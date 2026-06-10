Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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Deb.Butler's avatar
Deb.Butler
1d

I do not believe that nicotine alone is addictive. In cigarettes, that contain many other things besides tobacco, they are addictive. I quit smoking in 1988. I have been wearing a nicotine patch, most of the time, for about a year. If I choose to not wear a nicotine patch for up to a week, I do not have withdrawal symptoms. I do believe that nicotine can be beneficial, since the human body has nicotine receptors in every cell.

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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
1d

Years ago, I purchased a book of regional Native American (is that still the right term?) remedies from Cahokia Mounds in Illinois. Cahokia is the largest pre-Columbian site north of Mexico. No real excavation has occurred, so it is rather boring to look at with a bunch of small hills. I am sure the ghosts are are happy for the peace. Anyway, tobacco was listed as a remedy to clean teeth. That is when I realized how we screwed up what they considered a useful medicinal plant. The pamphlet also listed cooking puppies for some ailment, probably for the collagen they would make. While the elites may wish to return us to their dystopian 'noble savage' fantasy, I think I will sit that one out until they drag me away.

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