Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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Yahoo's avatar
Yahoo
Oct 9

My uncle, my cousin, and now my brother in law were all severely damaged by Atorvastatin. My Brother In Law is currently in the hospital because he could not lift his arms, nor can he walk. They come up with all kinds of excuses blaming various auto immune diseases. Because my uncle and cousin had the same exact problem which after months of getting the run around, they were finally diagnosed with Polymyositis brought on by atorvastatin! I suggested they look at BiL’s statin. The doctor had already decided it was the cause and took it away from him. My uncle never regained his ability to walk. My cousin did but never ever got his full strength back. My brother in law is currently going through dialysis which is helping. He still can’t walk but he can raise his arms to feed himself. Only time will tell if he can make a full recovery. This crap needs to be off the market!

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Sooz's avatar
Sooz
Oct 9

Thank you, Dr. Yoho, for your very timely article. Just yesterday, knowing that I am not going to consider a statin under any circumstances, my doctor recommended that I consider the new generation of non- statin cholesterol lowering drugs, i.e. Zetia (brand name.) He wants to lower my cholesterol from a "dangerous" level of 250 (which it has consistently ranged from 230 to 250 for the last 10 years, 72 years old, in good health. I don't take any prescriptions.)

My Tolal cholesterol over HDL ratio is 3.5. I understand this number is very favorable. I also realize that this new generation of drugs is patentable, whereas the old statin drugs are coming soon off-patent. I am going to decline this recommendation of this new drug. Should I also post a link to your article? Or, would my doctor even read it?

My husband just saw his doctor last Monday and even though my husband's total cholesterol is at 180, his PCP strongly recommended that he take a statin or this new non-statin!! When I pointed out that my husband's total cholesterol was low, he said that his LDL was at 90 and it was recommended that it be at 70!!

He says he's a big fan of statins. (Argghhh!)

My husband is already showing signs of dementia (he's also 72 years). So NO! No to statins! No to non-statins! And I'm going to say No! To having a lipid panel done! I don't even agree with the hypothesis that cholesterol causes heart disease so why have a panel done in the first place.

How are we supposed to find doctors who look at the real science and stop pushing these drugs?

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