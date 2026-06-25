Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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Maha's avatar
Maha
1d

Robert, you are listened to, read, and appreciated. I consider it a privilege to read and learn from you.

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Sandy K's avatar
Sandy K
1d

Thank you SO MUCH for this, Dr Gammal and Dr Yoho! You are saving a lot of lives by sharing this knowledge. 🙏

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