Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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Robert Yoho, MD's avatar
Robert Yoho, MD
Oct 3Edited

Thanks to everyone who is trying to help me. I'm not completely aware that I carry my heart on my sleeve so much. I have dozens of things on my to-do list, and I must always remember the axiom: "All you can do is all you can do, and all you can do is enough." Thank you for the outpouring of love and support.

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CarlE's avatar
CarlE
Oct 2

If you don't know Jesus, it's time to.

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