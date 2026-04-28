My last post, DMSO HEALS THE BRAIN AND NERVOUS SYSTEM, summarized A Midwestern Doctor’s book-length essay about the neurological uses of DMSO. I just discovered that my Australian friend Unbekoming has a full book on all aspects of DMSO, which was available to me as a paid subscriber.

Anyway, when I looked at his manuscript, I was stunned by how complete and readable it was. Since his information base is AMD’s complete DMSO work (except his current essay), I thought you would be interested in a more easily consumed version. The formatting is perfect, the chapters are all linked to their locations, and, of course, you can use a word search on the PDF.

I asked Unbekoming if I could give away his book to my readership, with the caveat that I would tell them about him. He kindly agreed, and so you are getting this book for free. Even if you don’t have time to review it now, save it and use it as a reference.

Sign up for a free Unbekoming subscription to review the platform. A paid subscription unlocks all fifteen of his books — including the DMSO book you’re holding, plus titles on cancer, vaccines, birth, hormones, and screening. I’ve arranged for Unbekoming to extend his discount until May 7th, so my readers have a week to consider this modest cost before the price goes up.

You all know that I do not like paywalls, but to obtain access to the work of geniuses like A Midwestern Doctor or Unbekoming, these are trivial charges and well worth it.

Download and enjoy the DMSO book below. Let me know what you learn in the comments.

The Dmso Book V1 1.88MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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