Summary

· A badge of fraud is a circumstance that signals deceit without proving it. English judges coined the term in 1601, and the list hasn’t changed much since. It includes secrecy, a seller who keeps control of what he sold, a deal struck while the lawsuit is pending, a price unrelated to value, and a document that goes out of its way to declare its own good faith.

· The companion rule, false in one thing, false in everything, is how a jury is told to treat a witness caught lying. One proven lie does not convict, but it shifts the burden. Afterward, the liar must prove every further claim, and he is owed nothing.

· Conventional medicine wears more badges than any other industry. Chemotherapy added 2.1 percent to 5-year survival in the largest review ever conducted, and oncologists earn 65 to 70 percent of their income from kickbacks for selling drugs. Of the cancer drug indications approved in Europe from 2009 to 2013, 57 percent had no evidence of extending or improving life. Psychiatry, dentistry, and pediatric vaccination follow the same pattern.

· The generic drugs in your cabinet come from an industry Katherine Eban documented as faking its own test data, and the surveys that rank Indian business ethics near the bottom of the world describe petty thievery alongside the systemic corruption of American healthcare.

· Alternative medicine wears the same badges. I spent over $15,000 at a Tennessee clinic where a chiropractor read my body through a plastic membrane and sold me mineral water with a “signal” on it. My result was worse than the placebo arm of a Parkinson’s trial.

· The cheapest badge to check is price. DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) and chlorine dioxide cost almost nothing. Plasma exchange for longevity costs $8,000 to $10,000 per session, based on a 42-person study lasting 5 months. A boutique astaxanthin costs an ordinary price per milligram, with doses 5 to 30 times those tested, and a plasmalogen company sells 900 times the trial dose alongside a blood test that says you need it.

Where the phrase comes from

In 1601, London's Star Chamber decided Twyne’s Case. A farmer named Pierce owed a man named Twyne 400 pounds and owed a second creditor 200 pounds. When the second creditor sued, Pierce signed over everything he owned to Twyne, including the sheep. Then he kept the sheep, sheared them, marked them as his own, and continued farming as if nothing had happened. When the sheriff came for the animals, Twyne’s men drove him off.

The judges had no confession or witness to the arrangement, yet they convicted anyway based on the circumstances. The transfer covered everything Pierce owned, down to his clothes, and they made it in secret while a lawsuit was pending. The debtor stayed in possession and continued to use the property as his own. The deed itself went out of its way to state it was made in good faith, which the court took as the strongest sign it was not. Lord Coke’s report called these marks badges of fraud, and courts have used the list for 4 centuries.

The modern American statute, the Uniform Voidable Transactions Act, lists 11 badges. They include transfers to insiders, concealment, retention of control after the sale, a transfer made immediately after a large debt was incurred, and a price that bears no relation to value. No single badge proves anything by itself, and a man may sell his sheep to a creditor. However, enough badges together, and the court stops asking for a confession.

The second idea, the one people have in mind when they say a detective caught a suspect in a lie, has its own Latin name: falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus, meaning false in one thing, false in everything. A judge tells the jury that a witness who knowingly lied about one material fact is not to be trusted on the rest without corroboration. The rule is permissive rather than mandatory, and it should be applied the same way in medicine. One lie does not prove that the whole enterprise is rotten. It shifts the burden: after the first lie, the liar must prove every further claim, and you owe him no benefit of the doubt.

Detectives and fraud auditors work the same way. They never wait for a confession. They look for the pattern: the missing document, the number reported two different ways, and the explanation that changes when challenged. They notice the business that renamed itself after the complaint and the salesman who answers a question about evidence with a story about a customer. Then they count what they found.

The badges, translated to medicine

After years of writing about medical corruption and being fooled by it more than once, I use this list. Each item translates something the Star Chamber would have recognized.

The seller holds the data and will not release it. The Cholesterol Treatment Trialists collaboration at Oxford holds the raw patient records from every major statin trial and has refused for years to release them, so nobody outside the group has verified the claims about side effects. Pierce kept the sheep, too, and the judges noticed.

The endpoint is a surrogate: tumor shrinkage instead of survival, lower LDL instead of fewer deaths, a blood test result instead of a patient who walks better. A surrogate is a number the seller chose because it moves. When a product is sold on a surrogate, ask what happened to the patients. If nobody knows, that is the answer.

The claim is constructed so that no test could refute it. A chiropractor told me I had an overgrowth of early-stage cancer cells in my brain that no scan would show. No imaging or biopsy refutes that claim. A claim that cannot be wrong is not a diagnosis; it is a sale.

The benefit is reported as a relative number. A drug that lowers deaths from 2 percent to 1.5 percent is sold as a 25 percent reduction. The absolute figure, half a percent, tells you whether to swallow it, and the advertisement's absence of that figure is itself a badge.

The recommender is paid by the seller. Oncologists buy chemotherapy and bill it at a markup. Pediatric clinics receive manufacturer rebates on vaccines. A chiropractor sells supplements made by the company owned by his teacher. Between two doctors, a kickback for a referral is a crime under the Stark laws. Between a manufacturer and a doctor, it is a business model that has been constructed as a safe harbor from criminal law.

The price has no relation to the ingredient's cost. This one is the easiest to check and the most often ignored because vulnerable sick people assume that expensive means potent.

Testimonials stand in place of controls. A seller who has the data shows you the data. A seller who does not shows you a grateful customer. Testimony is evidence and deserves a hearing, but a condition that fluctuates on its own produces grateful customers without the product's help.

The evidence is self-published or appears in a journal that prints anything. The product’s own trial, written by the man who owns the product, in a journal that was delisted for fabricated peer review, has the shape of science without the substance.

The mechanism is a trade secret. Proprietary blends with no listed doses, mineral water imprinted with informational signals, and a diagnostic membrane whose physics nobody will explain are all the same badge. Pierce’s deed was done in secret for the same reason.

The enterprise changes its name or address when caught. A clinic that lost a court fight with its Kansas licensing board reopened in Tennessee under a new name and called the move an expansion. A Japanese firm bought a drug company convicted of felony fraud and kept shipping.

The document claims it acted in good faith. Ranbaxy, the Indian generic manufacturer that later pleaded guilty to 7 federal criminal counts, published a newsletter called Ranbaxy World. It proclaimed the company’s “unflinching commitment to integrity.” A clinic website lists its staff as board-certified medical doctors, even though the staff page shows 2 chiropractors and 2 nurses. The Star Chamber convicted Pierce in part because his deed said it was made in good faith, and 4 centuries later the tell has not changed.

Conventional medicine wears the most badges

When I call conventional medicine fraudulent, I don't mean only that someone is stealing money, though someone always is. I mean that entire specialties harm the people who trust them, that practitioners either know it or have arranged not to know it, and that money explains the arrangement. By that standard, the worst offenders are oncology, psychiatry, dentistry, and the vaccine wing of pediatrics, with cardiology’s cholesterol business and its invasive procedures close behind.

Oncology first, because the numbers are the most absurd. In 2004, Graeme Morgan and his colleagues reviewed every randomized trial they found and reported in Clinical Oncology that cytotoxic chemotherapy increased 5-year survival by 2.1 percent among adult cancer patients in the United States. Tito Fojo at the National Cancer Institute examined the 71 cancer drugs approved from 2002 to 2014 and found an average survival gain of 2.1 months compared with older drugs. Courtney Davis and her colleagues examined the 68 cancer indications approved by the European Medicines Agency from 2009 to 2013. At approval, 57 percent had no evidence of extending life or improving its quality, and when there was a median survival gain, it was 2.7 months. Vinay Prasad’s review of drugs approved from 2008 to 2012 found that 36 of 54 were approved on surrogates, and 4 years later only 5 had been shown to help anyone live a day longer.

Those are the drugs, and the incentive is the other half of the badge. By 2013, 65 to 70 percent of an oncologist’s income came from drug charges through the practice the specialty calls buy-and-bill, in which the doctor buys chemotherapy and sells it to the patient at a markup. Drug representatives tell oncologists whether they are meeting their quotas, and manufacturers offer higher percentages for ordering more. This is a financial incentive for prescribing more horrendously toxic “medication.”

Otis Brawley, who ran the American Cancer Society, wrote that one class of these drugs, the anemia agents that generated $37 billion in sales between 1996 and 2009, “were not used to cure disease or make patients feel better. They were used to make money for doctors and pharmaceutical companies.” The rest is in the chapter on this in Butchered by “Healthcare.” In short, a product that adds 2 months of life at $171,000 a year is sold by the person who profits from the sale to a patient too frightened to ask the exact price. That is fraud, whether or not a prosecutor ever calls it that.

No psychiatric drug has ever been tested against a true placebo in patients not withdrawing from a similar drug. The “placebo” groups were in withdrawal, so the drugs looked better and safer than they are. The specialty accepts more Pharma money than any other. One in 6 Americans takes its products.

In September, I published the complete history of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) antidepressants and the suicides and homicides they cause, centered on 2 men I know. Ben Bathen, a friend who has stayed in my home, was put on Lexapro (escitalopram) and developed akathisia, the drug-induced inner torment that drives violence. He made a phone call in a rage and spent 2 years in a San Diego County jail. Every court that reviewed his case refused to consider the drug’s role.

David Carmichael killed his 11-year-old son in 2004 after raising his Paxil (paroxetine) dose. A Canadian court found him not criminally responsible, held him for about 5 years, and released him. He has been off all psychiatric drugs since. The specialty’s response to its own body count is to add diagnoses and widen the market. That is the surrogate badge, the paid-recommender badge, and the badge of the claim that cannot be tested, all at once.

Dentistry is the specialty I wrote a whole book about, and this is a brief summary. Root canals leave a dead, infected tooth in the jaw, mummified with toxins, to seed the rest of the body with bacteria. The procedure's inventors repudiated it over 50 years ago, yet endodontists kept doing it because it pays. Amalgam fillings are half mercury by weight, release vapor every time you chew, and are banned in much of the world, yet half of American adults have them. Fluoride is a neurotoxin that lowers children’s IQ. Most of it arrives as industrial waste from China, and chemical producers pay the American Dental Association to promote it. About 75 percent of Americans have their wisdom teeth pulled for no benefit, and none of this hurts right away, which is the only reason it has lasted.

Pediatrics has a central flaw: the schedule. In 1986, manufacturers told Congress that whole-cell pertussis lawsuits would drive them out of business, and Congress passed a law stating that “no vaccine manufacturer shall be liable” for injury or death from its products. In 2011, the Supreme Court held that because vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe,” no one can sue the manufacturer, even for a defective design.

The schedule has grown from 4 injections in 1950 to about 75 today, and the cost to vaccinate one child has risen from $10 in 1975 to $2,192 by 2014. Pediatric clinics receive manufacturer rebates of up to 25 percent, and the federal government pays the states $100 for every fully vaccinated child. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) holds more than 50 vaccine patents, and its advisory committee is staffed by people with financial ties to vaccine makers. No vaccine on the schedule has ever been tested against a saline placebo. Pharma pays the kiddie doctors to traffic the products, and the word pays means hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

The cholesterol business is relative risk in its purest form. Statin trials report relative reductions of 20 to 36 percent; the absolute reductions are 1 percent or less, and the median postponement of death across the trials is 3 to 4 days. In people over 60, higher LDL cholesterol is associated with longer life across 19 cohorts and 68,000 subjects. Drugs that lower LDL by a third through other mechanisms have failed to prevent a single heart attack, which is the cleanest test of the hypothesis that LDL causes heart disease, and it failed. The Oxford group that holds the raw trial data has refused to release it. Malcolm Kendrick’s The Great Cholesterol Con and the books that followed present the whole case, and I recently summarized them.

I have left out the stents that sham-surgery trials debunked, the mammograms and PSA tests that detect tumors without saving lives, and the Mohs surgeons billing $15,000 per basal cell. I have also left out the opioid business and the substitution of Tylenol (acetaminophen) for aspirin in children, which I wrote about in September. Each is a chapter in the new edition of Butchered by “Healthcare,” and each wears the same badges: a surrogate, a paid recommender, a relative number, and a document declaring its own good faith.

The generic drug supply, and a word about nationality

Katherine Eban’s Bottle of Lies (2019) is the definitive detective story on this subject, and anyone taking a generic drug should read it. Roughly 40 percent of American generic drugs are manufactured in India, and India and China supply 80 percent of the active ingredients in all our drugs, both brand and generic. Eban’s central case is Ranbaxy, once India’s largest drug company, which for years submitted fabricated stability and bioequivalence data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company’s head of analytical research told an auditor, “It is not in Indian culture to record the data while we conduct our experiments.”

Investigators found that a 3-, 6-, and 9-month stability test on gabapentin had been run in 4 days, and the dates had been falsified. In 2013, Ranbaxy pleaded guilty to 7 federal criminal counts and paid $500 million, the largest penalty ever imposed on a generic maker.

Ranbaxy was not alone in this. An FDA investigator, Peter Baker, inspected plants across India and found hidden laboratories, repeated tests in secret, and torn batch records in a garbage bag an employee tried to carry out of a Wockhardt plant. He found an industry practice with its own vocabulary, dual-track or row A/row B production, in which a company sends its best product to markets with the toughest regulators and its worst to Africa. Cleveland Clinic kept a confidential blacklist of generics it would not buy, dominated by Indian manufacturers. A Dr. Reddy’s version of tacrolimus, the drug that keeps a transplanted organ from being rejected, was on it after a run of recalls and a pharmacist’s report of patients with unpredictable blood levels. And the FDA announced its foreign inspections in advance, which Eban describes as the government volunteering to be fooled.

Readers will ask whether this is about India, and I addressed the question in Butchered by “Healthcare” when I covered Eban’s book. Ramesh Venkataraman wrote in the Indian Express that polite international investors will not say what they think. What they think is that “Indians are seen as highly unethical.” The 2016 Global Business Ethics Survey ranked India among the bottom three of 13 major countries, alongside Russia and Brazil. Ernst and Young’s 2017 Asia-Pacific fraud survey found that 78 percent of Indian respondents said bribery and corrupt practices are frequent, and Transparency International found that 69 percent of Indians surveyed had paid a bribe, the highest rate in Asia. Eban quotes an FDA investigator who found that at some Indian companies, “what we would view as cheating would be viewed in their culture as creativity,” and she describes the business culture of aggressive workarounds known as jugaad.

These are measures of business culture, and the culture has an explanation. Jugaad developed as a survival mechanism in a country with 25 percent illiteracy and a government whose rules, in the whistleblower Dinesh Thakur’s words, are worked around rather than followed: “We don’t have a system. We have a way to work around the system.” At the interface of two contrasting cultures, trust becomes tenuous and costs rise, sometimes in concealed ways, such as poor quality. The only way to get top-quality work across that gap is overbearing supervision, which is hard to do from 7,000 miles away. The man who exposed Ranbaxy, at the risk of his life, was Thakur, an Indian engineer, and the Chinese plants in Eban’s book are as bad or worse.

And I wrote in the book that these problems are petty thievery compared with ours. American healthcare is systemically corrupt on a mammoth scale, and nobody acknowledges it. Eban did not understand the irony of criticizing India, because their graft is amateurish. The first great generic scandal played out in Maryland in 1989, when generic executives dropped envelopes of cash on FDA reviewers’ desks. It ended with 42 people and 10 companies pleading guilty to or being convicted of fraud and corruption. The lesson is the oldest in fraud investigation. When nobody checks, the work does not get done, and that rule has no passport.

Yoho’s comment: A drug company that fakes its stability data is a Pierce who kept the sheep. The regulator who calls ahead of an inspection is the sheriff who sends a letter saying when he'll arrive. The right response is not to boycott a nationality. It is to assume that any plant nobody has walked into unannounced is cutting corners and to find out where your pills are made.

Alternative medicine wears the same badges

In August, I published the story of my expensive few weeks at the Biologix Center in Franklin, Tennessee. I went because a man I respected, who had studied natural medicine for 20 years, told me that phage therapy had cured his neurological Lyme and that the center had a 92 percent success rate. I judged him over the phone, found him credible, and booked a flight. I had the training to research the claims before I went, but I did not, because the story moved me. My wife Judy watched the first session and called it fraudulent in the room. It took me over a week to admit she was right.

The clinic publishes its prices: $7,188 for 1 week and $14,375 for 2, with labs, lodging, and 3 of the therapies billed separately. No insurance is accepted. A chiropractor managed my care throughout. He read my body through a plastic membrane held to my forehead, a method its inventor calls Biospectral Emission Sequencing. Blinded studies of that family of tests, dating back to 1988, conclude that it is “no more useful than random guessing.” He told me I had early cancer cells in my brain that no scan would show, roundworms of 2 sizes, Lyme in my ankles and brain, and a nickel allergy. He knew about my positive Lyme serologies before he tested me and then diagnosed Lyme.

The product was Induced Native Phage Therapy. The ampules contain what the manufacturer describes as a “mineral-enhanced aqueous suspension” with “informational signals” rather than “active compounds.” The underlying biology is legitimate: about 75 percent of bacteria harbor a dormant virus in their genome, and waking it with DNA damage is a live research field. But no published work shows that a signal imprinted in water wakes anything, and bacteriophages infect only bacteria, while the product’s target list included roundworms, protozoa, and fungi. A phage cannot infect a worm for the same reason a lawnmower cannot cut hair.

The 92 percent figure came from 26 patients at a single clinic, published by the owner of the company that makes the product in a journal later delisted from the Web of Science for fabricated peer review. The endpoint was a blood test that flagged 21 of 23 healthy volunteers as positive. In randomized trials of prolonged antibiotics for post-treatment Lyme, 36 percent of the placebo group improved on its own. That is the benchmark any clinic’s success rate has to beat, and a laboratory value moving in the seller’s preferred direction does not beat it.

Count the badges. A price with no relation to the ingredient, which was water. A diagnostic that cannot be refuted and a proprietary mechanism nobody will explain. A trial written by the seller in a journal that prints anything. A testimonial where a control should be. A staff list that said board-certified medical doctors, even though the staff page showed 2 chiropractors and 2 nurses.

And a clinic that fought its Kansas licensing board in court over a patient hospitalized twice for low sodium after sauna treatments lost, renamed itself, and reopened in Tennessee as an expansion. Everyone in the building seemed sincere, and sincerity is the most expensive thing in medicine because it makes the rest go down easy.

After 10 days at home, I had softer stools and possibly slept better. In a Parkinson’s trial, the placebo arm, which involved putting saltwater up the nose, improved by 3.4 points on the standard rating scale. My outcome was smaller than the placebo’s.

Yoho comment: I have been as hard on this clinic as I was on oncology, because the structure is identical. The chemotherapy that buys 2 months at $171,000 and the signed water that buys nothing at $14,375 are sold using the same method to the same frightened customer. The only difference is that the oncologist has a state license and a reimbursement code, while the chiropractor has to publish his price list.

The price badge

The most useful badge is the one anyone with a calculator can check in 5 minutes. Fraud needs a margin to survive, and Twyne wanted the sheep because they were worth 400 pounds. An alternative clinic needs $14,375 a fortnight because signed water does not sell for its cost, which is pennies, and a longevity clinic needs $10,000 a session for the same reason.

Some of the most effective treatments I know of cost nearly nothing. DMSO is an industrial solvent with 60 years of clinical use, sold by the pint. Chlorine dioxide costs a few dollars a year. Both are relentlessly attacked by the people who sell the expensive products, and the attack itself is a badge.

Plasma exchange is the latest trend among the wealthy. Therapeutic plasma exchange has legitimate hospital uses for autoimmune disease: a machine removes your blood, separates the plasma, and returns the cells with replacement albumin. Longevity clinics now sell it to healthy people for $8,000 to $10,000 per session, and one Seattle company raised $12 million in 2025 to scale it up. The evidence they cite is a study of 42 adults, with an average age of 67, published with the Buck Institute. In it, 6 exchanges plus an antibody produced a 2.61-year drop in a laboratory estimate of biological age over 2 to 5 months.

Nobody measured how the patients felt, and nobody measured whether they thought they felt better. The third blood draw showed the effect fading. A Mayo Clinic specialist told the New York Times that the proof of a longevity benefit “really isn’t there.”

A friend of mine, a wealthy man, is going to a clinic for a full-body version of this and has a bill in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. I have not investigated his clinic, and I do not need to. A surrogate endpoint, a 42-person study, a protocol sold in packages of 6 or more sessions, and a price set by what the customer will pay rather than by albumin costs are enough badges to shift the burden. The clinic owes him the survival data, and there is none.

Astaxanthin is a smaller, more instructive case because the molecule is credible and the trick is subtler. It is the carotenoid that turns salmon pink, and controlled trials at 4 to 12 mg a day report less eye fatigue among screen workers and less redness after ultraviolet exposure. A friend whose judgment I had relied on for years told me to buy ValAsta, a boutique liquid version in olive oil. The 100 mL bottle arrived with a pump top and a card for $264. Per milligram, it costs about 4.1 cents, compared with 3.6 cents for 12 mg softgels of AstaReal, the ingredient used in most published trials, so the premium is about 15 percent. The bottle is expensive because the dose is enormous.

The card gives a formula instead of a dose: half your weight in pounds divided by 13.5. For a 135-pound adult, that’s 67 mg a day, and double that for inflammation. No trial has tested 67 mg, and none has tested 135. The company’s FAQ concedes that its price per milligram is ordinary, then claims unique absorption, citing nothing. Its marketing sorts video testimonials by disease, including breast and ovarian cancer, and a written review credits the product with bringing a father’s PSA to “almost normal” in metastatic prostate cancer. Sorting testimonials by disease is how a supplement company makes a drug claim without printing one, and the liquid also stains everything it touches.

Plasmalogens, another supplement, follow the same pattern with worse answers. They are membrane lipids that decline with age and are low in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients, a correlation replicated in other studies. The paper asking whether the deficiency causes the disease or is coincidental was co-written by the man who sells the supplements. The one randomized trial, 328 people with mild Alzheimer’s or mild cognitive impairment on 1 mg a day of a scallop extract for 24 weeks, missed its primary endpoint. Prodrome Sciences sells a different molecule, a synthetic precursor, at 900 mg a day for $199 a month, with a loading dose of 2 to 4 times that, alongside a $485 blood test that tells the customer whether he needs it. On January 8, 2026, the FDA sent the company a warning letter for running a dementia study in 29 patients without an active investigational new drug application.

The owner holds a doctorate in chemistry and has been cited for early work on plasmalogens, so he is no crank. He has also claimed a “100 percent success rate” in stopping amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a disease for which no plasmalogen data of any kind supports him. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that patients pay $75,000 to $84,000 for a 3-month live-in program at his center in Saskatchewan, and that one 70-year-old woman sold her home to pay for it, deteriorated there, and died. Those findings belong to the CBC. Count the badges on this one: the diagnostic and the cure sold by the same man, one molecule for dementia and ALS at once, a dose 900 times the one that was tested, borrowed studies, a failed trial waved as proof, and a price that assumes desperation.

Yoho comment: A made-up molecule falls apart in less than 2 minutes of reading. A real molecule, attached to a dose nobody has tested, passes every check a careful buyer knows how to run, including mine. The friend who recommended it to me still takes it and still feels better. When a company talks about the molecule’s literature instead of its product’s, it is selling you the molecule’s reputation at the product’s price. Buy the 12 mg softgels, take one with dinner, and eat liver on Sunday. That covers both bottles for about $15 a month.

The suggestions that arrive every day

Readers send me cures every day, and most are not credible or so unlikely to succeed that they deserve no more time. Two recent examples illustrate the method. A reader wrote that a customer’s father had put 2 teaspoons of a sugar alcohol in his coffee and that all his Parkinson’s symptoms went away. The sugar turned out to be mannitol. The story behind it is a 2013 Tel Aviv paper showing that mannitol blocked alpha-synuclein clumping in a test tube and in fruit flies, at doses that scale to about 70 grams a day in a human. An Israeli startup then built an online registry where 78 self-selected patients reported results. 55 percent said they improved, and the legend was born.

The single controlled trial, conducted at Hadassah in 2021, randomized 24 patients to receive 18 grams per day or placebo for 36 weeks and found no difference in motor scores, non-motor scores, or smell. Oral mannitol is about 18 percent absorbed and is excreted in the urine within hours. It is cheap and harmless, and the burden of the 2-teaspoon miracle rests with the man who told the story.

The second was a website recommending ibogaine for Parkinson’s. Its centerpiece was a “Stanford University Study (2022-2024)” in which Nolan Williams’s team treated Parkinson’s patients and recorded motor gains lasting 4 to 12 weeks. No such study exists. Williams’s ibogaine paper, published in Nature Medicine in January 2024, treated 30 Special Operations veterans with brain injury and measured depression and anxiety. The page’s medical reviewer, a neuroscience PhD, appears only on the site’s medical-board page, and every section funnels to a referral link for a clinic in Cozumel with a marketing code attached. One borrowed paper, one swapped disease, one invented reviewer, and one commission: 4 badges, and the check took under a minute because the cited author had never published a word on the claimed disease.

The search engine is not a detective

Since Tennessee, I rely on my searches before I spend a dollar, and searching is not the same as investigating. Artificial intelligence (AI) assistants now answer most medical questions, and they are fluent, fast, and often wrong enough to hurt you. In March 2025, the Tow Center at Columbia tested 8 AI search systems by giving them excerpts of published articles and asking for the source. Collectively, they gave incorrect answers to more than 60 percent of the queries.

One system was wrong 94 percent of the time. Another misidentified 134 of 200 sources and expressed doubt 15 times. They fabricated links, cited copies of articles instead of the originals, and almost never declined to answer. The researchers called it alarming confidence, and confidence without a source is the oldest badge there is.

The failure is built into the method. A language model produces the most probable next sentence, and the most probable sentence about a supplement on the internet is the one its sellers wrote 10,000 times. Ask such a tool whether astaxanthin treats cancer, and it has read the ValAsta testimonials. Ask it about ibogaine for Parkinson’s, and it has read the page with the invented Stanford study. If you do not already know that the Williams paper was about veterans with brain injury, the answer sounds like knowledge. The tool is a research assistant with no judgment, an enormous memory, and a tendency to tell the questioner what the questioner wants to hear. The sick questioner wants to hear yes.

Used correctly, the same tool is the best detective’s assistant ever built, and using it correctly is a procedure. Every claim gets a primary source: the paper, the court record, the label, the price list, not a summary. The source is opened, and the number is checked against the claim, because the number in the summary is often wrong enough to matter. The claimed author is checked against what he has published on the claimed disease.

The absolute number is demanded whenever a relative one is offered. The product’s trials are separated from the molecule’s. And the whole exercise is done before the plane ticket, not after, which is the step I skipped. Using these tools accurately requires background, experience, and judgment at every step, and someone who lacks all 3 is better off with a skeptical spouse.

Yoho comment: I use AI every day, and it flagged the ibogaine page because I asked it to find the Stanford study rather than tell me whether ibogaine works. The difference between those 2 questions is the whole discipline. The first has a checkable answer. The second invites the machine to agree with me.

Synthesis

Before you spend money or ingest anything, run the numbers. Ask for the exact number, and if you get a relative figure, note the badge. Ask who holds the data and whether it has been released. Ask whether the endpoint is a patient outcome or a laboratory value. Ask whether the person recommending the product profits from the sale. Ask what the ingredient costs and whether the price is related to it.

Ask whether the trial was written by the seller and where it was published. Ask whether any existing test can disprove the claim. Ask whether the business has changed its name. And notice whether the brochure tells you how trustworthy it is. One badge is only a question, 3 badges shift the burden, and 5 badges make you Pierce’s second creditor, with the sheep already gone.

Run it by your oncologist and your chiropractor with the same rigor, because the count comes out about the same and the oncologist has better lawyers. Both industries prey on people in trouble, frightened enough to believe that spending money and risking their health on something strange is reasonable. I know, because I have been that person, with a medical degree and decades of experience, sitting in a chair in Tennessee while a man played air guitar over my forehead. My wife called it in the room, and I discounted her because she is one skeptical b****. Doubting everything is a poor general policy and an excellent one in a room where a man is reading your body through a plastic membrane. The Star Chamber would have ruled for her on the spot.

Selected references

Twyne’s Case (1601), the origin of the badges of fraud.

Falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus, the legal definition.

Davis C, et al. “Availability of evidence of benefits on overall survival and quality of life of cancer drugs approved by European Medicines Agency: retrospective cohort study of drug approvals 2009-13.” BMJ 2017.

Fojo T, Mailankody S, Lo A. “Unintended consequences of expensive cancer therapeutics.” JAMA Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery 2014, as summarized by Salud y Farmacos.

Yoho R. Butchered by “Healthcare” (Inverness Press), chapters on oncology, psychiatry, the heart industry, and generic drugs; Judas Dentistry; Judas Vaccines (forthcoming). All at Surviving Healthcare.

Yoho R. “Fooled again: an expensive few weeks at an alternative medical center,” “Tylenol is a pharmaceutical atrocity,” “SSRI ‘antidepressant’ psychiatric medications cause suicide and homicide: a complete history,” and the Malcolm Kendrick statin summary, all on Surviving Healthcare, August and September 2026.

Eban K. Bottle of Lies: The Inside Story of the Generic Drug Boom. Ecco, 2019.

Circulate Health raises $12M for pricey blood-cleaning longevity service. GeekWire, 2025, with the Buck Institute study in Aging Cell.

Yoho R. “Two phenomenally expensive supplements with doses nobody has studied,” Surviving Healthcare, unpublished, with the ValAsta and Prodrome price tables, the Fujino trial in eBioMedicine 2017, and the FDA warning letter to Prodrome Sciences of January 8, 2026.

AI search engines are confidently wrong when citing sources, Columbia study finds. Fortune, March 18, 2025, on the Tow Center report.

Sharing this helps my brand and helps spread the word about healthcare. Share

Leave a comment

My favorite new app is Wispr Flow, and as you’ll see in the images below, I’m using it 8 hours a day, 7 days a week. I dictate over 100 words a minute. It is easy to learn.

I use Wispr Flow all day, every day, and this must save me three-quarters of my editing time. I was struggling with one of its competitors, but when I started Wispr, I liked it so much that I bought a year’s membership for $144.

These programs, with their modest monthly charges, work as well as DragonDictate, the former gold standard. This used to cost about $800.

I have an affiliate link HERE for you to use when you buy—and if you do a lot of writing, you need it. Your price is the same as if you searched for the website and bought it without using the link. You are going to love this thing.