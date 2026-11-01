Letter of the month about another post: Dearest Robert Yoho! This piece was so brilliantly and factually written that it almost took my breath away! I believe that bringing things out in the open as you have done in writing this article will take away much of their power! I hope as many people as possible will share this article! You are truly a blessing to us all Dr.Yoho! Thank you for giving us a way to reach others that we can all relate to Sir!!!!♥️.

Summary

· A coronary calcium score over 800 at age 70 puts 10-year survival for men like you near 88 percent in the largest registry, compared with 99 percent for a score of 0. The score measures calcified scar, and the dense, calcified plaque is the stable kind.

· Statins raise the calcium score, postpone death by a median of only 3 to 4 days in the trials, and in people over 60, higher low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol is associated with longer life. They have no place in your plan.

· Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) is a ridiculously unsuccessful surgery that has 1 positive randomized trial from 1982 and 2 null ones from the same years, and its proven benefit is only for a tight left main blockage or a failing ventricle. This tiny pooled advantage was 4 points at 10 years and 0 at 22. Low-risk men lost a month of life, and no modern trial in men with working hearts has found any. After the surgery, half of patients have measurable brain damage at discharge, and 42 percent still have it at 5 years.

· Stents and angioplasty, collectively known as percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), have failed in every trial for stable disease, including 2 with sham procedures. They save about 1 life in 50 when placed during an ST-elevation heart attack (STEMI) and nowhere else, an advantage that I would claim is nearly unmeasurable.

· Low testosterone, low dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), and low growth hormone each predict cardiac death, and replacing each one improved arterial health or outcomes in the available studies. Doses, blood targets, and costs are below.

· Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) chelation cut cardiac events 18 percent in a $32 million National Institutes of Health (NIH) trial of heart attack survivors, and 41 percent in diabetics, and the 2024 repeat trial found nothing. The infusions are safe when given slowly over 3 hours with magnesium. This should be universally performed instead of all the ridiculously unsuccessful invasive procedures.

As you read the studies in this report, remember that surgeons’ studies are the least reliable and most likely to be biased. They have plenty of financial reasons to push their expensive procedures. Internists are a little better, but their trials are often distorted by Pharma interests as well.

You are 70, you have never had a heart attack, and a CT scanner told you that your coronary arteries hold enough calcium to score over 800. You eat meat, eggs, and butter; you skip sugar and seed oils, and you called me, worried. The cardiology system has a conveyor belt built for men with your number, and it ends in a catheterization lab. Before you step onto it, look at what the trials found at each station.

What the score measures

A coronary artery calcium (CAC) scan counts the calcified spots in the arteries feeding the heart and weights them by area and density. The largest registry, 25,253 people with no symptoms followed for 7 years by Matthew Budoff and colleagues in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology in 2007, reported 10-year survival by score: 99.4 percent for a score of 0, 94.7 percent for 401 to 1,000, and 87.8 percent for scores over 1,000. Your number is on the border between the last 2 groups, so the registry puts your odds of dying of anything in the next decade somewhere between 5 and 12 in 100, against 2 in 100 for a man with a score of 100. In the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA), the 257 people with scores over 1,000 had 3.4 heart attacks, strokes, or cardiac deaths per 100 person-years, the same rate as the heart attack survivors in the secondary prevention drug trials. These are the relatively small numbers the cardiologist has in mind when he tells you that you are a walking heart attack.

The registries measure people who received the standard care of their era, so the survival figures include whatever the stents, surgery, and statins did to them. They do not tell you what happens to a man who declines all 3 and treats his hormones instead, because nobody has studied him.

Calcium is the scar. Michael Criqui’s group looked at the same MESA population in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in 2014 and separated calcium volume from density. At any given volume, the denser the calcium, the fewer the heart attacks. Each standard deviation of density cut the coronary event rate by 27 percent. The soft, lipid-rich, thinly capped plaque is the one that ruptures and clots, and it barely registers on a calcium scan. The hard, dense plaque that drives a score of 800 has already healed over. The density paper is what you hand a cardiologist who is trying to scare you with the total score.

In 2015, Rishi Puri and Steven Nissen pooled data from 8 intravascular ultrasound trials involving 3,495 patients and found that high-intensity statins doubled the rate of coronary calcification compared with no statin, even among patients whose plaque volume shrank. The PARADIGM study of 1,255 patients scanned twice by CT angiography 4 years apart found the same thing: statin users’ calcified plaque grew 30 percent faster than nonusers’. The cardiologists call this plaque stabilization. The number your doctor uses to frighten you into taking a statin goes up when you take one, and the Puri paper says so in its conclusion.

Screening men by calcium score has been tested only once at scale. The Danish DANCAVAS trial randomized 46,611 men aged 65 to 74 to an invitation for a CT calcium scan plus a vascular workup or to usual care, and followed them for 5.6 years. Mortality was 12.6 percent in the screened group and 13.1 percent in the controls, a difference that did not reach significance. The screened men had more brain bleeds, presumably from the aspirin the scan prompted. The Danish trial is the only randomized test of the scan that started your worry, and it shows that knowing the number did not save the men who learned it.

Yoho note: Malcolm Kendrick, the Scottish general practitioner who has spent 20 years on this subject, argues that plaques begin as small blood clots on damaged arterial lining. Anything that injures the lining or promotes clotting, from smoking to high blood sugar to cortisol to low testosterone, causes heart disease, and cholesterol is a bystander. Calcium is what the body lays down over an old clot to wall it off. His 2022 review in Current Opinion in Endocrinology, Diabetes and Obesity makes the case in 7 pages. Read it before anyone blows smoke into you about what your score means.

The statin sales pitch, dismissed

The first thing the cardiologist will do with a score of 800 is put you on Lipitor (atorvastatin) or Crestor (rosuvastatin) at the highest dose, because the guidelines treat your number as the equivalent of a prior heart attack. I published an annotated bibliography on the cholesterol fraud, “Statins and cholesterol are frauds,” on Surviving Healthcare a few days before this letter, and the sources are there. In 21 statin trials pooled in JAMA Internal Medicine in 2022, the absolute reduction in death was 0.8 percent, in heart attack 1.3 percent, and in stroke 0.4 percent, and LDL lowering did not predict the benefit. A Danish group asked how long the drugs postpone death across 11 trials and found a median of 3.2 days in primary prevention and 4.1 days after a heart attack, after years of daily pills. These numbers are so small they are practically unmeasurable. In 19 cohorts of 68,094 people over 60, higher LDL tracked with the same or lower mortality, and in several, the people with the highest cholesterol lived longest.

The tiny statistical advantage the trials claim exists only among people who have already had a heart attack, and you have not. Evacetrapib, which lowered LDL by a third through a different mechanism in 12,092 high-risk patients, prevented nothing, which is the cleanest test of the idea that LDL causes heart disease. Meanwhile, the drugs deplete coenzyme Q10, damage muscle and mitochondria, raise blood sugar, and cloud memory. The Oxford group that holds the raw side-effect data will not release it. Your diet is right. Keep eating the way you eat.

The conveyor belt

After the statin, the cardiologist will suggest a stress test. In my book Butchered by “Healthcare,” I reported on the literature showing that its predictive power is little better than a coin toss. These tests are wrong twice as often as they are right, and undergoing them does not improve survival. A positive test earns you an angiogram, which will find blockages because a man with a score of 800 has them. The angiogram earns you a conversation about stents or surgery, and once you are on the table, the decisions get made for you. Each station pays the man who operates it. The stress test pays the cardiologist, the angiogram pays him more, the stent pays him $20,000 to $50,000, and the surgery pays the hospital $57,000 at the median commercial price and $75,000 in cash, according to a 2024 survey of 544 American hospitals.

Bypass surgery: an operation looking for a patient

CABG was first performed in the 1960s and was tested against medication in 7 randomized trials between 1972 and 1984, 3 of which were large and 4 too small to matter. Salim Yusuf pooled them in the Lancet in 1994: 2,649 patients, half assigned to surgery and half to drugs. At 5 years, 10.2 percent of the surgical group had died, compared with 15.8 percent of the medical group. At 10 years, the gap had narrowed to 26.4 percent versus 30.5 percent, and 41 percent of the medical patients had been operated on by then. The average extension of life at 10 years was 8.8 months in the highest-risk third, 5 months in the middle third, and negative 1.1 months in the lowest-risk third. The Yusuf overview is the document every cardiac surgeon has in mind when he tells you the operation saves lives, so look at the 3 trials inside it.

The Veterans Administration (VA) trial randomized 1,015 men and found no difference. Eleven-year survival was 57 percent with medicine and 58 percent with surgery. At 22 years, 25 percent of the medical men were alive versus 20 percent of the surgical men, and among the low-risk men the difference favored medicine: 31 percent versus 24 percent. The surgical group had twice as many operations, a 5.8 percent operative death rate, and a 13 percent rate of heart attack on the table. At 22 years, the medical men were more likely to be alive and free of heart attack, 57 percent versus 41 percent. The 22-year VA report is the longest follow-up of bypass surgery ever published, and it is a null result with a cost attached.

The American trial, the Coronary Artery Surgery Study (CASS), randomized 780 of the 25,000 patients in its registry and found nothing: 10-year survival was 82 percent with surgery and 79 percent without, a difference that did not reach significance. Among patients with normal heart function, the ones who resemble you, 68 percent of the surgical group were alive and free of heart attack at 10 years, compared with 75 percent of the medical group, so the operation made them worse. The CASS summary is online.

The European Coronary Surgery Study is the only positive trial, and the entire case for operating on anyone other than a left main patient rests on it. It randomized 768 men under 65 with good ventricles and found a 5-year mortality of 7.6 percent with surgery versus 16.4 percent without, with the benefit reported as significant in men with 3-vessel disease and proximal left anterior descending lesions and absent in men with 2-vessel disease. Its left main subgroup did not reach significance. Its own authors wrote that without their high-risk markers, an abnormal resting EKG, deep ST depression on exercise, and peripheral arterial disease, the outlook with 2- or 3-vessel disease was so good that early surgery was unlikely to improve survival. The trial was published in 1982, and in the 44 years since, no trial has reproduced its result in men with working hearts. CASS, run at the same time on the same kind of patient, found the opposite. The European study is a single unreplicated positive trial, which in any other field would be called an anomaly.

The left main finding came from about 100 men in the VA trial, with 30-month mortality of 36 percent with medicine and 20 percent with surgery, a p value of 0.06, which did not reach the conventional threshold. The “3-vessel disease with a bad ventricle” finding came from slices of the VA and CASS trials, a few hundred men deep, produced after the main results came in flat. Pooling the subgroups across 7 trials gave Yusuf his 5-year odds ratios of 0.32 for left main, 0.58 for 3-vessel, and 0.77 for 1- or 2-vessel disease. Cut a trial into enough pieces and one of them bleeds; that is arithmetic, and the surgeons built a specialty on the piece that bled.

The design of the trials did the rest of the work. The medical arms received 1970s-era medicine. The trials took men under 65 and excluded women, the elderly, and the sick, which is why their operative mortality was lower than that of hospitals at the time. Every trial counted operative deaths against surgery, which is the one thing they did right, and that is why the surgical curve starts out behind and takes 2 to 3 years to catch up. Then the crossovers erased the comparison. By 10 years, 41 percent of the medical patients had been operated on, and every one of them stayed in the medical column, so a man who died on the operating table after crossing over was recorded as a medical death. The trialists call this a bias against surgery. Another reading is that the medical arm’s mortality was partly surgical mortality, and nobody has ever published the numbers to separate them. Non-fatal heart attacks on the table were left out of the survival curves, and cognition was never measured in any of the 7 trials.

Then the advantage evaporated. The pooled odds ratio went from 0.61 at 5 years to 0.83 at 10, the absolute difference to 4 points, and at 22 years in the VA trial to nothing. In the lowest-risk third of patients, surgery cost an average of a month of life. Surgical series and the surgeons’ registries reinforce the impression the trials created by reporting survival among hospital survivors, which excludes operative deaths before the curve begins. The Society of Thoracic Surgeons database reports operative mortality as a statistic separate from anything it says about long-term outcome.

The modern trials did not rescue the operation. The 2010 MASS II trial in Brazil randomized 611 patients with multivessel disease to surgery, stents, or medicine and found 10-year survival of 74.9, 75.1, and 69 percent, a difference that did not reach significance. The surgical stratum of BARI 2D, which included 2,368 diabetics with multivessel disease, found 5-year mortality of 13.6 percent with surgery and 16.4 percent without, which did not reach significance. ISCHEMIA, which excluded left main disease, found no survival difference for its invasive strategy. The STICH trial enrolled 1,212 patients with ejection fractions of 35 percent or less, found nothing at 5 years, and at nearly 10 years found 58.9 percent dead with surgery and 66.1 percent dead without, a 7-point difference bought with 1 operation for every 14 patients. That is the best result the surgeons have produced in 40 years, and it required a failing heart, which you do not have. The MASS II results and the STICH extension are both available.

In the trial era, 2 to 9 percent of patients died on the table or soon after. In 2023, California’s 119 hospitals reported 2.0 percent operative mortality and 1.4 percent stroke. The national surgical database from 2008 to 2012 reported 1.2 percent mortality, 1 percent permanent stroke, 2.3 percent kidney failure, and 7 percent on a ventilator for more than a day. The California figures are public.

The brain damage is the part nobody mentions. Mark Newman’s Duke group tested cognition before and after surgery and reported in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in 2001 that 53 percent of patients showed measurable decline at discharge, 24 percent at 6 months, and 42 percent at 5 years. The men who come home from bypass surgery a little slower and a little vaguer are not imagining it.

The trials support the operation for a tight left main, on the strength of about 100 veterans and a p value of 0.06, and for 3-vessel disease in a failing heart, on the strength of STICH and 2 subgroups. For 3-vessel disease in a man with a working ventricle, the surgeons have 1 positive trial from 1982, a contradicting trial from the same years, 3 modern trials that found nothing, and a 22-year follow-up that found nothing. For a man with no symptoms, no heart attack, and a calcium score, they have no trial at all.

Yoho Comment: Surgeons rarely look at statistical evidence. They see the heart come alive when blood comes back through their new grafts, and they support the operation on the authority of their specialty. The “left main equivalent,” the claim that 3 blocked vessels justify the same operation as the 1-centimeter trunk, is folklore assembled from 1970s subgroups, and after a careful reading of this literature, I have never seen it survive a trial with a working ventricle in it. About half a million bypasses were still being done a year in the United States when I wrote Butchered, at $70,000 to $200,000 each, a $12 billion annual bill for an operation whose proven benefit is supposedly a few months of life, a decade later, in 3 percent of the people who get it.

Stents and angioplasty: the sham surgery verdict

Angioplasty pries an artery open with a balloon, and a stent is a mesh tube left behind to hold it open. Cardiologists placed stents for 30 years on the theory that opening a blockage prevents the heart attack the blockage would have caused. The theory failed its first major test in 2007. The COURAGE trial screened 35,539 patients with stable coronary disease and randomized 2,287 to receive stents plus drugs or drugs alone. After 4.6 years, 19.0 percent of the stent group had died or had a heart attack, compared with 18.5 percent of the drug group. The authors wrote that stenting “did not reduce the risk of death, myocardial infarction, or other major cardiovascular events.”

The 15-year follow-up, published in 2015, found 25 percent dead in the stent group and 24 percent in the medical group. The original COURAGE paper and the extended follow-up are both online.

Kathleen Stergiopoulos and David Brown pooled 8 trials with 7,229 patients in 2012: death 8.9 percent with stents and 9.1 percent without, heart attack 8.9 against 8.1 percent, and persistent angina 29 against 33 percent, none of it significant. Brown estimated that 3 quarters of stable patients getting stents did not need them.

Then the federal government funded the ISCHEMIA trial: 5,179 patients with moderate or severe ischemia on stress testing, exactly the men the conveyor belt is built for. After a median of 3.2 years, there were 145 deaths in the invasive group and 144 in the conservative group. The extended follow-up to 5.7 years found 12.7 percent dead with procedures and 13.4 percent without. The invasive group had fewer cardiac deaths, 6.4 percent against 8.6 percent, and more deaths from everything else, 5.6 percent against 4.4 percent, so the procedures changed what was written on the death certificate and left the total alone. The Stergiopoulos meta-analysis and the ISCHEMYA-EXTEND results are the current state of the science.

The cardiologists retreated to pain relief, and the sham trials took that away too. ORBITA, published in the Lancet in 2018, randomized 200 patients with severe single-vessel blockages, averaging 84 percent narrowing, to a stent or a sham procedure in which the catheter went in and nothing was done. Neither the patients nor the doctors who followed them knew which they had received. After 6 weeks, the stent group’s exercise time improved by 16.6 seconds more than the placebo group’s, a difference that was not significant. The relief cardiologists see every week in their offices is the same relief a sugar pill gives, magnified by a catheter, sedation, and a confident man in a white coat. The ORBITA paper is online.

ORBITA-2, published in the NEJM in late 2023, is the trial the stent industry now cites. The same group took 301 patients off all anti-anginal drugs, leaving the procedure as the only pain relief, and randomized them to stent or sham. The stent group scored 2.9 on an angina scale, compared with 5.6 for placebo, a difference the authors called significant. Their treadmill time was about 60 seconds longer. At 12 weeks, 59 percent of the stented patients still had angina. That is the entire case for stenting a stable patient: a modest reduction in chest pain, measured over 3 months, in people denied the cheap drugs that treat chest pain. Nobody has ever shown that a stent in a stable patient extends life or prevents a heart attack, and the ORBITA-2 summarydoes not claim otherwise. Cardiologists make their money fraudulently placing stents in stable patients. If they had to wait for ST-elevation heart attacks, they couldn’t pay for maintenance on their swimming pools.

The stent works in one situation. During a STEMI, a complete blockage of a coronary artery causes the heart muscle beyond it to die, and opening the artery within hours saves lives. In 2003, Ellen Keeley pooled 23 randomized trials with 7,739 patients in The Lancet: short-term death was 7 percent with angioplasty versus 9 percent with clot-dissolving drugs, an absolute difference of 2 points, or 1 life saved for every 50 phenomenally expensive procedures. Strokes fell from 2 percent to 1 percent. In Butchered, I gave the cardiologists’ own figure of 1 in 40, and I set it against the procedure’s own fatalities of 0.6 to 2.3 percent and its complications of 2 percent. The Keeley review is where the 1-in-50 figure comes from.

If you are ever in an emergency room with crushing chest pain and an EKG showing ST elevation, let them take you to the lab. In every other circumstance, the stent is a placebo with a 0.3 percent stroke rate, and 1 in 10 patients who have a stroke during an elective procedure die in the hospital.

Most stents are placed in people who are not having a heart attack. Paul Chan reviewed 500,154 procedures in the national registry in 2011 and found that among the 144,737 nonacute stents, 11.6 percent were inappropriate by cardiologists’ own criteria, and another 38 percent were of uncertain benefit. Of the inappropriate ones, 54 percent went to patients with no angina at all. An 18-month registry report found that 17.6 percent of all stents went to patients with stable angina and another 12 percent to patients with no symptoms. None of these people benefited.

When a cardiologist wants to stent a stable patient, he often admits the patient through the emergency room with “unstable angina,” a diagnosis with an elastic definition. When I interviewed emergency physicians in 2019, they told me they saw this every week. The Chan appropriateness study is the industry grading its own homework and still failing.

Mark Midei of Baltimore placed about 1,200 stents a year. Abbott Laboratories threw him a $2,159 roasted-pig barbecue the day he inserted a record 30. A review found 585 unnecessary procedures costing $6.8 million over 2 years, more than half of which was paid by Medicare. His hospital paid a $22 million settlement for kicking money back to him, and he lost his license. Steven Nissen of the Cleveland Clinic told the New York Times, “What was going on in Baltimore is going on right now in every city in America.” In 2013, Bloomberg reporters counted 7 million Americans stented over the prior decade at a cost of more than $110 billion, and quoted Nortin Hadler of the University of North Carolina: “Stenting belongs to one of the bleakest chapters in the history of Western medicine.” The Bloomberg investigation is still worth reading.

Yoho Comment: Rita Redberg, the cardiologist who edited JAMA Internal Medicine, put it best: “It’s just like a sugar pill. We know sugar pills make a lot of people feel better, though sugar procedures make even more people feel even better.” When I tried to interview interventional cardiologists about these numbers for Butchered, they were hostile. Upton Sinclair explained why a century ago: “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”

Beyond the paywall

Below are all the things you could do if you are concerned about coronary disease, described in detail:

testosterone therapy

DHEA

growth hormone

chelation therapy

and others

Charles has been my friend since junior high school, and I went to medical school and lived with him until he got together with his current wonderful wife. They have 18 healthy grandchildren.

He has always had an anxious and somewhat pessimistic edge, but anybody would be worried with these damn jackasses in white coats pounding on their confidence. If he studies the material behind the paywall and uses it, I don’t think he has anything to worry about.

If you have coronary disease and you can’t afford the $50 a year for a paid subscription, you are welcome to game my system, get a temporary subscription, and have a look.