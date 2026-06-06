The latest news from Surviving Healthcare : complete books for you

I know many of you are bewildered by the topics you encounter and confused by the details. To help you grasp them more easily, I am preparing books that provide concise, well-written, and authoritative information, organized by subject. Although most of this content is already in my archives and can be accessed via a search in the upper-right corner of RobertYoho.substack.com, these books will make it easier for you to review the material quickly and thoroughly.

Because of my two million words in print, combining related content into books is easier than you might think. I spent three years on Butchered by “Healthcare” and a full year on each of my five other original print books, but I now have tools that speed the process. I also know much more and have perspectives I didn’t have a decade ago. I still must vet and verify everything I write, and it remains an enormous effort. I typically work more than 50 hours a week on this project and write through the weekends. I have a compulsion to warn others about what I know.

Although most of my content will remain free, my books are in the paid section of my Substack. No worries--if you don’t have the resources for the nominal monthly fee, you can access them without charge, download them, and even share them by signing up for a one-week trial. Some may eventually be available on Amazon as print editions, but for now I am only publishing the PDFs. My goal here is to save the world, not to make a fortune. All other content will remain free.

I live on feedback, so I appreciate any you share, one way or the other, about this process. Thank you for being here, whether you are a paid subscriber or not. Don’t forget that I’ve made all the flagship books I spent 7 years writing free. See later in this essay to learn how to obtain the PDF of this complete book.

Copyright

Copyright © 2026 by Robert Yoho.

This book is not medical advice. It is a journalist’s and a physician’s account of the published evidence and the author’s interpretation of it. Nothing here is a prescription or a substitute for the judgment of a qualified practitioner who knows your case. Do not start, stop, or change any treatment based on this book alone, and never abandon proven care for a serious illness without competent counsel. The author is a retired physician, not your physician.

Copy this freely. You may reproduce, quote, translate, and distribute any part of this book by any means for any noncommercial purpose without permission. Information wants to be free, and the suppression this book describes depends on the opposite. Spread it.

Cover: An Experiment on a Bird in the Air Pump (1768) by Joseph Wright of Derby, which hangs in London’s National Gallery and is in the public domain. Its companion volume, The Universal Antidote, features Wright’s The Alchemist Discovering Phosphorus. The pairing is deliberate.

Published by Inverness Press.

Dedication

To Stanley Jacob, the original gangster (OG) of DMSO. 1924–2015

And to A Midwestern Doctor, who gathered the scattered evidence of six decades and would not let it stay buried.

Anti-dedication

To the criminal FDA, which has participated in the genocide of millions by concealing and defaming DMSO. You took a harmless solvent that heals strokes, burns, arthritis, and cancer, and buried it for sixty years to protect the profits of the companies that own you. In a just world, your corrupt leaders would answer for it, your employees would be stripped of their credentials and dismissed, and your bribed, degenerate organization would be gone forever.

What readers say

The comments below are from readers of the Surviving Healthcare Substack, posted in response to the DMSO articles that became this book. They are reproduced as written.

I have been using DMSO for nearly a year and I will always have some in the house. I have over a yard of scars and all have softened with DMSO even though they are years old. One scar on the back of my neck, which has been operated on 3 times over the last 30 years, was really twisted and tight and my spine was out of alignment. Since using DMSO the scar has softened and untwisted and is not nearly as noticeable. — Susie AH After research, we use DMSO for our daughter with Down syndrome. We have seen improvement in her verbal and social activity. Also, my son-in-law was burned by gasoline in a flash fire accident. I began administering DMSO and aloe vera 50/50 mixed to his face, neck, hands and arm. For 3 days, we debrided and cleaned 3 times a day, and applied the solution. I’m telling you, there is no scarring! We have also used DMSO on kitchen burns and it’s really hard to believe how quickly it works. — Rosie Cotton My experience also with a steam burn to the face: head under cold water for a few minutes then topical DMSO every three to four hours for the next few days. Burns were 2nd degree around my eyes and forehead. Began sloughing dead tissue within two days and finished about 8 days out. NO PAIN ever. Face looks like I had a peel, no scarring, very slight residual pinkness. — John L. Bengfort, M.D. This summer I was led, in a curious way, to try combining DMSO with cod liver oil, in the wake of having developed extreme knee and hip pains that felt a lot like I imagined arthritis would. I took a teaspoon of DMSO in orange juice with 2 large capsules of cod liver oil and went to bed. That night my knee and hip did not awaken me, and the next day I had no pain at all. This after just one dose! The best news is that, though I only take it intermittently, the hip and knee pain has not returned. — Victoria Jean Bingham I have used DMSO many times. What I did find remarkable was its effectiveness with cervical spondylitis. I applied DMSO and the nerve tingling was gone in 3 days, the pain was gone in 5 days! The pain returned in a milder form about a month later and again about 3 months later. Both times it only took a couple of days of DMSO to resolve and, as of today, it’s been nearly a year since I last had any pain at all. It’s a miracle treatment that cannot be patented, so you will rarely hear the benefits from any corporate doctor! — Andrew Devlin I used DMSO decades ago to treat my mother’s and grandmother’s arthritis. I still use it now in my acupuncture practice; this post is a most comprehensive entry on DMSO. Many thanks. — Zhenjiu Anecdote: my 60-plus knee recently starting giving me fits for no discernible reason. It was getting worse. While waiting for the MRI results, I stumbled upon an article about DMSO. I slathered it on my knee, went to bed and, four days later, I have yet to get another of the “gotcha” pains that had been getting more frequent when I straightened my knee. — Jane Nelson I’ve been using canine eye drops, DMSO and colloidal silver, for a few months and my cataracts are disappearing, and my night vision has greatly improved. They only sting a little and my eyes feel good after. I enjoy these articles as much as a good short story. — Kat Sullivan I started out smelling pretty bad according to my wife when using topical DMSO, but over a few weeks it diminished to almost completely unnoticeable. I’ve been using it topically on a really stiff neck I’ve had for over 40 years after an injury. It slowly improved by about 80-90% over a few weeks. Oh and, Dr Yoho, thanks for the salt article! I’ve radically raised my salt intake and feel hugely better. Same goes for the D3. — David Wood Thank you for your detailed DMSO series. They turned on the light so a medical revolution is happening. They saved me and helped many I shared information with. Great impact for sharing. — Otis I’ve been using DMSO for over a year now and I have 2 gallons in backstock, so critical do I find this substance. It’s helped with so many aches, pains, injuries, and with helping other substances get further into my skin when desired, like CBD for pain, chlorine dioxide for infections, castor oil for joint pain, magnesium for muscles. — Liz Griff I’ve been using DMSO for almost 60 years. Now all you have to do is buy the non-diluted 99.995% low odor pure pharma grade liquid. I’ve been buying it in gallon jugs for decades because I give so much of it away. I’ve had many customers who were Olympic and pro athletes, and one gold medal winner said there would be no serious Olympic records without DMSO. I’ve always called DMSO “the miracle shit.” I’m so happy to see this topic addressed here. — MarkPitt Excellent overview, Dr. Yoho. I’d add that MSM plays a crucial role in the sulfation detoxification pathway, which is particularly important for heavy metal elimination. The bioavailable sulfur from MSM supports both Phase II conjugation and glutathione synthesis, making it foundational for comprehensive detox protocols. — DrTamara Once again, Robert, a compelling treatise full of information that had only struck me a glancing blow while in practice. I used to tell my arthritis patients to use glucosamine sulfate, MSM and, later as I became more familiar with it, DMSO. When patients asked how they worked, I suggested the main mechanism was probably a sulfur delivery system. I feel validated in that assumption now. — Maha Let me add that horsey people, including race horse veterinarians, have been using DMSO for many years. It is front and center of most performance horse operations. The veterinarian side of DMSO should give the humans who might want to try it confidence, because for many years it has been used on horses, many very high dollar horses, with no downside that I’ve heard of. — Being a Nancy I make up a topical solution of 50% magnesium chloride in distilled water and add 1% DMSO to improve absorption. A muscle cramp will resolve in less than 15 seconds post application. My patients love it. No adverse responses. — Maha I’m glad you did this article. I have been using DMSO daily for 5 years. I have interstitial cystitis, as well as SLE in remission, maybe gone, at least resting. — Dr Linda This information is very helpful and much appreciated. Thank you. — Twig Thank you for this great condensed version, and also that you provide it in your resonant, easy-listening voice, which is instrumental for those of us who don’t want to have our eyes glued to a screen. — yantra I have MS and DMSO has worked miracles. Topical and internally. — Junestar I really appreciate this post, because I love DMSO and have enjoyed tremendous results from taking it. — Victoria Jean Bingham Dr Robert Yoho, thank you for your bravery and candid, direct, no-nonsense approach to DMSO. I consume orally approximately one tablespoon per day along with topical administration to my partner’s spinal spurs, carpal tunnel, daughter’s GI inflammation and dog’s soft tissue injuries. We thank you! — Anna Kijak Thanks much! I’ve had good experiences using DMSO for years! — David Shane

Table of Contents

DMSO

Copyright

Dedication

Anti-dedication

What readers say

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. A Harmless Natural Wonder Drug With One Side Effect

Chapter 2. The Man Who Found It

Chapter 3. Murdered by the FDA

Chapter 4. The Worldwide Authority

Chapter 5. The Brain and Nervous System

Chapter 6. The Eyes

Chapter 7. Pain and the Musculoskeletal Body

Chapter 8. The Internal Organs and Autoimmune Disease

Chapter 9. Skin, Burns, and Wounds

Chapter 10. Infection

Chapter 11. Cancer

Chapter 12. How to Use DMSO

Chapter 13. DMSO and Chlorine Dioxide Together

Chapter 14. MSM: The Odorless Offspring

Conclusion

About the cover

Further reading

Also by Robert Yoho

About the author

Chapter 1. A Harmless Natural Wonder Drug With One Side Effect

Summary

• DMSO is a natural tree-sap compound with more than 12,000 published studies on its medical use and 28,000 on its chemistry, yet no confirmed human fatality has ever been linked to it.

• The FDA blackballed it in 1965 using a pig study in which massive doses produced reversible eye-lens changes; primates given the same compound were unaffected.

• It dissolves in both water and fat, penetrates the whole body including the brain, and carries other substances with it, for better or worse.

• It works topically, orally, intravenously, and intramuscularly; one to two tablespoons a day is a safe, conservative dose, and it has proven nontoxic in massive amounts.

• The one reliable side effect is a garlic-and-oyster body odor, which is why honest placebo trials are nearly impossible and why the FDA exploited that fact.

• It remains FDA-approved for a single bladder condition, allowing doctors to prescribe it off-label for other conditions.

I knew nothing about DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) until a few weeks ago, when I read several books claiming it was helpful for many diseases. I started using it, hoping to improve my eye and ankle arthritis and even mobilize some mercury to help my neurological status. I sound gullible, and you are about to think I lost my head again. How could one medicine have so many healing effects?

The Pharma-FDA’s aggressive opposition to DMSO makes the claims credible. Long before the open warfare of the COVID era, the FDA blackballed DMSO. They cited a 1965 pig study in which the animals received massive doses and developed reversible lens changes in their eyes. In other studies, primates were unaffected. The drug was suppressed because it would have wiped out the market for many expensive patented drugs.

DMSO is a biological product that should be called “Natural Tree Sap Therapy.” That name belongs to an alternate universe, and dimethyl sulfoxide sounds nasty. Pharma uses generic names like this to discourage sales, then slaps sexy brand names on profitable patent drugs. Wikipedia makes it look like the stuff is brewed in a Frankenstein laboratory by leading with chemistry descriptions. It finishes the hatchet job by citing the campaign to suppress DMSO as evidence that it is harmful.

More than 12,000 scientific articles on the use of DMSO and 28,000 on its chemistry support its usefulness and safety. The counts vary by who is doing the counting and what they include, medical-use papers, chemistry papers, or clinical trials, but every tally runs to many tens of thousands, and the total exceeds 55,000. No confirmed fatalities have been reported. But my wife often reminds me that I reek of the stuff.

DMSO is unique. It is a small molecule that dissolves in both water and fat. After skin application, it penetrates the whole body, including the brain. It carries other substances with it, which can be beneficial or harmful. If you use isopropyl rubbing alcohol to clean an area before applying DMSO, the alcohol can enter the bloodstream, which is toxic and potentially poisonous in large amounts. On the other hand, DMSO helps antibiotics work better by carrying them into tissues, even bone. In osteomyelitis, a bone infection, antibiotic treatment works better with it.

DMSO is neither caustic nor volatile. You can take it topically, orally, intravenously, or intramuscularly. One to two tablespoons a day (15 to 30 grams) is a safe, conservative dose, and it has been shown to be nontoxic even at much higher amounts. The Father of DMSO, Stanley Jacob, wrote that Richard Brobyn, who ran human trials in 1967 and 1968, exposed his test group to thirty times the recommended quantity, the equivalent of half a cup a day for ninety days, with no adverse reactions, and concluded that DMSO is safe for human use.

DMSO is used in veterinary and sports medicine because it helps heal injuries and reduce pain. It is a true NSAID, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, but without the significant side effects. Ordinary NSAIDs such as Motrin occasionally cause fatal intestinal bleeding and many other problems. Another, Vioxx, caused 88,000 heart attacks and 38,000 deaths before it was pulled from the market.

Comment: Keep all big Pharma products out of your body unless there is a damn good reason for them.

The Equus horse magazine quoted Stanley Jacob, MD, of the Oregon Health and Science University medical school, the first man in the United States to investigate the medical potential of DMSO. He said DMSO is not another medicine but a whole new therapeutic principle. A medicine treats a particular disease, whereas a therapeutic principle is a new method for treating disease in general. DMSO not only has specific effects on the body; its actions also help other treatments work better. He called it an economical therapy that many users have sworn by for years.

My sources recommend buying only 99.995 percent pure DMSO because any impurities can be absorbed into your bloodstream when you rub it on your skin. For that purity, use pharmaceutical or laboratory grades.

DMSO is inexpensive and widely available. At DMSOstore.com, I bought a gallon for $109 and two quarts of aloe vera liquid for $20 to dilute it. It is less effective undiluted; dilute it 20 to 50 percent with water or a water-based liquid. Some sources recommend buying it only in glass to prevent plastics from leaching into the product, but this seller says its products do not dissolve the plastic bottles they use.

DMSO has been used in human medicine since the 1960s but is still FDA-approved only for interstitial cystitis, a painful bladder condition that feels like a persistent urinary tract infection. Because the drug is approved for one condition, doctors can prescribe it off-label for IV, intramuscular, oral, or topical use for other conditions. Most of it, though, is bought over the counter.

Its nontoxic nature and high freezing point of 63 degrees Fahrenheit make it ideal for preventing donor organs from freezing during transport.

DMSO’s vasodilatory effects and its antibiotic, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties promote healthy tissue healing and remodeling, even deep within the body. It is the only effective treatment for the thickened internal-organ and skin scars of scleroderma.

Stanley Jacob reported that in serial skin biopsies from scleroderma patients treated with topical DMSO, collagen dissolved while normal elastic fibers remained intact. Keloid biopsies taken before and after DMSO therapy showed the same shift toward normal.

The books I read contain hundreds of stories about how DMSO supports health. Some are case reports, and others are formal studies. Together, they paint a credible picture of this medicine’s value and safety.

I used to believe placebo controls were necessary for medical studies. By now, the academics and their statistical evaluations have all vanished down the toilet, carrying the foul stench of fraud and pretension. I covered this in Butchered by “Healthcare.” The medical literature on placebos reads like one long psyop meant to discourage interpretation by common sense and firsthand observation. Because DMSO produces garlic breath, patients know when they are taking it, so it cannot be easily studied against a placebo. The FDA fraudulently stretches this into the claim that no DMSO study can ever be credible.

Stanley Jacob wrote about the stink, noting that unless the situation involves intolerable acute pain, a serious disorder of the central nervous system such as a head injury or stroke, or something otherwise life-threatening, it is hard for anyone who wants to maintain social and sexual relationships to tolerate the smell. My interviewee, Roi Richards, says the odor is a sign of detoxification and that, as your health improves, it fades even with continued use.

Comment: There is an easy fix for the DMSO smell that Jacob never mentioned. Oral chlorophyll, activated charcoal, or both will neutralize most of the odor on the breath and skin. Both are inexpensive and well tolerated, and the cost is one or two extra supplements. I cover this and the odorless cousin, MSM, in a later chapter.

DMSO sometimes causes a Herxheimer reaction, or Herx. This is a self-limited 12-to-24-hour period of malaise, sometimes with fever, headache, and other symptoms. It was first described during penicillin treatment for syphilis. It indicates the therapy is working and lends the treatment credibility.

Assertions, reports, and studies

DMSO is a reliable detoxifier of heavy metals. It binds aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, mercury, and nickel and clears them through sweat and urine. It also suppresses bacterial growth. Intravenous DMSO relieves spinal injuries and associated spasms, and post-accident whiplash responds well. Good trial data show that it lowers intracranial pressure after stroke or trauma and improves survival. One of the largest scleroderma studies using DMSO was conducted at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, where 43 patients were treated starting in 1965. DMSO reduces baldness, presumably by increasing local blood flow.

Most cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy should arguably receive DMSO as part of their treatment. Chemo side effects are often severe and sometimes fatal. DMSO reduces and sometimes eliminates these toxic effects while enhancing the benefits of chemotherapy, and survival rates might rise with its proper use. The radioprotective properties of DMSO have been known for more than forty years, so it makes sense to use it as a protective agent whenever a cancer patient receives radiation. That idea was tested in cervical cancer patients in Russia and reported in the Russian radiological journal Meditsinskaia Radiologiia.

Phantom limb pain after amputation eases. Bronchiolitis and asthma respond.

Regarding blunt head trauma, Jacob wrote that DMSO is a potent free-radical scavenger and diuretic that reduces swelling and improves blood supply to the brain, thereby increasing oxygen delivery to brain tissue. Injured brain cells are often not dead. When they receive more blood and oxygen and free radicals are scavenged, dying cells can recover, and brain swelling drops quickly. In studies from 1978 to 1982, he observed that intravenous DMSO administered after a head injury reduced swelling within five minutes. No other treatment comes close to that speed, and patients given other common agents, such as intravenous barbiturates, continued to swell. We have known about DMSO’s value for this kind of injury for a long time.

Kerri Rivera on autism

Kerri Rivera shared her experience using DMSO for autism. She has read every book by Stanley Jacob and has extensive experience with the compound. She used DMSO on 40 children for three months, and her own son took 25 milliliters a day, about 5 teaspoons or 25 grams, split into three doses for 40 days. None of the children showed noticeable improvement. Children with autism have sulfur-pathway problems, and the S in DMSO is sulfur, yet oral DMSO was not a solution for their autism. She still loves it for pain and as a topical. Like everything else, it has its place.

Approximate dosing and measurements

DMSO is so nontoxic that a dosing mistake is hard to make. Lately, I have been brushing my teeth with about a tablespoon daily, swallowing it, and rubbing it on my ankles. Drinking a liter, though, is a bad idea.

DMSO is dosed in grams. One gram of water is one milliliter, one cubic centimeter, or 1,000 milligrams. One fluid ounce is 2 tablespoons. One tablespoon is 15 grams, 15 milliliters, or 3 teaspoons. One teaspoon is 5 grams or 5 milliliters. One gram per kilogram of body weight comes to 70 grams for me, about 5 tablespoons of DMSO diluted in water and split throughout the day. Kerri’s young son took 25 milliliters a day in three doses for 40 days, so he weighed less than 40 kilograms at the time.

Sources

• How DMSO Cures Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat conditions, a phenomenal review from A Midwestern Doctor published after mine, and How DMSO Protects and Heals the Internal Organs.

• Unbekoming’s DMSO: Nature’s Healer.

• DMSO Dimethylsulfoxide for Humans: Recipes and Treatment (2022) by Herb (Roi) Richards.

• Healing with DMSO (2021) by Herb Richards.

• Roi Richards’s main website and his product sales site.

• The DMSO Handbook for Doctors (2013) by Archie H. Scott.

• MSM: The Definitive Guide (2015) by Stanley Jacob.

• MSM: On Our Way Back To Health with Sulfur by Beth Ley, PhD.

• DMSO: Extensively Researched, Criminally Ignored, a summary in Life Extension magazine.

• DMSO: Many Uses, Much Controversy by Maya Muir, a well-referenced white paper in Alternative and Complementary Therapies, 1996.

• A UK physician’s summary by Dr. Sarah Myhill.

Chapter 2. The Man Who Found It

Summary

• Stanley Jacob was freezing kidneys at Harvard and MIT in the late 1950s, hunting for a way to preserve organs for transplant, when one compound caught his eye.

• That compound was DMSO, a waste product the Crown-Zellerbach paper company pulled from lignin, the natural cement that binds wood fibers.

• By 1963, the New York Times called DMSO the most exciting thing in medicine and compared it to penicillin; more than 1,500 studies on 100,000 patients followed.

• In 1965, the FDA burned the whole field down, citing the thalidomide panic, and stalled the drug because no patent owner would carry it through approval.

• Jacob kept working under a special Oregon law, appeared on 60 Minutes in 1980, and watched 20 million Americans use DMSO bought without a prescription.

• He went on to father MSM, DMSO’s odorless metabolite, before his death in 2015 at age 91.

In the late 1950s, Stanley Jacob was freezing kidneys at Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He wanted to preserve organs for transplantation, which meant finding a way to chill living tissue without killing it. A British scientist named Lovelock had published work on compounds that could freeze red blood cells and keep them alive. One of those compounds caught Jacob’s attention: dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO).

DMSO was not exotic. The Crown-Zellerbach Corporation in Washington State extracted it from lignin, the organic cement that holds wood fibers together. The company was a paper manufacturer seeking industrial uses for the solvent when Jacob contacted them for research supplies. He wanted it to protect frozen organs. He found something else.

By 1963, DMSO was making headlines. It did more than preserve tissue. It moved through tissue, carrying other materials with it. Rubbed on the skin, it penetrated at once. It cut the pain of a sprained ankle or a burn within an hour, and the swelling visibly resolved. A surgeon watching a solvent do this had every reason to drop the kidney work and chase the solvent.

The New York Times called DMSO the most exciting development in medicine and compared it to penicillin. Major drug companies competed to secure patents. More than 1,500 studies involving 100,000 patients showed promise for treating arthritis, bursitis, tendinitis, and musculoskeletal inflammation. For two years, the compound looked like the next great therapy.

In 1965, the FDA burned it all down. Spooked by the thalidomide disaster in Europe, where a sedative caused severe birth defects, the agency rejected new-drug applications, including those for DMSO. Without a patent owner willing to fund the approval gauntlet, the drug’s path stalled and remained stalled.

The official reason was caution. The real reason was money. DMSO was about to wipe out the market for a vast range of prescription painkillers, reverse many chronic diseases, and prevent fatal ones such as stroke and heart attack. For Pharma, a cheap, unpatentable tree-sap solvent that did all of that was not a breakthrough. It was a financial apocalypse, and the captured regulator killed it on cue.

Comment: The FDA did not become corrupt by accident. This passage from Butchered by “Healthcare” explains the machinery. Since 2002, drug companies have paid about two-thirds of the FDA’s budget through “user fees,” money that flows directly to the agency, mostly during the patent process. Four retired FDA commissioners warned in 2007 that the system creates the wrong incentives. Michael Carome of Public Citizen put it plainly: the fees turned the industry from a regulated entity into a client. Megan McArdle gave the disease its name in a Bloomberg article. She called it regulatory capture, the process by which regulators meant to tame the beasts of business become their tools instead.

The science did not stop everywhere. In 1970, DMSO won approval for veterinary use. By 1978, the Soviet Union was prescribing it to 30 million patients a year. In 1980, Jacob appeared on 60 Minutes and showed dramatic pain relief in a car-accident victim on national television. By then, 20 million Americans were already using DMSO they had bought without a prescription from health food stores, gas stations, and veterinary suppliers. The public had decided the question the FDA refused to ask.

Today, DMSO is used in roughly 125 countries. More than 55,000 studies document its use in tissue healing and remodeling across a long list of diseases, down to amyloidosis. In the United States, its only FDA approval is for bladder instillation in interstitial cystitis, an inflammatory bladder disease.

The compound remains available without a prescription from industrial suppliers, veterinary sources, and some health retailers. A special Oregon law allowed Jacob to prescribe it for other conditions at his Portland clinic, which is how a single physician kept the work alive through decades of suppression.

Jacob did not stop at DMSO. In the late 1970s, Robert Herschler, the Crown-Zellerbach chemist who had worked with him on the early research, suggested studying what DMSO becomes inside the body. About 15 percent of it converts to dimethyl sulfone, MSM, by picking up an oxygen atom. Jacob began treating patients with MSM in the early 1980s and found it produced many of DMSO’s effects without the smell. That discovery, the odorless offspring, gets its own later chapter.

Stanley Jacob, MD, Associate Professor of Surgery at the University of Oregon, contributed more to our understanding of DMSO than any other physician. He spent his career defending a medicine the regulators wanted buried, and he continued treating patients with it until the end. He died in 2015 at 91. His proteges still practice. A video of his battles with the FDA is HERE.

Comment: Picture the medical world we would live in if an honest agency had carried DMSO through approval in 1966 instead of strangling it. Sixty years of stroke, head-trauma, and arthritis patients treated with a cheap, nearly harmless solvent. Jacob saw that world and described it. He spent his life trying to drag the rest of us toward it, against a regulator bought and paid for by the companies whose products DMSO threatened.

References

• The Miracle of MSM (1999) by Stanley Jacob, the source for much of his account here, and his book on DMSO.

• DMSO: Extensively Researched, Criminally Ignored, a summary in Life Extension magazine.

• The user-fee passage is from Butchered by “Healthcare,” drawing on Peter Gøtzsche’s Deadly Medicines and Organized Crime and reporting by Business Insider and Drugwatch.

Chapter 3. Murdered by the FDA

Summary

• On November 10, 1965, the FDA issued a global ban on DMSO research, and almost every doctor using it stopped out of fear of prosecution.

• The ban created an underground market, a flood of complaints to elected officials, and eventually congressional hearings, but it ended most American DMSO research for decades.

• The agency held DMSO to standards no drug could meet, while approving it for a single bladder condition in 1978 under rules it waived for that one purpose.

• The 1994 Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act exempted natural substances and stripped the FDA of its power to prohibit DMSO, though by then most of its uses had been forgotten.

• A Midwestern Doctor calls this a war the agency waged against a medicine it could not control, and against the Americans it would have helped.

• Drug companies fund roughly two-thirds of the FDA’s budget, which turned the regulator into a partner of the industry it is supposed to police.

By 1965, DMSO was no longer a fringe remedy. Public and professional interest was rising quickly, and the compound was being used and studied across the country. Then the agency responsible for protecting Americans decided that a drug it could not control was unacceptable.

On November 10, 1965, the FDA issued a global research ban on DMSO. A Midwestern doctor, the physician-writer whose synthesis anchors much of this book, describes what followed. Almost every doctor who had been using DMSO stopped, afraid of prosecution. The ban created an underground market overnight, sparked a flurry of complaints to and from elected officials that eventually forced congressional hearings, and brought nearly all DMSO research in the United States to an end.

The pretext was safety. A handful of dogs and pigs given enormous doses developed reversible changes in the lens of the eye. Primates given the same compound showed no such changes. No human in the trials, and tens of thousands took part, ever developed an eye problem. The agency took a reversible finding in overdosed animals and turned it into a six-decade embargo on a medicine that does not kill people.

The deeper motive was money. DMSO was a cheap, unpatentable solvent on the verge of replacing whole categories of prescription drugs. It threatened the painkiller market, the anti-inflammatory market, and the long, profitable management of chronic disease. A medicine that costs pennies and cannot be patented is not a prize to the pharmaceutical industry. It is a threat, and the captured regulator treated it as one.

The double standard ran in both directions. The FDA held DMSO to standards no drug could meet, demanding trials so expensive and so large that they amounted to a permanent ban. Then, in 1978, the same agency approved DMSO for interstitial cystitis, a painful bladder inflammation, and it remains the only condition for which DMSO is FDA-approved to this day.

That approval was strange. A cooperative committee was assigned, and the drug was spared the impossible standards imposed elsewhere. The trial enrolled patients with chronic interstitial cystitis who had failed every other treatment, and their improvement on DMSO was deemed sufficient to prove it worked. The agency could approve DMSO when it chose to. It chose not to for anything else.

Comment: Hold those two facts side by side. For stroke, head trauma, arthritis, and scleroderma, the standard was so high that no trial could ever meet it. For one bladder condition, a friendly committee cleared the same drug based on a study of patients who had failed everything else. The standard was never about science. It was about which uses the agency was willing to allow and which it was determined to bury.

Relief came by accident, not reform. The Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA) exempted naturally occurring substances from FDA drug regulation. Because DMSO is a natural substance, the act stripped the agency of its power to prohibit it. The compound became widely available again. By then, the damage was done, and most of its medical uses had been forgotten by the doctors who should have been prescribing them.

A Midwestern doctor lays out the case in plain terms, even while writing in a careful academic register. The agency went from embracing DMSO to waging war against it, and the pharmaceutical industry followed suit. The fact that DMSO has been known for more than fifty years to treat strokes, including hemorrhagic strokes, to cross the blood-brain barrier, and to heal damaged neurons explains the animosity many people feel toward the FDA. For political reasons, the agency decided it would benefit from outlawing DMSO, and it acted on that decision.

Comment: AMD is too gentle. “Negative political factors” sounds like a textbook phrase. What he describes is global psychopaths thinning the population for profit and control. Pharma a reluctant follower? Their record goes back to World War II, when IG Farben, the conglomerate that owned Bayer, manufactured the Zyklon B used in the German gas chambers. The FDA is not a neutral referee that lost its way. It is a creature of Pharma and the globalists, built to serve them.

The FDA has been slaughtering us for decades. Its leaders should answer for it. Its employees should be stripped of their credentials and barred from science, government, and every related industry. I want its buildings emptied and the institution dismantled, so that the machinery that murdered a harmless medicine for sixty years can never be rebuilt.

Corruption is not a matter of opinion. Since 2002, drug companies have paid roughly two-thirds of the FDA’s budget through user fees, funds that flow to the agency primarily during the drug-approval process. Four retired commissioners warned in 2007 that the arrangement creates the wrong incentives. Michael Carome of Public Citizen put it without hedging: the fees changed the relationship so that the agency now treats the industry as a client rather than as something to be regulated. The watchdog is paid by the animals it was hired to watch.

DMSO is proof of what that capture costs. A medicine with more than 55,000 studies behind it, no confirmed deaths in sixty years of use by millions, and effects across stroke, trauma, pain, autoimmune disease, and cancer, was buried because it could not be owned. The bodies are not hypothetical. They are the stroke patients who received barbiturates instead, the arthritis patients who received NSAIDs that bleed the gut, and the chronic-pain patients who received opioids. Every one of them was a person the agency was supposed to protect.

References

• The FDA’s War Against DMSO and America by A Midwestern Doctor, the source for the 1965 ban and DSHEA account.

• The Remarkable History and Safety of DMSO by A Midwestern Doctor.

• The user-fee figures draw on Peter Gøtzsche’s Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime and reporting in Business Insider and Drugwatch, as collected in Butchered by “Healthcare.”

• DMSO: Extensively Researched, Criminally Ignored, Life Extension magazine.

Chapter 4. The Worldwide Authority

Summary

• The clinical case for DMSO now rests on the work of an anonymous physician-writer publishing under the name A Midwestern Doctor (AMD).

• He assembled a manuscript of several hundred thousand words on DMSO, the most accessible, well-referenced, and comprehensive reference available.

• By 1991, more than 3,000 clinical studies had used DMSO in over 500,000 patients, and the compound had the broadest range of therapeutic uses of any single chemical.

• AMD’s articles (sixteen and counting as of this writing) map the territory: history and safety; brain, spine, and neurology; autoimmune and connective-tissue diseases; eye, ENT, and dental conditions; pain; internal organs; skin; infection; cancer; and DMSO combination therapies.

• DMSO works because it targets root processes common to many diseases: inflammation, microclotting, and cells trapped in the cell danger response.

• The chapters that follow condense his findings by body system, each directing readers to the original article for the full account.

Everything in the chapters ahead traces back to one source. A physician who writes anonymously as A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) has done the work that organized medicine refused to do. He gathered the scattered DMSO literature from six decades, read it, and compiled it into a manuscript of about 90,000 words. No other current reference is as accessible, well-referenced, or comprehensive. He keeps his name off it because a doctor who tells the truth about suppressed medicine has reason to protect himself.

His anonymity is a feature, not a flaw. It frees him to follow the evidence without the career calculations that silence most physicians. The work stands on its citations rather than on his credentials, and those citations are overwhelming.

Nearly all the clinical evidence in this book, about nineteen out of every twenty facts, comes from AMD’s work. He writes at great length and depth, a gift to the motivated reader and a wall to everyone else. The purpose of this book is to take what he found and present it in a form an ordinary person can read in an evening and act on the next morning. Where his work is the source, which is nearly everywhere, the credit is his. The compression, the polemic, and any errors are mine.

By 1991, more than 3,000 clinical studies involving DMSO had been conducted, involving over 500,000 patients. The compound has the widest range of therapeutic applications of any single chemical ever studied. It does most of what NSAIDs and aspirin do without their toxicity and reaches conditions those drugs never address.

What makes one molecule useful across so many unrelated diseases? AMD’s answer is that DMSO targets root processes shared by many illnesses rather than any single disease. Three of those processes recur throughout his work: inflammation, microclotting, and the cell-danger response, the state in which stressed cells shut down and stop functioning. A long list of named diseases turns out to be different surface expressions of the same underlying machinery gone awry. Fix the machinery, and the surface conditions improve together.

That is why the same compound appears in the literature for stroke, arthritis, scleroderma, burns, blindness, chronic pain, and cancer. It is not a different drug wearing seven costumes. It is a single substance that acts on the common roots of disease.

Comment: Even after writing my first DMSO post, I did not grasp its importance until I reviewed AMD’s work. Chlorine dioxide’s value is evidenced by ten million current users and tens of thousands of clinical reports. DMSO has been documented in more than 12,000 articles on its biological effects and 28,000 on its chemistry. These are two of the most important therapeutic advances in history, each known yet concealed for about five decades, and they can be used together for pennies per dose.

AMD’s manuscript has grown to sixteen articles and continues to expand. Together, they form the basis of this book, and the chapters that follow condense them by body system. The reader seeking the full account, with every citation and anecdote, should consult the originals. The articles are grouped into four categories: the foundation, the disease series, the cancer pair, and the combination therapies.

A Midwestern Doctor’s DMSO articles

Foundation

• The Remarkable History and Safety of DMSO, the origin story and the safety record.

• The FDA’s War Against DMSO and America, the forgotten history of the 1965 research ban and the suppression that followed.

The disease series

• How DMSO Treats “Incurable” Autoimmune and Contractile Disorders, including scleroderma, connective tissue disease, and tissue remodeling.

• DMSO Could Save Millions From Brain and Spinal Injury, including stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and circulatory disorders.

• How DMSO Cures Eye, Ear, Nose, Throat and Dental Disease, on tinnitus, blindness, and sinus and dental conditions.

• DMSO is a Miraculous Therapy for Chronic Pain and Musculoskeletal Injuries, including pain, sports injuries, and arthritis.

• How DMSO Protects and Heals the Internal Organs, on the liver, kidney, pancreas, and the cell-danger response.

• DMSO Revolutionizes Skin Care and Dermatology, for burns, wounds, ulcers, and aging skin.

• DMSO Transforms the Treatment of Infectious Diseases, through antibiotic-resistance reversal, deep penetration, and antiviral effects.

• DMSO Heals the Eyes and Transforms Ophthalmology, his fuller treatment of cataracts, macular degeneration, glaucoma, and retinal disease.

• How DMSO Heals the Brain and Transforms Neurology and DMSO and Neurology, Part 2, his two-part neurology synthesis.

• How DMSO Heals the Spine and Reverses Paralysis, on spinal cord regeneration and the reversal of paralysis.

The cancer pair

• Hundreds of Studies Show DMSO Transforms the Treatment of Cancer, affecting differentiation, immune visibility, and chemotherapy potentiation.

• The Forgotten Cancer Cure Hiding in Plain Sight, the second part, on DMSO combined with a natural dye.

The combination therapies

• Therapeutic DMSO Combinations Revolutionize Medicine, including how DMSO potentiates pharmaceuticals and related safety questions.

• DMSO Mixtures Transform Natural Medicine, including the combination of DMSO with essential oils, herbs, vitamins, minerals, and detoxification agents, plus his sourcing and dosing guidance.

Comment: To his credit, little of AMD’s work is behind paywalls, but I subscribed to thank him. A basic understanding of DMSO takes several hours, and the rewards are worth the effort. I hope he compiles this material into a comprehensive book. The content deserves a wide readership and a permanent home.

References

• 337. DMSO Is Second Only to Chlorine Dioxide for Healing Disease, my study guide to AMD’s posts, where these links first appeared together.

• Unbekoming’s DMSO Handbook summary, another accessible overview of the same material.

Chapter 5. The Brain and Nervous System

Summary

• DMSO scavenges destructive hydroxyl radicals, increases cerebral blood flow, reversibly opens the blood-brain barrier, stabilizes misfolded proteins, and clears blood sludging that chokes circulation in the brain.

• A young-onset Parkinson’s study found that people with the disease were one-tenth as likely to have been exposed to DMSO, indicating a 10-fold protective association.

• Direct or combined evidence supports DMSO for Alzheimer’s, ALS, Huntington’s, multiple sclerosis, prion disease, epilepsy, depression, and schizophrenia.

• Down syndrome trials in Oregon, Chile, and Argentina showed dose-dependent gains in intelligence, motor skills, language, and social function, with documented children moving from severe disability toward near-normal functioning.

• Reader reports describe brain fog clearing, dementia patients speaking again, ALS halted, post-stroke speech restored, and decades-long nerve pain dropping away.

• The unifying idea is that most chronic neurological disease is a downstream effect of impaired cerebral circulation, and DMSO treats that root cause.

A Midwestern Doctor’s neurology synthesis runs to 53,000 words and compiles roughly 2,000 studies and 200 reader accounts. It was so long that Substack could not hold it as a single piece. What follows is a condensed tour. The original, linked at the end, includes the full citations for any reader who wants them.

How it protects the brain

DMSO keeps cells alive despite insults that should kill them. It made cryopreservation possible by preventing freezing damage and has saved fingers, ears, and limbs from frostbite in animals and people. In brain-tissue slices, it neutralized oxidative stress. In cultured neurons, it prevented glutamate-induced cell death and restored most of the cells’ normal electrical activity. In brain homogenates, it reduced radical-driven damage to fats and proteins that accompanies neurological disease.

The protection extends to poisons. DMSO blocks injury from chemotherapy drugs, heavy metals such as lead, aluminum, mercury, and arsenic, organophosphates including nerve gas, snake venom, and radiation up to lethal doses in several species. In two horses swarmed by African bees, intravenous DMSO reversed severe neurological damage within five hours. In a comatose dog poisoned with ivermectin paste, DMSO restored full neurological function.

It moves quickly and leaves cleanly. DMSO crosses the skin into the bloodstream within five minutes, reaches the organs within thirty minutes, and reaches bone within an hour. It does not accumulate. Most of it leaves unchanged in the urine within a day, and almost none remains a week later.

The circulatory model

The idea that ties the whole field together comes from older, forgotten work. In the 1940s and 1960s, Melvin Knisely showed that blood sludging, the clumping of red cells, drove much of what put patients in the hospital. He saw it in burns, malaria, and cancer. Thomas Riddick, an industrial chemist, cured his own incurable heart disease by treating his blood the way he treated industrial suspensions: he raised its zeta potential, the electrical charge that keeps suspended particles from clumping. He concluded that aluminum, with its strong positive charge, was the most dangerous ion in human biology.

The Canadian neurologist Andrew Moulden observed children developing signs of tiny strokes after vaccination. He traced this to aluminum and other charge-disrupting agents that clump blood cells in the brain’s smallest vessels, where larger inflammatory cells then block whatever flow remains. The damage is too subtle to show on a scan, which is one reason chronic neurological disease so rarely yields a clean diagnosis.

DMSO works on this machinery. It stabilizes the gels that keep blood cells dispersed, neutralizes the clumping proteins Knisely identified, and counteracts the factors that drive pathological clotting. In a 2009 study, heating rat cerebrospinal fluid induced microclotting, loss of blood flow, and tissue damage, and DMSO blocked all three. In lymph vessels, it doubled the contraction rate and flow velocity and eliminated the constricting effect of bacterial toxins.

Crossing into the brain

At concentrations of 10 to 15 percent, DMSO reversibly opens the blood-brain barrier. This allows proteins, drugs, and amino acids to reach brain tissue at levels they could not otherwise achieve. It has delivered antifungal medication to the brain at up to nine times the usual concentration and has carried L-dopa across for Parkinson’s treatment. In newborn chicks, intravenous DMSO increased brain adrenaline and noradrenaline by more than a third. Clinicians have grouped it with mannitol as an agent for delivering drugs to the brain.

A Russian research program built the strongest mechanistic case that circulatory failure underlies psychiatric illness. The investigators induced a state of stress in animals through weeks of noise, light, and shocks, then measured brain blood flow and dissected the brains. Chronic stress reduced cerebral blood flow by a third and kept it low for weeks after the stress ended, starving brain tissue of oxygen and killing cells in the memory-forming hippocampus, pushing them near the threshold for dementia. The combination that reversed it best was oral DMSO with vitamin E, which delivered the vitamin to cell membranes before the body could neutralize it. The work ran in sanctioned trials at the Moscow Medical Academy by 1999.

Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s results from the progressive loss of dopamine-producing neurons. The contaminated-heroin tragedy of the early 1980s, which gave young addicts instant Parkinson’s, revealed that a specific toxin targets these neurons and opened the door to reliable animal models. Several common herbicides and pesticides, including paraquat, damage the same cells, and the herbicides that replaced glyphosate are more neurotoxic than glyphosate itself.

A young-onset case-control study found that people with Parkinson’s were one-tenth as likely as healthy controls to have been exposed to DMSO, indicating a 10-fold protective association. The same study found that insecticide exposure raised risk nearly sixfold and herbicides more than threefold. The mechanism is direct. In animal models, DMSO suppresses radical-driven injury inflicted by toxins on dopamine neurons, protects supporting glial cells, and shields human neuron cultures from the poison used to model the disease. It also reverses the effects of the herbicide paraquat by scavenging up to 96 percent of the superoxide radicals it generates, providing a mechanism for the 10-fold protection.

A long list of natural compounds delivered in DMSO protected dopamine neurons or cleared toxic α-synuclein in these models. One low-toxicity ruthenium-DMSO complex broke apart pre-formed α-synuclein fibrils and reduced motor impairment in rats.

The one caveat is that a single cell-culture study found that DMSO, combined with iron at certain concentrations, promoted α-synuclein clumping. In living mice given oral DMSO, including those bred to overproduce the protein, there was no clumping, no neuron loss, and no Parkinson’s pathology. DMSO injected directly into the brain’s dopamine center did no damage. Whatever happens in a dish at concentrations the brain never encounters does not happen in the living animal.

Comment: DMSO has serious potential for Parkinson’s. Oral administration helps, and intravenous administration helps more. The best results pair DMSO with a complementary nerve-protecting agent. The young-onset finding alone, a 10-fold protective association in a disease of rising prevalence, would, in a less captured medical system, launch a national prevention campaign. Instead, it sits on a Substack.

ALS, Huntington’s, and Alzheimer’s

In ALS model mice, long-term oral DMSO increased survival and improved motor performance. It stabilizes the misfolded SOD1 protein, a central cause of the disease. Stanley Jacob reported what he called instant and overnight therapeutic wonders in an ALS patient until the patient’s own doctor forbade further treatment. A reader with an early-ALS-like condition, suicidal from pain and sleeplessness, regained sleep, pain relief, and his job on oral DMSO. AMD’s own experience is that intravenous DMSO halts ALS progression rather than reversing it.

Huntington’s is part of a family of nine diseases caused by misfolded proteins with abnormally long glutamine chains. DMSO is one of the best chemical chaperones, molecules that coax misfolded proteins back toward their normal shape. In the one direct study of Huntington’s, DMSO partially prevented cell death, increased cell survival, and shifted the harmful aggregated protein back toward its soluble, non-toxic form.

Alzheimer’s is also a disease of misfolded protein. DMSO dissolves amyloid aggregates, promotes normal protein structure, inhibits the same enzyme that prescription Alzheimer’s drugs target, and blocks the inflammatory machinery that drives the disease. In rat models, it reversed memory loss; in transgenic mice, it increased the density of nerve connections and improved memory. The authors of that study concluded that DMSO should be treated as a true active compound, not an inert vehicle. Eighteen Alzheimer’s patients in Moldova showed substantial gains in memory, concentration, and orientation within three months.

A reader reports clusters of cases involving dementia and stroke. An uncle’s wife, mute for over a year, spoke again after two weeks of oral DMSO. A 93-year-old with fifteen years of dementia saw her confusion resolve and her personality return. A stroke patient regained speech, strength, and use of his hand over eight weeks. A 75-year-old with an inoperable brain tumor and a three-week prognosis recovered motor function within a day of topical DMSO and was walking with a walker by week four.

Multiple sclerosis

DMSO crosses into the brain, calms harmful immune activity, reduces inflammation, improves circulation to the brain’s white matter, and stabilizes proteins. It also blocks the clotting that myelin debris triggers, a driver of MS damage that no current drug targets. Stanley Jacob’s most famous case was a 29-year-old woman paralyzed by MS and in kidney failure. On oral DMSO, her improvement was, in his words, as dramatic as any benefit he had ever seen, and six years later she walked, drove, and cared for her family. A 1984 Russian study of 34 MS patients found broad benefit, with DMSO promoting remyelination and reducing swelling. One reader’s MS-related facial nerve pain, lasting eighteen months, dropped by 99 percent in a single day.

Rare diseases and prion disease

DMSO is one of the best-studied chemical chaperones, and the results in rare diseases are among the most striking. In cells from children with Niemann-Pick C, a fatal storage disease, 2 percent DMSO increased the deficient enzyme’s activity nearly fivefold. In an 8-year-old Japanese girl with severe Niemann-Pick C, two years of oral DMSO normalized her enzyme activity, reduced her seizures enough to lower her medication, normalized her brain waves, halted the wasting of her cortex, and shrank her enlarged liver and spleen to normal size. In prion disease, DMSO stabilized the normal form of the prion protein and blocked its conversion to the deadly misfolded form. One reader’s cousin with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease improved after a month of intravenous DMSO and was alive years later.

Seizures and psychiatric illness

DMSO’s effect on seizures is dose-dependent: low doses suppress them, while high doses can provoke them. At the right dose, it cuts seizures in epileptic animals. Readers describe topical DMSO improving restless leg syndrome, essential tremor, and a vaccine-induced muscle-spasm disorder that nothing else had touched.

The psychiatric data is striking. In a 1967 Peruvian trial, 42 patients with schizophrenia, manic-depression, alcoholic psychosis, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and severe anxiety were taken off all medication and given DMSO by injection. All 14 acute schizophrenics improved quickly and were discharged within 45 days, with three fully recovered within 15. The manic patients calmed and lost their mania. The authors noted that DMSO’s action differed from tranquilizers in that it produced little sedation. In a later study of 17 patients with chronic depression of five to twenty years, refractory to antidepressants, oral DMSO resolved 14 of them, and the remission held for years.

Sleep and the developmental disorders

DMSO is not a sleeping pill. In 6,000 reader reports, only a handful describe direct sedation. It removes the pain that prevents sleep, and reader after reader reports getting their first full night’s sleep in years once their pain drops. Many also report unusually vivid dreams and lucid dreaming.

The Down Syndrome data nearly cost AMD his credibility, but then the testimonials arrived. In Oregon, 67 children with Down Syndrome were randomized to high or low DMSO and compared with untreated controls. Improvements were dose-dependent, with no side effects. In Chile and Argentina, children given DMSO with amino acids showed marked gains across motor, language, adaptive, and social measures. Melody Clark started DMSO at eleven months, when her legs were like a rag doll’s, and over seven years moved from near-total disability to mild delay, reading phonetically, doing arithmetic, and becoming popular with her classmates. Billy King, with the cognitive function of a 10-month-old at age 14, reached the function of a 7-year-old within two years, lost the characteristic features of the syndrome, and eventually held a job at a Portland bookstore.

A 1980 congressional hearing convened to pressure the FDA to lift its DMSO ban failed to do so, but it put these testimonies on the record. The German DMSO community has since refined the amino-acid formulations for learning disabilities, developmental delays, and neurodegenerative disease.

A new model of neurology

AMD’s framework holds that many incurable neurological diseases stem from impaired circulation in the brain and its lymphatic drainage. Once blood flow drops, neurons trapped in a dormant, half-dead state never wake. DMSO clears sludge, opens the barrier, scavenges radicals, stabilizes misfolded proteins, drains the lymph, and resets the autonomic balance. The therapy is cheap, off-patent, and broadly applicable, and it competes with branded products that generate billions. That is why it stays buried.

Comment: Read that list of diseases again. Parkinson’s, ALS, Huntington’s, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, the prion diseases, the rare lethal storage disorders, the psychiatric conditions, Down syndrome. Organized medicine calls nearly all of them incurable and manages them for life at enormous cost. One off-patent solvent reaches all of them through a single mechanism, and the evidence has existed for decades. The crime is not that we lack treatments. The crime is that we buried the one we had.

References

• How DMSO Heals the Brain and Transforms Neurology, Part 1, and DMSO and Neurology, Part 2, by A Midwestern Doctor, the full source for this chapter.

• Pat McGrady, The Persecuted Drug: The Story of DMSO, the 1973 book documenting the FDA suppression and Stanley Jacob’s Senate testimony.

• Unbekoming’s interview with Dr. Andrew Moulden on vaccine microstrokes and zeta potential.

My favorite chapter is the next one about eyes. I put DMSO in mine every day.