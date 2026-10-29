Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
10h

WHAT IS TRULY CONCERNING IS NOT THAT SOMEONE QUESTIONS THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY. WHAT WOULD BE CONCERNING IS IF WE STOPPED DOING SO, GIVEN THAT THE FACTS REVEAL CONSTANT CORRUPTION DRIVEN BY ECONOMIC INTERESTS.

The pharmaceutical industry moves vast sums of money and maintains inevitable relationships with governments, regulatory bodies, researchers, and scientific societies. Precisely for this reason, conflicts of interest cannot be treated as mere administrative details; they become a public health issue when they can influence decision-making.

And this is not a conspiracy theory. The WHO itself acknowledges that conflicts of interest can introduce commercial bias into decision-making and compromise public health as well as trust in institutions. It has also called for greater transparency regarding clinical trial data, pricing, patents, and research and development costs.

That is why we must demand something very simple: complete and accessible data, disclosed conflicts of interest, truly independent researchers, regulators free from commercial pressure, and public audits of decisions.

For when the product manufacturer participates—directly or indirectly—in generating the evidence, when the research funder stands to benefit from the results, and when the regulator fails to provide all the information necessary for third parties to review its decisions, trust cannot simply be demanded; it must be earned.

And if any company, researcher, official, or regulator has manipulated data, concealed information, or prioritized profits over citizens' safety, there must be an investigation and consequences—regardless of who is involved. This is a matter of great importance, as it can lead to serious harm and loss of life.

We need to ensure that no industry holds more power than scientific evidence and that no regulatory body is beyond public scrutiny.

SCIENCE REQUIRES NEITHER CENSORSHIP NOR PROPAGANDA; IT REQUIRES TRANSPARENCY, INDEPENDENCE, AND ACCOUNTABILITY.

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
1d

Health Care? You are your own best Health Caregiver with help of herbals and good food; clean living. Thanks Truth Sheeple need to know to live better - Longer -

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