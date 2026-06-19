Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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Coolas's avatar
Coolas
5h

A holistic healer helped cure me of officially confirmed Crohn's disease in just two weeks and a two month maintenance treatment.

Mainstream doctors attempted to have me on their sickening medication for the remainder of my life. I was 40 years old, I am now 59.

Now I know how to take care of myself, I won't go near hospitals nor doctors - they are a $pharma$ death cult!

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Cari Jane's avatar
Cari Jane
3h

I had Microscopic Colitis and was spending literally 6 hrs a day on the toilet (resulting in hemorrhoids). AI told me to try VSL #3. That combined with free YT Rife Frequency music videos for Colitis 3 x day seems to have cured me, or at least put it in remission. Time will tell. Tried Cholestyromine but the nightly reflux was terrible.

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