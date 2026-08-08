Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Midwestern Doctor's avatar
A Midwestern Doctor
11h

One of my central viewpoints for a long time is that "Enshittification" was deliberately enacted in each life essential resource (e.g., medicine, argiculture, education, energy, transportation) to pull people away from a traditional sustainable approach into something that could be rationed and controlled to extract the maximum wealth and value from each person in the society.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Robert Yoho, MD and others
Flatulus Maximus's avatar
Flatulus Maximus
11h

30 year mortgage? I was aghast when the President was trying to hawk 50 year mortgages! Not to sound boastful, but I can't tell you how gratifying it is to read someone with letters after their name saying what I've been hollering about for years. I'm usually dismissed as some old guy still fighting The Cold War. We're being deliberately subverted, the enemies are everywhere, and we'd better get real and get a grip soon.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert Yoho, MD
72 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Yoho MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture