468. Fooled again: an expensive few weeks at an alternative medical center

Video Explanation: Biologix Center, Franklin, Tennessee, two weeks ago. A chiropractor is either playing an air guitar or taking a Biospectral Emission Sequencing reading. The purported theory behind the voodoo hand movements is that he is picking up some sort of vibrational energy from me and interpreting it through his own body. Or something like that. Judy surreptitiously shot the video to document the foolishness.

Summary

· The Biologix Center publishes its prices: $7,188 for one week and $14,375 for two. No insurance is accepted. Labs and three of the therapies are billed separately.

· The prophage induction they use is well established in biology. About 75% of bacteria harbor a dormant virus that is activated by DNA damage, and using that switch against infection is a live preclinical research field.

· The product sold as Induced Native Phage Therapy (INPT) contains no virus. Its maker describes it as a “mineral-enhanced aqueous suspension” containing “informational signals” rather than “active compounds.”

· Borrelia has its own prophage. In 2005, researchers induced it with a chemical mutagen and activated the lysis gene. They reported that they “did not observe cell death.”

· The 92% success rate is based on 26 patients at one clinic and was published by the owner of the company that makes the product. The endpoint was a blood test that flagged 21 of 23 healthy volunteers as positive.

· In the four randomized trials of prolonged antibiotics for post-treatment Lyme disease, 36% of the placebo group improved on its own. That is the benchmark any clinic’s success rate has to beat.

The chair

The chiropractor in the video told me I had an overgrowth of early cancer cells in my brain that no scan would show. He reassured me that a month of his treatments would clear it all up. He also told me I had roundworms, one kind macroscopic and one microscopic. He told me that Lyme was in my ankles, my gut, and my brain. He also told me I was allergic to nickel based on his oddball testing method.

I went along with it all because the money was already spent and I wanted the experience to be worth something. But hoping he could cure me is different from having it happen.

My wife Judy watched it all and thought the operation was fraudulent. She is skeptical, but I discounted her as I usually do. It took me over a week to admit that she was right.

I went to 554 Franklin Road in Franklin, Tennessee, where I spent twelve days and over $15,000 on hotels, supplements, and the center’s services. Every claim below has its source attached, so the next person facing this decision has something to check.

What the money bought

Biologix publishes its prices. One week is $7,188, and two weeks are $14,375. A $1,500 deposit holds the spot. Labs, travel, lodging, and three therapies (ultraviolet blood irradiation, methylene blue IV, and 10-pass ozone) are billed separately. No insurance is accepted, including Medicare.1,2

For that, the program promises “several one-on-one treatment sessions with your doctor,” all in-house testing, “40+ hours of supportive, personalized therapies,” and every supplement prepared during the stay.2 I got what was promised. My doctor spent about ninety minutes with me on most days. A neurologist gives a Parkinson’s patient twelve minutes and a refill, so ninety minutes of undivided attention has value, and it was the best thing on the invoice.

The rest of the daily menu included red-light saunas, massage, head magnets, BEMER pulsed electromagnetic field mats, intravenous vitamin drips, a vibration plate, and hyperbaric oxygen, which I skipped. I have studied most of these, and the evidence is thin for all of them. I understand everyone is enamored of hyperbaric oxygen, but I owned a chamber for years and was not impressed. Each of these is available within thirty minutes of my house in Los Angeles. None of them is the reason anyone flies to Tennessee.

The part of phage therapy that holds up

Roughly 75% of bacteria hold a dormant virus stitched into the bacterial genome, called a prophage.3 When the bacterium suffers DNA damage, it triggers a stress program called the SOS response. RecA protein activates, the phage repressor is cleaved, the dormant virus wakes, replicates, and bursts the cell from inside. A 2023 review in PLoS Pathogens puts it plainly: “The canonical trigger for the lysogeny-to-lysis transition is the activation of the bacterial SOS response.”4

This is not fringe science. Mitomycin C, ultraviolet light, ciprofloxacin, bleomycin, and hydrogen peroxide are all documented prophage inducers.3 It is also why doctors hold back antibiotics in E. coli O157:H7 food poisoning. Waking the Shiga toxin prophage is what causes the kidney failure.5

Turning that switch on deliberately is a live research idea. A 2025 paper in mBio gave worms a temperate phage, one that can lie dormant inside the bacterium, plus ciprofloxacin and cured infections at an antibiotic dose that failed alone. The authors observed that “many antibiotic treatments are already a form of ‘accidental’ phage therapy.”6 A companion paper in Scientific Reports named the strategy temperate phage-antibiotic synergy.7

The premise is sound. Anyone who dismisses phage induction as pure invention has not read the field.

Where the chain breaks

The first break is the ampule. PhagenCorp’s website describes each Inducen formula as “a clear, odorless, tasteless, non-toxic, non-allergenic solution” and “a mineral-enhanced aqueous suspension” imprinted with electromagnetic signals.8 The About page states that the formulas contain “informational signals” rather than “active compounds” and that the product is neither a drug nor a supplement.9

Mineral water with a signal on it. Every published inducer of a prophage is a physical agent that damages DNA or induces oxidative stress. No peer-reviewed work shows that an electromagnetic signature imprinted in water induces anything.

The closest legitimate experiment is a 1998 study in Current Microbiology. A 60 Hz field at 5 gauss applied to MS2 phage cultures produced a brief delay in phage yield and no change in the final count.10 MS2 has no lysogenic cycle, so there was no prophage to induce. A separate 50 Hz study of E. coli found no change in cell numbers or transcription.11 That rules out the SOS pathway on which the whole theory rests.

The second break is targeting. Even in a test tube, with mitomycin C in hand, selective prophage induction is beyond current science. A 2025 Nature paper recovered 134 inducible prophages from 252 human gut bacterial isolates. Only 18% of the prophages predicted by computer were inducible in pure culture.12 No method exists to choose which prophage is induced, and nobody has done it inside a living person.

The third break is taxonomy, and it is the one that ends the argument. Bacteriophages are viruses that infect bacteria. A 2023 review in FEMS Microbiology Reviews defines them as “obligate parasites of bacteria.”13 A 2025 paper in mBio states that phages “exclusively infect bacteria” and “cannot replicate within eukaryotic cells.”14 The World Health Organization reports that phages “selectively target and kill bacteria” and “do not infect human cells.”15

Now open the Inducen-Para page. The target list includes more than fifty organisms, including Ascaris lumbricoides and its eggs, Giardia lamblia, Entamoeba histolytica, Plasmodium falciparum, Toxoplasma gondii, Taenia solium, and Schistosoma mansoni.16Ascaris is a roundworm, a multicellular animal. Giardia, Plasmodium, and Toxoplasma are protozoa. Taenia and Schistosoma are worms. None is a bacterium.

A companion formula, Inducen-MLD, claims to target fungi, and Inducen-SIBO/SIFO claims to address fungal overgrowth in the small intestine.8 Fungi are not bacteria either. A phage cannot infect a roundworm for the same reason a lawnmower cannot cut hair. Wrong machine, wrong kingdom of life.

Yoho Comment: I paid a chiropractor to tell me I had Ascaris in my brain. Then I paid him again for water whose manufacturer claims it targets Ascaris by activating a virus that has never infected a worm in the history of microbiology. The first bill was for diagnosis. The second was theatrical.

The Lyme question

Borrelia does have a prophage. Eggers and Samuels identified it in 1999 and named it phiBB-1, sitting on the 32-kilobase circular plasmids present in every isolate.17 So the theory has a target. This is the strongest fact in the entire Biologix case.

In 2005, Zhang and Marconi treated Borrelia with the mutagen MNNG and confirmed the prophage operon switched on. They reported: “while we observed significant BBL23 upregulation upon MNNG treatment, we did not observe cell death.”18 BBL23 is the holin gene, the lysis trigger. They pulled it, and the spirochetes lived.

Instead, phiBB-1 moves genes. A 2016 paper in Pathogens and Disease measured transduction between Borrelia strains at 1.23 x 10^-6 transductants per cell.19 A 2024 paper in PLoS Pathogens found that the phage packages “large portions of the B. burgdorferigenome.” It reported that cp32 prophages “are induced in the tick midgut during a bloodmeal.” It described the phage’s role as “mediating horizontal gene transfer between Borrelia strains.”20

The spirochete’s own phage is activated at the moment of transmission, in the tick’s gut, as the bacterium prepares to enter a new host. It is a diversity generator, not a suicide switch. The cp32 plasmids also carry the ospE and CRASP genes that Borrelia uses to evade complement. Inducing phiBB-1 in a patient would be expected to shuffle immune-evasion genes among spirochetes.

No lytic Borrelia phage has ever been isolated. phiBB-1 is the only characterized phage, and it is temperate. A 2024 review in Frontiers in Microbiology on current and emerging approaches to eliminating Borrelia does not mention phage therapy.21 Outside the Biologix owner’s own Cureus papers, there is no in vitro study, no animal study, no independent case report, and no registered trial of phage therapy for Lyme disease.

Yoho Comment: This is the finding I would want if I were the one selling the product, yet it points the wrong way. The single published experiment that induced Borrelia’s prophage produced a switched-on lysis gene and living spirochetes. Twenty years later, nobody has produced a better result. That is not a gap in the literature. That is the literature.

Where the 92% comes from

My referral source told me the center has a 92% success rate.

In November 2021, Cureus published “Induced Native Phage Therapy for the Treatment of Lyme Disease and Relapsing Fever.” The lead author, David A. Jernigan, DC, founded Biologix. Twenty-six patients with post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome were treated. Twenty of them, or 77%, tested negative after the initial course, and 24 of 26, or 92%, tested negative after extended treatment.22

The endpoint was not a symptom score or a walking test. It was a blood test, the Phelix Borrelia phage qPCR, performed at a laboratory in Belgium. Patients were counted as successes when a laboratory value converted.22

That test uses the polymerase chain reaction to detect a prophage gene called terL.23 In December 2021, a group of Dutch and German Lyme researchers published a formal Opinion in the same journal that had published the validation paper. They reported that “of the 23 healthy controls, 21 showed a positive signal in the terL PCR in at least one of the 12 samples.” They added that “it is highly unlikely that this would be found in over 90% of the population.” At 90% specificity, they calculated a maximum attainable sensitivity of 62% or 57%, which is “worse than single-tier or modified two-tiered testing serology.”24 I found no published reply and no independent replication.

The author owns the company that produces the treatment and disclosed this: “David A. Jernigan declare(s) stock/stock options from PhagenCorp, LLC. Owner of PhagenCorp, LLC that produces the Inducen formulations.”22 Credit for the disclosure. A co-author listed as Dodd KK matches Keeley Dodd, the other authorized member of PhagenCorp on the Florida corporate record.25 A later Cureus case report is co-authored with a Biologix staff member.26

Four NIH-funded randomized trials tested prolonged antibiotics for post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome, and none showed sustained benefit.27 In the Klempner placebo arm, 36% of patients improved without treatment, 39% worsened, and 25% stayed the same.28 In the 2016 PLEASE trial of 280 patients, every group improved after the open-label lead-in, and no group separated afterward.29

The reported 92% is a conversion rate from a test that called 21 of 23 healthy people positive. It covers 26 self-selected patients at one clinic, measured by the man who sells the product. That is a laboratory value moving in a direction the seller likes.

The journal

All four of Jernigan’s publications appear only in Cureus.30 Springer Nature acquired the journal in December 2022. In January 2024, it retracted 56 papers for fabricated authorship. In August 2025, it abolished author-suggested peer reviewers, citing “the potential conflict of interest,” after documented cases of authors’ spouses reviewing their work and of fabricated reviewer accounts.31In October 2025, Clarivate delisted Cureus from the Web of Science Master Journal List, and the journal lost its impact factor.32Three of the four papers predate that reform.

A Cureus paper is indexed in PubMed Central, which makes it appear to be literature. It is a self-published clinical anecdote that cleared a light editorial screen.

The bedside method

Jernigan calls his diagnostic method Biospectral Emission Sequencing. His 2024 Cureus paper describes a technology that reads “electromagnetic signatures emitted by DNA.” The reading is taken at a “Global Access Point” located “slightly above and between the eyes on the brow,” using a “polymeric Kapton resonance membrane.”33 That is the object in the video.

Strip away the vocabulary, and the procedure is a man sensing a change in his own body while he holds a substance near a patient. That family of tests has been evaluated under blinding for forty years.

In 1988, three experienced applied kinesiologists evaluated eleven subjects for four nutrient deficiencies and compared their findings with laboratory assays. Their conclusion: “The use of applied kinesiology to evaluate nutrient status is no more useful than random guessing.”34

In 2001, four Health Kinesiology examiners performed 560 blinded muscle tests on seven patients with confirmed wasp venom allergy. Kappa, a measure of agreement beyond chance, was 0.03, with sensitivity 40%, specificity 60%, and overall accuracy 51.9%. The published conclusion used the same phrase: “not more useful than random guessing.”35

In 2005, two dentists trained in applied kinesiology tested 112 volunteers for tolerance of dental composites, then repeated the tests in a blinded manner. Fourteen matched, 26 did not; p = 0.98.36

In 2001, the BMJ published a double-blind study comparing electrodermal testing with skin prick tests in 30 volunteers, with more than 1,500 individual tests. “Electrodermal testing could not distinguish between atopic and non-atopic participants.”37 A 2008 systematic review of 22 kinesiology studies found “insufficient evidence” for diagnostic accuracy or the validity of muscle testing.38In 1998, JAMA tested 21 therapeutic touch practitioners with one to 27 years of experience, and they were correct in 123 of 280 trials.39

The explanation is the ideomotor effect, the same mechanism that moves a Ouija planchette and a dowsing rod. Small, unconscious muscle movements, initiated without any sense of conscious control, produce a result the operator credits to an outside source.40

In 1998, forty college students were trained in facilitated communication and asked to facilitate for a confederate. All forty produced messages they attributed to her. Eighty-nine percent produced responses that matched information given to the facilitator but unknown to the confederate.41 None of them were lying. Every one of them was the author.

My doctor knew about my positive Lyme serologies before he tested me. He then diagnosed Lyme.

Yoho Comment: Judy called it in the room, and I discounted her because she doubts everything. Doubting everything is a poor general policy but an excellent one in a room where a man is reading your body through a plastic membrane. She has earned my apology.

The brain cancer

A chiropractor told me that I had a growth of cells in his brain “that may be microscopic and not visible on a scan.” That sentence claims cancer and shields the claim from every test that exists. No imaging refutes it. No biopsy refutes it. A claim that cannot be wrong is not a diagnosis.

Any physician who said that in an ordinary office might be answering to a board—but I have seen a lot of equally improbable nonsense out of standard medical “science.” The method behind the claim has never beaten a coin flip under blinding. The man delivering it is licensed to adjust spines. The patient receiving it had already paid.

The Kansas record

I was told the center had been thrown out of Kansas and had found a friendlier regulatory climate in Tennessee.

In April 2014, a patient named Nils Nilsen filed a small claims petition against a chiropractor at the Hansa Center in Wichita. He said he received sauna and footbath detoxification treatments and “was not given mineral replenishment.” He also said he “had to go to emergency and stay in hospital two times because sodium in my blood was too low.” He sought $4,000, but the court dismissed the case for insufficient proof of causation.42

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts opened an investigation and subpoenaed the records. Hansa challenged the subpoena but lost, and the Kansas Court of Appeals affirmed on March 4, 2016.42 The clinic renamed itself Biologix in 2019 and opened in Franklin, Tennessee, on March 16, 2020, describing the move as an expansion.43

Nobody threw them out. The record shows a clinic that went to court to prevent its licensing board from taking a patient’s chart. That patient had been hospitalized twice for low blood sodium after sauna treatment without salt replacement.

One more item from the clinic’s website. The FAQ states that the staff includes “both medical doctors and doctors of chiropractic, all of whom are board-certified.”1 The staff pages list two chiropractors and two registered nurses.44 A chiropractor managed my care.

The table of supplements

I photographed the entire collection and priced every item. The evidence for each is attached.

PhagenCorp Inducen ampules, four formulas including Inducen-CIRS and Inducen-Para. Each box holds ten 2 mL ampules (0.6 fluid ounces total), taken one ampule twice daily, so a box lasts five days.16 Contents by the maker’s description: mineral water with an electromagnetic signal.8 Evidence: none, for the reasons above.

Pomifitrin, from Jernigan Nutraceuticals, costs $37 for two ounces.45 The company was co-founded by Sara Koch Jernigan, DC, who now owns and manufactures the line and is David Jernigan’s wife.46 The ingredients include Maclura pomifera thorn, leaf, and petiole, plus rehmannia, Asiatic dogwood, Chinese yam, schizonepeta, ginger, poria, and tree peony root bark.45 The claims include anti-tumoral, antifungal, antiviral, and antiparasitic.45 There are no human trials of this product, nor of pomiferin or osajin, the Osage orange compounds usually invoked. Those compounds concentrate in the fruit and heartwood, and this formula uses thorn, leaf, and petiole, so the label does not even promise them.

CellCore HM-ET Binder, about $85 for 120 capsules. A 390 mg proprietary blend of humic shale, broccoli sprout extract, and micronized zeolite clinoptilolite, with no individual doses disclosed. No published clinical trial exists for the product.47

Yoho Comment: See my post about binders for evidence that zeolite is primarily a marketing phenomenon.

Raintree Sangre de Grado resin is the red latex of Croton lechleri. This one deserves respect because a purified fraction of it became an approved drug.

The FDA approved crofelemer as Fulyzaq on December 31, 2012, now sold as Mytesi. The indication is non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV on antiretroviral therapy.48 In the registration trial of 376 patients, 17.6% on crofelemer met the endpoint, compared with 8.0% on placebo.49 That evidence pertains to a standardized 125 mg enteric-coated tablet. Drops of raw resin have no adequate human trial. Note also that crofelemer is an antidiarrheal, so it works against the one symptom that improved for me.

Uriel Cinis Equiseti 6X is an anthroposophic homeopathic preparation made from horsetail ash, diluted one part in ten, six times, to one part per million. Uriel Pharmacy of East Troy, Wisconsin, describes hand-potentizing its remedies using rhythmic methods performed with meditative focus.50 The FDA label indicates “temporary relief of headache.” The label includes the standard statement that the agency is not aware of scientific evidence supporting homeopathy.51

Histamine Scavenger, from Professional Health Products, is $41 for 90 capsules. It contains a 675 mg proprietary blend of larch arabinogalactan, pine bark extract, aloe, bromelain, quercetin, citrus bioflavonoids, licorice, nettle, and marshmallow root.52 It contains no diamine oxidase, the histamine-degrading enzyme with small randomized trials behind it. A product named Histamine Scavenger, with no histamine-degrading enzyme, was named before it was formulated.

Researched Nutritionals BDNF Essentials, about $77 for 120 capsules. Lion’s mane, skullcap, black rice extract, bacopa, ashwagandha, CDP-choline, and phosphatidylserine are in two proprietary blends of 1,175 mg and 175 mg, with no individual doses provided.53 The company did publish a study, which is more than most. It was open-label, single-arm, uncontrolled, sponsor-funded, and enrolled 20 people.54 Repeated cognitive testing produces improvement through practice alone, so a single-arm design cannot separate the product from the retest.

Total Brain, from Nutri-West, 90 tablets, one daily. Each tablet contains small doses of twelve vitamins and minerals, plus a 265 mg proprietary blend of more than thirty ingredients, including bovine brain tissue, pregnenolone, DMAE, ginkgo, huperzine-A, and phosphatidylserine.55 With thirty ingredients in 265 mg, most are present in trace amounts. Pregnenolone is a hormone precursor and belongs on any medication list. The label warns that it contains egg, soybean, and fish.55 There is no trial of this product.

The bottles from the clinic itself, labeled HOMEO, “Viscera FA,” “INPT Help,” and “Topical INPT Lyme,” are homeopathic mixtures made on site, with my name typed on them. No published trial exists for any homeopathic or anthroposophic remedy for Parkinson’s disease. I looked for one and found only case reports and opinion pieces.

I’m not going to tell you how many thousand dollars I spent on this crap.

Yoho Comment: Two practical rules from that table. Binders adsorb without discrimination, which is why activated charcoal is given for overdose. Take any binder at least two hours away from every prescription medication. The money already spent is gone whether I swallow the capsules or not. The only question left is whether the next dose does anything, and for most of that table the answer is no.

What I noticed, and what it is worth

After ten days at home, my constipation has improved. I realized, however, that I was taking more magnesium glycinate and threonate. My sleep might be better. I am somewhat more alert. My strength in the gym is poor but possibly slightly improved. That is the whole list, and I am an optimist reading my case.

Parkinson’s disease has one of the largest placebo responses in clinical medicine, and there is a number for it. A 2017 double-blind trial gave intranasal glutathione to 45 patients. The placebo group received a saline nasal spray and improved by 3.4 points on the Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS). The high-dose group improved by 4.6 points. Neither treatment group beat placebo.56

Salt water up the nose bought 3.4 points. Twelve days of daily attention, a dozen therapies, forty hours of hands-on care, and a great deal of hope bought me softer stools and possibly better sleep. My result is smaller than the placebo arm of a Parkinson’s trial.

The glutathione question

I received a single 1,000 mg intravenous glutathione infusion, which improved my strength and tremor for about 24 hours, consistent with my prior experience. The question is whether to run it at home every other day.

The enthusiasm stems from a 1996 open-label study of nine untreated early Parkinson’s patients. They received 600 mg intravenously twice daily for 30 days. The authors reported an average 42% drop in disability that lasted two to four months after stopping.57 Nine patients, no control, no blinding.

In 2009, Hauser and colleagues, with celebrity neurologist David Perlmutter as a co-author, conducted a randomized, double-blind trial. Twenty-one subjects received 1,400 mg intravenously three times weekly for four weeks. There was no difference from placebo on motor scores or activities of daily living (p = 0.32).58 A 2021 review concluded that “there is currently no evidence to suggest that GSH is able to effectively improve the symptoms of PD.”59 A 2026 systematic review of nine glutathione and N-acetylcysteine trials deemed the glutathione findings inconclusive.60

The pharmacology is worse than the trials. I found no human study showing that intravenous glutathione raises brain glutathione. The transport evidence is a 1990 rat study showing a saturable carrier at the blood-brain barrier with an apparent Km of 5.84 mM.61Human plasma glutathione is in the low micromolar range, hundreds of times lower, so at any IV concentration the carrier moves almost nothing. The one human study that did raise brain glutathione used the intranasal route, which bypasses the barrier rather than crossing it.62

Then there is the product itself. Intravenous glutathione is not an FDA-approved drug, so every dose is compounded. In January 2019, seven patients who received IV glutathione at 200 mg/mL developed “nausea, vomiting, lightheadedness, chills, body aches and sneezing” within minutes. One was hospitalized for hypotension and shortness of breath. FDA testing found “excessive bacterial endotoxin with some results as high as five times the appropriate limit.”63 On August 5, 2026, Victory Medical Center Pharmacy recalled compounded glutathione 200 mg/mL vials nationwide due to elevated endotoxin.64 Same product, same concentration, same failure, seven years apart.

A peripherally inserted central catheter, or PICC line, has its own arithmetic. A meta-analysis of 58 studies and 109,163 patients found a pooled symptomatic venous thromboembolism rate of 3.7% per placement.65 Home infusion bloodstream infections occur at 0.20 to 0.23 per 1,000 catheter-days, which compounds over a year of dwell to roughly 7 to 8%.66

The harms are documented in patients like me. In 2017, the CDC published five cases of serious infection resulting from treatments for chronic Lyme disease. Two of the five died, one from septic shock related to a central venous catheter and the other from intractable C. difficile colitis.67 Your friend’s patient, who was normal for a year on a PICC line and then was lost to follow-up, is a story missing its ending.

Yoho Comment: The 24-hour benefit is symptomatic, and symptomatic effects are worth having. If I pursue it, I use a peripheral IV rather than a central line, and I source it from a 503B outsourcing facility that provides a certificate of analysis for endotoxin with every lot. I do not tell myself it is slowing the disease, because the one randomized trial says the opposite. Finally, I’m going to try snorting some of it because it’s easier than getting an IV. I may take some oral DMSO, dimethyl sulfoxide, at the same time. What the hell.

The terrain argument, and the objection to it

Bob Ehrnman, DC, my chiropractor at the Biologix Center starring in the above video, told me that clearing parasites and Lyme would increase my odds of recovering from Parkinson’s. That is terrain theory, and as a general proposition, I believe it. Chronic infection drives inflammation, and I removed Judy’s root canals and watched her recover from AL amyloidosis, a disease in which misfolded proteins pile up in the organs. I have written about this, and my position has not changed.

The idea that infection drives brain disease is serious science with strong support.68 The objection to the specific claim made to me is a Danish cohort study of 2,067 patients with confirmed Lyme neuroborreliosis, matched with 20,670 comparators over 31 years. The hazard ratio for Parkinson’s disease was 0.79 (0.35 to 1.82). The authors reported no increased long-term risk of Parkinson’s, dementia, Alzheimer’s, or motor neuron disease.69 I found no study of any design showing that antimicrobial treatment improves idiopathic Parkinson’s disease.

None of that affects my decision about my serologies, which I have made and am not revisiting here. It does mean the statement made to me in that room, that clearing an infection would raise my odds against Parkinson’s, is unsupported by the best-powered study on the question.

And the terrain argument does not launder the product. If chronic infection is driving my substantia nigra into the ground, then whatever clears it has to be a treatment. Mineral water with a signal on it is not one.

What a testimonial is worth

According to his account, the man who referred me had neurological Lyme with positive serologies. It presented as anger episodes, which resolved within a week of phage therapy and remained gone for years. He has studied natural medicine for twenty years, twice as long as I have.

I believe him. Testimony is evidence, and it deserves a hearing, which is why I got on the plane.

His account is also that of a single man, without control, in a condition that comes and goes, treated with a product whose mechanism cannot do what it claims. Anger episodes are the kind of symptom that remits on its own, and a third of post-treatment Lyme patients improve in the placebo arm of a randomized trial. Both statements are true at once, and holding both is the entire discipline.

Yoho Comment: One recovery told with conviction moved me more than four randomized trials, and I knew about the trials before I booked the flight. That is the whole mechanism, and it does not require anyone in Franklin to be lying. That is why the field invented controls.

The number nobody quotes

Johns Hopkins reviewed 1,261 patients referred to its infectious diseases clinic between 2000 and 2013. Of those, 72.2% did not have Lyme disease, and 83.9% of that group had already been given antibiotics for it.70 A follow-up paper found that 65% received an alternative diagnosis, most often anxiety or depression, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, migraine, osteoarthritis, or sleep apnea.71

That is the population sitting in the waiting room in Franklin. Difficult, hopeful, and in most cases carrying a treatable condition that nobody is looking for while the Lyme protocol proceeds.

What comes next

The Inducen ampules stop. Whatever is in them is not what the box says.

A chiropractor claimed a cancer that no scan would show, and that sentence deserves to be tested and closed rather than carried around for two years.

The homeopathics go in the bin. The products with known pharmacology get finished, and any binder stays two hours clear of every prescription.

The glutathione decision gets tracked with grip strength, timed sit-to-stand, and a tremor score, written down. Six weeks of numbers will settle it.

The craziest thing was the allegation that I was nickel allergic. I learned how to confirm this during dermatology residency. We would tape a nickel coin to a patient’s inner thigh for 24 hours. If he did not develop dermatitis, he was not allergic to nickel metal. I could also disprove that with a $600 blood test sent to Europe. This has a long history, and it would diagnose titanium or other metal allergies as well.

My readers may already know this, but shoulder, knee, and hip implants are proprietary mixes of different metals, and implant manufacturers often will not release the mix’s identity without litigation. So you can’t be sure what is damaging you if you are allergic to your implant. Nickel is the most common contact allergen there is. In the North American Contact Dermatitis Group series, 17.5% of patch-tested patients reacted to it.72 Titanium is rare by comparison. Nine of 1,500 consecutive dental implant patients tested positive, or 0.6%, and the usual population estimate is 0.2 to 1%.73,74

If I’m negative, I don’t have to worry about my shoulder implants damaging me or consider ceramic shoulder implant replacements. But it seems like a waste of money. It is one more freaking thing to worry about, and I should let it go.

This experience made me feel like Wile E. Coyote, who sprinted off the canyon rim and stayed airborne until he looked down. When I looked down, I lost my intellectual footing in this branch of alternative medicine.

Everyone in that building seemed sincere, and sincerity is the most expensive thing in medicine because it makes the rest of it go down easy. I am still left with my weakness and other symptoms, and I am starting to think about seeing a Lyme specialist in Los Angeles. My wife is going to give me hell if she sees more bills, but fortunately you guys have been helping me with your Substack subscriptions. I seem to be almost solvent now.

I could send this write-up to the chiropractic board and complain about the doctor, but that seems like overkill and perhaps even bad karma. I don’t think he is naive about what he is doing.

Yoho Comment: Borrelia keeps its phage on the same plasmids that carry the genes it uses to hide from the immune system. It wakes that phage in the tick’s gut, at the moment it enters a new host. An organism that reshuffles its own disguises on the way in is a hard target for any drug. Willy Burgdorfer, the man credited with finding the cause of Lyme disease, worked on weaponizing ticks, and Kris Newby’s Bitten lays out his late-life account of it.75 That is the kind of complexity a weapon has, and no bottle of signed water touches it.

References

1. Biologix Center for Optimum Health, FAQ. (Program prices of $7,188 and $14,375, the insurance statement, and the claim that staff includes board-certified medical doctors.)

2. Biologix Center for Optimum Health, The Program. (Program inclusions, the $1,500 deposit, and the therapies billed separately.)

3. Nair G, Fatima R, Hynes AP. High-throughput screening reveals diverse lambdoid prophage inducers. Microbiology Spectrum. 2025. (About 75% of bacteria carry prophages; bleomycin, mitomycin C, and ciprofloxacin as inducers.)

4. Silpe JE, Duddy OP, Bassler BL. Induction mechanisms and strategies underlying interprophage competition during polylysogeny. PLoS Pathogens. 2023. (The SOS response as the canonical trigger for the lysogeny-to-lysis transition.)

5. Yang L, Xu Y, Wang X. How enteric infection stress triggers prophage induction in commensal microbiota. Frontiers in Microbiology. 2026. (Prophage induction as a driver of virulence, and RecA inhibitors as anti-virulence drugs.)

6. Fatima R, Nair G, Mayol J, MacNeil LT, Hynes AP. Temperate phages increase antibiotic effectiveness in a Caenorhabditis elegans infection model. mBio. 2025;16:e01621-25. (Temperate phage plus ciprofloxacin in worms; antibiotics as accidental phage therapy.)

7. Lauman P, Cassell TRH, Dennis JJ. Synergy between ciprofloxacin and temperate phages overcomes therapeutic limitations caused by lysogen formation. Scientific Reports. 2025. (Temperate phage-antibiotic synergy as a named strategy.)

8. PhagenCorp, Inducen Formulas. (The twelve formulas, the “mineral-enhanced aqueous suspension” description, and the fungal claims for Inducen-MLD and Inducen-SIBO/SIFO.)

9. PhagenCorp, About Us. (The formulas contain “informational signals” rather than “active compounds.”)

10. Staczek J, Marino A, Gilleland L, Pizarro A, Gilleland HE. Low-Frequency Electromagnetic Fields Alter the Replication Cycle of MS2 Bacteriophage. Current Microbiology. 1998;36(5):298-301. (60 Hz field produced a transient delay in phage yield with no change in final concentration.)

11. EMF-Portal record, 50 Hz exposure of Escherichia coli. (No difference in cell counts and no genotypic or transcriptional change against sham exposure.)

12. Dahlman S, Avellaneda-Franco L, Rutten EL, et al. Isolation, engineering and ecology of temperate phages from the human gut. Nature. 2025;647:698-705. (134 inducible prophages from 252 isolates; only 18% of predicted prophages inducible in pure culture.)

13. Holtappels D, Alfenas-Zerbini P, Koskella B. Drivers and consequences of bacteriophage host range. FEMS Microbiology Reviews. 2023;47(4):fuad038. (Phages defined as obligate parasites of bacteria.)

14. Le HT, Ahlenstiel G, Venturini C, Read SA. Immune recognition and clearance of bacteriophages. mBio. 2025;16(12). (Phages exclusively infect bacteria and cannot replicate in eukaryotic cells.)

15. World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe. Bacteriophages and their use in combating antimicrobial resistance. 17 February 2025. (Phages selectively target bacteria and do not infect human cells.)

16. PhagenCorp, Inducen-Para. (Target list naming Ascaris lumbricoides, Giardia, Plasmodium falciparum, Toxoplasma gondii, Taenia solium and Schistosoma mansoni; dosing of one ampule twice daily.)

17. Eggers CH, Samuels DS. Molecular Evidence for a New Bacteriophage of Borrelia burgdorferi. Journal of Bacteriology. 1999;181(23):7308-7313. (Discovery of the phage now called phiBB-1, carried on the cp32 plasmids present in all isolates.)

18. Zhang H, Marconi RT. Demonstration of cotranscription and MNNG induction of a 30-gene operon of Borrelia burgdorferi. Journal of Bacteriology. 2005;187(23):7985-7995. (”While we observed significant BBL23 upregulation upon MNNG treatment, we did not observe cell death.”)

19. Eggers CH, Gray CM, Preisig AM, et al. Phage-mediated horizontal gene transfer of both prophage and heterologous DNA by phiBB-1. Pathogens and Disease. 2016;74(9):ftw107. (Transduction between Borrelia strains at 1.23 x 10 to the minus 6 per cell.)

20. Faith DR, Kinnersley M, Brooks DM, et al. Characterization and genomic analysis of the Lyme disease spirochete bacteriophage phiBB-1. PLoS Pathogens. 2024;20(4):e1012122. (Generalized transduction, packaging of large genome portions, induction in the tick midgut during a bloodmeal.)

21. Zafar K, Azuama OC, Parveen N. Current and emerging approaches for eliminating Borrelia burgdorferi and alleviating persistent Lyme disease symptoms. Frontiers in Microbiology. 2024;15:1459202. (A 2024 survey of current and emerging anti-Borrelia approaches that does not mention phage therapy.)

22. Jernigan DA, Hart MC, Dodd KK, Jameson S, Farney T. Induced Native Phage Therapy for the Treatment of Lyme Disease and Relapsing Fever. Cureus. 2021;13(11):e20014. (The origin of the 92% figure, the Phelix endpoint, and the PhagenCorp ownership disclosure.)

23. Shan J, Jia Y, Teulieres L, Patel F, Clokie MRJ. Targeting Multicopy Prophage Genes for the Increased Detection of Borrelia burgdorferi Sensu Lato in Blood. Frontiers in Microbiology. 2021;12:651217. (What the terL qPCR detects; the paper reports analytical limits of detection and no clinical sensitivity or specificity.)

24. van de Schoor FR, Baarsma ME, Leeflang MMG, Fingerle V, Margos G, Hovius JW, van Dam AP. Opinion: Methodological Shortcomings in the Study on a Prophage-based PCR Test for Lyme Borreliosis. Frontiers in Microbiology. 2021;12:802131.(21 of 23 healthy controls positive; maximum attainable sensitivity of 57 to 62%.)

25. Florida Division of Corporations, PhagenCorp, LLC, document number L21000511407. (Authorized members David A. Jernigan and Keeley Dodd; voluntary dissolution filed 20 April 2023.)

26. Jernigan DA, Hentish RD. Successful Treatment of a Patient With Chronic Bronchiectasis Using an Induced Native Phage Cocktail. Cureus. 2025. (Co-authorship with Biologix clinic staff.)

27. Aucott JN, Rebman AW, et al. Post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome. Journal of Clinical Investigation. 2020. (”4 double-blind, placebo-controlled trials have not shown a sustained difference between case and control patients.”)

28. Klempner MS, et al. Two controlled trials of antibiotic treatment in patients with persistent symptoms and a history of Lyme disease. New England Journal of Medicine. 2001;345:85-92. Placebo-arm figures via a review of post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome. (36% of the placebo group improved, 39% worsened, 25% unchanged. The primary paper was not reachable; this secondary source reports the figures.)

29. Berende A, et al. Randomized trial of longer-term therapy for symptoms attributed to Lyme disease (PLEASE). New England Journal of Medicine. 2016;374:1209-1220. Design and outcome via the NICE evidence review. (280 patients; no additional benefit from prolonged oral antibiotics after intravenous ceftriaxone.)

30. Cureus author profile, David A. Jernigan. (Four articles published, zero reviewed, all in Cureus.)

31. Retraction Watch. Mega-journal Cureus halts author peer-reviewer suggestions. 29 August 2025. (Roughly 125 retractions since 2022, spouses reviewing spouses, fabricated reviewer accounts.)

32. Retraction Watch. Embattled journal Cureus delisted from Web of Science, loses impact factor. 27 October 2025. (Clarivate delisting and loss of impact factor.)

33. Jernigan DA. Adjunctive Testing Using Biospectral Emission Sequencing. Cureus. 2024;16(7):e65739. (The Global Access Point on the brow, the Kapton resonance membrane, and the claim of reading electromagnetic signatures emitted by DNA.)

34. Kenney JJ, Clemens R, Forsythe KD. Applied kinesiology unreliable for assessing nutrient status. Journal of the American Dietetic Association. 1988;88(6):698-704. (”No more useful than random guessing.”)

35. Ludtke R, Kunz B, Seeber N, Ring J. Test-retest-reliability and validity of the Kinesiology muscle test. Complementary Therapies in Medicine. 2001;9(3):141-145. (560 blinded tests, kappa 0.03, 51.9% correct.)

36. Staehle HJ, Koch MJ, Pioch T. Double-blind study on materials testing with applied kinesiology. Journal of Dental Research. 2005;84(11):1066-1069. (14 matches, 26 mismatches, p = 0.98.)

37. Lewith GT, Kenyon JN, Broomfield J, Prescott P, Goddard J, Holgate ST. Is electrodermal testing as effective as skin prick tests for diagnosing allergies? BMJ. 2001;322(7279):131-134. (Double-blind, more than 1,500 tests; electrodermal testing cannot diagnose allergies.)

38. Hall S, Lewith G, Brien S, Little P. A review of the literature in applied and specialised kinesiology. Forschende Komplementarmedizin. 2008;15(1):40-46. DARE structured abstract. (22 studies; insufficient evidence for diagnostic accuracy or for the validity of muscle testing.)

39. Rosa L, Rosa E, Sarner L, Barrett S. A close look at therapeutic touch. JAMA. 1998;279(13):1005-1010. (21 practitioners, 280 trials, 123 correct.)

40. Gauchou HL, Rensink RA, Fels S. Expression of nonconscious knowledge via ideomotor actions. Consciousness and Cognition. 2012;21(2):976-982. (Definition and mechanism of ideomotor action.)

41. Burgess CA, Kirsch I, Shane H, Niederauer KL, Graham SM, Bacon A. Facilitated communication as an ideomotor response. Psychological Science. 1998;9(1):71-74. (40 of 40 facilitators authored messages they attributed to another person.)

42. Hansa Center for Optimum Health, LLC v. State of Kansas, Kansas Board of Healing Arts. Kansas Court of Appeals No. 113,986, decided 4 March 2016. (The Nilsen allegations of low blood sodium, the Board subpoena, and the affirmance.)

43. Williamson Herald. Chronic illness treatment facility Biologix Center moving to Franklin. (Opening date of 16 March 2020 and the stated reason for the move.)

44. Biologix Center, doctors and staff pages. (Robert A. Ehrnman, DC, trained in biological medicine by David Jernigan, with certifications in Biospectral Emission Sequence Testing and Fractal Frequency Modulation.)

45. Jernigan Nutraceuticals, Pomifitrin. (Ingredients, dosing, $37 price, and the antitumoral, antifungal, antiviral and antiparasitic claims.)

46. Jernigan Nutraceuticals, About Dr. Sara. (Sara Koch Jernigan, D.C., co-founder and current owner and manufacturer of the line.)

47. CellCore HM-ET Binder product listing. (390 mg proprietary blend of humic shale, broccoli sprout extract and zeolite clinoptilolite, 120 capsules.)

48. Mytesi and Fulyzaq, crofelemer FDA approval history. (Approved 31 December 2012 for non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV on antiretroviral therapy.)

49. MacArthur RD, et al. Efficacy and safety of crofelemer for noninfectious diarrhea in HIV-seropositive individuals (ADVENT trial). HIV Clinical Trials. 2013;14(6):261-273. (376 patients; 17.6% versus 8.0% on placebo.)

50. Uriel Pharmacy, Our Story. (East Troy, Wisconsin; hand-potentization by rhythmical methods performed with meditative focus.)

51. DailyMed label, Cinis Equiseti 6X liquid, Uriel Pharmacy. (Indication for temporary relief of headache; standard homeopathic labeling statement.)

52. Professional Health Products, Histamine Scavenger. (675 mg proprietary blend, 90 capsules, $41.05, ingredient list containing no diamine oxidase.)

53. Researched Nutritionals, BDNF Essentials. (Two proprietary blends of 1,175 mg and 175 mg with undisclosed individual doses.)

54. An Open-label Exploratory Study Investigating BDNF Essentials on Cognition in Healthy Adults with Self-reported Memory Complaints, registration NCT04860778. (Open-label, single-group assignment, 20 participants, sponsored by Researched Nutritionals.)

55. Nutri-West, Total Brain, Total Health Series. (90 tablets, one daily, a 265 mg proprietary blend containing bovine brain tissue, pregnenolone, DMAE, ginkgo and huperzine-A, and the egg, soybean and fish allergen statement.)

56. Mischley LK, Lau RC, Shankland EG, Wilbur TK, Padowski JM. Phase IIb Study of Intranasal Glutathione in Parkinson’s Disease. Journal of Parkinson’s Disease. 2017;7(2):289-299. (45 patients; placebo improved 3.4 UPDRS points; neither treatment group superior to placebo.)

57. Sechi G, Deledda MG, Bua G, et al. Reduced intravenous glutathione in the treatment of early Parkinson’s disease. Progress in Neuro-Psychopharmacology and Biological Psychiatry. 1996;20(7):1159-1170. (Nine patients, open label, 42% decline in disability.)

58. Hauser RA, Lyons KE, McClain T, Carter S, Perlmutter D. Randomized, double-blind, pilot evaluation of intravenous glutathione in Parkinson’s disease. Movement Disorders. 2009;24(7):979-983. (21 subjects, 1,400 mg three times weekly, no separation from placebo.)

59. Wang H, et al. Glutathione in Parkinson’s disease. Experimental and Therapeutic Medicine. 2021;21:125. (No evidence that glutathione improves the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.)

60. Mohammed I, Nankya Y, Teng Hong U, Kan A, Abdelhafid AM, Latunde-Dada GO. The role of N-acetylcysteine and glutathione in the management of Parkinson’s disease. Amino Acids. 2026;58:26. (Nine trials, 196 participants; glutathione findings inconclusive.)

61. Kannan R, Kuhlenkamp JF, Jeandidier E, Trinh H, Ookhtens M, Kaplowitz N. Evidence for carrier-mediated transport of glutathione across the blood-brain barrier in the rat. Journal of Clinical Investigation. 1990;85(6):2009-2013. (Saturable transporter with an apparent Km of 5.84 mM.)

62. Mischley LK, et al. Central nervous system uptake of intranasal glutathione in Parkinson’s disease. npj Parkinson’s Disease. 2016;2:16002. (Intranasal dosing raised putamen glutathione measured by magnetic resonance spectroscopy.)

63. US Food and Drug Administration. FDA highlights concerns with using the dietary ingredient glutathione to compound sterile injectables. (January 2019 adverse event cluster and endotoxin five times the appropriate limit.)

64. US Food and Drug Administration. Victory Medical Center Pharmacy issues voluntary nationwide recall of certain lots of compounded products. 5 August 2026. (Compounded glutathione 200 mg/mL recalled for elevated endotoxin.)

65. Zhao Q, Dai H, Puri A, et al. Incidence of peripherally inserted central catheter-related venous thromboembolism. Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine. 2022;9:917572. (58 studies, 109,163 patients, pooled symptomatic thromboembolism 3.7%.)

66. Keller SC, Hannum SM, Weems K, et al. Implementing and validating a home-infusion central-line-associated bloodstream infection surveillance definition. Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology. 2023;44(11):1748-1759. (Home infusion bloodstream infection rates of 0.20 to 0.23 per 1,000 catheter-days.)

67. Marzec NS, Nelson C, Waldron PR, et al. Serious Bacterial Infections Acquired During Treatment of Patients Given a Diagnosis of Chronic Lyme Disease, United States. MMWR. 2017;66(23):607-609. (Five cases including two deaths, one from catheter-associated septic shock and one from intractable C. difficile colitis.)

68. Eyting M, Xie M, Michalik F, Hess S, Chung S, Geldsetzer P. A natural experiment on the effect of herpes zoster vaccination on dementia. Nature. 2025;641(8062):438-446. (282,541 people; 3.5 percentage point absolute and 20% relative reduction in new dementia diagnoses.)

69. Haahr R, Tetens MM, Dessau RB, et al. Risk of Neurological Disorders in Patients With European Lyme Neuroborreliosis. Clinical Infectious Diseases. 2020;71(6):1511-1516. (2,067 patients versus 20,670 comparators; Parkinson’s hazard ratio 0.79, confidence interval 0.35 to 1.82.)

70. Kobayashi T, Higgins Y, Samuels R, et al. Misdiagnosis of Lyme Disease With Unnecessary Antimicrobial Treatment Characterizes Patients Referred to an Academic Infectious Diseases Clinic. Open Forum Infectious Diseases. 2019;6(7):ofz299.(1,261 patients; 72.2% did not have Lyme disease and 83.9% of those had received antibiotics for it.)

71. Kobayashi T, Higgins Y, Melia MT, Auwaerter PG. Mistaken Identity: Many Diagnoses are Frequently Misattributed to Lyme Disease. American Journal of Medicine. 2022;135(4):503-511. (65% received an alternative diagnosis, most often anxiety or depression, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, migraine, osteoarthritis or sleep apnea.)

72. Nickel Allergy. StatPearls, National Center for Biotechnology Information. 2024. (North American Contact Dermatitis Group frequency of nickel sensitivity 17.5%, with 55.5% of those reactions judged clinically relevant.)

73. Sicilia A, Cuesta S, Coma G, et al. Titanium allergy in dental implant patients: a clinical study on 1500 consecutive patients. Clinical Oral Implants Research. 2008;19(8):823-835. (Nine of 1,500 consecutive patients positive on titanium allergy testing, 0.6%.)

74. Heitmiller K, Innes M, Zollo V, Sansur C, Goldner R, Powell D, Gaspari AA. Diagnostic dilemmas of titanium hypersensitivity in patients with medical implants: a case series. European Annals of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. 2021;53(1):43-46.(Titanium hypersensitivity prevalence estimated at 0.2 to 1%.)

75. Yoho R. “Lyme disease is a bioweapon, just like COVID. Cures for it are concealed to make it worse.” Surviving Healthcare, 14 November 2023. (Unbekoming repost. The Plum Island program, Willy Burgdorfer’s late-life account, and Kris Newby’s Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons.)

Postscript

I am left with a lighter wallet and a pissed-off wife, and my intellectual grounding has been swept from beneath my feet. I am now back to where I was a month ago, which is profound weakness and fatigue, positive serologies for Lyme disease, and no clear indication of how serious it is. Some of my sources think that my tests represent only healed and stable disease. My Parkinson’s seems to be advancing, however, with worsening tremors.

So I am considering going to a local Lyme clinic with a good reputation that I found online. For the Parkinson’s, I have commenced weekly or biweekly intravenous DMSO, which has extensive patient experience and animal studies, but of course, no placebo-controlled trials. So far, that hasn’t helped, but I’m only two weeks into it. I found an over-the-counter source of intravenous DMSO that is fully filtered and sterile. I will publish my experience soon along with the source of all the medications I’m using and the references.

Sometimes the most positive learning experiences are negative or derived from people at conferences rather than the presenters. I am in contact with another patient from the clinic with advanced ALS who is quite sophisticated, and we are sharing our expertise with each other. A lot of these neurological diseases respond to intravenous DMSO. The high serum levels you get this way are thought to yield superior results to taking it orally.

Parting Shot

Some of these alternative people take themselves very seriously and believe whatever they’re doing is beneficial, even when it’s obviously crazy to a rational observer. Two years ago, I was in a room with someone I respect who has a phenomenal record in other ways, who subjected my wife to a little scalp massage and claimed he could do wonders with it. I think he called it cranial sacral therapy. She noticed nothing.

But who am I to say? Maybe playing the air guitar does something in the right circumstances.

No comment is off-limits, and I’m happy to listen to anything you say. Even schadenfreude is acceptable if you don’t go too far. I have not banned anyone for six months. Share

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