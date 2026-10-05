Preamble

This material comes from AMD’s phenomenal book-length composition, presented in 4 long posts; it describes about 4,500 studies and 1,000 reader reports.

A Midwestern Doctor has done something few writers accomplish. With his compilation of the lost—or, more accurately, suppressed—DMSO research, he has become part of the story. Many, including me, are profoundly benefiting from his work. My small thanks is to amalgamate and summarize some of his lengthy expositions to help ordinary mortals who struggle to plow through entire books.

Summary

· A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) argues that dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) treats a wide range of neurological disorders because they share root causes that conventional neurology neither tests for nor treats: impaired microcirculation, dormant cells that have stopped working but not died, protein aggregation, excess sympathetic tone, and locked nerve circuits. DMSO acts on each of these root causes.

· Parkinson’s is one of the weaker indications in the series. Animal toxin models are consistent, one exposure study points in the same direction, and a few readers report large gains. AMD’s intravenous (IV) experience is that DMSO halts Parkinson’s rather than reversing it, and he rates it less responsive than amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

· Dose response in Parkinson’s varies more than in most conditions AMD covers. His general oral range is 1 to 2 teaspoons a day, about 5 to 20 g, and readers have benefited from far more, including IV. One reader found a low ceiling near 1.5 g/day with worsening above it, and a cell study showed faster alpha-synuclein clumping at concentrations far above clinical use. Neither finding sets a standard; together they argue for titrating against symptoms.

· His Parkinson’s protocol: start low and titrate, expect oral DMSO alone to fall short in many patients, move to IV where possible, and pair DMSO with a second agent. High-dose thiamine (vitamin B1) is his leading candidate because DMSO solves thiamine’s absorption problem. Galactose, neural therapy, a ketogenic diet, and metal removal are the supporting measures.

· The strongest human evidence in the article is elsewhere: stroke, intracranial pressure after head injury, spinal cord injury, spinal pain, complex regional pain syndrome, and post-herpetic neuralgia. Controlled human studies exist for these, and DMSO has entered foreign clinical guidelines.

· Practical dosing: topical 30 to 70%, oral 1 to 2 teaspoons in a large glass of water, IV 1 to 2 g/kg in a 20 to 30% solution for acute injury, and 3 to 5 g in 100 ml of saline for rehabilitation in his clinic. Retail DMSO costs about $20 a bottle. The FDA-approved IV product now costs about $1,000 per 50 ml, while compounding pharmacies supply it near $40.

Why the article exists

AMD opens by describing DMSO’s tens of thousands of published studies. It is standard in foreign medical systems, yet mainstream American sources say no evidence supports any use beyond interstitial cystitis, its single FDA-approved indication. His* explanation is economic. A $20 bottle lasts months, so no company had reason to fund an approval in what he calls the FDA’s pay-to-play system, and the FDA spent decades fighting DMSO despite public protest. The approved products that exist are patentable DMSO-drug combinations. The supplement industry never marketed it either, so by the time the 1994 law removed the FDA’s power over supplements, DMSO had been forgotten.

He spent 6 months summarizing the neurology literature in four articles totaling 142,000 words on the brain, the spine, pain, and the sensory organs. This piece is the digest, and the four long pieces hold the references. He quotes James Miller, MD, who says about 80% of what people see neurologists for goes away with DMSO.

* I don’t use the politically correct “they/their,” ever. Instead, I use the conventional “he” to describe people of both sexes.

How DMSO works, in three tiers

AMD sorts the mechanisms into three tiers.

Widely recognized mechanisms. DMSO made cryopreservation possible, and the same protection extends to radiation, excitotoxins, heavy metals, nerve agents, heat, and loss of blood supply. It neutralizes free radicals, stabilizes membranes, prevents the calcium influx that triggers cell death, and sustains ATP production when mitochondria are damaged. Central neurons are among the least regenerative cells in the body, and many neurodegenerative disorders come from a continual source of neurotoxic stress, so this protection matters most in the nervous system.

DMSO is among the most potent hydroxyl radical scavengers known; a Google Scholar search for DMSO radical scavenger returns 135,000 results. It suppresses NF-kB, the master regulator of inflammatory cytokines, and in one endotoxin model it reduced ICAM-1, TNF-alpha, and neutrophil infiltration by about 80%. It modulates the immune system rather than shutting it down, and it potentiates cortisol, so steroid doses can be reduced. It reaches the bloodstream within 5 minutes of skin application and spreads through the body, including bone, within an hour. It crosses the blood-brain barrier and carries other agents across; 85% is excreted within 24 hours, so it doesn’t accumulate. Pain relief was its first popular use.

Documented but overlooked mechanisms. DMSO counteracts clotting through several independent pathways. It inhibits platelet aggregation and activation, selectively inhibits COX-1 and thromboxane A2, raises cAMP and cGMP, scavenges the radicals that trigger platelets, suppresses tissue factor, and activates the body’s clot-dissolving system. In rats with injured carotid arteries, IV DMSO abolished clot formation. Because it normalizes coagulation rather than blocking one pathway, its bleeding risk is far below that of conventional thinners.

It dilates vessels, stimulates lymphatic flow, and acts as a targeted diuretic for swollen brain and cord. One veterinary review found it lowered intracranial pressure faster than mannitol and raised cerebral blood flow rather than reducing it. Impaired venous and lymphatic drainage from the brain traps toxins and misfolded proteins in multiple sclerosis (MS) and Alzheimer’s, and surgical restoration of drainage has produced marked improvement. DMSO offers a non-invasive route to the same end.

IV DMSO causes osmotic hemolysis that selectively removes aged red cells, the ones prone to clumping. This lowers viscosity, and in a dog study it raised cerebral blood flow by more than 20%. DMSO inhibits acetylcholinesterase, which raises parasympathetic tone, and AMD considers this a corrective for the sympathetic dominance behind much chronic disease. It blocks the small nerve fibers that transmit chronic pain while sparing large fibers, blocks ion channels as local anesthetics do, and suppresses the NMDA receptors behind central sensitization. Its analgesia is independent of opioids, comparable to morphine, and lasts three times as long.

It enhances membrane resealing, which determines whether a cut or crushed nerve survives. It is one of the most potent promoters of microtubule assembly known, lowering the threshold 8- to 10-fold in one study, and it drives stem cells to become neurons. As a chemical chaperone, it stabilizes proteins in their correct shape, dissolves aggregates such as amyloid, and breaks down fibrotic tissue in scleroderma, Dupuytren’s, and Peyronie’s.

Unrecognized mechanisms. This tier is AMD’s synthesis. Western and later Russian researchers found that clumping of blood cells and the formation of microclots in the smallest vessels cause many diseases, mirroring the Chinese concept of blood stasis. Infections, vaccines, and the COVID spike protein all trigger this. DMSO prevents microclotting by neutralizing the forces that draw cells together rather than by restoring electrical charge. In a 2009 study, heating rats’ cerebrospinal fluid caused escalating microclotting and brain damage, and DMSO prevented both.

A multi-decade Russian program found that chronic stress reduces cerebral blood flow from about 50 to under 30 ml/100g/min, triggering degeneration seen in stress and psychiatric illness. Oral DMSO with vitamin E was the most effective corrective tested. DMSO binds water more strongly than water binds to itself. At low concentrations, it tightens membranes, and at high concentrations it opens temporary pores. Within 20 to 30 minutes, it drives actin into the nucleus, and normal structure returns 1 to 2 hours after it diffuses out. AMD argues that the structures reform in a healthier configuration, which is why DMSO resets pathological nerve circuits the way a short-acting local anesthetic does.

Injured tissue enters a dormant penumbra state that resembles the cell danger response, and DMSO reawakens it. One researcher repeatedly observed animals with flatlined EEGs regain brain activity within about 10 minutes.

Parkinson’s disease: the evidence

AMD describes Parkinson’s as the progressive loss of dopamine-producing neurons. Existing drugs replace dopamine temporarily, and none halt progression. His evidence falls into four groups.

Animal and laboratory data. DMSO counteracted each of the neurotoxins used to model Parkinson’s: MPTP, rotenone, 6-OHDA, and paraquat, the herbicide he ranks among the strongest known environmental risk factors for the disease. It protected dopamine-producing neurons and surrounding tissue. Dozens of natural and pharmaceutical agents delivered in DMSO reduced protein aggregation, inflammation, and motor deficits that define the disease. In the laboratory, DMSO reversed rotenone’s complete blockade of microtubule assembly.

The combination-study argument. Those dozens of agents deserve a word, because AMD makes a general claim about them. DMSO is the routine solvent for delivering experimental compounds, and such studies assume it is inert, so DMSO alone is the control and is rarely tested against saline. When it is, it often produces the effect attributed to the tested agent by itself. He believes this explains part of the replication failure between preclinical and clinical trials: by the clinical stage the DMSO vehicle is gone, and with it both the potentiation and the independent effect. Curcumin and resveratrol are by far the most frequent partners across the series, followed by melatonin, sulforaphane, quercetin, ginkgo, tanshinone IIA, baicalin, ginsenosides, paeoniflorin, astaxanthin, tetramethylpyrazine, triptolide, berberine, astragaloside IV, icariin, thymoquinone, carvacrol, luteolin, ursolic acid, EGCG, and fisetin.

Epidemiology. A case-control study that linked many chemical exposures to Parkinson’s found that people with young-onset disease were one tenth as likely to have been exposed to DMSO as healthy controls.

Human reports. A research scientist with Parkinson’s tested oral DMSO dose by dose. At his best dose, bradykinesia was eliminated, pain and dystonia fell by 80%, and stiffness fell by 50%. His window was 1.2 to 1.5 g/day, a fraction of AMD’s usual oral dose, and higher doses made him worse. He is one reader, and no one else in the series reports a ceiling that low.

A second patient, after an IV of DMSO with mannitol, bounced down a flight of stairs without the handrails, cut his own food for a week afterward, “spoke clearly, opened cab doors”. A third reader, who had responded to DMSO for other problems and has chronicled his Parkinson’s publicly, found that large oral doses did nothing for it. Physicians have written to AMD privately with some successes.

The caution. One cell study found that DMSO at concentrations far above clinical doses in use accelerated the clumping of alpha-synuclein, the protein that aggregates in Parkinson’s. The effect did not appear in mice. It is the only place in the article where a laboratory finding points against DMSO in a neurodegenerative disease. AMD’s clinical experience with IV DMSO is that it typically halted Parkinson’s rather than reversing it. He reports the same pattern for ALS in his own hands, though in ALS several readers have gone well beyond stabilization.

His assessment

He states four conclusions. DMSO will help a subset of Parkinson’s patients but not all, so a trial is worthwhile, though it is less effective than in ALS. Dosing and monitoring of symptomatic response are critical because counterproductive overdosing is a documented possibility, and he links to a separate dosing discussion. Oral DMSO will often be insufficient, and IV DMSO is the form that has halted progression in his patients. He says a combination with another natural compound active in Parkinson’s is often needed, and he has identified a few promising candidates.

He follows this with a disclaimer that applies to the whole article but that he places here. DMSO has been one of many modalities in his practice, not the sole tool, used for a dozen patients a day over decades. With so many conditions in play, there are many clinical situations in which he and his colleagues have no direct experience and many that no one has ever studied. Where that is true, he applies the rationale for why DMSO might work and stops. The series itself, by pooling the experience of tens of thousands of users and clinicians, has taught him applications he never considered.

The Parkinson’s protocol

The protocol section opens with a warning: the large market of desperate Parkinson’s patients attracts dubious therapies with exaggerated claims. The therapy he finds most compelling is high-dose thiamine (vitamin B1). His sources include a physician with Parkinson’s (me) who has publicly chronicled his search for answers and a substantial body of human evidence, and he links to my essay on the subject. Thiamine is poorly absorbed, so large oral doses are required. DMSO bypasses this by carrying thiamine directly into the body, and in the encephalopathy studies earlier in the series, DMSO with thiamine outperformed thiamine alone.

DMSO alone shows benefit, but Parkinson’s is a highly variable disease, so the rule is to start low and build up. He cites the low-dose reader and notes in the same breath that many others have benefited from far higher doses, including IV DMSO. The wide spread is the point: the dose that helps one Parkinson’s patient is not the dose that helps the next. Neural therapy, the injection of lidocaine to reset overactive nerves, frequently improves Parkinson’s in his practice. He suspects that applying DMSO to an affected limb and tracing it back along the nerve to the spine would do something similar. He has heard conflicting reports on combining sulforaphane with DMSO. The German DMSO community finds oral galactose combined with DMSO helps both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

AMD gives no galactose dose, but his source does. The German DMSO community he refers to is the circle around Hartmut Fischer, and Fischer’s May 2024 newsletter on Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and MS gives the combination: about 4 g of D-galactose, a heaping teaspoon, dissolved in a glass of water and taken 1.5 hours before or after a meal, with 20 to 30 drops of DMSO (about half a teaspoon) added to the solution, twice a day. That comes to about 8 g of galactose and 1 to 2 ml of DMSO daily. His general oral DMSO dose for neurodegenerative disease is 2 to 6 teaspoons of pure DMSO in a glass of water, with a 30% solution on the skin 1 to 2 times a day. He groups the three diseases together and gives no separate Parkinson’s dose. The rationale is that galactose enters brain cells without insulin and bypasses the impaired glucose uptake seen in these diseases, and that DMSO increases galactose absorption from the gut. The animal basis is Croatian work in a rat model of sporadic Alzheimer’s, and no human trial of galactose in Parkinson’s exists.

Route and placement follow the anatomy. IV DMSO is the most potent option for neurodegenerative disease; oral is the most practical and most used. Topical DMSO goes over the carotid arteries for conditions of the front and middle of the brain, and over the vertebral arteries and base of the skull for the brainstem, cerebellum, and rear of the brain. It runs along the spine for cord involvement and to any site of local symptoms, such as an affected leg.

Supportive measures for all neurodegenerative diseases are the same ones integrative practitioners use for autoimmune disorders: sleep, stress reduction, gentle routine exercise, sunlight, and diet. He says sunlight feeds the central nervous system directly through the eyes. Eliminating food allergens or adopting a ketogenic diet improves many psychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. Strong evidence supports ketogenic diets for drug-resistant epilepsy, and growing evidence supports them for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, MS, and migraine. He suspects the diet works by bypassing the mitochondrial dysfunction that impaired cerebral microcirculation creates.

Most functional practitioners add nutritional supplements guided by micronutrient testing, often including B12, and DMSO delivers these through the skin instead of injections. Removal of mercury and other toxic metals is, in his words, “often extremely important” for Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and ALS.

What a Parkinson’s patient should take from this

The Parkinson’s section is the most hedged in the article. The stroke section rests on human trials and a 1992 review ranking DMSO above mannitol, dexamethasone, and barbiturates. The head-injury section has a dozen human series. The spinal pain section has a placebo-controlled trial. Parkinson’s has toxin models, one exposure study, three reader reports pointing two ways, one adverse cell study, and AMD’s experience of stabilization without recovery.

The practical takeaways boil down to five points. First, oral titration within AMD’s general range of 1 to 2 teaspoons a day, logging motor symptoms against dose, since one reader worsened above a low dose and others improved on much more. Second, a low threshold for moving to IV, since his stabilizations came from IV. Third, a partner agent: thiamine first, galactose second, with the DMSO-delivered compounds from the animal literature as further candidates. Fourth, apply it over the carotids and skull base, as well as any affected limb. Fifth, the general program of ketogenic diet, sunlight, sleep, exercise, micronutrients, and metal removal.

The neighboring diseases

ALS. This is where AMD reports the most dramatic results and places the most hope. A colleague’s report that IV DMSO halted ALS caught his attention. He then learned Stanley Jacob, the physician who pioneered DMSO research, had treated ALS successfully, including one patient with “instant, overnight and slightly delayed wonders of therapy” before the patient’s doctor forbade further treatment. Todd, an Air Force veteran with terminal ALS who had ordered a wheelchair days earlier, started DMSO. His brain fog vanished, his breathing crises stopped within 3 days, his reflexes recovered, and he was eventually dragging 340-pound beams across a road. He has posted video of himself carrying buckets of gravel up a steep hill.

He stopped DMSO without telling anyone to strengthen the case, regressed, and improved when he resumed.

Carrie, with bulbar ALS, was declining so fast she stopped recording herself. On DMSO her speech, breathing, mobility, fine motor control, and smile returned, and her doctor is setting up an IV DMSO area for his patients. A reader with cramp-fasciculation syndrome who had reached the point of planning suicide found oral DMSO largely eliminated his cramping. One reader who tried it briefly saw nothing. In ALS mice, long-term oral DMSO increased survival and motor performance, and in cells it stabilizes SOD1, the protein whose misfolding drives many cases.

AMD’s experience is that IV DMSO halts ALS, and he does not know whether the readers’ better results reflect ALS subtypes or the higher doses they used, since his clinic errs low. He considers IV DMSO for ALS the most realistic path to a new FDA indication and offers to support any ALS group that attempts it.

Alzheimer’s and dementia. About 190 studies. In 18 Moldovan patients with probable Alzheimer’s, DMSO improved memory, concentration, communication, and orientation at 3 months, and more so at 6. The leading DMSO neurology researcher reported the same after 6 months of treatment. A 1980s Japanese review noted DMSO had been used to dissolve amyloid deposits. Across streptozotocin rats, amyloid-injected rats, transgenic mice, and worms, DMSO improved learning and memory, reduced brain inflammation, increased synaptic connections, delayed amyloid-induced paralysis in worms by 48 to 98%, and extended lifespan. In rats with chronically restricted cerebral blood flow it prevented memory loss.

Readers report an aunt who had not spoken in a year talking again after 2 weeks of oral DMSO, and a 93-year-old with 15 years of dementia who stopped sundowning and regained her personality. The German protocol pairs scalp DMSO with 40 Hz photobiomodulation over all four brain regions, 10 minutes each, for early disease.

Multiple sclerosis. A 1984 Russian study of 34 patients reported “a very positive result”, best in relapsing-remitting disease. DMSO gels are recommended for MS neuropathic and spasticity pain, and in MS trigeminal neuralgia they allowed carbamazepine to be reduced or stopped. In cells, DMSO drives production of myelin-making cells and inhibits the clotting triggered by myelin debris. Jacob gave oral DMSO to a 29-year-old woman paralyzed by MS, and she walked again; 6 years later she was still walking and driving. A reader’s wife with 18 months of MS trigeminal neuralgia saw her pain drop 90% from a test spot of 70% cream and was “99.9%” pain-free the next day.

Prion and protein-misfolding diseases. In Huntington’s cell models, DMSO reduced aggregated huntingtin and cell death. In prion-infected hamsters it prolonged survival, increased urinary clearance of prion protein, and left treated aggregates with under 1% of their infectivity. In Niemann-Pick type C, oral DMSO reduced seizures, improved EEGs, and shrank the liver and spleen in Japanese patients, including an 8-year-old whose brain atrophy stopped progressing over 2 years. A nurse reader reports treating her cousin’s confirmed Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), which AMD calls the only recovery from CJD he knows of.

The acute injuries

Stroke. About 800,000 Americans have a stroke each year. Tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), the only approved drug, waits on a CT scan to rule out bleeding, reaches few patients within its window, benefits about 13% of those who get it, and causes a symptomatic brain bleed in 6.4%. Nothing restores function afterward. DMSO treats ischemic stroke, partially treats hemorrhagic stroke, has no known risk of worsening a bleed, and is given at home or in an ambulance. AMD’s goal is to have it given immediately while the workup proceeds.

In a 2002 trial of 11 ischemic stroke patients, IV DMSO with fructose diphosphate left 63% improved or markedly improved at 3 months versus 20% on standard care, with benefit even when treatment began late. In 100 Chilean patients it accelerated recovery from hemiplegia and aphasia. In 127 elderly patients, DMSO iontophoresis improved 86% by the fifth session, and in 250 patients, iontophoresis with vinpocetine improved cerebral blood flow. Jacob gave patients home stroke kits, and a 1992 review ranked DMSO above mannitol, dexamethasone, and barbiturates as a stroke neuroprotectant.

In monkeys, dogs, rats, gerbils, and mice, DMSO shrank infarcts, protected the penumbra, reduced edema and barrier breakdown, blocked reperfusion injury, extended the treatment window to 6 hours in dogs, and restored electrical activity. Readers report strokes resolving on the way to the hospital, with ER physicians unable to find evidence that one occurred. The heart shows the same pattern across about 390 studies: infarct size cut from 50% to 21% in rats, intramyocardial bleeding eliminated in pigs, and readers reporting DMSO stopping heart attacks.

Brain bleeds, head injury, and intracranial pressure. Mannitol rebounds, and barbiturates lower blood pressure and force a coma. DMSO lowers intracranial pressure (ICP) within minutes without rebound while increasing cerebral blood flow, neutralizes the iron released by spilled blood, and protects the neurons that die over the following days. In 11 near-death patients who had failed barbiturates and mannitol, IV DMSO brought ICP down within minutes, and 3 who were expected to die recovered. Of 9 patients paralyzed after aneurysm surgery, all but 1 fully recovered, several within an hour. One man’s paralysis returned when DMSO stopped and resolved when it resumed.

In 10 patients with severe closed head trauma and ICP of 40 to 127 mmHg, 7 had minimal or no impairment at 3 months. In 12 traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients, ICP fell in 21 of 23 treatments. In 35 emergency cranial surgeries, DMSO controlled ICP in 75% versus 53%. A UC San Diego neurosurgeon credited it with saving 11 of 30 patients judged near death; its main obstacle was that it dissolved the IV tubing of the era. A Ukrainian trial of 75 severe TBI patients found reduced oxidative damage and faster recovery. In monkeys with a simulated hematoma, 14 of 15 survived on DMSO versus 10 of 15 on urea and 0 of 10 on saline. He warns that none of this justifies delaying emergency care; DMSO is a complement given on the way to the hospital.

Spinal cord injury. Veterinarians have used IV DMSO for decades to get paralyzed dogs and horses back on their feet, with standardized protocols in 1980s textbooks. In humans the greatest benefit comes within 90 minutes of injury, but rehabilitation years or decades later is documented. Jacob treated 3 patients who arrived paralyzed 5, 6, and 9 hours after injury, and 2 walked again. An engineer paralyzed for 12 years improved. A college student with a C4-C5 fracture treated 2 years after injury regained sensation, limb movement, and hand function until the FDA cut off his access. The only formal human study, 7 patients, found no kidney harm.

Jackson, with the same C1/C2 injury as Christopher Reeve, was told he would never breathe unaided. He recovered fully after his mother gave him DMSO in the ICU, and he improved faster on the side she was able to reach. Rosa, with a severed cord, began DMSO 5 days after injury and walked, which Mary Beth Pfeiffer verified in Ecuador. In dogs with cord ischemia, 11 of 12 treated animals recovered versus 1 of 12 controls, and DMSO outperformed methylprednisolone, naloxone, dexamethasone, and hyperbaric oxygen. A randomized trial in dogs with disc injuries found that DMSO alone matched the experimental drug it was meant to deliver. Spasticity, radiation myelopathy, and arachnoiditis are also covered.

Pain, nerves, and the rest of the nervous system

Spinal pain. About 170 studies, mostly Russian and Eastern European, and over 300 reader reports. A placebo-controlled trial of 68 patients dropped pain from 7.46 to 2.58 versus 7.13 to 4.73 and improved disability 60% versus 35%. In a 320-patient rehabilitation program, DMSO brought pain to 0 to 2 in 89% versus 73%. Four studies of cervical radiculopathy succeeded in 69 to 84%. Iontophoresis of DMSO with a papaya enzyme shrank disc herniations 2 to 7 mm in 75 to 98% of patients and let about 45% avoid surgery, a protocol used in over 8,500 patients in Armenia. A reader’s 12.5 mm bulging disc measured 3 to 4 mm 7 months later.

Peripheral nerve damage. Peripheral nerves regrow about 1 mm a day and often incompletely. In animals, DMSO increased the number and myelination of regrown fibers, raised nerve signal strength 935% in rats with severed sciatic nerves, outperformed autografts when bridging gaps, and induced limb regeneration in adult frogs. A reader’s leg crushed 10 years earlier regained blood flow and sensation. A dying leg muscle from nerve compression began growing back after 8 weeks, which allowed the release surgery. Feet paralyzed for 13 years walked without braces after 3 months of oral DMSO.

Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS). About 50 studies including several randomized trials, which he says gives DMSO Level 1 evidence here. A 1985 study reported about 90% recovery with early treatment. A randomized trial of 31 patients cut the median disease score from 5 to 0 versus 4 to 2, a 146-patient trial improved about 80%, and a 145-patient comparison found DMSO beat N-acetylcysteine at lower cost. German, Dutch, and Russian guidelines recommend 50% DMSO cream for acute CRPS. He notes CRPS matches the German concept of an interference field treated by lidocaine injection, and DMSO provides the same reset.

Trigeminal neuralgia, shingles, Bell’s palsy, compression neuropathies, and neuropathy. In 35 patients with trigeminal neuralgia of over a year, 26 improved and 13 recovered on topical DMSO. For post-herpetic neuralgia, a 1992 randomized trial of 171 patients found an antiviral in DMSO superior to acyclovir at prevention, and a 1974 trial of 118 improved outcomes. Facial shingles pain fell to a median of 13 days versus 1 to 3 months. A Cleveland Clinic physician testified to Congress in 1980 that they never saw post-herpetic neuralgia follow DMSO applied during acute shingles.

A controlled study of 65 Bell’s palsy patients found higher cure rates and shorter recovery. Russian guidelines list DMSO for carpal tunnel, and in diabetics, applications improved 83% of hands without raising blood sugar. In peripheral neuritis and neuralgia, DMSO produced full remission in 66% and partial remission in 22%. Over 100 readers report neuropathy from diabetes, chemotherapy, vaccines, and unknown causes responding.

Chronic pain, headache, and fibromyalgia. His estimate from over a thousand reports is that 80 to 90% of people who try DMSO for pain notice meaningful improvement. Rectal DMSO fully relieved acute pancreatitis pain within 12 hours in 57% versus 17%. Jacob found over 75% of 59 headache patients responded to topical DMSO. Tension, sinus, and neck-related headaches respond most consistently, and migraines respond best when caught at the aura. In 120 migraine patients a DMSO protocol cut frequency by up to 50%. Jacob reported 70% of fibromyalgia patients benefited, with the caution that they need low starting doses.

Cognition, psychiatry, seizures, and developmental disorders. In 104 elderly patients with organic brain disease, DMSO combinations produced “a highly favorable effect on the psychic and somatic functions”. In 154 patients undergoing leg revascularization, IV DMSO beforehand left milder cognitive deficits. A family physician diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment at Mass General reports memory better than decades ago. At a Peruvian psychiatric hospital, 42 patients were taken off medication and given DMSO injections; all 14 acute schizophrenics improved and were discharged within 45 days. In 17 patients with 5 to 20 years of treatment-resistant depression, adding oral DMSO resolved it in 82.3%, holding for 1 to 4 years.

Seizures show a biphasic response: therapeutic doses suppress them and high doses provoke them. In 1980, researchers found that DMSO used as a vehicle independently lowered the acetylcholine-receptor antibodies of myasthenia gravis by 52% in rats. For Down syndrome, 67 Oregon children showed dose-dependent developmental gains, Chilean and Argentine studies with DMSO-amino acid formulations raised motor and social scores, and 1980 Congressional testimony described children progressing far past their predicted ceilings. The German community has refined these formulations.

Eyes, ears, and nose. DMSO concentrates in the cornea at 2 to 4 times its blood level. Of 50 patients with retinitis pigmentosa or macular degeneration given DMSO drops, 22 improved and only 2 worsened, though a follow-up did not confirm the retinitis benefit. A 75-year-old blind in one eye since birth began seeing color and detail after months of DMSO for his sinuses. In 15 patients with tinnitus of 6 months or more, a month of DMSO spray improved all of them, and the benefit lasted at least a year. Pierre Kory’s practice has begun a tinnitus trial.

AMD estimates DMSO helps about half of tinnitus cases. Readers report sudden hearing loss reversing with gel behind the ears, and one had his hearing aids recalibrated twice as his hearing improved.

Rethinking neurology

Neurological diseases are defined by where the damage is and what it looks like, not by what caused it. Once the diagnosis is made, there is little to offer beyond symptom management and watching the decline. DMSO’s breadth argues that many of these diseases share root causes that conventional neurology neither tests for nor treats. The labels idiopathic, degenerative, and incurable mark that gap rather than any biological fact. Patients need not wait for the field to change, because DMSO is cheap, available, and usable at home. Patient spending shifting to a superior alternative is the one pressure medicine reliably answers.

Dosing and sourcing

Retail sources. The DMSO Store (DMSOstore.com) is 99.995% pure, the usual choice for internal use; Jacob Lab (run by Stanley Jacob’s son, 99.98%), and Nature’s Gift (99.9%). Buy the 70% dilution unless you are confident in diluting. Liquid must come in glass or verified DMSO-resistant plastic with a resistant cap; gels are fine in plastic. A few readers have had trouble with Amazon purchases. DMSOCanada serves Canadian readers. DMSO.store is a different company from DMSOstore.com.

IV sources. RIMSO-50, the only FDA-approved preparation, is 50% DMSO and now often costs about $1,000 per 50 ml. Gaylord Chemical is the only US company approved to make sterile DMSO, sold as Procipient, and cryopreservation suppliers sell sterile DMSO, some with additives. Compounding pharmacies have begun offering it near the old $40 a vial, and he advises calling until one is found. A few clinics offer IV DMSO publicly, and more do so quietly. DMSO above 15% leaches most plastics, so use polyolefin, ethylene vinyl acetate, or PTFE tubing, or inject it into a saline bag where it dilutes below 15%. It releases heat when mixed with water, so let the bag cool before infusing.

General dosing. Individual response varies more than with most agents. Some tolerate 100% on the skin, and others find 30% too strong. The most common best doses are 70% topically with mild irritation and 1 teaspoon in a glass of water, while sensitive people do best with drops. Patch test for 24 hours, because about 1 in 2,000 react allergically; itching and mild irritation are normal, and swelling is not. Start topically at 30 to 50% (20% on the face, makeup removed), build to 70%, and exceed it only for contractures, scars, or acute stroke.

Wash it off with water if it burns intolerably. Hydrate dry skin with aloe or a natural oil, and pansy tea helps irritated skin. Orally, take 1 teaspoon of 70% or 100% in a glass of water away from meals, and hold there for 3 days before increasing the dose to 2 teaspoons. Divide the dose through the day beyond that, since concentrated DMSO above 20% irritates mucous membranes. Tolerance develops with daily long-term use, so skip 1 to 2 days a week. Liquid is more precise, delivers more, and irritates less; gel releases slowly and is easier to apply. Apply with natural-hair brushes, clean fingers, or a glass spray bottle, never gloves, because DMSO pulls their chemicals through the skin.

Doses by route. Oral: 1 teaspoon in 8 ounces or more of water, up to 2 teaspoons twice daily. This approximates the field’s non-emergent standard of 0.05 to 0.1 g/kg/day, and emergencies go to 2 g/kg. Skin: legs and feet 50 to 80%; arms, torso, and neck 40 to 70%; head and face 25 to 35%; wounds 40 to 60%; sensitive skin 30%; applied 2 to 3 times a day, and under 15% on surgical stitches. Mucous membranes: ear and nose drops 15 to 40%, mouthwash 5 to 15%, and other membranes about 10 to 15% in saline. Eyes: a 3% isotonic solution, with 20 to 30% as his maximum; eyelids tolerate more, and applications there reach the retina. Injections: 15% subcutaneous, and 3 to 25% isotonic for intramuscular or IV use.

IV dosing. The literature and the human studies settle on 1 to 2 g/kg, typically 1 to 1.5. The leading researcher concluded that 1 g/kg in a 28% solution in 5% dextrose was best for severe brain injury. Concentration matters as much as dose. Too dilute a solution causes fluid shifts and diuresis, and above 30% risks hemolysis, so the successful protocols cluster at 20 to 30%. The ceiling appears high, since 3 g/kg for 9 days in monkeys caused no detectable problem over 4 months.

Jacob used 10% in D5W. AMD’s clinic uses 3 to 5 g in 100 ml of saline for neurological rehabilitation, far lower. Readers report success with more, such as one ALS patient’s 10 ml of 90% DMSO in 500 ml of saline over an hour each week. A common non-emergent regimen is 1 g/kg in 500 ml daily for 5 to 10 days, then 2 days off, starting at half dose. He advises clinics using high doses to keep atropine on hand for bradycardia.

Yoho comment: The stroke and head-injury results read as dose effects, not route effects. Those infusions ran 1 to 2 g/kg, or 75 to 150 g for a 75 kg man, and his oral emergency advice for stroke is the same 2 g/kg, with readers reporting strokes resolving on oral and topical DMSO alone. The rehabilitation IV dose he credits with halting Parkinson’s is 3 to 5 g, less than one teaspoon by mouth and a fraction of his own oral range. A few grams by vein raise the peak plasma level for a few minutes and nothing else, and no mechanism in the series explains why that would beat 20 g by mouth. The claimed superiority of IV for neurodegeneration rests on no dose-matched comparison anywhere in his four articles. The IV habit came from the emergency room, where the drug that worked was the one hanging on a pole, and it was carried into chronic disease without the dose that made it work.

I am taking 3 tablespoons, or about 45 g, orally a day and I have not turned into a leprechaun in the 9 months to a year that I have done this.

Emergency protocols. Stroke: apply 50 to 70% to the forehead, temples, and both sides of the neck over the carotids, and along the back of the neck over the vertebral arteries, repeated 2 or 3 times in the first hours. Take a teaspoon to an ounce orally at the same time; some readers repeated a tablespoon every 2 hours for 6 hours, then settled into a maintenance dose. Jacob’s home kit was 10 ml of 100% DMSO in 40 ml of 0.5% lidocaine injected intramuscularly, though AMD is unsure the lidocaine dose was safe. Heart attack: drink DMSO and apply it to the chest and to the veins at the base of the front of the neck.

Concussion: 50 to 70% topical, often diluted in 12% magnesium chloride, over the head and entire neck as soon as possible and for several days. Start oral dosing at one drop a day and raise it by a drop daily, because head injury makes people sensitive. Spinal cord injury: IV as soon as possible, or 75% topical three times a day. One reader was walking with assistance 5 days after a severe fall.

Condition-specific notes. Neuropathic pain: at least 50% topical about 5 times a day, better with magnesium chloride (6 parts DMSO to 4 parts 12% solution) or with procaine or lidocaine, traced along the nerve to the spine. Add castor oil, capsaicin, B12, alpha-lipoic acid, turmeric, and, in Europe, ambroxol. Spinal pain: 50 to 70% over the spastic muscles and trigger points rather than only the painful spot. Carpal tunnel: 1:1 DMSO and 2% procaine dressings for 40 to 60 minutes a day for 14 days, checking the elbow and the thyroid. Trigeminal neuralgia: Jacob’s 50% topical or intranasal. Bell’s palsy: DMSO, 1% nicotinic acid, and saline 2:1:1 as compresses in front of the ear for 10 to 12 sessions.

Chronic stress: the Russian formula of vitamin E 5 mg/kg in DMSO 50 mg/kg. Cognition: DMSO with B12, B-complex, ginkgo, amino acids, galactose, methylene blue, lithium orotate, melatonin, glutathione, or N-acetylcysteine, plus red light, which DMSO potentiates by making tissue more transparent. Ears: 15 to 40% drops, or 50% drops for 15 minutes twice a day, or gel behind the ears. The German community favors drops in both ears and both nostrils.

Synthesis

The article maps where DMSO’s evidence is strong and where it thins, and Parkinson’s is in the thin part. For stroke, intracranial pressure, cord injury, spinal pain, CRPS, and post-herpetic neuralgia, human trials and foreign guidelines exist. For Parkinson’s, the toxin models and the exposure study point one way, and the alpha-synuclein cell study and the reader who got nothing from large oral doses point the other. AMD’s IV cases fall between: stabilization without recovery. He treats DMSO as a general neuroprotectant and a delivery vehicle rather than a specific Parkinson’s therapy.

The dose spread is what makes the section useful. AMD’s general oral range covers 5 to 20 g a day, his IV rehabilitation dose is 3 to 5 g, readers have taken far more without harm, and one reader found a ceiling near 1.5 g. No single figure is the standard. A Parkinson’s patient who tries DMSO should log motor symptoms against dose, move in steps, and hold the IV route and a partner agent in reserve. Thiamine belongs at the top of that list, because DMSO removes its absorption problem and the two together outperformed thiamine alone in his encephalopathy data.

Selected references

A Midwestern Doctor, DMSO is a Miraculous Therapy for Neurological Diseases, The Forgotten Side of Medicine, September 26, 2026, midwesterndoctor.com. The four underlying articles on the brain (April 25, 2026), the spine (May 16, 2026), pain, and the sensory organs are linked from the original and include the study citations.

midwesterndoctor.comHartmut Fischer, “Alzheimer, Parkinson, MS & Co.,” Medizin zum Selbermachennewsletter, May 2024, part 1, medizinzumselbermachen.de. (The galactose and DMSO dosing for neurodegenerative disease.)

midwesterndoctor.commedizinzumselbermachen.deSalkovic-Petrisic M, et al. Therapeutic effect of oral galactose treatment in a rat model of sporadic Alzheimer’s disease. bib.irb.hr. (The animal basis for oral galactose in neurodegeneration.)

midwesterndoctor.commedizinzumselbermachen.debib.irb.hrA Midwestern Doctor, “DMSO Mixtures Transform Natural Medicine,” The Forgotten Side of Medicine, midwesterndoctor.com. (DMSO increases intestinal absorption of glucose and galactose.)

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