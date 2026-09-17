The Yoho Book Cover Design Prize. Readers are giving this one accolades. It covers everything from caffeine to marijuana to alcohol to psychiatric drugs and more.

Click HERE to pick up a copy.

THE APOCALYPSE ALMANAC : Hidden cures in our dystopian age. Check out the “ Cure Cancer in Your Kitchen” chapter. This one is free at the link and available only as a PDF.

My four original print books immediately below are available on Amazon at the following links: Butchered by “Healthcare”, Hormone Secrets, Cassandra’s Memo, and Judas Dentistry.

All of my books are also available as PDFs. To get any of these, become a paid subscriber to my Substack, go behind the paywall, and download whatever you want. HERE is how to send a PDF to your Kindle reader. There is a paywall at the end of this post that you can use. Scroll to the bottom here, and everything is available for you once you sign up for a subscription.

National Book Award Winner. Study it to survive “healthcare.” It took 3 years to write. This is the flagship book in the series. Obtainable from Amazon.

To understand COVID. This is obtainable from Amazon.

To save your life over 50. Testosterone for men and several hormones for women . This book is obtainable from Amazon.

Protect yourself from evil dentists. 95% of them+ are not to be trusted. Obtainable from Amazon.

You cannot do without my DMSO book.

Here is where to buy it.

And here is the complete chlorine dioxide book:

Study this to save your life.

HERE is where to buy it.

Doctor Robert Gammal generously provided a PDF of his groundbreaking book to my readers, and you can get it behind any of my paywalls, including the one below. Download the entire 450-page masterwork there or buy the paperback on Amazon. Please leave a review there to help spread the message. It is a far more complete analysis than my summary in Judas Dentistry above, where I tell the story of how my wife’s life was saved. You owe it to yourself and your family to read Gammal’s book. It influenced me more than almost anything I’ve read in the last five years.

Medicine worships false idols.

HERE is where to buy it.

If you would rather have e-books, mine are all available behind this paywall. Just click the link below and download whatever you want.

The ticket to reading them is a paid subscription.

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