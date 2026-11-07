Copyright © 2026 Robert Yoho, MD

All rights reserved. No part of this book may be reproduced, distributed, or transmitted in any form or by any means, including photocopying, recording, or other electronic or mechanical methods, without the prior written permission of the publisher, except in the case of brief quotations embodied in critical reviews and certain other noncommercial uses permitted by copyright law.

ISBN 978-0-557-80842-7

Imprint: Lulu.com

Cover: Francisco Goya, Los Caprichos, plate 40, “¿De qué mal morirá?” (Of what ill will he die?), 1799. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, public domain.

Contents

About the cover........................................................................................................................ 5

Preface...................................................................................................................................... 6

Introduction........................................................................................................................... 8

Part I. The map and the machinery...................................................................................... 19

Chapter 1. The master and commander............................................................................ 20

Chapter 2. The map: who has what, and who should treat it........................................... 28

Chapter 3. Two hormones and the conversion that fails................................................... 39

Chapter 4. The control loop and the TSH problem...........................................................47

Part II. Treating low thyroid.................................................................................................. 59

Chapter 5. Recognizing low thyroid..................................................................................... 60

Chapter 6. The medicines..................................................................................................... 70

Chapter 7. T3 first................................................................................................................... 80

Chapter 8. The treatment in 6 steps.................................................................................... 96

Chapter 9. Finding care..................................................................................................... 109

Part III. When the patient does not respond..................................................................... 123

Chapter 10. Hashimoto’s disease and the thyroid antibodies......................................... 124

Chapter 11. Iron, selenium, and iodine............................................................................. 134

Chapter 12. Reverse T3, pooling, and the adrenals.......................................................... 146

Chapter 13. Special cases..................................................................................................... 157

Part IV. Why the care is bad................................................................................................ 165

Chapter 14. A century of thyroid treatment..................................................................... 166

Chapter 15. Endocrinology’s corruption............................................................................ 179

Chapter 16. The patients left behind................................................................................. 189

Part V. The specialists’ diseases, for reference................................................................. 198

Chapter 17. Graves’ disease and thyroid storm................................................................ 199

Chapter 18. The rest of the specialists’ territory.............................................................. 206

Afterword. What I am doing............................................................................................... 213

Appendices........................................................................................................................... 212

A. The laboratory tests and target values....................................................................... 215

B. Dose equivalents....................................................................................................... 217

C. Glossary.......................................................................................................................... 218

D. Resources....................................................................................................................... 221

E. The treatment on one page............................................................................................ 223

A note to the reader

This book is not medical advice. It describes what I would do if I were the patient, and I am not your doctor. I am a retired physician and no longer licensed or practicing medicine. Thyroid hormone is potent, and anyone who acts on anything here should get advice from an honest practitioner if he can find one; Chapter 9 tells him where to look.

A word about thyroid hormone

Thyroid hormone is one of the safest and most effective medicines ever discovered. Endocrinologists claim all sorts of adverse consequences for its use, including osteoporosis and atrial fibrillation, but these are only problems if the person has a relatively rare condition called Graves’ disease, in which the gland produces vastly excess thyroid hormone and cannot be shut off by simply discontinuing a medicine.

Thyroid hormone effectively treats depression without the consequences, such as horrific withdrawal syndromes or violence, that psychiatric drugs cause. Psychiatrists have routinely used 3 times the ordinary dose for low thyroid to treat depression without any resulting medical problems. Studies show that 300 micrograms of T4 a day for years has been used without the above issues occurring. Using thyroid hormone to promote weight loss is expressly condemned by endocrinologists, but the practice is nearly harmless, and compared with stimulants or gastric bypass surgery, it is completely safe.

The instructions in this book reflect traditional standards, but using thyroid hormone the way it was once used is perfectly reasonable. At one point, the doctor monitored the patient’s response and gradually increased the dose until the patient felt comfortable. This may still be the best way to start thyroid hormone. Simple monitoring, including heart rate and temperature, can be done without all the laboratory tests and attendant nonsense the specialists insist upon.

You will soon learn the history of how we strayed so far from honesty in our thyroid standards, and it is a greedy, ugly story.

About the cover

The picture is plate 40 of Los Caprichos, the set of 80 etchings Francisco Goya published in Madrid in 1799 to ridicule the follies of his country: its clergy, its nobles, its quacks, and its doctors. In this one, a donkey in a physician’s coat and ruffled cuffs kneels at a bedside, solemnly taking the pulse of a man who is plainly dying, while two shadowed figures wait behind the curtain. The patient’s eyes are rolled back. The doctor’s eyes are half-closed in concentration.

Goya’s caption, engraved beneath the plate, asks “¿De qué mal morirá?” which means “Of what ill will he die?” The question has two readings, and Goya meant both. The donkey will never know what is killing his patient, and the patient is as likely to die of the doctor as of the disease. A manuscript commentary on the Caprichos held in the Prado adds, with a straight face, that the physician is excellent, thoughtful, reflective, and serious, and asks what more anyone would want.

The book is 227 years younger than the etching and makes the same point about one disease. Nothing has changed. You don’t want a jackass in a white coat taking care of you.

Preface

Adapted from the opening of my Substack essay that introduced this book.

The thyroid gland is the master and commander of the entire body’s activity and metabolism. If yours isn’t working at full capacity, you’ll feel terrible. This might be the most common major medical problem in the developed world, and it is easy to treat, but often undertreated.

Those who have experienced the frustrations of conventional hypothyroid care realize that they have to man up and learn as much as they can to understand and direct their own treatment. Their doctors are trapped in corrupt, anti-competitive “standards of care” that don’t adequately address many patient problems.

As you read this, I also want you to think about the themes in my other work about how standards like these were purposely constructed to weaken the populace. It’s a little depressing, but we must face the facts.

Despite their training, history, and erudition, endocrinologists have failed to deliver consistent, predictable improvements for these patients. I explore several reasons for this here. I would go so far as to say that seeing one of these specialists is a counterproductive waste of time and energy in most cases of simple low thyroid, as they commonly undertreat their patients.

The most obvious flaw in the Endos’ thinking is their confidence in the utility of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), a pituitary hormone from the brain that, by itself, affects no body systems and does not improve symptoms. As its name implies, when the brain detects low thyroid levels, TSH rises and stimulates thyroid hormone production, which secondarily improves the condition. Its blood levels move in the opposite direction of the active thyroid hormone that affects metabolism.

Yoho comment: Using this indirect measure of a critical hormone like thyroid is like watching a werewolf chase you in the reflection of a hand mirror, without looking around. A generation of patients remained sick while taking Synthroid (levothyroxine/T4) because their doctors were focused on lab numbers rather than their patients’ clinical results.

My experience prescribing thyroid medication is limited, and I was not familiar with the more complex material here, such as reverse T3, when I began this project. You don’t need to understand it all before taking action to improve your thyroid function, and I am still learning.

Among what I cover are using the active thyroid hormone (T3) instead of T4 as the primary treatment, an over-the-counter source, and what I am doing for my own hypothyroidism. Thyroid hormone as an antidepressant gets a section in the introduction and in Chapter 13 here and a full chapter in the revised Hormone Secrets; it would replace the toxic SSRIs in our formulary if it were widely known.

Take your time, learn the basics, and then study the rest as you gain confidence. Very few cases require fully understanding everything here. Some of it, particularly Chapter 12 and Part V, is the province of specialists and is presented to round out your general understanding. Although the Endos often struggle with basic hypothyroidism, most of them should be masters of the advanced material.

No endocrinologist will ever come to save you, so do the work and learn everything you can if you want to help yourself and others.

Introduction

Who this book is for

About 1 in 20 Americans has low thyroid by the laboratory’s own standard, and far more by the standards of the physicians who treated it before blood tests existed. Levothyroxine (T4), the synthetic hormone prescribed for it, is the second most prescribed drug in the country. (The most commonly prescribed drug is a statin, an ineffective class of fraudulent medications that should be banned.) Half of the patients taking it with a “normal” blood test are still not well.

This short book about hypothyroidism is written for two readers. The first is the patient who has been tired, cold, foggy, and gaining weight for years, only to be told that his tests are fine. The second is the physician who was never taught to treat low thyroid and has been handing his patients a tablet and a number. Neither needs a medical education to follow it. I have tried to explain each idea from the start, because I needed it explained that way myself. About 9 in 10 thyroid patients are women, and the patient in these pages is “he” only because that is the grammatical convention I use.

The book's claim is simple. A third of people treated for low thyroid are treated poorly, and the fix is old, cheap, and safe. The treatment was developed before 1930, abandoned after 1970 for reasons more about marketing than medicine, and rebuilt over the last 20 years by patients who refused to stay sick. A primary care physician who learns what is in these pages is better equipped to treat low thyroid than most specialists because he will treat the patient instead of the lab report.

One warning before anything else. To get a good result with a thyroid problem, it is more important for the patient to do his homework than in almost any other medical field. In most cases, a patient leans on his doctor to manage the details. Here, he cannot, because the standard of care itself is the problem, as Chapter 15 explains. A physician who follows it faithfully will leave a full third of his patients sick while telling them they are fine.

The complexity here is a challenge, but it is not impossible. I have broken the material into digestible pieces and supplied an algorithm for starting treatment. I believe the standards for hypothyroidism should be greatly simplified.

Some of that complexity is the endocrinologists’ doing, and some of it is simply historical. The field grew over more than a century, from sheep-gland injections to a blood test to a synthetic hormone sold by a marketing department, and each era left its vocabulary and habits behind. Applying reason and common sense to a subject that is inherently confusing takes patience. This book does not survey all of endocrinology. It focuses on the part of it that is amenable to care by a non-specialist and to a patient’s own understanding, and summarizes some of the rest.

How I missed hypothyroidism in myself

I came to the subject the way most people do, through a personal problem. I had published a chapter on the thyroid in Hormone Secrets, but I still missed my diagnosis years later as it developed. My thyroid numbers had been low by my mentors’ standards for several years, but I had no symptoms I recognized, so I left it alone. Then came 8 months of fatigue verging on prostration, and I did not connect it to my thyroid until I had spent months looking elsewhere.

When I checked recently, my labs were as follows: My afternoon temperature was 97.8 degrees Fahrenheit. My thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), the test every physician checks, was 2.81, in the middle of the laboratory’s range but too high. My total T3 was 72 ng/dL, supposedly normal but in the lowest one-fifth of the range. My free T4 was 1.1, in the middle of its range, which sounds acceptable until you understand, as Chapter 3 explains, that a middling T4 is like getting a C on a test when you are an A student. My free T3, the best measure of the active hormone and the number my mentors taught me to watch most closely, was 2.8, still supposedly normal but too low for good health. My reverse T3, an inactive form the body makes when it is slowing itself down, was 22, too high.

My Kaiser physician reviewed the panel and wrote that the labs “look stable.” He was right by conventional standards. Every value fell within its reference range, and no endocrinologist would consider a TSH of 2.81 abnormal.

A short trial of thyroid hormone definitively answered the question within weeks. The numbers above are the signature of a patient whose gland makes enough storage hormone but whose body does not convert it to the active form. Chapters 3 and 5 explain them. I had written a book chapter on the subject and had 8 months of symptoms, but was told I was fine based on laboratory tests. That is what happens to millions of people.

The second half of my confession emerged as I finished the essay that grew into this book. Iron deficiency produces symptoms similar to low thyroid: fatigue, cold hands, hair loss, and a slow mind. It also blocks the response to thyroid hormone when the hormone is given. Ferritin, the blood measure of stored iron, is the number that catches it. Mine came back at 17, which is iron deficiency by any standard, and I had never checked it.

Women have menstrual bleeding, but men are not supposed to bleed, and a man who is short on iron is assumed to have a bleeding source until proven otherwise. With yearly stool tests and several colonoscopies behind me, I had no known bleeding from my gut. My problem was blood donations. Testosterone raises the red cell count, and the conventional idea is to give blood, which I did several times a year on a schedule. Each unit removes 200 to 250 milligrams of iron, about 8 months’ worth of a man’s absorption from food, and a donor who gives that often cannot replace it.

This isn’t necessary unless the hematocrit rises above 55% or 60%. Only then might there be a remote risk of clotting or other problems. High numbers like these are routine in people who live at altitude, and they have no problems. I was stupidly treating myself based on a laboratory value, the same conceptual error endocrinologists make every day.

The blood bank mentioned iron supplementation, but I arrogantly ignored their advice. Chapter 11 explains what to do about iron, and the first blood panel recommended in this book includes it for that reason.

What is different here

Three hormones are used to treat low thyroid. T4, or thyroxine, is the storage form. The gland makes most of its output as T4, and the body converts it to T3 (triiodothyronine), the active form, in the liver, muscle, brain, and other organs. T3 is the one that enters the cells and does the work. Desiccated thyroid, a dried pig gland in a tablet, contains both and was the only treatment for 80 years.

Synthetic T4, sold as Synthroid and its generics, replaced it in the 1970s on the assumption that every patient converts T4 to T3 as efficiently as a healthy 25-year-old does. A large minority do not, and for them a T4 tablet produces a normal TSH, a satisfied doctor, and a patient who stays sick.

Every thyroid guideline still irrationally starts the patient on T4 and waits to see whether his body converts it. My recommendation is the opposite. Nearly every patient should be started on T3, the active hormone, at a low dose that is titrated against the pulse and the morning temperature. Once he is well, usually within 4 to 6 weeks, add a small daily dose of desiccated thyroid or T4 for smoothness and reserve.

The destination is a regimen that contains both hormones, which is where the best of the published trials point. The T3-first start is the fastest and safest path to it, because T3 works within days, skips the conversion step that fails, and can be reversed within days by discontinuing the medication if the dose is too high. The protocol is in Chapters 7 and 8, and the reasons for it fill the chapters before them. The complications that fill thyroid textbooks are mostly the residue of a field that started with the wrong hormone, and most of them do not arise when the treatment starts with the right one.

The book also departs from the mainstream on what to measure. The standard practice is to check TSH, the pituitary’s signal to the thyroid, and nothing else. TSH is an excellent alarm for a failing gland but a poor guide to treatment because the pituitary reads the storage hormone rather than the active one. The physicians who trained me in hormone replacement measure free T3, the active hormone available to the tissues, and dose to it alongside the patient’s symptoms, temperature, and pulse. Chapter 4 explains why, and Appendix A provides the targets.

Adjusting this hormone, the different ways it is supplied, and the way it interacts with the adrenal glands, iron, and the immune system is more complex than replacing testosterone or estrogen. But I believe that if it is explained well, most people and most physicians will catch on, and that the hazards are small when the doctor is educated. The medicine is the same molecule the body makes. Its side effects come from too much of it. A patient feels an overdose within days, and lowering the dose is easy and corrects it.

The depressed patient

One group of readers needs its own section. By the CDC’s last count, 13 percent of American adults took an antidepressant in the previous month, 18 percent of women, and 24 percent of women past 60, the group that fills a thyroid clinic.2 Count the whole psychiatric formulary, the SSRIs with the SNRIs, the anti-anxiety drugs, and the antipsychotics, and the figure is 1 adult in 5 and 1 woman in 4.3 I expect the share among the readers of a book like this one is at least that high. Every one of them should be considered for thyroid treatment, because depression, apathy, slowed thinking, and a mind that will not hold a thought are thyroid symptoms, and a normal TSH does not rule the gland out.

Psychiatry has known this for more than 50 years. T3 added to an antidepressant has been in the psychiatric textbooks since 1969, and the largest antidepressant trial ever run found that T3 worked better than lithium in patients who had failed two drugs, with fewer side effects. Almost no psychiatrist uses it, and almost no patient is told. Chapter 13 gives the evidence and the doses, and I treat the subject at length in a Surviving Healthcare essay on thyroid hormone as an antidepressant that follows this book.

The practical rule is short. A reader who takes an antidepressant, or has been offered one, gets the first laboratory panel of Chapter 5 before anything else. If free T3 is in the bottom half of its range, morning temperature is low, or family history is present, he is treated for low thyroid on the schedule in Chapter 7, and the antidepressant question is revisited in 3 months. Most offices do the reverse, and reversing it costs patients years.

Where this material comes from

Three sources went into this book. The first is my training. I spent many hundreds of hours studying under Neal Rouzier, MD, the founder of Worldlink Medical, who has taught hormone replacement to tens of thousands of physicians and whose teaching is the best working standard in the alternative hormone community. The second is Hormone Secrets, the book I wrote based on that training, whose thyroid chapters form the skeleton of this one.

The third is a website, referenced in nearly every chapter. Janie Bowthorpe, a patient with a master’s degree in education, was 31 when a doctor told her that her TSH was borderline and started her on Synthroid. Her TSH normalized, but her symptoms did not improve. She remained on the same medication for 19 years, during which she was screened for chronic fatigue syndrome, mitochondrial disease, and dysautonomia, and no diagnosis fit. By 2002, she was close to housebound and used the confinement to read older medical literature on thyroid hormone rather than the current guidance her doctors followed. That July, she switched to desiccated thyroid, the pig-gland tablet described in the older literature, and has written that her heart palpitations and depression lifted within weeks.

She built an online support group the same year and opened the Stop the Thyroid Madness website in 2005 to document what the group had worked out by trial and error from their own laboratory results. Two decades later, it is the largest patient-built reference on thyroid disease, and it organizes itself around 6 complaints Bowthorpe calls thyroid madness: T4-only prescribing, TSH-only monitoring, toxic and addictive psychiatric drugs substituted for adequate thyroid hormone, blanket warnings against T3, blood rather than saliva cortisol testing, and hypothyroid symptoms chased into every diagnosis except the right one. Its claims rest on accumulated patient experience rather than controlled trials, and some of them go beyond what mainstream science accepts. Where the site and the science differ, this book says so, and where the site and I differ, which happens on iron and iodine, I say that too.

Behind these three stand other books. Antonio Bianco, MD, a past president of the American Thyroid Association, wrote Rethinking Hypothyroidism in 2022 and documented his specialty’s failure from the inside; most of the history and much of the science here follow his account. Broda Barnes, MD, published the morning temperature test in 1942 and spent 40 years treating patients whom blood tests missed. Mark Starr, MD, is his successor. Datis Kharrazian wrote the functional medicine text on Hashimoto’s disease, the autoimmune condition that causes most cases of low thyroid. Each is introduced when he first appears, and Appendix D lists them all.

Who should treat what

Endocrinologists are specialists in glands, and they deserve credit for most of what they do. They are the standard for Graves’ disease, in which the gland cannot be turned off, and for thyroid cancer, nodules, pituitary tumors, the parathyroid glands, and adrenal failure. A patient with any of those conditions belongs in their hands, and all of thyroid care, except hypothyroidism, is their province. Those conditions are described at the back of the book, in Part V, so that a reader recognizes one and takes it to the right doctor.

Hypothyroidism is a different matter. It accounts for most of the thyroid field by any count, and thyroid disease is the most common reason a patient is referred to an endocrinologist: in a 2026 hospital series of 1,106 referrals, thyroid dysfunction and thyroid nodules together accounted for 35 percent of the whole, ahead of diabetes at 20 percent.1 A specialty that lost the simple thyroid cases to primary care would lose a large share of its revenue, which goes a long way toward explaining its aggressive territoriality.

Treatment for a low thyroid is not difficult in most patients, but the specialty’s approach to it, built around a single number, has left millions sick. On this one disease the endocrinologists have been wrong for 50 years, and Part IV explains how that happened and why it persists. Whatever my criticisms of the “endos,” as I call them, they are far less corrupt than many specialties I have written about: pediatrics, dentistry, psychiatry, and most of oncology among them.

Any primary care physician who approaches low thyroid should know the material in this book, and the patient who cannot find such a physician must learn enough to direct his own care.

How the book is arranged

Part I covers the map and the machinery. Chapter 1 explains what the hormone does and why its shortage is missed. Chapter 2 is the map: every thyroid disease in one table, with how common each is and who should treat it, so the reader sees at the start that hypothyroidism is the bulk of the field and that the rest belongs to specialists. Chapters 3 and 4 explain how the two hormones differ and why the standard blood test misleads.

Part II is the treatment. It covers how to recognize low thyroid, what the medicines are, why T3 comes first, the treatment in 6 steps, and where to find a physician who will prescribe it. Part III is for the patient who does not respond, perhaps 1 in 5: the Hashimoto’s patient and his antibodies, the three nutrients that block the hormone, the adrenal problems that mimic overdose, and the special cases from pregnancy to the depressed patient whose psychiatrist has never heard of T3. The iron chapter is standard medicine that any primary care physician should know. The adrenal chapter is for the patient whose dose has stopped working.

Part IV explains why the care is bad: how a treatment that worked for 80 years was replaced by one that was never tested, what the money bought, and the millions of patients it left behind. Part V covers the specialists’ diseases for reference. Do not try to treat these at home. The appendices include the laboratory targets, dose equivalents, a glossary, resources, and the treatment on one page. A reader in a hurry, or a patient who is sick now, should read Chapters 5, 7, 8, and 9, along with the appendices. The rest of the book explains why they say what they say.

References

1. “Adequacy of Electronic and In-Person Referrals to Endocrinology: A Prospective Study of Primary Care and Hospital Consultations.” Hospital Universitario Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda, Madrid, 2026. (1,106 referrals: thyroid dysfunction 24.3 percent, nodular thyroid disease 10.6 percent, diabetes 19.7 percent, obesity 10.8 percent.)

2. Brody DJ, Gu Q. “Antidepressant Use Among Adults: United States, 2015 to 2018.” NCHS Data Brief No. 377, National Center for Health Statistics, 2020. (13.2 percent of adults in the past 30 days; 17.7 percent of women and 8.4 percent of men; 24.3 percent of women aged 60 and over.)

3. Medco Health Solutions. “America’s State of Mind.” November 2011; reported in the Wall Street Journal, November 16, 2011. (Pharmacy claims for 2010: about 1 adult in 5 and 1 woman in 4 filled at least one prescription for a psychiatric drug.)

Part I. The map and the machinery

What the hormone does, why its shortage is missed, every thyroid disease, who should treat it, how the two forms of the hormone differ, and why the standard blood test misleads.

Chapter 1. The master and commander

Summary

• The thyroid is a small gland at the base of the neck, and its hormone sets the metabolic rate of nearly every cell in the body.

• Low thyroid function, called hypothyroidism, affects every organ at once: fatigue, cold hands, constipation, dry skin, thinning hair, weight gain, low mood, poor memory, high cholesterol, a slow pulse, and heavy periods.

• The symptoms are subtle and develop slowly, so patients and doctors blame age, stress, or depression for years.

• About 1 in 20 Americans has low thyroid by the conventional laboratory standard, with women 5 to 8 times as often as men, and the number with symptoms and “normal” labs is larger and unknown.

• Treatment is a century old, inexpensive, and safe when dosed carefully, and it belongs in primary care rather than in a subspecialty.

Karen’s story

Karen was 40 when she told me this. “When I was 35, I started to feel depressed and was chronically exhausted. I was losing my hair and felt cold all the time. I was constipated, grumpy, and had no interest in sex.”

“I had to direct my kids from the couch because I didn’t have the energy to chase them around. All my doctors insisted my tests were normal and that I was a hypochondriac. They finally prescribed pork thyroid. After a month, my energy went from a two to a nine out of ten, and I got my husband back.”1

Karen’s list touches the brain, the gut, the skin, the hair, the sex drive, and the body’s thermostat. No single organ was failing. All of them were running slow because the one hormone that sets their pace was low. Five years and several doctors passed before anyone treated it, and the treatment took a month to work. That pattern is the subject of this book.

The gland

The thyroid lies in the front of the neck, below the Adam’s apple, wrapped around the windpipe. It is shaped like a butterfly or a bow tie: two lobes, one on each side of the windpipe, joined across the front by a thin bridge called the isthmus. A healthy adult gland weighs 15 to 25 grams (less than an ounce), and a person cannot see or feel it unless it has grown. An enlarged thyroid is called a goiter, and it moves up and down when the patient swallows.

The gland has one main job. It extracts iodine from the blood, attaches it to an amino acid, and releases the resulting thyroid hormone.

Two versions emerge: T4, with 4 iodine atoms, and T3, with 3. T4 is a storage and transport form and does little on its own. T3 is the active hormone. Most of the body’s T3 is produced outside the gland, in the liver, muscle, brain, and other organs, by enzymes that remove one iodine atom from T4. That conversion step is the hinge of the whole subject (Chapter 3).

The gland does not decide how much to make on its own. A pea-sized gland under the brain, the pituitary, monitors thyroid hormone levels in the blood and sends a signal called TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone) when levels fall. Chapter 4 outlines the arrangement: the brain signals the pituitary, the pituitary signals the thyroid, and the thyroid’s hormones act on the body and feed back to the brain. TSH is the number most doctors check, and it often misleads them.

Four tiny glands, the parathyroids, lie on the back of the thyroid, and they have nothing to do with thyroid hormone. They control blood calcium levels. They share a name and a neighborhood with the thyroid, and a surgeon removing a thyroid has to work around them (Chapter 18).

What thyroid hormone does

In Hormone Secrets, I called the thyroid the body's master and commander. T3 enters nearly every cell, travels to the nucleus, and binds to a receptor that switches genes on and off. Those genes determine how fast the cell burns fuel, how much heat it produces, how quickly it replaces its own parts, and how hard it works at its particular job. Thyroid hormone does not do one thing. It sets the speed at which everything else is done. Figure 1 shows the reach.

The organ-by-organ effects follow from that single action.

Metabolism and heat. In 1895, the German physician Adolf Magnus-Levy measured the oxygen his patients consumed and found that thyroid hormone increased it, and its absence decreased it.2 Cells running on less T3 burn less fuel and produce less heat. The patient is cold when others are comfortable. His hands and feet are cold, his body temperature is low, and he gains weight even though he eats no more than before.

The heart. T3 makes the heart beat faster and harder and relaxes the walls of the arteries. A hypothyroid patient has a slow pulse, often in the 50s or low 60s, tires on stairs, and develops a raised diastolic blood pressure, the lower number, because his arteries stay tight. In severe cases, fluid collects in the sac around the heart.

Cholesterol. The liver clears LDL cholesterol from the blood through receptors whose numbers depend on T3. When T3 falls, receptor numbers decline, and LDL rises. Many patients started on a statin for high cholesterol have an untreated thyroid problem that no one checked, and treating the thyroid lowers cholesterol without the toxic statin.

A patient Bowthorpe calls Sharon, 16 years on levothyroxine, learned at the visit when she switched to desiccated thyroid that her cholesterol was 305. “When I tested my cholesterol again several months later, it was down to 198. I did nothing different other than switching to natural thyroid.”4

The brain. The brain converts T4 to T3 at a high rate and retains more of it than most organs.2 Low thyroid slows thinking, blurs memory, flattens mood, and drains motivation. Patients describe brain fog, and many are diagnosed with depression and prescribed an antidepressant instead. Psychiatrists have used thyroid hormone to treat depression for more than 50 years, sometimes at several times the usual replacement dose.

The gut. Thyroid hormone keeps the bowel moving. Constipation is one of the most common and earliest complaints, along with bloating and sluggish digestion.

Skin, hair, and nails. The skin becomes dry, thick, and cool; the face and eyelids puff; the hair thins and coarsens; the outer third of the eyebrows thins; and the nails become brittle. In 1877, the London physician William Ord autopsied a woman with severe hypothyroidism and found her skin swollen with mucin, a jelly-like protein. He named the disease myxedema, meaning mucous swelling, and the term is still used for its severe form.2

Muscles and blood. Muscles ache, cramp, and weaken. A doctor tapping the Achilles tendon observes a normal jerk followed by a slow return, a sign physicians relied on before blood tests existed. Red-cell production slows, leading to mild anemia.

Sex and reproduction. Women have heavy or irregular periods, difficulty conceiving, and a higher rate of miscarriage. Men and women both lose interest in sex, and men are more likely to experience erectile dysfunction.1 In children, thyroid hormone drives growth and brain development. A baby born without thyroid hormone develops permanent intellectual disability unless treated in the first weeks of life, which is why every American newborn has a heel-prick blood test for it.

Why it is missed

Fatigue, cold hands, constipation, weight gain, dry skin, thinning hair, poor memory, and low mood are the most common complaints in any doctor’s office. Each has a dozen other causes. None arrives overnight. A thyroid that fails over 5 years produces a patient who feels a little worse each winter and blames his age, his job, or his marriage. His doctor, seeing one complaint at a time during a 15-minute visit, treats each one on its own: a laxative, a moisturizer, an antidepressant, a statin.

The blood test is supposed to catch what the history misses, but it often does not. The standard screen is TSH alone, and a TSH within the laboratory’s reference range ends the inquiry in most offices. A normal TSH does not rule out a tissue shortage (Chapter 4), and a patient’s conversion of T4 to T3 fails in many cases even when TSH stays normal (Chapter 3).

I know this failure from the inside, as the introduction confessed. I wrote a book chapter on the disease but spent 8 months feeling tired, with a TSH of 2.81 and a laboratory report my doctor called stable.

How common it is

Chapter 2 gives the counts. By conventional standards, 4.6 percent of Americans, about 1 in 20, are hypothyroid, defined as having a TSH above the reference range, and 10 to 13 percent have antibodies for Hashimoto’s disease.3 Women are affected several times as often as men, and the rate climbs with age, so that a woman over 60 has the highest risk of anyone. Those figures leave out the patient with a normal TSH and a low free T3, whose conversion of the storage hormone to the active one has slowed, and the patient whose cells resist the hormone they receive. Barnes and Starr, who treated those patients for decades, put the true figure several times higher.

Who should treat it

Thyroid hormone has been used to treat hypothyroidism since 1891, longer than almost any drug in medicine. Pig thyroid tablets are among the cheapest prescriptions in the pharmacy. The hormone is the same molecule the body makes, and its side effects come from too much of it. A patient feels an overdose within days as a racing heart, shakiness, or poor sleep, and simply lowering the dose corrects it. A trial of treatment, giving the hormone to a patient with symptoms and watching what happens, is a standard and accepted practice in medicine. Its risk is minuscule and much smaller than the risk of the antidepressants, statins, and laxatives handed out like jelly beans in its place.

The table in Chapter 2 draws the line. The specialists in glands own the bottom of it, and the common disease at the top belongs to any physician willing to learn the lab panel and the dosing rules, because he will treat the patient rather than the number.1

Synthesis

The thyroid sets the pace for every organ, so a shortage of its hormone produces a patient who is slow, cold, tired, constipated, foggy, and gaining weight, with each complaint easy to blame on something else. The survey count of 1 American in 20 is the floor, not the ceiling. Seeing past a normal TSH requires three pieces of knowledge: how the hormone is made and converted, how the control loop works and fails, and how a century of medicine shifted from treating the patient to treating the lab report. Karen got her life back with pork thyroid after 5 years of being called a hypochondriac. This book aims to make those 5 years shorter. Chapter 2 maps the field, and Chapter 3 starts with the two hormones her doctors never measured.

References

1. Yoho R, Morgan RL. Hormone Secrets: Feel Great and Age Well Using the Bio-identicals. Inverness Press, 2021. Chapters 12 and 13. (Karen’s account, the symptom list, the sex ratio, the case for primary care treatment, and the psychiatric use of high-dose thyroid.)

2. Bianco AC. Rethinking Hypothyroidism: Why Treatment Must Change and What Patients Can Do. University of Chicago Press, 2022. Chapters 4 to 6. (Magnus-Levy’s metabolic measurements, Ord’s naming of myxedema, and the high rate of T3 production in the brain.)

3. Hollowell JG, et al. “Serum TSH, T4, and Thyroid Antibodies in the United States Population (1988 to 1994): National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES III).” Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, 2002. (The 4.6 percent prevalence of hypothyroidism, the 13 percent prevalence of thyroid antibodies, and the sex and age distribution.)

4. Bowthorpe JA. Stop the Thyroid Madness: A Patient Revolution Against Decades of Inferior Thyroid Treatment.Laughing Grape Publishing, revised edition 2011. (Sharon’s account of her cholesterol, among the patient stories.)

Chapter 2. The map: who has what, and who should treat it

Summary

• Hypothyroidism is the most common thyroid condition. About 20 million Americans have a thyroid disease, 1 woman in 8 develops one in her lifetime, and blood surveys count low thyroid 3 or 4 times as often as high. Levothyroxine was the second most prescribed drug in the United States in 2024.

• Hashimoto’s autoimmune disease is the cause of most hypothyroidism in countries with adequate iodine. Surgery, radioactive iodine, a few drugs, pituitary failure, and birth defects account for the rest.

• The table in this chapter divides the field. Its first three rows, representing more than 9 patients in 10, are for any physician willing to learn the lab panel and dosing rules. The rows below are for endocrinologists.

• Iodine deficiency is the one specialist subject every reader should know because the American supply was cut in half by policy after 1970, and nobody was told.

• The descriptions of the specialists’ diseases at the end of the chapter are there so a reader recognizes one and takes it to the right doctor. None of them has to be understood to treat a low thyroid, and a reader who wants the basics skims them.

What this chapter is for

This chapter has one purpose: to show that the vast majority of thyroid disease is hypothyroidism, that this falls under a primary care physician or an informed patient, and that the rest belongs to specialists. The table below is the whole argument. The sections after it give the numbers behind the table, the one subject everyone should know (iodine), and a short description of each specialist’s disease so a reader can recognize it if they have it. Nobody needs to master those descriptions to treat a low thyroid, and a reader who wants the basics can skim them and move on to Chapter 3.

Yoho comment: Read the table from the top. The first three rows hold more than 9 patients in 10. The rows below hold the diseases around which the specialty is organized, trains its fellows, and writes its guidelines. The endocrinologists are good at the bottom of the table. They are good at Graves’, at cancer, at the parathyroids, at pituitary tumors, and a patient with any of those should be in their hands.

The top of the table is where their training fails the patient, because the TSH they were taught to trust is the only instrument they bring to it, and Chapter 15 explains how a drug company and a number came to rule it. A general physician willing to learn the lab panel and the dosing rules is the right person for the first three rows. Nothing in this book asks him to touch the rest.

The arithmetic

The American Thyroid Association estimates that 20 million Americans have some form of thyroid disease. It reports that more than 12 percent of the population develops a thyroid condition in their lifetime and estimates that up to 60 percent of those affected are unaware of it. Women are 5 to 8 times as likely as men to be affected, and 1 woman in 8 develops a thyroid disorder at some point.1 Those are the specialty’s own numbers, and they make thyroid disease the most common hormone disorder in the country after diabetes.

Yoho comment: If you believe, as I do, that all seniors should be offered sex hormones to extend their lives and functionality, proper use of these hormones would dwarf current thyroid medication prescriptions. Our elders are being deliberately neglected: testosterone, estrogen, and the others are safe and effective. This situation is dystopian, and I tell the story in the new version of Hormone Secrets.

The prescriptions tell the same story. In 2024, levothyroxine, the synthetic T4 that is the standard treatment for low thyroid, ranked second among all drugs prescribed in the United States. It was prescribed to about 19 million patients in 82 million prescriptions.2 One other medicine, and one alone, is taken by more Americans. Lipitor, an entirely useless drug in an entirely useless drug class, is the only one prescribed more often. See my post “484. Statins and cholesterol have been carefully studied many dozens of times and have been convicted as frauds” to learn more.

A disease that fills 19 million prescription bottles for its standard drug alone, before desiccated thyroid and T3 are counted, is not a niche condition.

The best estimate of who has what comes from the Third National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. The government drew blood from 17,353 Americans aged 12 and older between 1988 and 1994 and measured TSH, T4, and thyroid antibodies. The result: 4.6 percent had hypothyroidism by TSH, 0.3 percent were overt with a low T4, and 4.3 percent were “subclinical” with a high TSH and a normal T4. Hyperthyroidism was found in 1.3 percent, 0.5 overt and 0.7 subclinical. And 11 to 13 percent had antibodies against their own thyroid.3 Low thyroid outnumbered high by 3.5 to 1 by the blood test alone.

The survey used the laboratory’s reference range, which Chapter 4 shows to be generous. Broda Barnes, MD, who treated thyroid patients in Colorado for decades and published the morning temperature test in 1942, estimated in 1976 that 40 percent of Americans had some degree of low thyroid function.9 The truth lies between the two estimates, and even at the low end, hypothyroidism is the majority of the field.

Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism is too little thyroid hormone reaching the tissues. The mainstream Endo community classifies it by blood tests. Overt hypothyroidism is a high TSH with a low free T4, and everyone agrees it should be treated. Subclinical hypothyroidism is a high TSH with a free T4 still within the reference range, and the term is a misnomer. “Subclinical” implies the patient has no symptoms. But the term is defined by the laboratory, not by asking the patient, and a large share of these patients are tired, cold, constipated, and gaining weight.

The Colorado thyroid survey of more than 25,000 people found that 9.4 percent had a high TSH. Symptom scores rose with TSH levels, even within the range the laboratory calls normal.4 British researchers followed the town of Whickham for 20 years. Women developed overt hypothyroidism at 3.5 per 1,000 per year, and men at 0.6 per 1,000. A woman with a TSH above 2 and positive antibodies at the start had the highest odds of progressing to full disease.4

The disease becomes more common with age. According to the test, about 7 percent of people in their late 80s are hypothyroid. The survey counts are even higher when people who already take thyroid medicine are included.3,4 Women predominate at every age. Beyond these two groups, the risk is highest among people with another autoimmune disease or a family history, among anyone who has had neck radiation or thyroid surgery, and among new mothers in the first year after delivery.

A third category exists that the mainstream does not count. This patient has a normal TSH, a normal or low-normal free T4, a free T3 at the bottom of the range or a high reverse T3, and the full symptom picture. Chapter 3 explains how this happens and how common the conversion problem is. The blood survey above places these patients in the healthy column. Nobody has counted them because the standard screen cannot detect them.

Two physicians who spent their careers treating those patients put the number much higher. Barnes’s 40 percent is one estimate. Mark Starr, MD, his successor, split the disease into two. He called a failing gland type 1 hypothyroidism and put it at about 5 percent of Americans, close to the survey figure. He called the cells’ resistance to normal hormone levels type 2 hypothyroidism, said blood tests cannot detect it, and described it as an epidemic.10

Neither estimate comes from a survey. Both are the opinions of two men who saw thousands of patients the standard test had missed. Part II is written for those patients along with everyone else.

Yoho comment: The truth lies somewhere between 5 percent and 40 percent, and the exact number matters less than the direction of the error. Every source of uncertainty in this subject points the same way, toward more patients than the TSH counts. A test that misses patients with a working gland and failing conversion, when applied with a reference range stretched to include people in the early stages of disease, undercounts by design.

Hashimoto’s disease

In any country with sufficient dietary iodine, the cause of most hypothyroidism is Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, an autoimmune attack. The body produces antibodies against thyroid peroxidase (anti-TPO), the enzyme that attaches iodine to the hormone, and against thyroglobulin, the protein in which the hormone is stored. Antibodies are detectable in 10 to 13 percent of the healthy population, and most of those people maintain normal thyroid function for years before the gland fails.3,4 The immune attack is slow. It destroys the gland over a decade or two, and in the early years it releases stored hormone in bursts, making the patient briefly hyperthyroid. Chapter 10 covers what the antibodies mean, who gets the disease, and what lowers the antibodies.

Iodine deficiency

Worldwide, iodine deficiency is still the most common cause of thyroid disease. About a third of the world’s population is in deficient regions, and goiter is its visible sign.4 The United States has supposedly been iodine-sufficient since the 1920s, but the margin has narrowed. Government surveys found that the median urinary iodine level among Americans fell by half between the early 1970s and the early 1990s. Bread makers stopped using iodate dough conditioners, dairies changed their disinfectants, and salt consumption fell. The lowest readings are among women of childbearing age, where the stakes are highest.7

The bread story was a policy, not an accident. Throughout the 1960s, a slice of American bread supplied a large share of the day’s iodine because bakers conditioned their dough with potassium iodate. A 1970 National Academy of Sciences report raised doubts about iodate in bread, and in 1973 the industry replaced it with potassium bromate. Bromide is a halogen like iodine; it competes with iodine for the same transport into the thyroid and has no nutritional use. Britain banned bromate in bread in 1990, and Canada in 1994; it is still permitted in the United States.

Brominated vegetable oil in soft drinks and brominated fire retardants in furniture and electronics added to the burden over the same decades. Lynne Farrow and David Brownstein, whose work I reviewed in a 2023 essay, argue that the iodine deficit and the bromide burden together explain a share of the thyroid, breast, and reproductive disease that has grown since the 1970s. The mainstream does not accept the bromide thesis, and Chapter 11 weighs it alongside the rest of the iodine argument, in which both too little and too much do harm.8

The specialists’ diseases, in brief

Surgery and radioactive iodine are the second and third causes of low thyroid function after Hashimoto’s. Anyone whose thyroid was removed for cancer, Graves’ disease, or a large goiter, or destroyed with radioactive iodine, has no gland and depends on tablets for every microgram. These are the patients who most need the full panel rather than TSH alone (Chapter 3).

A short list of drugs causes hypothyroidism. Amiodarone, a toxic heart-rhythm drug that many authorities think should be used only short term, contains a third of its weight in iodine and disables the gland in a sizable fraction of people who take it. Lithium blocks hormone release, and interferon and newer cancer immunotherapies trigger autoimmune thyroiditis in a meaningful share of patients. Excess iodine from supplements or kelp shuts the gland down in susceptible people, which is one side of the iodine argument taken up in Chapter 11.

Congenital hypothyroidism, in which a baby is born without a functioning gland, occurs in about 1 in 3,500 to 4,000 births.4 Central hypothyroidism is a failure of the pituitary or hypothalamus rather than the gland. It is rare, and it is the one form of low thyroid in which TSH is useless as a test, because TSH is low or normal while free T4 falls. Anyone with a head injury, pituitary surgery, or a pituitary tumor needs free T4 measured directly, and this is a disease for the endocrinologist (Chapter 18).

Hyperthyroidism, too much hormone, affects about 1.3 percent of Americans, according to a blood survey, most of them women. About 1 person in 200 has Graves’ disease, the autoimmune form that accounts for most cases.3,4 In Graves’, the antibody does the opposite of Hashimoto’s: it mimics TSH, binds to the gland’s receptor, and drives the gland to make hormone without limit. The patient loses weight, sweats, trembles, cannot sleep, and has a racing heart. Toxic nodules, lumps that make hormone on their own, cause most of the rest, mainly in older people. Graves’ disease is dangerous; it has a 1 percent emergency called thyroid storm, and it is the disease that shaped endocrinology’s fear of thyroid hormone (Chapter 17).

Thyroiditis means an inflamed gland, and several types exist besides Hashimoto’s. The inflamed gland leaks its stored hormone for a few weeks, leaving the patient hyperthyroid during that time; then the stores run out, the patient is hypothyroid for a few months, and most recover. Postpartum thyroiditis affects 5 to 10 percent of women in the year after delivery, and it is often mistaken for the fatigue and depression of new motherhood. About a quarter of the women who get it are permanently hypothyroid within a decade. The practical point for a reader: a new thyroid abnormality in the months after a pregnancy or a severe viral infection is sometimes temporary, and treatment decisions during those months need rechecking.

Thyroid nodules are lumps in the gland and are the most common thyroid finding. A physician’s fingers detect them in 4 to 7 percent of adults. Ultrasound can identify them in 20 to 76 percent of women, depending on age and the machine. Nodules larger than a centimeter occur in about 12 percent of the population.4 The American Thyroid Association counts 250,000 new nodules a year in the United States.1 About 1 in 20 is cancer, and the rest are benign colloid nodules, cysts, and adenomas that need nothing but an occasional look. A nodule found by accident on a neck CT or a carotid ultrasound is the modern path into the thyroid clinic. The question that follows, whether to biopsy, belongs to the specialist (Chapter 18).

Thyroid cancer is the one that frightens patients and the one on which the specialty built its reputation. It accounts for about 1 percent of all cancers.4 The incidence in the United States rose from 4.9 per 100,000 in 1975 to 14.3 in 2009, almost a threefold increase, all of it in papillary cancer, the slow-growing type, while the death rate remained about 0.5 per 100,000.5 Louise Davies and Gilbert Welch, who conducted the analysis, called it “an epidemic of diagnosis.” Autopsy studies find small papillary cancers in up to a third of people who died of other causes, and South Korea proved the point at the national scale: a screening program raised its thyroid cancer incidence 15-fold between 1993 and 2011 with no change in deaths.6 Most papillary cancers under a centimeter are now candidates for observation rather than surgery, and the rare aggressive types need an experienced surgeon promptly (Chapter 18).

Resistance to thyroid hormone is an inherited defect in the receptor that affects about 1 person in 40,000. The patient has high free T4 and free T3, with a normal or high TSH, and needs an endocrinologist to sort it out. Starr’s “type 2 hypothyroidism” is a different and much broader claim: that tissue resistance of a milder kind is common and responds to desiccated thyroid. Chapter 13 takes it up. Pituitary tumors, the four parathyroid glands and their calcium-related disease, and the thyroid problems of pregnancy round out the specialist’s list in Chapter 18.

Synthesis

Thyroid disease affects 20 million Americans, and most have too little hormone. Blood surveys count 4.6 percent of the population as hypothyroid, against 1.3 percent as hyperthyroid. Antibodies mark 1 adult in 8 as a candidate for Hashimoto’s, and the clinical methods of Barnes and Starr raise the hypothyroid count several-fold. Graves’ disease, nodules, cancer, and the rare pituitary and genetic conditions belong to specialists, and together they are a small fraction of the whole. Thyroid cancer incidence tripled while its death rate did not move, the signature of overdiagnosis. The map shows where the patients are, and the rest of the book goes there.

References

1. American Thyroid Association. “General Information/Press Room.” (20 million Americans, 12 percent lifetime, 60 percent unaware, women 5 to 8 times as likely, 1 woman in 8, 250,000 nodules a year.)

2. ClinCalc DrugStats. “Levothyroxine: Drug Usage Statistics, United States, 2024.” (Rank 2 among all drugs, 82,380,627 prescriptions, 18,951,597 patients.)

3. Hollowell JG, et al. “Serum TSH, T4, and Thyroid Antibodies in the United States Population (1988 to 1994): National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES III).” Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, 2002. (17,353 subjects; hypothyroidism 4.6 percent, 0.3 overt and 4.3 subclinical; hyperthyroidism 1.3 percent, 0.5 overt and 0.7 subclinical; antibodies in 11 to 13 percent; prevalence rising to 14 percent over age 80 when known disease is included.)

4. Vanderpump MPJ. “The Epidemiology of Thyroid Disease.” British Medical Bulletin, 2011. (Whickham incidence, Colorado 9.4 percent, 7 percent at ages 85 to 89, antibodies 10 to 12 percent, hyperthyroidism 0.5 to 2 percent of women, nodules palpable and by ultrasound, cancer under 1 percent of malignancies and over 90 percent of endocrine cancers, microcarcinoma in a third at autopsy, congenital 1 in 3,500 to 4,000, a third of the world iodine deficient.)

5. Davies L, Welch HG. “Current Thyroid Cancer Trends in the United States.” JAMA Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, 2014; summarized in “Increased Incidence of Thyroid Cancer: An Epidemic of Diagnosis,” The ASCO Post, May 15, 2014. (4.9 to 14.3 per 100,000 from 1975 to 2009, all papillary, mortality flat at 0.5.)

6. Ahn HS, Kim HJ, Welch HG. “Korea’s Thyroid-Cancer ‘Epidemic’: Screening and Overdiagnosis.” New England Journal of Medicine, 2014. (15-fold rise in incidence with no change in deaths.)

7. Hollowell JG, et al. “Iodine Nutrition in the United States: Trends and Public Health Implications: Iodine Excretion Data from NHANES I and NHANES III (1971 to 1974 and 1988 to 1994).” Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, 1998. (Median urinary iodine fell from 320 to 145 micrograms per liter.)

8. Yoho RA. “252. Iodine Deficiency: When Heroes Are Needed, Courageous Journalists and Doctors Answer the Call.” Surviving Healthcare, Substack, July 26, 2023. (The 1970 National Academy report, the 1973 switch from iodate to bromate, the British and Canadian bans, brominated vegetable oil, and fire retardants, drawn from Lynne Farrow, The Iodine Crisis, Devon Press, 2013, and David Brownstein, Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It.)

9. Barnes BO, Galton L. Hypothyroidism: The Unsuspected Illness. Harper & Row, 1976. (The 40 percent estimate and the basal temperature method.)

10. Starr M. Hypothyroidism Type 2: The Epidemic. Mark Starr Trust, revised 2013. Chapter 5. (The type 1 and type 2 definitions and the 5 percent estimate for a failing gland.)

Chapter 3. Two hormones and the conversion that fails

Summary

• The thyroid releases two hormones: about 90 micrograms (mcg) of T4 per day, a storage form with low activity, and about 5 mcg of T3, the active hormone.

• Most of the body’s T3, about 25 mcg a day, is produced outside the gland, in the liver, muscle, brain, and other organs, by enzymes that remove one iodine atom from T4. That step is called conversion, and it fails more often than any other part of the system.

• A third enzyme converts T4 into reverse T3, a mirror-image molecule with no activity that the body uses as a brake during illness and starvation. A high reverse T3 with a low or low-normal free T3 indicates a conversion problem.

• More than 99 percent of thyroid hormone in the blood is bound to carrier proteins. The small free fraction does the work, and only free T3 inside the cell produces profound effects and switches on genes.

• A healthy gland compensates for slow conversion by making more T3 itself. A gland destroyed by Hashimoto’s or removed by a surgeon cannot, so a patient on T4 tablets depends on a conversion step that age, illness, stress, low iron, low iodine, low selenium, and inherited enzyme variants all weaken. In a study of about 1,800 such patients, 15 percent had a T3 below the normal range despite a normal TSH.

The rest of this book is available behind the paywall below. Thyroid problems are arguably the most common serious medical condition, so read the rest if you want good health! Share

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