Butchered took me three years to write, and during that time, I studied healthcare corruption and got red-pilled about it. No other book has covered the entire healthcare mess like this; it is still my bestseller and a national book award winner.

Although I wrote a now-dated summary of cosmetic surgery, A New Body in One Day, nearly two decades earlier (it's still on Amazon), I was still a rookie writer. So I spent six months rewriting Butchered by “Healthcare” before it was originally published to make it easier to read. It covers most medical specialties, the crooked healthcare organizations, and even makes the statistics easy to understand. It has over a thousand references.

My anonymous friend, who writes the Unbekoming Substack, approached me about rewriting and republishing a new edition on his platform. At first, I thought it had no flaws, but on closer inspection, I realized it needed updates and a few added sections. We are releasing it on Lulu.com, which is our current publisher. (Amazon has a censorship problem.) It will soon be passed to Amazon through their system, and you can write reviews there. At the end of this post are some of my other books, also published and available on Lulu and elsewhere.

Credit for cover update and artwork: Unbekoming (unbekoming.com)

You can pick up a copy at Lulu.com HERE

Here is the back cover.

To order my other new books, visit my author page on Lulu.com HERE. Their images are below. You have to click the Lulu link right above to get in and order them. They are all $25 each. I have four or five more that are in the works. If you like eBooks, the PDFs are available behind the paywalls at the end of posts on robertyoho.substack.com. The price for admission to the circus is $50 for an entire year. There’s no value like it on Substack. The ebook for Butchered by “Healthcare,” Second Edition, will be available there within a couple of months.

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Disclaimer: I am not licensed. I am not practicing medicine, and anyone who relies on a Substack article for their medical care has an idiot for a doctor. As we writers like to say, this is for entertainment purposes only. Do your own homework. Study the material as if your life depends on it, and get your information from competent providers if you can find honest ones. This is not easy.