Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Accardi's avatar
Steven Accardi
Oct 11

Anybody with any type of illness inflammation from simple to serious should seriously study and understand the effects of the nutrient nicotine, known as the Panacea of panaceaas from hundreds of years ago that's why they want to ban it in 2030 so they can make a synthetic version and then all of a sudden release the news. It was never nicotine in the cigarettes that was addictive or deadly. Follow Dr Ardis. I've been doing patches between the shoulder blades for the central nervous system. And I've turned many friends on to it. Positive results from everyone. Nothing to gain by writing this, other than I really want to help people from their conditions. I have many

Reply
Share
11 replies
Yvonne M Abernethy's avatar
Yvonne M Abernethy
Oct 11

Honestly, when I got as far as the "Dog Lab" part, I didn't go on. My youngest sister, eventually succombed to Parkinsonism after 30ish years (maybe a little longer) She had every treatment known to her Emory University Doctors. Brain implantation of some sort of piglet cells and the deep brain stimulator implant with the battery implanted under the skin of her chest and of course all the drugs. She was the most vivacius and interesting woman and it was difficult to watch her eventual decline, but she enjoyed her life until the last day. Her husband was totally devoted. After looking at some of the comments, I will eventually real this post, but for some reason, I just couldn't do it at this time. There seems to be an epidemic of Parkinsonism, we had a cousin, our Dad and also a family friend with the diagnosis

I really do appreciate Dr. Yoho's openness and his generous sharing. I kind of miss his audio presentations with his wonderfully soothing voice.

Reply
Share
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Yoho MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture