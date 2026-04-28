Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janene's avatar
Janene
6h

I’m a big fan of Unbecoming’s work. I love it that you guys are collaborating!💪. Thank you!

Reply
Share
Amberlina's avatar
Amberlina
6h

Wow! Thank you so much! You do so much for us, as your audience. We appreciate you, more than we can convey. Can't wait to dive in!

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Yoho MD (ret) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture