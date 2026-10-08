Summary

• Dr. Malcolm Kendrick, a Scottish general practitioner, wrote The Great Cholesterol Con (2007), the book that made the case against cholesterol testing and statin drugs for a general audience. He followed it with Doctoring Data (2014), A Statin Nation (2018), and The Clot Thickens (2021).

• The diet-heart hypothesis rested on Ancel Keys’ selection of 6 countries from 22 available; when the rest were added, the correlation collapsed. The era’s 1 large randomized diet trial, buried for 40 years, showed that lowering cholesterol raised mortality.

• In people over 60, higher low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol tracks with longer life, not shorter, across 19 cohorts and 68,000 subjects.

• Statin trials report relative risk reductions of 20 to 36 percent; the absolute reductions are 1 percent or less, and the median postponement of death is 3 to 4 days.

• The Cholesterol Treatment Trialists (CTT) collaboration at Oxford holds the raw trial data and has refused to release it, so nobody outside has ever checked the claims about side effects.

• Drugs that lower LDL by a third through other mechanisms have failed to prevent a single heart attack, which is the cleanest test of the hypothesis that LDL causes heart disease.

The book

The book is The Great Cholesterol Con: The Truth About What Really Causes Heart Disease and How to Avoid It by Dr. Malcolm Kendrick, published in London by John Blake in 2007. Kendrick is a Scottish general practitioner who trained in Aberdeen, worked in the National Health Service for decades, and belongs to The International Network of Cholesterol Skeptics (THINCS). His argument is that cholesterol has nothing to do with heart disease, that the trials of the statin drugs were designed and reported to inflate a trivial benefit, and that the medical profession swallowed the story because the money behind it was enormous. His prose is sardonic and readable, and he cites the original literature throughout. The book is still in print, and his publisher page has the details.

He has written 3 more. Doctoring Data: How to Sort Out Medical Advice from Medical Nonsense (2014) is a manual for reading a clinical trial the way the sponsors hope you will not: relative versus absolute risk, surrogate endpoints, trials stopped early, and the tricks of the meta-analysis. A Statin Nation: Damaging Millions in a Brave New Post-Health World (John Blake, 2018) returns to the drugs themselves with a decade more of data and a sharper tone about the people who sell them. The Clot Thickens: The Enduring Mystery of Heart Disease (Columbus Publishing, 2021) sets out his replacement theory, that arterial plaques begin as blood clots on damaged endothelium and that anything which damages the vessel lining or promotes clotting, from smoking to steroids to high blood sugar, causes heart disease, while cholesterol is a bystander. All 4 are listed on his books page, and his blog has been dissecting each new statin paper since 2012.

Unbekoming, one of my great mentors and friends, has a chapter-by-chapter digest of The Great Cholesterol Con for readers who want the argument in an hour.

Books by other skeptics

Uffe Ravnskov, a Danish-born physician and researcher who practiced in Sweden, founded THINCS and is the senior figure in this literature. The Cholesterol Myths: Exposing the Fallacy That Saturated Fat and Cholesterol Cause Heart Disease (NewTrends, 2000) was the first full-length dismantling of the diet-heart hypothesis and the book Kendrick built on. Ravnskov followed it with Fat and Cholesterol Are Good for You(2009), a shorter, more accessible version, and Ignore the Awkward! How the Cholesterol Myths Are Kept Alive (2010), which examines the machinery of suppression: the uncited trials, the buried data, and the reviewers who protect the hypothesis. His publication list links to every paper he has written on the subject since the 1980s, and his author page lists the books.

Michel de Lorgeril is a French cardiologist and CNRS researcher who led the Lyon Diet Heart Study. His Cholesterol and Statins: Sham Science and Bad Medicine (2014, English edition) is the most technical of the popular books and the best on trials published after 2005, when new European rules on trial registration made fraud harder and positive results dried up. A description is available online.

Nina Teicholz, a journalist, spent 9 years writing The Big Fat Surprise: Why Butter, Meat and Cheese Belong in a Healthy Diet (Simon and Schuster, 2014). It is the best history of how Ancel Keys and the American Heart Association turned a weak correlation into national policy, and it documents the vegetable oil industry’s role in it. The publisher’s page includes an excerpt.

Jonny Bowden and cardiologist Stephen Sinatra wrote The Great Cholesterol Myth: Why Lowering Your Cholesterol Won’t Prevent Heart Disease and the Statin-Free Plan That Will (Fair Winds, 2012; revised 2020). It is written for patients rather than physicians, covers the same ground as Kendrick but with an American emphasis, and includes Sinatra’s clinical experience with coenzyme Q10 depletion among his statin patients. The revised edition is the one to buy.

Duane Graveline was a NASA flight surgeon and astronaut who developed transient global amnesia twice while taking Lipitor (atorvastatin). Lipitor, Thief of Memory: Statin Drugs and the Misguided War on Cholesterol(2004) is his account, and it brought the subject of statin-related cognitive damage to light years before the FDA added the warning to the label in 2012. A listing is available online.

John Abramson, a Harvard family physician, covered the statin marketing campaign in Overdosed America: The Broken Promise of American Medicine (HarperCollins, 2004), which is broader than the others and offers the best account of how the 2001 and 2004 National Cholesterol Education Program guidelines expanded the statin market by tens of millions of patients, written by panels whose members took money from the manufacturers.

The origins of the diet-heart hypothesis

Jacob Yerushalmy and Herman Hilleboe, “Fat in the diet and mortality from heart disease: a methodologic note,” New York State Journal of Medicine, 1957. Two years after Keys published his six-country graph, these 2 statisticians noted that data existed for 22 countries, that Keys had selected the 6 that fit his line, and that the full set showed no useful correlation. The paper was ignored for 50 years and is the founding document of the skeptical case.

Christopher Ramsden and colleagues, “Re-evaluation of the traditional diet-heart hypothesis: analysis of recovered data from Minnesota Coronary Experiment (1968-73),” BMJ, 2016. The Minnesota Coronary Experiment was the largest randomized trial of the diet-heart hypothesis, with 9,423 subjects in state hospitals and a nursing home fed either a corn oil diet or a control diet. The corn oil group lowered its cholesterol as planned but died at a higher rate, with a 22 percent increase in mortality for every 30 mg/dL drop in serum cholesterol. The principal investigators, Ivan Frantz and Ancel Keys, never published the mortality results. Ramsden recovered the data from Frantz’s basement 4 decades later. The companion paper on the Sydney Diet Heart Study found the same in 2013.

Zoë Harcombe and colleagues, “Evidence from randomised controlled trials did not support the introduction of dietary fat guidelines in 1977 and 1983: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” Open Heart, 2015. When the American and British governments told their populations to cut fat, 6 randomized trials involving 2,467 men had been conducted. Pooled, they showed no difference in coronary or total mortality between the low-fat and control groups. The guidelines were issued anyway.

Cristin Kearns, Laura Schmidt, and Stanton Glantz, “Sugar Industry and Coronary Heart Disease Research: A Historical Analysis of Internal Industry Documents,” JAMA Internal Medicine, 2016. The Sugar Research Foundation paid Harvard nutritionists, including future USDA nutrition chief Mark Hegsted, to write a 1967 review in the New England Journal of Medicine that blamed fat for heart disease and exonerated sugar. The payment, about $50,000 in today’s dollars, was not disclosed.

Cholesterol and death: the epidemiology

Uffe Ravnskov, “Cholesterol lowering trials in coronary heart disease: frequency of citation and outcome,”BMJ, 1992. Ravnskov counted citations of cholesterol-lowering trials published to that date and found that trials with favorable results were cited about 6 times as often as those with unfavorable results, and that the unfavorable trials outnumbered the favorable. The literature looked positive because the profession had stopped reading the negative half.

Uffe Ravnskov, David Diamond, and 15 co-authors, “Lack of an association or an inverse association between low-density-lipoprotein cholesterol and mortality in the elderly: a systematic review,” BMJ Open, 2016. They identified 19 cohort studies involving 68,094 people over age 60. In 16 of the cohorts, representing 92 percent of the subjects, higher LDL was associated with the same or lower all-cause mortality, and in several, the people with the highest LDL lived longest. This is the age group that takes most of the statins.

Uffe Ravnskov and colleagues, “LDL-C does not cause cardiovascular disease: a comprehensive review of the current literature,” Expert Review of Clinical Pharmacology, 2018. This was the skeptics’ reply to the European Atherosclerosis Society’s 2017 consensus statement that LDL causes atherosclerosis. It examines the Society’s evidence point by point: the familial hypercholesterolemia argument, the Mendelian randomization studies, and the trial meta-analyses, and shows that each rests on selection bias, on ignoring contrary data, or on treating association as causation.

The statin trials and how they were reported

David Diamond and Uffe Ravnskov, “How statistical deception created the appearance that statins are safe and effective in primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease,” Expert Review of Clinical Pharmacology, 2015. This is the single best paper for a physician who wants the full case in 15 pages. The authors examine the marquee trials, including JUPITER, ASCOT, and 4S, and show that the advertised relative risk reductions of 36 to 54 percent correspond to absolute reductions of about 1 percent, that the trials excluded people likely to experience side effects before randomization, and that adverse events were recorded in ways designed not to detect them.

Malene Kristensen, Palle Christensen, and Jesper Hallas, “The effect of statins on average survival in randomised trials, an analysis of end point postponement,” BMJ Open, 2015. Rather than asking how many deaths a statin prevents, these Danish authors asked how long it delays death. Across 11 trials, the median delay in death was 3.2 days in primary prevention and 4.1 days in secondary prevention after 2 to 6 years of daily pills.

Paula Byrne, Maryanne Demasi, and colleagues, “Evaluating the Association Between Low-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol Reduction and Relative and Absolute Effects of Statin Treatment: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis,” JAMA Internal Medicine, 2022. In 21 trials, the absolute risk reductions were 0.8 percent for all-cause mortality, 1.3 percent for heart attack, and 0.4 percent for stroke. The authors also found no consistent relationship between the magnitude of LDL reduction and the magnitude of benefit, which is the opposite of what the hypothesis predicts.

John Abramson, Harriet Rosenberg, Nicholas Jewell, and James Wright, “Should people at low risk of cardiovascular disease take a statin?” BMJ, 2013. The authors reanalyzed the CTT data on low-risk patients and found no reduction in mortality or serious illness, only a small drop in soft endpoints. The paper sparked a public dispute with the Oxford CTT group, which demanded retraction; the BMJ corrected one figure on side effects and let the rest stand.

Rita Redberg and Mitchell Katz, “Statins for Primary Prevention: The Debate Is Intense, but the Data Are Weak,” JAMA Internal Medicine, 2016. Redberg, then the journal’s editor, wrote this alongside the US Preventive Services Task Force’s statin recommendation. She noted that all the trials were industry-funded, that the CTT data were closed to outside review, that harms were underreported, and that the mortality benefit in primary prevention was absent.

Michel de Lorgeril and colleagues, “Cholesterol lowering, cardiovascular diseases, and the rosuvastatin-JUPITER controversy: a critical reappraisal,” Archives of Internal Medicine, 2010. JUPITER, the trial that put Crestor (rosuvastatin) into healthy people with elevated C-reactive protein, was stopped after less than 2 years. It showed no difference in cardiovascular mortality and was run by a sponsor with 9 of 14 authors on its payroll. De Lorgeril took it apart in the journal that had celebrated it.

Maryanne Demasi, “Statin wars: have we been misled about the evidence? A narrative review,” British Journal of Sports Medicine, 2018. Demasi, an Australian science journalist who lost her television program for questioning statins, reviews the secrecy surrounding the CTT collaboration, which holds individual patient data from industry trials under confidentiality agreements and has published only the analyses it chooses. No independent group has ever seen the raw adverse event data.

What the drugs do to the body

Harumi Okuyama, Peter Langsjoen, and colleagues, “Statins stimulate atherosclerosis and heart failure: pharmacological mechanisms,” Expert Review of Clinical Pharmacology, 2015. Statins block the mevalonate pathway, thereby inhibiting the synthesis of coenzyme Q10, vitamin K2, and the selenoproteins. The authors argue that this depletion impairs cardiac energy production, accelerates arterial calcification, and explains the rise in heart failure that has accompanied the statin era.

Beatrice Golomb and Marcella Evans, “Statin adverse effects: a review of the literature and evidence for a mitochondrial mechanism,” American Journal of Cardiovascular Drugs, 2008. Golomb, at the University of California San Diego, has studied statin side effects for 20 years. This review covers about 900 studies on muscle damage, cognitive loss, neuropathy, and diabetes and traces them to mitochondrial injury caused by coenzyme Q10 depletion.

Sherif Sultan and Niamh Hynes, “The Ugly Side of Statins. Systemic Appraisal of the Contemporary Un-Known Unknowns,” Open Journal of Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases, 2013. Sultan is a vascular surgeon in Galway. His review of the trials and post-marketing data concludes that the drugs raise the risk of diabetes, cataracts, cancer, and muscle damage, produce no mortality benefit in primary prevention, and he calls them one of the great frauds in medical history.

The test that failed

A. Michael Lincoff, Stephen Nicholls, and colleagues, “Evacetrapib and Cardiovascular Outcomes in High-Risk Vascular Disease,” New England Journal of Medicine, 2017. Evacetrapib lowered LDL by nearly a third and more than doubled high-density lipoprotein (HDL) in 12,092 high-risk patients. It prevented nothing. Heart attacks, strokes, and deaths were the same in both groups, and Eli Lilly abandoned the drug. If LDL caused heart disease, this result would be impossible. It joined torcetrapib, dalcetrapib, and the niacin and fibrate trials on the list of agents that changed lipid numbers and left patients no better.

Yoho Comment: The statin trials were run by the manufacturers, analyzed by a group that will not release its data, and reported relative risks instead of absolute risks, making 1 percent look like 30. The trials of every other cholesterol-lowering drug, which had no such protection, failed. The simplest explanation is that the statins’ small effect has nothing to do with cholesterol and that the cholesterol theory was wrong from the day Keys drew his 6 points. Roughly 200 million people take these drugs.

Organizations and archives

THINCS, the International Network of Cholesterol Skeptics, was founded by Ravnskov in 2003 and includes Kendrick, Diamond, de Lorgeril, Okuyama, Langsjoen, Sultan, and about 100 other physicians and scientists. Its book review page is the best single index to the literature. The Nutrition Coalition, which Teicholz founded, and Zoë Harcombe’s writing on the dietary guidelines cover the food side of the same story.

Synthesis

Start with Kendrick’s The Great Cholesterol Con for the argument and Diamond and Ravnskov’s 2015 paper for the numbers. Then read Ramsden’s recovery of the Minnesota data to see what the hypothesis’s founders did with a result they didn’t like. Those 3 sources take an afternoon and settle the question for most readers. The rest of the list is for the physician who wants to answer a cardiologist point by point.

The story follows the pattern of every other Pharma fraud I have written about. A weak hypothesis was adopted for commercial reasons; the trials were run by the people selling the product; the negative results were buried or left uncited; the data were locked away; and the critics were dismissed as cranks. What is unusual here is the scale. Cholesterol testing and statin prescribing reach a larger share of the adult population than any medical intervention in history, and they were built on 6 cherry-picked countries and a 3-day postponement of death.

Selected references

• *The Great Cholesterol Con* and Kendrick’s other books

• “How statistical deception created the appearance that statins are safe and effective”, Diamond and Ravnskov, 2015

• “Lack of an association or an inverse association between LDL cholesterol and mortality in the elderly”, Ravnskov and colleagues, 2016

• “Re-evaluation of the traditional diet-heart hypothesis”, Ramsden and colleagues, 2016

• “The effect of statins on average survival in randomised trials”, Kristensen and colleagues, 2015

• “Evaluating the Association Between LDL Cholesterol Reduction and Relative and Absolute Effects of Statin Treatment”, Byrne and colleagues, 2022

• “Statin wars: have we been misled about the evidence?”, Demasi, 2018

• “Evacetrapib and Cardiovascular Outcomes in High-Risk Vascular Disease”, Lincoff and colleagues, 2017

• Uffe Ravnskov’s publication archive

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Postscript:

Butchered by “Healthcare” will be out soon in a new edition. Here’s the new cover.