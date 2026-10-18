Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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Rogier van Vlissingen's avatar
Rogier van Vlissingen
Oct 18

Congrats, bless your heart, and I can't wait to read it!!!

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Charles Cresson Wood's avatar
Charles Cresson Wood
Oct 18

Thank you Dr. Yoho for your pioneering and courageous work!! I will buy your new Butchered book!

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