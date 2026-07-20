Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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Vince Ciroli's avatar
Vince Ciroli
12h

If only others in the medical field and elsewhere were willing and brave enough to admit when they were wrong or mislead the world would be a better place.

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Citizen_Jimserac's avatar
Citizen_Jimserac
12h

Aw, relax, and Welcome to the Club !

We've all been there.

Make no bones about it !!!!

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