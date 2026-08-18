Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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(وحیدالله )wahidullah Noorzai's avatar
(وحیدالله )wahidullah Noorzai
4h

What makes “enshittification” particularly interesting is that the pattern does not necessarily stop at products, platforms, or businesses. The same logic can eventually appear inside institutions.

A system may begin with a clear mission: provide a useful service, protect a public interest, or solve a genuine problem. Over time, however, incentives can shift. Preserving the institution, extracting value from its users, protecting established interests, and maintaining the appearance of success can gradually become more important than the original mission.

From a strategic and security perspective, this is where the concept becomes especially important. Institutional decline rarely begins with obvious collapse. It often begins when small compromises become normalized, quality becomes secondary to efficiency or extraction, and the system becomes increasingly difficult to challenge from within.

The dangerous stage is not when everyone recognizes that something has failed. It is when the institution remains powerful enough to convince everyone that it is still functioning well.

That may be the institutional version of enshittification: not simply making something worse, but creating a structure whose continued existence becomes more important than the purpose for which it was created.

— Wahidullah Noorzai

Former ANP/ANCOP Officer | Strategic & Security Analyst

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Ben Fen's avatar
Ben Fen
4h

Highway toll enshittification. Recently, you'd drive up to the toll booth, pay the tax and be on your way. Someone had a decent job and the satisfaction of work. Now you drive on roads that have no notification of tolls or how much they are. You receive a bill in the mail, usually past the deadline to pay. Now you have a $1 toll, at least a $25 late pay fee, plus the bullshit of having to write a check and mail it in. Of course, the objective is to get access to a bank or credit card account to proactively bill you.

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