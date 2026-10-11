Preamble : a black pill

This post is a catalog of disasters. It’s hard to believe the field is so bleak unless you’ve read Butchered by “Healthcare.” If you or a family member has Parkinson’s, you’d better suffer through this essay so you don’t make the mistake of believing your doctors. The rest of you should scan enough of it to remember it, then come back as needed. The CliffsNotes are: nothing freaking works, and most of it causes harm. Levodopa is the exception, with the caveats that I outlined in part one.

This is a litany of insane studies conducted by psychopathic pharmaceutical and device companies scrabbling for healthcare dollars. Most of the following—various drugs, surgical insertions, implantation, deep brain stimulation, and more are a total and complete failure. In medical school, we called care of this sort a “dog lab.” I’m not going to explain this—think about it for a while.

Summary

Levodopa has 8 classes of items on the Parkinson’s shelf: the dopamine agonists, the MAO-B inhibitors, the COMT inhibitors, amantadine, the anticholinergics, the antipsychotics sold to treat the hallucinations the other drugs cause, the pumps and inhalers that deliver levodopa by tube, vein, or lung, and the surgery. None has been shown to slow the disease or extend life, and each has a record of harm that its marketing omits. The ergot agonists damaged heart valves for 18 years before withdrawal, and their replacements produced compulsive gambling in 1 patient in 6 and a withdrawal syndrome in 1 in 5. Tolcapone killed 3 patients by liver failure. Entacapone brought dyskinesia on sooner in the trial meant to show it delayed it. The anticholinergics, in a disease that ends in dementia for 83 percent of long survivors, raise the odds of dementia by half at high cumulative doses.

The psychosis drugs are the worst of the lot. Antipsychotics doubled 180-day mortality in 7,877 Parkinson’s veterans, with haloperidol at 5 times. Pimavanserin was approved based on a single 6-week trial of 199 patients showing a 3-point change on a 45-point scale, drew more than 700 death reports in its first 2 years, and costs $5,009 a month. The intestinal levodopa pump produced device complications in 76 percent of trial patients and 34 deaths among 412, at $72,600 a year for the drug alone. Deep brain stimulation, in 5,311 patients, produced completed suicide in 0.45 percent and attempts in 0.90 percent, with no effect on institutionalization or death at 14 years.

Behind it all lies a graveyard. Since 1987, more than 60 trials have tested drugs meant to slow Parkinson’s, and every one has failed, including creatine in 1,741 patients, coenzyme Q10 in 600, isradipine, inosine, nilotinib, 2 monoclonal antibodies against alpha-synuclein, and exenatide in 2025. Deferiprone made patients worse than those on placebo. Fetal cell grafts produced runaway dyskinesias in patients who had none before. One clinical diagnosis in 5 is wrong at autopsy, meaning every trial and every survival study on the shelf counted a fifth of its subjects as having a different disease.

Generic carbidopa-levodopa costs 7 to 17 cents per tablet. Everything else on this shelf costs between $80 and $10,000 per month, and nothing on it has been shown to help a patient live longer than the 17-cent tablet or exercise does.

The shelf

A newly diagnosed patient leaves the neurologist’s office with a prescription and the impression that Medicine has a rational plan. Over the next decade, that plan becomes a pharmacy. A meta-analysis of 7,171 older Parkinson’s patients found that 40 percent take 5 to 9 drugs and 18 percent take 10 or more. The global market for Parkinson’s drugs is $7.75 billion a year, with a third in the United States, and every dollar is spent on medications that, on the evidence in part one, do not change how the disease ends.

What follows examines the shelf, one class at a time. For each, the questions are the same ones I asked about levodopa: what did the trials measure, what did they find, what did they cost, and what did they leave out?

One diagnosis in 5 is wrong

Before the drugs, the disease. Parkinson’s is diagnosed at the bedside, and the bedside is wrong more often than patients are told. Hughes and colleagues at the Queen Square brain bank examined 100 brains from patients diagnosed with Parkinson’s in life and found the disease in 76. The others had progressive supranuclear palsy, multiple system atrophy, Alzheimer’s, or vascular disease. Rizzo’s 2016 meta-analysis of 20 autopsy studies reported a pooled accuracy of 80.6 percent, and 73.8 percent for doctors who were not movement specialists. The specialists at Queen Square, working with their own criteria and years of follow-up, reached 98.6 percent, which is what a brain bank with a decade to watch each patient achieves and what a community neurologist with a 15-minute visit does not.

The DaTscan, the nuclear imaging test sold to settle the question, separates degenerative parkinsonism from tremor and drug effects, but it cannot distinguish Parkinson’s from mimics that kill faster and respond to nothing. So a fifth of the patients in every drug trial, every registry, and every survival cohort described in these 2 essays had a different disease. They are the non-responders. They die early, pull the treated group’s survival down, and when a study finds that responders outlive non-responders, the drug gets credit for a diagnosis the pathologist would have overturned.

The dopamine agonists

The agonists stimulate dopamine receptors directly, bypassing the dying neurons, and were marketed from the 1990s as levodopa-sparing, a term that presumed levodopa was toxic even as the same companies sold levodopa and denied it. Part one gave the outline. The details are worse.

Bromocriptine, pergolide, and cabergoline are ergot derivatives, chemical cousins of the fungus that caused St. Anthony’s fire in the Middle Ages. They stimulate serotonin receptors on heart valves, causing the valves to thicken and leak. Schade and Suissa’s 2007 study of 11,417 British patients found valve regurgitation 7 times as often with pergolide and 5 times as often with cabergoline. Zanettini’s echocardiography study found moderate-to-severe regurgitation in 23 percent of pergolide patients and 29 percent of cabergoline patients, compared with 6 percent of controls. Pergolide had been on the American market since 1989. A warning went on the label in 2003, a boxed warning in 2006, and the drug came off the market on March 29, 2007, with 12,000 to 25,000 Americans still taking it. One echocardiogram in the approval trials would have caught it 18 years earlier. Nobody ordered one.

The replacements were pramipexole (Mirapex) and ropinirole (Requip), non-ergot drugs that spare the valves but attack the mind. Weintraub’s DOMINION study of 3,090 patients at 46 centers found impulse-control disorders in 17 percent of agonist users, compared with 7 percent of patients on no agonist: pathological gambling, compulsive shopping, hypersexuality, and binge eating, in people who had never shown signs of any of them. Boehringer Ingelheim had gambling reports for years before adding them to the Mirapex label in 2005. The first American verdict came in August 2010, awarding $8.3 million to a man who lost $260,000 at casinos, $7.8 million of it punitive. GlaxoSmithKline settled a Canadian class action over Requip in 2016, and Pfizer settled with 170 Australian plaintiffs in 2015, both for undisclosed sums. Frucht reported in 1999 that 8 patients on pramipexole and 1 on ropinirole fell asleep while driving and crashed; the companies called this “sleep attacks,” which sounds like a disease and is a side effect.

Then there is what happens when a patient tries to stop. Rabinak and Nirenberg described dopamine agonist withdrawal syndrome in 2010: anxiety, panic, depression, sweating, and drug craving resembling cocaine withdrawal. It affected 5 of 26 patients who tapered (19 percent), and 3 of the 5 never got off the drug at all. Every one of the 5 had an impulse-control disorder. A medication that produces compulsive behavior on the way in and addiction on the way out was sold as the gentle alternative to levodopa.

The rotigotine patch (Neupro), the third non-ergot agonist, was approved in 2007 but withdrawn in April 2008 because the drug crystallized inside the patch, leading to underdosing. It returned in 2012. In any trial, the agonists never produced a survival benefit. PD MED randomized 632 patients to start with an agonist and found that they had worse quality of life than those who started on levodopa and died at the same rate.

The MAO-B inhibitors

Selegiline is the oldest and cheapest drug on the shelf, and the one I may try by itself, but without Levodopa. Some variants of Parkinson’s respond very well to it. Joseph Knoll synthesized it in Budapest in the early 1960s as an antidepressant, and he spent the rest of his life claiming it slowed aging in rats. Walther Birkmayer in Vienna added it to levodopa in 1975 and claimed his patients lived longer. Then, in 1983, a group of California heroin users injected a synthetic opioid contaminated with MPTP and developed advanced Parkinson’s within days. William Langston traced the damage to a toxic product that the enzyme MAO-B produces from MPTP, and animals pretreated with selegiline were protected. The neuroprotection hypothesis was born.

DATATOP tested selegiline in 800 untreated patients starting in 1987 and found that it delayed the need for levodopa, increasing the median from 15 to 24 months. The press treated this as the first drug to slow Parkinson’s. When the symptomatic effect was shown to explain the delay, the profession swung from “it slows the disease” to “it does nothing” and dropped the drug along with the claim. What survived is a small, measurable symptomatic effect: a 2023 meta-analysis of 27 trials found a 5-point improvement on the rating scale at 1 year, and a blinded Swedish 7-year trial found that patients who started on selegiline were 35 percent less disabled at 5 years and taking 19 percent less levodopa. The pills are converted in the liver to L-methamphetamine and L-amphetamine, which keep patients awake and turn urine drug screens positive.

The trial that gives me doubts is the one from part one. The UK Parkinson’s Disease Research Group randomized 520 untreated patients to levodopa alone or to levodopa plus selegiline. The combination arm died faster, with a hazard ratio of 1.57. The 1998 reanalysis, with 624 patients, reduced it to 1.32. A manufacturer-friendly meta-analysis and a general-practice database study found nothing, and the prescribing literature calls the matter closed. It is the only randomized mortality signal in the history of Parkinson’s drugs, and it went against the combination that most selegiline patients eventually take. Selegiline alone has never been tested against death in any trial. A patient weighing the drug has a small benefit on one side of the scale and, on the other, the single mortality result in the field, which the field decided not to repeat.

Money finished the story. Somerset Pharmaceuticals discontinued its Eldepryl 5 mg tablet in May 1996 as generics approached, replacing it with a capsule. This maneuver forced the FDA to publish a Federal Register finding that the tablet had not been withdrawn for safety before any generic was allowed to copy it. Generic selegiline now costs $28 a month. Zelapar, the same drug as a freeze-dried wafer that dissolves under the tongue and bypasses the liver, costs $3,300 a month, with no generic 20 years after approval. Teva’s rasagiline (Azilect) took over the niche in 2006, and its ADAGIO trial produced a disease-modifying signal at 1 mg and none at 2 mg. On October 17, 2011, the FDA advisory committee voted unanimously, 3 times, that the evidence did not support the claim. Azilect costs $1,345 a month against $80 for the generic, and safinamide (Xadago), a reversible MAO-B inhibitor approved only as a levodopa add-on, costs $1,121. Selegiline is on the guidelines as a first-line option and off neurologists’ pads for the reasons any generic is: it costs nothing and nobody has mentioned it at a sponsored lunch since the 1990s.

The COMT inhibitors

Catechol-O-methyltransferase breaks down levodopa in the blood, and blocking it extends each dose. Tolcapone (Tasmar) was approved in 1998. Within the year, 3 patients died of fulminant liver failure, and the drug was withdrawn in Europe. The FDA kept it on the American market with a boxed warning stating that 3 fatal cases were reported from more than 40,000 patient-years of use, an incidence 10 to 100 times the background rate, and that liver enzymes must be checked every 2 to 4 weeks for the first 6 months. A drug that extends a levodopa dose by an hour, at the price of a blood draw every 2 weeks and a small chance of dying of hepatic necrosis, is still for sale.

Entacapone (Comtan) and its combination with levodopa (Stalevo) have no liver problems and a different one. Novartis funded STRIDE-PD, in which 747 early patients were randomized to levodopa with or without entacapone for 134 weeks to prove that smoother levodopa levels would delay dyskinesia. The entacapone arm developed dyskinesia sooner, with a hazard ratio of 1.29, and more often, 42 percent against 32 percent. The trial designed to show the drug prevented the complication showed it accelerated it. Then the FDA noticed 2 other things in the same data. In March 2010, it reported prostate cancer in 9 of 245 men on Stalevo against 2 of 222 on levodopa alone, 3.7 percent against 0.9. In August 2010, it reported a meta-analysis of 15 trials with 27 cardiovascular events on entacapone against 10, a relative risk of 2.46, with 7 heart attacks and 1 cardiovascular death in the Stalevo arm of STRIDE-PD and none in the comparator. Five years later, the FDA closed the cardiovascular review and called the findings chance. In 2019, it closed the prostate review on the strength of 2 observational studies, one of them run by Novartis. The pattern is the one part one described for the selegiline mortality signal: a randomized harm answered with observational reassurance. Opicapone (Ongentys), the once-daily version approved in 2020, costs $764 a month.

Amantadine

Amantadine was a flu drug. In 1969, a patient at Massachusetts General Hospital taking it for influenza noticed her parkinsonism improved, and Schwab reported it in JAMA. It has been used for dyskinesia ever since, on that foundation. The Cochrane review of amantadine for levodopa-induced dyskinesia found 3 randomized trials with 53 patients in total and concluded that it was impossible to determine whether the drug was safe or effective for that purpose.

Despite 50 years of use and evidence from 53 patients, Adamas Pharmaceuticals did not stop repackaging it. Gocovri, an extended-release capsule of the same molecule, was approved in August 2017 at $30,000 a year. It now sells for about $3,400 a month, compared with $13 for a month of generic amantadine. Its label lists hallucinations in 21 percent of patients, compared with 3 percent on placebo; dizziness in 16 percent, compared with 1 percent; peripheral edema in 16 percent, compared with 1 percent; orthostatic hypotension in 13 percent, compared with 1 percent; falls in 13 percent, compared with 7 percent; and livedo reticularis, a purple mottling of the legs, in 6 percent. The warnings cover somnolence, suicidal thinking, psychosis, and a withdrawal syndrome with fever and confusion. Elderly patients experience confusion first.

The anticholinergics

Trihexyphenidyl (Artane) and benztropine (Cogentin) are drugs from the 1950s and are still prescribed for tremor. The Cochrane review identified 9 trials with 221 patients, reporting effects on motor scores, more neuropsychiatric side effects than placebo, and insufficient data to determine whether the drugs specifically help tremor. What is not in doubt is their effect on the mind over time. Gray’s 2015 study of 3,434 older adults in JAMA Internal Medicine found that the heaviest cumulative anticholinergic exposure increased the hazard of dementia by 54 percent. Coupland’s 2019 case-control study of 58,769 dementia patients found an odds ratio of 1.52 for antiparkinson anticholinergics specifically at the highest exposure. Parkinson’s ends in dementia for 83 percent of 20-year survivors in the Sydney cohort. Prescribing an anticholinergic for tremor in this disease is pouring gasoline on a fire that has not yet started.

The hallucinations and the drugs sold for them

More than half of Parkinson’s patients develop hallucinations or delusions over the course of the disease, and dopaminergic drugs are usually the cause. A patient who sees people in the corner of the room is taking too much of something, and the first treatment is to reduce the dose. Instead, the prescription is for an antipsychotic, and the mortality data are the clearest on the shelf.

Weintraub’s 2016 study in JAMA Neurology matched 7,877 Parkinson’s veterans who started an antipsychotic with 7,877 who did not. The 180-day death rate was 2.35 times higher on the drugs: 2.16 on quetiapine, 2.46 on risperidone, 2.79 on olanzapine, and 5.08 on haloperidol. Every antipsychotic carries an FDA boxed warning that elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis die at increased rates on these drugs. The drugs also block dopamine receptors, so they worsen the parkinsonism they were prescribed to treat. Clozapine is the only agent with a proper trial in Parkinson’s psychosis, and it requires lifelong blood counts because it destroys white cells in about 1 patient in 100.

Into this market, Acadia Pharmaceuticals introduced pimavanserin (Nuplazid) in 2016, the first drug approved for Parkinson’s psychosis. It was approved based on a single 6-week trial of 199 patients. The outcome was a 9-item hallucination scale scored out of 45 points, and the drug beat placebo by 3.06 points. The advisory committee voted 12 to 2 that the benefit outweighed the risk. The FDA’s own medical reviewer noted that serious outcomes in the trials occurred at more than twice the placebo rate. Within 2 years, CNN reported that the FDA had received more than 700 reports of deaths in patients on the drug and more than 1,000 reports that the hallucinations continued. The FDA reviewed the reports in September 2018 and announced that it had identified no new or unexpected safety findings, which is the sentence an agency writes when it has approved something based on 199 patients and 6 weeks and cannot now unwind it. The drug has the same boxed warning as the antipsychotics it was meant to replace. It costs $5,009 a month.

The fairest reading of the later data is this. Mosholder’s 2022 Medicare study for the FDA compared 3,227 pimavanserin starters with 18,442 starters of other antipsychotics and found a lower death rate on pimavanserin in the first 180 days, with a hazard ratio of 0.65, and no difference thereafter. A drug that kills fewer patients than haloperidol has cleared a bar set on the floor. In 2021, Acadia applied to extend approval to dementia-related psychosis in all patients, a market 10 times the size, but the FDA refused, citing a trial that was not adequate and well controlled. The company had learned from Parkinson’s that a small trial and a 12-to-2 vote would do; the second time, it did not.

The pumps, the inhaler, and the needles

When the pills stop working well, the industry sells the same drug through a hole. Duopa, approved in January 2015, is a levodopa gel pumped through a tube placed by endoscopy through the abdominal wall into the jejunum. AbbVie’s integrated safety analysis of 412 trial patients, followed a median of 911 days, found procedure or device complications in 76 percent, serious ones in 17 percent, and 34 deaths, 8.3 percent of the cohort, 2 of which the company judged possibly related to the device. The label lists bezoar, ileus, intestinal perforation, peritonitis, sepsis, and aspiration pneumonia among the risks. The drug cost $6,054 a month at launch, $72,600 a year, before the surgery, tube changes, and emergency visits.

Vyalev, approved in October 2024, delivers a levodopa prodrug via continuous subcutaneous infusion and, in its trial, produced 2.7 hours more good “on” time per day than oral levodopa. It sells for $2,315 for 7 vials, which, at roughly a vial a day, is about $120,000 a year. Inbrija, inhaled levodopa powder approved in 2018, costs $1,323 for 60 capsules. Apokyn, injectable apomorphine for sudden “off” episodes, costs $7,228 for 15 milliliters. Kynmobi, the apomorphine film that dissolves under the tongue, was withdrawn in June 2023 for limited utilization, meaning patients did not buy it. Onapgo, an apomorphine infusion pump, was approved in February 2025 based on a trial of 107 patients. Each of these delivers the 17-cent molecule at a hundred to a thousand times the price, and none has been tested against death.

Deep brain stimulation

Deep brain stimulation places electrodes in the subthalamic nucleus or globus pallidus and is powered by a chest battery. Medtronic reports more than 200,000 patients worldwide across its indications. Randomized trials demonstrate its effects. Deuschl’s 2006 trial in the New England Journal found better quality of life in 156 patients, serious adverse events in 13 percent versus 4 percent on medication, and 1 fatal brain hemorrhage. Weaver’s 2009 JAMA trial of 255 veterans found 4.6 more hours a day of good “on” time and serious adverse events in 49 of 121 surgical patients versus 15 of 134 medical patients. EARLYSTIM in 2013 operated on patients with a mean age of 52 and found serious adverse events in 55 percent.

Comment: In Butchered by “Healthcare,” I discussed Medtronic’s history, and I thought it had the same medical ethics as Pfizer.

Voon’s 2008 survey of 5,311 patients at 55 centers found that 24 had killed themselves after surgery (0.45 percent) and 48 had attempted it (0.90 percent). The standardized suicide ratio in the first year after surgery was 12.6 to 15.6 times the expected rate. The strongest predictor was postoperative depression. A 14-year controlled cohort found that stimulated patients fell less and hallucinated less, and found no difference in institutionalization or death. The surgery costs about $44,000, and the first year about $50,000. It is the best symptomatic treatment on the shelf for a young patient with disabling fluctuations, and it modifies nothing.

The graveyard

The Parkinson Study Group lists more than 60 trials since 1987. Every one that set out to slow the disease has failed. The list is worth reading in full because each entry was announced as hope and each ended the same way. Selegiline and vitamin E in DATATOP in 1993. Pramipexole in CALM-PD in 2000, where fewer motor complications came with worse symptom control. Coenzyme Q10 in 600 patients in 2014, stopped for futility. Creatine in 1,741 patients in 2015, stopped for futility. Isradipine in 336 patients over 36 months in 2020, no effect. Inosine in 298 patients in 2021: no effect and 5 times the kidney stones. Nilotinib in 2021, no benefit and a trend toward worsening. Deferiprone in 372 patients in 2022: the treated group worsened 15.6 points vs. 6.3 on placebo, a drug that made the disease progress faster. Exenatide, the diabetes drug that produced a small positive phase 2 result in 2017 and a decade of headlines, showed no benefit in 194 patients over 96 weeks in 2025. Prasinezumab and cinpanemab, monoclonal antibodies against alpha-synuclein, both failed in 2022; prasinezumab’s second trial in 586 patients was missed again in December 2024. GDNF infused into the brain in 2019, no difference. Neurturin by gene therapy, failed twice. Ambroxol in 2025, no clear benefit.

Fetal cell transplants deserve their own paragraph. Freed’s 2001 trial in the New England Journal implanted fetal nigral tissue into 40 patients through burr holes and found no benefit in patients over 60. In 15 percent of the grafted, dyskinesias persisted even when all medication was stopped, producing movements the patients had never had before surgery. Olanow’s 2003 trial in 34 patients found no overall effect and off-medication dyskinesias in 56 percent, and concluded against recommending the procedure. Twenty years later, BlueRock and Bayer are running a 102-patient sham-surgery trial of stem-cell-derived neurons, bemdaneprocel, which reads out in 2027. The Michael J. Fox Foundation has raised $2 billion since 2000 for this pipeline. Its yield to date is zero drugs that alter the course of the disease and a long list of surrogate endpoints.

The prices, in one place

A tablet of generic carbidopa-levodopa 25/100 costs 7 to 17 cents. Rytary, the extended-release version, costs $4.14 per capsule, and Crexont, the newer one, $4.75. Generic selegiline costs $28 per month, and Zelapar $3,300. Generic rasagiline costs $80, and Azilect $1,345. Xadago costs $1,121; Ongentys $764; Gocovri $3,400; $13 for generic amantadine; Nuplazid $5,009; Inbrija $1,323; and Nourianz, an adenosine antagonist that the FDA rejected in 2008 for lack of efficacy and approved in 2019 with one of its 4 trials still negative, $2,041. Duopa costs $72,600 per year; Vyalev to about $120,000; and deep brain stimulation to $50,000 for the first year. The direct medical cost of Parkinson’s in the United States was $25 billion in 2017.

Not a single item on that list has a mortality trial behind it. The 17-cent tablet has the observational cohorts described in part one, which show it has no long-term effect on the death rate. Everything priced above it has less than that.

What I make of it

In part one, I wrote that I would avoid any drugs for as long as I am able, and a week of reading the rest of the shelf has only hardened that position. The agonists cause compulsions and addiction. The COMT inhibitors have a liver death and a dyskinesia trial that went the wrong way. Amantadine’s evidence is based on 53 patients. The anticholinergics raise the risk of dementia that ends the disease. The antipsychotics double the death rate, and the designer replacement was approved in 6 weeks. The pump had complications in 3 of 4 patients and an 8 percent death rate from all causes in its trials, and it costs the price of a car every year. The surgery works but has a suicide rate. The disease-modifying pipeline is a 40-year sequence of press releases.

Selegiline was the closest call. It is cheap, has a small measurable effect, and the Swedish trial reports that patients who start with it are less disabled 5 years later. It also has the only randomized mortality result in the field pointing against it, when used in combination with levodopa, but no trial of it alone against death. That is not enough to put me on it, and it is enough to keep me off the combination it leads to.

That leaves exercise, which cut the death rate in half among 10,699 Korean patients and has no label, no sponsor, and no advisory committee. A patient reading this should not take my choice as advice. He should scrutinize the numbers and sources, and make his own. Nobody is coming to honestly analyze it for him.

Synthesis

The Parkinson’s shelf comprises 7 classes of symptomatic drugs, a set of delivery devices, and one operation, priced from $80 to $10,000 per month, centered on a 17-cent tablet that does not alter the course of the disease. Nothing above the tablet has been tested against death. The class harms are documented in the companies’ own trials and labels: heart valve issues, compulsive gambling, withdrawal syndromes, liver failure, accelerated dyskinesia, hallucinations in a fifth of patients, dementia, a doubled death rate on antipsychotics, an intestinal tube with 76 percent complications, and a suicide rate after surgery. Each randomized harm signal was, in time, answered with observational reassurance, and each drug stayed on the market at a price its evidence does not support.

Behind the shelf lies a 40-year record of disease-modification trials with a perfect failure rate, including one that made patients worse and another that gave them movements they had never had. And under every study is a diagnosis that is wrong 1 time in 5, so the trials measured a mixture of diseases, and the drugs took credit for the mixture. The one intervention with a survival number is the one no company sells.

Selected References

Anyone with Parkinson’s, or family, or friends needs to study this post. No one else will give it to you straight like this. Share

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