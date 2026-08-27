Summary

● No messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine is licensed for use in beef or dairy cattle in the United States. The scare stems from a swine product licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in 2012.

● Broiler litter is the manure and bedding scraped from chicken house floors, and it is legal for use as cattle feed. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a ban in 2004 and abandoned it in 2008.

● Rendered cattle protein is legal chicken feed because the 1997 and 2008 feed bans apply only to ruminant rations. That leaves a loop from cattle to chicken feed to litter and back to cattle.

● Medically important antibiotic sales for food animals rose 16 percent in 2024. Swine and cattle account for 84 percent of that volume, and chickens account for 4 percent.

● Farmed salmon lost half its omega-3 content over nine years as fish oil was replaced with rapeseed oil. Chile uses roughly 500 times more antibiotics per ton of fish than Norway does.

● Egg composition follows the omega-6 to omega-3 ratio. One trial measured the ratio at 51 to 1 in cage-free eggs, 11 to 1 in pastured eggs, and 6 to 1 when the hens also received beef suet and liver.

The vaccine that is not there

No mRNA vaccine is licensed for beef or dairy cattle in the United States. A rancher who wanted one could not buy it. Extension veterinarians at the University of Tennessee and the University of Nebraska both state this in print. Every vaccine sold for a food animal must pass USDA review for efficacy, animal safety, human food safety, and a withdrawal period. No mRNA cattle product has passed that review.

The rumor grew out of a product that does exist. Merck Animal Health sells Sequivity, a custom vaccine platform for pigs, and the USDA first issued the license in 2012. That is more than a decade before the political fight over mRNA in livestock began. The company calls the technology an RNA particle and does not call it mRNA. The construct is an alphavirus replicon rather than the lipid nanoparticle used in the COVID-19 jabs.

Sixteen bills in ten states have targeted mRNA in livestock. Most died in committee, and none has passed a full chamber. The Montana House defeated its version in February 2025, and a Maine labeling bill died in committee the following month. As far as I can determine, no state has enacted any of these laws.

What the gut does to RNA

Free mRNA is fragile. Ribonucleases, the enzymes that chew up RNA, are present throughout the saliva, stomach, and intestine, and stomach acid finishes the job. This is why mRNA vaccines must be injected inside a protective lipid shell. An oral version remains an unsolved research problem, and laboratories are still developing polymer capsules to shield the molecule long enough to reach the intestine. What those researchers work around reveals what the gut does to unprotected RNA.

Everything on your plate already contains nucleic acids. The digestive system breaks down dietary DNA and RNA into single nucleotides, which are absorbed as ordinary nutrients. A few studies have detected trace fragments of dietary nucleic acids in the blood, and that work continues. A detectable fragment is a long way from an intact molecule that encodes a protein. No study has shown a health effect in a person from mRNA in food.

Comment: I went looking for something and found nothing. The sources hold up, the biology is coherent, and the pathway the rumor worries about is blocked at four points. The polymer capsule researchers should be forced to eat a thousand of their own capsules daily for a week as an appropriate human trial of their product.

Four stomachs and what they do

The rumen is a fermentation vat attached to a cow. Its microbes perform functions the animal cannot. Bacteria and protozoa hydrolyze cellulose and hemicellulose, the plant fiber that a pig, a chicken, or a person passes undigested. They convert feed carbohydrates into volatile fatty acids, which supply most of the animal’s energy.

The microbes then build their own bodies from whatever nitrogen is available, including urea, which is useless to a chicken. Dried rumen microbes are 40 to 50 percent crude protein, and the cow digests them. Most of the amino acids that reach the cow’s small intestine come from microbes rather than from the feed.

That mechanism is the argument for using low-quality feed for cattle. The Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that 86 percent of global livestock feed consists of material humans cannot eat. A cow needs 0.6 kilograms of human-edible protein to produce a kilogram of protein in meat and milk. She returns more human-edible protein than she consumes, whereas a pig or a chicken does not.

The buffer has a limit, and that limit is fat. Rumen microbes hydrogenate dietary fatty acids and do not synthesize omega-3s from nothing. A 2026 study in the Journal of Animal Science measured the omega-6 to omega-3 ratio at 2.14 in grass-finished carcasses and 8.28 in grain-finished ones. Conjugated linoleic acid was 0.49 percent of fatty acids, compared with 0.31.

Comment: The ideal omega-6 to omega-3 ratio in food ranges from 1:1 to 4:1 . This balance supports overall health and keeps body inflammation low. The typical diet today has a much higher ratio, often reaching 15:1 to 20:1, due to high amounts of processed foods and vegetable oils. Omega-6 fatty acids tend to promote pro-inflammatory pathways necessary for fighting infections; omega-3 fatty acids generally counter this with anti-inflammatory effects.

The 2010 Nutrition Journal review by Daley found the same split at 1.53 and 7.65. Omega-3 content increases linearly with dietary grain. Pasture-finished beef held beta-carotene at 0.45 micrograms per gram, compared with 0.06 for grain-fed, a sevenfold gap, and grass finishing triples vitamin E. One limitation of the grass-fed case is that these are percentages of total fat, and grass-finished beef is leaner, so the ratio is based on a smaller amount.

The feedlot ration itself is worth a look. Oklahoma State University Extension reports that the modern finishing diet contains 6 to 12 percent roughage, up to 50 percent byproduct feeds, and 50 percent or more cereal grains. Monensin, an ionophore antibiotic that helps prevent acidosis, is standard because a high-grain ration drives rumen pH toward the bottom of its working range. In fairness to the cattle business, much of what fills that stomach is ethanol residue no human would eat.

Chicken manure is legal cattle feed

Broiler litter is what is scraped off the floor of a chicken house. It consists of bedding, manure, feathers, and spilled feed. Alabama Cooperative Extension publishes the recipes. Dry brood cows get 80 percent litter and 20 percent cracked corn; lactating cows get 65 and 35; and stocker cattle get half and half. Across 106 Alabama samples, the material averaged 24.9 percent crude protein, 24.7 percent ash, and 473 parts per million copper.

Handling rules exist. Litter has to be deep stacked, reach an internal temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, and sit for 20 days or longer. It comes out of the ration 15 days before the animal goes to slaughter.

No federal law regulates any of it. The FDA’s compliance policy guide on recycled animal waste dates to 1980, and the agency states there that it “will not take an active surveillance role in the regulation of processed animal waste as an animal feed ingredient.” Alabama Extension states: “Presently, no federal laws or regulations control the sale or use of broiler litter as a feed ingredient.” Oversight shifted to the state departments of agriculture, and Alabama’s rules apply only to commercial sales. A chicken grower handing litter to the cattleman next door falls outside those rules.

FDA came close to ending the practice. On January 26, 2004, after the first American case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), the agency announced an interim final rule to “prohibit the use of poultry litter in ruminant feed.” That rule was never issued. The July 2004 notice downgraded it to a question. The October 2005 proposed rule dropped it. The April 2008 final rule closed the file with this sentence: “because the rule prohibits the use of the highest risk cattle-derived materials in all animal feed, FDA agrees that it is not necessary to prohibit poultry litter from being fed to cattle.”

The agency’s reasoning in the same document describes the loop out loud. “A cow would need to consume a very large volume of poultry litter to ingest an infectious dose of BSE, assuming that the poultry feed spilled into the litter was formulated with MBM derived from a BSE-infected cow.” MBM is meat and bone meal, and that sentence concedes the pathway.

The loop

The 1997 feed ban at 21 CFR 589.2000 prohibits “protein derived from mammalian tissues” in ruminant feed. Chickens are not ruminants, so the rule never applied to what goes into chicken feed. The 2008 enhancement at 589.2001 added a narrow list to all animal feed. That list covers whole carcasses of BSE-positive cattle, the brains and spinal cords of cattle 30 months and older, and uninspected carcasses over 30 months. Everything else rendered from a cow is legal chicken feed.

FDA’s own question-and-answer page on the rule makes this explicit. Asked whether dead-stock cattle and packing-plant byproducts from older cattle are still usable in non-ruminant feed, the agency answers: “Yes, as long as the material is free of CMPAF.”

Rendered cattle become meat and bone meal. Meat and bone meal goes into chicken feed at 2 to 7 percent. Chickens spill feed onto the floor, the floor is scraped into a pile, and the pile is fed to cattle.

Blood and blood products were removed from the definition of prohibited mammalian protein, so they go straight back into cattle rations. The FDA proposed removing that exemption in January 2004 alongside the litter ban and dropped it too.

Nobody agrees on the volume. American broiler production generates roughly 14 million tons of litter a year. A 2004 University of Georgia extension estimate put the share fed to cattle at less than 1 percent. Reporting in 2009 attributed a figure of 1 to 2 million tons a year to the FDA, seven to fourteen times the Georgia number, and I did not find it in any FDA document. Take the practice as documented and the tonnage as unsettled.

In 2009, the Food Animal Concerns Trust, Consumers Union, and eleven other organizations petitioned the FDA to end the practice, backed by 37,000 signatures. Michael Hansen of Consumers Union described it this way: “It seems ghoulish, but it is a perfectly legal and common practice for chicken litter, the material that accumulates on the floor of chicken-growing facilities, to be fed to cattle.”

Comment: A cattleman feeding litter is no criminal, and he is usually not even careless. Litter is 25 percent protein and costs a fraction of soybean meal. The extension service handed him the ration card, and his margin is thin enough that the savings determine whether he keeps the place. The rot is at the top, in an agency that drafted the rule, announced it, and then wrote a paragraph explaining why it was unnecessary.

The ear pellet

The FDA has approved steroid implants for beef cattle and sheep, and for nothing else. The list includes estradiol, progesterone, testosterone, the synthetic trenbolone acetate, and zeranol. The pellet is implanted under the ear skin. The ear is discarded at slaughter, and the withdrawal period is zero days.

Europe has disagreed since 1981. Directive 96/22/EC prohibits hormonal growth promoters in food animals across the European Union and extends the ban to imports. That is the origin of the long beef trade fight with Washington. The EU’s 1999 scientific committee concluded that no acceptable daily intake could be established for any of these hormones. The same molecules have a zero-day withdrawal on one side of the Atlantic and a total prohibition on the other.

Beef remains the best of the five animal products discussed in this essay, and grass-finished beef beats grain-finished on every measure tested. Neither sentence requires pretending the feedlot is clean.

Pork

Ractopamine hydrochloride, sold as Paylean, is a beta-adrenergic agonist that shifts nutrients away from fat and into muscle. The FDA approved it for market swine in December 1999. It is fed at 4.5 to 9 grams per ton during the last 45 to 90 pounds of gain and improves feed efficiency by 10 to 13 percent. China banned it in December 2011; Russia followed; and the European Union has prohibited beta-agonists in food animals since 1996. Nearly 160 countries will not accept pork produced with it. Between March 2011 and January 2012, the FDA received more than 160,000 reports of adverse reactions in pigs, ranging from muscle tremors to broken limbs.

The usual claim that 60 to 80 percent of American pigs receive ractopamine is outdated. Losing the Chinese market prompted the packers. Smithfield and JBS went ractopamine-free first. Tyson Fresh Meats implemented its own prohibition in February 2020, and an economist’s tally at the time put the industry at 78 percent ractopamine-free capacity. I could not find a current authoritative usage rate, and the old number should stop circulating.

Feeding garbage to pigs is legal in this country, though the conditions are strict. Under the Swine Health Protection Act, garbage must be heated to boiling throughout for 30 minutes at a licensed facility. Rendered material is the only exception. Because the mammalian protein ban covers ruminants only, swine rations legally include meat and bone meal and flash-dried blood meal at up to 5 percent each, and feather meal at up to 3 percent. Dried bakery products, salvage candy, whey, and molasses complete the list.

Distillers’ dried grains are included in hog feed at 10 to 30 percent, and they visibly affect fat. University of Illinois trials measured backfat iodine value rising from 72.73 to 78.59 with their inclusion, producing soft bellies that added tallow did not correct. Pork from corn and soybean rations has been measured at an omega-6 to omega-3 ratio of 14.3 to 1. Put flaxseed in the ration at 10 percent, and the same measure drops to 1.28 to 1. The fat on a pig is a printout of the feed bin.

One old fear about pork has died and deserves an obituary. USDA tested 3,208,643 pigs at 12 plants over 54 months and found no Trichinella. The prevalence of Trichinella in commercial American pork is below one in a million, and bear meat now accounts for most American trichinellosis.

Comment: The pig is the animal I would least want to be. He is intelligent and curious, yet industrial confinement is built around neither trait. The husbandry is an outrage on its own terms. What lands on the plate is a second, separate outrage, and the two are often confused, so the second is dismissed as sentiment.

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