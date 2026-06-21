Within a few weeks, you will be able to purchase this as a paperback.

Dedication

To Jim Humble,

The original gangster (OG) of chlorine dioxide.

1933–2023

And to the Apostles who continue his work: Andreas Kalcker, Mark Grenon, Kerri Rivera.

And the ones who came later: Dave Oates, the Curious Outlier, Susan Raj, and others.

You have all ridden the hurricane and somehow come out the other side.

Standing briefly among you as a scribe has been the honor of my life, and I have grown close enough to sense the divine.

Anti-dedication

To the criminal FDA, which has murdered millions by concealing and defaming chlorine dioxide. In a just world, your corrupt leaders would be imprisoned for life, your employees would be turned out and forced to watch your buildings burned, and your bribed, degenerate organization would be gone forever. This is all in the works, but the wheels of justice turn slowly.

CONTENTS

Preface

Introduction: The substance, the smear, and the movement

PART I — DISCOVERY

1. The engineer who walked into the jungle: Jim Humble

2. The mother who started a movement: Kerri Rivera

3. Humble’s apprentice: Mark Grenon

4. The German who refined the protocol: Andreas Kalcker

PART II — HOW TO USE IT

5. MMS versus CDS: the central debate

6. Protocol 1000 and the three golden rules

7. Making it at home from raw materials

8. Errors, Herx reactions, and my regimen

PART III — WHAT IT TREATS

9. Skin disease, wounds, and the topical protocols

10. Cancer

11. Autism

12. Lyme disease and the bioweapon era

13. Vaccine injury, long Covid, and live blood analysis

14. A thousand anecdotes become data

PART IV — SUPPRESSION

15. The witnesses: Steve, Tanya, Susan, Dave

16. Why the captured mainstream calls it bleach

Conclusion: From ridiculous to in awe

Appendix: My Substack series on chlorine dioxide

Selected references

Resources

About the author

About the cover

The painting on the cover is The Alchymist, in Search of the Philosopher’s Stone, Discovers Phosphorus, and prays for the successful Conclusion of his operation, as was the custom of the Ancient Chymical Astrologers, by Joseph Wright of Derby. He completed it in 1771 and reworked it in 1795. The original hangs in the Derby Museum and Art Gallery. The image is in the public domain and was downloaded at high resolution from Wikimedia Commons.

The painting depicts a moment from 1669, when the Hamburg alchemist Hennig Brand, looking for the philosopher’s stone that would convert base metals into gold, accidentally discovered the element phosphorus by boiling down concentrated urine. The glowing flask is the only light source in the room. The alchemist kneels in front of it with arms outstretched, in a posture Wright borrowed from depictions of saints receiving revelation. Two assistants on the left work by candlelight, oblivious to the discovery. The chamber is rendered as a gothic chapel.

I chose this painting for the cover of The Universal Antidote because the parallel is the point. Brand was looking for one thing and found another, more useful than what he sought. Jim Humble, prospecting for gold in the Guyana jungle in the late 1990s, was looking to disinfect his crew’s drinking water with sodium chlorite and found a malaria cure. Patients and clinicians around the world have come to chlorine dioxide for one specific condition and ended up with answers for half a dozen others they did not know they had. Discovery does not always arrive on schedule, and it does not always arrive in the form the discoverer expects.

I also chose it because the religious composition is correct. The chamber glows. The kneeling figure is in awe. Two centuries before me, the painter knew that watching a substance behave the way chlorine dioxide behaves does something to a person. I came in skeptical and ended up where the alchemist is. So have most of the people whose stories appear in these chapters.

PREFACE

Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic. —Arthur C. Clarke

In late 2023, a friend forwarded me a video featuring an annoying German named Andreas Kalcker. He claimed a cheap, easy-to-make solution cured everything from AIDS to cancer to every infectious disease known. I loathe exaggerations, and he spoke with the kind of ridiculous certainty that makes me close a browser tab, and on top of it he was only a PhD. Three strikes. I thought the whole thing was ridiculous.

I had skipped most of my schoolboy chemistry classes and never studied electrical engineering, so the technical parts of his lecture gave me trouble. Watching at double speed, I found nothing easily verifiable, so I shelved the project. Months passed before I came back to it.

Then Christian Elliot sent me his interview with Kalcker, along with a dozen reference links. Elliot has none of my biases, and he thinks better than I do. This time I paid attention.

The substance is called chlorine dioxide (CD). The molecule is ClO2, and NASA called it a universal antidote in 1987.

It is a cheap, water-soluble disinfectant in industrial use since the 1970s and the subject of hundreds of safety and efficacy studies. The Environmental Protection Agency approves it for paper bleaching, drinking-water sterilization in over 500 US municipal facilities, dental rinses, surgical instrument sterilization, food washing, and aquaculture. Honey bees, among the most pesticide-sensitive species on earth, tolerate it at the dilutions used.

The same molecule, in dilutions well under those used to clean water, treats human disease. Hundreds of diseases, including ones mainstream medicine has nothing for.

By now, you think I’m crazy, and I would have agreed with you in October of 2023. The list of conditions chlorine dioxide has reportedly cured looks like a fantasy. AIDS. Lyme disease. Autism. Pancreatic cancer. Type 1 diabetes. Multiple sclerosis. Long Covid. Vaccine injury. Rheumatoid arthritis. Malaria, 154 of 154 in one Red Cross study that was suppressed before publication. Tens of thousands of typhoid and malaria cases handled by missionaries in Africa. Covid, with 100 of 100 serious cases turned around in Ecuador. The list spans dozens of categories with thousands of testimonials behind each.

A short list of curable diseases reads as fraud, but a long list reads as something else.

A single dramatic recovery from stage-four cancer is easy to dismiss as spontaneous remission, and two such recoveries look like coincidence. A hundred is harder, and a thousand is a pattern that demands a mechanism. Fifteen million users worldwide, with active testimonial channels collecting their stories in a dozen languages, is not anecdote anymore. It is data, gathered outside the institutional channels that control the word “evidence.”

Paul Marik, the mainstream critical-care physician who has spent the past few years documenting suppressed treatments for chronic disease, says it well: “A thousand anecdotes have become data.” I would go further. They are proof.

How I got here

The path from watching Christian Elliot’s interview to taking the substance myself took nine months. I began with the documentary at theuniversalantidote.com, which is the best single reference about chlorine dioxide use. I then read Jim Humble’s books, the ones he stripped of copyright before he died.

I interviewed Kerri Rivera, the mother who used chlorine dioxide to recover her autistic son and has since helped over 100,000 children, and tracked down Mark Grenon, who learned the substance from Humble himself and has almost two decades of clinical experience. I read Andreas Kalcker’s published research on CDS (chlorine dioxide solution), his refinement of Humble’s original protocol, and I joined two Telegram channels with more than 100,000 members between them and watched the daily testimonials roll past.

The mechanism is not faith healing or magic. Chlorine dioxide is an oxidant, and human cells handle ordinary oxidation every day through built-in antioxidant systems that have been doing that work since the body was a fetus. Pathogens, biofilms, and damaged tissue handle it less well, which is why a mild and targeted oxidant kills the sick parts of the system without bothering the healthy ones. The effect is not mysterious in principle, but it is inconvenient to the industry built on chronic disease, and that is the part of the story that took me a year to absorb.

What this book is

I have been writing about chlorine dioxide on my Substack, Surviving Healthcare, since November 2023, with twenty-two posts so far. Each took 30 to 80 hours to produce, and they overlap. Some are interviews with the same people from different angles, some revise positions I held earlier, and some bring in new material from clinicians I had not yet met.

What follows is the cleaned-up version of that journey. The redundancies are gone, and the material is ordered so a reader new to chlorine dioxide follows the path from the substance itself, to the people who developed it, to the protocols, to the conditions it treats, to the suppression campaign that has tried to bury it for forty years. The introduction, the conclusion, and the connective material between chapters are written fresh.

A reader who finishes will have most of what is needed to talk to a clinician, to evaluate the testimonials in the major channels, and to decide whether to use it personally. A reader already using chlorine dioxide will find some sharpening of common debates, some material on the MMS-versus-CDS argument that has divided the community, and a complete reference set to hand to a skeptical family member.

You do not have to take my word for anything here. The references at the end of each chapter are documented and almost all are public, so verify them. The conclusions of medicine you were taught in school have been wrong about so much else that more cases of institutional lies should be easier to consider now than they would have been twenty years ago.

These are not polite hedges. Research suppressed for forty years is not going to be un-suppressed by another paragraph of throat-clearing, so I make the case for chlorine dioxide plainly. The case against it, as articulated by the FDA, a captured media, and a poisoned medical literature, appears here too, because the reader deserves to see what the other side says.

The argument of this book is that careful study of the evidence supports chlorine dioxide as a working therapy across most of the chronic conditions modern medicine has given up on. I changed my mind about chlorine dioxide, and a reader who finishes this book will at least understand why.

You will find my best attempt to explain dosing and usage here. Neither of these is fully elucidated in most of the reference materials.

Robert Yoho, MD

Pasadena, California

June, 2026

INTRODUCTION

The substance, the smear, and the movement

Chlorine dioxide has been hiding in plain sight for two centuries. It was first produced in 1811 by Sir Humphry Davy. By the 1940s, industrial chemists understood it as the strongest practical oxidizer in the disinfection toolkit. By the 1970s, it had replaced chlorine in municipal water treatment plants across the United States because it produces no carcinogenic byproducts, kills a wider range of pathogens, and works at lower concentrations.

If you live in the United States, the odds are good that the water from your kitchen tap has been treated with chlorine dioxide. The American Water Works Association lists it as a primary disinfectant. The Environmental Protection Agency regulates the residual concentrations. Over 500 US municipal facilities use it daily, on hundreds of millions of people, with a forty-year safety record measured in trillions of gallons.

The same molecule, swallowed at much lower concentrations, has been the subject of a worldwide patient-driven movement since 2006. Fifteen million people on six continents use it. Two Telegram channels dedicated to chlorine dioxide testimonies have a combined membership above 100,000 and add new case reports daily. Patients use it for chronic Lyme disease, autism, post-vaccine injury, long Covid, cancer, autoimmune disease, viral infections, fungal infections, dental abscesses, skin disease, gut disease, and a dozen other categories. The recovery stories are dramatic, durable, and verified by repeated retesting.

Mainstream medicine calls all of this dangerous nonsense. They are wrong.

This is the book I would have wanted in November of 2023, when I started reading about chlorine dioxide and found nothing that explained the substance, the protocols, the personalities, the history, and the suppression in one place. Pierre Kory’s recent book is the closest thing in the mainstream physician literature, and I recommend it. The Universal Antidotedocumentary, available free at theuniversalantidote.com, is the best video introduction and the best single online reference about chlorine dioxide. Jim Humble’s free books are the most direct source for his original protocols, and Andreas Kalcker’s published material is the most technically detailed. Kerri Rivera’s Healing the Symptoms Known as Autism is the founding text of her pediatric work. Mark Grenon’s books are another source. You can obtain them here and here.

My book joins those resources, not in place of them. It synthesizes a year and a half of work, twenty-two published essays, dozens of interviews and conversations, several hundred hours of video, and the documented experience of a clinician with forty years of experience who began as a skeptic and ended up where you find him now.

The molecule

Chlorine dioxide is a small, neutral molecule with the formula ClO2. The name can be confusing because people hear “chlorine” and think of swimming pools and bleach. Chlorine dioxide contains a chlorine atom, but it does not behave like elemental chlorine and does not produce hypochlorite the way bleach does. It is an oxidizing agent, not a chlorinating agent. The distinction is like that between a kitchen knife and a chainsaw. Both cut, but they are not the same tool.

When chlorine dioxide encounters a pathogenic microorganism, virus particle, or biofilm, it strips electrons from cellular components, shutting the organism down within seconds. Mammalian cells routinely handle normal oxidation through built-in antioxidant systems, including glutathione, superoxide dismutase, and catalase. Pathogenic microorganisms with thin protective layers have less margin for error. The therapeutic window is wide, and concentrations that kill pathogens are far below those that injure tissue.

The reaction produces the chlorite ion, which the body excretes through the kidneys. There is no toxic metabolite. There is no buildup. There is no organ damage at therapeutic doses. The pharmacokinetics resemble those of a transient oxidant burst: the molecule arrives, oxidizes what is oxidizable, and is gone within minutes.

The dose matters, as it does with every substance. At the 10 to 100 parts per million range used in standard protocols, daily use over months has shown no toxicity in published animal trials and in forty years of human use. At the much higher concentrations used for industrial paper bleaching or shock disinfection of water tanks, chlorine dioxide is a respiratory irritant and must be handled with personal protective equipment. The conflation of those two concentration regimes has been a deliberate move by regulators and the captured media for fifteen years.

Two ways to make it

The first preparation is “Miracle Mineral Solution,” or “MMS,” the original form popularized by Jim Humble in the early 2000s. To make MMS, the user combines a few drops of 22.4 percent sodium chlorite (NaClO2) with an equal number of drops of an acid activator, lets the reaction proceed for thirty seconds in a clean glass, dilutes the result with a glass of water, and drinks it. Alternatively, you can mix the amount you can handle (see below) into a quart of water and drink it over the course of eight hours.

The standard acid is 4 percent hydrochloric acid (HCl), available cheaply from chemical supply houses or from any hardware store as muriatic acid at higher concentrations that you can conveniently dilute yourself. Citric acid and lemon juice also work but cause more digestive side effects. The whole operation takes less than two minutes, requires no specialized equipment, and the two-ingredient bottles cost about $40 on Amazon and last most patients for more than a year.

The second preparation is “CDS” (chlorine dioxide solution), popularized by Andreas Kalcker beginning in the late 2000s. To make it, the user performs the same sodium-chlorite-and-acid reaction in a small sealed jar, captures the chlorine dioxide gas as it evolves, and dissolves it in a measured volume of distilled water in an outer container.

The result is a 3,000 parts per million aqueous solution of pure chlorine dioxide, free of the spent sodium chlorite that remains in MMS. CDS has a sharper taste, fewer digestive side effects, and a long shelf life if refrigerated in a dark glass bottle. The manufacturing setup is significantly more complex than for MMS, requiring specialty glassware and careful technique. The result must be kept cold.

The original MMS is the stronger of the two and the version responsible for the dramatic cures of malaria and autism that built the movement. CDS has never cured either disease. Most patients in the Western Hispanic and English-speaking communities now know the substance as CDS rather than MMS because Kalcker, more visible than Humble in recent years and a better promoter, succeeded in branding his refinement as the modern version.

The marketing was effective, but the pharmacology did not change to match. MMS at lower concentrations produces the same gentler side-effect profile that CDS offers, without the manufacturing complexity, the refrigeration requirement, or the specialty glassware. Diluting MMS is easy, and this approach is what the third-world clinical networks use. Most of them have no access to the glassware or refrigerators that CDS requires, and they are often producing cures that developed-world CDS users are still chasing.

For someone new to the substance, start with MMS at the low end of the dosing range, follow Protocol 1000 from the Curious Outlier reposts in chapters 6 and 7, and increase as your tolerance allows.

CDS has a role in specific applications, including intravenous and topical preparations, where purer chemistry matters. For oral use, MMS is the original, the cheapest, the most clinically validated, and the version with the better cure record.

The bleach smear

In 2010, the United States Food and Drug Administration issued the first in a series of consumer warnings against the Miracle Mineral Solution, calling it “industrial bleach” and warning that it could cause severe vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration, kidney failure, and death. The warnings were repeated by the Federal Trade Commission, Health Canada, the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia, and every Wikipedia editor who has touched the article since.

The phrase “industrial bleach” is a deliberate lie. Sodium chlorite, the raw material from which patients make chlorine dioxide, has industrial uses, including bleaching textiles and paper. The chlorine dioxide produced by activating it at home is a different chemical species, used at a different concentration, with a different mechanism, for a different purpose. Calling the resulting drink “industrial bleach” is like calling tap water “industrial coolant” because the same molecule, water, cools nuclear reactors.

The media accepted the regulator’s account because the major outlets are bought and paid for by the globalists who profit from patented drugs. They serve, on every important question, as a propaganda vehicle. The press releases came from agencies whose budgets depend on pharmaceutical partnerships, whose senior staff move freely between regulator chairs and corporate consulting roles, and whose mission has never been to make patients well.

Once the bleach label was set, every subsequent story parroted it. The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, operated by the Grenon family to distribute MMS and protect the work under religious-organization protections, was labeled a cult. Patient testimonials were dismissed as anecdotes. The pediatric autism work was claimed to be child abuse. The investigators portrayed Kerri Rivera as a danger. They charged Mark Grenon with federal crimes, extradited him from Colombia, and imprisoned him.

The label held because the alternative would have required the system to admit that an unpatentable, kitchen-table-manufactured oxidizer had outperformed pharmaceutical interventions across dozens of disease categories for decades. No regulator was going to admit that. No drug company was going to fund the trials to prove it. No medical journal was going to publish the results.

The same story has been told about every effective generic treatment that competes with patented drugs. Ivermectin became “horse medicine.” Hydroxychloroquine became “fish tank cleaner.” Methylene blue became a “dangerous and unstudied chemical,” even though it is the oldest synthetic drug in continuous medical use, backed by a Nobel Prize and 130 years of safety data. The pattern is so consistent that recognizing the smear when it hits a new molecule is half the work of staying healthy in the captured-medicine era.

The bleach smear reached its largest audience during the 2020 pandemic. At an April White House briefing, President Trump asked whether disinfectant could be used inside the body against Covid. The press declared he had told Americans to drink bleach and ran the story for months. The phrasing was muddled, but the bleach label had already been attached to chlorine dioxide for a decade, and the episode let the press extend the smear to a far larger audience than the FDA warnings had ever reached. Whether Trump had been briefed on the contemporaneous Latin American Covid work with chlorine dioxide is not confirmed.

The scale of current use

When I tell colleagues that fifteen million people worldwide use chlorine dioxide, they look at me as if I have told them they have two heads. The number is not a guess. It is the working estimate of COMUSAV Mundial, the international federation of physicians using CDS, with chapters now active in over 30 countries. The figure includes the estimated 2.5 million users in Bolivia, where the senate legalized chlorine dioxide for Covid treatment in 2020 and where physicians have used it on Covid-positive patients in hospital settings with documented outcomes. It also includes the broader Latin American patient base, the largest in the world, and a smaller but rapidly growing user base in Europe, Russia, India, and the United States.

The community is not underground. It is multilingual and well-organized. The largest English-language testimonial channel, Chlorine Dioxide Testimonies on Telegram, has over 70,000 members. Dave Oates, a jet mechanic by trade and one of the people I interviewed, founded and runs the channel. The Spanish, German, and Russian-language channels are larger. Two documentary films, The Universal Antidote (2021) and QuantumLeap (the original chlorine dioxide documentary), are available for free on Rumble and have been viewed by millions despite being banned on YouTube.

A captured medical establishment trying to suppress an inexpensive cure cannot police the entire world. It has lost control of the narrative even while keeping the smear in place in the English-language press. The number of people who arrive at chlorine dioxide every month, often after the failure of standard care, is increasing. The increase is fastest in the populations most damaged by the Covid injections, where patients with strokes, myocarditis, neurological injury, and turbo cancer are finding the substance through patient networks and achieving recovery rates that no pharmaceutical intervention has matched.

I do not expect anyone to find this account credible on first reading. The book’s argument is that careful study will move a determined skeptic from disbelief through doubt to provisional acceptance, and that the next step, from acceptance to use, is up to the reader and the reader’s family.

A map of the book

Part One is the discovery. It covers the substance, the people who developed its medical use, and the early history of the patient movement. I begin with Jim Humble, the engineer who stumbled upon the substance’s malaria-curing properties while prospecting for gold in the Guyana jungle. I move to Kerri Rivera, the mother who applied Humble’s protocols to her autistic son and started what is now the largest pediatric application of the substance. I cover Mark Grenon, who studied with Humble the longest and has the deepest clinical experience. I close with Andreas Kalcker, the German researcher whose work transformed MMS into the purer, more standardized CDS.

Part Two explains how to use it. The two protocols, MMS and CDS, with home-manufacture instructions for both. The major errors a new user makes, drawn from my mistakes and those of the patients I have helped through them. The Herxheimer reaction, what to expect and how to manage it. My personal regimen and how I arrived at it. A discussion of how to combine chlorine dioxide with other treatments and which combinations to avoid.

Part Three covers what chlorine dioxide treats, organized by disease category, with case material and references. Skin disease and wounds, where the topical protocols are simplest and results are immediately verifiable. Cancer, including case material on metastatic and pancreatic disease. Autism, with Kerri Rivera’s fifteen-year clinical record. Lyme disease, the bioweapon for which chlorine dioxide has documented long-term cure rates. Vaccine injury and long Covid. The full case catalog, drawn from testimonial channels and from clinicians I trust.

Part Four is about suppression. It explains why the captured mainstream calls it bleach, how the campaign operates, who has been hurt and how, and what to do about it. I cover the Grenon prosecution, the FDA’s role, the Wikipedia capture, the Kerri Rivera shadow-banning, and the broader pattern of pharmaceutical suppression of generic treatments. The chapter on what you should do next closes the book.

My conclusion is an attempt to say in a few pages what I would tell a colleague about why I changed my mind, what I have seen in my body and in the cases I have followed, and what I would do if a member of my family had a disease that chlorine dioxide treats. The answer is the same one I would give now if you asked me. I would say that if it were me, I would get on the protocol as soon as I understood it well enough to have confidence.

Praise

Selected from reader comments on the chlorine dioxide series at Surviving Healthcare, robertyoho.substack.com.

Your research was absolutely indispensable to [Pierre Kory’s] book.

—Jenna McCarthy, co-author, The War on Chlorine Dioxide

It cured me of the chronic fatigue that had plagued me on and off since the 80s, and removed 90 percent of a baseball-sized lump that had been there twenty years.

—Victoria Jean Bingham

Thank you for saving my old dog from surgery. The mast cell tumor shrank from nickel-sized to dime-sized.

—STH

I used the MMS for my husband when he had Covid. Worked like a champ. I take it daily to keep stuff away.

—Cindy

Already using chlorine dioxide. Healed a tooth problem. I had saved your previous posts on this as they appeared. I was ready for it.

—Janet

You are a prolific writer. I am blown away by how in-depth your articles are and how there is a consistent natural flow in your writing. Hopefully more lives will be saved because of it.

—Amberlina

You continue to impress me with your style and honesty. You refuse to waste time. Thank God for you.

—Marcia

I am amazed at how you write such comprehensive articles. To the extent to which a doctor, drug, procedure, or whatever is censored is the degree to which it is probably a miracle. We are forever in your debt.

—Gigi

We have learned so much from you, Robert. The good you have done by engaging Dr. Kory in studying chlorine dioxide is boundless.

—rtko

I was grateful last year to hear you were encouraging Dr. Kory to investigate this potent healing tool. Good on you.

—Rebekah Paparella

What a well-written comprehensive post. It brings together in one place all the information we have been learning over the last couple of years.

—Mary

I appreciate your work and writings. I have adopted a better understanding and added treatments to our health protocols as a result.

—Otis

I take it daily and now include DMSO. Thanks to Dr. Yoho, I now wash all my produce in CDS and DMSO and it gets rid of the pesticides stays fresher longer.

—Wise Old Woman in the Woods

Dr. Y’s scholarly article brings the receipts while it credits Dr. Kory and the pioneers with first-hand experience.

—Truth Seeker

Funny how proponents of fluoride and pro-vaxxers always say the dose makes the poison, but they completely disregard this concept when it comes to chlorine dioxide.

—Ann-Marie Michaels

Subscribe below to obtain this and other books monthly from Dr. Yoho.

If you don’t have the resources to pay me $5 a month, I do not want you to do without chlorine dioxide. There is a way to game this system and obtain the book free; see below. It will be out in paperback within a few weeks if you would rather read print, and I will announce how to get one at the bottom of an upcoming post, so stay tuned for that. I cannot publish this on Amazon because it would be censored.

Writing these books is an enormous effort, but the most satisfying project of my life. I enjoy designing the covers most of all. Thank you for your sponsorship and support.

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