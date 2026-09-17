Click HERE to pick up a copy.
THE APOCALYPSE ALMANAC: Hidden cures in our dystopian age. Check out the “Cure Cancer in Your Kitchen” chapter. This one is free at the link and available only as a PDF.
My four original print books immediately below are available on Amazon at the following links: Butchered by “Healthcare”, Hormone Secrets, Cassandra’s Memo, and Judas Dentistry.
All of my books are also available as PDFs. To get any of these, become a paid subscriber to my Substack, go behind the paywall, and download whatever you want. HERE is how to send a PDF to your Kindle reader. There is a paywall at the end of this post that you can use. Scroll to the bottom here, and everything is available for you once you sign up for a subscription.
Here is where to buy it.
And here is the complete chlorine dioxide book:
HERE is where to buy it.
Doctor Robert Gammal generously provided a PDF of his groundbreaking book to my readers, and you can get it behind any of my paywalls, including the one below. Download the entire 450-page masterwork there or buy the paperback on Amazon. Please leave a review there to help spread the message. It is a far more complete analysis than my summary in Judas Dentistry above, where I tell the story of how my wife’s life was saved. You owe it to yourself and your family to read Gammal’s book. It influenced me more than almost anything I’ve read in the last five years.
HERE is where to buy it.
If you would rather have e-books, mine are all available behind this paywall. Just click the link below and download whatever you want.
The ticket to reading them is a paid subscription.
Getting these published is a massive effort, and I hope you appreciate it. Type your email below, click the subscribe button, and pick a paid plan. If you have no funds, you are welcome to get a free 1-week subscription and take any rug in the house, to quote The Big Lebowski. These books will tie your library together.