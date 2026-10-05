Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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Andrew_D's avatar
Andrew_D
Oct 5

After my GP diagnosed me with Cervical Spondylitis, he said the only thing I could do was put heat on to soothe it.

I did my own research, the most hated 5 words of today’s doctors, and started applying full strength DMSO 3 times daily and the tingling was gone in 3 days, the pain in 5. It came back twice and each time 2 days of DMSO resolved it.

It has now been over a year since I had any pain or tingling. Perhaps I should tell my doctor???

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Kathy Lopez's avatar
Kathy Lopez
Oct 5

Thanks so much from this ordinary reader! Glad you havent turned into a Leprechaun as well! God bless you and AMD for helping so many. Including me!

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