The gas station logo that suggests oil came from biological materials, including even dinosaurs.

Summary

● Four days ago, I reposted a long essay arguing that dinosaurs are a fabrication meant to prop up evolution and the “fossil fuel” story. I am withdrawing it.

● I checked the essay’s specific claims against the record, one by one. Most are false. Several describe real events, but with the facts reversed.

● The piece hooked me because of my interest in the abiotic theory of oil. That interest is legitimate. The essay abused it.

● I separate what survives, including abiotic oil as a live minority question, from what collapsed, which is nearly everything the essay offered as evidence.

● The lesson is old, and it stings. A claim that flatters your priors draws more scrutiny, not less.

What I posted

On July 16, I reposted an essay from the Unbekoming Substack that centers on the idea that dinosaurs are a fake psyop. I wrapped it in my own comment. I told you it shook my cause-and-effect view of evolution and pushed me toward a short time course and creationism. I stand by almost none of that now.

The essay appealed to me for one reason. I have written about the abiotic theory of oil, the idea that petroleum forms deep in the earth through geological processes rather than from buried organisms. I find that theory worth taking seriously. The dinosaur essay leaned on it heavily. When a new piece confirms something you already suspect, your guard drops. Mine dropped.

After I posted it, I did what I should have done first. I checked the load-bearing claims. Here is what came back.

The fossil record is not thin

The essay’s opening move is to tell you that the bones barely exist. The opposite is true. Paleontologists have named about 700 species, grouped into roughly 300 valid genera, and estimate that 700 to 900 more genera still lie in the ground. Over 2 centuries, nearly 11,000 dinosaur fossils have been dug up worldwide. A new species is named about every 2 weeks.

The claim that we never find complete skeletons is also false. Sue, the Tyrannosaurus, is over 90 percent complete. Scelidosaurus, discovered in a Dorset cliff in 1858, was the first complete dinosaur skeleton ever identified. In 2006, a joint Japanese and Mongolian team recovered a Tarbosaurus missing only some neck bones and the tip of its tail. Composite mounts and incomplete specimens are common, and honest paleontologists say so out loud. A wholesale absence of bone is a fiction.

The casts are not a secret

The essay makes a meal of the fact that museum mounts are often replicas. They are, and museums say so on their own websites. The Field Museum in Chicago explains that it displays both real fossils and casts because the real ones are heavy, fragile, valuable, and sometimes legally bound to remain in their country of origin. The Smithsonian says the same in its published material. Casts are molded directly from genuine fossils and built from plaster, resin, or fiberglass. Turning that disclosed practice into “chicken bones and glue” is stagecraft.

The Texas footprints, pointed the wrong way

The essay claims the famous Texas dinosaur tracks were confessed fakes. This inverts the story. The tracks in question are the Glen Rose prints along the Paluxy River. The dinosaur tracks there are genuine. What was faked were supposed human footprints beside them. The people who promoted those human prints as proof were creationists hoping to show that men walked with dinosaurs. Some prints were carved during the Depression and sold to tourists. Others turned out to be eroded or elongated dinosaur tracks. The claim fell apart so completely that the Institute for Creation Research itself, in 1984, withdrew it and conceded that the human reading had been an error. The essay took a hoax that fooled young-earth creationists and reassigned it to the dinosaurs.

Archaeoraptor, caught by the scientists

The essay describes a researcher who gained access to “authentic” fossils, scanned them, found they were assembled from small-animal bones, metal, and glue, and then claims National Geographic printed the story as real anyway. This garbles the 1999 Archaeoraptor affair. A specimen smuggled out of China’s Liaoning beds was a chimera, with its front and tail glued from different animals. National Geographic promoted it before proper review, a genuine editorial failure. Paleontologists, led by Xu Xing, then exposed the forgery. The tail turned out to belong to a real new dinosaur, later named Microraptor. Science caught the fake and fixed the record. The essay rewrites a self-correction as a cover-up.

The Gould quote

The essay quotes Stephen Jay Gould calling the rarity of transitional forms “the trade secret of paleontology.” The quote is real. Its use is not. Gould wrote that line to argue for punctuated equilibrium, his idea that species change rapidly in small populations and so leave few intermediate fossils. He was one of the fiercest opponents of creationism in his lifetime, and he complained in print that creationists lifted his words while dropping his meaning. Transitional series exist and are well documented: the whale sequence from land mammal to sea, Tiktaalik, Archaeopteryx, the mammal-like reptiles, the hominins. Quoting a man against the position he spent his life defending is a cheap trick, and I fell for it.

Carbon 14 in coal, the paragraph that got me

Here is the paragraph I singled out, the one I said shook me. It claimed that coal and oil, supposedly millions of years old, yield radiocarbon dates of only thousands of years, and that recent volcanic rock dates to millions of years. I reprinted it in bold. It falls apart on inspection, and the reason is worth spelling out because this is exactly where I stumbled.

Radiocarbon has a half-life of about 5,730 years. Beyond about 50,000 years, there is almost nothing left to measure. Using it on million-year-old coal is like weighing a freight train on a kitchen scale, then treating the wobble in the needle as data. When labs detect a trace of carbon 14 in old coal, the amount hovers near the machine’s background floor and comes from three known sources. Contamination during handling. A constant cosmic-ray background that salts every sample on earth. And fresh carbon 14 made in place, when uranium and thorium in the surrounding rock convert nitrogen 14 into it. Here is the part that undoes the young-earth reading entirely. Those trace levels point to ages north of 30,000 years, not the 4,000 to 6,000 the flood model needs. That number refutes the argument it is offered to support.

The volcanic-rock complaint is the same error, mirrored. Fresh lava sometimes retains old argon inherited from the mantle, which can push a potassium-argon date far too high. Geologists know this effect by name, test for it, and discard the bad results. The essay presents an artifact-controlled result as a smoking gun. Deep time is dated by uranium-lead, argon-argon, and other clocks that cross-check one another. It does not rest on the one clock built for the last 50,000 years, which is the only clock the essay discusses.

The 1892 convention that never met

The essay, following Colonel L. Fletcher Prouty, claims the term “fossil fuel” was fixed at an 1892 Geneva Convention, where Rockefeller’s paid scientists pushed a false organic origin to manufacture scarcity. No such convention met. The phrase “fossil fuel” appears in print in 1759, decades before Rockefeller drew breath. There was an 1892 chemistry meeting in Geneva, the Geneva Nomenclature Congress, and its business was naming organic compounds, not classifying petroleum or setting its price. Prouty’s companion line, that no real fossil turns up below 16,000 feet, is wrong too. Fossils have been found deeper. This one stings because it lives inside the oil literature I lean on.

And here is what I missed. No geologist claims oil comes from dinosaurs. “Fossil fuel” refers to prehistoric marine plankton, algae, and plant matter, cooked under heat and pressure, not to Tyrannosaurus. The dinosaur-into-gasoline image is a Sinclair Oil cartoon, the green Brontosaurus on the sign. The essay’s entire architecture rests on the sentence “remove dinosaurs, and the fossil in fossil fuel loses its anchor.” That anchor was always a mascot. Remove the mascot, and the geology does not move an inch. Whether oil is biogenic or abiogenic is a separate, live question, and it does not need a single dinosaur to be resolved either way.

Cope and the oatmeal

A smaller tell I should have caught. The essay states as fact that Edward Drinker Cope was heir to the Quaker Oats fortune, the company later tied to radiation experiments on children. Cope came from a wealthy Philadelphia Quaker family, whose money came from shipping and trade. He died nearly broke after bad silver-mining bets and sold off his fossil collection to survive. Quaker Oats, the cereal company, has no tie to him or to the Society of Friends. It borrowed the Quaker image as a trademark and nothing more. The original author even winks at the move, calling Cope part of the “rich Quaker (oatmeal) family.” A pun got dressed up as a bloodline, and it sailed straight into my repost.

The source

Which brings me to the author. The dinosaur series comes from a writer posting as agent131711 on a Substack titled chemtrails. The same handle argues that NASA never reached space and that the moon landings were staged. A long, detailed rebuttal from another writer went through the series and found it wrong at nearly every technical point. The sharpest warning came from one of you. In my own comments, a reader told me he had followed agent131711 and then stopped because the author backs his claims with few or no links. He was right. I should have weighed that comment before I hit repost, not after.

What I keep

Withdrawing this essay does not remove my skepticism, nor does it address the abiotic oil question. That theory has serious names behind it. Thomas Gold set it out in The Deep Hot Biosphere. Russian and Ukrainian geologists built an entire school around deep, non-biological hydrocarbons. Kenney and colleagues published a hydrocarbon-genesis paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2002. Mainstream geochemistry rejects the theory and bases its case on biomarkers and carbon-isotope ratios. A 2006 review in Resource Geology called the abiotic models invalid, but mainstream science is like fish swimming back and forth together, each following the other.

The Bone Wars were real, and they were filthy. Cope and Marsh spied on each other, bribed each other’s crews, and smashed fossils to keep rivals from counting them. Some species were named twice, some were named from scraps, and the field spent decades cleaning up the mess. Skepticism about that century of rushed naming is warranted. It does not follow that the animals are invented.

The Cambrian explosion is a real puzzle, and thoughtful people debate what it means. None of that hands you a fake dinosaur.

Synthesis

I write about a world thick with engineered lies. I believe that world exists. The discipline that belief demands is the one I skipped. If those in power lie to serve their interests, so do the people selling you the counter-story, and the second group flatters you while it does so. A claim that confirms what you already hold is the one to slow down on, not the one to wave through. I waved it through.

There is a cheaper way to be wrong and a dearer way to be right. The cheaper way is to trust any source that names your enemies. The dearer way is to scrutinize the source that names your enemies more than the one that does not, because that is the source that has already lowered your guard. I owe you the dearer way. Some of you pay for it. All of you spend your attention on it.

I closed the repost with Hamlet, “more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in your philosophy.” The irony is that the essay was the narrowing, not the widening. It reduced a strange, deep, well-evidenced past to a flat little conspiracy. Real dinosaurs are stranger than any psyop about them.

The repost is withdrawn. The bones are real. The tracks are real. The animals lived. I was taken in by a piece that used a theory I like as bait, and I passed that bait to you. Correcting it in full, in daylight, is the only version of this work I want to keep doing. Mea culpa. When you copy someone else’s homework without checking, you risk getting results like this.

I recommend that you read my abiotic oil post. I stand by it in full.

Selected references

● How many types of dinosaurs are known, U.S. Geological Survey.

● Dinosaur discoveries are booming, Scientific American, 2024.

● Which dinosaur bones are real, Field Museum.

● FossiLab, on casts and real fossils, Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

● Two centuries of dinosaur discoveries, Natural History Museum, London.

● The Paluxy dinosaur and “man track” controversy, TalkOrigins Archive.

● A summary of the Taylor site evidence, National Center for Science Education.

● Paluxy River, the tale of the trails, Institute for Creation Research, its own withdrawal of the man-track claim.

● Dinosaur age meets the space age at NASA Goddard, NASA.

● Oil was not named a fossil fuel at an 1892 Geneva Convention, Full Fact.

● Answers to creationist attacks on carbon-14 dating, National Center for Science Education.

● Does radiocarbon dating prove a young earth, Reasons to Believe.

● Experts on the abiotic-oil dinosaur claim, citing the 2006 Resource Geology review.

● Edward Drinker Cope, biography.

● The original series, agent131711.

● A point-by-point rebuttal of the series.

Don’t hesitate to share this because you think it will make me look like an idiot. I’d rather correct the record than have people continue to think I’m an idiot. Share

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