Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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Twig's avatar
Twig
2d

This information is very helpful & much appreciated. Thank you.

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David's avatar
David
2d

if you have garlic breath you using the wrong grade of DMSO, use the 99.95 or better and most of the smell gos away, if your wife can smell it then give her a foot rub and secretly put some on here feet, she wont be able to smell it anymore.

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