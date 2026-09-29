Summary

· Two close friends were diagnosed with malignancies. One has bladder cancer that has invaded the muscle wall, and one has squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) of the head and neck that has come back after the initial surgery.

· What follows is what I would do if I were them: mouth first, then fenbendazole and ivermectin, then chlorine dioxide (CD) and dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), with the regular doctor kept on a need-to-know basis.

· DMSO taken by mouth before a bladder instillation is my best idea for getting the chemotherapy into a muscle-invasive tumor, and a 50 percent DMSO bladder instillation has been an FDA-approved drug for decades.

· The bladder does not have to be removed: a 2023 Lancet Oncology study of 722 patients with muscle-invasive disease found that keeping the bladder with local resection, chemotherapy, and radiation matched complete removal across all cancer outcomes and outperformed it in overall survival.

· CD requires no license, costs next to nothing, and the beginner protocol, the kit test, the Herxheimer (Herx) reaction, the bulk-ingredient method, the DMSO doses, the iodine, the diet, and the foreign pharmacies that sell fenbendazole and ivermectin without a prescription are all included here.

· Nearly everything in this post comes from the free Apocalypse Almanac linked at the top of every one of my posts.

Two friends

Two of my close friends were diagnosed with malignancies, and I told them what I would do if I were them. I had to put it that way, because otherwise someone might claim I was trying to practice medicine. My essay is based on research, but it is only a first pass by someone not involved in the clinical case. It was designed to give the reader an idea of how to approach these sorts of problems; it is not an exact step-by-step playbook for an individual situation. The point of this essay is to show you possibilities and encourage you to do your research and make your own decisions.

Nothing in life is given. Nothing is guaranteed. We all know that some get called, and some remain to continue the struggle. If you get your medical care from a Substack post, you are a fool, but you can still apply many of these ideas while using conventional medical care. If it were me, I wouldn’t tell my MD about the rest of what I was doing—they rarely react well— but that is up to you, of course. Your regular doctor can follow what’s going on with scans, blood tests, and so on to keep you apprised. But if it were me, I would keep him on a “need-to-know” basis.

One friend has bladder cancer that has penetrated into the muscular wall, which makes it less responsive to chemotherapy placed inside the bladder, such as mitomycin or Gemzar (gemcitabine), or to BCG (bacillus Calmette-Guérin) immunotherapy. These are the conventional treatments for tumors confined to the lining. He is in a panic because the doctors are recommending some sort of total bladder removal surgery, which is debilitating and kills function. He is starting a course of immunotherapy first, so he has a few months to learn more about the problem and make his decisions before he gets mutilated. If it were me, I would choose the therapy I describe below rather than the surgery and take my chances with the cancer rather than the surgeons.

The surgeons’ own literature says the bladder does not have to come out. In 2023, Zlotta and 26 coauthorspublished in Lancet Oncology a comparison of 722 muscle-invasive bladder cancer patients treated at Massachusetts General, the University of Southern California, and Toronto’s Princess Margaret between 2005 and 2017. A total of 440 had radical cystectomy and 282 kept their bladders and had trimodality therapy, which is resection of the tumor through the urethra followed by chemotherapy and radiation. After propensity matching, 5-year metastasis-free survival was 74 percent in both groups; cancer-specific survival was 85 percent with bladder preservation versus 83 percent with removal; and disease-free survival was 76 percent in both. Overall survival favored keeping the bladder (77 percent vs 72 percent), with a hazard ratio of 0.75.

Yoho note: My friend’s urologist has read this paper. If he didn’t mention it, the patient should ask why.

The second friend had a nodule on his face that was biopsied and proven to be SCC, and he had facial surgery that cut out part of his tongue and more. Now he has more nodules, and his scan is consistent with metastatic disease. Needless to say, he is concerned. These cases are notorious for mutilation, and physicians call the sometimes profoundly deforming facial surgery to remove cancer “horriblectomies.” For metastatic disease with the second-time-around surgery, I hate to think how the surgeons will butcher this guy. I also suspect the odds are poor that they will cut it all out.

Start with the mouth when you evaluate any major disease process

This isn't intuitively obvious, but it's the most critical first step. The first consideration in any cancer case is what is in the patient’s mouth. If he has root canals, they are universally infected and likely an inflammatory focus driving the entire disease process. A dentist must remove them first using a safe removal protocol. (One option is to search for IAOMT dentists near me.) Mercury amalgams are terrible as well, and they must be removed and replaced with mercury-free composite or ceramic restorations; for a large filling, that means a zirconia crown.

Cavities and abscesses come next. Dentists have so terribly battered some of their patients that they are forced to have all their teeth pulled and get dentures. Ceramic zirconia implants, the only other healthy option, cost more than $100,000 in some mouths. The whole story, including the economics that drive root canals and amalgam, is in Judas Dentistry, and the Apocalypse Almanac has a section on healing bad teeth without a dentist.

Fenbendazole and ivermectin for solid tumors

Both of these cases are solid tumors, so they frequently respond to fenbendazole and perhaps ivermectin. These are almost without side effects, and many tumors respond within a month. Fenbendazole is far better than the rest of its drug class, such as mebendazole, because it works through several mechanisms the others lack. Besides jamming the microtubules a cancer cell needs to divide, it starves the tumor of glucose, restores the p53 tumor-suppressor gene, and blocks the proteasome that cancer cells depend on to survive. It is not approved for human use in the United States but it is used widely in the rest of the world. You can obtain it at fenbenlabs.com. I describe this in Judas Medicine, Part One, which you can buy as a softcover on Lulu.com or immediately pick it up as a PDF included behind any paywall on my Substack.

Panacur (fenbendazole) is a dog dewormer, and the story of how it became a cancer drug starts with Joe Tippens, whose interview is required listening. My earlier posts on the drug are here and here, and Katrina Lewis’s breast cancer post is the one to study first, links and all, even though she has not had her root canals removed. The Fenbendazole Substack is the most complete single source, and its collection of 49 people whose pancreatic cancer was cured with fenbendazole is the one I send to skeptics. Aspirin improves fenbendazole’s efficacy. Lewis raised doubts about long-term use because liver tests rise, but those elevations are the liver processing cancer debris as the tumor dies. A second detailed protocol and Unbekoming’s summary of the metabolic drugs for cancer fill in the rest. When you search for “fenbendazole cancer,” use Yandex instead of Google, which is captured by globalist forces and lies by design.

Stromectol (ivermectin) is the companion drug. A cancer patient takes about 100 mg a day for a long time, so order enough for months. Fenbendazole is widely used in India, and the repost above convinced me it is harmless. Intranasal ivermectin shrank certain brain tumors by 70 percent without toxicity in one study. The pharmacies that sell both drugs without a prescription are listed near the end of this post.

The bladder idea

My suspicion is that the bladder cancer would respond to chemotherapy placed at intervals inside the bladder and accompanied by DMSO. The instillations work without the DMSO for ordinary cases of bladder cancer that have not invaded the muscular layer. The doctors are unlikely to add DMSO, but the patient can take 3 or 4 tablespoons of DMSO in a glass of water orally right before any such treatment. That will probably allow the chemo agent to penetrate and perhaps cure him. He must convince the physicians to do the instillation treatment despite its poor record against cancer that has penetrated the muscular layer.

Rimso-50, a 50 percent DMSO solution instilled into the bladder through a catheter and held for 15 minutes, has been an FDA-approved prescription drug for interstitial cystitis for decades. Urologists put it in bladders every week of the year, so a urologist who agrees to instill DMSO for this patient is prescribing an approved drug for an approved route, and the Interstitial Cystitis Association describes the routine. DMSO’s reputation rests on its ability to move other molecules through tissue, which is the whole reason it matters here. A Midwestern Doctor’s Hundreds of Studies Show DMSO Transforms the Treatment of Cancer reviews the literature, and his second post describes a forgotten cancer cure in which DMSO combined with a common dye killed many cancers.

Yoho note: The friend with the bladder cancer has a lever that most patients lack. His urologist has a legal, approved, on-label DMSO product on the shelf, and the only thing standing between the two of them is whether the doctor will use it for a diagnosis other than the one printed on the package. Off-label prescribing is legal and routine. If the urologist refuses, the oral route is the fallback, and it belongs to the patient alone. You can buy that at dmsostore.com.

The stories about cancers responding to chlorine dioxide are legion, and anyone with a cancer who doesn’t take chlorine dioxide hasn’t been keeping up. You had better play this card if you’re in this difficulty.

Chlorine dioxide for beginners

After more than 1,000 hours of study, I have learned enough about chlorine dioxide and DMSO to realize that these two treatments alone are enough to replace a lot of healthcare. Proof of their efficacy is that physicians cannot use or discuss them for fear that their medical boards will revoke their licenses. This makes little difference, because CD requires no degree, license, or ridiculous pretense of doctoring or physician superiority. The army of people who use chlorine dioxide is now 10 million strong, and a week of training turns a layman into a practitioner who knows the protocols.

There are two forms. MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is the original two-bottle method, and CDS (chlorine dioxide solution) is a gas-saturated water made with glassware. Read my introductory NASA post, then the errors and omissions post, then the Curious Outlier’s how-to to learn the difference. Then download The Universal Antidote Interactive Reference Guidebook, second edition, 2022 and the first edition. If the links fail, both are free at TheUniversalAntidote.com.

Chlorine dioxide dropper bottles are sold on Amazon, and the product links are in the chlorine dioxide section of the Almanac. If a link goes bad, search for “water purification chlorine dioxide.” My friend Herb Richards sells kits at buy1a.com and topsellerbestsellers.com, and Aquarius Prolife ships from Germany. I make no guarantees about any of these, but my readers and I have used them, and the guidebook lists sources in other countries.

Your set comes with two dropper bottles. One holds 22.5 percent sodium chlorite and the other 4 to 5 percent hydrochloric acid. Avoid other acids such as citric, which work but upset the stomach more. Test every kit when you open it by putting 5 drops of each bottle in the bottom of a clean glass and rocking it back and forth. If the mixture has not turned yellow-brown and started to smell like bleach after a minute, you have a bad batch, and the acid is the usual culprit. Replace it with diluted pool-store hydrochloric acid, described in the bulk-ingredient section below.

To take it, mix equal drops from each bottle, wait a minute for the yellow “activated” product to form, dilute it in a liter of water, and drink the liter in hourly portions over 6 to 8 hours. This is how people have cured AIDS, Lyme disease, diabetes, metastatic pancreatic cancer, “long Covid,” glyphosate poisoning, and a long list of other conditions. Minor problems such as Covid or malaria clear in a few days, and major ones like Lyme are often cured in a month or less; more on that here. I have watched several friends with diabetes improve dramatically in a week, which is so fast that it suggests the disease is a pancreas infection. Autism improvement takes patience and supervision, and Kerri Rivera (Kerri@KerriRivera.com) is the person for that.

The key is avoiding too much too soon. Newcomers sometimes get the Herx reaction, which is the malaise, diarrhea, fatigue, or stomach upset that comes when a large number of organisms die at once. If it happens, stop for a few days, cut the dose in half, and do not give up. Start with the beginner protocol in the guidebook and trust how you feel. In today’s toxic world, all of us should take CD at least weekly, and anyone with a serious disease should take it 8 hours a day, 7 days a week, until he is better. The amount of chlorine dioxide necessary to kill infections is variable but often very small. A reasonable protocol for somebody who is not very sick is to take it 2 or 3 days a week. The amount to take is variable depending on how much experience you’ve had with it.

CDS is suited to specific uses such as intravenous and skin application, but making it is needlessly complex for 95 percent of us. The video directions are in the NASA post, and the glassware and shot glass links are in the Almanac. The ingredients are the same as for MMS.

Preformulated products are the easy way in. Frontier Pharm’s mouthwash and other products and the Snoot! nasal spray cannot be advertised as systemic, but they have systemic effects, and they are the “gateway drugs” that convince people to learn more. Anyone who wants to spread the word and earn something joins the affiliate programs at Frontier and Snoot!.

Making chlorine dioxide from bulk ingredients

Once you have made MMS from dropper bottles and taken CD for a few weeks, you will want to spend $100 on enough sodium chlorite flakes and concentrated hydrochloric acid to keep your family safe for years. By then you have no fear that a few molecules of sodium chlorite diluted into a liter and sipped over 8 hours will hurt you, and the quantity is so small that the purity grade of the bulk ingredients does not matter.

Sodium chlorite flakes are about 80 percent pure, and the rest is ordinary salt. You make a saturated solution according to the directions in the guidebook; it is neither caustic nor volatile. A few kilograms cost less than $100, and barrels are cheap. Hydrochloric “muriatic” acid at 31.5 percent is on the shelf at any swimming pool store and is cheaper at hardware stores. It should be clear rather than yellow or blue. Dilute it to 4 to 5 percent for your dropper bottles, pouring the acid into the larger volume of water, and read how at TheUniversalAntidote.com. The Amazon links for the flakes and the acid are in the advanced section of the Almanac.

DMSO, second only to chlorine dioxide

DMSO did more for me than the dozens of other supplements I have tried. I take several tablespoons a day in a glass of water, though others get results with a few drops to a teaspoon, and my posts on it are here and here. Unbekoming’s summary of the DMSO book and the Rescue post comparing it to penicillin are other references. Measure it with a porcelain scoop rather than metal or plastic, because DMSO dissolves both; the scoop links are in the DMSO section of the Almanac. Skin application works but absorbs less well.

For cancer, the doses are unclear, but you are unlikely to go wrong with a tablespoon in a glass of water or juice once or twice a day, 5 or 6 days a week. Start with a teaspoon and increase it after you see how you feel. The smell is the price of admission. DMSO produces a fish or oyster odor and taste whatever the route, because the body converts some of it to dimethyl sulfide, and I once stank so badly that it became a post. MSM (methylsulfonylmethane) is the same molecule with one more oxygen, produces no odor, and shares most of the effects. Taking chlorophyll or activated charcoal gets rid of the smell. These are available everywhere.

These closely related compounds are small molecules that pass through cell membranes and tissue the way water does, and they share 6 mechanisms. DMSO blocks peripheral nerve conduction and slows pain impulses along the C-fibers that conduct the deep ache of arthritis and injury, which Southern Illinois University researchers showed in 1993, and Examine summarizes the MSM evidence. Both reduce inflammation, so that swelling in a sprained ankle visibly shrinks within an hour of topical use. Both dilate blood vessels and increase circulation to damaged tissue. Both relax the muscle spasm that follows injury, which you feel by touching the muscle before and after. Both alter collagen crosslinking at surgical and trauma sites and reduce excess scar. DMSO also blocks the central pain response in the brain, and one researcher compared the effect to morphine. Surgeons using MSM after knee replacements report 3-week recovery that looks like the usual 3-month progress, and I am slowly watching my ankle arthritis improve.

I buy 99.995 percent DMSO by the gallon for about $120, 3 gallons at a discount, and MSM powder by the kilogram for $28, at DMSOstore.com. In Europe, the German Amazon sells it. All those links, and the $20 digital scale I use to weigh powder scoops, are in the DMSO section of the Almanac. Buy at least a quart, because you will go through it and give some away, and although you must avoid plastic utensils, the plastic containers it ships in are resistant.

The rest of the kitchen protocol

If you have cancer, you must study as if your life depended on it, for it does. I do not treat or diagnose, so listen to me at your own risk. If it were me, I would ghost my doctor unless I had one of the few cancers for which there is a definitive cure. He will try to convince you to take poisons that make recovery less likely. We have effective chemotherapy for testicular cancer, some lymphomas, and a very few others. Radiation has randomized survival evidence for a tiny list--if you believe conventional medical studies at all, for the literature is a mess. In locally advanced prostate cancer, adding radiation to hormone blockade cut 10-year prostate cancer deaths from 24 to 12 percent in the Scandinavian SPCG-7 trial. In breast cancer, the Oxford meta-analysis of 17 trials found that radiation after lumpectomy lowered 15-year breast cancer deaths by about 4 percentage points, and after mastectomy with 1 to 3 positive nodes by about 8. In rectal cancer, the Swedish trial raised 5-year survival from 48 to 58 percent, and in glioblastoma radiation adds about 3 months. Those gains are measured in months or a few percentage points, and outside that list the survival evidence is thin to nonexistent. For the rest, you are better off left to your own devices, with whatever help exists outside the system.

Yoho note: A percentage point is an absolute difference, not a relative one. In the lumpectomy trials, 25 of 100 women died of breast cancer by year 15 without radiation and 21 with it, so radiation changed the outcome for 4 women in 100 and did nothing for the other 96, all of whom were irradiated and suffered the consequences. After mastectomy with a few positive nodes, 50 of 100 died by year 20 without radiation and 42 with it. Rectal cancer is the best case outside prostate: 48 of 100 alive at 5 years became 58. In the prostate trial, deaths from any cause fell from 39 to 30 in 100 at 10 years. Glioblastoma patients gained about 3 months of a life measured in months. These effects took trials of thousands of patients to detect, and no patient or doctor sees them at the bedside. The breast figures count breast cancer deaths only. Count deaths from every cause, and the lumpectomy gain shrinks to 3 in 100, because the older radiation regimens killed some women through their hearts. These are the best cases the field has, and they are what the oncologist means when he makes claims that it works.

Money explains the enthusiasm and might possibly explain study fraud, but I am speculating here. When urology groups bought their own radiation machines, a 2013 study in the New England Journal of Medicinefound that their use of intensity-modulated radiation for prostate cancer rose from 13 to 32 percent of patients, while urologists who did not own a machine changed nothing. The Government Accountability Office counted prostate radiation treatments billed by self-referring groups rising from 80,000 to 366,000 between 2006 and 2010, and found self-referring doctors 53 percent more likely to send a patient for the treatment. Radiation is paid per session, so a 3-week course of breast radiation earns less than a 6-week course, and only 20 percent of US Medicare patients got the short course in 2013 after Canadian and British trials showed it was as good or better. The bill for the extra visits is the point of the extra visits.

Many sources recommend a keto or carnivore diet; my interview with a family practitioner who uses it and my carnivore post are the places to start. These diets decrease inflammation, improve symptoms, and halt some cancers, and they clear up rheumatoid arthritis as well.

You must take iodine, because deficiency is near universal. Iodoral (potassium iodide and iodine) at 25 mg a day is the minimum, and the doses and sources are in my iodine post and the Almanac. Anyone with cancer, above all a glandular one such as uterine, cervical, breast, or prostate, or a colon adenocarcinoma, should try to reach several hundred milligrams a day. The only downside is that it makes some people hyper. The upside is that it cures in some cases, so see what you tolerate.

After you look at the evidence, order fenbendazole and ivermectin. SanareLabs.club and SanareLabs.com sell without a prescription. Sunrise Enterprise (export@sunriseindia.org, A-206, 2nd Floor, Sumel Business Park-6, Dudheshwar Road, opposite Hanumanpura BRTS, Shaibaug, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India) communicates only through WhatsApp text at +91 9099096658. Inhousepharmacy.vu, Alldaychemist.com, oceanpharmaceutical.com, buy-pharma.md, and sales@bullpharmachem.co are other foreign pharmacies my readers have used with good results, and buy-pharma.md also sells injectable methylcobalamin B12. This is easy to obtain in the United States with a prescription. No drug is guaranteed safe and effective, least of all the trademarked, patented Pharma products sold in the United States. A good source inside the United States is Fenben LAB, which sells capsules and powder of better than 99 percent purity, labeled not for human use, from warehouses in 8 states.

Some people buy 1 percent sterile injectable veterinary ivermectin online for about $18 for 50 cc and take it by mouth, mixed with water. Feed stores such as Tractor Supply carry it too; I paid $49 there for the same bottle and endured the staff’s stares. Others dilute it with saline and use it in their eyes; water instead of saline stings. I have taken feed store paste and liquid by mouth and dripped the diluted injectable into my eyes. If you do any of this, it is your sole responsibility. The veterinary links are in the Almanac’s cancer section.

The single best reference is Unbekoming’s cancer compendium, free to download and share. It gathers book summaries, practitioner interviews, survivor case studies, and documentary analyses around the metabolic theory of cancer. Its introduction cites Hardin Jones, a Berkeley professor of medical physics, who told a science writers’ meeting in 1969 that untreated cancer patients lived an average of 12.5 years versus 3 years for those who were treated. (His comparison rested on uncontrolled case series from the 1920s and 1930s, and the figure comes from that talk and his press interviews rather than from a peer-reviewed paper.) The chemotherapy number is more firmly grounded. Morgan’s 2004 review in Clinical Oncology tallied the randomized trial evidence for 22 adult cancers and found that cytotoxic chemotherapy contributes 2.3 percent to 5-year survival in Australia and 2.1 percent in the United States, which is obscenely low. Oncologists never mention it at the consultation.

Yoho note: Anyone who wants to argue with Morgan’s number should bring the source, because the oncologists who dispute it at cocktail parties never do. Jones’s number is testimony from a man who spent his career on the question, and I quote it as testimony.

My chlorine dioxide posts, in order

I have been writing about chlorine dioxide on Surviving Healthcare since late 2023. The interviews with Kerri Rivera, Mark Grenon, Dave Oates, Tanya Carmona Daniels, and the Curious Outlier are primary sources, and the posts on my protocols, the MMS versus CDS debate, and the clinical testimonials give texture that no summary replaces. They are listed in the order I wrote them.

· Chlorine Dioxide (CD) Is a Universal Antidote, NASA (November 2023). The introductory post that started the series: history, mechanisms, suppression, and how to make it.

· Kerri Rivera, the Mama Bear Who Started a Movement (December 2023). Rivera found chlorine dioxide to save her autistic son before Humble or Kalcker reached wide audiences and has since helped over 100,000 children.

· Snoot Spray Is Nose Magic (December 2023). Michelle Herman’s and Val Alliger’s commercial products, which have systemic effects.

· I Am Getting Rich from Frontier Pharm and Snoot! Multilevel Marketing (January 2024). I wish. I cleared $1,800 in the first weeks and give all of it to charities promoting CD.

· Kerri Rivera Returns to Reveal More Secrets of Natural Medicine (March 2024). Parkinson’s protocols, the MMS versus CDS debate, methylene blue, my regimen, and leaky gut.

· Tanya Carmona Daniels Updates Us About Chlorine Dioxide (May 2024). A top insider with COMUSAV Mundial and the Kalcker Institute on the global movement.

· A Top Chlorine Dioxide Expert Says We Must All Take It If We Want to Live (June 2024). My anonymous source Steve on mechanisms, cancer, dosing, and why MMS outperforms CDS.

· Errors and Omissions in My Most Recent Chlorine Dioxide Post (July 2024). Corrections on the MMS versus CDS debate, Herx reactions, hydrochloric acid as the preferred activator, and stopping a reaction with orange juice.

· As a Patient, I Am a Total Pain in the A** (August 2024). A woman’s unstable insulin-dependent diabetes disappeared after 1 week of MMS, plus my regimen and a case series of CD against metastatic cancer.

· Mark Grenon Is the Most Experienced Living Chlorine Dioxide Clinician (September 2024). Grenon’s history with Jim Humble, the Genesis II Church, the documentaries, and his imprisonment.

· Further Clinical Trials of Chlorine Dioxide Are Unethical Because “A Thousand Anecdotes Become Data,” Pierre Kory (December 2024). Testimonials across many diseases, Rivera’s 15-year autism record, and why dismissing anecdotes is itself a methodological error.

· Curious Outlier Repost: How to Use Chlorine Dioxide, Part 1 (December 2024). Starting procedure, suppliers, and the three golden rules from the Curious Outlier, who made The Universal Antidotedocumentary.

· Bonus Post About a Hero: Susan Raj (January 2025). She promoted chlorine dioxide alone in India for years.

· Part 2 of Curious Outlier’s How to Use Chlorine Dioxide Series (January 2025). Protocol 1000 in detail and how to make CD at home from muriatic acid and sodium chlorite.

· Chlorine Dioxide for Skin Diseases and Skin Conditions (January 2025). Before-and-after testimonials for psoriasis, eczema, wounds, and infections, with topical protocols.

· A Rare Interview with the Elusive Mark Grenon (February 2025). His near-fatal poisoning and recovery using CD, his imprisonment, and his advocacy.

· Dr. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker, One of the Masterminds of Chlorine Dioxide (early 2025). The proponent of CDS.

· Dave Oates, by Day a Jet Mechanic and by Night a Caped Crusader for Chlorine Dioxide (May 2025). Oates saved his mother from Covid with CDS and hosts the largest CD testimonial channel on Telegram.

· Midweek Repost: Live Blood Analysis Proves Chlorine Dioxide Works (November 2025). Microscopic changes in blood cells before and after CD, red cell morphology, rouleaux, and jab injury.

· Midweek Bonus: My Friend Kerri Rivera Is Being Shadow-Banned (December 2025). The suppression of her autism work and a call for support.

The Apocalypse Almanac

Nearly everything above is lifted from the Apocalypse Almanac, which is linked at the top of every post I publish and is free. It has too many links to work as a printed book, so it stays on Substack, where a reader clicks straight through to the source, the supplier, and the price. The chlorine dioxide, DMSO, and cancer chapters are three of its sections, and the chapter on healing bad teeth without a dentist is another. If a friend gets a diagnosis tomorrow, the Almanac is what I send him first, and this post is the cover letter.

Synthesis

If I were the friend with the bladder cancer, I would use the months of immunotherapy the way a condemned man uses an appeal. Root canals and mercury amalgams out this week, fenbendazole and ivermectin ordered from India tonight, chlorine dioxide started at 1 drop and increased, at least a tablespoon of DMSO in water every morning and 3 or 4 tablespoons before each bladder instillation, and iodine at least 25 mg or hopefully at a tolerable higher dose dose. This might be several hundred milligrams. I would ask the urologist to instill Rimso-50 with the chemotherapy and accept the oral route if he refuses. The scans and blood tests would tell both of us what happened, the surgeon would sit on his hands, and if the family insisted on the system, the Lancet Oncology paper would be on the table before anyone said cystectomy again.

If I were the friend with the SCC in his face, I would do the same, and I would ask myself whether a second operation on a metastatic cancer is medicine or abuse. The first surgery took part of his tongue, and the cancer came back anyway.

Yoho note: Surgeons treat the next operation as the only tool in the box because it is the only one they get paid for. Neither of my friends owes the profession his face or his bladder. Each owes it a look at the scans, and the rest of the decision is his.

Both men have a few months to do their research. That is more than most people get, and it is enough to read the Almanac twice.

Selected references

· Yoho’s Apocalypse Almanac, the free reference linked at the top of every post.

· Chlorine Dioxide (CD) Is a Universal Antidote, NASA, the introductory post.

· The Universal Antidote Interactive Reference Guidebook, second edition, the protocol manual.

· Hundreds of Studies Show DMSO Transforms the Treatment of Cancer, A Midwestern Doctor.

· Rimso-50 prescribing information, DailyMed, the FDA-approved DMSO bladder instillation.

· 49 People with Pancreatic Cancer Cured with Fenbendazole, the Fenbendazole Substack.

· Joe Tippens Invented a Treatment, the interview.

· Katrina Lewis’s Breast Cancer, the post to study first.

· The Unbekoming Cancer Compendium, free download.

· Judas Dentistry, on root canals, amalgam, and cavitations.

Every single one of my readers has friends who need this information, so please share it freely. If you are a paid subscriber and obtain the PDF of Judas Medicine from behind the paywall, you have my permission to share that freely as well. Share

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I put a paywall below so you can access Judas Medicine in PDF form right away and avoid waiting for a hard copy. Or you can get the paperback from the link at the very top of the post. It explains many of these issues in more detail.