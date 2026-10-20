Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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Robert Yoho, MD's avatar
Robert Yoho, MD
6d

I accidentally deleted this critical comment. I pinned this to the top. I had it copied in my print buffer.

Jan

I order T3 Cynomel (Mexican name) 100 tabs for around 30 bucks. 12.5 mcg. It takes about a month but takes checks etc. Right now I’m taking NP Thyroid Rx from my functional medicine doc doc. I’m thinking it’s enough T4 and T3 for me. 30 mg

https://farmaciasdelnino.mx/eng/item/2488/cynomel-liothyronine-100-tabs-25-mcg

Or (one is “farmacias”. )The other “Farmacia”. There’s a difference.

https://www.farmaciadelnino.net/product_info.php/products_id/2931

I have ordered from both. Eventually you send one of those photos of your check and an American address fulfills the order. The last order was from the farmacia one.

The other you send a money order to an American address. English is no problem. They are products that are authentic. Start small by cutting up the pill in 6 pieces or more with ann Exacto knife. They are too small for the pill cutters and adjust, taking your temp and heart rate. It’s the only thing I actually felt anything change.

If you are low ferritin it will cause issues. Iron is important. Don’t try this if you have under 12 ferritin score. You will feel awful. I tried it first when I was heading to serious anemia and didn’t know it. Anemia needs to be corrected first. You can get a ferritin test yourself at the consumer labs such as Quest or Labcorp. They are everywhere and it’s not expensive for the ferritin test. Doctors don’t want to fool with some of the moderating and experimenting T3 takes so they just hand out Synthroid (T4). T3 is the ON,Y active thyroid hormone. Dr Yoho probably says this but i haven’t read this yet.

Any questions, reply to my comment.

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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
6d

I’m starting to research the connection between H. Pylori, hashimotos/ hypothyroid, and low ferritin/ iron. I see these areas connected in myself. I also had a mouth full of mercury and exposure to lead.

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