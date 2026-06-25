For now, it’s free, and I'll add it to my book collection so you can access it later if you miss it this time around. If you would like paperback copies, you can get them from Amazon at the link in the last post. Authors make a small amount from this, and I know it’s really small. I’ve published five books on Amazon over the last decade, have sold a lot of copies, and have hardly made any money after paying my Amazon ads contractor.

All my best, and I think this is a super important read for everyone. Send it around to whoever you think would need it. That means almost everyone these days.

Here is how to download it.

Garbage Coll From Balboa E Book 2.57MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Don’t be shy about sharing this one; I have been given permission to give this valuable and unique book away. Learning what’s in the book can be the difference between living and dying. Share

Here is Dr. Gammal’s email to me today.

Hi Robert

I was having lunch in Townsville, when I received an email from my mate Dr Andrew Taylor, who subscribes to your emails and thought I might enjoy the post you did on the book. Andrew is the other person who wrote one of the reviews on the inside cover of the book. He is an old mate who is the only other dentist I can trust to do the work properly. I keep telling him to retire though. IT is so good to read a review from someone who truly understands the issues. I am especially glad that you mention the neural interference aspect in your review. Although this is the least referenced part of the story, I think it may be the most profound of all the disasters of this procedure. I never ceased to be amazed at how profound this was. Such a simple thing as a correctly placed local anaesthetic could switch of tragic symptoms in seconds. I’ll be forever grateful to Dr Poehlman for teaching me this originally. It is certainly an area that you would find fascinating if you have not yet.

Considering that the book has been out for a few years now and has only cost me money to get it out there, I would like to accept your offer to put it out on your Substack. The more people who become aware, the more chance of their health benefiting and even possibly having an effect on the dental trade. I cannot call these criminals professional. My criticism is toward the teachers. As I have said many times the majority of dentists and doctors are doing the best they can according to what they have been taught. Just as I did. Whatever providence pushed me n these directions I am glad they did. There are of course those who do know this information and turn their back on it. The $$$’s are just too important. Joseph Campbell once wrote: “There are many gods. Chose your god wisely. Because the one you chose is the one you deserve.”

It seems to me that you and I come from similar heart space, and I am grateful to have this contact with you. I know we both are thanking each other but I also truly mean it.

Regards

Robert

Robert Yoho

6:16 PM (25 minutes ago)

to Robert Gammal

You’re my hero, Robert, and with your permission, I will extend your offer to distribute your book to my friend Unbekoming, who has a platform roughly similar to mine. I think he would be very honored to do it. I’m hoping this will do somebody some good. Nobody listens to me much, and, as you know, I wrote another book, similarly ferocious in its attitudes but equally ignored. What a freaking world we live in, and part of me wishes I were retired like you instead of still screaming into the wind.

Best,

Robert ​Yoho, MD