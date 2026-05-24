436. Kerri Rivera, Michelle Herman, and I discuss Kerri's autism cures and her new online course that discloses her secrets to the world

Summary

Around 15 million people worldwide use chlorine dioxide (CD), and the FDA recently quietly rescinded its 2010 and 2019 warning letters after a notification from RFK, Jr.

RFK JR said “chlorine dioxide” on the Senate floor in his confirmation hearing, Senator Ron Johnson said it in a live interview for the Children’s Health Defense event in Austin, which was aired live at the CHD conference in November 2025

Howard Alliger documented CD safety and effectiveness with the CDC, DOD, FDA, USDA, Naval Blood Research Laboratory, and NASA, which coined the phrase “universal antidote” in a 1987 spinoff article.

One in 31 American children was diagnosed with autism in 2026, but the Amish and a homeschool pediatric practice in Illinois received no vaccines, and their 50,000 children had never had a single case.

Kerri Rivera launched a new online course at Eden Revival on Mother’s Day weekend 2026, with a 30% discount through May 30 and a book bundle for her chlorine dioxide book that Amazon has censored multiple times.

Intranasal delivery is the fastest route to the brain and the gut; Snoot nasal spray is a convenient, comfortable way to deliver chlorine dioxide where it is needed. The carnivore diet, black seed oil, iodine, methylene blue, and mebendazole are other adjuncts.

Two of the most important figures in the chlorine dioxide movement sat down with me for this podcast. Kerri Rivera is the original practitioner who has treated more autistic children with it than anyone alive. Michelle Herman is the manufacturer of Snoot Spray and the networker who has spent the last few years stitching the global CD community back together after a decade of forced isolation. Here is what they said. Anne Marie Michaels also discusses this material on YouTube.

The three at the table

Kerri Rivera is one of the four people who started the modern chlorine dioxide movement. Her clinical experience treating autism is unmatched. She trained as a homeopath, then watched her son Patrick lose ground after his one-year vaccines in 2004. She bought a hyperbaric oxygen chamber for the house. She tried every diet, every supplement, every intervention. When she found CD in 2007, she began documenting thousands of recoveries before her platforms were taken down.

Michelle Herman started selling Snoot Spray in 2010 with Howard Alliger and his daughter, Val. For most of those years, the small CD-product world stayed scattered: islands working alone, afraid to talk to one another. Around 2021, after the documentary The Universal Antidote was released, Michelle started bringing everyone together.

I am a commentator with about 1,000 hours of study on chlorine dioxide and 22 or 23 posts on Substack.

There are roughly 15 million CD users worldwide. The evidence or its effectiveness against many diseases is voluminous and irrefutable. This is not a fringe phenomenon.

The buried government archive

Howard Alliger worked with US government agencies for 50 years, documenting the use of chlorine dioxide. The list is staggering. Health and Human Services. The Department of Defense (DOD). The Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The US Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Naval Blood Research Laboratory. NASA, which coined the phrase “universal antidote” in a 1987 NASA spinoff article that gave the later documentary its title. A 1978 CDC letter to Alliger praised his wound care gel as non-toxic and ten times better than the standard, and looked forward to years of working together.

In 1987, the US Naval Blood Research Laboratory issued a press release confirming that Alliger’s Alcide formulation killed HIV. The letter said the formulation worked like a charm.

In early 2020, as COVID was building, the government issued a public call for any product that might help. Howard and Val worked for two weeks compiling a long submission documenting chlorine dioxide’s action against SARS, MERS, H1N1, and every flu variant they had tested. The submission noted CD’s use for disinfecting aircraft cabins. None of it changed anything inside the agencies. The 13-country international letter signed during COVID, asking the FDA to release its CD ban, also went nowhere.

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request during COVID surfaced the basis for the FDA’s 2010 and 2019 CD warnings. The basis was essentially fraudulent, and the warnings were the product of pharmaceutical influence on captured agencies. There was no other answer.

A large fraction of the Alliger archive sits in paper form in filing cabinets. Michelle has some of it digitized, and the digitized portion is enough to convince anyone who reads it. The full archive has not been scanned. If a patient researcher with the time and the temperament took the project on, it would become a truth-seeking missile, the same way A Midwestern Doctor’s huge DMSO series did for that compound.

The FDA warnings disappeared

When RFK Jr came to New Mexico, Michelle texted him: " Army of doctors ready, FDA warnings the bottleneck, look at this. He replied within 20 minutes. Two words: “On it.” Within a couple of weeks, the warnings were gone. No press release. No public statement. The pages quietly vanished.

Senator Ron Johnson said “chlorine dioxide” on the Senate floor, in a list that included ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. RFK Jr listed it at his confirmation hearing. After 50 years of suppression, the name is being spoken aloud by sitting officials. That alone has the captured agencies nervous.

Pierre Kory’s The War on Chlorine Dioxide draws on conversations the network had with him as he was writing it. Kerri’s clinical autism numbers are in there. Ron Johnson endorsed the book with a cover blurb and pointed out that Kory is one of the few physicians with the spine to stand up and publicly name the substance.

Comment: The FDA is not a true government agency. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of pharma. Its buildings should be burned to the ground while its employees watch, the leaders should be imprisoned indefinitely, and the agency should be abolished forever. The quiet 2024 removal of the 2010 and 2019 CD warnings was a silent admission of criminal fraud after decades of committing genocide on the public.

The autism math

One in 31 American children was diagnosed with autism in 2026. The chronic disease rate in adults who received childhood vaccines is 65%. For the unvaccinated, the rate is 2.3%.

The Amish do not have autism. A pediatric practice in Illinois that has worked only with homeschooled children for 25 to 30 years, and has seen approximately 50,000 of them, has zero cases. These are not coincidences.

Comment: The pattern with my friends’ grandkids and the patients I used to see is unmistakable. The vaccine schedule has gone from a handful of shots in my childhood to roughly 70 doses by age 18 now. The allergies, the inhalers, the learning disabilities, and the autism arrived on the same schedule. When we were younger, people my age had never heard a teenager say, “I forgot my inhaler,” but now it is the default. I recently overheard two college girls comparing inhaler brands. That was the conversation.

The vitamin K injection routinely given at birth contains toxic heavy metals. A cesarean delivery exposes the infant to the antibiotics that were given to the mother. By the end of day one, most children have absorbed a chemical assault that nobody that small is built to handle. Mothers who call Kerri often say, “But my child was never vaccinated.” But they almost always remember the vitamin K shot after a few minutes of conversation.

Why other autism practitioners fail

The so-called Medical Academy of Pediatric Special Needs (MAPS) practitioners charge for endless labs, prescribe vitamins and antivirals and antifungals, and try to manage autism, but have no luck in reversing it. They are caught between Big Pharma on one side and the supplement industry on the other, and they earn from both. The child stays on the spectrum. The parents stay on the treadmill.

Kerri’s full recovery rate is 15-20%. That number is for the children whose families followed the protocol. The remaining children improve, often substantially, even when full recovery is out of reach. A 30-year-old patient who starts his program then will not normalize. However, he will be in a position where a sibling or family member will be able to manage his life after his parents die. Sixteen- and twenty-six-year-olds still see meaningful gains. A 20% recovery rate beats the zero rate offered by every other intervention.

The body heals when it is given the tools. The protocol gives it the tools.

Kerri Rivera’s methods

Diet is the foundation. The carnivore diet is the king for brain and gut healing. Zero carbohydrates. High fat. The brain is fed; the gut quiets. Wheat, dairy, and the glutamate-loaded processed foods that fill American supermarkets leave autistic children stuck. A child who refuses full carnivore can still benefit from cutting out the worst offenders.

Black seed oil heals skin inside and out. It calms colitis and dermatitis and kills pathogens. It is one of the most reliable methods Kerri uses.

Structured alkaline silver handles bacteria in the gut. Colloidal silver is harmful; it stays in the body and creates acidic environments that pathogens thrive on. The structured alkaline form leaves the body within 24 hours, taking the strep and related bacteria with it. Strep in the nasal passages and the gut drives PANDAS, PANS, PITANDS, Tourette’s, and a fraction of bipolar presentations. These are a group of childhood disorders characterized by a sudden, dramatic onset of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), tics, or severe eating issues. They are believed to be triggered by an abnormal immune response that causes inflammation in the brain following an infection.

Iodine is the natural antibiotic that pharma replaced in the 1920s. The brand Kerri uses is Detoxadine nascent iodine. One milliliter from the dropper delivers approximately 10 mg, taken in water. This dose is at the lower end; some practitioners use 50 mg or more.

Humic fulvic minerals deliver 77 trace elements with the bioactivity of the humic fulvic complex behind them. H7, a formulation of the seven amino acids of the urea cycle, pulls ammonia out of the body. Ammonia produces the loss of speech and epileptic seizures that disable many autistic children. The ammonia load comes from parasites; killing the parasites stops the source.

Methylene blue dosing is 10 mg per day for children, given as 1 mL of the standard liquid formulation. Adults take more in capsule form. Methylene blue and CD have no contraindication, and they work together against the Lyme spirochete and the broader pathogen load.

Kerri says that mebendazole, not ivermectin, is the drug of choice for gut parasites. Its absorption rate is roughly 2%, meaning 98% of the dose stays in the gut, where the large parasites live. Ivermectin and fenbendazole have their place, but mebendazole works best for the gut. CD handles the parasites in the blood, which is the application Jim Humble started with for malaria.

Bentonite clay baths and zeolites are useful binders that Kerri employs. The principle is to reduce the toxic load while the pathogen load decreases, and let the body reverse the damage.

Snoot Spray and the nose-to-brain route

Sublingual and intranasal delivery are the fastest natural routes for a compound to enter the system, with comparable speeds to intravenous administration. Chlorine dioxide is a gas that quickly crosses the blood-brain barrier. When the damage is in the brain (autism, dementia, Alzheimer’s, COVID-shot brain fog, post-flu-shot neurologic injury), delivery to the brain matters more than total dose.

Snoot Spray works at a chlorine dioxide concentration that looks weak on paper, but the minimum effective dose of CD is low. It is poorly characterized in the literature because no one in pharma will fund the work. Michelle has thousands of unsolicited letters from customers reporting recoveries from skin rashes, sinus problems, brain fog, post-vaccine neurologic injury, and respiratory infections after using only the Snoot, the mouthwash, the foaming face wash, or the wound gel.

The top of the intestine is the nose, not the mouth. The nasal passage drips continuously into the gut, and nasal bacteria typically include five pathogenic species. A gut treatment that ignores the nose frequently doesn’t work, but Snoot Spray enables the treatment process. For ADD, ODD, autism, Tourette’s, celiac, IBS, and the rest of the gut-brain disease cluster, treating the nose is treatment step one.

A woman injured by the 2005 flu shot, induced into a two-week coma, who had to relearn walking, who lived with skin rashes covering her chest, neck, and arms despite every cortisone protocol the medical system threw at her, used Snoot Spray, the mouthwash, and the foaming facial cleanser for two weeks. The rash vanished, and she felt amazing for the first time in 20 years. She had been drinking CD already without effect. Adding the intranasal route reached the damage that the oral route had missed.

Intranasal insulin and dementia

While researching the nasal-delivery question for the products business, Michelle ran into a body of work that almost no one in mainstream medicine knows about. Dr. Suzanne Craft at Wake Forest University has been doing clinical trials on intranasal insulin to treat memory problems and dementia for two decades. She has spent $8.5 million, published widely, and the work is on PubMed. The early trials showed clear benefit. The later trials, like all later trials, conclude that more research is needed, because research that solves problems does not get funded again.

The protocol is simple. Buy a vial of Novolin R regular insulin at Walmart for about $25. Pour it into a refillable nasal sprayer. Spray it up the nose a few times a day. The insulin reaches the neurons and dendrites that the low-fat-diet dogma of the last 50 years has starved. Memory loss slows, and in some patients, memory capacity recovers.

Michelle’s mother developed dementia. Michelle later pulled her medical record. The COVID injection sat at the top of the immunization list. Below it were annual flu shots, the shingles shot, the Tdap, and every other dose her mother had received as part of “preventive care.” The third COVID dose finished the job. The dementia was not a mystery. It was a vaccine injury accumulated across decades. Had the intranasal-insulin work been known to the neurologists Michelle consulted, the trajectory might have been different. The neurologists not only did not know the work, but they also poo-pooed the question.

Anyone who doesn’t understand that all vaccines are bioweapons deployed against us to destroy our health needs to read my post reproduced below. It is copied from the fantastic Unbekoming substack platform.

Comment: I will pull the Craft papers into a future post for anyone who wants to read the primary literature directly. The most recent PET-imaging validation from her group, published in July 2025, confirms that intranasal insulin reaches the 11 brain regions involved in memory and cognition. The data has been there for two decades. The neurologists have not been there. I wonder whether it might help Parkinson’s.

The Stride Inc. employment model

Michelle’s products are assembled, picked, and packed in Albuquerque by Stride Inc., a company that has employed adults with special needs for 45 years. The model matters because the alternative for most autistic adults is a room with an iPad and a government subsidy that pays the worker pennies per task. Stride pays market rate. The benefits are real—the employees are reliable, dedicated, and proud of their work.

The autism predictions for the next 20 years are brutal. The autistic children of the early 2000s are now autistic adults. The autistic children diagnosed at 1 in 31 in 2026 will be autistic adults in the 2040s. Sticking them in rooms with iPads is not humane. The Stride model needs to be replicated globally. Every Snoot Spray order now ships with a card showing the team and signed by a worker. Customers who learn about the model become loyal in a way no marketing can produce.

How to cure your child’s autism: The course, the books, and how to get them

Yes, many can be cured. Kerri Rivera has a course to help you. If you know deep in your heart that your child is not broken beyond repair... If you believe there is more going on beneath the surface... If you are ready for a simple roadmap that delivers real results…

This course was created for you. Here is the link, and here is more about how it all works.

It includes a self-paced curriculum that walks the parent through the protocol, bi-weekly live Zoom calls with Kerri, a private community forum, and one-on-one consultations with Kerri for complex cases. A book bundle ships with the course, including Kerri’s main book, which Amazon has censored multiple times. A 30-day money-back guarantee applies. Sponsorship of another family is available at checkout for parents who want to gift the course to a friend.

Snoot Spray now sells Kerri’s book AUTISM CD Protocol...and Other Autoimmune Disorders (with foreword by Pierre Kory) and the supplements Kerri uses in the protocol: black seed oil, structured alkaline silver, Detoxadine iodine, humic fulvic, H7 amino acids, methylene blue liquid, bentonite clay, and zeolites. Pierre Kory’s The War on Chlorine Dioxide is on the same site HERE.

To follow Kerri directly, her Substack is the censorship-resistant lifeline that remains after Facebook and YouTube ripped her platforms away from her. The parent guide is offered on the Snoot Spray site free of charge.

Buy Chlorine Dioxide, Snoot Spray, and Frontier Pharm products

Here are links to economical sources of chlorine dioxide. I also have affiliate relationships with the preformulated CD products from Snoot! and Frontier Pharm. Although they cannot be advertised that way, these have profound systemic effects and are “gateway drugs” that let you easily incorporate chlorine dioxide into your daily life. They will convince you of the benefits and encourage you to learn more. The link HERE takes you to the Frontier website and gives you a discount on their mouthwash and other products. THIS ONE is for the Snoot! Spray nasal “cleanser.” If you want to help spread the word and make money, join the Frontier affiliate program HERE and Snoot!’s HERE.

A note on what is possible

A mother called recently with a 30-year-old child who has been on the spectrum his whole life. Recovery to neurotypical is unlikely at 30, but substantial improvement is not. The grief in her voice (”I wish I’d known about you 17 years ago”) is the grief of every parent who has been brainwashed by mainstream television into a story that does not work. Parents who would never trust a stranger with their child trust the captured agencies and the white coats without a second thought.

Autism is avoidable, treatable, and reversible. Children are our future. The work that closes the distance between what we know and what most parents have been told is the most important work the medical-freedom movement is doing.

The CD warnings came down. The senator said the words. The course is open. The data is in.

The children are waiting.

Selected references

• AUTISM CD Protocol…and Other Autoimmune Disorders by Kerri Rivera

• Kerri Rivera on Substack

• The War on Chlorine Dioxide by Pierre Kory and Jenna McCarthy

• Meet the Freedom Fighters Episode 1: Kerri Rivera (Ann-Marie Michaels)

• The Surviving Healthcare Podcast on YouTube (the source conversation)

• First-in-human PET study of intranasal insulin (Wake Forest, 2025)

• The Universal Antidote: A surgeon’s education on chlorine dioxide by Robert Yoho, M.D. Available soon at Robertyoho.substack.com for paid subscribers.

If you want a package of ten medical freedom books, here is the link. This is the Banned Book Bundle, which includes everything related to CD, COVID, etc., all in one place, for one price, with free Priority Mail Shipping.

Telling the truth is a tough uphill battle, but we have close friends and colleagues working together with us. Share

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