enslaved by a system, told where and how to live, and what to eat, and encouring evil via hollywood films etc. Sadly the younger generation are being brainwashed severely.

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