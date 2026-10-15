Summary

· The National Toxicology Program (NTP) reviewed 72 studies and concluded, with moderate confidence, that fluoride lowers children’s IQ. A 2025 meta-analysis of 74 studies found that 64 reported the same result. The 2 prospective cohort studies funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found IQ losses of 2.5 to 4.5 points per unit of maternal fluoride exposure.

· On September 24, 2024, Senior Judge Edward Chen of the federal district court in San Francisco ruled that fluoridation at 0.7 milligrams per liter “poses an unreasonable risk of reduced IQ in children” and ordered the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to regulate it. On May 21, 2026, a Ninth Circuit panel vacated his order on a procedural technicality without ruling on the science. The Supreme Court deadline to file a petition is October 18, 2026.

· Fluoridation chemicals are scrubber waste from phosphate-fertilizer plants. About 95 percent of what goes into American water is this byproduct. Imports supplied about two-thirds of it in 2019, and China was the primary foreign source.

· The American Dental Association (ADA) took in $237 million in 2024 and charges an average of $53 per fluoride-varnish application. In 2022, it asked the Biden health department to remove “neurotoxin claims” from the NTP report before its release. Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine then put the report on hold, and it took 2 more years and a court order to publish it.

· Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promised in November 2024 that the White House would advise every water system to stop on day 1. Twenty months later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends fluoridation. The EPA is in step 2 of a 4-step review with no deadline, and 2 states have banned it.

· About 2.3 million American babies are born each year to mothers who drink fluoridated water. Europe almost without exception rejects the practice. The pattern mirrors every other globalist program I have written about: a known harm, a captured profession, a public-health slogan, and a regulatory agency that defends the harm in court.

The glass on my counter

Every time I turn on my tap in California, I pour a glass of fertilizer scrubber waste containing arsenic because a 1995 state law requires my water district to add it. A federal judge in San Francisco spent 7 years and 2 trials establishing that the glass lowers unborn children’s IQs, and 3 appellate judges erased his work in 8 pages this spring. The man who promised to end the practice on his first day in office has been Secretary of Health for 20 months, yet the water has not changed.

What fluorine does inside a human being

Fluorine is the most electronegative element on the periodic table, meaning it pulls electrons more strongly than any other atom. The fluoride ion is fluorine with one extra electron, and that hunger never leaves it. In the body, it displaces the hydrogen bonds that hold proteins in their three-dimensional shapes, binds calcium and magnesium, and poisons enzymes. Soluble fluorides are almost entirely absorbed from the gut. Infants retain 80 to 90 percent of a dose, and adults retain about 60 percent. According to the World Health Organization’s own toxicology review, 99 percent of the body burden ends up in bone and teeth.

The same review states that fluoride crosses the placenta and that the fetal brain is the least defended tissue. In 2001, Jennifer Luke measured fluoride in the pineal glands of 11 elderly cadavers and found an average of 297 milligrams per kilogram, a concentration comparable to that in bone. The pineal gland produces melatonin, which regulates the body clock and the timing of puberty. The 2006 National Research Council (NRC) report on fluoride concluded that fluoride is likely to decrease melatonin production. It also found thyroid effects at intakes of 0.01 to 0.03 milligrams per kilogram per day when iodine is deficient, a condition that affects much of the American population.

Dental fluorosis, the white and brown mottling of enamel, is the visible sign of an overdose during tooth development. It is a toxic effect on developing tissue, and the teeth are the part we see. The brain, the thyroid, and the bones are the parts we do not.

How it got into the water, with dates

The story began in 1901, when Frederick McKay, a dentist in Colorado Springs, noticed brown-stained teeth in his patients and spent 30 years tracing the cause. In 1930, H. V. Churchill, a chemist at the Aluminum Company of America (Alcoa), found high levels of fluoride in the water of Bauxite, Arkansas, an Alcoa company town where children had the same stain. In 1931, H. Trendley Dean of the Public Health Service named the condition dental fluorosis, and by 1938 he had reported fewer cavities in towns with higher fluoride levels.

In 1939, Gerald Cox of the Mellon Institute, the research arm of the family that founded Alcoa, proposed adding fluoride to public water on the strength of rat experiments. Andrew Mellon had been Treasury Secretary from 1921 to 1932, and the Public Health Service answered to Treasury during his tenure, as Frank Zelko’s history at Ohio State lays out.

Dean’s 1942 21 Cities Study examined 7,200 children and declared 1 part per million the appropriate dose. On January 25, 1945, Grand Rapids, Michigan, became the first city on earth to fluoridate its water, with Muskegon serving as the unfluoridated control in a planned 15-year trial. The CDC’s own timeline records what happened next. In June 1950, after 5 years of the 15-year experiment, the Public Health Service, the ADA, and the state dental directors endorsed fluoridation for the whole country. In July 1951, Muskegon quit the trial and began fluoridating, which ended the control group and any chance of a scientific conclusion.

In 1950, Oscar Ewing, the Federal Security Administrator who ran the Public Health Service, was also Alcoa’s New York counsel. His law firm had served as Alcoa’s New York counsel since the first decade of the century, and he handled Alcoa’s wartime contracts himself until 1945. He recorded both facts in his oral history at the Truman Library. Five years after leaving Alcoa’s employ, he launched a national program that turned an industrial pollutant into a public-health sacrament.

In 1956, Crest toothpaste arrived. In 1962, federal guidance set the range at 0.7 to 1.2 parts per million. By 1980, half of Americans were drinking it.

Christopher Bryson’s 2004 book The Fluoride Deception documents that Harold Hodge, the Manhattan Project’s senior toxicologist at the University of Rochester, directed a classified fluoride program. Hodge helped plan the 1945 Newburgh, New York, fluoridation trial, and blood and placental samples from Newburgh were shipped to his lab. A 1944 Manhattan Project memo warned that uranium hexafluoride “may have a rather marked central nervous system effect.” The bomb program required enormous quantities of fluoride to enrich uranium, and its lawyers were being sued by farmers downwind of the DuPont fluoride works in New Jersey. Bryson and Joel Griffiths published the declassified documents in 1997. Bryson also reports that Edward Bernays, the father of public relations, took an interest in selling fluoridation because it was a problem of “engineering consent.” Judas Dentistry covers this history in Chapter 8.

The waste stream

The first fluoridated towns used sodium fluoride, a pharmaceutical-grade salt. That changed when the phosphate-fertilizer industry faced a disposal problem. When sulfuric acid digests phosphate rock, it releases hydrogen fluoride and silicon tetrafluoride gas. Those gases once killed cattle and burned crops around the plants, so the law required scrubbers. The scrubbers produce a 23 percent solution of fluorosilicic acid. By the ADA’s own count, 95 percent of fluoridation additives are this fertilizer byproduct, and 77 percent of systems use the acid itself.

On March 30, 1983, Rebecca Hanmer, EPA’s Deputy Assistant Administrator for Water, put the arrangement in writing. She wrote that recovering acid from fertilizer manufacturing “minimizes water and air pollution and provides water authorities with a low-cost source of fluoride.” The agency “regards such use as an ideal environmental solution to a long-standing problem.” The letter has never been disavowed. In 1999, the union representing EPA’s scientists in Washington published a statement opposing fluoridation. It called for “an immediate halt to the use of the nation’s drinking water reservoirs as disposal sites for the toxic waste of the phosphate fertilizer industry.” The union filed a grievance demanding unfluoridated water for its members.

The acid is contaminated. NSF International, the private body that certifies water additives, reported that arsenic was detected in 52 percent of fluoridation-chemical samples tested between 2012 and 2017, and lead in 5 percent. A 2013 petition to the EPA cited manufacturer certificates showing 30 to 41 parts per million of arsenic in the raw acid. Arsenic is a known human carcinogen with no safe dose, and it is being intentionally added to drinking water by the people who regulate arsenic.

Did it come from China? Partly. EPA’s 2022 supply-chain profile of fluorosilicic acid reports that in 2019 domestic plants produced about 29 million kilograms, while imports supplied 39 million. China was “the primary source of imports” from 2015 through 2020. The domestic producers are the phosphate giants, Mosaic in Florida and J.R. Simplot in the West.

In 2010, Amesbury, Massachusetts, stopped fluoridating after 40 percent of the sodium fluoride from a new Chinese supplier failed to dissolve. The public-works director said, “It’s not soluble, and it doesn’t appear to be sodium fluoride.” An activist analysis of Chinese fluoride used in Frostburg, Maryland, found 0.032 percent lead. The CDC’s fluoridation engineer said the residue was safe.

In the spring of 2026, the supply chain broke. An Israeli producer lost its workers to a military call-up during the Iran war, and a Texas distributor cut deliveries. Baltimore and the Washington suburbs, 3.7 million customers between them, dropped their fluoride from 0.7 to 0.4 milligrams per liter. The shelf life of the acid is about 1 month. Lewiston-Auburn, Maine quit altogether in July. No child in Baltimore has been reported harmed by the shortage.

What the science says now

The NTP, a division of the NIH, began its fluoride review in 2016. After 2 rounds of peer review by the National Academies and a 2-year political hold, the final monograph was published on August 21, 2024. It examined 72 studies on fluoride and IQ. Of the 19 rated high quality, 18 found lower IQ with higher fluoride. NTP concluded “with moderate confidence” that fluoride above 1.5 milligrams per liter is “consistently associated with lower IQ in children,” and said it lacked enough data to rule on 0.7. That phrasing was the compromise that allowed publication.

The 2 cohort studies that matter most were funded by the NIH and EPA, and both measured the mother rather than the water. Fluoride in a pregnant woman’s urine reflects what she swallowed and absorbed from every source, so a mother who drank bottled water appears unexposed, and the dose-response curve is personal rather than municipal.

In 2017, Howard Hu’s group published the Mexico City ELEMENT cohort in Environmental Health Perspectives. Among 299 mother-child pairs, each 0.5 milligram per liter increase in maternal urinary fluoride during pregnancy was associated with a 2.5-point decrease in the child’s IQ at ages 6 to 12. In 2019, Christine Till’s group published the Canadian MIREC cohort in JAMA Pediatrics. Among 512 pairs from 6 cities, boys lost 4.49 IQ points for each milligram per liter of maternal urinary fluoride. Mothers in fluoridated Canadian cities had urine levels of 0.69 milligrams per liter, compared with 0.40 in unfluoridated cities. A follow-up on formula-fed infants found, in the court’s summary, that fluoride intake from formula mixed with tap water was associated with an 8.8-point drop in performance IQ.

Philippe Grandjean, the Harvard and Danish environmental physician who exposed mercury’s effects on children’s brains, pooled the 2 cohorts for a benchmark-dose analysis in 2022. The result was a loss of 1 IQ point for each 0.2 to 0.3 milligrams per liter of maternal urinary fluoride. There was no threshold and no departure from a straight line. American pregnant women have a median urine fluoride of about 0.8 milligrams per liter, so the average fluoridated pregnancy stands 3 to 4 benchmark doses above the point of first harm.

In January 2025, NTP scientists published a meta-analysis of 74 studies in JAMA Pediatrics. Of the 74, 64 found lower IQ with higher fluoride exposure. The 13 studies with individual-level data showed a loss of 1.63 IQ points for each milligram per liter of urinary fluoride, and the association held below 1.5 milligrams per liter. Bruce Lanphear, the pediatric epidemiologist who did similar work on lead, wrote the accompanying editorial titled “Time to Reassess Systemic Fluoride.”

The Cochrane Collaboration, the most conservative reviewer in medicine, updated its fluoridation review in October 2024 with 157 studies. In trials before 1975, fluoridation prevented about 2 decayed baby teeth per child. In trials after 1975, when fluoride toothpaste was everywhere, it prevented 0.24 of a tooth, with a confidence interval that included zero. There were no eligible studies in adults. A quarter of a baby tooth per child is the entire benefit being purchased with the IQ of the next generation.

Two sociologists at the University of Minnesota reported in 2025 and 2026 that Wisconsin high school graduates from 1957 showed no cognitive differences in old age related to childhood fluoride exposure. Those men and women were born in 1939, 6 years before Grand Rapids, and were exposed, if at all, after their brains were built. The studies measure the wrong decade of life and are cited as if they answered the question about pregnancy.

Yoho note: A 4-point loss in the average child’s IQ is not 4 points. It shifts the entire bell curve. For every 100 children, it roughly halves the number above 130 and doubles the number below 70. Multiply by 2.3 million births a year, and you have a country that gets dumber by design, the only outcome that explains the policy.

What it does after birth

Adults have finished building their brains, so the damage lands elsewhere. In 2015, Stephen Peckham at the University of Kent compared hypothyroidism rates across 7,935 English general practices. Practices in areas with water fluoride above 0.3 milligrams per liter were 30 percent more likely to report high rates of hypothyroidism. Fluoridated West Midlands practices were nearly twice as likely as unfluoridated Manchester practices to report high rates of hypothyroidism.

A 2018 Canadian study found the effect was concentrated among iodine-deficient adults, who made up 18 percent of the sample. Fluoride competes with iodine for the thyroid, and Americans have less iodine to spare than they did. In Thyroid Secrets, my new book, due out in weeks, I tell the bread story: bakers conditioned dough with potassium iodate until 1973, then switched to potassium bromate, another halogen that crowds iodine out of the gland. Government surveys found that the median urinary iodine level among Americans fell by half between the early 1970s and the early 1990s, from 320 to 145 micrograms per liter, with the lowest readings in women of childbearing age. Those are the women whose fluoridated pregnancies the cohorts measured, and no endocrinologist asks a new hypothyroid patient what comes out of his tap.

The 2006 NRC committee concluded that EPA’s 4-milligram-per-liter legal maximum “does not protect against adverse health effects.” At that level, 10 percent of children develop severe enamel fluorosis, and lifetime exposure at 4 milligrams per liter likely increases fracture risk. The committee flagged the thyroid, the pineal, and the brain for further study. A 2019 Mount Sinai analysis of American adolescents found that fluoride exposure was associated with changes in kidney and liver function. A companion study found that teenagers in fluoridated areas had double the odds of sleep-apnea symptoms and later bedtimes, which aligns with the pineal findings.

Fluorosis is the only effect the government admits. In 2015, the health department lowered its recommendation from 1.2 to 0.7 milligrams per liter. The stated reason was that fluorosis among 12- to 15-year-olds had risen from 23 percent in 1987 to 41 percent by 2004. A later analysis of national survey data found that 61 percent of 16- and 17-year-olds had fluorosis by 2012, with a quarter of them having the moderate form. Two generations into the program, the majority of American teenagers wear the proof of overdose on their front teeth.

The San Francisco court

In November 2016, the Fluoride Action Network, Food & Water Watch, Moms Against Fluoridation, and a handful of parents petitioned the EPA under Section 21 of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). They asked the EPA to ban fluoridation chemicals as neurotoxins. The EPA denied the petition in February 2017, and the groups sued in the Northern District of California in San Francisco. The lawyer was Michael Connett, now at Siri & Glimstad, who had spent years at the Fluoride Action Network. TSCA allows a judge to review the science de novo, with no deference to the agency, which is why the EPA fought for 7 years to keep the case from a verdict.

Judge Chen presided over a 7-day trial in June 2020. He heard testimony from Grandjean, Hu, Lanphear, and Kathleen Thiessen, the risk assessor who wrote much of the 2006 NRC report, and then paused the case to await the NTP monograph, which both sides had agreed to exclude from the first trial.

The monograph was due in May 2022. In February 2022, Robert Burns of the ADA emailed senior health officials, including Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine. He asked NTP to “exclude” or “carefully consider how to characterize” any “lingering neurotoxin claims” that could “undermine national, state, and local efforts to expand community water fluoridation.” On June 3, 2022, a CDC official wrote, “ASH Levine has put the report on hold until further notice.” Capital & Main and Mother Jones published the emails in March 2023 after the plaintiffs obtained them. Linda Birnbaum, who directed NTP until 2019, said the report was “blocked” and that sharing it with the ADA was “completely inappropriate.” The court lifted a protective order in February 2023, forcing the draft into the open. Judas Dentistry recorded that episode as it happened.

The second trial ran for 10 days in early 2024. On September 24, 2024, Chen issued 80 pages of findings. Fluoridation at 0.7 milligrams per liter, “the level presently considered ‘optimal,’” “poses an unreasonable risk of reduced IQ in children.” He accepted the pooled benchmark dose: “a 1-point drop in IQ of a child is to be expected for each 0.28 mg/L of fluoride in a” pregnant mother’s urine. He found that American pregnant women ranged from 0.8 to 1.89. He noted that EPA’s standard safety margin is a factor of 10. Even under that lenient standard, the safe level would be 0.4 milligrams per liter, and 0.7 “is nearly double that safe level of 0.4 mg/L for pregnant women and their offspring.” He called the NTP monograph “probative” and gave it “significant weight,” noting that EPA’s own expert had called it a “high quality review.”

He counted “over two million pregnant women and babies” as the exposed subpopulation and noted that the EPA had regulated other chemicals to protect groups of 500. He ordered the EPA to begin rulemaking under Section 6 of TSCA. “One thing the EPA cannot do, however, in the face of this Court’s finding, is to ignore that risk.”

EPA ignored it. On January 17, 2025, 3 days before the inauguration, the Biden Justice Department filed a notice of appeal. The Trump EPA under Lee Zeldin kept the appeal alive and argued procedure, not science. On May 21, 2026, a 3-judge Ninth Circuit panel, consisting of 2 Clinton appointees and an Obama district judge sitting by designation, issued an unsigned, unpublished memorandum vacating the order. The panel held that Chen had “commandeered” the case. He had paused it for the NTP report, held a second trial when both parties had asked him to rule on the first, and “insisted on seeing the NTP monograph that the parties had agreed not to present at the first trial.” “In our adversarial system of adjudication, we follow the principle of party presentation.”

It sent the case back with instructions to decide solely on the 2020 record, which excludes the final NTP monograph and all studies published since. Chen must also first rule on whether the parents have standing.

Connett’s response: “EPA did not challenge the factual merits of Judge Chen’s unreasonable risk determination.” Justice Kagan granted the plaintiffs a 60-day extension on August 12, and their Supreme Courtpetition is due October 18, 2026. The Solicitor General defending the fluoridators is John Sauer, a Trump appointee. The administration that promised to end fluoridation is, as of this week, the party arguing before the Supreme Court that a federal judge had no business finding fluoridation dangerous.

Yoho note: Chen’s findings were never reversed on the facts. They were erased on a procedural ground that a first-year law student would recognize as a pretext. The two Clinton judges found a way to protect the program without defending it, and Zeldin’s lawyers handed them the argument.

The dentists

The ADA reported $237 million in revenue for 2024 and $210 million in net assets. Its executive director was paid $763,285. Its Seal of Acceptance program charges manufacturers $14,500 per product evaluated and $3,500 per year to maintain the seal. About 1,300 products carry the seal, most of them fluoride toothpastes, rinses, and gels.

Colgate has been the exclusive consumer-product sponsor of the ADA Foundation’s flagship children’s program since 2007 and has endowed a research fellowship at the ADA’s laboratory. The association spent more than $2.5 million on federal lobbying in the year ending in late 2025. I found no public record of a check from a phosphate company to the ADA. Dental code D1206, fluoride varnish, averaged $53 per application in 2026 insurance filings, with a median of $56 and a top rate of $718. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends an application every 3 to 6 months starting with the first tooth, and 49 state Medicaid programs reimburse pediatricians for applying it.

The varnish itself costs $1 to $2 per dose. A practice seeing 1,000 children twice a year bills about $100,000 for a product applied in 90 seconds by a hygienist. Market analysts estimate the American dental fluoride treatment market at about $5.5 billion a year. Nobody counts the varnish separately.

When NTP published its monograph in August 2024, the ADA accused it of “unorthodox research methods, flawed analyses, lack of clarity” and said, “It would be a shame to distract from over 75 years of public health success.” The day after Chen’s ruling, ADA president Linda Edgar said the evidence for fluoridation was “clear and compelling” and that the ruling provided “no scientific basis” for change. When the JAMA Pediatrics meta-analysis appeared, president Brett Kessler said the ADA “has yet to see any peer-reviewed published research that would alter its long-standing position” in the face of the meta-analysis. When Kennedy went to Utah, Kessler said that “blindly calling for a ban on fluoridated water hurts people, costs money, and will ultimately harm our economy.” He meant the dental economy.

Judas Dentistry describes the triumvirate of dental apostasy: fluoride, mercury amalgam, and the root canal. Amalgam is a pre-Civil War filling that is half elemental mercury by weight and releases mercury vapor every time the patient chews or brushes. Norway, Denmark, and Sweden banned it years ago, and the European Union, which barred it for pregnant women, nursing mothers, and children under 15 in 2018, prohibited it for everyone on January 1, 2025. About half of American dentists still place it. A root canal is a procedure in which a dead tooth is drilled hollow, packed with toxic filler, and left in the jaw to seed the body with anaerobic bacteria for the rest of the patient’s life, a procedure its own inventors repudiated more than half a century ago.

The minor racket is the wisdom tooth. About 5 million Americans have theirs pulled each year on the theory that removing healthy teeth now prevents impaction later. Yet impaction in a tooth that has erupted without trouble is uncommon, and every extraction brings its own risk of infection, dry socket, nerve damage, and an opioid prescription. The 2005 Cochrane review cited in Judas Dentistry estimated that sensible criteria would cut surgeries by 60 percent or more.

Yoho note: I had 17 amalgams drilled into me as a child during the drill, fill, and bill era, and I had them all removed late in life. In 2023, a neurologist diagnosed me with Parkinson’s disease. Mercury is the most common cause of Parkinson’s, and my tests showed it, along with lead, aluminum, chromium, and glyphosate. Removing the fillings did not restore my neurons. Dentists regard themselves as mouth carpenters rather than physicians, and the carpentry is what they bill for.

The Kennedy record

On November 2, 2024, Kennedy posted that “on January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water.” He described fluoride as “an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease.” No such advisory was issued on January 20, 2025, or thereafter.

On April 7, 2025, he stood beside Zeldin in Salt Lake City. He said he would tell the CDC to stop recommending fluoridation and convene a task force of experts to issue new recommendations. “The evidence against fluoride is overwhelming,” he said, and he praised Utah for being “the first state to ban it.” The same day, the EPA announced it would “expeditiously review” the new science under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

One week earlier, on April 1, the health-department reorganization eliminated the CDC’s 20-person Division of Oral Health. That office managed fluoridation grants to the states and maintained the fluoridation reporting system. The ADA demanded that the cuts be reversed. They were not. The task force never met in public. The CDC’s fluoridation page still calls the practice “a cornerstone strategy for prevention of cavities” and recommends 0.7 milligrams per liter, with a last-reviewed date of May 2024.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has done more. On May 13, 2025, it announced it would remove prescription fluoride drops and tablets for children from the market. The products were never approved, and the FDA said they alter the gut microbiome, affect the thyroid, and “possibly” lower IQ.

On October 31, 2025, it stopped short of a withdrawal. Instead, it sent enforcement notices to 4 manufacturersfor marketing the products to children under 3 or to older children at low or moderate cavity risk. Kennedy called it “scary that these products have been used for decades without approval.” A formal withdrawal, the Associated Press reported, would take years. An HHS spokesman said the benefit “comes from topical contact,” so “there is no need, therefore, to ingest fluoride,” which undermines the case for putting it in water.

EPA chose the slowest path. In January 2026, it published a preliminary assessment plan for a Fluoride Human Health Toxicity Assessment. In August 2026, it published the protocol, the second step in a 4-step process. The next 2 steps, an external review draft and a final assessment, have no dates. The last time EPA ran this process on fluoride, after the 2006 NRC report, the agency took until 2024 to review the 4-milligram-per-liter maximum and left it unchanged.

In the January announcement, Kennedy said that “a growing body of evidence indicates that ingesting fluoride can cause neurological harm.” He added that most of Europe has moved away from fluoridation and that America might need to follow. Six weeks later, on March 3, his administration’s lawyers appeared before the Ninth Circuit and argued that Chen’s finding of neurological harm must be thrown out.

My theory is that he has been held back for political reasons and that vaccines, food dyes, and the autism question took the first 2 years. He has moved on to fluoride drugs, where the FDA answers to him alone. He has stalled on water, where he has to fight the ADA, the water utilities, and the governors one at a time. Either ordered off the water or choosing his battles, he has left the pregnant woman in Los Angeles where she was.

The states

Utah went first. Governor Spencer Cox signed House Bill 81 on March 27, 2025, effective May 7, and 1.4 million Utahns stopped drinking fluoridated water. Florida followed on May 15, when Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Florida Farm Bill, which bars water providers from adding any “additive” for health purposes without naming fluoride. “Forced medication on people,” he called it. The provisions took effect July 1, 2025, and 97 water providers in 27 counties stopped fluoridating.

Miami-Dade’s commission had already voted to end fluoridation, and the mayor vetoed it, saying, “the science is very clear.” The commission overrode her 8 to 4 on May 6, removing 2 million people from fluoridated water. Fifteen million Floridians were on fluoridated water before the ban.

Bills were filed in at least 19 other states in 2025 and 2026, and every one of them died or stalled. The list includes Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia. Louisiana passed a bill in June 2026 that the dental association gutted in committee. Instead of a ban, it allows a community to hold a referendum after 15 percent of voters sign a petition. The CareQuest Institute, a pro-fluoridation foundation that tracks these bills, reported in October 2026: “No additional statewide bans or restrictions were enacted” in 2026. Connecticut and New York went the other way: Connecticut wrote 0.7 into statute, and New York requires 90 days’ public notice before any town stops.

California is a mandated state. Assembly Bill 733, passed in 1995, requires every system with 10,000 or more connections to fluoridate once outside funding covers the equipment. By the CDC’s count, 57.7 percent of Californians on public systems receive fluoridated water, 21.7 million people. In March 2025, the state health department said it “supports optimal levels of fluoride in drinking water.” No bill to repeal AB 733 has been introduced. The only fluoride legislation Sacramento passed this year, signed September 27, 2026, expands insurance coverage for fluoride treatments.

An Annenberg poll in April 2026 found that 43 percent of Americans favor fluoridation, 26 percent oppose it, and 30 percent have no view. Among supporters of the Make America Healthy Again movement, 41 percent oppose it. Seventy-four percent of the public said they trust the ADA on the subject. Seventy-five years of public relations bought that number, which is why the ADA wins in 19 legislatures while losing in every laboratory.

The yearly toll

The CDC reports that 209 million Americans, or 62.8 percent of the population, receive fluoridated water. The National Center for Health Statistics reports 3.62 million births in 2024. Multiplying the 2 figures yields about 2.3 million infants per year gestated in fluoridated water, or 190,000 per month, or 6,200 per day.

Applying Chen’s benchmark dose to the 0.3 milligram-per-liter gap between fluoridated and unfluoridated pregnancies in the Canadian cohort yields 1 to 2 IQ points per child attributable to the tap, and the MIREC boys suggest 3 to 4. Nobody has published a national aggregate; the figures that follow are inferences. Call it 2 points. Two points across 2.3 million children is 4.6 million IQ points a year.

David Bellinger’s 2012 comparison of childhood neurotoxins in Environmental Health Perspectives put lead’s toll at 23 million IQ points across American children under 6 and cited an economist’s estimate of $17,815 in lifetime earnings for each point lost. Fluoride does to each birth cohort what lead did to a generation. That is about $80 billion a year in lost earnings from a program that prevents a quarter of a baby tooth, and the tax has been collected for 80 years.

The globalist pattern

I have written about the people who run the world in “The ‘Elites’ Want to Kill 4/5ths of Us,” “In the Company of Psychopaths,” and “Pedophilia, the Epstein Machine, Psychopaths, and the War on the Rest of Us.” A harm is identified, a profession is enlisted to administer it, a foundation network manufactures consent, an international body blesses it, and the regulator defends it in court.

The Pew Charitable Trusts ran a Children’s Dental Campaign starting in 2008, grading each state on whether 75 percent of its residents drank fluoridated water. The report cards were funded by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the DentaQuest Foundation, the charitable arm of a Medicaid dental insurer. DentaQuest’s grant records show payments to Pew to build “a national network of CWF advocates” and to install the American Academy of Pediatrics as host of the ilikemyteeth.org campaign. They also show $448,579 to a Massachusetts group for “halting ballot referenda against” fluoridation in Vermont and Massachusetts towns.

In 2020, the Arcora Foundation, the charitable arm of Delta Dental, gave Spokane $3 million to fluoridate, with repayment clauses if the city ever stopped. The one dissenting councilman said the deal was “bypassing the will of the voters.” The insurers that profit from fillings pay the foundations, which pay the pediatricians to tell mothers that the water is safe.

The World Health Organization’s Global Oral Health Action Plan for 2023 to 2030 sets a target for half the world’s countries to adopt “national guidance on optimal fluoride delivery” by 2030. It calls for “universal availability of systemic fluorides,” naming water, salt, and milk. The WHO sets 1.5 milligrams per liter as its guideline, the level at which NTP found consistent IQ loss. The FDI World Dental Federation lobbied the World Health Assembly in 2021 to add “systemic fluoridation” to its oral-health resolution. The British Fluoridation Society was founded in 1969, with help from a Labour health secretary, to promote the practice in a country where about 1 in 10 drinks fluoridated water.

Europe is the control group the globalists cannot erase. The Fluoride Action Network’s collection of official statements shows that 98 percent of Western Europeans drink unfluoridated water. Germany’s embassy: “In Germany, fluoridation of drinking water is forbidden.” Sweden’s food agency: “Drinking water fluoridation is not allowed in Sweden.” The Netherlands: “The addition of chemicals to drinking water is prohibited by law.” France cited “ethical as well as medical considerations.” Sweden’s parliament repealed its fluoridation law in 1971 over “mass medication” and personal integrity, and the Dutch Supreme Court ended it in 1973 for lack of legal authority. Basel, the only Swiss city that ever fluoridated, voted 73 to 23 to end fluoridation in 2003. Children in Stockholm and Amsterdam have teeth, and nobody in Berlin is campaigning to import Florida’s scrubber waste.

The rest is inference. I found no Gates Foundation or Rockefeller Foundation grant for fluoridation, and the evidence chain above needs none. Whether the people at the top intend a dumber population or merely tolerate one as the price of doing business is a distinction that matters to them, not to the child.

Yoho note: Jim Arnold’s Liar’s World Substack premise applies. If you insist the damage was a thunderstorm, you spend your life debating repairs. The dose, timing, the profession's capture, and the defense in court are fingerprints of intent. My posts on the globalists’ population plans and the Epstein machine show the same fingerprints on the vaccines, the food, and the climate racket.

What has to happen

The Safe Drinking Water Act forbids any national drinking-water regulation from requiring “the addition of any substance for preventive health care purposes.” The federal government has never had the authority to mandate fluoridation. The Congressional Research Service summarized this in May 2025. The decision “is made by a state or local government.” The Public Health Service’s 0.7 figure is “not regulatory,” and “CDC does not publish mandates or enforce standards.” EPA’s only lever is a maximum of 4.0 milligrams per liter, set in 1986 to prevent crippling skeletal fluorosis. A non-binding secondary limit of 2.0 addresses tooth mottling.

Kennedy’s pen does 4 things. It withdraws the Public Health Service recommendation, the single document every state health department and city council cites, which requires no rulemaking, no comment period, and no court; he rescinded the Richardson Waiver in March 2025, so he does not even owe the public notice. It tells the CDC to say fluoridation is unsafe for pregnant women and infants, which gives every water board in America cover to stop. It ends the federal grant stream that funds fluoridation equipment and promotion. It pulls the fluoride drugs.

He has done the third by accident of reorganization and half of the fourth. He has left the first 2, which cost nothing, on the desk.

What his pen does not do is turn off 17,394 water systems. That requires the 14 states that mandate fluoridation by statute to repeal their laws and the rest to let their cities decide. It requires the EPA to lower the maximum under the Safe Drinking Water Act, a multi-year process it has begun, or to ban the chemicals under TSCA. The second route is the one Chen ordered and the Ninth Circuit closed.

A legal analysis by the Network for Public Health Law predicted that any outright EPA ban would be challenged as arbitrary and capricious. That is why the TSCA finding, grounded in a trial record, was the strongest weapon available. It is now in the Supreme Court’s hands.

The election is 3 weeks away, and forecasters put Democrats at 76 percent to take the House and better than even to take the Senate. (Yoho note: If you believe that, you also believe in the Easter Bunny.) A Democratic House has no reason to touch fluoride except to defend it, since the ADA and pediatricians are its constituencies. A Republican hold would not change the water either, because the Republican legislatures in Tennessee, Texas, and Arkansas already had their chance, and the dental lobby beat them. The water is a county-commission issue, 3,000 times over, and no federal election settles it.

Ending fluoridation requires 1 court, 1 rule, 1 signature, and 14 legislatures. The Supreme Court takes the case, or Chen re-enters his finding on the 2020 record, where the 2 NIH cohorts and the expert testimony were already in evidence. Under a court order it cannot appeal twice, EPA bans the chemicals under TSCA or lowers the maximum below 0.7 under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Kennedy withdraws the Public Health Service recommendation the same week. The 14 mandate states that California, among them, lose federal coverage for their statutes. Without the recommendation and the grants, and with a toxicity finding in the Federal Register, no city attorney will advise his council to continue adding the chemical. None of the 4 has moved.

Synthesis

Get fluoride out of your house today, because nobody in Sacramento or Washington will do it for you this year. Reverse osmosis is the only filter that reliably removes fluoride; distilled water and low-fluoride spring water also work. Reverse-osmosis users must replace the magnesium the membrane strips out. Ordinary carbon pitcher filters do not remove fluoride. Pregnant women and parents preparing infant formula should not use tap water in a fluoridated city under any circumstances. The formula-fed infant in the Canadian cohort was the child who lost the most. Refuse the varnish at the dental office, refuse the prescription drops, and read the toothpaste tube.

Then call your city council. Miami-Dade, Lewiston-Auburn, and 97 Florida utilities stopped after residents showed up and legislators heard them. The Fluoride Action Network at fluoridealert.org has the model ordinance, the trial exhibits, and the Supreme Court brief. Donate to them.

The glass is still on my counter. The industry that profits, the profession that administers, the foundations that advertise, and the government that defends them all have names, dates, and dollar figures, and none of them is hiding. The only thing left to supply is the public that stops drinking it.

Selected references

· Food & Water Watch v. EPA, Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law, September 24, 2024. Judge Chen’s 80-page ruling; the science is summarized in the first 30 pages.

· Ninth Circuit memorandum vacating the order, May 21, 2026, and the Supreme Court docket, No. 26A179.

· NTP Monograph on Fluoride Exposure and Neurodevelopment and Cognition, August 2024.

· Taylor et al., meta-analysis of 74 studies, JAMA Pediatrics, January 2025; Bashash et al., Mexico cohort, 2017; Green et al., Canadian cohort, 2019; Grandjean et al., benchmark-dose analysis, 2022.

· Cochrane review of water fluoridation, October 2024.

· The fluoride emails: how the ADA and Rachel Levine delayed the NTP report, Capital & Main, March 2023.

· EPA Fluorosilicic Acid Supply Chain Profile, 2022, and the 1983 Hanmer letter with the 1999 EPA union statement.

· Congressional Research Service, Fluoride in Drinking Water, May 2025, on who has the authority to stop it.

· Fluoride Action Network, statements from European officials.

· Christopher Bryson, The Fluoride Deception (Seven Stories Press, 2004), and the 1997 Griffiths and Bryson article on fluoride and the Manhattan Project.

· Bellinger, “A Strategy for Comparing the Contributions of Environmental Chemicals and Other Risk Factors to Neurodevelopment of Children,” Environmental Health Perspectives, 2012, the source for the IQ-point arithmetic.

· Judas Dentistry (2024), Chapter 8, “Fluoride is Devastating,” and the Introduction on the dental felonies. Thyroid Secrets (2026, forthcoming), Chapter 2, on iodine, bromide, and the American bread supply.

Well, I hate to ask you for a contribution based on this information, which is sort of depressing, but you have to admit I didn’t put a paywall up and hassle you about that. So grab a paid subscription while there are a few still left. That was a bad joke, of course. Thanks for being here, and all my best. Share

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