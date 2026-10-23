Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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Robert Yoho, MD's avatar
Robert Yoho, MD
3d

This is a critically important post, and I was surprised it didn't get more comment action.

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Laurie Rigg's avatar
Laurie Rigg
3d

You are the BEST!!

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