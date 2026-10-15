Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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Robert Yoho, MD's avatar
Robert Yoho, MD
Oct 15

One quick caveat: based on what I've read, reverse osmosis systems remove only about 90% of fluoride from water.

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Claudia's avatar
Claudia
Oct 15

Thank you so much for your efforts to alert people to the dangers of fluoride. The institutions that are supposed to protect us are actively putting us in harm's way. It's a shocking and terrible state of affairs.

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